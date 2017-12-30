Giants waiving Bobby Hart Toastt34 : 12/30/2017 11:44 am Per Stapleton. The Gettleman purging begins.

Get legit NFL starter quality JonC : 12/30/2017 11:45 am : link please.

Wonder if he’s a contributor to the aimrocky : 12/30/2017 11:49 am : link Culture issues

Favorite bobby hart moment djm : 12/30/2017 11:50 am : link When he was the best RT in the NFL. Only lasted about 32 seconds but it was fun while it lasted.

Kicking Ass Starts Today gidiefor : Mod : 12/30/2017 11:51 am : : 12/30/2017 11:51 am : link !!!

Seems the Giants had a youth strategy overall since our starters were apparently the 2nd youngest in the league week 1.

so i guess being a turnstile viggie : 12/30/2017 11:53 am : link getting holding penalties and no push at the line is bad?

the fact that japanhead : 12/30/2017 11:53 am : link the resse-mcadoo braintrust had this guy penciled in as the week 1 RT is almost funny to me at this point.

any insight why he didn’t cut him bLiTz 2k : 12/30/2017 11:53 am : link till after the season? something going on here —-making a statement

I guess he got his coffee and started watching film est1986 : 12/30/2017 11:53 am : link ... Took him 20 minutes to realize Bobby Hart shouldn't be here... love it.

A bit of a surprise JonC : 12/30/2017 11:54 am : link figured he's get a crack at sticking as a backup, perhaps there's something contributing to the odd timing.

RE: A bit of a surprise aimrocky : 12/30/2017 11:55 am : link

Quote: figured he's get a crack at sticking as a backup, perhaps there's something contributing to the odd timing.



My thinking as well. Probably part of the locker room issues

RE: I guess he got his coffee and started watching film Jimmy Googs : 12/30/2017 11:56 am : link

Quote: ... Took him 20 minutes to realize Bobby Hart shouldn't be here... love it.



try 2...

Hart definitely sucks, but this is QUITE THE SUPRISE DennyInDenville : 12/30/2017 11:57 am : link Hart is young 22/23 Raw and from everything I've read is an EXTREMELY HARD WORKER and is confident ...



However he still does suck. So I'm not upset at all as I don't see Hart blossoming, but I would have held onto him for next training camp.



At the end of the day, goodbye Bobby Hart. Thanks for trying.



In Gettleman We Trust.

RE: A bit of a surprise Jimmy Googs : 12/30/2017 11:58 am : link

Quote: figured he's get a crack at sticking as a backup, perhaps there's something contributing to the odd timing.



Because DG is about to sit down with Flowers and tell him that he is moving to Right Tackle next, and he didn't want his buddy to find out another way...

Maybe they save a paycheck. 81_Great_Dane : 12/30/2017 11:59 am : link Maybe Hart's contract had extra $ kick in if he was on the roster for the full season, maybe there's a cap benefit.



But man, cutting the guy on the Saturday before the last game of the season? That is cold .

RE: I guess he got his coffee and started watching film OdellBeckhamJr : 12/30/2017 11:59 am : link

Quote: ... Took him 20 minutes to realize Bobby Hart shouldn't be here... love it.



haha right? great first move lol In comment 13760957 est1986 said:haha right? great first move lol

Hart is crying.... Doomster : 12/30/2017 12:00 pm : link He is waived but gets paid for the last game....



So Reese leaves us with not one building block for the future of this OL, and a couple of high paid, non producing contracts.....take a look at our top 6 cap hits....

Possible replacement Defenderdawg : 12/30/2017 12:02 pm : link Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton)

12/30/17, 11:43 AM

If Giants have seen anything from Adam Bisnowaty on practice squad, wonder if they look to promote him to active roster before tomorrow to take Hart’s spot.

good start...hope the kid finds work elsewhere micky : 12/30/2017 12:03 pm : link one notch on positive side for gettlemen..see how rest pans

Hart wasn’t good at Florida State and never got any better here. RDJR : 12/30/2017 12:05 pm : link Not sure a release before week 17 is appropriate though, unless there was some intervening event.

RE: Interesting Tweet from Geoff Schwartz Joey from GlenCove : 12/30/2017 12:05 pm : link

Quote: See link below. Schwartz - ( New Window )



Geoff Schwartz‏Verified account

@geoffschwartz

Geoff Schwartz Retweeted Art Stapleton

Gettleman isn’t playing. Clearing out locker room cancers. 👋👋. Made it easy for him when Hart came into the facility this week and told the staff he wasn’t playing this week. 😂. Nice try. Hopefully Gettleman continues to rid that OL room of guys who bring it down







figured this is easier.... JUST WOW

he did say he needed to watch tape GiantsFan84 : 12/30/2017 12:05 pm : link must have just finished the season opener

Word inside locker-room is Gettleman has asked Eli Manning Jimmy Googs : 12/30/2017 12:06 pm : link to come up to his office and bring his playbook...

RE: RE: Interesting Tweet from Geoff Schwartz Simms2McConkey : 12/30/2017 12:06 pm : link

See link below. Schwartz - ( New Window )
Thanks Joey!



Thanks Joey!



Geoff Schwartz‏Verified account

@geoffschwartz

Geoff Schwartz Retweeted Art Stapleton

Gettleman isn't playing. Clearing out locker room cancers. 👋👋. Made it easy for him when Hart came into the facility this week and told the staff he wasn't playing this week. 😂. Nice try. Hopefully Gettleman continues to rid that OL room of guys who bring it down







figured this is easier.... JUST WOW

Indictment of the old coaching staff, not Reese Bob in Newburgh : 12/30/2017 12:07 pm : link No problem picking this kind of guy with a 7th.



But the past staff was always ready to anoint this guy as a starter - why?



His combine report really had only one positive - he is big, but this is the NFL, bigness is not a distinguishing positive characteristic.



Not like his game tapes ever indicated that the scouting reports were wrong.

Bisnowaty XBRONX : 12/30/2017 12:08 pm : link Stunk all preseason. Made Hart look good.

Called an OG by Reese and Ross the day they drafted him David B. : 12/30/2017 12:08 pm : link Never had chance at OG under the coaches. He sure ain't a OT at the Pro level.

sexy move sundayatone : 12/30/2017 12:09 pm : link by our unsexy gm

I guess he saw enough film of the Oline yesterday! Simms11 : 12/30/2017 12:11 pm : link .

Amazing that the locker room turned into a cancer so fast. yatqb : 12/30/2017 12:19 pm : link Damn shame.

RE: I guess he got his coffee and started watching film EricJ : 12/30/2017 12:19 pm : link

Quote: ... Took him 20 minutes to realize Bobby Hart shouldn't be here... love it.



I was actually going to post the same thing...

RE: RE: A bit of a surprise Simms11 : 12/30/2017 12:20 pm : link

figured he's get a crack at sticking as a backup, perhaps there's something contributing to the odd timing.







Because DG is about to sit down with Flowers and tell him that he is moving to Right Tackle next, and he didn't want his buddy to find out another way...



I’m sure he’s also going to tell him that next year will be your last chance here, unless you show improvement and contribute to a solid line. In comment 13760967 Jimmy Googs said:I’m sure he’s also going to tell him that next year will be your last chance here, unless you show improvement and contribute to a solid line.

RE: Word inside locker-room is Gettleman has asked Eli Manning micky : 12/30/2017 12:21 pm : link

Quote: to come up to his office and bring his playbook...





Mara...would be like: "WTF!! Did I just do?"

Well, I guess Gettleman watched the johnnyb : 12/30/2017 12:21 pm : link Bobby Hart tape first last night.



Enough said. Jerry was way too stubborn waiting for him to develop.



Addition by subtraction IMO. Next up?

Wow...just wow.. bLiTz 2k : 12/30/2017 12:21 pm : link Jordan Raanan

@JordanRaanan

Jordan Raanan Retweeted Geoff Schwartz

Ereck Flowers did the same, per source. One player told me during the week Hart/Flowers were basically already packed and ready for the season to end. Totally checked out. #Giants

RE: Wow...just wow.. Joey from GlenCove : 12/30/2017 12:23 pm : link

Quote: Jordan Raanan

@JordanRaanan

Jordan Raanan Retweeted Geoff Schwartz

Ereck Flowers did the same, per source. One player told me during the week Hart/Flowers were basically already packed and ready for the season to end. Totally checked out. #Giants





whats wrong with these people, wouldn't you try and impress your boss?



We are talking about millions here In comment 13761030 bLiTz 2k said:whats wrong with these people, wouldn't you try and impress your boss?We are talking about millions here

RE: I guess he got his coffee and started watching film trueblueinpw : 12/30/2017 12:27 pm : link

Quote: ... Took him 20 minutes to realize Bobby Hart shouldn't be here... love it.



I love the thought of Gettleman sitting down with a huge coffee and a box of Dunkin‘ Donuts and his film clicker. “Get me the offensive line tape and my hatchet, and make it quick”!



After a few Bah’stan creem’ahs he gets on the phone with Spags, “Hey, it’s your boss until Sunday evening. Huh?! What do you mean you’re sleeping it’s almost 4 am?! Anyway, you said this guy Hart said he isn’t playing on Sunday? It doesn’t look to me like he’s been playing all season. Get out of bed and cut this guy before breakfast”!



I love the thought of Gettleman sitting down with a huge coffee and a box of Dunkin' Donuts and his film clicker. "Get me the offensive line tape and my hatchet, and make it quick"!
After a few Bah'stan creem'ahs he gets on the phone with Spags, "Hey, it's your boss until Sunday evening. Huh?! What do you mean you're sleeping it's almost 4 am?! Anyway, you said this guy Hart said he isn't playing on Sunday? It doesn't look to me like he's been playing all season. Get out of bed and cut this guy before breakfast"!
Kick some fucking ass DG!

These comments are so stupid Bob in Newburgh : 12/30/2017 12:28 pm : link Is the claim that the non-Hart/Flowers players expect us to make the playoffs?



And Reese has a lot to answer for, but a swing and a miss with a 7th round pick is not one of those things.

RE: These comments are so stupid bLiTz 2k : 12/30/2017 12:30 pm : link

Quote: Is the claim that the non-Hart/Flowers players expect us to make the playoffs?



And Reese has a lot to answer for, but a swing and a miss with a 7th round pick is not one of those things.



I'm not really sure what you are trying to say, but if you cant get why people blame Jerry Reese for not providing an ample upgrade to Bobby freaking Hart when the writing was on the wall last year, I don't know what to tell you.

RE: Wow...just wow.. 81_Great_Dane : 12/30/2017 12:31 pm : link

Quote: Jordan Raanan

@JordanRaanan

Jordan Raanan Retweeted Geoff Schwartz

Ereck Flowers did the same, per source. One player told me during the week Hart/Flowers were basically already packed and ready for the season to end. Totally checked out. #Giants

Geoff Schwartz

@geoffschwartz

Geoff Schwartz
@geoffschwartz
Btw. When I said "rid that OL room of guys who bring it down" ... it's just one more guy. So mystery solved, I guess.

RE: These comments are so stupid johnnyb : 12/30/2017 12:32 pm : link

Quote: Is the claim that the non-Hart/Flowers players expect us to make the playoffs?



And Reese has a lot to answer for, but a swing and a miss with a 7th round pick is not one of those things.



It is NOT the swing and a kiss on a 7th round draft choice. It is trying for two years to shove a size 12 foot into a size 9 shoe. Hart is and never will be an OT in this league, yet he was trotted out there each week. In comment 13761049 Bob in Newburgh said:It is NOT the swing and a kiss on a 7th round draft choice. It is trying for two years to shove a size 12 foot into a size 9 shoe. Hart is and never will be an OT in this league, yet he was trotted out there each week.

RE: These comments are so stupid Jimmy Googs : 12/30/2017 12:32 pm : link

Quote: Is the claim that the non-Hart/Flowers players expect us to make the playoffs?



And Reese has a lot to answer for, but a swing and a miss with a 7th round pick is not one of those things.



Your missing the point. Drafting Bobby Hart was not the issue, having to play him was since Reese fucked up the O-line...

New Years Purge of '18 lono801 : 12/30/2017 12:33 pm : link Begins

. MOOPS : 12/30/2017 12:34 pm : link



"If you're not part of the solution, you're part of the problem." "If you're not part of the solution, you're part of the problem."

The AcidTest : 12/30/2017 12:34 pm : link timing isn't odd given what Schwartz said. That and he can't play. Gettleman cleaning out the stable. Good job.



If they don't promote Bisnowaty now, then he's probably not more than camp fodder next year. The fact that he hasn't been promoted despite our bad OL is damning.

He said he didn’t want to play this week? jeff57 : 12/30/2017 12:36 pm : link How is that different than every other week.

RE: bLiTz 2k : 12/30/2017 12:38 pm : link

Quote: Please report to Mr. Gettleman's office as soon as possible...



how many times do you have to spam your nonsense? its not even funny

Couldn't this have waited until monday morning? Poktown Pete : 12/30/2017 12:39 pm : link This sort of thing tends to wake up the other players... Last thing we want is to pull off a meaningless, inspired win against the Skins, and knock us down a draft slot...

RE: Couldn't this have waited until monday morning? jeff57 : 12/30/2017 12:43 pm : link

Quote: This sort of thing tends to wake up the other players... Last thing we want is to pull off a meaningless, inspired win against the Skins, and knock us down a draft slot...



Colts will probably win anyway,

We own the 2nd slot, unless we win tomorrow Poktown Pete : 12/30/2017 12:45 pm : link If we lose, it doesn't matter what the Colts do.

Pretty sure this is doing Hart Rory : 12/30/2017 12:47 pm : link move of a favor then doing him wrong. Which shows some class



Giants admit they have no place for him on this roster



Cutting him now gives him the whole off season to find another team.

RE: We own the 2nd slot, unless we win tomorrow Jimmy Googs : 12/30/2017 12:47 pm : link

Quote: If we lose, it doesn't matter what the Colts do.



Seems like Gettleman is doing what he can to ensure we don't have enough players to even field a team tomorrow.



Seems like Gettleman is doing what he can to ensure we don't have enough players to even field a team tomorrow.
So I think we are fine at #2...

You can't criticize Reese for selecting Hart in the 7th round Jay on the Island : 12/30/2017 12:48 pm : link He deserves all the blame for going into the season expecting Hart to be a serviceable RT with no contingency plan. Reese really believed that Bisnowaty was a legitimate option to backup Hart. Bisnowaty was awful in the preseason against 2nd and 3rd teamers. The fact that he wasn't signed to the active roster while other's were signed off the street shows that Bisnowaty has not made any progress this year on the PS.

Hart was due a roster bonus of 1 million dollars Earl the goat : 12/30/2017 12:51 pm : link No way were they paying him 1.7 million next year

Gentlemen cleaning up Reese’s mess

I thought Hart... BillKo : 12/30/2017 12:54 pm : link may be the next David Diehl. Low roundish pick who makes good...and in 2015 he seemed to show promise.



But performance, and this last stunt, is what's going to get guys moved out of this organization. And fast.

RE: Hart was due a roster bonus of 1 million dollars Poktown Pete : 12/30/2017 12:56 pm : link

Quote: No way were they paying him 1.7 million next year

Gentlemen cleaning up Reese’s mess



Wow, so that's the reason? If true, shame on Hart for feeling entitled to a $1M bonus to the point of announcing he didn't feel like playing. Bobby, wait till you have to start working like the rest of us!

Wow, so that's the reason? If true, shame on Hart for feeling entitled to a $1M bonus to the point of announcing he didn't feel like playing. Bobby, wait till you have to start working like the rest of us!

RE: RE: Hart was due a roster bonus of 1 million dollars montanagiant : 12/30/2017 12:57 pm : link

No way were they paying him 1.7 million next year

Gentlemen cleaning up Reese’s mess







Wow, so that's the reason? If true, shame on Hart for feeling entitled to a $1M bonus to the point of announcing he didn't feel like playing. Bobby, wait till you have to start working like the rest of us!

That and supposedly he came in yesterday and said he did not want to play Sunday

Gettleman's experiences jbeintherockies : 12/30/2017 1:00 pm : link Gettleman mentioned several times that he is a conglomeration of his experiences over the years.



One of the motivational approaches that Parcell's took was to cut someone from the squad when he took over; someone you wouldn't think would get cut.



I think this move has three parts to it:

1. If true, Hart said he will not be playing on Sunday

2. If true, roster bonus

3. To rattle some cages





Hopefully some more guys come forward and say Jimmy Googs : 12/30/2017 1:03 pm : link "they don't want to play Sunday".



Might as well get the show rolling on this restructuring...

Gettleman isn't messing around dpinzow : 12/30/2017 1:04 pm : link Now find a no nonsense head coach, a couple of OL and possibly an Eli successor and we are set

RE: Couldn't this have waited until monday morning? Boy Cord : 12/30/2017 1:05 pm : link

Quote: This sort of thing tends to wake up the other players... Last thing we want is to pull off a meaningless, inspired win against the Skins, and knock us down a draft slot...



Giants are missing their top 5 receiving threats from opening day. The OL still blows. Skins want to get to 8-8. Gruden will be in DC next year. If his players want to stick around, they will play hard. I’m confident the Giants will lose. In comment 13761108 Poktown Pete said:Giants are missing their top 5 receiving threats from opening day. The OL still blows. Skins want to get to 8-8. Gruden will be in DC next year. If his players want to stick around, they will play hard. I’m confident the Giants will lose.

RE: Pretty sure this is doing Hart Sammo85 : 12/30/2017 1:06 pm : link

Quote: move of a favor then doing him wrong. Which shows some class



Giants admit they have no place for him on this roster



Cutting him now gives him the whole off season to find another team.



Is this a joke? They cut him to send a message and show what happens to terrible players and locker room egomaniacs. In comment 13761143 Rory said:Is this a joke? They cut him to send a message and show what happens to terrible players and locker room egomaniacs.

This is getting good between Hart and Schwartz montanagiant : 12/30/2017 1:11 pm : link

Schwartz's response:

Quote: Geoff Schwartz‏Verified account

@geoffschwartz



Geoff Schwartz‏Verified account
@geoffschwartz
Can always tell the character of someone in times of adversity. Here's @IGotHart accusing me of "quitting on the team" when I broke my leg for the 2nd time in 364 days. Played 3 games that season without feeling in my foot, but showed up every Sunday.

Bobby Hart has played ij_reilly : 12/30/2017 1:13 pm : link his last down in the NFL.



Hope he saved some money.



Welcome to the real world, Bobby Hart.



RE: map7711 : 12/30/2017 1:16 pm : link

Quote: Please report to Mr. Gettleman's office as soon as possible...



Douche

I don’t care what anyone says bradshaw44 : 12/30/2017 1:16 pm : link I’m liking this guys leadership already. It’s like he’s been paying attention.

RE: This is getting good between Hart and Schwartz GoDeep13 : 12/30/2017 1:20 pm : link

Geoff Schwartz‏Verified account

@geoffschwartz



Can always tell the character of someone in times of adversity. Here's @IGotHart accusing me of "quitting on the team" when I broke my leg for the 2nd time in 364 days. Played 3 games that season without feeling in my foot, but showed up every Sunday.





This is one of the problems of drafting guys who are barely older than 20. A lot of them are severely lacking in maturity. In comment 13761248 montanagiant said:This is one of the problems of drafting guys who are barely older than 20. A lot of them are severely lacking in maturity.

Anyone have Bobby's response to Schwartz that Diver_Down : 12/30/2017 1:26 pm : link isn't gigantic? It is totally off my screen with no horizontal scroll bar to enable viewing.

RE: Pretty sure this is doing Hart Boy Cord : 12/30/2017 1:27 pm : link

Quote: move of a favor then doing him wrong. Which shows some class



Giants admit they have no place for him on this roster



Cutting him now gives him the whole off season to find another team.



Sarcasm, right? This move screams: Beware. This player is a locker room malcontent. In comment 13761143 Rory said:Sarcasm, right? This move screams: Beware. This player is a locker room malcontent.

Well we can't muhajir : 12/30/2017 1:34 pm : link just cut every guy that gives the team an attitude. That's the same reason he cut josh Norman. Not every player is always going to want to be on the team all the time. That's why teams sign them to contracts. Hope Getteleman isnt the temperamental'tough guy' type. Players that want to get out of a contract will catch onto that and make a fuss so they can get released.

RE: Well we can't liteamorn : 12/30/2017 1:37 pm : link

Quote: just cut every guy that gives the team an attitude. That's the same reason he cut josh Norman. Not every player is always going to want to be on the team all the time. That's why teams sign them to contracts. Hope Getteleman isnt the temperamental'tough guy' type. Players that want to get out of a contract will catch onto that and make a fuss so they can get released.

A message needed to be sent, hopefully it's received!

RE: Well we can't bLiTz 2k : 12/30/2017 1:37 pm : link

Quote: just cut every guy that gives the team an attitude. That's the same reason he cut josh Norman. Not every player is always going to want to be on the team all the time. That's why teams sign them to contracts. Hope Getteleman isnt the temperamental'tough guy' type. Players that want to get out of a contract will catch onto that and make a fuss so they can get released.



Not every player is going to want to be on the team? This is the NFL man...not high school

With Wheeler XBRONX : 12/30/2017 1:37 pm : link and Bigsnoty, Eli better wear track shoes. Talk about two turnstiles.

This OLine is a mess, and people want to draft a RB? Dave in Hoboken : 12/30/2017 1:39 pm : link People think this team is one year away? WE HAVE HOLES EVERYWHERE!

RE: Anyone have Bobby's response to Schwartz that montanagiant : 12/30/2017 1:41 pm : link

Quote: isn't gigantic? It is totally off my screen with no horizontal scroll bar to enable viewing.

Sorry Diver, I don't know how to post Twitter images as smaller. I will include the link to them in the future

Kerrigan AcidTest : 12/30/2017 1:41 pm : link will have a feast. Good luck Eli.

Did Gettleman cut Hart to force the coaches to start Bisnowaty? GeofromNJ : 12/30/2017 1:43 pm : link I may watch this game just to see whether Bisnowaty gets run over less than Hart.

Acid XBRONX : 12/30/2017 1:43 pm : link What is the over/under on Kerrigan sacks?

RE: Acid AcidTest : 12/30/2017 1:46 pm : link

Quote: What is the over/under on Kerrigan sacks?



I'm going to say 3.5, with a slight edge for the over. Remember the beating he put on Wheeler the first time. And now he can feast on both sides. Kerrigan has terrific speed off the edge, but can also overpower young players. In comment 13761376 XBRONX said:I'm going to say 3.5, with a slight edge for the over. Remember the beating he put on Wheeler the first time. And now he can feast on both sides. Kerrigan has terrific speed off the edge, but can also overpower young players.

Saquan hasn't had the best OL for him at PSU est1986 : 12/30/2017 1:48 pm : link I wonder what OL we even have under contract for next year, as of right now? I would guess maybe just Flowers and Bisnowaty..? Pugh is a must re-sign IMO. Yes he gets hurt alot but he is the only formidable OL we have had when he does play. Then I bring back one or two of Richburg, Jones and Fluker. Then I draft a OL somewhere in rounds 2-5 and sign another OL via F/A. It won't be pretty but it should be better in 2018 especially if we get Saquan at 2 or Guice or Ronald Jones at 34. End of the day we need to get a play-maker at running back.

Jerry and Wheeler too...and I think that Jones is a RFA. yatqb : 12/30/2017 1:49 pm : link .

RE: Saquan hasn't had the best OL for him at PSU Dave in Hoboken : 12/30/2017 1:51 pm : link

Quote: I wonder what OL we even have under contract for next year, as of right now? I would guess maybe just Flowers and Bisnowaty..? Pugh is a must re-sign IMO. Yes he gets hurt alot but he is the only formidable OL we have had when he does play. Then I bring back one or two of Richburg, Jones and Fluker. Then I draft a OL somewhere in rounds 2-5 and sign another OL via F/A. It won't be pretty but it should be better in 2018 especially if we get Saquan at 2 or Guice or Ronald Jones at 34. End of the day we need to get a play-maker at running back.



He's playing against college defense's. Big difference from what he will face in the NFL. And we still need an OL in the worst way. In comment 13761389 est1986 said:He's playing against college defense's. Big difference from what he will face in the NFL. And we still need an OL in the worst way.

RE: Well we can't Ten Ton Hammer : 12/30/2017 1:51 pm : link

Quote: just cut every guy that gives the team an attitude. That's the same reason he cut josh Norman. Not every player is always going to want to be on the team all the time. That's why teams sign them to contracts. Hope Getteleman isnt the temperamental'tough guy' type. Players that want to get out of a contract will catch onto that and make a fuss so they can get released.



Didn't cut norman. Gave him the franchise tag, then took it away when they couldn't get a deal done. Big difference. Franchise tag would have paid him a TON of money. In comment 13761341 muhajir said:Didn't cut norman. Gave him the franchise tag, then took it away when they couldn't get a deal done. Big difference. Franchise tag would have paid him a TON of money.

RE: Word inside locker-room is Gettleman has asked Eli Manning snumber6 : 12/30/2017 1:54 pm : link

Quote: to come up to his office and bring his playbook...



That'd only be because DG will tell him - "Fix this load of crap you're carrying and make something work for us next season." In comment 13760992 Jimmy Googs said:That'd only be because DG will tell him - "Fix this load of crap you're carrying and make something work for us next season."

RE: RE: Word inside locker-room is Gettleman has asked Eli Manning Dave in Hoboken : 12/30/2017 1:55 pm : link

to come up to his office and bring his playbook...







That'd only be because DG will tell him - "Fix this load of crap you're carrying and make something work for us next season."



We're 2-13. No one carried shit this season.

That tweet from Schwartz says it all figgy2989 : 12/30/2017 1:57 pm : link Didn’t realize Hart was a problem in the locker room

RE: RE: Anyone have Bobby's response to Schwartz that Diver_Down : 12/30/2017 2:00 pm : link

Sorry Diver, I don't know how to post Twitter images as smaller. I will include the link to them in the future



Not a big deal (except for the image). Denny linked it up. Usually when that happens, I don't bother requesting a link as I just keep scrolling. But today's drama is too juicy to miss out.

It's amazing that Hart is saying the same things about Schwartz Ten Ton Hammer : 12/30/2017 2:00 pm : link that way too many people here was saying about Schwartz at the time.

Wheeler will have a very good game tomorrow Earl the goat : 12/30/2017 2:09 pm : link And with a very good training camp next summer he will be the favorite to start at LT. Flowers to RT

RE: he did say he needed to watch tape cosmicj : 12/30/2017 2:41 pm : link

Quote: must have just finished the season opener



Bwahaha. Post of the day.

RE: RE: This is getting good between Hart and Schwartz shockeyisthebest8056 : 12/30/2017 2:42 pm : link

This is one of the problems of drafting guys who are barely older than 20. A lot of them are severely lacking in maturity.



Bingo.



Bingo.
I honestly have no idea what Bobby Hart could be thinking. It's so ridiculous that I'm inclined not to totally believe the media reports. (His response to Schwartz, however, isn't confirmation he "checked out" as one media report put it.) He'd almost have to be the dumbest human alive to refuse to play when his career is already hanging by a thread.

the guy just tweeted publicly nyynyg : 12/30/2017 3:18 pm : link "maybe I learned shutting down from you" to Schwartz. That is pretty much confirmation that he "shut it down". He's done. Not sure anyone is going to touch a never was lineman with an attitude and publicly a quitter. Who wants that in their locker room?

I like the message this sends to the players Giant John : 12/30/2017 3:28 pm : link No more screwing around.

when a big image appears in a thread just markky : 12/30/2017 3:30 pm : link hit "ctrl -" about three times to make it smaller. then hit "ctrl +" a few times to get your screen back to normal size. not a problem.



one makes web pages smaller, one makes them bigger. just ask Alice, when she's ten feet tall.

RE: the guy just tweeted publicly shockeyisthebest8056 : 12/30/2017 3:33 pm : link

Quote: "maybe I learned shutting down from you" to Schwartz. That is pretty much confirmation that he "shut it down". He's done. Not sure anyone is going to touch a never was lineman with an attitude and publicly a quitter. Who wants that in their locker room?



That can easily be construed as sarcastic shot at Schwartz, but people are gonna take it literally if they want to. I don't give a rat's ass about Bobby Hart, but I do think he'd have to be the dumbest person alive to publicly confirm "shutting it down".

Im sure DGs film review of Hart was quick You'reMyBoyBlue!! : 12/30/2017 3:38 pm : link

Anyone else think that DG KeoweeFan : 12/30/2017 3:59 pm : link has already done his homework on some FA "Hog Mollies" who he can target early in the signing period to replace Hart and start the OL rebuild?



I don't think he limited his film study to the NYGs.

RE: Im sure DGs film review of Hart was quick section125 : 12/30/2017 4:02 pm : link

That was after he had a severely sprained ankle...but not a pretty sight.

How did this rumor that Hart was getting a 1M Doomster : 12/30/2017 4:23 pm : link roster bonus get started?

late round pick with a bad attitude? madgiantscow009 : 12/30/2017 7:02 pm : link guy has no perspective.

Look at Richburg on that GIF above Vanzetti : 12/30/2017 7:06 pm : link He has to get out in front of Darkwa on the screen. Instead, he lets the LB go right by and then shoves him into Darkwa.



Just another terrible OL pick by the Giants.

RE: Well we can't burtmanjack : 12/30/2017 7:07 pm : link

Quote: just cut every guy that gives the team an attitude. That's the same reason he cut josh Norman. Not every player is always going to want to be on the team all the time. That's why teams sign them to contracts. Hope Getteleman isnt the temperamental'tough guy' type. Players that want to get out of a contract will catch onto that and make a fuss so they can get released.



I've got no problem with a guy who doesn't stand for Norman's garbage.



I've got no problem with a guy who doesn't stand for Norman's garbage.
WWBelichickD?

RE: How did this rumor that Hart was getting a 1M Diver_Down : 12/30/2017 7:07 pm : link

Quote: roster bonus get started?



I have no idea. There was no way that a late round draft pick would be able to negotiate such an instrument in the contract.

I have no idea. There was no way that a late round draft pick would be able to negotiate such an instrument in the contract.
Hart's Contract - ( New Window

RE: RE: RE: This is getting good between Hart and Schwartz burtmanjack : 12/30/2017 7:09 pm : link

This is one of the problems of drafting guys who are barely older than 20. A lot of them are severely lacking in maturity.







Bingo.



I honestly have no idea what Bobby Hart could be thinking. It's so ridiculous that I'm inclined not to totally believe the media reports. (His response to Schwartz, however, isn't confirmation he "checked out" as one media report put it.) He'd almost have to be the dumbest human alive to refuse to play when his career is already hanging by a thread.



Might not be the dumbest guy in the world. But I haven't ever seen anything to suggest he rises above the bottom quartile . . .

RE: This is a good sign. FStubbs : 12/30/2017 7:16 pm : link

Quote: This article indicates Hart was a Chris Mara find. Link - ( New Window )



That explains a lot. Too bad Mara is still picking players.

RE: RE: RE: This is getting good between Hart and Schwartz Ten Ton Hammer : 12/30/2017 7:44 pm : link

This is one of the problems of drafting guys who are barely older than 20. A lot of them are severely lacking in maturity.







Bingo.



I honestly have no idea what Bobby Hart could be thinking. It's so ridiculous that I'm inclined not to totally believe the media reports. (His response to Schwartz, however, isn't confirmation he "checked out" as one media report put it.) He'd almost have to be the dumbest human alive to refuse to play when his career is already hanging by a thread.



He wouldn't be the first young player in the history of the sport to do dumb things and not realize the temporary nature of being in the league.

RE: This is a good sign. mfsd : 12/30/2017 7:45 pm : link

Quote: This article indicates Hart was a Chris Mara find. Link - ( New Window )



Generally I think the less involved Chris Mara is the better, but that article and taking Hart in Rd 7 is hardly an indictment. Most 7th round picks wash out quickly, and Maras quote that he wanted them to take Hart bc big bodied OL are hard to find sounds like a reasonable comment.

You really have to question Hart's intelligence Jay on the Island : 12/30/2017 7:53 pm : link Here is a former 7th round pick who has played very poorly this season quitting on his teammates with one game left on the season. There is a good chance that he might have ended his NFL career.

RE: RE: This is a good sign. Matt in SGS : 12/30/2017 7:53 pm : link

This article indicates Hart was a Chris Mara find. Link - ( New Window )







That explains a lot. Too bad Mara is still picking players.



The problem was the best the Giants could do was a 7th round pick with a bad attitude starting at right tackle. There is a reason why he fell so far in the draft. The bigger issue were the misses the previous years who the Giants expected to play a role on the line and they never panned out. Brewer, McCants, etc. Hart is a symptom of a larger problem with the team. That problem was also fired today when Ross was let go.

Truly incredible how long this guy hung around. bceagle05 : 12/30/2017 8:00 pm : link Just a putrid talent evaluator, and arrogant prick to boot.

RE: RE: This is a good sign. St. Jimmy : 12/30/2017 8:05 pm : link

This article indicates Hart was a Chris Mara find. Link - ( New Window )







I am happy he is able to cut a guy a Mara was high on during the draft. I want Gettleman running the show. This makes it look like he is.

RE: RE: RE: This is a good sign. mfsd : 12/30/2017 8:08 pm : link

This article indicates Hart was a Chris Mara find. Link - ( New Window )







Generally I think the less involved Chris Mara is the better, but that article and taking Hart in Rd 7 is hardly an indictment. Most 7th round picks wash out quickly, and Maras quote that he wanted them to take Hart bc big bodied OL are hard to find sounds like a reasonable comment.



I am happy he is able to cut a guy a Mara was high on during the draft. I want Gettleman running the show. This makes it look like he is.



Yup good point

We finally have a real GM. prdave73 : 12/30/2017 9:30 pm : link About time. Keep it coming!

RE: Maybe they save a paycheck. Red Right Hand : 12/30/2017 9:57 pm : link

Quote: Maybe Hart's contract had extra $ kick in if he was on the roster for the full season, maybe there's a cap benefit.



But man, cutting the guy on the Saturday before the last game of the season? That is cold.



The Iceman Cometh.

RE: Left side tackle quits, right side tackle waived .... BigBlueShock : 12/30/2017 10:09 pm : link

And BBI wants to draft a QB. What ?



What tackle are you taking at 2? Take one just to take one?

RE: Left side tackle quits, right side tackle waived .... Ten Ton Hammer : 12/30/2017 10:30 pm : link

And BBI wants to draft a QB. What ?





You're right. Draft the best tackle available at 2. Even if that best tackle available may be no better than Flowers.

RE: Left side tackle quits, right side tackle waived .... Jay on the Island : 12/30/2017 10:33 pm : link

And BBI wants to draft a QB. What ?



Yeah!! Let's reach for a tackle despite the fact that none are worthy of a top 10 pick let alone the 2nd overall pick. Then if we are lucky we will have a league average LT and no franchise QB to protect.

I'm not pushing for an OT at the top of the draft ... Manny in CA : 12/30/2017 11:37 pm : link

(Even though Oklahoma's Orlando Qualifies and maybe even Texas' Conner Williams), what I am saying is that the QB hype around here has reached hysterical proportions, while the offensive line remains an after-thought in the minds of many here.



Ideally, I'd like to see Ereck Flowers regains his sanity and continues improving at tackle, and move to Right Tackle.



One of the next two (if not both) ....



1. OT free agent Nate Solder to play Left Tackle..



2. Free Agent Guard Andrew Norwell



3. Draft Notre Dame Guard Quenton Nelson with our #1 pick



4. Draft Arkansas' Center Frank Ragnow with our #2



Basically, I've got OFFENSIVE LINE on the mind, to turn this team around fast. Just from what Gettleman has said, so far, I'm guessing he's thinking the same way.

Manny I agree with a lot of the suggestions in your post Eric on Li : 12/30/2017 11:58 pm : link and think multiple are likely. The only thing I lean away from is using the #2 (or 3) pick on OL and here's why. First, there doesn't seem to be a top LT prospect. They're going to have a chance to pick whoever they view is the top position player in the draft and I don't think there's an OL all that close to the top of that list. The second reason is that Gettleman inherited a bad OL in CAR and when he rebuilt it he didn't use a lot of high draft picks. What he did do was sign veteran LT's, who many would say had up and down careers in Oher and Khalil. I suspect one of the reasons why is that it's very hard for any rookie to come in and start at LT from day 1 whereas multiple guards and centers do so every year.



So for those reasons, I think it's much more likely he signs or trades for someone like Solder at LT, and then drafts an OL in round 2 or 3. If a trade down materializes maybe Nelson comes into play, but I think it's more likely that Gettleman seizes the chance to take his favorite player in the draft since that's a very rare opportunity (whoever that is).

If you think offensive line has been an afterthought around here Ten Ton Hammer : 12:05 am : link you're completely unaware of the front page of the forum for the past, say, two years. It's only been a weekly complaint.

Like I've said before .... Manny in CA : 12:20 am : link

When fortune blesses you with the combination of the Best Player Available to fill a Desperate Need - you're crazy not to jump on it.



In the 1998 draft, Ernie picked UCLA safety Shaun Williams over the BPA, LSU's future six time ALL PRO Alan Faneca.



This year, we again have a desperate need for offensive line help and Nelson (who throws people around like rag dolls), will be right there, ready to be picked.