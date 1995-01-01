Interesting quote by John Mara on Giants coaching search nyjuggernaut2 : 12/29/2017 9:11 pm Quote: Q: Do you have any necessary qualities on the kind of head coach you’re looking for?



A: I think, obviously, it has to be somebody who has either had head coaching experience or at least has been a coordinator for a significant period of time because I think if you don’t have that, the odds are really stacked against you. It’s not impossible for you to succeed without that, but I think the more experience that that individual has as either a head coach or as a coordinator on either side of the ball, I think is very important.



Based off that answer you can take Steve Wilks off the list of candidates. He's only been a coordinator for one season.



Based off that answer you can take Steve Wilks off the list of candidates. He's only been a coordinator for one season.

Keep an eye on Cincinatti Captplanet : 12/29/2017 9:28 pm and Marv Lewis. He has a good track record with a horrible organization.

''Years of experience as a HC or DC/OC are irrelevant'... Torrag : 12/29/2017 9:31 pm : link Umm did you just live thriugh the same nightmare as the rest of us? Thank God you're not in the organization.



Marvin Lewis is the most overrated HC in recent years with only Lovey Smith to rival him. No to both retreads, what has either won that people keep bringing them up? It boggles the mind.

I love him as a DC but he seems too player friendly as a HC. With this locker room we need a guy that is going to lay the hammer down. You have to hold players accountable.



I agree to an extent. It's just a weird feeling I have. Especially if the rams do some real damage in the playoffs.

Quote: Umm did you just live thriugh the same nightmare as the rest of us? Thank God you're not in the organization.



thank you- +1

McDaniels is a smart guy nyjuggernaut2 : 12/29/2017 9:36 pm : link but doesn't come across to me as a natural leader, someone who can "lead men". The things Gettlemen and Mara said they want.

Huh?

Quote: and Marv Lewis. He has a good track record with a horrible organization.



I have. And that would be a miserable choice.



I have. And that would be a miserable choice. Inmates run the asylum there...(figure of speech, no racism intended)

After seeing that djm : 12/29/2017 9:40 pm : link Can I change my wilks answer on the other (HC predictions) thread?

I sure wish he would have come to that conclusion EricJ : 12/29/2017 9:45 pm : link before he hired McAdoo (Tommy Boy)

Huh? So we don’t want retreads because apparently their experience isn’t a good enough selling point. We also don’t want anybody without X amount of arbitrary experience because the last doofus head coach was in over his head and never should have been elevated to his position. That was a failure by management to evaluate McAdoo, not inherently a weakness of McAdoos based on lack of experience. He was not a good leader and that should have been spotted before anointing him. All of this does not mean that a guy like Wilks would be an overly risky or poor choice if Gettleman thinks he’s got the leadership and communication qualities to be successful. Everyone’s got to start somewhere and, like I said, this organization should have no such arbitrary disqualifiers. In comment 13760369 Beer Man said:So we don’t want retreads because apparently their experience isn’t a good enough selling point. We also don’t want anybody without X amount of arbitrary experience because the last doofus head coach was in over his head and never should have been elevated to his position. That was a failure by management to evaluate McAdoo, not inherently a weakness of McAdoos based on lack of experience. He was not a good leader and that should have been spotted before anointing him. All of this does not mean that a guy like Wilks would be an overly risky or poor choice if Gettleman thinks he’s got the leadership and communication qualities to be successful. Everyone’s got to start somewhere and, like I said, this organization should have no such arbitrary disqualifiers.

please stop.

please stop.



It was a joke.

So we don’t want retreads because apparently their experience isn’t a good enough selling point. We also don’t want anybody without X amount of arbitrary experience because the last doofus head coach was in over his head and never should have been elevated to his position. That was a failure by management to evaluate McAdoo, not inherently a weakness of McAdoos based on lack of experience. He was not a good leader and that should have been spotted before anointing him. All of this does not mean that a guy like Wilks would be an overly risky or poor choice if Gettleman thinks he’s got the leadership and communication qualities to be successful. Everyone’s got to start somewhere and, like I said, this organization should have no such arbitrary disqualifiers. There is no substitute for experience, that is true in most upper-level jobs. How else would someone show/prove they have the right leadership characteristics? In comment 13760386 Dave in PA said:There is no substitute for experience, that is true in most upper-level jobs. How else would someone show/prove they have the right leadership characteristics?

really ? so WTF mdc1 : 12/29/2017 10:06 pm : link with that McAdoo hire then?

Patricia mdc1 : 12/29/2017 10:07 pm : link can't see him on our sideline. He looks like he should be delivering pizzas in someone's neighborhood.

McDaniels



higher on the list. . Would be very happy with either.

Mara gambled and was burnt by an inexperience guy that was in over his head.

LOL!

So we don’t want retreads because apparently their experience isn’t a good enough selling point. We also don’t want anybody without X amount of arbitrary experience because the last doofus head coach was in over his head and never should have been elevated to his position. That was a failure by management to evaluate McAdoo, not inherently a weakness of McAdoos based on lack of experience. He was not a good leader and that should have been spotted before anointing him. All of this does not mean that a guy like Wilks would be an overly risky or poor choice if Gettleman thinks he’s got the leadership and communication qualities to be successful. Everyone’s got to start somewhere and, like I said, this organization should have no such arbitrary disqualifiers.



There is no substitute for experience, that is true in most upper-level jobs. How else would someone show/prove they have the right leadership characteristics? I don’t disagree that a longer track record is ideal. Speaking specifically about Wilks, since Gettleman knowns him well, if he’s deemed to have leadership, character, charisma, communication, etc then, in my very much irrelevant opinion, it is good enough to take that chance. Any other candidate with only one year of OC/DC experience that Gettleman doesn’t know personally and professionally would be at a much more severe disadvantage. As a fan, I just want the guy who contains the foundational characteristics for success that may go through some bumps in he road, but is most likely to be successful for the long haul. In comment 13760415 Beer Man said:I don’t disagree that a longer track record is ideal. Speaking specifically about Wilks, since Gettleman knowns him well, if he’s deemed to have leadership, character, charisma, communication, etc then, in my very much irrelevant opinion, it is good enough to take that chance. Any other candidate with only one year of OC/DC experience that Gettleman doesn’t know personally and professionally would be at a much more severe disadvantage. As a fan, I just want the guy who contains the foundational characteristics for success that may go through some bumps in he road, but is most likely to be successful for the long haul.

history are more often than not defensive guys. So put Mara's comment and Gettleman's comment together. They obviously discussed potential HCing candidates. Logically, that makes sense why he is interested in Schwartz. Schwartz, Wilks, and Patricia seem to be legit possibilities.

He also said coaches should be "tough guys"

So what experienced, defensive minded tough guys are out there?



He also said coaches should be "tough guys"



So what experienced, defensive minded tough guys are out there? In comment 13760338 robbieballs2003 said:He also said coaches should be "tough guys"So what experienced, defensive minded tough guys are out there?

I'll answer my own question with a guy I have mentioned before, Vic Fangio. Not saying he is the guy but he does check all the blocks mentioned by Gettleman and Mara

I'll answer my own question with a guy I have mentioned before, Vic Fangio. Not saying he is the guy but he does check all the blocks mentioned by Gettleman and Mara



I liked him a few years ago but there are some issues with him now. I forgot where I read it but definitely questions with him recently.

I rather Marv Levy TommytheElephant : 12/29/2017 10:33 pm : link Than Marv Lewis

I'll answer my own question with a guy I have mentioned before, Vic Fangio. Not saying he is the guy but he does check all the blocks mentioned by Gettleman and Mara







I liked him a few years ago but there are some issues with him now. I forgot where I read it but definitely questions with him recently.



Only kind of negative was an assumtion he would not be asked back as D coordinator by Fox if Fox is retained as HC of the Bears. He declined a one year extention at the beginning of the year so he is available come monday.



Only kind of negative was an assumtion he would not be asked back as D coordinator by Fox if Fox is retained as HC of the Bears. He declined a one year extention at the beginning of the year so he is available come monday. He is atleast someone who Gettleman should interview

Quote: but doesn't come across to me as a natural leader, someone who can "lead men". The things Gettlemen and Mara said they want.



McDaniels is someone I hope they take a long look at, but I have to agree with this. He’s more of a technocrat than a natural leader. Funny because Doug Marcone would fit that profile pretty well. In comment 13760367 nyjuggernaut2 said:McDaniels is someone I hope they take a long look at, but I have to agree with this. He’s more of a technocrat than a natural leader. Funny because Doug Marcone would fit that profile pretty well.

he's turning into a very hands on owner GiantsFan84 : 12/29/2017 11:05 pm : link and i'm not sure that's a good thing

Quote: can't see him on our sideline. He looks like he should be delivering pizzas in someone's neighborhood.



With that stupid pencil in his ear he looks like a contractor who just figured out he's about 5k over budget In comment 13760436 mdc1 said:With that stupid pencil in his ear he looks like a contractor who just figured out he's about 5k over budget

The organization WillVAB : 12/29/2017 11:42 pm : link just got burned by an inexperienced doofus OC who was in over his head.



Why is anyone surprised by this?





a coach with giants connection is where to look micky : 12/29/2017 11:54 pm : link Fox, Spags, Sully...latter two likely so not to change system for eli

Don’t overlook Mike Smith jeff57 : 5:58 am : link Defensive guy, experienced and under serious consideration by Mara two years ago.

Smith , Schwartz, O'Brien , Shurmer,McDaniels DavidinBMNY : 6:27 am : link Those are the 5 guys I would consider and in that order.









Those are the 5 guys I would consider and in that order.









I'd put the three offensive guys first: Shurmur, O'Brien, McDaniels

To me if Houston fires O’Brien mattnyg05 : 6:33 am : link you need to get him. Especially drafting a young qb.

Quote: just got burned by an inexperienced doofus OC who was in over his head.



Why is anyone surprised by this?





Thing is, McAdoo didn't even have a good resume as an OC. Hindsight is 20/20, but that alone should've disqualified him. In comment 13760508 WillVAB said:Thing is, McAdoo didn't even have a good resume as an OC. Hindsight is 20/20, but that alone should've disqualified him.

Doug Pederson, Mike Zimmer, Sean McVay, Sean Payton... Big Blue Blogger : 7:32 am : link ... Ron Rivera, Dan Quinn. Those are the six head coaches currently playoff-bound in the NFC. All are in their first HC job. Their backgrounds are evenly divided between offense and defense. Most had two or three years of coordinator experience. Zimmer is the outlier: he was a DC for fourteen seasons.



Small sample, probably not significant. Besides, retread Pete Carroll could still bump Quinn from the #6 seed. And among the AFC contenders, the picture is more mixed: Belichick, Marrone, Reid and Mularkey brought prior HC experience to their current jobs, while Tomlin, Harbaugh, Lynn and McDermott did not. The point is, there's no magical recipe for coaching success.



And what is success, anyway? Belichick is the paragon, obviously. Tomlin, Reid, Payton and Carroll are in the next tier, with Harbaugh and Rivera close behind. The others are still establishing themselves. The three guys vying for the #6 seed in the AFC might get fired before they ever make the playoffs. We won't know whether the new NYG coach is "successful" until years from now. Ben McAdoo, Dan Reeves and Jim Fassel looked pretty good after one season. Tom Coughlin, not so much, despite all his experience in JAX. Bill Parcells looked like garbage in Year One.

Quote: ... Ron Rivera, Dan Quinn. Those are the six head coaches currently playoff-bound in the NFC. All are in their first HC job. Their backgrounds are evenly divided between offense and defense. Most had two or three years of coordinator experience. Zimmer is the outlier: he was a DC for fourteen seasons.



Small sample, probably not significant. Besides, retread Pete Carroll could still bump Quinn from the #6 seed. And among the AFC contenders, the picture is more mixed: Belichick, Marrone, Reid and Mularkey brought prior HC experience to their current jobs, while Tomlin, Harbaugh, Lynn and McDermott did not. The point is, there's no magical recipe for coaching success.



And what is success, anyway? Belichick is the paragon, obviously. Tomlin, Reid, Payton and Carroll are in the next tier, with Harbaugh and Rivera close behind. The others are still establishing themselves. The three guys vying for the #6 seed in the AFC might get fired before they ever make the playoffs. We won't know whether the new NYG coach is "successful" until years from now. Ben McAdoo, Dan Reeves and Jim Fassel looked pretty good after one season. Tom Coughlin, not so much, despite all his experience in JAX. Bill Parcells looked like garbage in Year One.



That's a good post.

Don't sleep on John Fox George : 8:47 am : link He's always had a lot of respect from the Giants organization.



it seems to me that the two most important PaulBlakeTSU : 8:51 am : link coaching qualities are organizational leadership and the ability to adapt schematically to the modern NFL in terms of limited practice time, skillsets coming out of college, and roster turnover.

Quote: He's always had a lot of respect from the Giants organization.



He’s a dark horse. So is Jeff Fisher. I’m not in favor of either but if you’re putting what Mara said and what Gettleman said together those would be two guys that fit the bill.



I wouldn’t rule out Wilks. In comment 13760686 George said:He’s a dark horse. So is Jeff Fisher. I’m not in favor of either but if you’re putting what Mara said and what Gettleman said together those would be two guys that fit the bill.I wouldn’t rule out Wilks.

Quote: Defensive guy, experienced and under serious consideration by Mara two years ago.



JEESH Really. They're about to fire his ass in Tampa as their DC. When you have one of the worst defenses in the NFL you don't deserve a Head Coaching job In comment 13760608 jeff57 said:JEESH Really. They're about to fire his ass in Tampa as their DC. When you have one of the worst defenses in the NFL you don't deserve a Head Coaching job

I love some of the platitudes thrown around here Bob in Newburgh : 10:11 am : link "You have to hold guys accountable."



Right - Eli Apple appears to be having a "nervous breakdown" (probably not right terminology) before our eyes, and we want to hold him accountable.

Quote: oh...wait .



That's why Mara is saying this now....You have to take what he says with a grain of salt as well. I mean he said

'wholesale changes' and the GM search had two current employees, and one former employee, plus Louis Riddick.

Personally I wished they would have widened that GM search a bit wider, but...that is saying interview more people, not a knock against Gettleman.

I hope they have a wider net for the HC position! In comment 13760336 George from PA said:That's why Mara is saying this now....You have to take what he says with a grain of salt as well. I mean he said'wholesale changes' and the GM search had two current employees, and one former employee, plus Louis Riddick.Personally I wished they would have widened that GM search a bit wider, but...that is saying interview more people, not a knock against Gettleman.I hope they have a wider net for the HC position!

JEESH Really. They're about to fire his ass in Tampa as their DC. When you have one of the worst defenses in the NFL you don't deserve a Head Coaching job



Please no Mike Smith around here, let some other team have him, no thanks.

I’m willing to give some leeway on the decision BigBlueShock : 10:32 am : link As many have said, who the hell knows at this point. However, the only candidates that I would truly be angry about are Fox, Smith and Fisher (someone incredibly mentioned him above). Those would be vomit inducing choices, for various reasons.

We’re going with a head coach - not a coordinator TD : 11:30 am : link Based on these commments and Gettlemen’s, they want a CEO type who will instill an overall philosophy - the schemes and X/Os will be left up to the respective coordinators.



He's a dark horse. So is Jeff Fisher. I'm not in favor of either but if you're putting what Mara said and what Gettleman said together those would be two guys that fit the bill.

I wouldn't rule out Wilks.



I wouldn’t rule out Wilks. In comment 13760718 Peppers said: