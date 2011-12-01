To Draft Or Not To Draft A Quarterback? DeepBlueJint : 12/29/2017 11:52 am All this BS about Davis Webb. I do not know where he will likely wind up but give the guy a break. He has the tools and talent. Look at my list below and tell me he is not capable of being a terrific starting quarterback at some point vs all the hype about the so called top talent in the 2018 draft. All that is Round 1 does not necessarily bring a franchise quarterback. Hell you can go to Round 17 for the Packers and get Bart Starr. Or perhaps pick up a ninth round waived rookie from the Steelers named Johnny Unitas. For me, I will take Shaquan Barkley. He is the second coming of Barry Sanders, a game changer.

B-t-W, when was the last time a USC quarterback amounted to anything. There is Cody Kessler by the Browns in 2016 (3rd round/ 93 pick). In 2013 Matt Barkley by the Eagles (4th Round/ 98 pick), In 2010 Mark Sanchez by the Jets in the First Round/ 5 pick In 2008 John David Booty by the Vikings in the Fifth Round/ 137 pick. In 2005 Matt Cassel by the Patriots in the seventh round/ 230 pick. In 1996 Kyle Wachholtz by the Packers in the seventh round/ 240 pick. In 1995 Rob Johnson in the fourth round/ 99 pick by the Jaguars. In 1991 Todd Marinovich in the first round/ 24 pick by the Raiders and Pat O’Hara in round 10/ 260 by the Buccaneers. In 1989 Rodney Peete in the sixth round/ 141 pick by the Lions. What a stellar list of truly remarkable quarterbacks with outstanding records. LoL. Wanna do UCLA? How does 2015 fifth round/ 147 pick Brett Hundley by the Packers sound? In 1999 Cade McNown a first round/ 12 pick by the Bears. Then there is 1992 and Tommy Maddox in the first round/ twenty-fifth pick by the Broncos. There is David Norrie in the 1986 draft as an eleventh round/ 291 pick by the Seahawks and Steve Bono by the Vikings in 1985 as a sixth round/ 142 pick. All champions? Of course, an exception helps prove the point, there is Troy Aikman as the first overall pick by Cowboys in 1989. But let’s not forget the infamous Hershel Walker trade that help make his career a success.

So don’t pass me any BS about Darnold or Rosen. I’m not buying either as successful quarterbacks.

Now let us look at underrated quarterbacks that were drafted late and see who came before them….

Joe Montana was selected in the 3rd round with the 82nd overall pick. Jack Thompson, the Throw’n Samoan, picked third overall by Cincinnati. Steve Fuller picked twenty-third by Kansas City. Note: Otis Anderson picked eighth by St. Louis Cardinals.

Chad Pennington (1st round/ 18th pick), Giovanni Carmazzi (3rd round/ 65th pick by the 49s), Chris Redman (3rd round/ 75th pick by the Ravens), Tee Martin (5th round/ 163 pick by Steelers), Marc Bulger (6th round/ 168 pick by Saints) and Spergon Wynn (6th round/ 183rd pick by Browns) were all picked ahead of Tom Brady in the sixth round/ 199 pick of the 2000 draft.

Mark Brunnell was picked in Round 5/ 118 pick by the Green Bay Packers. Drew Bledsoe picked first overall and then Rick Mirer second overall (a total bust of a pick). Note: Garrison Hearst picked third by the Cardinals.

Rick Gannon was picked in Round 4/ 98 pick by the New England Patriots in the 1987 draft. Kelly Stouffer was picked sixth overall by Cardinals. Jim Harbaugh was picked twenty-sixth by the Bears. Cody Carlson was picked sixty-fourth by the Houston Oilers.

Mark Rypien was picked in Round 6/146 pick in 1986 by the Redskins. The Oilers took Jim Everett with the third pick of that draft. Detroit Lions took Chuck Long with the twelfth pick of the draft. The Steelers took Bubby Brister with the sixty-seventh pick. The LA Rams took Hugh Millen with the seventy-first pick. The Packers took Robbie Bosco with the seventy-second pick. The Bengals took Doug Gaynor with the ninety-ninth pick.

Joe Theismann was picked in the fourth round/ 99 pick by the Miami Dolphins in 1971. Jim Plunkett picked first overall by the Patriots. Archie Manning picked second overall by the Saints. Dan Pastorini picked third overall by the Houston Oilers. The Oilers also took Lynn Dickey with the fifty-third pick. The Falcons took Leo Hart with the fifty-ninth pick. The Bengals took Ken Anderson with the sixty-seventh pick. The Colts took Karl Douglas with the seventy-eighth pick.

Lest we forget, we should recall where Bart Starr, Johnny Unitas and Roger Staubach got drafted real late. Certainly not early or even middle rounds.



Paragraphs are your friend.... Zepp : 12/29/2017 11:56 am : link but yes I am one of those in the NOT draft a QB crowd. I think Barkley is the way to go and roll with Webb and Eli for at least 2 years.



We are 1 year separated from a team that went 11-5. Injuries and bad oline derailed this season. Fix the oline...hell just upgrade it you don't even have to completely fix it. Get it to an NFL caliber oline, bring back your offensive weapons like OBJ, Engram is a year older and add Barkley....man that looks like a playoff team to me.

I am in the "draft a QB" camp markky : 12/29/2017 12:00 pm : link but you do make a legitimate argument that first round QBs can bust, HoF QBs can be drafted late and that (perhaps) it is less likely that Barkley is a bust than Darnold or Rosen. And we have Webb on the roster already.

RE: I am in the Zepp : 12/29/2017 12:02 pm : link

Quote: but you do make a legitimate argument that first round QBs can bust, HoF QBs can be drafted late and that (perhaps) it is less likely that Barkley is a bust than Darnold or Rosen. And we have Webb on the roster already.



Exactly. Barkley is almost a guaranteed homerun. We already have a SB level QB...yes he's old but the point is to win isn't it? Not to secure a position for 10 years. If we add Barkley and fix the oline, with our current weapons this team would be really dangerous. In comment 13759363 markky said:Exactly. Barkley is almost a guaranteed homerun. We already have a SB level QB...yes he's old but the point is to win isn't it? Not to secure a position for 10 years. If we add Barkley and fix the oline, with our current weapons this team would be really dangerous.

I know there are a lot of nonbelievers DonnieD89 : 12/29/2017 12:08 pm : link in drafting an RB this high in the draft. I just want to point out how crucial Zeke Elliot was to the Cowboys when he was off the field. That to me is the difference maker. I don’t have much confidence in the QBs coming out this year. Way too many warts and uncertainty. Barkley is compared to Todd Gurley and Elliot. These types of running backs don’t come too often. Let’s invest in a RB and OLINEMEN. I think Eli has been shafted for the past seven years with no quality O-Line or Running backs. Let’s also give our talented defense a breather and time off the field.

All of the so-called franchise QBs seem to have some carpoon : 12/29/2017 12:23 pm : link baggage in one form another whether it is a delivery problem or physical condition problem. Some on BBI say that Webb is unproven, but all of the QB hopefuls are unproven. There are never any guaranteed franchise QBs and history pretty much proves that.

I like Barkley.

I am in the no QB in round 1 camp gogiants : 12/29/2017 12:35 pm : link But instead of Barkley I would go with the O-Line and pick Guard Quenton Nelson. I feel he is the surest future All-Pro pick and at a position of need. He will definitely help the run game. Then get a QB and RB in later rounds.



I like Memphis QB Riley Ferguson. For a RB there are many. My list includes Myles Gaskin, Ronald Jones, Rashaad Penny, and Royce Freeman. Another back that does not have the production due to limited snaps is Damien Harris. But Harris makes the most of his limited snaps.



When I look at Barkley's stats they are not impressive other than his overall market share production. The amount of yards he contributes to the overall team yardage. Otherwise he lags the other RBs I listed in 1st downs, average yards, red zone conversions, long plays, and short yardage conversion.



When you have a pick this high... bw in dc : 12/29/2017 12:45 pm : link and a dinosaur QB, you have to take a QB. Outside Cleveland's endless incompetence, this is rarefied air for most teams. So you scrub the hell out of all these QB prospects and take the best one.



For RBs, it's much, much easier to find RBs than QBs. So Barkley at #2 is likely a waste. Of the last 25 years, about 30%+ of the teams who have won a SB have had a first starting RB as their RB. It's one of more commoditized position in the game.



This is a quality QB crop. Find the right one...

You are doing a disservice to Barkley Fast Eddie : 12/29/2017 12:52 pm : link In comparing him to Sanders. Never will be another back like him

RE: When you have a pick this high... DonnieD89 : 12/29/2017 12:59 pm : link

Quote: and a dinosaur QB, you have to take a QB. Outside Cleveland's endless incompetence, this is rarefied air for most teams. So you scrub the hell out of all these QB prospects and take the best one.



For RBs, it's much, much easier to find RBs than QBs. So Barkley at #2 is likely a waste. Of the last 25 years, about 30%+ of the teams who have won a SB have had a first starting RB as their RB. It's one of more commoditized position in the game.



This is a quality QB crop. Find the right one...



You said it. Finding the right one may be the most difficult things. Aaron Rodgers was picked up 25. In comment 13759475 bw in dc said:You said it. Finding the right one may be the most difficult things. Aaron Rodgers was picked up 25.

If we are drafting 2nd overall beatrixkiddo : 12/29/2017 12:59 pm : link the pick better be a QB. Unless Rosen and Darnold both drop out for whatever unlikely reason, we can come away with either one and be set at the most important position for the next decade and more.

RE: You are doing a disservice to Barkley bw in dc : 12/29/2017 1:00 pm : link

Quote: In comparing him to Sanders. Never will be another back like him



It's not the craziest comparison. There are some similarities, especially the ability to stop and start on a dime. But I hear you.



To me, I see more Marshall Faulk, but bigger, with SB. And he's a terrific blocker on protection pick-up. In comment 13759482 Fast Eddie said:It's not the craziest comparison. There are some similarities, especially the ability to stop and start on a dime. But I hear you.To me, I see more Marshall Faulk, but bigger, with SB. And he's a terrific blocker on protection pick-up.

RE: When you have a pick this high... mrvax : 12/29/2017 1:03 pm : link

Quote: and a dinosaur QB, you have to take a QB. Outside Cleveland's endless incompetence, this is rarefied air for most teams. So you scrub the hell out of all these QB prospects and take the best one.



I disagree. If they have a QB very highly ranked, then you grab him at 2. Else if you are not thrilled with the QBs available, you pick a guy BPA. Or explore a trade down option.



Forcing a QB pick at 2 would be terrible.

In comment 13759475 bw in dc said:I disagree. If they have a QB very highly ranked, then you grab him at 2. Else if you are not thrilled with the QBs available, you pick a guy BPA. Or explore a trade down option.Forcing a QB pick at 2 would be terrible.

RE: When you have a pick this high... Zepp : 12/29/2017 1:03 pm : link

Quote: and a dinosaur QB, you have to take a QB. Outside Cleveland's endless incompetence, this is rarefied air for most teams. So you scrub the hell out of all these QB prospects and take the best one.



For RBs, it's much, much easier to find RBs than QBs. So Barkley at #2 is likely a waste. Of the last 25 years, about 30%+ of the teams who have won a SB have had a first starting RB as their RB. It's one of more commoditized position in the game.



This is a quality QB crop. Find the right one...



No you don't not if the QB's that are available aren't high pedigree guys like they were when it was Big Ben, Eli and Rivers coming out.



You don't reach for a need position. At 2nd overall you draft BPA and the BPA is Barkley...AND it so happens to be a need position.



This thought that YOU MUST draft a QB if you draft that high is bogus. Those same Browns teams and Bengals teams back in the day drafted a lot of high QB's and they were all busts. You draft the best player in the draft if you're that high and there isn't a soul on the planet that can sit there and say that Barkley doesn't fit that bill. In comment 13759475 bw in dc said:No you don't not if the QB's that are available aren't high pedigree guys like they were when it was Big Ben, Eli and Rivers coming out.You don't reach for a need position. At 2nd overall you draft BPA and the BPA is Barkley...AND it so happens to be a need position.This thought that YOU MUST draft a QB if you draft that high is bogus. Those same Browns teams and Bengals teams back in the day drafted a lot of high QB's and they were all busts. You draft the best player in the draft if you're that high and there isn't a soul on the planet that can sit there and say that Barkley doesn't fit that bill.

RE: RE: When you have a pick this high... bw in dc : 12/29/2017 1:07 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13759475 bw in dc said:





Quote:





and a dinosaur QB, you have to take a QB. Outside Cleveland's endless incompetence, this is rarefied air for most teams. So you scrub the hell out of all these QB prospects and take the best one.



For RBs, it's much, much easier to find RBs than QBs. So Barkley at #2 is likely a waste. Of the last 25 years, about 30%+ of the teams who have won a SB have had a first starting RB as their RB. It's one of more commoditized position in the game.



This is a quality QB crop. Find the right one...







You said it. Finding the right one may be the most difficult things. Aaron Rodgers was picked up 25.



It may be the most difficult thing to do in professional team sport building - evaluating a QB prospect.



I really like Allen, but the safest bet right now seems to be Darnold. On paper - good character, pocket passer with some nifty ability to get out of the pocket, NFL body, quality arm... But has he hit his ceiling?



Like you said, this is going to be a difficult process... In comment 13759495 DonnieD89 said:It may be the most difficult thing to do in professional team sport building - evaluating a QB prospect.I really like Allen, but the safest bet right now seems to be Darnold. On paper - good character, pocket passer with some nifty ability to get out of the pocket, NFL body, quality arm... But has he hit his ceiling?Like you said, this is going to be a difficult process...

This pick is the teams most important asset mack809f : 12/29/2017 1:07 pm : link I would trade down for 3 or 4 premium picks. We could fix the OL and get a RB with a package like that. A QB would be great but I don't see the next Elway or Manning on the board. We have our own question mark prospect there. JMHO happy holidays all.

Qb Archer : 12/29/2017 1:10 pm : link On one of the other blogs there was a statistical analysis looking at the success rate of QBs



It is clear that the selection of QBs is a crap shoot however the odds of selecting a franchise QB goes up dramatically in the first 5 picks

What also increase the probability is the number of quality QBs available



Therefore as there are 5-6 first round caliber QBs available it is likely that 2 of these players will be a franchise quality QB

The difficultly is to determine who will be the franchise QB



RE: RE: When you have a pick this high... bw in dc : 12/29/2017 1:16 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13759475 bw in dc said:





Quote:





No you don't not if the QB's that are available aren't high pedigree guys like they were when it was Big Ben, Eli and Rivers coming out.



You don't reach for a need position. At 2nd overall you draft BPA and the BPA is Barkley...AND it so happens to be a need position.



This thought that YOU MUST draft a QB if you draft that high is bogus. Those same Browns teams and Bengals teams back in the day drafted a lot of high QB's and they were all busts. You draft the best player in the draft if you're that high and there isn't a soul on the planet that can sit there and say that Barkley doesn't fit that bill.



You are looking at the '04 crop through the lens of what they have accomplished in the pros. Each had question marks coming into that draft. To not acknowledge that is a total misrepresentation.



The Browns just have a horrible habit of choosing the wrong player. The approach was correct, finding a QB, the execution was horrible. See last year when they passed on Watson...



In the end, this is true - two people handle the ball 100% of the time on offense in the NFL - the center and the QB. If you don't have the right solution, now and for the future, at that spot you are doing your team a disservice when you have a selection opportunity this high.



I understand your point, just completely disagree... In comment 13759507 Zepp said:You are looking at the '04 crop through the lens of what they have accomplished in the pros. Each had question marks coming into that draft. To not acknowledge that is a total misrepresentation.The Browns just have a horrible habit of choosing the wrong player. The approach was correct, finding a QB, the execution was horrible. See last year when they passed on Watson...In the end, this is true - two people handle the ball 100% of the time on offense in the NFL - the center and the QB. If you don't have the right solution, now and for the future, at that spot you are doing your team a disservice when you have a selection opportunity this high.I understand your point, just completely disagree...

RE: This pick is the teams most important asset Fast Eddie : 12/29/2017 1:17 pm : link

Quote: I would trade down for 3 or 4 premium picks. We could fix the OL and get a RB with a package like that. A QB would be great but I don't see the next Elway or Manning on the board. We have our own question mark prospect there. JMHO happy holidays all.



There will be some quarterback hungry team willing to make a deal and I’m hoping we do exactly what you propose. And Getts isn’t afraid to move around during the draft. In comment 13759521 mack809f said:There will be some quarterback hungry team willing to make a deal and I’m hoping we do exactly what you propose. And Getts isn’t afraid to move around during the draft.

Those clamoring for a guard like the Irish guy need to think two names cosmicj : 12/29/2017 1:22 pm : link Chance Warmack - esteemed prospect avg player.



Brandon Scherff - very good player. Team still isn’t a contender.



RE: If we are drafting 2nd overall DeepBlueJint : 12/29/2017 1:23 pm : link Yeah, and when was the last time a USC quarterback became a champion quarterback? As for UCLA, the guy has two concussions already. And besides Aikmann, no success there either. These two are definite crap shoots at best.

Bw cosmicj : 12/29/2017 1:26 pm : link I’m with you in this. Roethlisberger went higher than expected and was viewed as a risky project. The Steelers crack front office as usual knew just what they were doing and simply took him. I hope the Giants have the same level of focus when they scout Allen.



And I remember Rivers being a mid first rounder until weeks before the draft. The sure thing in that draft was Eli.

RE: RE: If we are drafting 2nd overall bw in dc : 12/29/2017 1:31 pm : link

Quote: Yeah, and when was the last time a USC quarterback became a champion quarterback? As for UCLA, the guy has two concussions already. And besides Aikmann, no success there either. These two are definite crap shoots at best.



I don't get the school/position jinx. It really makes no sense. What college out there is "QB UT" exactly?



There is just too much turnover with coaches, players, etc.



Plunkett, Elway and Andrew Luck went to Stanford. Should we wait and take KJ Costello instead in two years? In comment 13759573 DeepBlueJint said:I don't get the school/position jinx. It really makes no sense. What college out there is "QB UT" exactly?There is just too much turnover with coaches, players, etc.Plunkett, Elway and Andrew Luck went to Stanford. Should we wait and take KJ Costello instead in two years?

no brainer UESBLUE : 12/29/2017 1:31 pm : link Giants get a pick this high every 15 yrs. Id rather not wait until Im 73 for another chance like this. Eli is old and Webb isnt good enough. Move on already.

I think this depends on how the QB prospects look. 81_Great_Dane : 12/29/2017 1:34 pm : link If you think you can get a 10+ year, elite-level QB, you take him. If you think you're going to get Matt Ryan or Aaron Rodgers or Russel Wilson, you pounce.



But if you look at these guys and see Blake Bortles -- an ok pro QB but nothing special -- you take someone else at #2, probably Barkley, or you trade down and get some extra picks.



There are probably a couple of star NFL QBs in this draft, but I can't tell which guys are going to make it. Could be Darnold and Rosen. Could be Jackson and Mayfield. Could be Allen or one of the sleepers. Highly unlikely it's all of them.

My guess Breeze_94 : 12/29/2017 1:37 pm : link is that the Giants would only draft a QB if Darnold is available, but I think he goes #1 to the Browns, and that's IF he even declares.



Davis Webb is probably viewed as QB of the future. Gettlemen will look to bolster the OL and talent to the defense in the draft.



One other thing that crossed my mind- DG took McCaffrey at #7 overall last year, and he is not nearly the prospect that Barkley is. So it shows that he values the RB position.

RE: RE: If we are drafting 2nd overall Gatorade Dunk : 12/29/2017 1:57 pm : link

Quote: Yeah, and when was the last time a USC quarterback became a champion quarterback? As for UCLA, the guy has two concussions already. And besides Aikmann, no success there either. These two are definite crap shoots at best.

This line of thinking is absurd. There are different coaches and teammates for every prospect. What about a previous player could possibly be predictive about a current or future player other than the uniform itself?



Was there a lineage of great DEs at Texas Southern or Troy? Was there a QB factory at Morehead State? A lot of Michigan WRs have been underwhelming, yet Toomer owns all the Giants' receiving records. People spout the same crap about PSU RBs with regard to Barkley, and it's just as ridiculous.



But since you can't seem to even figure out line breaks, this might be a bit too much for you to handle. In comment 13759573 DeepBlueJint said:This line of thinking is absurd. There are different coaches and teammates for every prospect. What about a previous player could possibly be predictive about a current or future player other than the uniform itself?Was there a lineage of great DEs at Texas Southern or Troy? Was there a QB factory at Morehead State? A lot of Michigan WRs have been underwhelming, yet Toomer owns all the Giants' receiving records. People spout the same crap about PSU RBs with regard to Barkley, and it's just as ridiculous.But since you can't seem to even figure out line breaks, this might be a bit too much for you to handle.

RE: RE: RE: When you have a pick this high... Zepp : 12/29/2017 1:58 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13759507 Zepp said:





Quote:





In comment 13759475 bw in dc said:





Quote:





No you don't not if the QB's that are available aren't high pedigree guys like they were when it was Big Ben, Eli and Rivers coming out.



You don't reach for a need position. At 2nd overall you draft BPA and the BPA is Barkley...AND it so happens to be a need position.



This thought that YOU MUST draft a QB if you draft that high is bogus. Those same Browns teams and Bengals teams back in the day drafted a lot of high QB's and they were all busts. You draft the best player in the draft if you're that high and there isn't a soul on the planet that can sit there and say that Barkley doesn't fit that bill.







You are looking at the '04 crop through the lens of what they have accomplished in the pros. Each had question marks coming into that draft. To not acknowledge that is a total misrepresentation.



The Browns just have a horrible habit of choosing the wrong player. The approach was correct, finding a QB, the execution was horrible. See last year when they passed on Watson...



In the end, this is true - two people handle the ball 100% of the time on offense in the NFL - the center and the QB. If you don't have the right solution, now and for the future, at that spot you are doing your team a disservice when you have a selection opportunity this high.



I understand your point, just completely disagree...



I get that. I understand your point as well. I guess I am in the win now mode and not looking to 10 years down the road. I feel we have a guy in Eli who can win and a team with a lot of good players on it. They went 11-5 last year. I think some tweaks here and there and add a homerun guy like Barkley in the backfield will do the trick and make the Giants playoff contenders these last 2 years of Eli's contract.



I think with a rookie QB at the 2 spot we still have the same problem of no HB which will put pressure on the receivers. If we add a Zeke like talent, which Barkley is, then you open up the defense and this offense could be deadly. We have weapons. We just need an oline IMO. In comment 13759543 bw in dc said:I get that. I understand your point as well. I guess I am in the win now mode and not looking to 10 years down the road. I feel we have a guy in Eli who can win and a team with a lot of good players on it. They went 11-5 last year. I think some tweaks here and there and add a homerun guy like Barkley in the backfield will do the trick and make the Giants playoff contenders these last 2 years of Eli's contract.I think with a rookie QB at the 2 spot we still have the same problem of no HB which will put pressure on the receivers. If we add a Zeke like talent, which Barkley is, then you open up the defense and this offense could be deadly. We have weapons. We just need an oline IMO.

Trade Down WillVAB : 12/29/2017 2:08 pm : link Is the correct play. It could net 5-6 quality players on the OL and defense. I’ll take my chances every time on 5-6 premium picks vs one top 3 pick QB.

The team needs an infusion of talent JohnF : 12/29/2017 2:11 pm : link IF you think that this year has a ton of talent in the first three rounds, then you do the following (if the other team agrees):



Trade down with Buffalo (who needs a QB in the worst possible way). Trade our #2 for both #1 Buffalo Picks, as well as one of their second round and third round picks in 2018.



That would give us six picks in the first three rounds, enough to get a quality QB, Offensive Linemen, Linebackers and possibly either a CB or Running Back.



By the way, when you look at Webb..can he be as good as Dak Prescott? I think it's certainly possible, and if we can improve the Offensive Line, we can win with Webb (just like Minnesota is winning with Case Keenum after they fixed the OLine, and Dallas won the year before with Dak and a healthy OLine).



You don't need a franchise QB to contend (though it's easier), but you do need talent on the team. Also, look what happened when we drafted Simms back in 1978. Without a decent OLine, Simms got injured all the time...he never developed until we got the OLine fixed. That HAS to be the #1 priority this year.



If they traded with Buffalo jeff57 : 12/29/2017 2:18 pm : link I would want the Bills first round 2019 pick as well. They can keep the third rounder.

RE: RE: RE: RE: When you have a pick this high... bw in dc : 12/29/2017 2:19 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13759543 bw in dc said:





Quote:





I get that. I understand your point as well. I guess I am in the win now mode and not looking to 10 years down the road. I feel we have a guy in Eli who can win and a team with a lot of good players on it. They went 11-5 last year. I think some tweaks here and there and add a homerun guy like Barkley in the backfield will do the trick and make the Giants playoff contenders these last 2 years of Eli's contract.



I think with a rookie QB at the 2 spot we still have the same problem of no HB which will put pressure on the receivers. If we add a Zeke like talent, which Barkley is, then you open up the defense and this offense could be deadly. We have weapons. We just need an oline IMO.



I love the draft. It's a real hobby of mine watching college football and checking out players who are NFL prospects.



But I think the best way to build a team is free agency first, complimented by the draft. With free agents, you have actual results in real pro games. That is incredibly valuable information. Whereas with college prospects, and I know I'm being Captain Obvious here, you hope that the metrics, the film, the interviews, and some luck from the football Gods pays off.



So for the hole we have at RB, I'd rather grab a Carlos Hyde/Isaiah Crowell type, two guys who have shown some real ability at this level. Same with OL. In comment 13759672 Zepp said:I love the draft. It's a real hobby of mine watching college football and checking out players who are NFL prospects.But I think the best way to build a team is free agency first, complimented by the draft. With free agents, you have actual results in real pro games. That is incredibly valuable information. Whereas with college prospects, and I know I'm being Captain Obvious here, you hope that the metrics, the film, the interviews, and some luck from the football Gods pays off.So for the hole we have at RB, I'd rather grab a Carlos Hyde/Isaiah Crowell type, two guys who have shown some real ability at this level. Same with OL.

RE: The team needs an infusion of talent WillVAB : 12/29/2017 2:24 pm : link

Quote: IF you think that this year has a ton of talent in the first three rounds, then you do the following (if the other team agrees):



Trade down with Buffalo (who needs a QB in the worst possible way). Trade our #2 for both #1 Buffalo Picks, as well as one of their second round and third round picks in 2018.



That would give us six picks in the first three rounds, enough to get a quality QB, Offensive Linemen, Linebackers and possibly either a CB or Running Back.



By the way, when you look at Webb..can he be as good as Dak Prescott? I think it's certainly possible, and if we can improve the Offensive Line, we can win with Webb (just like Minnesota is winning with Case Keenum after they fixed the OLine, and Dallas won the year before with Dak and a healthy OLine).



You don't need a franchise QB to contend (though it's easier), but you do need talent on the team. Also, look what happened when we drafted Simms back in 1978. Without a decent OLine, Simms got injured all the time...he never developed until we got the OLine fixed. That HAS to be the #1 priority this year.



If the Giants trade with Buf I want both 1’s, both 2’s, and a future 1 as a starting point. No giving picks back. Throw the draft value chart out the window bc they’d be moving up for who they believe is a franchise QB. In comment 13759700 JohnF said:If the Giants trade with Buf I want both 1’s, both 2’s, and a future 1 as a starting point. No giving picks back. Throw the draft value chart out the window bc they’d be moving up for who they believe is a franchise QB.

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: When you have a pick this high... WillVAB : 12/29/2017 2:25 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13759672 Zepp said:





Quote:





In comment 13759543 bw in dc said:





Quote:





I get that. I understand your point as well. I guess I am in the win now mode and not looking to 10 years down the road. I feel we have a guy in Eli who can win and a team with a lot of good players on it. They went 11-5 last year. I think some tweaks here and there and add a homerun guy like Barkley in the backfield will do the trick and make the Giants playoff contenders these last 2 years of Eli's contract.



I think with a rookie QB at the 2 spot we still have the same problem of no HB which will put pressure on the receivers. If we add a Zeke like talent, which Barkley is, then you open up the defense and this offense could be deadly. We have weapons. We just need an oline IMO.







I love the draft. It's a real hobby of mine watching college football and checking out players who are NFL prospects.



But I think the best way to build a team is free agency first, complimented by the draft. With free agents, you have actual results in real pro games. That is incredibly valuable information. Whereas with college prospects, and I know I'm being Captain Obvious here, you hope that the metrics, the film, the interviews, and some luck from the football Gods pays off.



So for the hole we have at RB, I'd rather grab a Carlos Hyde/Isaiah Crowell type, two guys who have shown some real ability at this level. Same with OL.



Building a team in FA and complimented by the draft is the exact opposite of the right way to build a team. In comment 13759717 bw in dc said:Building a team in FA and complimented by the draft is the exact opposite of the right way to build a team.

OBJ and Barkley on the same offense Knee of Theismann : 12/29/2017 2:29 pm : link combined with a walking mismatch in Engram... would be downright scary for any defense to gameplan for. Eli may be old, but he knows how to use talent around him.



All of this is assuming we can put together a adequate O-line in the offseason, which is still a big IF.

Interesting Coincidence - Mayfield, Mahommes And Webb DeepBlueJint : 12/29/2017 2:30 pm : link All three were at Texas Tech. Mayfield transferred to Oklahoma and Webb To California. I also note that there were a lot of naysayers regarding another California QB named Aaron Rodgers, which must have been significant because his prestige and draft position plummet into the late first round vs. Alex Smith. Which would you want in hindsight? California has had 6 quarterbacks drafted in the first round. That includes Craig Morton, Steve Bartkowski, Rich Campbell, Kyle Boller, Aaron Rodgers and Jarod Goff. That is certainly a better track record than USC and UCLA combined. It does matter what school an conference a prospect comes from. B-t-W, Aikmann was a transferee from Oklahoma to UCLA. He lost his starting position due to injury at OK. So, he was not an "original" recruit to UCLA. To me, that reinforces my views on the history of UCLA QBs.

Biggest difference between this draft class and 2004.... Britt in VA : 12/29/2017 2:30 pm : link All three prospects in 2004 ran pro style offenses. They were much more NFL ready, despite any concerns.



All you hear about the top prospects in this class is that they need time to learn, as most spread offense QB's do. The learning curve to reading NFL defenses is much greater.



There are still pro style QB's coming out of college. Luck was the truest, but there are others...



Garopollo (2nd Round), Wilson (3rd round), Cousins (4th round, ironically taken because Shanahan didn't trust taking RG3, rightfully so)... And think about that for a second... RG3 was the can't miss guy taken #2 overall, and Cousins was the backup plan. One spread, one pro style.



Personally, I think a later round, pro style offense QB is closer to a sure thing than a high pick, spread offense QB. And I think for the most part, recent draft history backs that up.

RE: RE: If we are drafting 2nd overall Dave in Hoboken : 12/29/2017 2:34 pm : link

Quote: Yeah, and when was the last time a USC quarterback became a champion quarterback? As for UCLA, the guy has two concussions already. And besides Aikmann, no success there either. These two are definite crap shoots at best.



If Darnold is there, they're going to take him. In comment 13759573 DeepBlueJint said:If Darnold is there, they're going to take him.

That said.... Britt in VA : 12/29/2017 2:36 pm : link IMO, Barkley is the can't miss prospect with the #2 overall pick. Look what Zeke does for the Cowboys vs. what they do without him.



DG said it today. Yeah, offenses have changed, but you still win by running the football, stopping the run, and rushing the passer.



You take Barkley, you fix the O-line through FA, then you start looking for Eli's successor later in the draft. A pro style QB.

RE: Biggest difference between this draft class and 2004.... ajr2456 : 12/29/2017 2:41 pm : link

Quote: All three prospects in 2004 ran pro style offenses. They were much more NFL ready, despite any concerns.



All you hear about the top prospects in this class is that they need time to learn, as most spread offense QB's do. The learning curve to reading NFL defenses is much greater.



There are still pro style QB's coming out of college. Luck was the truest, but there are others...



Garopollo (2nd Round), Wilson (3rd round), Cousins (4th round, ironically taken because Shanahan didn't trust taking RG3, rightfully so)... And think about that for a second... RG3 was the can't miss guy taken #2 overall, and Cousins was the backup plan. One spread, one pro style.



Personally, I think a later round, pro style offense QB is closer to a sure thing than a high pick, spread offense QB. And I think for the most part, recent draft history backs that up.



It's also 13 years later and the game of football has evolved. If there was a pro style QB closer to a sure thing than the top guys they'd be in the first round talk but they're not.



Also, the term spread is used too loosely. Louisivlle's offense is closer to a pro style than a full blown spread. I wouldn't call UCLA's offense a full blown spread offense either. In comment 13759746 Britt in VA said:It's also 13 years later and the game of football has evolved. If there was a pro style QB closer to a sure thing than the top guys they'd be in the first round talk but they're not.Also, the term spread is used too loosely. Louisivlle's offense is closer to a pro style than a full blown spread. I wouldn't call UCLA's offense a full blown spread offense either.

Saquon Barkley Highlights vs Iowa // 40 Touches, 305 Yards, 1 TD DeepBlueJint : 12/29/2017 2:41 pm : link His one game at Iowa was absolutely unbelievable. Look at this short highlight.



https://youtu.be/2R5x1E2bvu8



He plays in one tough conference. Now look at these 2016-2017 highlights. What moves! He has terrific hands, runs great pass routes, does special teams like no one in college.



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y64vDhOHg4c



Yeah, I think he can be THAT GOOD! Did you see that run against USC in the Rose Bowl? As good as God willing, Barry Sanders. And he is coming out of college healthy. He is the type of player that makes the rest of his teammates play better. And he is from the Garden State and has a terrific personality. Great athletes are like that.

RE: no brainer Dave in Hoboken : 12/29/2017 2:41 pm : link

Quote: Giants get a pick this high every 15 yrs. Id rather not wait until Im 73 for another chance like this. Eli is old and Webb isnt good enough. Move on already.



Darnold, Rosen, Mayfield, or Allen will be the guy. Sy seems to think Rosen is the best of them. I trust Sy. In comment 13759596 UESBLUE said:Darnold, Rosen, Mayfield, or Allen will be the guy. Sy seems to think Rosen is the best of them. I trust Sy.

. arcarsenal : 12/29/2017 2:42 pm : link I wish people would stop making absolute statements.



The Giants probably don't even know what they're doing yet, neither does anyone here.



Fans need to separate what they want from reality.



I'd like them to draft a QB - it's a strong QB draft and we're in a prime spot here. This is an opportunity to potentially get our next Eli and we'd be wise to take it.



That said, Gettleman has almost certainly not even decided which QB he covets most in this class yet - or if he's even planning on taking one at all.



Anything stating otherwise is pure speculation at this point.

RE: That said.... Sean : 12/29/2017 2:42 pm : link

Quote: IMO, Barkley is the can't miss prospect with the #2 overall pick. Look what Zeke does for the Cowboys vs. what they do without him.



DG said it today. Yeah, offenses have changed, but you still win by running the football, stopping the run, and rushing the passer.



You take Barkley, you fix the O-line through FA, then you start looking for Eli's successor later in the draft. A pro style QB.



Taking a QB in later round and having him compete with Webb is not a bad idea. In comment 13759759 Britt in VA said:Taking a QB in later round and having him compete with Webb is not a bad idea.

RE: RE: That said.... ajr2456 : 12/29/2017 2:44 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13759759 Britt in VA said:





Quote:





IMO, Barkley is the can't miss prospect with the #2 overall pick. Look what Zeke does for the Cowboys vs. what they do without him.



DG said it today. Yeah, offenses have changed, but you still win by running the football, stopping the run, and rushing the passer.



You take Barkley, you fix the O-line through FA, then you start looking for Eli's successor later in the draft. A pro style QB.







Taking a QB in later round and having him compete with Webb is not a bad idea.



To then possibly have no quarterbacks? In comment 13759769 Sean said:To then possibly have no quarterbacks?

RE: . Britt in VA : 12/29/2017 2:44 pm : link

Quote: I wish people would stop making absolute statements.



The Giants probably don't even know what they're doing yet, neither does anyone here.



Fans need to separate what they want from reality.



I'd like them to draft a QB - it's a strong QB draft and we're in a prime spot here. This is an opportunity to potentially get our next Eli and we'd be wise to take it.



That said, Gettleman has almost certainly not even decided which QB he covets most in this class yet - or if he's even planning on taking one at all.



Anything stating otherwise is pure speculation at this point.



Seriously, you only end up with egg on your face when you do it. Some people never learn. In comment 13759768 arcarsenal said:Seriously, you only end up with egg on your face when you do it. Some people never learn.

RE: . Dave in Hoboken : 12/29/2017 2:46 pm : link

Quote: I wish people would stop making absolute statements.



The Giants probably don't even know what they're doing yet, neither does anyone here.



Fans need to separate what they want from reality.



I'd like them to draft a QB - it's a strong QB draft and we're in a prime spot here. This is an opportunity to potentially get our next Eli and we'd be wise to take it.



That said, Gettleman has almost certainly not even decided which QB he covets most in this class yet - or if he's even planning on taking one at all.



Anything stating otherwise is pure speculation at this point.



Well said. Some are obsessed with 'being right' on here to the point that they'd rather see the Giants suck more than be wrong. It's sick. In comment 13759768 arcarsenal said:Well said. Some are obsessed with 'being right' on here to the point that they'd rather see the Giants suck more than be wrong. It's sick.

RE: LOL! Dave in Hoboken : 12/29/2017 2:48 pm : link

Quote: He's talking about you!



You're the one making absolute statements on this thread...



haha



Yeah, it's not like you haven't made statements all day that the Giants won't be drafting a QB. Please.



How's that being a bigger Eli fan than Giant fan thing working out? In comment 13759791 Britt in VA said:Yeah, it's not like you haven't made statements all day that the Giants won't be drafting a QB. Please.How's that being a bigger Eli fan than Giant fan thing working out?

RE: Please show me where I've said what the Giants will do with the #2 Dave in Hoboken : 12/29/2017 2:50 pm : link

Quote: pick. Go ahead.



You just said that they'll pick a QB in the later rounds and pick Barkley in the first round.



Seriously? In comment 13759797 Britt in VA said:You just said that they'll pick a QB in the later rounds and pick Barkley in the first round.Seriously?

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: When you have a pick this high... bw in dc : 12/29/2017 2:51 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13759717 bw in dc said:





Quote:







Building a team in FA and complimented by the draft is the exact opposite of the right way to build a team.



Precap era - I think you are right. In the cap era - I think it's flipped. But to be clear, I'm not applying a 80/20 eight. More of a 65/35 weight...



The majority of draft picks don't work out - unfortunately. From rounds 3 on, it's a really total crap shoot. Teams have just as much chance hitting on a college free agent as they do on a 2nd or 3rd day drafted player.



I think New England has the formula right in finding mid-level, undervalued assets in free agency to fill key gaps. In comment 13759733 WillVAB said:Precap era - I think you are right. In the cap era - I think it's flipped. But to be clear, I'm not applying a 80/20 eight. More of a 65/35 weight...The majority of draft picks don't work out - unfortunately. From rounds 3 on, it's a really total crap shoot. Teams have just as much chance hitting on a college free agent as they do on a 2nd or 3rd day drafted player.I think New England has the formula right in finding mid-level, undervalued assets in free agency to fill key gaps.

RE: RE: Nice deflection, as usual. Dave in Hoboken : 12/29/2017 2:55 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13759806 Dave in Hoboken said:





Quote:





.







Oh my god you are mind numbingly dumb.



Always the first to result to insults, as well.





In comment 13759809 Britt in VA said:Always the first to result to insults, as well.

Not going to derail the thread any further, though.... Britt in VA : 12/29/2017 2:56 pm : link don't playing around with you. So anyways...



You take a QB with the number 2 if you you have a strong conviction for one.



If not... You can't blow this. Barkley is a can't miss prospect that will benefit whomever the next QB is, IMO.



You can build around that guy. As I've mentioned previously, and as somebody mentioned on this thread:



OBJ, Engram, Barkley is a pretty damn nice cache of weapons. Give them an O-line and watch out!

That's fine. Dave in Hoboken : 12/29/2017 2:59 pm : link I'm just not a huge fan of taking a RB that early. Then, there's still the crappy OLine, which Gettleman himself today said 'needs to be fixed.'



If they see QB that they see a future in, you go that way. We've taken QBs in the later rounds before, and it's never worked.

RE: Not going to derail the thread any further, though.... ajr2456 : 12/29/2017 3:00 pm : link

Quote:



If not... You can't blow this. Barkley is a can't miss prospect that will benefit whomever the next QB is, IMO.



That sure seems like an absolute statement you just laughed at and accused other people of making... In comment 13759819 Britt in VA said:That sure seems like an absolute statement you just laughed at and accused other people of making...

. arcarsenal : 12/29/2017 3:01 pm : link I think you guys are both projecting what you want the Giants to do - which is fine, everyone is to a degree.



I really just don't think Gettleman has decided any of this yet, so all we're doing is taking shots in the dark.



I'm sure he's got specific players in mind. There are probably QB's he is particularly interested in. But I think we'll have to hire our coach, end this season, and really re-evaluate the current personnel/deal with FA, etc. before more concrete draft decisions or potential directions are formulated.



I think Eli can still play - but I think at this point, he's an average-at-best QB. And the longer you build around him, the more you need to supply him with since the 2011-12 incarnation most certainly won't be walking through that door to carry this football team.



So, I think the most prudent course of action would be to keep the door open for Eli to remain the starter short-term and help do some grooming, but also draft an heir-apparent and let that QB battle it out with Webb.



I have a feeling this is what Gettleman was referring to when he talked about not being able to ever have "too much" talent at one position.



But again, we really have no idea yet. It's day one with DG here - there's a lot of planning and scoutwork to be done now.

RE: Interesting Coincidence - Mayfield, Mahommes And Webb bw in dc : 12/29/2017 3:01 pm : link

Quote: All three were at Texas Tech. Mayfield transferred to Oklahoma and Webb To California. I also note that there were a lot of naysayers regarding another California QB named Aaron Rodgers, which must have been significant because his prestige and draft position plummet into the late first round vs. Alex Smith. Which would you want in hindsight? California has had 6 quarterbacks drafted in the first round. That includes Craig Morton, Steve Bartkowski, Rich Campbell, Kyle Boller, Aaron Rodgers and Jarod Goff. That is certainly a better track record than USC and UCLA combined. It does matter what school an conference a prospect comes from. B-t-W, Aikmann was a transferee from Oklahoma to UCLA. He lost his starting position due to injury at OK. So, he was not an "original" recruit to UCLA. To me, that reinforces my views on the history of UCLA QBs.



What you wrote is simply pure coincidence. The only thing those Cal QBs have in common in they played at Cal. Otherwise, they all played with different coaches, with different personnel, with different schemes, different competition, etc, etc. If they all played for the same coach under the same system....then maybe you'd have a starting point.



Basically, what you are really sayings is this - only take warm weather quarterbacks. Which is patently absurd as well... In comment 13759745 DeepBlueJint said:What you wrote is simply pure coincidence. The only thing those Cal QBs have in common in they played at Cal. Otherwise, they all played with different coaches, with different personnel, with different schemes, different competition, etc, etc. If they all played for the same coach under the same system....then maybe you'd have a starting point.Basically, what you are really sayings is this - only take warm weather quarterbacks. Which is patently absurd as well...

Also, we're talking about being competitve next season.. Dave in Hoboken : 12/29/2017 3:02 pm : link the defense was brutal this year. I'm sorry, but there are a TON of holes on this team. And being competitive doesn't necessarily mean 'win.'



Think long term. Why are we constantly thinking short term? It hasn't worked here time and time again. Aren't people tired of that?

RE: . ajr2456 : 12/29/2017 3:02 pm : link

Quote: I think you guys are both projecting what you want the Giants to do - which is fine, everyone is to a degree.



I really just don't think Gettleman has decided any of this yet, so all we're doing is taking shots in the dark.



I'm sure he's got specific players in mind. There are probably QB's he is particularly interested in. But I think we'll have to hire our coach, end this season, and really re-evaluate the current personnel/deal with FA, etc. before more concrete draft decisions or potential directions are formulated.



I think Eli can still play - but I think at this point, he's an average-at-best QB. And the longer you build around him, the more you need to supply him with since the 2011-12 incarnation most certainly won't be walking through that door to carry this football team.



So, I think the most prudent course of action would be to keep the door open for Eli to remain the starter short-term and help do some grooming, but also draft an heir-apparent and let that QB battle it out with Webb.



I have a feeling this is what Gettleman was referring to when he talked about not being able to ever have "too much" talent at one position.



But again, we really have no idea yet. It's day one with DG here - there's a lot of planning and scoutwork to be done now.



The competition should be between all three QBs. If one of the younger guys out play Eli, they get the job. In comment 13759827 arcarsenal said:The competition should be between all three QBs. If one of the younger guys out play Eli, they get the job.

I did not say... Britt in VA : 12/29/2017 3:03 pm : link "The Giants are taking Barkley at 2". That's an absolute/definitive statement. Sort of like "Eli WILL be cut. Eli WILL be traded. Eli WILL be restructured.



I said "in my opinion" Barkley is a can't miss prospect that has a lower bust potential.

I've never said Eli be cut or traded. Dave in Hoboken : 12/29/2017 3:04 pm : link All I've ever said is that I'm hoping and I think we should take a QB in the first round. Should I start every post about the topic saying it's my opinion, or type "IMO." Okay, fine. I'll do that.

RE: RE: . arcarsenal : 12/29/2017 3:05 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13759827 arcarsenal said:





Quote:





I think you guys are both projecting what you want the Giants to do - which is fine, everyone is to a degree.



I really just don't think Gettleman has decided any of this yet, so all we're doing is taking shots in the dark.



I'm sure he's got specific players in mind. There are probably QB's he is particularly interested in. But I think we'll have to hire our coach, end this season, and really re-evaluate the current personnel/deal with FA, etc. before more concrete draft decisions or potential directions are formulated.



I think Eli can still play - but I think at this point, he's an average-at-best QB. And the longer you build around him, the more you need to supply him with since the 2011-12 incarnation most certainly won't be walking through that door to carry this football team.



So, I think the most prudent course of action would be to keep the door open for Eli to remain the starter short-term and help do some grooming, but also draft an heir-apparent and let that QB battle it out with Webb.



I have a feeling this is what Gettleman was referring to when he talked about not being able to ever have "too much" talent at one position.



But again, we really have no idea yet. It's day one with DG here - there's a lot of planning and scoutwork to be done now.







The competition should be between all three QBs. If one of the younger guys out play Eli, they get the job.



That wouldn't bother me.



I think the best QB should play. If Webb or a rookie clearly out-perform Eli in camp/pre, they should be the starter.



I think it's more likely that Eli begins the year under center - but if either of the other two guys shows promise over the summer and the team starts losing games, a move should be made in short order.



We simply cannot go out there and keep putting 0's on the board offensively. And this isn't all Eli's fault - but he is the QB and does share a bit of the blame.



The best player should play. Period. In comment 13759831 ajr2456 said:That wouldn't bother me.I think the best QB should play. If Webb or a rookie clearly out-perform Eli in camp/pre, they should be the starter.I think it's more likely that Eli begins the year under center - but if either of the other two guys shows promise over the summer and the team starts losing games, a move should be made in short order.We simply cannot go out there and keep putting 0's on the board offensively. And this isn't all Eli's fault - but he is the QB and does share a bit of the blame.The best player should play. Period.

Dave.... Britt in VA : 12/29/2017 3:08 pm : link you said, on this very thread:



If Darnold is there at two they are taking him. Period. Point Blank.



You've made several statements over the past week or so saying The Giants ARE taking a QB at two, deal with it. Have you not?



Those are definitive statements. You are telling everybody what the Giants are going to do. Do you not understand that?



There is a difference. I've haven't named any names about the number two pick other than Barkley, and that's only to state that he'd be a guy I'd want IF they didn't take a QB at two. There is nothing definitive about that, it's just me stating my opinion.

RE: Dave.... Dave in Hoboken : 12/29/2017 3:11 pm : link

Quote: you said, on this very thread:



If Darnold is there at two they are taking him. Period. Point Blank.



You've made several statements over the past week or so saying The Giants ARE taking a QB at two, deal with it. Have you not?



Those are definitive statements. You are telling everybody what the Giants are going to do. Do you not understand that?



There is a difference. I've haven't named any names about the number two pick other than Barkley, and that's only to state that he'd be a guy I'd want IF they didn't take a QB at two. There is nothing definitive about that, it's just me stating my opinion.



Obviously, those posts are my opinion. It's not like I'm an insider, so obviously it's just my opinion. Wasn't/isn't that clear?



Okay, if it's not clear, then like I said above on this thread, from now on I will post "IMO" when it comes to that topic. Fair? In comment 13759844 Britt in VA said:Obviously, those posts are my opinion. It's not like I'm an insider, so obviously it's just my opinion. Wasn't/isn't that clear?Okay, if it's not clear, then like I said above on this thread, from now on I will post "IMO" when it comes to that topic. Fair?

And, for the record, and I know you've seen me post this Dave in Hoboken : 12/29/2017 3:13 pm : link multipile times, have I not said that I'd be 'perfectly fine' with Eli playing ALL of next year with the new QB sitting on the bench and learning from Eli the entire year?



I've said that multiple times, as well. But no one ever acknowledges the fact that I've posted that here multiple times, and I mean that about next season 100%.

There's a question that should be answered first before the OP Go Terps : 12/29/2017 3:19 pm : link Is Eli the guy in 2018? If that is the conviction of the team, then I wouldn't spend this pick on a quarterback. I'm not a believer in drafting a QB to sit him his rookie year. I thought it was a mistake when we did it with Eli behind Warner, and it would be a mistake now. There will be quarterbacks in the 2019 and 2020 drafts too, and good ones drop all the time. Jimmy Garoppolo was a second round pick, and he'd probably be a top ten desired player in the NFL right now.



We've already got a young quarterback developing behind Eli. I'm fine adding another, but I wouldn't spend the second pick in the draft to do it.



The way I see it, keeping Eli and drafting a QB at #2 should be and probably are diverging paths. I'm fine with either path, but I'm not fine drafting Darnold/Rosen/Allen and wasting a year of him on the bench.

. arcarsenal : 12/29/2017 3:30 pm : link I'd be fine with a QB not being the starter on day 1.



Eli did it, Rodgers did it, Brady did it, Brees did it - Favre didn't really play at all his rookie year in ATL.



Some of the best guys to ever do it were not day 1 starters - it's clearly not a developmental detriment.



QB is the most important position in the sport. Probably the most important position in all sports.



Give yourself the best odds of getting production out of that position. If the rookie and Webb both look like they can play, then we've got a nice, cheap asset that we could potentially dangle.



Eli is clearly not a long-term option, but it is possible he gives the team the best chance to win in September of 2018.



If that's the case, play him until it isn't.

The other issue is this... bw in dc : 12/29/2017 3:39 pm : link If Jints Central does go QB with a high pick let's hope they have the right HC and/or staff to develop and mentor him. Otherwise, this direction could get very rocky, especially if Gettlemen goes for a defensive minded guy at the HC...





RE: There's a question that should be answered first before the OP WillVAB : 12/29/2017 3:45 pm : link

Quote: Is Eli the guy in 2018? If that is the conviction of the team, then I wouldn't spend this pick on a quarterback. I'm not a believer in drafting a QB to sit him his rookie year. I thought it was a mistake when we did it with Eli behind Warner, and it would be a mistake now. There will be quarterbacks in the 2019 and 2020 drafts too, and good ones drop all the time. Jimmy Garoppolo was a second round pick, and he'd probably be a top ten desired player in the NFL right now.



We've already got a young quarterback developing behind Eli. I'm fine adding another, but I wouldn't spend the second pick in the draft to do it.



The way I see it, keeping Eli and drafting a QB at #2 should be and probably are diverging paths. I'm fine with either path, but I'm not fine drafting Darnold/Rosen/Allen and wasting a year of him on the bench.



+1



It’s either/or, not both In comment 13759858 Go Terps said:+1It’s either/or, not both

RE: RE: There's a question that should be answered first before the OP arcarsenal : 12/29/2017 3:50 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13759858 Go Terps said:





Quote:





Is Eli the guy in 2018? If that is the conviction of the team, then I wouldn't spend this pick on a quarterback. I'm not a believer in drafting a QB to sit him his rookie year. I thought it was a mistake when we did it with Eli behind Warner, and it would be a mistake now. There will be quarterbacks in the 2019 and 2020 drafts too, and good ones drop all the time. Jimmy Garoppolo was a second round pick, and he'd probably be a top ten desired player in the NFL right now.



We've already got a young quarterback developing behind Eli. I'm fine adding another, but I wouldn't spend the second pick in the draft to do it.



The way I see it, keeping Eli and drafting a QB at #2 should be and probably are diverging paths. I'm fine with either path, but I'm not fine drafting Darnold/Rosen/Allen and wasting a year of him on the bench.







+1



It’s either/or, not both



Says who?



Didn't KC just draft Patrick Mahomes 10th overall with the full intention of Alex Smith continuing to start this year?



There's no reason why the Giants can't do this. It has been done a billion times. In comment 13759892 WillVAB said:Says who?Didn't KC just draft Patrick Mahomes 10th overall with the full intention of Alex Smith continuing to start this year?There's no reason why the Giants can't do this. It has been done a billion times.

. arcarsenal : 12/29/2017 3:53 pm : link On the flip side, CLE just threw Deshone Kizer right into the fire this year. They still haven't won a game and I'm not sure his development has benefitted whatsoever from playing in this situation. He's clearly either not ready or not good.

RE: Interesting Coincidence - Mayfield, Mahommes And Webb Gatorade Dunk : 12/29/2017 3:55 pm : link

Quote: All three were at Texas Tech. Mayfield transferred to Oklahoma and Webb To California. I also note that there were a lot of naysayers regarding another California QB named Aaron Rodgers, which must have been significant because his prestige and draft position plummet into the late first round vs. Alex Smith. Which would you want in hindsight? California has had 6 quarterbacks drafted in the first round. That includes Craig Morton, Steve Bartkowski, Rich Campbell, Kyle Boller, Aaron Rodgers and Jarod Goff. That is certainly a better track record than USC and UCLA combined. It does matter what school an conference a prospect comes from. B-t-W, Aikmann was a transferee from Oklahoma to UCLA. He lost his starting position due to injury at OK. So, he was not an "original" recruit to UCLA. To me, that reinforces my views on the history of UCLA QBs.

What is your obsession with alma mater about? It's really not relevant over the length of time that you're referencing. In comment 13759745 DeepBlueJint said:What is your obsession with alma mater about? It's really not relevant over the length of time that you're referencing.

I find the Draft Barkley at 2! crowd to be incredibly NYG07 : 12/29/2017 6:35 pm : link short sighted. No matter what Dave Gettleman spews about running the ball, stopping the run and rushing the passer, this is a Quarterback league first. Dallas took Zeke at 4 with the assumption that they would be as good as they were in 2014 with a healthy Romo and could win a Superbowl. It is as if some of you forget that Mara gave the directive this season to start heavily scouting the top QBs coming out and signed off on the benching of Manning.



In a league where Mike Glennon makes $15M and Matt Stafford makes $27M, having the right QB is the defining ingredient in a perpetually contending team. I trust that they won't fuck this up, and that they will take a QB at number 2.



This team needs to get its cap adjusted to where the right players are getting paid, and the depth is better. 2 of this team's three best players are entering the final year of their rookie contract.



This draft should not in any way be about trying to win won more championship with Eli, because they are not close IMO. These next couple of years should be about building the team the right way, and it all starts with QB.

I just don't see the benefit of drafting Barkley at 2 Jay on the Island : 12/29/2017 6:54 pm : link If Webb isn't the heir to Eli then the Giants will likely spend most of Barkley's prime years trying to find their franchise QB and they won't be picking this high again unless the next HC is as bad as McAdoo and Gettleman fails miserably as GM.



The Giants need to find their next franchise QB here and they would be better off letting him sit for a year learning behind Eli especially if the picks is Darnold or Allen. I think Rosen could play week one but he definitely needs to add some weight.

This may be a quarterback sleep now; DonnieD89 : 12/29/2017 7:00 pm : link however, like all sports, football cyclical. Saying that this is the quarterbacks league is shortsighted. Things change. Dallas is already proving that. Giants have proven that passing all the time does not get you far. They need a running back in an offensive line. If the Giants are convinced that their number 2 pick is worthy of a QB selection, then go for it. I just don’t think these QBs may warrant a grade that high. There is no rule that says you can’t take a quarterback in the second round. Aaron Rodgers was selected at 25 and look what happened. If Barkley is the best available player out there and you cannot make a deal to trade down, and go for it. Running back’s like these do not come often.

RE: This may be a quarterback sleep now; NYG07 : 12/29/2017 7:15 pm : link

Quote: however, like all sports, football cyclical. Saying that this is the quarterbacks league is shortsighted. Things change. Dallas is already proving that. Giants have proven that passing all the time does not get you far. They need a running back in an offensive line. If the Giants are convinced that their number 2 pick is worthy of a QB selection, then go for it. I just don’t think these QBs may warrant a grade that high. There is no rule that says you can’t take a quarterback in the second round. Aaron Rodgers was selected at 25 and look what happened. If Barkley is the best available player out there and you cannot make a deal to trade down, and go for it. Running back’s like these do not come often.



You are missing the point. By passing league, I don't mean passing the majority of the time in the games. Of course you need an offensive line and a run game. But it is a waste to use a number 2 overall pick on a position that is completely devalued in today's NFL. He may be great, then what? Do you pay him an outrageous amount of money in his 2nd contract? How do you fit a QB in there, as well as Beckham?



Aaron Rodgers' draft story was bizarre, but is essentially an outlier. The majority of great QBs in the NFL come at the top of the draft.



In comment 13760148 DonnieD89 said:You are missing the point. By passing league, I don't mean passing the majority of the time in the games. Of course you need an offensive line and a run game. But it is a waste to use a number 2 overall pick on a position that is completely devalued in today's NFL. He may be great, then what? Do you pay him an outrageous amount of money in his 2nd contract? How do you fit a QB in there, as well as Beckham?Aaron Rodgers' draft story was bizarre, but is essentially an outlier. The majority of great QBs in the NFL come at the top of the draft.

BARKLEY MarineMan : 12/29/2017 7:32 pm : link Dual threat coming out of the backfield. I wouldn't use him on any special teams. POWER and SPEED. Barkley is a Game changer.

RE: RE: This may be a quarterback sleep now; gogiants : 12/29/2017 8:12 pm : link

Quote:



Aaron Rodgers' draft story was bizarre, but is essentially an outlier. The majority of great QBs in the NFL come at the top of the draft.





Only 55% of Super Bowl winning quarterbacks were drafted in the first round

In comment 13760162 NYG07 said:Only 55% of Super Bowl winning quarterbacks were drafted in the first round

RE: RE: RE: This may be a quarterback sleep now; BrianLeonard23 : 12/29/2017 8:21 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13760162 NYG07 said:





Quote:









Aaron Rodgers' draft story was bizarre, but is essentially an outlier. The majority of great QBs in the NFL come at the top of the draft.









Only 55% of Super Bowl winning quarterbacks were drafted in the first round



10% of the Super Bowls played have been won by Brady, a 6th rounder so that skews that number pretty far right off the bat.



In comment 13760219 gogiants said:10% of the Super Bowls played have been won by Brady, a 6th rounder so that skews that number pretty far right off the bat.

They are picking high ChathamMark : 12/29/2017 8:25 pm : link If the Giants think based on their scouting/discussions/reports/interviews that one of those QB's is 'the one', sure you do it. Eli isn't getting any younger.

The franchise isn’t going anywhere if we don’t pick a QB BrianLeonard23 : 12/29/2017 8:25 pm : link We aren’t taking a fucking running back or a guard #2 overall. All this talk is ridiculous. Webb is never playing for us. Our future QB is Darnold, Rosen, or Allen.

If there is no conviction for a QB at 2, DonnieD89 : 12/29/2017 8:49 pm : link why force the pick. Trading down to get a quarterback may be a benefit, but the Giants need a partner to trade down. My point is, running backs ike Barkley don’t come too often. Again, if the Giants feel that the QB is worth it, then do it. I would never force a pick on a quarterback that I’m not convinced about and leave a guy like Barkley out there. 55% is not good enough. It’s like flipping a coin, particularly in this draft. I just don’t see an Andrew Luck, Cam Newton, Eli Manning, Ben Roethlisberger, or Philip Rivers out there to choose in the draft. I don’t want a Blake Bortles on the Giants.

RE: If there is no conviction for a QB at 2, NYG07 : 12/29/2017 10:37 pm : link

Quote: why force the pick. Trading down to get a quarterback may be a benefit, but the Giants need a partner to trade down. My point is, running backs ike Barkley don’t come too often. Again, if the Giants feel that the QB is worth it, then do it. I would never force a pick on a quarterback that I’m not convinced about and leave a guy like Barkley out there. 55% is not good enough. It’s like flipping a coin, particularly in this draft. I just don’t see an Andrew Luck, Cam Newton, Eli Manning, Ben Roethlisberger, or Philip Rivers out there to choose in the draft. I don’t want a Blake Bortles on the Giants.



Agree to disagree. None of us have any idea how the FO thinks about these QBs. But I believe this to be easily one of the best QB classes since 2004. Blake Bortles? C'mon man. Bortles was a huge reach in a garbage QB draft class.



That 55% stat is irrelevant to me. Completely skewed by Brady and Montana having 9 titles. The chances of getting a franchise QB greatly increase at the top of the draft. I believe drafting a guard or RB at 2 overall is a complete waste.



I know Gettleman wants to win, but even he would not put a timeline on fixing the O-line. This is not going to be a quick fix. So draft the future QB and build the team for him, not Eli.



In comment 13760418 DonnieD89 said:Agree to disagree. None of us have any idea how the FO thinks about these QBs. But I believe this to be easily one of the best QB classes since 2004. Blake Bortles? C'mon man. Bortles was a huge reach in a garbage QB draft class.That 55% stat is irrelevant to me. Completely skewed by Brady and Montana having 9 titles. The chances of getting a franchise QB greatly increase at the top of the draft. I believe drafting a guard or RB at 2 overall is a complete waste.I know Gettleman wants to win, but even he would not put a timeline on fixing the O-line. This is not going to be a quick fix. So draft the future QB and build the team for him, not Eli.

I am absolutely amazed that so many people Jersey55 : 10:27 am : link on this board want to keep Eli in place and pass on a 1st round QB pick, what do they see in Eli and what do they not see that so any other people do, he is not the future of this team and he can no longer play at a level high enough with any consistency to carry this team.

We all have opinions; DonnieD89 : 10:37 am : link however, this quarterback class has many warts. Like I said, you don’t force a pick if it’s not worth it. IMO, Darnold may be the only one worthy of a #1 pick and it looks like Cleveland will take him, unless they feel otherwise. Please tell me why a RB would be a waste of pick. Do you think Ezekiel Elliott is a waste of pick? He certainly impacted the Cowboys. Do you think Todd Gurley is always the pick, and on top of that, Gurley was injured and was drafted 10th. I would not bother drafting a guy with a history of concussions and put him at the helm as the Giants’ franchise quarterback, if Rosen is there. I would be willing to trade back a little and get Jackson or Allen, if you really want a quarterback. I could be wrong though. It’s just my opinion.

If we don't have a better OL, it really doesn't matter who plays QB PatersonPlank : 11:09 am : link We need to fix that first. Also, I think Webb should be given the first shot. He's already here and has been working with the offense for a year, plus he was a top draft pick last year. I think he's a lot like Rudolph. So if you believe that Webb can be the guy, then why use yet another top pick just to be sure. Draft a RB/OL player and fix that spot while we play Webb more. If Webb isn't the guy then draft a QB in 2019, there will be QB's then too (maybe even Darnold). At least then we will have a better OL.