Flowers has 'checked out'; doesn't want to play Sunday
Per twitter.



Wow

Erik, please see coach
And bring your playbook

Wow
Geoff Schwartz :



Gettleman isn't playing. Clearing out locker room cancers. 👋👋. Made it easy for him when Hart came into the facility this week and told the staff he wasn't playing this week. 😂. Nice try. Hopefully Gettleman continues to rid that OL room of guys who bring it down







Jordan Raanan:



Ereck Flowers did the same, per source. One player told me during the week Hart/Flowers were basically already packed and ready for the season to end. Totally checked out. #Giants

He can go with Hart
Jettison him too

Spags has not earned an interview..
Nothing has changed.

RE: Spags has not earned an interview..

Quote: Nothing has changed.

+1



He deserves to be canned if possible

RE: just when you thought it couldn't get any worse.........

Quote: what a disaster



To me, it is getting better.

upon Hearing news of Hart
Flowers looking forward to finishing season strong!
early reports of not playing were wrong.



early reports of not playing were wrong.

Flowers really hasn't played for 15 weeks.
Why start now?



"Practice this- "would you like fries with your burger?"

another crack
first-round pick by reese and co. probably should have seen this coming after he attacked a reporter in the locker room. mental midget.

RE: Oh my

Quote: this is kind of cool actually...





I agree. While people are busy bitching that we didn't interview enough candidates he's busy going to work.

RE: just when you thought it couldn't get any worse.........

Quote: what a disaster



Yes it is a disaster...but this is great. We can begin to rebuild our culture, and this sends a message the standard around here will be higher moving forward. Gettleman's got the knife out. Shape up or shape out.

RE: RE: Oh my

Quote: In comment 13761044 Jimmy Googs said:





Quote:





this is kind of cool actually...









I agree. While people are busy bitching that we didn’t interview enough candidates he’s busy going to work.



Yeah. Sending message that the new year is almost upon us.



Yeah. Sending message that the new year is almost upon us.
Although I would keep Flowers and put him elsewhere. Bobby Hart was worthless...

I guess the big dummies thought they had unused vacation time

Interested to see what they do with Flowers
Waive Hart because he pulled that and he stinks.
What do you do with your former first round draft choice that pulls the same bulls#*t?



What do you do with your former first round draft choice that pulls the same bulls#*t?

RE: Interested to see what they do with Flowers

Quote: Waive Hart because he pulled that and he stinks.



Gotta cut him...



Or bench him and make him a guard as punishment... id do the same with apple and guys with "worth"



The Harts of the world will all be discarded...



Gotta cut him...
Or bench him and make him a guard as punishment... id do the same with apple and guys with "worth"
The Harts of the world will all be discarded...
Gettleman is the guy

This is NOT good news George : 12/30/2017 12:38 pm : link Ereck Flowers isn't a bad player; he's just not a dominant former First Rounder. For as underwhelming as he's been at LT, he does have a future somewhere else on the line.



What bugs me is the Clean The Swamp chanting we're hearing from all quarters, with the OL as the deepest and foulest section of the pond. We cannot start the offseason with John F*ckin' Jerry as the only starting OL signed through 2018, and can ill-afford to lose Flowers, Pugh, AND Richburg by March 1. For the love of Mike, we've gotta retain at least a couple of people at least for next season, and then move along from them if they don't pan out then. But getting five new guys in one year and expecting them to gel as a unit is just unfathomably unrealistic.



No leadership on this coaching staff

One thing's for sure
Flowers will NEVER get TOP OLT money out of Gettleman. So he's likely gone anyway.

You have to do something nyynyg : 12/30/2017 12:40 pm : link If it is in fact the truth. Packing up before the last game of the season, that takes some set.



I would deactivate or suspend. Would send him home without pay and would not have him make the trip. I am kind of hoping Gettleman is working a trade for him with someone.



I hope if he is here though he is either RT or Guard. The problem with Flowers is I do not see him as a second contract guy.

ok gettleman...you did Hart
where's your cogliones now? huh?

I'd
be very disappointed if this is true. Whatever his flaws, Flowers looked like a guy who always played hard, and through injuries. His work ethic this past offseason was well known. I also think he has a future at guard.

RE: ok gettleman...you did Hart

Quote: where's your cogliones now? huh?



Gettlemen would earn my respect if he did so..despite the stature flowers has as top draft choice..messages need to be sent imho

Hang on
are people trying to suggest that Ereck Flowers isn't a hog molly?

RE: What does

Quote: Twitter isn't a news organization.



It's less wordy than "Per people on twitter who are confirmed as being employed by legitimate news outlets".

I would be
surprised if this is true, Flowers has been one of the few guys to show up every week and play to the best of his ability..not always good but he was not the trainwreck some try to make him out to be. He has had more ok games than awful ones and he seems like he cares about his future as a Giant and a NFL player in general

If this is true
about Flowers...he goes on the trade block. No reason to not try and get some kind of value for him...releasing him would be a cut off nose to spite face move.

RE: This is NOT good news

Quote: Ereck Flowers isn't a bad player; he's just not a dominant former First Rounder. For as underwhelming as he's been at LT, he does have a future somewhere else on the line.



What bugs me is the Clean The Swamp chanting we're hearing from all quarters, with the OL as the deepest and foulest section of the pond. We cannot start the offseason with John F*ckin' Jerry as the only starting OL signed through 2018, and can ill-afford to lose Flowers, Pugh, AND Richburg by March 1. For the love of Mike, we've gotta retain at least a couple of people at least for next season, and then move along from them if they don't pan out then. But getting five new guys in one year and expecting them to gel as a unit is just unfathomably unrealistic.



He's nowhere near good enough to get away with something like this. Reports of his garbage attitude have followed him since day one. This is the same guy who got into it with a reporter and also with coaches.

Yup...
he needs to go then. He doesn't want to play, he's abandoning his brothers on the team. Sounds to me he doesn't care about winning and like DG damn sure doesn't hate losing.

Get rid of him....Apple...you're next.



Get rid of him....Apple...you're next.

Flowers quitting would shock me
and I would call BS On that. The guy did not quit when the entire world was against him. Now, he is playing better and putting together some better games on film. I sincerely doubt that NOW he would quit.

I may be 100% wrong on this but a quitter is not something that I would label Flowers with



I may be 100% wrong on this but a quitter is not something that I would label Flowers with

I'd make him run sprints
outside of the stadium instead of playing the last game.

RE: Flowers quitting would shock me

Quote: and I would call BS On that. The guy did not quit when the entire world was against him. Now, he is playing better and putting together some better games on film. I sincerely doubt that NOW he would quit.



I may be 100% wrong on this but a quitter is not something that I would label Flowers with

+1

+1

RE: No flowers fan, but

Quote: I'd wait for corroboration. Ranaan is hardly unbiased since the guy shoved him last year.



I agree. From all accounts Flowers is a competitor. Doesn't quite sound like him. Easily could be Jordan twisting words to make a story.

I think hart was Flowers Bestfriend
Maybe he's just really upset and needs a day

RE: Flowers quitting would shock me

Quote: and I would call BS On that. The guy did not quit when the entire world was against him. Now, he is playing better and putting together some better games on film. I sincerely doubt that NOW he would quit.



I may be 100% wrong on this but a quitter is not something that I would label Flowers with



PFF credited Flowers with one of his worst performances of the season last week. 6 hurries allowed + 2 penalties. For all of the new found "love" for Flowers they have him the 56th best tackle in the NFL this year. If you figure some teams likely have 3 better tackles on the roster he hasn't been NFL starter good this year (and that's with some solid games).

RE: RE: No flowers fan, but

Quote: In comment 13761056 Diversify yo bonds said:





Quote:





I'd wait for corroboration. Ranaan is hardly unbiased since the guy shoved him last year.







I agree. From all accounts Flowers is a competitor. Doesn't quite sound like him. Easily could be Jordan twisting words to make a story.



No skin in this game but this isn't Ranaan's scoop, Schwartz reported it and the writers seem to be in agreement.

RE: RE: No flowers fan, but

Quote: In comment 13761056 Diversify yo bonds said:





Quote:





I'd wait for corroboration. Ranaan is hardly unbiased since the guy shoved him last year.







I agree. From all accounts Flowers is a competitor. Doesn't quite sound like him. Easily could be Jordan twisting words to make a story.



I'm not sure what the point would be of making a story like this up. If Gettleman hadn't heard about this, he almost certainly would've verified it. If it's false, and Rannan knows it's false, the only effect would've been to potentially undermine Gettleman on his second day - which doesn't make any sense.

These two wanted to make quick use of that fancy
Bag Eli got them. He should ask for it back.

There were questions about Flowers work ethic prior to this year
This "hard worker" label is something new.

Flowers and Apple, two top 10 picks.
Unreal.

Another
Disaster from the U

RE: If this is true

Quote: about Flowers...he goes on the trade block. No reason to not try and get some kind of value for him...releasing him would be a cut off nose to spite face move.



Pointless move. The message around the league would be that the Giants intend to release him if they don't find a trade partner. So if you're actually interested in Flowers, why give away anything for him when you can just wait until he's released and sign him for less money?

Forgot about Willie Joe
Sorry ignore my last post

This surly mob
fits right into the new Giants identity with Gentleman as GM.



It's easy to pile on where Flowers is concerned
I can forgive his long stretches of ineffectiveness (to be kind). If this report is true, it's as egregious an offense as is Hart's. I hope it's not true as I'd like to give the kid the benefit of the doubt. I don't know why, but I admire the way he's stuck it out under a wilting barrage of criticism the last few years. That's not something you would expect from a quitter (unlike a certain 1st rd CB on our roster).

RE: RE: RE: No flowers fan, but

Quote: In comment 13761178 ron mexico said:





Quote:





In comment 13761056 Diversify yo bonds said:





Quote:





I'd wait for corroboration. Ranaan is hardly unbiased since the guy shoved him last year.







I agree. From all accounts Flowers is a competitor. Doesn't quite sound like him. Easily could be Jordan twisting words to make a story.







I'm not sure what the point would be of making a story like this up. If Gettleman hadn't heard about this, he almost certainly would've verified it. If it's false, and Rannan knows it's false, the only effect would've been to potentially undermine Gettleman on his second day - which doesn't make any sense.



What's the point? Clicks are the point.



What's the point? Clicks are the point.
Plus Jordan has an ongoing fued with flowers. I could see a situation where flowers says something along the lines of"I can't wait for this season to be over" to "he has checked out"

RE: Flowers quitting would shock me

Quote: and I would call BS On that. The guy did not quit when the entire world was against him. Now, he is playing better and putting together some better games on film. I sincerely doubt that NOW he would quit.



I may be 100% wrong on this but a quitter is not something that I would label Flowers with





Idk if you look at tape especially Flowers on that blocked field goal last week you'll see him quitting

RE: Beckham

Quote: did it



Beckham did what? When did Beckham 'check out" and demonstrate he didn't want to play?

RE: RE: RE: No flowers fan, but

Quote: In comment 13761178 ron mexico said:





Quote:





In comment 13761056 Diversify yo bonds said:





Quote:





I'd wait for corroboration. Ranaan is hardly unbiased since the guy shoved him last year.







I agree. From all accounts Flowers is a competitor. Doesn't quite sound like him. Easily could be Jordan twisting words to make a story.







No skin in this game but this isn't Ranaan's scoop, Schwartz reported it and the writers seem to be in agreement.



Schwartz said Hart checked out. Ranaan added the bit about Flowers, unless I'm misreading.

RE: RE: This is NOT good news

Quote: In comment 13761104 George said:





Quote:





Ereck Flowers isn't a bad player; he's just not a dominant former First Rounder. For as underwhelming as he's been at LT, he does have a future somewhere else on the line.



What bugs me is the Clean The Swamp chanting we're hearing from all quarters, with the OL as the deepest and foulest section of the pond. We cannot start the offseason with John F*ckin' Jerry as the only starting OL signed through 2018, and can ill-afford to lose Flowers, Pugh, AND Richburg by March 1. For the love of Mike, we've gotta retain at least a couple of people at least for next season, and then move along from them if they don't pan out then. But getting five new guys in one year and expecting them to gel as a unit is just unfathomably unrealistic.







He's nowhere near good enough to get away with something like this. Reports of his garbage attitude have followed him since day one. This is the same guy who got into it with a reporter and also with coaches.

This is also the same reporter who he got into it with, so it might not necessarily be accurate. Raanan also claimed to see Shepard crying from 100 yards away during camp, which turned out to be false. He's not exactly the most reliable beat writer.

RE: RE: RE: RE: No flowers fan, but

Quote:





What's the point? Clicks are the point.



Plus Jordan has an ongoing fued with flowers. I could see a situation where flowers says something along the lines of"I can't wait for this season to be over" to "he has checked out"



There's nothing for anyyone to "click" on. It's just a blurb in his Twitter feed - and that doesn't count.

It's true we don't know for sure about Flowers.
Also true that he probably has a future in the league -- which we can't say about Hart.

So let's see how this plays out. Maybe he goes, maybe he gets another chance.



So let's see how this plays out. Maybe he goes, maybe he gets another chance.

If this is true the problems go deep
Whatever his faults there has never been any doubt about Flowers' hard work and toughness. If the atmosphere is bad enough to cause this behavior by a guy who has always behaved exactly contrary that's even worse news than I've heard before.

.... yankees78 : 12/30/2017 1:19 pm : link Quote: @RVacchianoSNY



LT Ereck Flowers is lucky he's a first-round pick and financially can't be cut. According to sources, team was as fed-up with him as they were with Bobby Hart this week. Both refused to practice Friday. Both are injured, but team believes they could've tried.

So
Flowers quits on the team and Gettleman should wait before he decides what to do with him, the fans have become just as putrid as the team. Flowers is not a player to worry about what he decides to do, his skill is so replaceable that there is no need to worry, people just get used to watching shit until they think it turned to gold, but no, its shit.

Need a total rebuild bxgiants4 : 12/30/2017 1:27 pm : link Locker room must be cleared of all toxic players



Flowers

Hart

Apple

Etc



Mcadoo was a disaster



Must bring back coughlin to restore order and discipline

Flowers
Is a great player for the teams we play against, that is for certain. He is a 10th pick, he will always think he is better then he is, let the new regime deal with this, and let them get rid of all the crap around here.

I DanMetroMan : 12/30/2017 1:29 pm : link could care less about Jordan Ranaan but ALL of the writers are reporting a similar story. This isn't some vendetta.



Mike Garafolo

‏

Verified account



@MikeGarafolo

26m26 minutes ago

More

Giants LT Ereck Flowers won’t play tomorrow, as @DDuggan21 said. There’s a fine line between can’t play because he was hurt and won’t play because of attitude. There was serious concern about the latter this week, sources say.

Coughlin
Is gone, we have Gettleman here to take care of this now and he started already, we don't need to bring back

You don't give up on talent Canton : 12/30/2017 1:30 pm : link ~Ernie Accorsi

Let's stick PaulN : 12/30/2017 1:32 pm : link To football, not anything else, Flowers sucks, as a football player.

You do PaulN : 12/30/2017 1:34 pm : link Bad talent, Flowers is bad talent and now gave up on the team, goodbye, unless there is a legit reason, don't take comments like that out of what they were meant to be saying, EA would have never drafted this bum.

I'd DanMetroMan : 12/30/2017 1:37 pm : link love to believe a new coach can come in and get through to Flowers but the concerns now are the same as the flaws he showed in-season. "Quitting" now is a new one, and a pretty terrible one.

I suspect they'll try to trade Flowers, but imo yatqb : 12/30/2017 1:37 pm : link he should never play for the Giants again after quitting on his teammates. All these players refusing to practice should go, Apple included. How to do that given the cap ramifications makes it complicated.



It's time for a long rebuild, but at least we will be rooting for players who want to be NY Football Giants.

The AcidTest : 12/30/2017 1:41 pm : link Giants were apparently going to waive Flowers as well, but couldn't for financial (salary cap?) reasons.

He's been playing old man : 12/30/2017 1:45 pm : link On a bum ankle for quite a while now, and now has a groin issue since last week and not practicing.

I can see him saying he can't go. I don't think this is a Bobby Hart scenario. An I don't see it as challenging DG or the team.

If he's not cut or punished in any way, that's the answer.

I could be wrong but I think DG sees him as a Hog Mollie, at a different position.

Time will tell.

Wheeler to start at LT jbeintherockies : 12/30/2017 1:49 pm : link



Quote: Left tackle Ereck Flowers made the same demand this week, per ESPN, and so Gettleman also benched Flowers and rookie tackle Chad Wheeler will start at left tackle, his natural position, on Sunday, per NJ.com.



The Giants also promoted offensive linemen Adam Bisnowaty and Nick Becton and tight end Ryan O’Malley off the practice squad to the active roster, and Bisnowaty will start at right tackle in place of Hart, per NJ.com.

- ( see linked article ... Link - ( New Window

RE: Need a total rebuild Gatorade Dunk : 12/30/2017 1:51 pm : link

Quote: Locker room must be cleared of all toxic players



Flowers

Hart

Apple

Etc



Mcadoo was a disaster



Must bring back coughlin to restore order and discipline

Must?



I guess we can just ignore his clock management and end-of-game scoring strategy because we MUST restore order and discipline.



Maybe we can get a coach who can do that and keep track of the clock? In comment 13761304 bxgiants4 said:Must?I guess we can just ignore his clock management and end-of-game scoring strategy because we MUST restore order and discipline.Maybe we can get a coach who can do thatkeep track of the clock?

Flowers WillVAB : 12/30/2017 1:52 pm : link Next year should be it for him.

If he's with the team next year, he'll be playing RT GeofromNJ : 12/30/2017 1:57 pm : link I don't think he has the footwork to play either guard position.

Wheeler and Bisnowaty at Tackles? clatterbuck : 12/30/2017 2:00 pm : link Is this a conspiracy to get Eli killed as a way to resolve the QB issue?

RE: If he's with the team next year, he'll be playing RT Gatorade Dunk : 12/30/2017 2:05 pm : link

Quote: I don't think he has the footwork to play either guard position.

That's an interesting take - you think the footwork for an OG is more intricate than OT? In comment 13761423 GeofromNJ said:That's an interesting take - you think the footwork for an OG is more intricate than OT?

I thought I read on here that Flowers had turned the corner. Dave in Hoboken : 12/30/2017 2:09 pm : link Anyway, this team doesn't only have major problems with talent all over the roster, but now attitude, as well.



This needs to be a full rebuild. No more half-measures. And it appears that Gettleman sees that completely.



Thank God. The Gettleman hire has already paid off huge dividends in just 24 hours...literally!

This is getting worse before it gets better JonC : 12/30/2017 2:10 pm : link Figured it would, which is why I wouldn't be so sure DG will reload around Eli.



Some of NYG's most talented prospects are putting themselves on the chopping block with their actions and immaturity.



RE: Wheeler and Bisnowaty at Tackles? Victor in CT : 12/30/2017 2:12 pm : link

Quote: Is this a conspiracy to get Eli killed as a way to resolve the QB issue?



Seriously! Given Reese/Ross putrid track record in drafting and acquiring OLs, how can anyone assume that anyone drafted by them can actually play. In comment 13761427 clatterbuck said:Seriously! Given Reese/Ross putrid track record in drafting and acquiring OLs, how can anyone assume that anyone drafted by them can actually play.

RE: RE: If he's with the team next year, he'll be playing RT Ten Ton Hammer : 12/30/2017 2:12 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13761423 GeofromNJ said:





Quote:





I don't think he has the footwork to play either guard position.





That's an interesting take - you think the footwork for an OG is more intricate than OT?



Depending on the offense you run, it can be. Under Coughlin, they really liked to get their guards moving, pulling, trapping. Requires a certain level of athleticism.



In a general sense, it's still true that the footwork is different. You have less space to work in as a guard. You have the Tackle and the Center right next to you. Not the same as being on the outside. You have space, you can direct your opponent away from the play in more ways. In comment 13761442 Gatorade Dunk said:Depending on the offense you run, it can be. Under Coughlin, they really liked to get their guards moving, pulling, trapping. Requires a certain level of athleticism.In a general sense, it's still true that the footwork is different. You have less space to work in as a guard. You have the Tackle and the Center right next to you. Not the same as being on the outside. You have space, you can direct your opponent away from the play in more ways.

RE: This is getting worse before it gets better Dave in Hoboken : 12/30/2017 2:12 pm : link

Quote: Figured it would, which is why I wouldn't be so sure DG will reload around Eli.



Some of NYG's most talented prospects are putting themselves on the chopping block with their actions and immaturity.



Yep. I don't see how this can't be anything but a full rebuild now. Talent questions is one thing. But problems with attitude all over the roster is a completely different issue. In comment 13761460 JonC said:Yep. I don't see how this can't be anything but a full rebuild now. Talent questions is one thing. But problems with attitude all over the roster is a completely different issue.

RE: The Diver_Down : 12/30/2017 2:13 pm : link

Quote: Giants were apparently going to waive Flowers as well, but couldn't for financial (salary cap?) reasons.



I don't see why not. It is $4.5M in dead money (going by 2018's numbers seeing that 2017 season is over in 24 hours).

- ( In comment 13761370 AcidTest said:I don't see why not. It is $4.5M in dead money (going by 2018's numbers seeing that 2017 season is over in 24 hours). Flowers Contract - ( New Window

Its a shame Peppers : 12/30/2017 2:14 pm : link We tried to pride ourselves on taking high character guys.. What a hoax

RE: RE: Wheeler and Bisnowaty at Tackles? Steve in South Jersey : 12/30/2017 2:20 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13761427 clatterbuck said:





Quote:





Is this a conspiracy to get Eli killed as a way to resolve the QB issue?







Seriously! Given Reese/Ross putrid track record in drafting and acquiring OLs, how can anyone assume that anyone drafted by them can actually play.



if Wheeler and Bisnowaty will be the tackles tomorrow then Eli should take the day off and let Webb run for his life.

In comment 13761462 Victor in CT said:if Wheeler and Bisnowaty will be the tackles tomorrow then Eli should take the day off and let Webb run for his life.

RE: RE: The speedywheels : 12/30/2017 2:20 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13761370 AcidTest said:





Quote:



I don't see why not. It is $4.5M in dead money (going by 2018's numbers seeing that 2017 season is over in 24 hours). Flowers Contract - ( New Window )



The 2018 league year doesn't start until March 1 (or somewhere around there). They could cut him now and designate him as a June 1 cut, which would soften the salary cap blow In comment 13761471 Diver_Down said:The 2018 league year doesn't start until March 1 (or somewhere around there). They could cut him now and designate him as a June 1 cut, which would soften the salary cap blow

He'll probably be suspended JonC : 12/30/2017 2:20 pm : link EF and Apple might have some trade interest, or perhaps are given a last chance.

RE: hmmm Diver_Down : 12/30/2017 2:23 pm : link

Quote: suspend contract detrimental --- cut recouping remainder of contract?



Suspending him with a Conduct Detrimental tag will trigger the forfeiture clause voiding the final year salary guarantee (approx. $2.4M). In comment 13761478 bLiTz 2k said:Suspending him with a Conduct Detrimental tag will trigger the forfeiture clause voiding the final year salary guarantee (approx. $2.4M).

Huh? SFGFNCGiantsFan : 12/30/2017 2:26 pm : link Something must have precipitated this. There's gotta be more to this than we know.

RE: RE: RE: Wheeler and Bisnowaty at Tackles? liteamorn : 12/30/2017 2:27 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13761462 Victor in CT said:





Quote:





In comment 13761427 clatterbuck said:





Quote:





Is this a conspiracy to get Eli killed as a way to resolve the QB issue?







Seriously! Given Reese/Ross putrid track record in drafting and acquiring OLs, how can anyone assume that anyone drafted by them can actually play.







if Wheeler and Bisnowaty will be the tackles tomorrow then Eli should take the day off and let Webb run for his life.



Wouldn't be a bad way to see what we have in Webb and what we might do with this #2 pick, since the record (Eli's) is no longer a factor In comment 13761487 Steve in South Jersey said:Wouldn't be a bad way to see what we have in Webb and what we might do with this #2 pick, since the record (Eli's) is no longer a factor

I just don't get this. SFGFNCGiantsFan : 12/30/2017 2:30 pm : link If Flowers has appeared to be anything, it's been a hard worker. He might not be very good, but he appeared to put effort into his craft. This just seems odd. There has to be more than 'Hey, the season's over. I'm checked out.' That doesn't appear to be his personality.

"But he is young" Sy'56 : 12/30/2017 2:31 pm : link The worst and dumbest response Reese/Ross ever gave about these guys

Flush Sammo85 : 12/30/2017 2:43 pm : link Away and out all of them.



Enough with this “let’s help these young men out” lines of bullshit.



Hart, Flowers, Apple are not true football players, they aren’t winners.

RE: I just don't get this. shockeyisthebest8056 : 12/30/2017 2:44 pm : link

Quote: If Flowers has appeared to be anything, it's been a hard worker. He might not be very good, but he appeared to put effort into his craft. This just seems odd. There has to be more than 'Hey, the season's over. I'm checked out.' That doesn't appear to be his personality.



Even when he wasn't playing well, he got a lot of credit for playing through a clearly injured ankle as a rookie. Now he's "checked out"? Flowers has shown immaturity before, but this would take it to a new level. Like you said, this seems very odd. In comment 13761511 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:Even when he wasn't playing well, he got a lot of credit for playing through a clearly injured ankle as a rookie. Now he's "checked out"? Flowers has shown immaturity before, but this would take it to a new level. Like you said, this seems very odd.

RE: RE: This is getting worse before it gets better FStubbs : 12/30/2017 2:48 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13761460 JonC said:





Quote:





Figured it would, which is why I wouldn't be so sure DG will reload around Eli.



Some of NYG's most talented prospects are putting themselves on the chopping block with their actions and immaturity.







Yep. I don't see how this can't be anything but a full rebuild now. Talent questions is one thing. But problems with attitude all over the roster is a completely different issue.



That's what I've been thinking even before the last couple of weeks but now the rotting garbage is really starting to stink. We'll be picking in the top 5 again next year most likely but this team needs an enema. In comment 13761465 Dave in Hoboken said:That's what I've been thinking even before the last couple of weeks but now the rotting garbage is really starting to stink. We'll be picking in the top 5 again next year most likely but this team needs an enema.

Tom DanMetroMan : 12/30/2017 3:07 pm : link Rock is confirming the refusal to practice/play story.

I have read through all the comments optimist : 12/30/2017 3:07 pm : link and I can honestly say not one of you--us knows exactly what's going on.





Sure as poop smells, there are a lot of opinions and a lot of condemnations but very little good sense.



there's even a well respected reporter saying words to the effect..."Well so many reporter are saying the same thing it most likely is true."



I'd hate for a surgeon to do an operation on me based on the fact that so many nurses are talking about the procedure it must be true.



Screw that! Find out the truth before you cut off your nose because someone says it's tooo long and you can't find a mirror.



I think DG will get to the facts and take action ....after he gets the facts.



but it is interesting in watching the sky's falling!









RE: I TJ : 12/30/2017 3:10 pm : link

Quote: could care less about Jordan Ranaan but ALL of the writers are reporting a similar story. This isn't some vendetta.



Mike Garafolo

‏

Verified account



@MikeGarafolo

26m26 minutes ago

More

Giants LT Ereck Flowers won’t play tomorrow, as @DDuggan21 said. There’s a fine line between can’t play because he was hurt and won’t play because of attitude. There was serious concern about the latter this week, sources say.



There's blood in the water and every fan who blamed Flowers for his draft slot wants him gone over his not playing in the last game this season. But look at this tweet. "Serious concern" from "sources" about whether Flowers should play through an injury. On a team as fucked up as this one that could mean anything or nothing.

I refuse to get too invested in this story or in what might happen with Flowers right now. Let it play out in the draft, free agency, and camp. In comment 13761313 DanMetroMan said:There's blood in the water and every fan who blamed Flowers for his draft slot wants him gone over his not playing in the last game this season. But look at this tweet. "Serious concern" from "sources" about whether Flowers should play through an injury. On a team as fucked up as this one that could mean anything or nothing.I refuse to get too invested in this story or in what might happen with Flowers right now. Let it play out in the draft, free agency, and camp.

This team doesn't need a head coach djm : 12/30/2017 3:22 pm : link It needs a mortition.



This season just defies all logic. Even the most pessimistic of Giants fans wouldn't have predicted this.



Gettleman and this current makeup of players couldn't be more combustable. It makes Coughlin and the 04 Pre training camp Giants look like peas and carrots.



This offseason is going to bloodier than anything we've ever seen around these parts. Forget 2003-2004. Not. Even. Close.

Ah, yes, the 'let it play out' crowd, Dave in Hoboken : 12/30/2017 3:22 pm : link some of the same folks who have been trotting out that bullshit line for 6 years now.



Give it up. The cat's out of the bag. It's over. Thank God for Dave Gettleman and fuck the do-gooders on here. If you guys were in charge, Reese and Ross would be here for the rest of time.

RE: I have read through all the comments bLiTz 2k : 12/30/2017 3:29 pm : link

Quote: and I can honestly say not one of you--us knows exactly what's going on.





Sure as poop smells, there are a lot of opinions and a lot of condemnations but very little good sense.



there's even a well respected reporter saying words to the effect..."Well so many reporter are saying the same thing it most likely is true."



I'd hate for a surgeon to do an operation on me based on the fact that so many nurses are talking about the procedure it must be true.



Screw that! Find out the truth before you cut off your nose because someone says it's tooo long and you can't find a mirror.



I think DG will get to the facts and take action ....after he gets the facts.



but it is interesting in watching the sky's falling!









oh dear lord... unplug the computer already. In comment 13761604 optimist said:oh dear lord... unplug the computer already.

And really djm : 12/30/2017 3:30 pm : link The 2016-2017 Giants should be a case study of what happens to an organization when there is a lack of leadership in place. Time and time again we see this shit happen. Any NFL fan that questions the value of a head coach just hasn't been paying attention. Forget the wins and losses, that's secondary. When the HC is not a decent leader of men the whole fucking thing crumbles. House of cards.

If Giants aren’t playing their best lineman Giant John : 12/30/2017 3:35 pm : link And I don’t blame them if they bench Flowers. Then don’t put Eli out there to be killed.

RE: RE: Interested to see what they do with Flowers KeoweeFan : 12/30/2017 3:43 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13761066 nyynyg said:





Quote:





Waive Hart because he pulled that and he stinks.



What do you do with your former first round draft choice that pulls the same bulls#*t?





Gotta cut him...



Or bench him and make him a guard as punishment... id do the same with apple and guys with "worth"



The Harts of the world will all be discarded...



Gettleman is the guy

Hart was easy; 7th round and predictably underperformed when given a chance. DG was able to demonstrate he 's ready to kick ass.

But don't forget the other advice from his mentors:

- Young's "Planet Theory"; there are only so many big men who can run.

- Accorsi's "never give up on talent".

As many have observed, part of Erik's problem was he was forced into the wrong position. He is a big man. What can he do at RT or G?

You can fire everyone. Fluker is also a big man who can serve on a line of elephants.

Wheeler seems to be a fighter and Bisnowaty has a chance Sunday to prove he hates to lose, and an off season to put on weight to go with his reported nasty streak.

In comment 13761094 DennyInDenville said:Hart was easy; 7th round and predictably underperformed when given a chance. DG was able to demonstrate he 's ready to kick ass.But don't forget the other advice from his mentors:- Young's "Planet Theory"; there are only so many big men who can run.- Accorsi's "never give up on talent".As many have observed, part of Erik's problem was he was forced into the wrong position. He is a big man. What can he do at RT or G?You can fire everyone. Fluker is also a big man who can serve on a line of elephants.Wheeler seems to be a fighter and Bisnowaty has a chance Sunday to prove he hates to lose, and an off season to put on weight to go with his reported nasty streak.

These things coming out recall something hitdog mfsd : 12/30/2017 3:54 pm : link posted mid season at least once. To paraphrase, he’s posted something about how we as fans don’t always have it right with regard to which players aren’t playing well but are gutting it out through injuries, while others are proving to be dogs and we’re not always aware of it



Sounds like Flowers, Hart and Apple have proven themselves the latter...while Jenkins (who I was killing earlier this season, full disclosure) has been playing through an injury all year but hasn’t quit.



Same with Landon Collins...not as good as last year, but apparently has been playing through an injury since early on and has emerged as a genuine team leader.



One of the lone bright spots in an otherwise terrible season.



Be ruthless Mr. Gettleman.

LT/RG Homer_Jones : 12/30/2017 3:55 pm : link I have a relative (by marriage) that was a late 1st round LT bust. Played 2 or 3 years at LT and a new regime came in.



The GM told him he was not a LT and should not have been a 1st round pick. Told him he would have to compete to make the team at Guard.



He played 10 more years as a very solid RG.



It is not Flower's fault he was drafted 10th. It is not Flowers fault that he was thrown out there not prepared nor talented enough to play LT.



Does he have some attitude or whatever? IDK. I do know that he was a projected 1st rounder by everyone and there are plenty more LT's who ended up playing G, in the past bunch of drafts.



La'el Collins and Andrus Peat are the other two guys people were talking about at 10/LT. Both are guards.



I wouldn't give up on Flowers unless he really is a cancer and non worker. I'm sure a sit down is coming or has happened. Let him compete at G, if he has the right attitude.



RE: LT/RG mfsd : 12/30/2017 4:00 pm : link

Quote: I have a relative (by marriage) that was a late 1st round LT bust. Played 2 or 3 years at LT and a new regime came in.



The GM told him he was not a LT and should not have been a 1st round pick. Told him he would have to compete to make the team at Guard.



He played 10 more years as a very solid RG.



It is not Flower's fault he was drafted 10th. It is not Flowers fault that he was thrown out there not prepared nor talented enough to play LT.



Does he have some attitude or whatever? IDK. I do know that he was a projected 1st rounder by everyone and there are plenty more LT's who ended up playing G, in the past bunch of drafts.



La'el Collins and Andrus Peat are the other two guys people were talking about at 10/LT. Both are guards.



I wouldn't give up on Flowers unless he really is a cancer and non worker. I'm sure a sit down is coming or has happened. Let him compete at G, if he has the right attitude.



Fair point, Robert Gallery’s another one that comes to mind. Never cut it as a tackle, but turned in a solid career at guard In comment 13761720 Homer_Jones said:Fair point, Robert Gallery’s another one that comes to mind. Never cut it as a tackle, but turned in a solid career at guard

Holy shit buckets. KerrysFlask : 12/30/2017 4:00 pm : link This is nuts.



As much shit as I've talked about flowers, he's been the most solid, consistent piece of this line for 3/4 of the season.

RE: LT/RG AnishPatel : 12/30/2017 4:01 pm : link

Quote: I have a relative (by marriage) that was a late 1st round LT bust. Played 2 or 3 years at LT and a new regime came in.



The GM told him he was not a LT and should not have been a 1st round pick. Told him he would have to compete to make the team at Guard.



He played 10 more years as a very solid RG.



It is not Flower's fault he was drafted 10th. It is not Flowers fault that he was thrown out there not prepared nor talented enough to play LT.



Does he have some attitude or whatever? IDK. I do know that he was a projected 1st rounder by everyone and there are plenty more LT's who ended up playing G, in the past bunch of drafts.



La'el Collins and Andrus Peat are the other two guys people were talking about at 10/LT. Both are guards.



I wouldn't give up on Flowers unless he really is a cancer and non worker. I'm sure a sit down is coming or has happened. Let him compete at G, if he has the right attitude.



I agree, that's a good post. I hope he has the right attitude though. In comment 13761720 Homer_Jones said:I agree, that's a good post. I hope he has the right attitude though.

RE: LT/RG Sammo85 : 12/30/2017 4:02 pm : link

Quote: I have a relative (by marriage) that was a late 1st round LT bust. Played 2 or 3 years at LT and a new regime came in.



The GM told him he was not a LT and should not have been a 1st round pick. Told him he would have to compete to make the team at Guard.



He played 10 more years as a very solid RG.



It is not Flower's fault he was drafted 10th. It is not Flowers fault that he was thrown out there not prepared nor talented enough to play LT.



Does he have some attitude or whatever? IDK. I do know that he was a projected 1st rounder by everyone and there are plenty more LT's who ended up playing G, in the past bunch of drafts.



La'el Collins and Andrus Peat are the other two guys people were talking about at 10/LT. Both are guards.



I wouldn't give up on Flowers unless he really is a cancer and non worker. I'm sure a sit down is coming or has happened. Let him compete at G, if he has the right attitude.



Did your relative quit on his team? In comment 13761720 Homer_Jones said:Did your relative quit on his team?

Flowers has had it tough SHO'NUFF : 12/30/2017 4:04 pm : link but has never quit and gives it 100%

If in fact, Doomster : 12/30/2017 4:05 pm : link he did say that, then get it in writing and he can take the last game off, WITHOUT a paycheck....



As for Hart, it was a smart move since he knew he would be canned, he gets the game off and gets paid....

RE: Flowers has had it tough Sammo85 : 12/30/2017 4:06 pm : link

Quote: but has never quit and gives it 100%



He apparently did just that this week. He’s also had a few games where his effort was lacking.



I don’t buy the whole hard working label people assigned to him this year and this past offseason and never did.



I don’t want people like him on my team.



In comment 13761746 SHO'NUFF said:He apparently did just that this week. He’s also had a few games where his effort was lacking.I don’t buy the whole hard working label people assigned to him this year and this past offseason and never did.I don’t want people like him on my team.

RE: You don't give up on talent TurdFurguson : 12/30/2017 4:10 pm : link

Quote: ~Ernie Accorsi



That’s assuming Flowers had talent to begin with. He does not. In comment 13761316 Canton said:That’s assuming Flowers had talent to begin with. He does not.

Seriously? baadbill : 12/30/2017 4:10 pm : link Flowers: 2015 / Round: 1 / Pick: 9

Apple: 2016 / Round: 1 / Pick: 10



I mean you just can't make this shit up.

RE: Holy shit buckets. TurdFurguson : 12/30/2017 4:12 pm : link

Quote: This is nuts.



As much shit as I've talked about flowers, he's been the most solid, consistent piece of this line for 3/4 of the season.



Consistent in that he is physically healthy and shows up, sure. As for line play, I think most here would say no. In comment 13761736 KerrysFlask said:Consistent in that he is physically healthy and shows up, sure. As for line play, I think most here would say no.

RE: Wheeler and Bisnowaty at Tackles? snumber6 : 12/30/2017 4:39 pm : link

Quote: Is this a conspiracy to get Eli killed as a way to resolve the QB issue?



Watch them play well ... Better than the old ones won't be too hard ... Last game of bad season ... Redskins go to 0.500 with a win ... Giants get #2 overall with a loss ... Nobody really has much adrenaline flowing for this game except for maybe 2 rookie OTs who have their one chance to show something ...



In comment 13761427 clatterbuck said:Watch them play well ... Better than the old ones won't be too hard ... Last game of bad season ... Redskins go to 0.500 with a win ... Giants get #2 overall with a loss ... Nobody really has much adrenaline flowing for this game except for maybe 2 rookie OTs who have their one chance to show something ...

Can Dragon : 12/30/2017 5:08 pm : link The rest of the team no play either not like they will be missed?

Players Dragon : 12/30/2017 5:14 pm : link Are to blame for this season and all that you keep will only add to the time required to rebuild. I’ve said it before there may be four to eight guys worthy of coming back next year the rest will only continue to play poorly and create a looser mentality.

RE: RE: I MetsAreBack : 12/30/2017 5:19 pm : link

Quote:



@MikeGarafolo

26m26 minutes ago

More

Giants LT Ereck Flowers won’t play tomorrow, as @DDuggan21 said. There’s a fine line between can’t play because he was hurt and won’t play because of attitude. There was serious concern about the latter this week, sources say.







There's blood in the water and every fan who blamed Flowers for his draft slot wants him gone over his not playing in the last game this season. But look at this tweet. "Serious concern" from "sources" about whether Flowers should play through an injury. On a team as fucked up as this one that could mean anything or nothing.





Re-read Garafolo's tweet again. "Latter.. serious concern" is referring to attitude, not injury. In comment 13761615 TJ said:Re-read Garafolo's tweet again. "Latter.. serious concern" is referring to attitude, not injury.

4-8 is a little over dramatic, no? Eric on Li : 12/30/2017 5:23 pm : link Snacks, Collins, Shepard, Tomlinson, Engram, Eli, Webb, OBJ, Ellison, B. Jones, Gallman, Perkins, Goodson, Thompson, Moss, etc. There are certainly some rotten apples that Gettleman will have his work cut out for him replacing, but there are also a lot of guys who many have described as hard workers with high character and done nothing to give us reason to dispute.

RE: RE: Wheeler and Bisnowaty at Tackles? clatterbuck : 12/30/2017 5:39 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13761427 clatterbuck said:





Quote:





Is this a conspiracy to get Eli killed as a way to resolve the QB issue?







Watch them play well ... Better than the old ones won't be too hard ... Last game of bad season ... Redskins go to 0.500 with a win ... Giants get #2 overall with a loss ... Nobody really has much adrenaline flowing for this game except for maybe 2 rookie OTs who have their one chance to show something ...





Wheeler had a very rough day against Kerrigan and Bisnowaty was god-awful in pre-season. Just hand it off, Eli. In comment 13761818 snumber6 said:Wheeler had a very rough day against Kerrigan and Bisnowaty was god-awful in pre-season. Just hand it off, Eli.

Ereck Flowers was already questionable to play this week eclipz928 : 12/30/2017 5:44 pm : link with a groin injury. If he and the coaches knew in advance that he wasn't going to be playing Sunday is it really even a story that he's packed up/"checked out" two days before the end of the season?



As mentioned, Jordan Ranaan is not impartial when it comes to Ereck Flowers - it remains clear in the way he does his reporting that he still holds a grudge against him. Wouldn't trust anything he reports about that particular player.

one of the constants that we could always mdc1 : 12/30/2017 5:47 pm : link expect from Reese and company are guys that were in way over their head and largely void of basics. Wasn't flowers another one of those gimmicks Reese is known for? An ex basketball player with limited time as a football player. Hopefully Gettleman scrubs this roster and selects guys that have some toughness and finish in them.

1 more game and we likely find mdc1 : 12/30/2017 5:49 pm : link out what has been happening all season.

RE: one of the constants that we could always japanhead : 12/30/2017 5:50 pm : link

Quote: expect from Reese and company are guys that were in way over their head and largely void of basics. Wasn't flowers another one of those gimmicks Reese is known for? An ex basketball player with limited time as a football player. Hopefully Gettleman scrubs this roster and selects guys that have some toughness and finish in them.



flowers started playing football his junior year in HS and played LT through most of his college career at miami. In comment 13761978 mdc1 said:flowers started playing football his junior year in HS and played LT through most of his college career at miami.

Why I was happy with Gettleman Painless62 : 12/30/2017 6:24 pm : link Knows what he wants. Knows what it take to be a winner. Knows talent . I would sit back and enjoy. I’m not sure how good we will be next year .

I am sure we will be on the corect path with players who give a crap.

I’m sleeping well tonight. Throw out the garbage

RE: Ereck Flowers was already questionable to play this week Sammo85 : 12/30/2017 6:53 pm : link

Quote: with a groin injury. If he and the coaches knew in advance that he wasn't going to be playing Sunday is it really even a story that he's packed up/"checked out" two days before the end of the season?



As mentioned, Jordan Ranaan is not impartial when it comes to Ereck Flowers - it remains clear in the way he does his reporting that he still holds a grudge against him. Wouldn't trust anything he reports about that particular player.



Every beat writer had the story. I’m sure things are even worse than what’s being reported. In comment 13761972 eclipz928 said:Every beat writer had the story. I’m sure things are even worse than what’s being reported.

RE: Ereck Flowers was already questionable to play this week burtmanjack : 12/30/2017 6:57 pm : link

Quote: As mentioned, Jordan Ranaan is not impartial when it comes to Ereck Flowers - it remains clear in the way he does his reporting that he still holds a grudge against him. Wouldn't trust anything he reports about that particular player.



I'm fan of Jordan's (think he is a know it all douche who offers dime-store insight), but any beef he may have with Flowers is entirely appropriate given what happened in GB. No excuses.



And. in retrospect, another example of the inmates running the McAdoo asylum . . .





- ( In comment 13761972 eclipz928 said:I'm fan of Jordan's (think he is a know it all douche who offers dime-store insight), but any beef he may have with Flowers is entirely appropriate given what happened in GB. No excuses.And. in retrospect, another example of the inmates running the McAdoo asylum . . . For the paranoid among us - ( New Window

RE: RE: RE: Wheeler and Bisnowaty at Tackles? old man : 12/30/2017 7:00 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13761462 Victor in CT said:





Quote:





In comment 13761427 clatterbuck said:





Quote:





Is this a conspiracy to get Eli killed as a way to resolve the QB issue?







Seriously! Given Reese/Ross putrid track record in drafting and acquiring OLs, how can anyone assume that anyone drafted by them can actually play.







if Wheeler and Bisnowaty will be the tackles tomorrow then Eli should take the day off and let Webb run for his life.



Speaking of running, why not run the ball much of the game? Throw in a pass once in a while. Not so far fetched when you look at remaining WRs, with King joining the IR. In comment 13761487 Steve in South Jersey said:Speaking of running, why not run the ball much of the game? Throw in a pass once in a while. Not so far fetched when you look at remaining WRs, with King joining the IR.

RE: RE: Ereck Flowers was already questionable to play this week eclipz928 : 12/30/2017 7:21 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13761972 eclipz928 said:





Quote:





with a groin injury. If he and the coaches knew in advance that he wasn't going to be playing Sunday is it really even a story that he's packed up/"checked out" two days before the end of the season?



As mentioned, Jordan Ranaan is not impartial when it comes to Ereck Flowers - it remains clear in the way he does his reporting that he still holds a grudge against him. Wouldn't trust anything he reports about that particular player.







Every beat writer had the story. I’m sure things are even worse than what’s being reported.

Every beat writer is referring back to Jordan as their source. In comment 13762092 Sammo85 said:Every beat writer is referring back to Jordan as their source.

RE: Ereck Flowers was already questionable to play this week Ten Ton Hammer : 12/30/2017 7:35 pm : link

Quote:

As mentioned, Jordan Ranaan is not impartial when it comes to Ereck Flowers - it remains clear in the way he does his reporting that he still holds a grudge against him. Wouldn't trust anything he reports about that particular player.



If it was only Jordan Ranaan reporting this, you might be right with this line of thinking. But it's not. In comment 13761972 eclipz928 said:If it was only Jordan Ranaan reporting this, you might be right with this line of thinking. But it's not.

RE: RE: RE: Ereck Flowers was already questionable to play this week Ten Ton Hammer : 12/30/2017 7:40 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13762092 Sammo85 said:





Quote:





In comment 13761972 eclipz928 said:





Quote:





with a groin injury. If he and the coaches knew in advance that he wasn't going to be playing Sunday is it really even a story that he's packed up/"checked out" two days before the end of the season?



As mentioned, Jordan Ranaan is not impartial when it comes to Ereck Flowers - it remains clear in the way he does his reporting that he still holds a grudge against him. Wouldn't trust anything he reports about that particular player.







Every beat writer had the story. I’m sure things are even worse than what’s being reported.





Every beat writer is referring back to Jordan as their source.



Here's a very reliable one adding to it.



In comment 13762165 eclipz928 said:Here's a very reliable one adding to it.

I'm sure there's some substance to the story eclipz928 : 12/30/2017 7:51 pm : link I don't expect Jordan to straight up lie. But I don't see an appropriate amount of context given for an ESPN reporter to tweet out something like this.



Again, Flowers was already questionable to play on Sunday - you can't just come out and report on something as inflammatory as this without providing more information about the status of his injury or the what the likelihood was for him to be active.

People Are Forgetting Samiam : 12/30/2017 7:56 pm : link When Flowers was a rookie, he suffered a high ankle sprain and he played through it. Did not take a play off when lots of guys are off for weeks with that injury. Also last year, he did not return to Miami after the season; he stayed in NJ working with the team. How many Miami spend winter in the cold like that? Flowers is a tough guy. I think the story is fake news by a reporter with an agenda.

If fake story...then whatever Jimmy Googs : 12/30/2017 8:30 pm : link But if Flowers can play and puts up this type of response, then he should be read the riot act.



I think Dean Wormer put it best when he said:



"Fat, drunk and stupid is no way to go thru life son..."



RE: I'm sure there's some substance to the story Ten Ton Hammer : 12/30/2017 9:07 pm : link

Quote: I don't expect Jordan to straight up lie. But I don't see an appropriate amount of context given for an ESPN reporter to tweet out something like this.



Again, Flowers was already questionable to play on Sunday - you can't just come out and report on something as inflammatory as this without providing more information about the status of his injury or the what the likelihood was for him to be active.



Especially given his status as a reporter for a major outlet, don't you think if there was something inflammatory about it you'd have heard someone, like Hanlon, dispute it? It's been hours, and the day before a game. They're absolutely aware of the reports by now. In comment 13762223 eclipz928 said:Especially given his status as a reporter for a major outlet, don't you think if there was something inflammatory about it you'd have heard someone, like Hanlon, dispute it? It's been hours, and the day before a game. They're absolutely aware of the reports by now.

We all knew a log time ago... Torrag : 12/30/2017 10:24 pm : link ...he should be playing RT or G. Leave it to JR to go through last off season and do virtually NOTHING to augment the most critical unit on the team. That's why he was fired and it's a big part of why we're in this shithole right now. And the entire scouting corps needs an enema. It got off on the right foot with axing that useless pos Ross but it needs to go deeper. These guys haven't been able to provide the coaching staff with a decent OL or LBer unit for a decade. Seriously... a decade.

The guys who won’t play should be suspended without pay.... Crispino : 12/30/2017 10:38 pm : link indefinitely. Not sure if that’s possible, but they need to feel consequences for rank insubordination and violation of their contracts. And the rest of the league should take note. If this is true and guys are refusing to play, I’d like to see them never get another job in pro football again.