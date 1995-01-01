Could Josh Allen go #1 overall?

Some scouts consider him the best and most talented QB this year.
Rosen and his injury history has him off my board.
Jackson and Mayfield are not #1 picks , Darnold is interesting ..
However I read on Twitter One NFC scout said the browns will take Josh Allen #1 overall .
Wonder if he is the best QB prospect in the draft.
And I hope the news makes its way to Southern California in the next couple weeks.
There is almost always an NFL ready QB no one except pro scouts have a high grade on because we as fans and media pundits dont have access to the same information. Not sure if thats Allen or not but be an interesting draft no doubt
In comment 13759554
bceagle05 said:
| And I hope the news makes its way to Southern California in the next couple weeks.
Same here. If we take QB I want Darnold.
None of these QBs wow me however besides Jackson who isn't gonna last in the big league.
absolutely. He has a '"lower floor" than Rosen, Darnold, and Mayfield, but a much "higher ceiling." His arm is the best I've seen since Elway, and he can flick it 30 yards downfield like Marino. He's also big and mobile, important qualities since OL play in the NFL has declined so dramatically. Teams already in love with his size and strength will become even more enamored after the combine.
In comment 13759562
sharpshooter66 said:
| There is almost always an NFL ready QB no one except pro scouts have a high grade on because we as fans and media pundits dont have access to the same information. Not sure if thats Allen or not but be an interesting draft no doubt
Yes exactly. Kind of like Carson Wentz if I'm not mistaken. I remember thinking Philly was messed up for years trading to get him.
But that's what the Giants should do again..
If none of these QBs are "The Guy" skip or trade down and when the guy appears trade all draft picks to get him if possible like 2004
In comment 13759558
DennyInDenville said:
| . The next Slade - ( New Window )
Impressive. Now can you tell us in which direction the sun will rise tomorrow.
In comment 13759565
AcidTest said:
| absolutely. He has a '"lower floor" than Rosen, Darnold, and Mayfield, but a much "higher ceiling." His arm is the best I've seen since Elway, and he can flick it 30 yards downfield like Marino. He's also big and mobile, important qualities since OL play in the NFL has declined so dramatically. Teams already in love with his size and strength will become even more enamored after the combine.
Well he's the guy we should take then at QB if we select one
Allen is off the charts. He will put on a show at the Combine. I think he has the highest ceiling. Love the upside.
But I do understand the concerns about him likely being more of a project than, say, a more refined Darnold. So it will take some real conviction to take Allen over Darnold, who seems safer...
Right now, off those proverbial boxes to check, Darnold probably checks the most today...
watson is injured, wence is injured, rogers is injured. Once you leave the pocket you become a running back and can be hit
but we'll see. I hope Josh Allen blows people away in workouts. Hell, maybe we'll end up with him.
I believe he played in a pro style offense as well.
The key is accuracy and readying defenses and that is where he struggled. All other things like size, arm strength, athleticism,toughness and attitude seem to be in order. So, in my opinion, he is not worth the top pick but should be a too 10 pick.
Give them the perfect excuse to keep Manning for at least one more season.
with the likes of Wentz, Cousins, and Dak. It's time to do that.
He was the second chance for us to get a Big Ben, I don’t see him going #1 or 2 much like Ben but 4-6 for sure. He will be judged on this year, the small school and teams played against negatively. With the apparent plan to keep Eli I hope he does not end up a Giant this team just wants to remain mediocre. If as stated the plan is to keep Eli then why even draft a QB at 2 and waste two years of his career?
The guy doing the ESPN color commentary-don't remember who it was-said definitively that Allen would indeed be the #1 overall pick. No reservations.
and Allen rising. 1 overall seems lofty for Allen though but hey its the Browns who knows!!
In comment 13759583
sharpshooter66 said:
| watson is injured, wence is injured, rogers is injured. Once you leave the pocket you become a running back and can be hit
Depends on the O that the new HC will want to run. I would like Eli's successor to be elusive, but I don't believe we need a mobile QB if it means they also tuck the ball and run.
Winston at no1 if u had to redraft again?
In comment 13759614
Dave in Hoboken said:
| with the likes of Wentz, Cousins, and Dak. It's time to do that.
Ah Yes- because in '12 we really suffered at the QB position. If only we had an inconsistent overrated project guy like Dak Prescott maybe we would have won the Super Bowl...oh wait.
Couple of things to consider. Allen had a 56% completion rate. Mayfield had a 70% completion rate. Allen had two true freshman on his offensive line. Several articles about the number of drops of Allen's receivers. Allen does have a great arm and is crazy accurate while running. Think the Giants will go quarterback just not sure how to weigh the oline and drops for Allen. Tough decision.
But the best scenario for him is to go somewhere that he has a year to get groomed
In comment 13759784
montanagiant said:
| But the best scenario for him is to go somewhere that he has a year to get groomed
Hmmmmm...like here! LOL
Just watched some highlights, and I know they are highlights, but he looks very athletic.
His arm , size and mobility in the Pocket as well as a desire to improve. I don't buy the "who has he played against argument", remember the same was said about Big Ben.
As far as the 56% completion well he doesn't have Blue chip talent around him.
After the combines he will move up.
In comment 13759996
Manning10 said:
| His arm , size and mobility in the Pocket as well as a desire to improve. I don't buy the "who has he played against argument", remember the same was said about Big Ben.
As far as the 56% completion well he doesn't have Blue chip talent around him.
After the combines he will move up.
Please stop making sense. You are to assume Wyoming has the talent of Ohio State or Alabama. And that Allen has failed miserably at optimizing that talent... ;)
but #1 might be a stretch.
In comment 13759789
BillKo said:
| In comment 13759784 montanagiant said:
Quote:
But the best scenario for him is to go somewhere that he has a year to get groomed
Hmmmmm...like here! LOL
Just watched some highlights, and I know they are highlights, but he looks very athletic.
Absolutely Bill, the kid is a more athletic Big Ben with a bigger arm. Just needs to rough spots polished up
In comment 13760009
bw in dc said:
| In comment 13759996 Manning10 said:
Quote:
His arm , size and mobility in the Pocket as well as a desire to improve. I don't buy the "who has he played against argument", remember the same was said about Big Ben.
As far as the 56% completion well he doesn't have Blue chip talent around him.
After the combines he will move up.
Please stop making sense. You are to assume Wyoming has the talent of Ohio State or Alabama. And that Allen has failed miserably at optimizing that talent... ;)
My biggest worry is he moves to the top spot. just go to #2 in the draft and it would be great
If Darnold stays in school and concerns grow about Rosen's injury history, I guess it's possible. But i would say highly unlikely at this point.
if you think Josh Allen is going #1. He is not close to Wentz. He just isn't.
Rosen is the class of the field. The kid from Ok State, Rudolph, last night was just as good as Allen.
But I sit on my couch and watch TV, so what do I know?
In comment 13760093
section125 said:
| if you think Josh Allen is going #1. He is not close to Wentz. He just isn't.
Rosen is the class of the field. The kid from Ok State, Rudolph, last night was just as good as Allen.
But I sit on my couch and watch TV, so what do I know?
At least you watch. Many here don't... ;)
Allen won't go #1. It's easier to go safe than get really comfortable with the huge potential candidate that needs more grooming.
I don't see Wentz, btw. I see some Elway, some Roeth, and some Marino with the lasers he throws with that quick release...There is a lot there that grabs your attention.
and be in the discussion with the #2 pick and Joey in VA stating that was "really really dumb."
In comment 13760105
Jay on the Island said:
| and be in the discussion with the #2 pick and Joey in VA stating that was "really really dumb."
Saw that. I've known Joey for a while here at BBI and am surprised he's so enamored with Mayfield. Allen would seem like his type of guy - big, tough, mobile, and daring...
they should stay with Webb and forget about drafting a QB.
In comment 13760121
GeofromNJ said:
| they should stay with Webb and forget about drafting a QB.
If the Browns take Darnold and the Giatns don't like Rosen I would love to see the Giants try to trade down with the Browns at 6 so the Browns can take Barkley. If the Browns come away with Darnold and Barkley their fan base will be ecstatic. The Giants could move down to 6 and take either Allen or Mayfield plus they would get one of the Browns 2nd round picks likely the 33rd overall pick. The Giants could then take a G/C or a LT plus a RB like Love in the 2nd.
In comment 13760149
Jay on the Island said:
| In comment 13760121 GeofromNJ said:
Quote:
they should stay with Webb and forget about drafting a QB.
If the Browns take Darnold and the Giatns don't like Rosen I would love to see the Giants try to trade down with the Browns at 6 so the Browns can take Barkley. If the Browns come away with Darnold and Barkley their fan base will be ecstatic. The Giants could move down to 6 and take either Allen or Mayfield plus they would get one of the Browns 2nd round picks likely the 33rd overall pick. The Giants could then take a G/C or a LT plus a RB like Love in the 2nd.
Love this idea
In comment 13759670
Canton said:
LOL..Yes it does
In comment 13760105
Jay on the Island said:
| and be in the discussion with the #2 pick and Joey in VA stating that was "really really dumb."
That's all right he jumped a bunch of us who pointed out that Apple's mom was going to be a distraction for him a few weeks after the draft. He knows his stuff but he was wrong about that at the time
what the team thinks of webb or how long they envision eli playing for they may choose to go with kitzpatrick or chubb both of whom would be good as this team needs help in both pass rush and in the secondry badly
apple is making himself expendable and both jack rabbit and drc are aging and were also both suspended this season fitzpatrick and collins in the same secondry group would make a dynamic duo back there that opposing offences would need to take into account
vernon is more of a disruptor than a passrusher and someone like chubb would make vernon more effective the lack of decent pass rush has been key in the defenses struggle this year also,jpp isnt the player he was those garbage time sacks got him the extension but gettleman has proved he isnt afraid to cut a big name as he did it several times in Carolina both jpp and eli apple would do well to take note
if they do go QB i hope they go for allen he looks most suited to the giants scheme and the most pro ready of the QB's in that draft,with webb and eli he wouldnt need to play year 1 let alone week 1 unless he beats them out during camp
they do need to go after a OT either in the draft or free agency and may need to trade up to get the OT they need to do that. if not they need to use thier second round pick on the OL be it guard or tackle,i also think they need pugh to resign he is the best and most versatile player they currently have on the OL. he could even play LT and move flowers over to right tackle they never even tried that.
even when this line was failing badly, add a good OG and bring back pugh and fluker they have the makings of a better OL,hell hard to get any worse at this point hart and jerry need to go or hart needs to move inside to guard as he clearly isnt suited to OT at nfl level
In comment 13760149
Jay on the Island said:
| In comment 13760121 GeofromNJ said:
Quote:
they should stay with Webb and forget about drafting a QB.
If the Browns take Darnold and the Giants don't like Rosen I would love to see the Giants try to trade down with the Browns at 6 so the Browns can take Barkley.
Even better if the Browns take Darnold and the Giants absolutely love Rosen.
p.s.--The ideal scenario for the Giants is that the player they love the most in the draft is a QB and he is available when the Giants are on the clock.
I really don't much care who they draft or what position. I only hope that whoever it is makes the same type of impact on the field as the last player drafted #2 overall by the Giants.