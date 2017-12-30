Giants waiving Bobby Hart

Per Stapleton. The Gettleman purging begins.
When he was the best RT in the NFL. Only lasted about 32 seconds but it was fun while it lasted.
Jimmy Googs said:
Does it belong in quotes?
Seems the Giants had a youth strategy overall since our starters were apparently the 2nd youngest in the league week 1.
getting holding penalties and no push at the line is bad?
the resse-mcadoo braintrust had this guy penciled in as the week 1 RT is almost funny to me at this point.
till after the season? something going on here —-making a statement
... Took him 20 minutes to realize Bobby Hart shouldn't be here... love it.
figured he's get a crack at sticking as a backup, perhaps there's something contributing to the odd timing.
JonC said:
| figured he's get a crack at sticking as a backup, perhaps there's something contributing to the odd timing.
My thinking as well. Probably part of the locker room issues
est1986 said:
| ... Took him 20 minutes to realize Bobby Hart shouldn't be here... love it.
try 2...
Hart is young 22/23 Raw and from everything I've read is an EXTREMELY HARD WORKER and is confident ...
However he still does suck. So I'm not upset at all as I don't see Hart blossoming, but I would have held onto him for next training camp.
At the end of the day, goodbye Bobby Hart. Thanks for trying.
In Gettleman We Trust.
JonC said:
| figured he's get a crack at sticking as a backup, perhaps there's something contributing to the odd timing.
Because DG is about to sit down with Flowers and tell him that he is moving to Right Tackle next, and he didn't want his buddy to find out another way...
Maybe Hart's contract had extra $ kick in if he was on the roster for the full season, maybe there's a cap benefit.
But man, cutting the guy on the Saturday before the last game of the season? That is cold.
est1986 said:
| ... Took him 20 minutes to realize Bobby Hart shouldn't be here... love it.
haha right? great first move lol
He is waived but gets paid for the last game....
So Reese leaves us with not one building block for the future of this OL, and a couple of high paid, non producing contracts.....take a look at our top 6 cap hits....
Anyway flowers see you on the right side next year
Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton)
12/30/17, 11:43 AM
If Giants have seen anything from Adam Bisnowaty on practice squad, wonder if they look to promote him to active roster before tomorrow to take Hart’s spot.
See link below. Schwartz
one notch on positive side for gettlemen..see how rest pans
Not sure a release before week 17 is appropriate though, unless there was some intervening event.
Simms2McConkey said:
| See link below. Schwartz - ( New Window )
Geoff SchwartzVerified account
@geoffschwartz
Follow Follow @geoffschwartz
More
Geoff Schwartz Retweeted Art Stapleton
Gettleman isn’t playing. Clearing out locker room cancers. 👋👋. Made it easy for him when Hart came into the facility this week and told the staff he wasn’t playing this week. 😂. Nice try. Hopefully Gettleman continues to rid that OL room of guys who bring it down
figured this is easier.... JUST WOW
must have just finished the season opener
to come up to his office and bring his playbook...
Joey from GlenCove said:
| In comment 13760983 Simms2McConkey said:
Quote:
See link below. Schwartz - ( New Window )
Thanks Joey!
Geoff SchwartzVerified account
@geoffschwartz
Follow Follow @geoffschwartz
More
Geoff Schwartz Retweeted Art Stapleton
Gettleman isn’t playing. Clearing out locker room cancers. 👋👋. Made it easy for him when Hart came into the facility this week and told the staff he wasn’t playing this week. 😂. Nice try. Hopefully Gettleman continues to rid that OL room of guys who bring it down
figured this is easier.... JUST WOW
No problem picking this kind of guy with a 7th.
But the past staff was always ready to anoint this guy as a starter - why?
His combine report really had only one positive - he is big, but this is the NFL, bigness is not a distinguishing positive characteristic.
Not like his game tapes ever indicated that the scouting reports were wrong.
Stunk all preseason. Made Hart look good.
Never had chance at OG under the coaches. He sure ain't a OT at the Pro level.
est1986 said:
| ... Took him 20 minutes to realize Bobby Hart shouldn't be here... love it.
I was actually going to post the same thing...
Jimmy Googs said:
| In comment 13760958 JonC said:
Quote:
figured he's get a crack at sticking as a backup, perhaps there's something contributing to the odd timing.
Because DG is about to sit down with Flowers and tell him that he is moving to Right Tackle next, and he didn't want his buddy to find out another way...
I’m sure he’s also going to tell him that next year will be your last chance here, unless you show improvement and contribute to a solid line.
Jimmy Googs said:
| to come up to his office and bring his playbook...
Mara...would be like: "WTF!! Did I just do?"
Bobby Hart tape first last night.
Enough said. Jerry was way too stubborn waiting for him to develop.
Addition by subtraction IMO. Next up?
Jordan Raanan
Jordan Raanan Retweeted Geoff Schwartz
Ereck Flowers did the same, per source. One player told me during the week Hart/Flowers were basically already packed and ready for the season to end. Totally checked out. #Giants
bLiTz 2k said:
whats wrong with these people, wouldn't you try and impress your boss?
We are talking about millions here
est1986 said:
| ... Took him 20 minutes to realize Bobby Hart shouldn't be here... love it.
I love the thought of Gettleman sitting down with a huge coffee and a box of Dunkin‘ Donuts and his film clicker. “Get me the offensive line tape and my hatchet, and make it quick”!
After a few Bah’stan creem’ahs he gets on the phone with Spags, “Hey, it’s your boss until Sunday evening. Huh?! What do you mean you’re sleeping it’s almost 4 am?! Anyway, you said this guy Hart said he isn’t playing on Sunday? It doesn’t look to me like he’s been playing all season. Get out of bed and cut this guy before breakfast”!
Kick some fucking ass DG!
Is the claim that the non-Hart/Flowers players expect us to make the playoffs?
And Reese has a lot to answer for, but a swing and a miss with a 7th round pick is not one of those things.
Party's over, boys! hahahhaaaaaaaa
Bob in Newburgh said:
| Is the claim that the non-Hart/Flowers players expect us to make the playoffs?
And Reese has a lot to answer for, but a swing and a miss with a 7th round pick is not one of those things.
I'm not really sure what you are trying to say, but if you cant get why people blame Jerry Reese for not providing an ample upgrade to Bobby freaking Hart when the writing was on the wall last year, I don't know what to tell you.
bLiTz 2k said:
Schwartz added:
|
Geoff Schwartz
@geoffschwartz
Btw. When I said "rid that OL room of guys who bring it down" ... it's just one more guy.
So mystery solved, I guess.
Bob in Newburgh said:
| Is the claim that the non-Hart/Flowers players expect us to make the playoffs?
And Reese has a lot to answer for, but a swing and a miss with a 7th round pick is not one of those things.
It is NOT the swing and a kiss on a 7th round draft choice. It is trying for two years to shove a size 12 foot into a size 9 shoe. Hart is and never will be an OT in this league, yet he was trotted out there each week.
Bob in Newburgh said:
| Is the claim that the non-Hart/Flowers players expect us to make the playoffs?
And Reese has a lot to answer for, but a swing and a miss with a 7th round pick is not one of those things.
Your missing the point. Drafting Bobby Hart was not the issue, having to play him was since Reese fucked up the O-line...
"If you're not part of the solution, you're part of the problem."
timing isn't odd given what Schwartz said. That and he can't play. Gettleman cleaning out the stable. Good job.
If they don't promote Bisnowaty now, then he's probably not more than camp fodder next year. The fact that he hasn't been promoted despite our bad OL is damning.
How is that different than every other week.
Please report to Mr. Gettleman's office as soon as possible...
Jimmy Googs said:
| Please report to Mr. Gettleman's office as soon as possible...
how many times do you have to spam your nonsense? its not even funny
This sort of thing tends to wake up the other players... Last thing we want is to pull off a meaningless, inspired win against the Skins, and knock us down a draft slot...
Poktown Pete said:
| This sort of thing tends to wake up the other players... Last thing we want is to pull off a meaningless, inspired win against the Skins, and knock us down a draft slot...
Colts will probably win anyway,
If we lose, it doesn't matter what the Colts do.
move of a favor then doing him wrong. Which shows some class
Giants admit they have no place for him on this roster
Cutting him now gives him the whole off season to find another team.
Poktown Pete said:
| If we lose, it doesn't matter what the Colts do.
Seems like Gettleman is doing what he can to ensure we don't have enough players to even field a team tomorrow.
So I think we are fine at #2...
He deserves all the blame for going into the season expecting Hart to be a serviceable RT with no contingency plan. Reese really believed that Bisnowaty was a legitimate option to backup Hart. Bisnowaty was awful in the preseason against 2nd and 3rd teamers. The fact that he wasn't signed to the active roster while other's were signed off the street shows that Bisnowaty has not made any progress this year on the PS.
No way were they paying him 1.7 million next year
Gentlemen cleaning up Reese’s mess
may be the next David Diehl. Low roundish pick who makes good...and in 2015 he seemed to show promise.
But performance, and this last stunt, is what's going to get guys moved out of this organization. And fast.
Earl the goat said:
| No way were they paying him 1.7 million next year
Gentlemen cleaning up Reese’s mess
Wow, so that's the reason? If true, shame on Hart for feeling entitled to a $1M bonus to the point of announcing he didn't feel like playing. Bobby, wait till you have to start working like the rest of us!
Poktown Pete said:
| In comment 13761157 Earl the goat said:
Quote:
No way were they paying him 1.7 million next year
Gentlemen cleaning up Reese’s mess
Wow, so that's the reason? If true, shame on Hart for feeling entitled to a $1M bonus to the point of announcing he didn't feel like playing. Bobby, wait till you have to start working like the rest of us!
That and supposedly he came in yesterday and said he did not want to play Sunday
Gettleman mentioned several times that he is a conglomeration of his experiences over the years.
One of the motivational approaches that Parcell's took was to cut someone from the squad when he took over; someone you wouldn't think would get cut.
I think this move has three parts to it:
1. If true, Hart said he will not be playing on Sunday
2. If true, roster bonus
3. To rattle some cages
"they don't want to play Sunday".
Might as well get the show rolling on this restructuring...
Now find a no nonsense head coach, a couple of OL and possibly an Eli successor and we are set
Poktown Pete said:
| This sort of thing tends to wake up the other players... Last thing we want is to pull off a meaningless, inspired win against the Skins, and knock us down a draft slot...
Giants are missing their top 5 receiving threats from opening day. The OL still blows. Skins want to get to 8-8. Gruden will be in DC next year. If his players want to stick around, they will play hard. I’m confident the Giants will lose.
Rory said:
| move of a favor then doing him wrong. Which shows some class
Giants admit they have no place for him on this roster
Cutting him now gives him the whole off season to find another team.
Is this a joke? They cut him to send a message and show what happens to terrible players and locker room egomaniacs.
Schwartz's response:
|Geoff SchwartzVerified account
@geoffschwartz
Can always tell the character of someone in times of adversity. Here's @IGotHart accusing me of "quitting on the team" when I broke my leg for the 2nd time in 364 days. Played 3 games that season without feeling in my foot, but showed up every Sunday.
his last down in the NFL.
Hope he saved some money.
Welcome to the real world, Bobby Hart.
Jimmy Googs said:
| Please report to Mr. Gettleman's office as soon as possible...
Douche
I’m liking this guys leadership already. It’s like he’s been paying attention.
the Bobby Hart response on twitter is really about as stupid a thing to do as possible.
What is the matter with these children?
montanagiant said:
|
Schwartz's response:
Quote:
Geoff SchwartzVerified account
@geoffschwartz
Can always tell the character of someone in times of adversity. Here's @IGotHart accusing me of "quitting on the team" when I broke my leg for the 2nd time in 364 days. Played 3 games that season without feeling in my foot, but showed up every Sunday.
This is one of the problems of drafting guys who are barely older than 20. A lot of them are severely lacking in maturity.
isn't gigantic? It is totally off my screen with no horizontal scroll bar to enable viewing.
Rory said:
| move of a favor then doing him wrong. Which shows some class
Giants admit they have no place for him on this roster
Cutting him now gives him the whole off season to find another team.
Sarcasm, right? This move screams: Beware. This player is a locker room malcontent.
Diver_Down said:
| isn't gigantic? It is totally off my screen with no horizontal scroll bar to enable viewing.
Here it is plus Swartz reaction Link to post
"Sixth-round pick Adam Bisnowaty, who has spent the entire season on the practice squad, will be promoted to the active roster and will start at right tackle on Sunday, according to a person familiar with the situation. Rookie Chad Wheeler will make his first career start at left tackle in place of Ereck Flowers, who was listed as questionable with a groin injury, according to a person familiar with the situation." Story
just cut every guy that gives the team an attitude. That's the same reason he cut josh Norman. Not every player is always going to want to be on the team all the time. That's why teams sign them to contracts. Hope Getteleman isnt the temperamental'tough guy' type. Players that want to get out of a contract will catch onto that and make a fuss so they can get released.
muhajir said:
| just cut every guy that gives the team an attitude. That's the same reason he cut josh Norman. Not every player is always going to want to be on the team all the time. That's why teams sign them to contracts. Hope Getteleman isnt the temperamental'tough guy' type. Players that want to get out of a contract will catch onto that and make a fuss so they can get released.
A message needed to be sent, hopefully it's received!
muhajir said:
| just cut every guy that gives the team an attitude. That's the same reason he cut josh Norman. Not every player is always going to want to be on the team all the time. That's why teams sign them to contracts. Hope Getteleman isnt the temperamental'tough guy' type. Players that want to get out of a contract will catch onto that and make a fuss so they can get released.
Not every player is going to want to be on the team? This is the NFL man...not high school
and Bigsnoty, Eli better wear track shoes. Talk about two turnstiles.
People think this team is one year away? WE HAVE HOLES EVERYWHERE!
Diver_Down said:
| isn't gigantic? It is totally off my screen with no horizontal scroll bar to enable viewing.
Sorry Diver, I don't know how to post Twitter images as smaller. I will include the link to them in the future
will have a feast. Good luck Eli.
I may watch this game just to see whether Bisnowaty gets run over less than Hart.
What is the over/under on Kerrigan sacks?
XBRONX said:
| What is the over/under on Kerrigan sacks?
I'm going to say 3.5, with a slight edge for the over. Remember the beating he put on Wheeler the first time. And now he can feast on both sides. Kerrigan has terrific speed off the edge, but can also overpower young players.
I wonder what OL we even have under contract for next year, as of right now? I would guess maybe just Flowers and Bisnowaty..? Pugh is a must re-sign IMO. Yes he gets hurt alot but he is the only formidable OL we have had when he does play. Then I bring back one or two of Richburg, Jones and Fluker. Then I draft a OL somewhere in rounds 2-5 and sign another OL via F/A. It won't be pretty but it should be better in 2018 especially if we get Saquan at 2 or Guice or Ronald Jones at 34. End of the day we need to get a play-maker at running back.
est1986 said:
| I wonder what OL we even have under contract for next year, as of right now? I would guess maybe just Flowers and Bisnowaty..? Pugh is a must re-sign IMO. Yes he gets hurt alot but he is the only formidable OL we have had when he does play. Then I bring back one or two of Richburg, Jones and Fluker. Then I draft a OL somewhere in rounds 2-5 and sign another OL via F/A. It won't be pretty but it should be better in 2018 especially if we get Saquan at 2 or Guice or Ronald Jones at 34. End of the day we need to get a play-maker at running back.
He's playing against college defense's. Big difference from what he will face in the NFL. And we still need an OL in the worst way.
muhajir said:
| just cut every guy that gives the team an attitude. That's the same reason he cut josh Norman. Not every player is always going to want to be on the team all the time. That's why teams sign them to contracts. Hope Getteleman isnt the temperamental'tough guy' type. Players that want to get out of a contract will catch onto that and make a fuss so they can get released.
Didn't cut norman. Gave him the franchise tag, then took it away when they couldn't get a deal done. Big difference. Franchise tag would have paid him a TON of money.
Jimmy Googs said:
| to come up to his office and bring his playbook...
That'd only be because DG will tell him - "Fix this load of crap you're carrying and make something work for us next season."
snumber6 said:
| In comment 13760992 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
to come up to his office and bring his playbook...
That'd only be because DG will tell him - "Fix this load of crap you're carrying and make something work for us next season."
We're 2-13. No one carried shit this season.
Didn’t realize Hart was a problem in the locker room
montanagiant said:
| In comment 13761298 Diver_Down said:
Quote:
isn't gigantic? It is totally off my screen with no horizontal scroll bar to enable viewing.
Sorry Diver, I don't know how to post Twitter images as smaller. I will include the link to them in the future
Not a big deal (except for the image). Denny linked it up. Usually when that happens, I don't bother requesting a link as I just keep scrolling. But today's drama is too juicy to miss out.
that way too many people here was saying about Schwartz at the time.
And with a very good training camp next summer he will be the favorite to start at LT. Flowers to RT
Wheeler has Kerrigan's number.
GiantsFan84 said:
| must have just finished the season opener
Bwahaha. Post of the day.
GoDeep13 said:
|
This is one of the problems of drafting guys who are barely older than 20. A lot of them are severely lacking in maturity.
Bingo.
I honestly have no idea what Bobby Hart could be thinking. It's so ridiculous that I'm inclined not to totally believe the media reports. (His response to Schwartz, however, isn't confirmation he "checked out" as one media report put it.) He'd almost have to be the dumbest human alive to refuse to play when his career is already hanging by a thread.
"maybe I learned shutting down from you" to Schwartz. That is pretty much confirmation that he "shut it down". He's done. Not sure anyone is going to touch a never was lineman with an attitude and publicly a quitter. Who wants that in their locker room?
hit "ctrl -" about three times to make it smaller. then hit "ctrl +" a few times to get your screen back to normal size. not a problem.
one makes web pages smaller, one makes them bigger. just ask Alice, when she's ten feet tall.
nyynyg said:
| "maybe I learned shutting down from you" to Schwartz. That is pretty much confirmation that he "shut it down". He's done. Not sure anyone is going to touch a never was lineman with an attitude and publicly a quitter. Who wants that in their locker room?
That can easily be construed as sarcastic shot at Schwartz, but people are gonna take it literally if they want to. I don't give a rat's ass about Bobby Hart, but I do think he'd have to be the dumbest person alive to publicly confirm "shutting it down".
has already done his homework on some FA "Hog Mollies" who he can target early in the signing period to replace Hart and start the OL rebuild?
I don't think he limited his film study to the NYGs.
You'reMyBoyBlue!! said:
That was after he had a severely sprained ankle...but not a pretty sight.
roster bonus get started?
This article indicates Hart was a Chris Mara find. Link
He has to get out in front of Darkwa on the screen. Instead, he lets the LB go right by and then shoves him into Darkwa.
Just another terrible OL pick by the Giants.
muhajir said:
| just cut every guy that gives the team an attitude. That's the same reason he cut josh Norman. Not every player is always going to want to be on the team all the time. That's why teams sign them to contracts. Hope Getteleman isnt the temperamental'tough guy' type. Players that want to get out of a contract will catch onto that and make a fuss so they can get released.
I've got no problem with a guy who doesn't stand for Norman's garbage.
WWBelichickD?
Doomster said:
| roster bonus get started?
I have no idea. There was no way that a late round draft pick would be able to negotiate such an instrument in the contract. Hart's Contract
shockeyisthebest8056 said:
| In comment 13761280 GoDeep13 said:
Quote:
This is one of the problems of drafting guys who are barely older than 20. A lot of them are severely lacking in maturity.
Bingo.
I honestly have no idea what Bobby Hart could be thinking. It's so ridiculous that I'm inclined not to totally believe the media reports. (His response to Schwartz, however, isn't confirmation he "checked out" as one media report put it.) He'd almost have to be the dumbest human alive to refuse to play when his career is already hanging by a thread.
Might not be the dumbest guy in the world. But I haven't ever seen anything to suggest he rises above the bottom quartile . . .
St. Jimmy said:
| This article indicates Hart was a Chris Mara find. Link - ( New Window )
That explains a lot. Too bad Mara is still picking players.
shockeyisthebest8056 said:
| In comment 13761280 GoDeep13 said:
Quote:
This is one of the problems of drafting guys who are barely older than 20. A lot of them are severely lacking in maturity.
Bingo.
I honestly have no idea what Bobby Hart could be thinking. It's so ridiculous that I'm inclined not to totally believe the media reports. (His response to Schwartz, however, isn't confirmation he "checked out" as one media report put it.) He'd almost have to be the dumbest human alive to refuse to play when his career is already hanging by a thread.
He wouldn't be the first young player in the history of the sport to do dumb things and not realize the temporary nature of being in the league.
St. Jimmy said:
| This article indicates Hart was a Chris Mara find. Link - ( New Window )
Generally I think the less involved Chris Mara is the better, but that article and taking Hart in Rd 7 is hardly an indictment. Most 7th round picks wash out quickly, and Maras quote that he wanted them to take Hart bc big bodied OL are hard to find sounds like a reasonable comment.
Here is a former 7th round pick who has played very poorly this season quitting on his teammates with one game left on the season. There is a good chance that he might have ended his NFL career.
FStubbs said:
| In comment 13761811 St. Jimmy said:
Quote:
This article indicates Hart was a Chris Mara find. Link - ( New Window )
That explains a lot. Too bad Mara is still picking players.
The problem was the best the Giants could do was a 7th round pick with a bad attitude starting at right tackle. There is a reason why he fell so far in the draft. The bigger issue were the misses the previous years who the Giants expected to play a role on the line and they never panned out. Brewer, McCants, etc. Hart is a symptom of a larger problem with the team. That problem was also fired today when Ross was let go.
Just a putrid talent evaluator, and arrogant prick to boot.
mfsd said:
| In comment 13761811 St. Jimmy said:
Quote:
This article indicates Hart was a Chris Mara find. Link - ( New Window )
Generally I think the less involved Chris Mara is the better, but that article and taking Hart in Rd 7 is hardly an indictment. Most 7th round picks wash out quickly, and Maras quote that he wanted them to take Hart bc big bodied OL are hard to find sounds like a reasonable comment.
I am happy he is able to cut a guy a Mara was high on during the draft. I want Gettleman running the show. This makes it look like he is.
St. Jimmy said:
| In comment 13762213 mfsd said:
Quote:
In comment 13761811 St. Jimmy said:
Quote:
This article indicates Hart was a Chris Mara find. Link - ( New Window )
Generally I think the less involved Chris Mara is the better, but that article and taking Hart in Rd 7 is hardly an indictment. Most 7th round picks wash out quickly, and Maras quote that he wanted them to take Hart bc big bodied OL are hard to find sounds like a reasonable comment.
I am happy he is able to cut a guy a Mara was high on during the draft. I want Gettleman running the show. This makes it look like he is.
Yup good point
About time. Keep it coming!
And BBI wants to draft a QB. What ?
81_Great_Dane said:
| Maybe Hart's contract had extra $ kick in if he was on the roster for the full season, maybe there's a cap benefit.
But man, cutting the guy on the Saturday before the last game of the season? That is cold.
The Iceman Cometh.
Manny in CA said:
|
And BBI wants to draft a QB. What ?
What tackle are you taking at 2? Take one just to take one?
Manny in CA said:
|
And BBI wants to draft a QB. What ?
You're right. Draft the best tackle available at 2. Even if that best tackle available may be no better than Flowers.
Manny in CA said:
|
And BBI wants to draft a QB. What ?
Yeah!! Let's reach for a tackle despite the fact that none are worthy of a top 10 pick let alone the 2nd overall pick. Then if we are lucky we will have a league average LT and no franchise QB to protect.
(Even though Oklahoma's Orlando Qualifies and maybe even Texas' Conner Williams), what I am saying is that the QB hype around here has reached hysterical proportions, while the offensive line remains an after-thought in the minds of many here.
Ideally, I'd like to see Ereck Flowers regains his sanity and continues improving at tackle, and move to Right Tackle.
One of the next two (if not both) ....
1. OT free agent Nate Solder to play Left Tackle..
2. Free Agent Guard Andrew Norwell
3. Draft Notre Dame Guard Quenton Nelson with our #1 pick
4. Draft Arkansas' Center Frank Ragnow with our #2
Basically, I've got OFFENSIVE LINE on the mind, to turn this team around fast. Just from what Gettleman has said, so far, I'm guessing he's thinking the same way.
and think multiple are likely. The only thing I lean away from is using the #2 (or 3) pick on OL and here's why. First, there doesn't seem to be a top LT prospect. They're going to have a chance to pick whoever they view is the top position player in the draft and I don't think there's an OL all that close to the top of that list. The second reason is that Gettleman inherited a bad OL in CAR and when he rebuilt it he didn't use a lot of high draft picks. What he did do was sign veteran LT's, who many would say had up and down careers in Oher and Khalil. I suspect one of the reasons why is that it's very hard for any rookie to come in and start at LT from day 1 whereas multiple guards and centers do so every year.
So for those reasons, I think it's much more likely he signs or trades for someone like Solder at LT, and then drafts an OL in round 2 or 3. If a trade down materializes maybe Nelson comes into play, but I think it's more likely that Gettleman seizes the chance to take his favorite player in the draft since that's a very rare opportunity (whoever that is).
you're completely unaware of the front page of the forum for the past, say, two years. It's only been a weekly complaint.
When fortune blesses you with the combination of the Best Player Available to fill a Desperate Need - you're crazy not to jump on it.
In the 1998 draft, Ernie picked UCLA safety Shaun Williams over the BPA, LSU's future six time ALL PRO Alan Faneca.
This year, we again have a desperate need for offensive line help and Nelson (who throws people around like rag dolls), will be right there, ready to be picked.
That IS what we've been talking about for a long time ...
What I'm talking about is RECENTLY - the love affair and preoccupation that some exhibit with the current college QB crop.