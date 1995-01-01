Interesting quote by John Mara on Giants coaching search

|
|Q: Do you have any necessary qualities on the kind of head coach you’re looking for?
A: I think, obviously, it has to be somebody who has either had head coaching experience or at least has been a coordinator for a significant period of time because I think if you don’t have that, the odds are really stacked against you. It’s not impossible for you to succeed without that, but I think the more experience that that individual has as either a head coach or as a coordinator on either side of the ball, I think is very important.
But I think Wade Phillips is a legit dark horse in all of this now.
I love him as a DC but he seems too player friendly as a HC. With this locker room we need a guy that is going to lay the hammer down. You have to hold players accountable.
| Umm did you just live thriugh the same nightmare as the rest of us? Thank God you're not in the organization.
Marvin Lewis is the most overrated HC in recent years with only Lovey Smith to rival him. No to both retreads, what has either won that people keep bringing them up? It boggles the mind.
|Years of experience as a HC or DC/OC are irrelevant.
|and Marv Lewis. He has a good track record with a horrible organization.
Huh?
please stop.
Huh?
So we don’t want retreads because apparently their experience isn’t a good enough selling point. We also don’t want anybody without X amount of arbitrary experience because the last doofus head coach was in over his head and never should have been elevated to his position. That was a failure by management to evaluate McAdoo, not inherently a weakness of McAdoos based on lack of experience. He was not a good leader and that should have been spotted before anointing him. All of this does not mean that a guy like Wilks would be an overly risky or poor choice if Gettleman thinks he’s got the leadership and communication qualities to be successful. Everyone’s got to start somewhere and, like I said, this organization should have no such arbitrary disqualifiers.
| Bill O'brien and
McDaniels
higher on the list.
|with that McAdoo hire then?
|can't see him on our sideline. He looks like he should be delivering pizzas in someone's neighborhood.
So we don’t want retreads because apparently their experience isn’t a good enough selling point. We also don’t want anybody without X amount of arbitrary experience because the last doofus head coach was in over his head and never should have been elevated to his position. That was a failure by management to evaluate McAdoo, not inherently a weakness of McAdoos based on lack of experience. He was not a good leader and that should have been spotted before anointing him. All of this does not mean that a guy like Wilks would be an overly risky or poor choice if Gettleman thinks he’s got the leadership and communication qualities to be successful. Everyone’s got to start somewhere and, like I said, this organization should have no such arbitrary disqualifiers.
There is no substitute for experience, that is true in most upper-level jobs. How else would someone show/prove they have the right leadership characteristics?
|history are more often than not defensive guys. So put Mara's comment and Gettleman's comment together. They obviously discussed potential HCing candidates. Logically, that makes sense why he is interested in Schwartz. Schwartz, Wilks, and Patricia seem to be legit possibilities.
He also said coaches should be "tough guys"
So what experienced, defensive minded tough guys are out there?
He also said coaches should be "tough guys"
So what experienced, defensive minded tough guys are out there?
I'll answer my own question with a guy I have mentioned before, Vic Fangio. Not saying he is the guy but he does check all the blocks mentioned by Gettleman and Mara
He also said coaches should be "tough guys"
So what experienced, defensive minded tough guys are out there?
I'll answer my own question with a guy I have mentioned before, Vic Fangio. Not saying he is the guy but he does check all the blocks mentioned by Gettleman and Mara
I liked him a few years ago but there are some issues with him now. I forgot where I read it but definitely questions with him recently.
|but doesn't come across to me as a natural leader, someone who can "lead men". The things Gettlemen and Mara said they want.
|can't see him on our sideline. He looks like he should be delivering pizzas in someone's neighborhood.
| Those are the 5 guys I would consider and in that order.
| just got burned by an inexperienced doofus OC who was in over his head.
Why is anyone surprised by this?
| ... Ron Rivera, Dan Quinn. Those are the six head coaches currently playoff-bound in the NFC. All are in their first HC job. Their backgrounds are evenly divided between offense and defense. Most had two or three years of coordinator experience. Zimmer is the outlier: he was a DC for fourteen seasons.
Small sample, probably not significant. Besides, retread Pete Carroll could still bump Quinn from the #6 seed. And among the AFC contenders, the picture is more mixed: Belichick, Marrone, Reid and Mularkey brought prior HC experience to their current jobs, while Tomlin, Harbaugh, Lynn and McDermott did not. The point is, there's no magical recipe for coaching success.
And what is success, anyway? Belichick is the paragon, obviously. Tomlin, Reid, Payton and Carroll are in the next tier, with Harbaugh and Rivera close behind. The others are still establishing themselves. The three guys vying for the #6 seed in the AFC might get fired before they ever make the playoffs. We won't know whether the new NYG coach is "successful" until years from now. Ben McAdoo, Dan Reeves and Jim Fassel looked pretty good after one season. Tom Coughlin, not so much, despite all his experience in JAX. Bill Parcells looked like garbage in Year One.
|He's always had a lot of respect from the Giants organization.
|Defensive guy, experienced and under serious consideration by Mara two years ago.
|oh...wait
JEESH Really. They're about to fire his ass in Tampa as their DC. When you have one of the worst defenses in the NFL you don't deserve a Head Coaching job
Jeff Fisher ? This is about the 3rd time I’ve heard that name
Are you guys kidding me ?
He’s a dark horse. So is Jeff Fisher. I’m not in favor of either but if you’re putting what Mara said and what Gettleman said together those would be two guys that fit the bill.
I wouldn’t rule out Wilks.