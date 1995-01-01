Darnold..... Doomster : 12/29/2017 10:26 pm If you wonder how he would look behind our OL, you have a pretty good idea tonight....

Doomster Marty866b : 12/29/2017 10:28 pm : link Bingo! USC's o-line looks exactly like ours. Maybe Russell Wilson could play well under these conditions. Few else.

That line is an abomination Canton : 12/29/2017 10:32 pm : link turnstiles everywhere.

Taking a QB at 2 looks like a bad decision right now. robbieballs2003 : 12/29/2017 10:32 pm : link I don't want to take a QBs simply because "you don't get many opportunities to draft this high." Who gives a shit how high we are drafting. The value needs to be there. I want to like Darnold but he does very little of what a pro QB needs to do. We cannot miss this pick and we cannot draft solely on potential.

The USC OL is not great... bw in dc : 12/29/2017 10:33 pm : link but they are up against a Dline that is one of the top 3 in the country. There are at least 5 pros in that rotation.

Didn’t jamesmichaelworm : 12/29/2017 10:37 pm : link Iowa drop 50 on that bears defense

RE: Taking a QB at 2 looks like a bad decision right now. bw in dc : 12/29/2017 10:47 pm : link

Quote: I don't want to take a QBs simply because "you don't get many opportunities to draft this high." Who gives a shit how high we are drafting. The value needs to be there. I want to like Darnold but he does very little of what a pro QB needs to do. We cannot miss this pick and we cannot draft solely on potential.



This person was 21 for 31 for only 131 yards, an interception, a fumble, and a TD in his final game - the Orange Bowl.



It's Peyton Manning in 1998. He was not good. Nebraska killed UT.



My point? Be careful with these bowl games because they can be bad match-ups and the long layoffs can really have negative impacts for teams (timing, coordination, etc)... In comment 13760468 robbieballs2003 said:This person was 21 for 31 for only 131 yards, an interception, a fumble, and a TD in his final game - the Orange Bowl.It's Peyton Manning in 1998. He was not good. Nebraska killed UT.My point? Be careful with these bowl games because they can be bad match-ups and the long layoffs can really have negative impacts for teams (timing, coordination, etc)...

The OLine sucks, the coaching sucks, the receivers Toastt34 : 12/29/2017 10:47 pm : link are either inexperienced or average at best. The whole team is soft and has been all season. That INT was horrendous and he needs time to grow and learn to make better decisions and protect the ball but you see flashes from him that are hard to ignore. He has toughness and his teammates love him but this SC team and coaching staff has done him no favors - he needs to get out of there. Sit behind Eli a year or two and then take the reins.

He has had a rough season larryflower37 : 12/29/2017 10:53 pm : link He has thrown a int in 9 out of 13 games. (3 games he has thrown 2)

He definitely needs another year in school, for playing time alone.

I don't think sitting on the bench watching another QB take snaps will speed up his development

Elway was below .500 at Stanford Vanzetti : 12/29/2017 11:10 pm : link His last game was the famous multi-lateral TD by Cal that cost Stanford a bowl bid and had them finish 5-6.



So, just to add on to what BW said about Peyton's last college game, Darnold's bowl game tonight is probably not all that meaningful.





Haven’t been Josh in the City : 12/29/2017 11:16 pm : link impressed with him this season at all. He’s all hype. Rosen, Allen and even Mayfield seem like far better players to me. Darnold has potential but has looked the least impressive of that group with the best supporting cast.

. Go Terps : 12/29/2017 11:20 pm : link John Elway was one of the most physically talented college prospects in history. This kid ain't Elway.

RE: This kid is better than Lamar Jackson? section125 : 12/29/2017 11:22 pm : link

Quote: ?



No and Lamar Jackson is not an NFL QB. But Darnold will be. In comment 13760483 Go Terps said:No and Lamar Jackson is not an NFL QB. But Darnold will be.

RE: This kid is better than Lamar Jackson? mrvax : 12/29/2017 11:23 pm : link

Quote: ?



Not in my opinion. But his oline does suck. In comment 13760483 Go Terps said:Not in my opinion. But his oline does suck.

Darnold is... NYG_Jase : 12/29/2017 11:27 pm : link Not what we need. Get off the we need a QB because we have a top 4 pick. We need a garanteed top pick playmaker! Not a project or a injury concern. DG said it. Stop the run , rush the passer and run the ball. One of those three top talents in the draft are coming to the Giants...Bitches

Darnold WillVAB : 12/29/2017 11:30 pm : link Would be a classic shitty Reese pick. Shiny skill guy, athlete with upside, young enough to make excuses for his development (like Flowers).

I know I know robbieballs2003 : 12/29/2017 11:39 pm : link We need a trade partner blah blah blah but I am so open to trading down in this draft. I hope an opportunity presents itself to us. We have Barkley, Chubb, Nelson, the DBs, etc. Have a list of the top X amount of guys and acquire more picks. We can rebuild the OL with those picks. It can be done fairly quickly. Maximize our value from the second pick by trading down. Trade back up if we feel Nelson will really go.



Imo, the only thing that changes this is Mayfield kicking ass against some tough defenses.

giants should go wr, s, or pk with this high pk micky : 12/29/2017 11:49 pm : link ......

Helton DG : 12/29/2017 11:49 pm : link is not a good coach. USC needs to look outside the program for the next one.

USC's Oline mrvax : 12/29/2017 11:49 pm : link and QB looks just like our Giants.



RE: I know I know MookGiants : 12/29/2017 11:52 pm : link

Quote: We need a trade partner blah blah blah but I am so open to trading down in this draft. I hope an opportunity presents itself to us. We have Barkley, Chubb, Nelson, the DBs, etc. Have a list of the top X amount of guys and acquire more picks. We can rebuild the OL with those picks. It can be done fairly quickly. Maximize our value from the second pick by trading down. Trade back up if we feel Nelson will really go.



Imo, the only thing that changes this is Mayfield kicking ass against some tough defenses.



Where exactly are we going anytime soon without a QB? We can build a terrific team besides the QB, but if the QB sucks it doesn't matter.



They have to get the QB pick correct, but I have zero faith in Webb and I have no idea why anyone here does. If they don't draft a QB this year we're going to be fucked for a while most likely. Obviously we have to hit on the QB pick if we take one, but I don't see how you pass on taking one In comment 13760506 robbieballs2003 said:Where exactly are we going anytime soon without a QB? We can build a terrific team besides the QB, but if the QB sucks it doesn't matter.They have to get the QB pick correct, but I have zero faith in Webb and I have no idea why anyone here does. If they don't draft a QB this year we're going to be fucked for a while most likely. Obviously we have to hit on the QB pick if we take one, but I don't see how you pass on taking one

I don't think he is the best QB in this draft montanagiant : 12/29/2017 11:52 pm : link But judging him on one game is absurd

RE: RE: I know I know robbieballs2003 : 12/29/2017 11:56 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13760506 robbieballs2003 said:





Quote:





We need a trade partner blah blah blah but I am so open to trading down in this draft. I hope an opportunity presents itself to us. We have Barkley, Chubb, Nelson, the DBs, etc. Have a list of the top X amount of guys and acquire more picks. We can rebuild the OL with those picks. It can be done fairly quickly. Maximize our value from the second pick by trading down. Trade back up if we feel Nelson will really go.



Imo, the only thing that changes this is Mayfield kicking ass against some tough defenses.







Where exactly are we going anytime soon without a QB? We can build a terrific team besides the QB, but if the QB sucks it doesn't matter.



They have to get the QB pick correct, but I have zero faith in Webb and I have no idea why anyone here does. If they don't draft a QB this year we're going to be fucked for a while most likely. Obviously we have to hit on the QB pick if we take one, but I don't see how you pass on taking one



Why does a QB have to be drafted number 2 overall? What QB js worth that? You want Darnold who looks horrendous? Yeah, the potential is there but he has so much to learn. You want a guy with a history of injuries including serious concussions? I don't. You want Jackson whose style of play almost guarantees he will be injured? You want a guy who has an alarming completion percentage who hasn't progressed like most hoped? What is so bad about not drafting a QB? Because you know what is worse? Drafting one where you have a ton of money tied up in one that busts. In comment 13760518 MookGiants said:Why does a QB have to be drafted number 2 overall? What QB js worth that? You want Darnold who looks horrendous? Yeah, the potential is there but he has so much to learn. You want a guy with a history of injuries including serious concussions? I don't. You want Jackson whose style of play almost guarantees he will be injured? You want a guy who has an alarming completion percentage who hasn't progressed like most hoped? What is so bad about not drafting a QB? Because you know what is worse? Drafting one where you have a ton of money tied up in one that busts.

It's hard to evaluate Darnold DG : 12/29/2017 11:58 pm : link from this game. Ohio State's DL is one of the best i've seen in the past several years, on par with Alabama's past DLs.



I've been in the draft a QB camp, i'm just not sure if any of these QBs is a franchise type QB. If the scouts, personnel people (hopefully not Ross and CM) and DG don't believe a franchise type QB is available they won't draft one.









RE: I don't think he is the best QB in this draft robbieballs2003 : 12/29/2017 11:58 pm : link

Quote: But judging him on one game is absurd



I don't think people are judging him solely on this game. He has been a turnover machine all year who doesn't call plays, take snaps from under center, doesn't take drops, etc. Raw raw raw. In comment 13760519 montanagiant said:I don't think people are judging him solely on this game. He has been a turnover machine all year who doesn't call plays, take snaps from under center, doesn't take drops, etc. Raw raw raw.

IMO, Jackson is an amazing mrvax : 12/29/2017 11:59 pm : link college QB but I'm afraid he's RGIV. Perhaps the little Mayfield guy is the best QB in this draft???

and it's not taking one MookGiants : 12:00 am : link just for the sake of taking one. Scouts certainly believe the value is there to take a QB high in this draft. It's not a draft light on QB's. Maybe there isn't an Andrew Luck no brainer in the group, but it's a pretty damn good QB class.



If you don't have a QB in this league you are going absolutely no where. That much is clear.

It's overreaction city illmatic : 12:00 am : link regarding Darnold. But we knew this was coming to BBI during this game. If he looked great, people would be losing their minds praying that he declares.

RE: Yeah.... MookGiants : 12:01 am : link

Quote: This guy is a better option than Eli Manning next year...



I dont think anyone on here believes that. But if Gettleman is making a decision with the #2 pick based on next year, he should be fired after 1 day on the job. In comment 13760526 Britt in VA said:I dont think anyone on here believes that. But if Gettleman is making a decision with the #2 pick based on next year, he should be fired after 1 day on the job.

RE: and it's not taking one robbieballs2003 : 12:01 am : link

Quote: just for the sake of taking one. Scouts certainly believe the value is there to take a QB high in this draft. It's not a draft light on QB's. Maybe there isn't an Andrew Luck no brainer in the group, but it's a pretty damn good QB class.



If you don't have a QB in this league you are going absolutely no where. That much is clear.



I think Webb stacks up very well with the top QBs in this draft so call me crazy. In comment 13760528 MookGiants said:I think Webb stacks up very well with the top QBs in this draft so call me crazy.

RE: Yeah.... mrvax : 12:02 am : link

Quote: This guy is a better option than Eli Manning next year...



He looks like Eli. Not a knock on Eli, just his shit Oline.

In comment 13760526 Britt in VA said:He looks like Eli. Not a knock on Eli, just his shit Oline.

RE: RE: I don't think he is the best QB in this draft MookGiants : 12:04 am : link

Quote: In comment 13760519 montanagiant said:





Quote:





But judging him on one game is absurd







I don't think people are judging him solely on this game. He has been a turnover machine all year who doesn't call plays, take snaps from under center, doesn't take drops, etc. Raw raw raw.



Deshaun Watson threw 30 INT's combined his last two years at Clemson.



He's a bit raw, but there's plenty to work with. And off the field there are zero questions about him In comment 13760525 robbieballs2003 said:Deshaun Watson threw 30 INT's combined his last two years at Clemson.He's a bit raw, but there's plenty to work with. And off the field there are zero questions about him

RE: RE: and it's not taking one mrvax : 12:04 am : link

Quote:

I think Webb stacks up very well with the top QBs in this draft so call me crazy.



It's not crazy. Prove to me Darnell is better than Webb (college games only).

In comment 13760531 robbieballs2003 said:It's not crazy. Prove to me Darnell is better than Webb (college games only).

Watson was much more advanced than what Darnold is. robbieballs2003 : 12:05 am : link Watson big question was his arm strength.

not one MookGiants : 12:06 am : link NFL team loved Webb. Not the Giants, not anyone else.

RE: Watson was much more advanced than what Darnold is. MookGiants : 12:07 am : link

Quote: Watson big question was his arm strength.



Ok, much more advanced yet still was a turnover machine.



In comment 13760535 robbieballs2003 said:Ok, much more advanced yet still was a turnover machine.

I respect your opinion, Robbie, so I won't call you crazy MookGiants : 12:10 am : link but I would guess that very few, if any, scouts think that Webb stacks up well against Darnold, or any of the top QB's in this draft.



Last year was not highly regarded as a QB class. And Webb still went in the 3rd round.





RE: Yeah.... Toastt34 : 12:11 am : link

Quote: This guy is a better option than Eli Manning next year...

Nobody is saying Darnold is coming in Day 1 and starting. Are we drafting just for 2018? In comment 13760526 Britt in VA said:Nobody is saying Darnold is coming in Day 1 and starting. Are we drafting just for 2018?

RE: RE: Watson was much more advanced than what Darnold is. robbieballs2003 : 12:15 am : link

Quote: In comment 13760535 robbieballs2003 said:





Quote:





Watson big question was his arm strength.







Ok, much more advanced yet still was a turnover machine.





Mook, you can cherry pick pieces of information and examples to support your opinion. It is your opinion. I can find guys that throw a ton of interceptions and fumbles in college that fail. If Darnold comes out he will be drafted high because he has the tools. No offense, but if I am the GM I am not drafting on potential. We've been down that road too many times with draft picks. Flowers beat up on lesser opponents but it was always that he technique would get better because he is young. Well, we see it didn't. People said JPP was raw. That was bullshit. If you watch his videos he was all over the field, used his hands pretty well, was a beast against the run, and got after the QB. He was raw in the limited amount of games he played. He was raw in his pass rush moves. We see that he hasn't really developed his pass rush moves. Long story short, I dont want to draft someone that needs to learn some basic shit at the NFL level. We have had horrendous success with that.



I think we both agree that if a player grades out well enough then by all means take the QB but all of these QBs scare the shit out of me at 2 overall. This isn't like Goff and Wentz. I really liked Wentz coming out and Goff too but not as much as Wentz. I liked Derek Carr coming out. I liked Webb last year. In comment 13760538 MookGiants said:Mook, you can cherry pick pieces of information and examples to support your opinion. It is your opinion. I can find guys that throw a ton of interceptions and fumbles in college that fail. If Darnold comes out he will be drafted high because he has the tools. No offense, but if I am the GM I am not drafting on potential. We've been down that road too many times with draft picks. Flowers beat up on lesser opponents but it was always that he technique would get better because he is young. Well, we see it didn't. People said JPP was raw. That was bullshit. If you watch his videos he was all over the field, used his hands pretty well, was a beast against the run, and got after the QB. He was raw in the limited amount of games he played. He was raw in his pass rush moves. We see that he hasn't really developed his pass rush moves. Long story short, I dont want to draft someone that needs to learn some basic shit at the NFL level. We have had horrendous success with that.I think we both agree that if a player grades out well enough then by all means take the QB but all of these QBs scare the shit out of me at 2 overall. This isn't like Goff and Wentz. I really liked Wentz coming out and Goff too but not as much as Wentz. I liked Derek Carr coming out. I liked Webb last year.

I will be happy MookGiants : 12:16 am : link coming away with Darnold, Rosen, or Allen.



This is a dreadful performance by the USC line. One of the worst I've seen in a long time.



Anyone making any kind of judgement based on this game is making a mistake. He has not had any time to sit in the pocket from the first snap of the game.



The way his line played tonight, I dont think any college QB would perform well. Maybe slightly better, but not well at all. They've been manhandled.



This Ohio State line is excellent, but other teams were able to figure out a way to get them blocked at times, they didn't get them blocked for even one series tonight.



The skill positions on this USC team are no where near as talented as usual or as people think, either.



Ronald Jones is a good player but besides that i'm not impressed by any of their skill players.

Projected QB drafts are guesses, thats all PatersonPlank : 12:18 am : link It may turn out that with Trubisky, Watson, Mahommes, Kizer, and even Webb, that last drafts QB class could turn out to be better than this years. Even though it was "ranked" lower, it already has 3 QB's that are starting, and now 3 QB's that are the backup.

I'm not even disappointed with Darnold tonight. robbieballs2003 : 12:20 am : link I am disappointed with how ridiculous USC's offense is. It is a Mickey Mouse offense. I don't see how Darnold gets better staying in that system.

RE: Darnold is... Ten Ton Hammer : 12:24 am : link

Quote: Not what we need. Get off the we need a QB because we have a top 4 pick. We need a garanteed top pick playmaker!



If you're looking for guarantees in the draft, you're in the wrong line of work. In comment 13760503 NYG_Jase said:If you're looking for guarantees in the draft, you're in the wrong line of work.

Darnold has shown the same lack of discipline in yatqb : 12:26 am : link throwing into coverage time and again this year. Decision-making is a critical skill for a QB, and I'm really unimpressed with Darnold's abilities in that respect. I know that he's a kid, but there are some QBs who have an ability to process information and read defenses quickly, and others who never develop that skill to an acceptable level.



I'm not sold on Darnold's ability to limit mistakes. He'd be a project, imo.

I wasn't cherry picking stats with Watson MookGiants : 12:28 am : link I said he was a turnover machine, which he was.



Sure, there are plenty of turnover machines that have been turnover machines that have failed. I dont think he will be one. Maybe I'll be wrong.



Marty said it in another thread and I think he is right. His coaching is garbage.



I also think he has average skill position players outside of Ronald Jones, and a terrible offensive line.



He's still really raw, but I love the upside.



Urban Meyer just summed up why Darnold played like shit. "He didn't set his feet all night". I can't think of more than a few plays that he was able to set his feet. In my opinion it was the most dominating performance by a defensive line that I have seen in a long time.



Everyone raves about him as a person too, so you don't have to worry at all about him in that regard.



I'll be happy with him and I'll be happy with Rosen or Allen too, just get one of them. Rosen I am concerned about his injury history, but not much else

Dan Marino was an INT factory at Pitt. Boy Cord : 12:29 am : link I vaguely remember 5 INT’s vs. Tenn at Three Rivers opening up his SR season.

Darnold B in ALB : 12:34 am : link Made some really good throws tonight.



But his ball security and reads have a lot to be desired. He is way too lax with the ball. That was awful tonight.



That said, his OL was absolutely atrocious tonight. That was a joke. They couldn't run block or pass block to save their lives. Joe Montana wouldn't have done better tonight.



And we think the giants are ready to protect another franchise qb? No fuckin way.



I suspect the giants avoid a qb in this draft. OG or DE is my bet at this point. Unless they want to pull the trigger on Mayfield and maybe trade down after he has a good game against uga.



If the giants can nab Mayfield and get a late round pick, I'm all for it.



Mayfield Thegratefulhead : 12:34 am : link Looked A LOT better against that defense. He is more accurate. Darnold left some offense on the field and did not show enough pocket awareness for me.

I can't get over Darnold... bw in dc : 12:35 am : link having 356 yards passing. If felt like he had half of that.



Amazing contrast between this outcome for Darnold and how he played last year versus Penn State in the Rose Bowl.







RE: I wasn't cherry picking stats with Watson robbieballs2003 : 12:42 am : link

Quote: I said he was a turnover machine, which he was.



Sure, there are plenty of turnover machines that have been turnover machines that have failed. I dont think he will be one. Maybe I'll be wrong.



Marty said it in another thread and I think he is right. His coaching is garbage.



I also think he has average skill position players outside of Ronald Jones, and a terrible offensive line.



He's still really raw, but I love the upside.



Urban Meyer just summed up why Darnold played like shit. "He didn't set his feet all night". I can't think of more than a few plays that he was able to set his feet. In my opinion it was the most dominating performance by a defensive line that I have seen in a long time.



Everyone raves about him as a person too, so you don't have to worry at all about him in that regard.



I'll be happy with him and I'll be happy with Rosen or Allen too, just get one of them. Rosen I am concerned about his injury history, but not much else



I dont disagree with anything you said. My point of view is trying to learn all these things at the NFL level usually leads to failure. That is extremely risky. I don't want to "hope" he learns certain things. I'd like a draft pick to carry something over to tje NFL from college. To me he looks like a HS QB in his first year in college. Yes, I agree, the coaching is horrendous. In comment 13760556 MookGiants said:I dont disagree with anything you said. My point of view is trying to learn all these things at the NFL level usually leads to failure. That is extremely risky. I don't want to "hope" he learns certain things. I'd like a draft pick to carry something over to tje NFL from college. To me he looks like a HS QB in his first year in college. Yes, I agree, the coaching is horrendous.

RE: Darnold mrvax : 12:48 am : link

Quote: That said, his OL was absolutely atrocious tonight. That was a joke. They couldn't run block or pass block to save their lives. Joe Montana wouldn't have done better tonight.



B: That's exactly why I posted earlier he looked so much like Eli and our Oline to me.

In comment 13760560 B in ALB said:B: That's exactly why I posted earlier he looked so much like Eli and our Oline to me.

Baker Mayfield is still the best QB I've seen this season Greg from LI : 12:48 am : link Followed closely by Lamar Jackson. I'd take either one of them over Darnold or Rosen.

RE: Baker Mayfield is still the best QB I've seen this season mrvax : 12:50 am : link

Quote: Followed closely by Lamar Jackson. I'd take either one of them over Darnold or Rosen.



To my eyes (untrained) Rosen looks the best but his injury concerns are a HUGE red flag. I agree. Mayfield or Jackson.



In comment 13760568 Greg from LI said:To my eyes (untrained) Rosen looks the best but his injury concerns are a HUGE red flag. I agree. Mayfield or Jackson.

For me it's Mayfield and Rosen, two very different QBs. yatqb : 12:54 am : link .

RE: Dan Marino was an INT factory at Pitt. bw in dc : 12:54 am : link

Quote: I vaguely remember 5 INT’s vs. Tenn at Three Rivers opening up his SR season.



Right. Marino had 23 INTs in both his Jr and Sr years. But he only had 17 TDs his Sr year. That, plus the bogus drug rumors, really spoiled his draft status. In comment 13760557 Boy Cord said:Right. Marino had 23 INTs in both his Jr and Sr years. But he only had 17 TDs his Sr year. That, plus the bogus drug rumors, really spoiled his draft status.

yatqb Marty866b : 1:10 am : link Hi. You aren't concerned about Rosen's two concussions and the fact he's only finished 8 games in UCLA's last 20? Also,his father is a neurosurgeon. I wonder how many more concussions or hits to the head Rosen will take before his father encourages him to quit. I'd like to see more of Allen. He has the best physical skills of all these guys.

RE: I will be happy Rafflee : 1:23 am : link



If they draft a guy at 2, it will be a football player that they feel has a reasonable shot to Justify the Pick---and it will probably come down to whether they feel that ONE guy answers to that.



The Will pick another QB...and it won't be a a Camp Arm---but maybe not at 2



In comment

Quote: coming away with Darnold, Rosen, or Allen.



This is a dreadful performance by the USC line. One of the worst I've seen in a long time.



Anyone making any kind of judgement based on this game is making a mistake. He has not had any time to sit in the pocket from the first snap of the game.



The way his line played tonight, I dont think any college QB would perform well. Maybe slightly better, but not well at all. They've been manhandled.



This Ohio State line is excellent, but other teams were able to figure out a way to get them blocked at times, they didn't get them blocked for even one series tonight.



The skill positions on this USC team are no where near as talented as usual or as people think, either.



Ronald Jones is a good player but besides that i'm not impressed by any of their skill players. Happy coming away with ANY of the 3? There are very few Drafts where three QB's end up with Careers worthy of the 2nd Pick--- to project a position that you'll take ANY of the 3 is just saying that YOU'RE GUESSING!!!If they draft a guy at 2, it will be a football player that they feel has a reasonable shot to Justify the Pick---and it will probably come down to whether they feel that ONE guy answers to that.The Will pick another QB...and it won't be a a Camp Arm---but maybe not at 2In comment 13760543 MookGiants said:

RE: RE: Taking a QB at 2 looks like a bad decision right now. bLiTz 2k : 1:59 am : link

Quote: In comment 13760468 robbieballs2003 said:





Quote:





I don't want to take a QBs simply because "you don't get many opportunities to draft this high." Who gives a shit how high we are drafting. The value needs to be there. I want to like Darnold but he does very little of what a pro QB needs to do. We cannot miss this pick and we cannot draft solely on potential.







This person was 21 for 31 for only 131 yards, an interception, a fumble, and a TD in his final game - the Orange Bowl.



It's Peyton Manning in 1998. He was not good. Nebraska killed UT.



My point? Be careful with these bowl games because they can be bad match-ups and the long layoffs can really have negative impacts for teams (timing, coordination, etc)...



Too bad some of the teams have old white guys coaching them right?



In comment 13760477 bw in dc said:Too bad some of the teams have old white guys coaching them right?

Josh Allen You'reMyBoyBlue!! : 3:09 am : link One of the most physically gifted QBs in 30+ years and we somehow have a shot at him

Marino and Elway are two of the premier throwers in history Go Terps : 3:57 am : link Darnold is not an exceptional thrower. He's poor mechanically.

It's asinine Sonic Youth : 4:44 am : link to suggest that we do not take a QB at #2.



Literally fucking retarded. Have some perspective FFS. There is no legitimate argument to stick with Eli for another year/two years and ignore the inevitable.



We will NEED a qb. When will there be a better chance to get one?



I don't care if it's Darnold, Rosen, Mayfield (in a trade down), or Jackson in rd 2.



Get a fucking QB in this draft within the first 2 picks.



As for me? I prefer Darnold, and I don't care about tonight. He has IT, he is mobile with a quick release while looking down field, he's only 21, and he has the maturity to handle the NYC market.



But seriously, anyone suggesting we "make a run" with Eli bc he's still a "franchise QB" is either stuck in the past, blinded by loyalty, or just has their head up their own ass.

RE: I wasn't cherry picking stats with Watson WillVAB : 5:10 am : link

Quote: I said he was a turnover machine, which he was.



Sure, there are plenty of turnover machines that have been turnover machines that have failed. I dont think he will be one. Maybe I'll be wrong.



Marty said it in another thread and I think he is right. His coaching is garbage.



I also think he has average skill position players outside of Ronald Jones, and a terrible offensive line.



He's still really raw, but I love the upside.



Urban Meyer just summed up why Darnold played like shit. "He didn't set his feet all night". I can't think of more than a few plays that he was able to set his feet. In my opinion it was the most dominating performance by a defensive line that I have seen in a long time.



Everyone raves about him as a person too, so you don't have to worry at all about him in that regard.



I'll be happy with him and I'll be happy with Rosen or Allen too, just get one of them. Rosen I am concerned about his injury history, but not much else



No one should have to make a laundry list of excuses for a top 2 pick. If so, he doesn’t deserve to be a top 2 pick.



Darnold is the most overrated player in this draft. In comment 13760556 MookGiants said:No one should have to make a laundry list of excuses for a top 2 pick. If so, he doesn’t deserve to be a top 2 pick.Darnold is the most overrated player in this draft.

Darnold’s fumbles bother me a lot more jeff57 : 6:11 am : link than his INTS, which he really cut down on in the second half of the season. He has good mobility and can throw darts.

Would any of you draft Wentz with the #2 pick mattnyg05 : 6:28 am : link if he were coming out this year? Would any of you pick him over Darnold based on his college career? Think of what the Eagles gave up for him...



If the team feels like there is a QB with that kind of talent, you have to pick them. You don’t have to give up ANYTHING to get one (assuming both Rosen and Darnold come out which isn’t a given). I know we were bad this year but you will be hard pressed to be picking this high again anytime soon.

Darnold under pretty good pressure all night still didnt perform Jimmy Googs : 6:43 am : link very well. He made some very nice throws with a quick release on the move. He dropped a few balls right in the cookie jar over defenders (one or two that were superb)



That said, he also missed a few wide open guys. He has a bit of an odd throwing motion. Also doesn't seem to have his feet under him on throws but gets away with it sometimes. I also don't see a guy reading defense at the LOS or through progressions either.



3rd time I have watched him and seems like the above are the trends.



I would take my shiny #2 pick and go with Rosen if he is there...





RE: Yeah.... Gatorade Dunk : 7:06 am : link

Quote: This guy is a better option than Eli Manning next year...

Is it possible for any discussion to exist without you injecting your hero worship into it? In comment 13760526 Britt in VA said:Is it possible for any discussion to exist without you injecting your hero worship into it?

RE: RE: Yeah.... Jimmy Googs : 7:59 am : link

Quote: In comment 13760526 Britt in VA said:





Quote:





This guy is a better option than Eli Manning next year...





Is it possible for any discussion to exist without you injecting your hero worship into it?



I would be fine with Darnold over Manning next year. They both would throw for 290 yards a TD and 2 INTs but at least Darnold would be learning... In comment 13760626 Gatorade Dunk said:I would be fine with Darnold over Manning next year. They both would throw for 290 yards a TD and 2 INTs but at least Darnold would be learning...

Phoenix Cardinals Marty866b : 8:09 am : link This is probably the best place for Darnold to end up. He needs lots of coaching and Bruce Arians is a very good quarterback coach.

BTW,Darnold has still not told anyone at USC about his intentions.

By the time the combine is finished Chris L. : 9:06 am : link and these QBs have had an opportunity to be fully evaluated (Darnold, Allen, Rosen) it will become quite obvious the pick should be a QB.

The Giants did.... Doomster : 9:07 am : link not one

MookGiants : 12:06 am : link : reply

NFL team loved Webb. Not the Giants, not anyone else.



The Giants draft was based on immediate need, because they felt they were ready for a run in the post season....



We needed a TE who was a game breaker, not some undrafted stiff who could make an occasional play....but to expect EE to have a breakout season like OBj, was unrealistic....we also needed a DT, with Hankins gone....once again expecting a rookie DT to just step in and replace Hankins was unrealistic....



Webb was still available in the third round....he must have been high on the Giant's board....there had to be something they liked about him....But Mac never gave this guy a shot.....he was going to sit on the bench, and never dress....he should have had more snaps in preseason.....the time wasted on those two clowns for the #2 spot, kind of showed you what Mac was all about....so now we have a QB who potentially may be almost good as what is out there this year(there are just too many questions on this qb class), but we have no freakin' clue what his ability is, even though we have had him for a year....this whole season has been a total waste...

Some excellent posts overnight redwhiteandbigblue : 9:07 am : link By B in ALB, Sonicyouth and Mook. Could not agree more. The SC offensive line was shredded worse than the Giants in any game I have seen. Darnold had very little chance to succeed last night and still threw for 356 yards and the only INT was the pick 6 early in the game. I do however ,get concerned about his ball security in the pocket. And yes, he does possess that IT factor this team needs right now. I think we would also do well to go back to that formula of bringing in an established QB guru like Deberg was to be a QB coach. It did wonders for Eli early in his career.

. Clintqb17 : 9:11 am : link Very easy to see that this kid is going to be a stud in the future. I would love for Giants to pick him and let him sit for a year under Eli. If the season spirals out of control you put him in game.

To me, Mayfield has the it factor Simms11 : 9:36 am : link and if not for his height, would be a fantastic pick at 2 or 3. They say he’s the same size as Drew Brees, but I suppose an offense would have to be tailored moreso to his skills and with DGs philosophy on “Hog Mollies”, I don’t think he’d be a good match.

Mayfield Archer : 9:46 am : link Did anyone see what Mayfield did at OSU

Mayfield tore them apart and without Andrews his top receiver

His line did little to protect him as Bosa and company were applying constant pressure

But he made play after play

I am staring to like Mayfield more and more



RE: RE: Yeah.... Danny Kanell : 9:50 am : link

Quote: In comment 13760526 Britt in VA said:





Quote:





This guy is a better option than Eli Manning next year...





Is it possible for any discussion to exist without you injecting your hero worship into it?



I’m starting to think it isn’t. Britt is brutal. In comment 13760626 Gatorade Dunk said:I’m starting to think it isn’t. Britt is brutal.

RE: RE: RE: Yeah.... christian : 10:07 am : link

Quote: In comment 13760626 Gatorade Dunk said:





Quote:





In comment 13760526 Britt in VA said:





Quote:





This guy is a better option than Eli Manning next year...





Is it possible for any discussion to exist without you injecting your hero worship into it?







I’m starting to think it isn’t. Britt is brutal.



Britt has frequently been a good poster on this site, but he's functionally turned into the Eli Manning troll. He Kool Aid man's his way into any opportunity to fight his Manning against the world war.



Defending and being right about Eli Manning means something very different to him than just shooting the shit on a message board. In comment 13760757 Danny Kanell said:Britt has frequently been a good poster on this site, but he's functionally turned into the Eli Manning troll. He Kool Aid man's his way into any opportunity to fight his Manning against the world war.Defending and being right about Eli Manning means something very different to him than just shooting the shit on a message board.

RE: Josh Allen Carson53 : 10:09 am : link

Quote: One of the most physically gifted QBs in 30+ years and we somehow have a shot at him .



I have been on his bandwagon, that would be my pick.

The Giants are NOT looking for a short term fix, they

want the next guy to be hear a decade or so.

Who knows when you are getting the No. 2 pick again?

Regarding Darnold, he faced the closest thing to a NFL defense last night (Stanford and the Oregon Ducks don't cut it), and it showed. He was harassed all night, made a few NFL caliber throws, I still see that Eli gene in there though. He would benefit from another year at USC,

Herbstreet mentioned that and I would agree.

He could work to try and improve that turnover prone aspect of his game, but I am pretty sure he will come out, hard not too. In comment 13760592 You'reMyBoyBlue!! said:I have been on his bandwagon, that would be my pick.The Giants are NOT looking for a short term fix, theywant the next guy to be hear a decade or so.Who knows when you are getting the No. 2 pick again?Regarding Darnold, he faced the closest thing to a NFL defense last night (Stanford and the Oregon Ducks don't cut it), and it showed. He was harassed all night, made a few NFL caliber throws, I still see that Eli gene in there though. He would benefit from another year at USC,Herbstreet mentioned that and I would agree.He could work to try and improve that turnover prone aspect of his game, but I am pretty sure he will come out, hard not too.

RE: RE: RE: RE: Yeah.... Danny Kanell : 10:11 am : link

Quote: In comment 13760757 Danny Kanell said:





Quote:





In comment 13760626 Gatorade Dunk said:





Quote:





In comment 13760526 Britt in VA said:





Quote:





This guy is a better option than Eli Manning next year...





Is it possible for any discussion to exist without you injecting your hero worship into it?







I’m starting to think it isn’t. Britt is brutal.







Britt has frequently been a good poster on this site, but he's functionally turned into the Eli Manning troll. He Kool Aid man's his way into any opportunity to fight his Manning against the world war.



Defending and being right about Eli Manning means something very different to him than just shooting the shit on a message board.



It’s to the point where threads that aren’t about Eli Manning get hijacked and turn into Eli Manning pissing contests. And I’m not even talking about this. The Gettleman presser, etc. In comment 13760783 christian said:It’s to the point where threads that aren’t about Eli Manning get hijacked and turn into Eli Manning pissing contests. And I’m not even talking about this. The Gettleman presser, etc.

Well, if you allow yourself to be trolled.... that's on you. Britt in VA : 10:15 am : link I mean, look at the response to a single sentence from yesterday.



I have admittedly gone over the top, but the site needs a little yin to it's yang, sometimes.

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Yeah.... christian : 10:16 am : link

Quote: In comment 13760783 christian said:





Quote:





In comment 13760757 Danny Kanell said:





Quote:





In comment 13760626 Gatorade Dunk said:





Quote:





In comment 13760526 Britt in VA said:





Quote:





This guy is a better option than Eli Manning next year...





Is it possible for any discussion to exist without you injecting your hero worship into it?







I’m starting to think it isn’t. Britt is brutal.







Britt has frequently been a good poster on this site, but he's functionally turned into the Eli Manning troll. He Kool Aid man's his way into any opportunity to fight his Manning against the world war.



Defending and being right about Eli Manning means something very different to him than just shooting the shit on a message board.







It’s to the point where threads that aren’t about Eli Manning get hijacked and turn into Eli Manning pissing contests. And I’m not even talking about this. The Gettleman presser, etc.



To be fair, there are also a few of us (me definitely included) who stoke the flames. He's a good poster otherwise -- better to ignore and move on. In comment 13760793 Danny Kanell said:To be fair, there are also a few of us (me definitely included) who stoke the flames. He's a good poster otherwise -- better to ignore and move on.

I'd personally would like to avoid a QB at #2 JohnF : 10:20 am : link considering Rosen is a medical risk for early retirement (concussions) and Darnold is going to be a major project. I'd rather drop down if possible and get some picks.



Presuming we do draft Darnold, I can see that as a future project, but I think the "We need to replace Eli next year" crew is going to be disappointed.



Darnold has had bad coaching, already may have bad habits, and needs to adjust to the pro game. That's likely going to take the better part of two years to fix, the same period that the Giants will need to rebuild.



If you want Eli replaced quickly, the only options are picking up a vet QB or hoping Webb can be ready later next year. What's more likely to happen is that Eli starts next year, Webb is #2, and Darnold gets few or no snaps, while he's trying to absorb a pro offense playbook. I doubt the new coach would do that, and I don't think Darnold has any chance of being #2 unless we dump Webb along with Eli.



Pro playbooks for QB's are no joke, by the way...I've talked to a few Arena QB's that were called up for a cup of coffee, and they were stunned back in the 90's as to how much had to be learned, vs college or lesser levels of football. Think of the difference between a high school physics textbook and a college graduate physics coursebook...and you have to be able to process this stuff in 3 seconds or less on the field!



As far as scouting evaluations of college QB's, I'm reminded of the old saying "Generals fight the last wars". You have a lot of scouts, likely in their 50'-70's, that evaluated QB's based on 3 years or so of them in a pro type offense (or at least with the QB behind center).



Even then it was a crapshoot (Warren Moon, Kurt Warner, etc), as it's hard to evaluate kids based on how they would perform when they hit their mid 20's. Warner, for example, was a late bloomer, and needed tons of work to bring out the great skills he later showed in Arena and NFLE. Now, you're asking scouts to evaluate guys who have to learn basic pro skills, along with even more complex pro offenses.



I'm not sure, as far as scouting goes, how reliable the new evaluation standards are for this. It's a good topic, and maybe the scouts that read and respond to BBI can go over this.

RE: Darnold reminds me of Byron Leftwich micky : 10:24 am : link

Quote: .



far from him being like leftwich In comment 13760520 Go Terps said:far from him being like leftwich

... christian : 10:31 am : link I can't remember a more intriguing off season. Even in 04 Collins wasn't the institution Eli Manning is.



Gun to my head, Darnold had the best career as a Giant. I have full faith the GM will fix the offensive line.



If Darnold sits a year and inherits a team with a functional line, OBJ, Sterling Shepard, Engram, Gallman etc. He will succeed.



Question is, does the apply to any of the 4-5 QBs?

RE: It's asinine njm : 10:52 am : link

Quote: to suggest that we do not take a QB at #2.



Literally fucking retarded. Have some perspective FFS. There is no legitimate argument to stick with Eli for another year/two years and ignore the inevitable.



We will NEED a qb. When will there be a better chance to get one?



I don't care if it's Darnold, Rosen, Mayfield (in a trade down), or Jackson in rd 2.



Get a fucking QB in this draft within the first 2 picks.



As for me? I prefer Darnold, and I don't care about tonight. He has IT, he is mobile with a quick release while looking down field, he's only 21, and he has the maturity to handle the NYC market.



But seriously, anyone suggesting we "make a run" with Eli bc he's still a "franchise QB" is either stuck in the past, blinded by loyalty, or just has their head up their own ass.



Well as there's no point in discussion let's shut down BBI and let us retards do something productive. In comment 13760599 Sonic Youth said:Well as there's no point in discussion let's shut down BBI and let us retards do something productive.

Any possibility Darnold stays at SC for another year? njm : 10:54 am : link Looked to me like he had potential but isn't ready. The OL certainly didn't make things easy but that Pick 6 was on him and him alone.

Another year in School--Nonsense! Rafflee : 10:55 am : link The next level of Prep for all of these guys is to get with an NFL Coach on the field and in an NFL QB Room....and the $25-40,000,000 million guarantee should seal the deal.



80% of NFL QB play takes place Pre-Snap...that includes Tuesday thru Sunday Morning. The Game is the test.



These guys are cready for the nect level---all the saty in school stuff is Bullshit....a combination of pro-NCAA crap and mindless opinionating--- Sam has 26 games at SC....the college game has not much more to teach him. This is NOT a comment on Readyness to play NFL QB.

Darnold is going to be a very good NFL QB imo Torrag : 11:02 am : link USC 'O' is garbage and their O-line was a big disappointment this season. He had a good WR and RB true, but the supporting cast is drek.

RE: Any possibility Darnold stays at SC for another year? jeff57 : 11:07 am : link

Quote: Looked to me like he had potential but isn't ready. The OL certainly didn't make things easy but that Pick 6 was on him and him alone.



Yes. Probably 50-50. In comment 13760859 njm said:Yes. Probably 50-50.