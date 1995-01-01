Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Back to the Corner
 

Interesting quote by John Mara on Giants coaching search

nyjuggernaut2 : 12/29/2017 9:11 pm
Quote:
Q: Do you have any necessary qualities on the kind of head coach you’re looking for?

A: I think, obviously, it has to be somebody who has either had head coaching experience or at least has been a coordinator for a significant period of time because I think if you don’t have that, the odds are really stacked against you. It’s not impossible for you to succeed without that, but I think the more experience that that individual has as either a head coach or as a coordinator on either side of the ball, I think is very important.


Based off that answer you can take Steve Wilks off the list of candidates. He's only been a coordinator for one season.

Pages: 1 2 <<Prev | Show All |
Keep an eye on Cincinatti  
Captplanet : 12/29/2017 9:28 pm : link
and Marv Lewis. He has a good track record with a horrible organization.
''Years of experience as a HC or DC/OC are irrelevant'...  
Torrag : 12/29/2017 9:31 pm : link
Umm did you just live thriugh the same nightmare as the rest of us? Thank God you're not in the organization.

Marvin Lewis is the most overrated HC in recent years with only Lovey Smith to rival him. No to both retreads, what has either won that people keep bringing them up? It boggles the mind.
RE: RE: Not sure why  
bradshaw44 : 12/29/2017 9:32 pm : link
In comment 13760323 robbieballs2003 said:
Quote:
In comment 13760316 bradshaw44 said:


Quote:


But I think Wade Phillips is a legit dark horse in all of this now.



I love him as a DC but he seems too player friendly as a HC. With this locker room we need a guy that is going to lay the hammer down. You have to hold players accountable.


I agree to an extent. It’s just a weird feeling I have. Especially if the rams do some real damage in the playoffs.
RE: ''Years of experience as a HC or DC/OC are irrelevant'...  
HomerJones45 : 12/29/2017 9:35 pm : link
In comment 13760353 Torrag said:
Quote:
Umm did you just live thriugh the same nightmare as the rest of us? Thank God you're not in the organization.

Marvin Lewis is the most overrated HC in recent years with only Lovey Smith to rival him. No to both retreads, what has either won that people keep bringing them up? It boggles the mind.
thank you- +1
McDaniels is a smart guy  
nyjuggernaut2 : 12/29/2017 9:36 pm : link
but doesn't come across to me as a natural leader, someone who can "lead men". The things Gettlemen and Mara said they want.
RE: Just hire the best leader wth the best temperament  
Beer Man : 12/29/2017 9:38 pm : link
In comment 13760330 Dave in PA said:
Quote:
Years of experience as a HC or DC/OC are irrelevant.
Huh?
RE: Keep an eye on Cincinatti  
bw in dc : 12/29/2017 9:38 pm : link
In comment 13760339 Captplanet said:
Quote:
and Marv Lewis. He has a good track record with a horrible organization.


I have. And that would be a miserable choice.

Inmates run the asylum there...(figure of speech, no racism intended)
After seeing that  
djm : 12/29/2017 9:40 pm : link
Can I change my wilks answer on the other (HC predictions) thread?
I sure wish he would have come to that conclusion  
EricJ : 12/29/2017 9:45 pm : link
before he hired McAdoo (Tommy Boy)
Give TC a call.  
robbieballs2003 : 12/29/2017 9:45 pm : link
.
RE: RE: Just hire the best leader wth the best temperament  
Dave in PA : 12/29/2017 9:48 pm : link
In comment 13760369 Beer Man said:
Quote:
In comment 13760330 Dave in PA said:


Quote:


Years of experience as a HC or DC/OC are irrelevant.

Huh?
So we don’t want retreads because apparently their experience isn’t a good enough selling point. We also don’t want anybody without X amount of arbitrary experience because the last doofus head coach was in over his head and never should have been elevated to his position. That was a failure by management to evaluate McAdoo, not inherently a weakness of McAdoos based on lack of experience. He was not a good leader and that should have been spotted before anointing him. All of this does not mean that a guy like Wilks would be an overly risky or poor choice if Gettleman thinks he’s got the leadership and communication qualities to be successful. Everyone’s got to start somewhere and, like I said, this organization should have no such arbitrary disqualifiers.
RE: Give TC a call.  
section125 : 12/29/2017 9:51 pm : link
In comment 13760381 robbieballs2003 said:
Quote:
.


please stop.
RE: RE: Give TC a call.  
robbieballs2003 : 12/29/2017 9:54 pm : link
In comment 13760394 section125 said:
Quote:
In comment 13760381 robbieballs2003 said:


Quote:


.



please stop.


It was a joke.
RE: RE: RE: Just hire the best leader wth the best temperament  
Beer Man : 12/29/2017 9:56 pm : link
In comment 13760386 Dave in PA said:
Quote:
In comment 13760369 Beer Man said:


Quote:


In comment 13760330 Dave in PA said:


Quote:


Years of experience as a HC or DC/OC are irrelevant.

Huh?

So we don’t want retreads because apparently their experience isn’t a good enough selling point. We also don’t want anybody without X amount of arbitrary experience because the last doofus head coach was in over his head and never should have been elevated to his position. That was a failure by management to evaluate McAdoo, not inherently a weakness of McAdoos based on lack of experience. He was not a good leader and that should have been spotted before anointing him. All of this does not mean that a guy like Wilks would be an overly risky or poor choice if Gettleman thinks he’s got the leadership and communication qualities to be successful. Everyone’s got to start somewhere and, like I said, this organization should have no such arbitrary disqualifiers.
There is no substitute for experience, that is true in most upper-level jobs. How else would someone show/prove they have the right leadership characteristics?
really ? so WTF  
mdc1 : 12/29/2017 10:06 pm : link
with that McAdoo hire then?
Patricia  
mdc1 : 12/29/2017 10:07 pm : link
can't see him on our sideline. He looks like he should be delivering pizzas in someone's neighborhood.
That rules out Wilks  
Rflairr : 12/29/2017 10:07 pm : link
.
RE: You can move  
UberAlias : 12/29/2017 10:09 pm : link
In comment 13760308 Captplanet said:
Quote:
Bill O'brien and
McDaniels

higher on the list.
. Would be very happy with either.
RE: really ? so WTF  
Beer Man : 12/29/2017 10:10 pm : link
In comment 13760434 mdc1 said:
Quote:
with that McAdoo hire then?
Mara gambled and was burnt by an inexperience guy that was in over his head.
RE: Patricia  
Beer Man : 12/29/2017 10:11 pm : link
In comment 13760436 mdc1 said:
Quote:
can't see him on our sideline. He looks like he should be delivering pizzas in someone's neighborhood.
LOL!
RE: RE: RE: RE: Just hire the best leader wth the best temperament  
Dave in PA : 12/29/2017 10:12 pm : link
In comment 13760415 Beer Man said:
Quote:
In comment 13760386 Dave in PA said:


Quote:


In comment 13760369 Beer Man said:


Quote:


In comment 13760330 Dave in PA said:


Quote:


Years of experience as a HC or DC/OC are irrelevant.

Huh?

So we don’t want retreads because apparently their experience isn’t a good enough selling point. We also don’t want anybody without X amount of arbitrary experience because the last doofus head coach was in over his head and never should have been elevated to his position. That was a failure by management to evaluate McAdoo, not inherently a weakness of McAdoos based on lack of experience. He was not a good leader and that should have been spotted before anointing him. All of this does not mean that a guy like Wilks would be an overly risky or poor choice if Gettleman thinks he’s got the leadership and communication qualities to be successful. Everyone’s got to start somewhere and, like I said, this organization should have no such arbitrary disqualifiers.

There is no substitute for experience, that is true in most upper-level jobs. How else would someone show/prove they have the right leadership characteristics?
I don’t disagree that a longer track record is ideal. Speaking specifically about Wilks, since Gettleman knowns him well, if he’s deemed to have leadership, character, charisma, communication, etc then, in my very much irrelevant opinion, it is good enough to take that chance. Any other candidate with only one year of OC/DC experience that Gettleman doesn’t know personally and professionally would be at a much more severe disadvantage. As a fan, I just want the guy who contains the foundational characteristics for success that may go through some bumps in he road, but is most likely to be successful for the long haul.
RE: Gettleman did say that he feels the best coaches in  
Boatie Warrant : 12/29/2017 10:16 pm : link
In comment 13760338 robbieballs2003 said:
Quote:
history are more often than not defensive guys. So put Mara's comment and Gettleman's comment together. They obviously discussed potential HCing candidates. Logically, that makes sense why he is interested in Schwartz. Schwartz, Wilks, and Patricia seem to be legit possibilities.


He also said coaches should be "tough guys"

So what experienced, defensive minded tough guys are out there?
RE: RE: Gettleman did say that he feels the best coaches in  
Boatie Warrant : 12/29/2017 10:19 pm : link
In comment 13760454 Boatie Warrant said:
Quote:
In comment 13760338 robbieballs2003 said:


Quote:


history are more often than not defensive guys. So put Mara's comment and Gettleman's comment together. They obviously discussed potential HCing candidates. Logically, that makes sense why he is interested in Schwartz. Schwartz, Wilks, and Patricia seem to be legit possibilities.



He also said coaches should be "tough guys"

So what experienced, defensive minded tough guys are out there?


I'll answer my own question with a guy I have mentioned before, Vic Fangio. Not saying he is the guy but he does check all the blocks mentioned by Gettleman and Mara
RE: RE: RE: Gettleman did say that he feels the best coaches in  
robbieballs2003 : 12/29/2017 10:25 pm : link
In comment 13760456 Boatie Warrant said:
Quote:
In comment 13760454 Boatie Warrant said:


Quote:


In comment 13760338 robbieballs2003 said:


Quote:


history are more often than not defensive guys. So put Mara's comment and Gettleman's comment together. They obviously discussed potential HCing candidates. Logically, that makes sense why he is interested in Schwartz. Schwartz, Wilks, and Patricia seem to be legit possibilities.



He also said coaches should be "tough guys"

So what experienced, defensive minded tough guys are out there?



I'll answer my own question with a guy I have mentioned before, Vic Fangio. Not saying he is the guy but he does check all the blocks mentioned by Gettleman and Mara


I liked him a few years ago but there are some issues with him now. I forgot where I read it but definitely questions with him recently.
I rather Marv Levy  
TommytheElephant : 12/29/2017 10:33 pm : link
Than Marv Lewis
RE: RE: RE: RE: Gettleman did say that he feels the best coaches in  
Boatie Warrant : 12/29/2017 10:55 pm : link
In comment 13760459 robbieballs2003 said:
Quote:
In comment 13760456 Boatie Warrant said:


Quote:


In comment 13760454 Boatie Warrant said:


Quote:


In comment 13760338 robbieballs2003 said:


Quote:


history are more often than not defensive guys. So put Mara's comment and Gettleman's comment together. They obviously discussed potential HCing candidates. Logically, that makes sense why he is interested in Schwartz. Schwartz, Wilks, and Patricia seem to be legit possibilities.



He also said coaches should be "tough guys"

So what experienced, defensive minded tough guys are out there?



I'll answer my own question with a guy I have mentioned before, Vic Fangio. Not saying he is the guy but he does check all the blocks mentioned by Gettleman and Mara



I liked him a few years ago but there are some issues with him now. I forgot where I read it but definitely questions with him recently.


Only kind of negative was an assumtion he would not be asked back as D coordinator by Fox if Fox is retained as HC of the Bears. He declined a one year extention at the beginning of the year so he is available come monday.

He is atleast someone who Gettleman should interview
RE: McDaniels is a smart guy  
Section331 : 12/29/2017 10:59 pm : link
In comment 13760367 nyjuggernaut2 said:
Quote:
but doesn't come across to me as a natural leader, someone who can "lead men". The things Gettlemen and Mara said they want.


McDaniels is someone I hope they take a long look at, but I have to agree with this. He’s more of a technocrat than a natural leader. Funny because Doug Marcone would fit that profile pretty well.
he's turning into a very hands on owner  
GiantsFan84 : 12/29/2017 11:05 pm : link
and i'm not sure that's a good thing
RE: Patricia  
j_rud : 12/29/2017 11:09 pm : link
In comment 13760436 mdc1 said:
Quote:
can't see him on our sideline. He looks like he should be delivering pizzas in someone's neighborhood.


With that stupid pencil in his ear he looks like a contractor who just figured out he's about 5k over budget
The organization  
WillVAB : 12/29/2017 11:42 pm : link
just got burned by an inexperienced doofus OC who was in over his head.

Why is anyone surprised by this?

a coach with giants connection is where to look  
micky : 12/29/2017 11:54 pm : link
Fox, Spags, Sully...latter two likely so not to change system for eli
John Fox isn't getting anywhere near this football team  
Ten Ton Hammer : 12:13 am : link
.
Don’t overlook Mike Smith  
jeff57 : 5:58 am : link
Defensive guy, experienced and under serious consideration by Mara two years ago.
Smith , Schwartz, O'Brien , Shurmer,McDaniels  
DavidinBMNY : 6:27 am : link
Those are the 5 guys I would consider and in that order.



RE: Smith , Schwartz, O'Brien , Shurmer,McDaniels  
jeff57 : 6:32 am : link
In comment 13760615 DavidinBMNY said:
Quote:
Those are the 5 guys I would consider and in that order.




I’d put the three offensive guys first: Shurmur, O’Brien, McDaniels
To me if Houston fires O’Brien  
mattnyg05 : 6:33 am : link
you need to get him. Especially drafting a young qb.
RE: The organization  
FStubbs : 6:45 am : link
In comment 13760508 WillVAB said:
Quote:
just got burned by an inexperienced doofus OC who was in over his head.

Why is anyone surprised by this?


Thing is, McAdoo didn't even have a good resume as an OC. Hindsight is 20/20, but that alone should've disqualified him.
Doug Pederson, Mike Zimmer, Sean McVay, Sean Payton...  
Big Blue Blogger : 7:32 am : link
... Ron Rivera, Dan Quinn. Those are the six head coaches currently playoff-bound in the NFC. All are in their first HC job. Their backgrounds are evenly divided between offense and defense. Most had two or three years of coordinator experience. Zimmer is the outlier: he was a DC for fourteen seasons.

Small sample, probably not significant. Besides, retread Pete Carroll could still bump Quinn from the #6 seed. And among the AFC contenders, the picture is more mixed: Belichick, Marrone, Reid and Mularkey brought prior HC experience to their current jobs, while Tomlin, Harbaugh, Lynn and McDermott did not. The point is, there's no magical recipe for coaching success.

And what is success, anyway? Belichick is the paragon, obviously. Tomlin, Reid, Payton and Carroll are in the next tier, with Harbaugh and Rivera close behind. The others are still establishing themselves. The three guys vying for the #6 seed in the AFC might get fired before they ever make the playoffs. We won't know whether the new NYG coach is "successful" until years from now. Ben McAdoo, Dan Reeves and Jim Fassel looked pretty good after one season. Tom Coughlin, not so much, despite all his experience in JAX. Bill Parcells looked like garbage in Year One.
RE: Doug Pederson, Mike Zimmer, Sean McVay, Sean Payton...  
Peppers : 8:07 am : link
In comment 13760630 Big Blue Blogger said:
Quote:
... Ron Rivera, Dan Quinn. Those are the six head coaches currently playoff-bound in the NFC. All are in their first HC job. Their backgrounds are evenly divided between offense and defense. Most had two or three years of coordinator experience. Zimmer is the outlier: he was a DC for fourteen seasons.

Small sample, probably not significant. Besides, retread Pete Carroll could still bump Quinn from the #6 seed. And among the AFC contenders, the picture is more mixed: Belichick, Marrone, Reid and Mularkey brought prior HC experience to their current jobs, while Tomlin, Harbaugh, Lynn and McDermott did not. The point is, there's no magical recipe for coaching success.

And what is success, anyway? Belichick is the paragon, obviously. Tomlin, Reid, Payton and Carroll are in the next tier, with Harbaugh and Rivera close behind. The others are still establishing themselves. The three guys vying for the #6 seed in the AFC might get fired before they ever make the playoffs. We won't know whether the new NYG coach is "successful" until years from now. Ben McAdoo, Dan Reeves and Jim Fassel looked pretty good after one season. Tom Coughlin, not so much, despite all his experience in JAX. Bill Parcells looked like garbage in Year One.


That’s a good post.
Don't sleep on John Fox  
George : 8:47 am : link
He's always had a lot of respect from the Giants organization.
it seems to me that the two most important  
PaulBlakeTSU : 8:51 am : link
coaching qualities are organizational leadership and the ability to adapt schematically to the modern NFL in terms of limited practice time, skillsets coming out of college, and roster turnover.
RE: Don't sleep on John Fox  
Peppers : 9:18 am : link
In comment 13760686 George said:
Quote:
He's always had a lot of respect from the Giants organization.


He’s a dark horse. So is Jeff Fisher. I’m not in favor of either but if you’re putting what Mara said and what Gettleman said together those would be two guys that fit the bill.

I wouldn’t rule out Wilks.
RE: Don’t overlook Mike Smith  
Rflairr : 9:38 am : link
In comment 13760608 jeff57 said:
Quote:
Defensive guy, experienced and under serious consideration by Mara two years ago.


JEESH Really. They're about to fire his ass in Tampa as their DC. When you have one of the worst defenses in the NFL you don't deserve a Head Coaching job
I love some of the platitudes thrown around here  
Bob in Newburgh : 10:11 am : link
"You have to hold guys accountable."

Right - Eli Apple appears to be having a "nervous breakdown" (probably not right terminology) before our eyes, and we want to hold him accountable.
RE: cross out McAdoo........based on that  
Carson53 : 10:20 am : link
In comment 13760336 George from PA said:
Quote:
oh...wait
.

That's why Mara is saying this now....You have to take what he says with a grain of salt as well. I mean he said
'wholesale changes' and the GM search had two current employees, and one former employee, plus Louis Riddick.
Personally I wished they would have widened that GM search a bit wider, but...that is saying interview more people, not a knock against Gettleman.
I hope they have a wider net for the HC position!
RE: RE: Don’t overlook Mike Smith  
Carson53 : 10:22 am : link
In comment 13760738 Rflairr said:
Quote:
In comment 13760608 jeff57 said:


Quote:


Defensive guy, experienced and under serious consideration by Mara two years ago.






JEESH Really. They're about to fire his ass in Tampa as their DC. When you have one of the worst defenses in the NFL you don't deserve a Head Coaching job


Please no Mike Smith around here, let some other team have him, no thanks.
I’m willing to give some leeway on the decision  
BigBlueShock : 10:32 am : link
As many have said, who the hell knows at this point. However, the only candidates that I would truly be angry about are Fox, Smith and Fisher (someone incredibly mentioned him above). Those would be vomit inducing choices, for various reasons.
We’re going with a head coach - not a coordinator  
TD : 11:30 am : link
Based on these commments and Gettlemen’s, they want a CEO type who will instill an overall philosophy - the schemes and X/Os will be left up to the respective coordinators.
RE: RE: Don't sleep on John Fox  
NikkiMac : 12:32 pm : link
In comment 13760718 Peppers said:
Quote:
In comment 13760686 George said:


Quote:




He's always had a lot of respect from the Giants organization.


Jeff Fisher ? This is about the 3rd time I’ve heard that name


Are you guys kidding me ?






He’s a dark horse. So is Jeff Fisher. I’m not in favor of either but if you’re putting what Mara said and what Gettleman said together those would be two guys that fit the bill.

I wouldn’t rule out Wilks.
Wilkes  
NikkiMac : 12:33 pm : link
Before Fisher ..... what has Fisher ever done ?
Pages: 1 2 <<Prev | Show All |
Back to the Corner

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.

All contents (unless otherwise specified) copyright © 1995 - 2017
Big Blue Interactive, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Site Managed by PCQB WordPress Support