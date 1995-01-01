Could Josh Allen go #1 overall? DennyInDenville : 12/29/2017 1:17 pm Some scouts consider him the best and most talented QB this year.



Rosen and his injury history has him off my board.



Jackson and Mayfield are not #1 picks , Darnold is interesting ..



However I read on Twitter One NFC scout said the browns will take Josh Allen #1 overall .



Wonder if he is the best QB prospect in the draft.







Hope so. bceagle05 : 12/29/2017 1:19 pm : link And I hope the news makes its way to Southern California in the next couple weeks.

I like Alen a lot sharpshooter66 : 12/29/2017 1:21 pm : link There is almost always an NFL ready QB no one except pro scouts have a high grade on because we as fans and media pundits dont have access to the same information. Not sure if thats Allen or not but be an interesting draft no doubt

RE: Hope so. DennyInDenville : 12/29/2017 1:21 pm : link

Quote: And I hope the news makes its way to Southern California in the next couple weeks.

Same here. If we take QB I want Darnold.



None of these QBs wow me however besides Jackson who isn't gonna last in the big league. In comment 13759554 bceagle05 said:Same here. If we take QB I want Darnold.None of these QBs wow me however besides Jackson who isn't gonna last in the big league.

Yes, AcidTest : 12/29/2017 1:21 pm : link absolutely. He has a '"lower floor" than Rosen, Darnold, and Mayfield, but a much "higher ceiling." His arm is the best I've seen since Elway, and he can flick it 30 yards downfield like Marino. He's also big and mobile, important qualities since OL play in the NFL has declined so dramatically. Teams already in love with his size and strength will become even more enamored after the combine.

He could jeff57 : 12/29/2017 1:22 pm : link So could a lot others.

RE: I like Alen a lot DennyInDenville : 12/29/2017 1:23 pm : link

Quote: There is almost always an NFL ready QB no one except pro scouts have a high grade on because we as fans and media pundits dont have access to the same information. Not sure if thats Allen or not but be an interesting draft no doubt

Yes exactly. Kind of like Carson Wentz if I'm not mistaken. I remember thinking Philly was messed up for years trading to get him.



But that's what the Giants should do again..



If none of these QBs are "The Guy" skip or trade down and when the guy appears trade all draft picks to get him if possible like 2004 In comment 13759562 sharpshooter66 said:Yes exactly. Kind of like Carson Wentz if I'm not mistaken. I remember thinking Philly was messed up for years trading to get him.But that's what the Giants should do again..If none of these QBs are "The Guy" skip or trade down and when the guy appears trade all draft picks to get him if possible like 2004

RE: Btw here's me suggesting Gettleman would be hired last month jeff57 : 12/29/2017 1:23 pm : link

Quote: . The next Slade - ( New Window )



Impressive. Now can you tell us in which direction the sun will rise tomorrow. In comment 13759558 DennyInDenville said:Impressive. Now can you tell us in which direction the sun will rise tomorrow.

RE: Yes, DennyInDenville : 12/29/2017 1:24 pm : link

Quote: absolutely. He has a '"lower floor" than Rosen, Darnold, and Mayfield, but a much "higher ceiling." His arm is the best I've seen since Elway, and he can flick it 30 yards downfield like Marino. He's also big and mobile, important qualities since OL play in the NFL has declined so dramatically. Teams already in love with his size and strength will become even more enamored after the combine.

Well he's the guy we should take then at QB if we select one In comment 13759565 AcidTest said:Well he's the guy we should take then at QB if we select one

Physically... bw in dc : 12/29/2017 1:24 pm : link Allen is off the charts. He will put on a show at the Combine. I think he has the highest ceiling. Love the upside.



But I do understand the concerns about him likely being more of a project than, say, a more refined Darnold. So it will take some real conviction to take Allen over Darnold, who seems safer...



Right now, off those proverbial boxes to check, Darnold probably checks the most today...

I disagree that we need a mobile QB sharpshooter66 : 12/29/2017 1:25 pm : link watson is injured, wence is injured, rogers is injured. Once you leave the pocket you become a running back and can be hit

I would expect the Browns to take the "safer" QB bceagle05 : 12/29/2017 1:26 pm : link but we'll see. I hope Josh Allen blows people away in workouts. Hell, maybe we'll end up with him.

He is physically talented Rjanyg : 12/29/2017 1:30 pm : link I believe he played in a pro style offense as well.



The key is accuracy and readying defenses and that is where he struggled. All other things like size, arm strength, athleticism,toughness and attitude seem to be in order. So, in my opinion, he is not worth the top pick but should be a too 10 pick.

Giants may take him jeff57 : 12/29/2017 1:32 pm : link Give them the perfect excuse to keep Manning for at least one more season.

Allen Dragon : 12/29/2017 1:40 pm : link He was the second chance for us to get a Big Ben, I don’t see him going #1 or 2 much like Ben but 4-6 for sure. He will be judged on this year, the small school and teams played against negatively. With the apparent plan to keep Eli I hope he does not end up a Giant this team just wants to remain mediocre. If as stated the plan is to keep Eli then why even draft a QB at 2 and waste two years of his career?

FWIW, in Wyoming's bowl game Tony in Tampa : 12/29/2017 1:44 pm : link The guy doing the ESPN color commentary-don't remember who it was-said definitively that Allen would indeed be the #1 overall pick. No reservations.

I just have a feeling we don't go QB gtt350 : 12/29/2017 1:49 pm : link .

I can see Rosen falling larryinnewhaven : 12/29/2017 1:56 pm : link and Allen rising. 1 overall seems lofty for Allen though but hey its the Browns who knows!!



This thread will make montanagiant happy Canton : 12/29/2017 1:56 pm : link 😂

RE: I disagree that we need a mobile QB Beer Man : 12/29/2017 2:18 pm : link

Quote: watson is injured, wence is injured, rogers is injured. Once you leave the pocket you become a running back and can be hit Depends on the O that the new HC will want to run. I would like Eli's successor to be elusive, but I don't believe we need a mobile QB if it means they also tuck the ball and run. In comment 13759583 sharpshooter66 said:Depends on the O that the new HC will want to run. I would like Eli's successor to be elusive, but I don't believe we need a mobile QB if it means they also tuck the ball and run.

Would you want spike : 12/29/2017 2:21 pm : link Winston at no1 if u had to redraft again?

RE: Would be great to enter the 2010's NFC East ThatLimerickGuy : 12/29/2017 2:32 pm : link

Quote: with the likes of Wentz, Cousins, and Dak. It's time to do that.



Ah Yes- because in '12 we really suffered at the QB position. If only we had an inconsistent overrated project guy like Dak Prescott maybe we would have won the Super Bowl...oh wait. In comment 13759614 Dave in Hoboken said:Ah Yes- because in '12 we really suffered at the QB position. If only we had an inconsistent overrated project guy like Dak Prescott maybe we would have won the Super Bowl...oh wait.

Josh Allen Rosey Brown HOF 74 : 12/29/2017 2:33 pm : link Couple of things to consider. Allen had a 56% completion rate. Mayfield had a 70% completion rate. Allen had two true freshman on his offensive line. Several articles about the number of drops of Allen's receivers. Allen does have a great arm and is crazy accurate while running. Think the Giants will go quarterback just not sure how to weigh the oline and drops for Allen. Tough decision.

He'd be my pick montanagiant : 12/29/2017 2:45 pm : link But the best scenario for him is to go somewhere that he has a year to get groomed

RE: He'd be my pick BillKo : 12/29/2017 2:47 pm : link

Quote: But the best scenario for him is to go somewhere that he has a year to get groomed



Hmmmmm...like here! LOL



Just watched some highlights, and I know they are highlights, but he looks very athletic. In comment 13759784 montanagiant said:Hmmmmm...like here! LOLJust watched some highlights, and I know they are highlights, but he looks very athletic.

I really Like the kid Manning10 : 12/29/2017 5:04 pm : link His arm , size and mobility in the Pocket as well as a desire to improve. I don't buy the "who has he played against argument", remember the same was said about Big Ben.

As far as the 56% completion well he doesn't have Blue chip talent around him.

After the combines he will move up.

RE: I really Like the kid bw in dc : 12/29/2017 5:11 pm : link

Quote: His arm , size and mobility in the Pocket as well as a desire to improve. I don't buy the "who has he played against argument", remember the same was said about Big Ben.

As far as the 56% completion well he doesn't have Blue chip talent around him.

After the combines he will move up.



Please stop making sense. You are to assume Wyoming has the talent of Ohio State or Alabama. And that Allen has failed miserably at optimizing that talent... ;) In comment 13759996 Manning10 said:Please stop making sense. You are to assume Wyoming has the talent of Ohio State or Alabama. And that Allen has failed miserably at optimizing that talent... ;)

I think Allen might go top 5 LakeGeorgeGiant : 12/29/2017 5:12 pm : link but #1 might be a stretch.

RE: RE: He'd be my pick montanagiant : 12/29/2017 5:35 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13759784 montanagiant said:





Quote:





But the best scenario for him is to go somewhere that he has a year to get groomed







Hmmmmm...like here! LOL



Just watched some highlights, and I know they are highlights, but he looks very athletic.

Absolutely Bill, the kid is a more athletic Big Ben with a bigger arm. Just needs to rough spots polished up In comment 13759789 BillKo said:Absolutely Bill, the kid is a more athletic Big Ben with a bigger arm. Just needs to rough spots polished up

RE: RE: I really Like the kid montanagiant : 12/29/2017 5:37 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13759996 Manning10 said:





Quote:





His arm , size and mobility in the Pocket as well as a desire to improve. I don't buy the "who has he played against argument", remember the same was said about Big Ben.

As far as the 56% completion well he doesn't have Blue chip talent around him.

After the combines he will move up.







Please stop making sense. You are to assume Wyoming has the talent of Ohio State or Alabama. And that Allen has failed miserably at optimizing that talent... ;)

My biggest worry is he moves to the top spot. just go to #2 in the draft and it would be great In comment 13760009 bw in dc said:My biggest worry is he moves to the top spot. just go to #2 in the draft and it would be great

Highly doubtful Vanzetti : 12/29/2017 6:14 pm : link If Darnold stays in school and concerns grow about Rosen's injury history, I guess it's possible. But i would say highly unlikely at this point.





You are all nuts section125 : 12/29/2017 6:23 pm : link if you think Josh Allen is going #1. He is not close to Wentz. He just isn't.



Rosen is the class of the field. The kid from Ok State, Rudolph, last night was just as good as Allen.



But I sit on my couch and watch TV, so what do I know?

RE: You are all nuts bw in dc : 12/29/2017 6:31 pm : link

Quote: if you think Josh Allen is going #1. He is not close to Wentz. He just isn't.



Rosen is the class of the field. The kid from Ok State, Rudolph, last night was just as good as Allen.



But I sit on my couch and watch TV, so what do I know?



At least you watch. Many here don't... ;)



Allen won't go #1. It's easier to go safe than get really comfortable with the huge potential candidate that needs more grooming.



I don't see Wentz, btw. I see some Elway, some Roeth, and some Marino with the lasers he throws with that quick release...There is a lot there that grabs your attention.



In comment 13760093 section125 said:At least you watch. Many here don't... ;)Allen won't go #1. It's easier to go safe than get really comfortable with the huge potential candidate that needs more grooming.I don't see Wentz, btw. I see some Elway, some Roeth, and some Marino with the lasers he throws with that quick release...There is a lot there that grabs your attention.

I suggested that Allen could shoot up draft boards Jay on the Island : 12/29/2017 6:33 pm : link and be in the discussion with the #2 pick and Joey in VA stating that was "really really dumb."

RE: I suggested that Allen could shoot up draft boards bw in dc : 12/29/2017 6:39 pm : link

Quote: and be in the discussion with the #2 pick and Joey in VA stating that was "really really dumb."



Saw that. I've known Joey for a while here at BBI and am surprised he's so enamored with Mayfield. Allen would seem like his type of guy - big, tough, mobile, and daring... In comment 13760105 Jay on the Island said:Saw that. I've known Joey for a while here at BBI and am surprised he's so enamored with Mayfield. Allen would seem like his type of guy - big, tough, mobile, and daring...

If Allen is not available when the Giants make their selection GeofromNJ : 12/29/2017 6:40 pm : link they should stay with Webb and forget about drafting a QB.

RE: If Allen is not available when the Giants make their selection Jay on the Island : 12/29/2017 7:03 pm : link

Quote: they should stay with Webb and forget about drafting a QB.

If the Browns take Darnold and the Giatns don't like Rosen I would love to see the Giants try to trade down with the Browns at 6 so the Browns can take Barkley. If the Browns come away with Darnold and Barkley their fan base will be ecstatic. The Giants could move down to 6 and take either Allen or Mayfield plus they would get one of the Browns 2nd round picks likely the 33rd overall pick. The Giants could then take a G/C or a LT plus a RB like Love in the 2nd. In comment 13760121 GeofromNJ said:If the Browns take Darnold and the Giatns don't like Rosen I would love to see the Giants try to trade down with the Browns at 6 so the Browns can take Barkley. If the Browns come away with Darnold and Barkley their fan base will be ecstatic. The Giants could move down to 6 and take either Allen or Mayfield plus they would get one of the Browns 2nd round picks likely the 33rd overall pick. The Giants could then take a G/C or a LT plus a RB like Love in the 2nd.

RE: RE: If Allen is not available when the Giants make their selection Mr. Nickels : 12/29/2017 7:41 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13760121 GeofromNJ said:





Quote:





they should stay with Webb and forget about drafting a QB.





If the Browns take Darnold and the Giatns don't like Rosen I would love to see the Giants try to trade down with the Browns at 6 so the Browns can take Barkley. If the Browns come away with Darnold and Barkley their fan base will be ecstatic. The Giants could move down to 6 and take either Allen or Mayfield plus they would get one of the Browns 2nd round picks likely the 33rd overall pick. The Giants could then take a G/C or a LT plus a RB like Love in the 2nd.



Love this idea In comment 13760149 Jay on the Island said:Love this idea

RE: This thread will make montanagiant happy montanagiant : 12/29/2017 8:39 pm : link

Quote: 😂

LOL..Yes it does In comment 13759670 Canton said:LOL..Yes it does

RE: I suggested that Allen could shoot up draft boards montanagiant : 12/29/2017 8:41 pm : link

Quote: and be in the discussion with the #2 pick and Joey in VA stating that was "really really dumb."

That's all right he jumped a bunch of us who pointed out that Apple's mom was going to be a distraction for him a few weeks after the draft. He knows his stuff but he was wrong about that at the time In comment 13760105 Jay on the Island said:That's all right he jumped a bunch of us who pointed out that Apple's mom was going to be a distraction for him a few weeks after the draft. He knows his stuff but he was wrong about that at the time

we dont know msh : 5:14 am : link what the team thinks of webb or how long they envision eli playing for they may choose to go with kitzpatrick or chubb both of whom would be good as this team needs help in both pass rush and in the secondry badly



apple is making himself expendable and both jack rabbit and drc are aging and were also both suspended this season fitzpatrick and collins in the same secondry group would make a dynamic duo back there that opposing offences would need to take into account



vernon is more of a disruptor than a passrusher and someone like chubb would make vernon more effective the lack of decent pass rush has been key in the defenses struggle this year also,jpp isnt the player he was those garbage time sacks got him the extension but gettleman has proved he isnt afraid to cut a big name as he did it several times in Carolina both jpp and eli apple would do well to take note



if they do go QB i hope they go for allen he looks most suited to the giants scheme and the most pro ready of the QB's in that draft,with webb and eli he wouldnt need to play year 1 let alone week 1 unless he beats them out during camp



they do need to go after a OT either in the draft or free agency and may need to trade up to get the OT they need to do that. if not they need to use thier second round pick on the OL be it guard or tackle,i also think they need pugh to resign he is the best and most versatile player they currently have on the OL. he could even play LT and move flowers over to right tackle they never even tried that.



even when this line was failing badly, add a good OG and bring back pugh and fluker they have the makings of a better OL,hell hard to get any worse at this point hart and jerry need to go or hart needs to move inside to guard as he clearly isnt suited to OT at nfl level

RE: RE: If Allen is not available when the Giants make their selection Milton : 5:19 am : link

Quote: In comment 13760121 GeofromNJ said:





Quote:





they should stay with Webb and forget about drafting a QB.





If the Browns take Darnold and the Giants don't like Rosen I would love to see the Giants try to trade down with the Browns at 6 so the Browns can take Barkley. Even better if the Browns take Darnold and the Giants absolutely love Rosen.



p.s.--The ideal scenario for the Giants is that the player they love the most in the draft is a QB and he is available when the Giants are on the clock. In comment 13760149 Jay on the Island said:Even better if the Browns take Darnold and the Giants absolutely love Rosen.p.s.--The ideal scenario for the Giants is that the player they love the most in the draft is a QB and he is available when the Giants are on the clock.