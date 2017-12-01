Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Marc Ross fired

BigBlue4You09 : 12/30/2017 12:30 pm
#NYGiants GM Dave Gettleman dismisses VP of Player Evaluation Marc Ross. DETAILS: bit.ly/2zR1JNT
bLiTz 2k : 12/30/2017 12:31 pm : link
YESSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSS  
Jints in Carolina : 12/30/2017 12:31 pm : link
"same old status quo"  
GiantGrit : 12/30/2017 12:32 pm : link
Just a yes man for Mara. He won't make changes.
DG is the man!  
Ryan in Albany : 12/30/2017 12:33 pm : link
Quinn next, please!!
RE: DG is the man!  
BigBlue4You09 : 12/30/2017 12:33 pm : link
In comment 13761070 Ryan in Albany said:
Quote:
Quinn next, please!!


DG isn't messing around  
nygfaninorlando : 12/30/2017 12:33 pm : link
Not even 24 hours in and goodbye Hart and Ross. Love it!
Ass kicking  
johnnyb : 12/30/2017 12:33 pm : link
Go DG!
Just saw that on Twitter.  
RDJR : 12/30/2017 12:34 pm : link
Nice  
jeff57 : 12/30/2017 12:34 pm : link
Ok now I am loving the Gettleman hire lol  
Jay on the Island : 12/30/2017 12:35 pm : link
This is a huge step in rebuilding this franchise. Since Ross came aboard the Giants drafting has taken a huge step back.

It will be interesting to see if the Giants receive some heat for the Ross interview. It was clearly done solely to satisfy the Rooney rule as he wasn't a real candidate for the job.
Oh my (again)  
Jimmy Googs : 12/30/2017 12:35 pm : link
Love it  
steviej : 12/30/2017 12:35 pm : link
Now hire Riddick as asst GM
LOL  
Allen in CNJ : 12/30/2017 12:35 pm : link
Marc Ross....  
BigBlueinChicago : 12/30/2017 12:35 pm : link
yankees78 : 12/30/2017 12:35 pm : link
Making moves  
Danny L : 12/30/2017 12:35 pm : link
that were needed a long time ago.

Still he seems to have a proper grasp on problematic areas.
Wow  
Sean : 12/30/2017 12:36 pm : link
Holy fuck  
yankeeslover : 12/30/2017 12:37 pm : link
God I love DG.
Decisive  
chiro56 : 12/30/2017 12:37 pm : link
Like someone else I know. Like it
Wow! Just Wow! The purge has begun and DG  
Simms11 : 12/30/2017 12:37 pm : link
is not F’ing around!
Wow! This guy really DOES  
Dave on the UWS : 12/30/2017 12:37 pm : link
Mean business.
this was the move that needed to happen  
George from PA : 12/30/2017 12:38 pm : link
the fact that it happened so quickly is very impressive!

Gettlemen just moved up in my opinion of him!!!!

Go Gettlemen!!!
I  
AcidTest : 12/30/2017 12:38 pm : link
hate to see anyone get fired, but the simple truth is that this is justified given our terrible drafting.

DG making some early and powerful statements with Hart and Ross.
.  
Rflairr : 12/30/2017 12:38 pm : link
Great  
moespree : 12/30/2017 12:39 pm : link
This is the one thing I was worried about. That while Gettleman would be a good GM he'd either stick with some of the people already there or have Mara on his ass about firing people or not. It s is great to see neither are the case. And does give me quite a bit of hope for the future.
Once again the fans were way off..  
Sean : 12/30/2017 12:39 pm : link
saying Mara would not allow major changes. DG was given the keys.
Hate to say it but  
DennyInDenville : 12/30/2017 12:40 pm : link
HES MAKING BIG BLUE GREAT AGAIN!!!!!!!


Marc Ross HAD TO GO. Especially after Flowers and apple.

I can forgive a Clint Sintim every once in a while or missing every 3rd rounder since Tuck.. but Apple and Flowers were catastrophic busts , atleast mentally that's a fact.
Chris Mara  
johnnyb : 12/30/2017 12:41 pm : link
is hiding under his desk with his cell phone calling his brother....
RE: Once again the fans were way off..  
GiantGrit : 12/30/2017 12:43 pm : link
In comment 13761113 Sean said:
Quote:
saying Mara would not allow major changes. DG was given the keys.


** key card **
I guess  
liteamorn : 12/30/2017 12:43 pm : link
DG's access card worked TODAY !!!!
RE: Ok now I am loving the Gettleman hire lol  
ron mexico : 12/30/2017 12:43 pm : link
In comment 13761083 Jay on the Island said:
Quote:
This is a huge step in rebuilding this franchise. Since Ross came aboard the Giants drafting has taken a huge step back.

It will be interesting to see if the Giants receive some heat for the Ross interview. It was clearly done solely to satisfy the Rooney rule as he wasn't a real candidate for the job.


Isn't riddick black too?

Someone needs to check on Greg from LI...  
bw in dc : 12/30/2017 12:43 pm : link
He's probably gone into shock...
Very good  
montanagiant : 12/30/2017 12:43 pm : link
I am so glad we will be moving in a new scouting direction
boom..wow!  
micky : 12/30/2017 12:44 pm : link
This is a good start  
EricJ : 12/30/2017 12:45 pm : link
for Dave G.

Now, I want to see him hook a tazer up to Chris Mara's balls
Never like to see anyone get fired...  
Zepp : 12/30/2017 12:45 pm : link
but results are the results and the drafts have sucked under Ross. I was shocked at how quickly DG did it though. It sounded like yesterday he'd take his time and go through everything. Didn't take him long to make this move.
An yet  
joeinpa : 12/30/2017 12:47 pm : link
I read it expressed here with certainty, that there would be no significant change with John Mara in charge.

In fact as recently as Thursday the hiring of Gettleman was Presented as evidence of the predictability of John Mara.

I think recent events would qualify as sweeping change.
The MAN  
XBRONX : 12/30/2017 12:47 pm : link
RE: Never like to see anyone get fired...  
johnnyb : 12/30/2017 12:47 pm : link
In comment 13761135 Zepp said:
Quote:
but results are the results and the drafts have sucked under Ross. I was shocked at how quickly DG did it though. It sounded like yesterday he'd take his time and go through everything. Didn't take him long to make this move.


Didn't take long to discover Ross' shortcomings.
It says something that Gettleman didn't fire any of the front office  
Ten Ton Hammer : 12/30/2017 12:49 pm : link
when he got to Carolina, but Ross was gone in one day, doesn't it?
I guess this ol' guy.....  
BillKo : 12/30/2017 12:52 pm : link
means business.

Again, good hire.

Make that GREAT hire.
this deserves a post it!!  
EJJ : 12/30/2017 12:53 pm : link
DG taking out the trash!!! SOOOOOO loving these moves being made right before New Years send a message to the players and staff!
RE: DG is the man!  
BillKo : 12/30/2017 12:53 pm : link
In comment 13761070 Ryan in Albany said:
Quote:
Quinn next, please!!


LOL...no coaches are getting axed.

The new head coach will get to interview the previous regime if they wish.
Wait  
NikkiMac : 12/30/2017 12:56 pm : link
Till he gets to the players Bobby hart was just the appetizer.....
Niiiiiiiice!!!  
bceagle05 : 12/30/2017 12:57 pm : link
Long overdue.
Where’s the Link?  
Sammo85 : 12/30/2017 12:58 pm : link
This is not confirmed yet.....
Excellent  
Stu11 : 12/30/2017 12:59 pm : link
Any decision makers that have their finger prints on the last 5 drafts need to be gone. Pronto.
I seriously just jizzed my pants  
RobCarpenter : 12/30/2017 12:59 pm : link
Such fantastic news.
my view is when tom quinn is gone  
viggie : 12/30/2017 12:59 pm : link
the circle is complete
Half measures  
Glover : 12/30/2017 1:00 pm : link
fire Reese, hire a guy that worked on his staff. Keep Abrahms, fire Ross.
Big fucking deal. Gentleman makes moves any Giants fan would have the sense to make. Yea, great hire.
The right thing to do was to hire someone with absolutely zero ties previous front office. Mara had his decision made as soon as he fired Reese. Loyalty and comfort, even if that same loyalty and comfort got the Giants where they are and wasted years of Eli in his prime/late prime.
Now bring in a tough guy who enjoys telling players their worth. He enjoys it. Puts emotion into doing his business. Bad mix when dealing with prideful athletes, whether in their prime or past it.
Big mouth jerk-off.
I don’t have twitter  
Sammo85 : 12/30/2017 1:01 pm : link
Just saw it on the feed.

RE: YESSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSS  
ColHowPepper : 12/30/2017 1:01 pm : link
In comment 13761061 Jints in Carolina said:
Quote:
!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
could kiss you, Jints, you made it happen.

Fuggin' A, DG has eliminated two cancers in one day.
Smart move  
WillVAB : 12/30/2017 1:01 pm : link
Gettleman is gonna get this turned around quickly.
When Tom Quinn goes...  
TommytheElephant : 12/30/2017 1:03 pm : link
Ok, this is bold.  
81_Great_Dane : 12/30/2017 1:04 pm : link
I woulda thought it was too late to close to the draft to fire Ross. But I gotta say, this is awesome. Never like to see someone unemployed but at least there's accountability
.  
Diver_Down : 12/30/2017 1:05 pm : link
Raanan confirmed it  
Bold Ruler : Mod : 12/30/2017 1:06 pm : link
RE: Half measures  
Stu11 : 12/30/2017 1:07 pm : link
In comment 13761187 Glover said:
Quote:
fire Reese, hire a guy that worked on his staff. Keep Abrahms, fire Ross.
Big fucking deal. Gentleman makes moves any Giants fan would have the sense to make. Yea, great hire.

Huh? Exactly what decision outside managing the cap/negotiating contracts was Abrams involved in? Frankly we are in pretty good cap shape. Its one of the few things we've done right the past 5 years...
He never deserved the job  
Sy'56 : 12/30/2017 1:07 pm : link
Thats all I am going to say
RE: Ok now I am loving the Gettleman hire lol  
dpinzow : 12/30/2017 1:07 pm : link
In comment 13761083 Jay on the Island said:
Quote:
This is a huge step in rebuilding this franchise. Since Ross came aboard the Giants drafting has taken a huge step back.

It will be interesting to see if the Giants receive some heat for the Ross interview. It was clearly done solely to satisfy the Rooney rule as he wasn't a real candidate for the job.


They shouldn't because they also brought in Riddick and he was reportedly the other choice if Gettleman declined
RE: Half measures  
bLiTz 2k : 12/30/2017 1:08 pm : link
In comment 13761187 Glover said:
Quote:
fire Reese, hire a guy that worked on his staff. Keep Abrahms, fire Ross.
Big fucking deal. Gentleman makes moves any Giants fan would have the sense to make. Yea, great hire.
The right thing to do was to hire someone with absolutely zero ties previous front office. Mara had his decision made as soon as he fired Reese. Loyalty and comfort, even if that same loyalty and comfort got the Giants where they are and wasted years of Eli in his prime/late prime.
Now bring in a tough guy who enjoys telling players their worth. He enjoys it. Puts emotion into doing his business. Bad mix when dealing with prideful athletes, whether in their prime or past it.
Big mouth jerk-off.


RE: He never deserved the job  
Sammo85 : 12/30/2017 1:08 pm : link
In comment 13761223 Sy'56 said:
Quote:
Thats all I am going to say


Sy, do you think they promote from within or bring somebody from outside?

Any thoughts on candidates?
RE: Half measures  
giantsfaninphilly : 12/30/2017 1:08 pm : link
In comment 13761187 Glover said:
Quote:
fire Reese, hire a guy that worked on his staff. Keep Abrahms, fire Ross.
Big fucking deal. Gentleman makes moves any Giants fan would have the sense to make. Yea, great hire.
The right thing to do was to hire someone with absolutely zero ties previous front office. Mara had his decision made as soon as he fired Reese. Loyalty and comfort, even if that same loyalty and comfort got the Giants where they are and wasted years of Eli in his prime/late prime.
Now bring in a tough guy who enjoys telling players their worth. He enjoys it. Puts emotion into doing his business. Bad mix when dealing with prideful athletes, whether in their prime or past it.
Big mouth jerk-off.


The anger is strong in this one...
RE: Half measures  
Gatorade Dunk : 12/30/2017 1:09 pm : link
In comment 13761187 Glover said:
Quote:
fire Reese, hire a guy that worked on his staff. Keep Abrahms, fire Ross.
Big fucking deal. Gentleman makes moves any Giants fan would have the sense to make. Yea, great hire.
The right thing to do was to hire someone with absolutely zero ties previous front office. Mara had his decision made as soon as he fired Reese. Loyalty and comfort, even if that same loyalty and comfort got the Giants where they are and wasted years of Eli in his prime/late prime.
Now bring in a tough guy who enjoys telling players their worth. He enjoys it. Puts emotion into doing his business. Bad mix when dealing with prideful athletes, whether in their prime or past it.
Big mouth jerk-off.

Is that the way you'll be signing off on all your posts as a self-description from now on?
RE: He never deserved the job  
ColHowPepper : 12/30/2017 1:09 pm : link
In comment 13761223 Sy'56 said:
Quote:
Thats all I am going to say
and what you said speaks volumes
Painful to read past posts  
greek13 : 12/30/2017 1:10 pm : link
I love this site but not sure why everyone is so fast to type without
Researching. Anyone who thinks DG is the old way and that is bad? Is clearly not familiar with what he did here and in carolina- my god - and all those keep Hart people and Ross isn’t a problem people - are any of you 25 or older? Our player evaluation processes did not result in positive outcomes - time to go !!!! The Mara - Tisch show screwed up by being loyal to Reese and not TC - TC should have been kicked upstairs - Reese out the door and DG brought in last year ( I know he was employed) - get ready video game football is over - big snot blowers coming back - I hated Reese’s work for 6 years - he struck me as a slimy arrogant ass kisser -
He hired a ridiculously unprepared coach as his puppet and they both got shot - thank god - go DG -the fur will fly - I bet the roster turns over a good 20-25 people - and maybe 2 coaches survive -
Reese’s buddy  
Peppers : 12/30/2017 1:10 pm : link
No surprise. He never should have been the guy.
Is Jeremiah  
XBRONX : 12/30/2017 1:10 pm : link
Davis next?
Three down, one to go  
Red Dog : 12/30/2017 1:11 pm : link
A few weeks ago I posted a list of four people that absolutely positively had to go.

At this point it is three down and one to go.

Ben McAdoo fired.

Jerry Reese fired.

Marc Ross fired.

Tom Quinn should be fired right after this week's loss to the Deadskins.

And the purge of underperforming players has already started with Bobby Hart.

I'd say this off-season is getting started very well.

This is like the ending to The Godfather  
Jimmy Googs : 12/30/2017 1:11 pm : link
as DG starts cleaning up all the family business...
I will admit that I was disappointed that we didn't take advantage of  
robbieballs2003 : 12/30/2017 1:12 pm : link
A unique opportunity to interview different people and get fresh takes on our current issues. However, as of today, I am extremely excited by the moves.
RE: Three down, one to go  
an_idol_mind : 12/30/2017 1:16 pm : link
In comment 13761247 Red Dog said:
Quote:
A few weeks ago I posted a list of four people that absolutely positively had to go.

At this point it is three down and one to go.

Ben McAdoo fired.

Jerry Reese fired.

Marc Ross fired.

Tom Quinn should be fired right after this week's loss to the Deadskins.

And the purge of underperforming players has already started with Bobby Hart.

I'd say this off-season is getting started very well.


I would expect Quinn to remain until the next head coach is in place. Hopefully, that guy would be allowed to pick his own staff.
JJ.com article  
RobCarpenter : 12/30/2017 1:16 pm : link
Link below
Link - ( New Window )
Has This Been Confirmed?  
clatterbuck : 12/30/2017 1:16 pm : link
I hope you guys don't have to put the corks back in the bottles.
RE: Reese’s buddy  
BigBlueinChicago : 12/30/2017 1:17 pm : link
In comment 13761240 Peppers said:
Quote:
No surprise. He never should have been the guy.


The fact Mara even granted him an interview for the GM job to start is very odd.

Yes! About fuckin' time!  
est1986 : 12/30/2017 1:18 pm : link
Two asses kicked  
ij_reilly : 12/30/2017 1:19 pm : link
Things come in threes, who is next!?
DG probably has his own person in mind for the job  
RobCarpenter : 12/30/2017 1:19 pm : link
And told Mara/Tisch his immediate plans for Ross in his interview.
Gettleman may want to be ready for Monday  
Steve in South Jersey : 12/30/2017 1:21 pm : link
when he is allowed to ask for other teams for permission to interview. Is that rule only for coaches or for front office people too?
It's Black Saturday  
Poktown Pete : 12/30/2017 1:22 pm : link
Makes you wonder who's next? Would love to see a poll right now of those in favor/against seeing Apple cut? My vote is cut.
RE: He never deserved the job  
aimrocky : 12/30/2017 1:22 pm : link
In comment 13761223 Sy'56 said:
Quote:
Thats all I am going to say


In the scout show NFL network ran he looked uninterested and lazy, as Eric mentioned last week.
RE: Has This Been Confirmed?  
RobCarpenter : 12/30/2017 1:23 pm : link
In comment 13761265 clatterbuck said:
Quote:
I hope you guys don't have to put the corks back in the bottles.


DG statement (from article on nj.com):

“I worked with Marc when I was with the organization before,” Gettleman said in a team release. “I have great respect for him and high regard for his work. Clearly, we’re going in a different direction, but that doesn’t make these kinds of decisions any easier.”
Well there's the answer about Ross. What was it someone on here  
Blue21 : 12/30/2017 1:24 pm : link
said about him?
RE: Has This Been Confirmed?  
an_idol_mind : 12/30/2017 1:26 pm : link
In comment 13761265 clatterbuck said:
Quote:
I hope you guys don't have to put the corks back in the bottles.


Story on Giants.com.
GM Dave Gettleman dismisses VP, Player Evaluation Marc Ross - ( New Window )
Gloved One lost his mind  
idiotsavant : 12/30/2017 1:26 pm : link
Amusing.
WOW  
jlukes : 12/30/2017 1:27 pm : link
extremely rare to see a move like this prior to the draft.
Would love to know who Gettleman  
gmenrule : 12/30/2017 1:27 pm : link
has in mind for the job. Hope the hire is an up and coming talent from an organization that knows how to draft.
Kicking Ass  
gidiefor : Mod : 12/30/2017 1:28 pm : link
!!!!
RE: Would love to know who Gettleman  
DennyInDenville : 12/30/2017 1:28 pm : link
In comment 13761309 gmenrule said:
Quote:
has in mind for the job. Hope the hire is an up and coming talent from an organization that knows how to draft.

I like The San Diego scouts

Also maybe Riddick??
Saturday  
Professor Falken : 12/30/2017 1:29 pm : link
Morning Massacre.
I don't like seeing anyone get fired  
George : 12/30/2017 1:30 pm : link
But this, I think, was justified. Years of crappy drafting in rounds 2-5 killed this team.
RE: Half measures  
eli4life : 12/30/2017 1:31 pm : link
In comment 13761187 Glover said:
Quote:
fire Reese, hire a guy that worked on his staff. Keep Abrahms, fire Ross.
Big fucking deal. Gentleman makes moves any Giants fan would have the sense to make. Yea, great hire.
The right thing to do was to hire someone with absolutely zero ties previous front office. Mara had his decision made as soon as he fired Reese. Loyalty and comfort, even if that same loyalty and comfort got the Giants where they are and wasted years of Eli in his prime/late prime.
Now bring in a tough guy who enjoys telling players their worth. He enjoys it. Puts emotion into doing his business. Bad mix when dealing with prideful athletes, whether in their prime or past it.
Big mouth jerk-off.


Only if he had the power to get rid of you. The only one the comes across as a big mouth jerk off is you. Do everyone a favor and stfu nobody cares what you have to say
RE:  
baadbill : 12/30/2017 1:31 pm : link
In comment 13761067 GiantGrit said:
Quote:
Just a yes man for Mara. He won't make changes.


C'mon. That's nothing. Show me Chris Mara and I'll be impressed.
OK David, you have my support  
widmerseyebrow : 12/30/2017 1:32 pm : link
We can't hire from other teams  
DCPollaro : 12/30/2017 1:32 pm : link
Right now as their contracts go through the draft. Hoping it's someone like Riddick though that can come in now and get to work. Don't see us going into the draft without someone to run it
I'm really impressed with this move. There's a lot of time before  
yatqb : 12/30/2017 1:32 pm : link
the draft; I expect Gettleman to hire someone for the Ross position shortly, someone he already identified during the interview process.
RE: Chris Mara  
Jay in Toronto : 12/30/2017 1:38 pm : link
In comment 13761118 johnnyb said:
Quote:
is hiding under his desk with his cell phone calling his brother....


LOL. I hope DG finds him and takes the phone away and escorts him out of the building.
GETTLEMAN TAKING NO PRISONERS!!!  
Dave in Hoboken : 12/30/2017 1:40 pm : link
No sympathy, not married to ANYONE from past years! I love it!

He knows this entire team needs a new identity and NO ONE is exempt! I love it.
RE: This is like the ending to The Godfather  
Boy Cord : 12/30/2017 1:41 pm : link
In comment 13761250 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
as DG starts cleaning up all the family business...


That is right on the money. Lot’s of Giants wondering who’s next.
Was anyoone on Gettleman's Carolina front office team let go with him?  
Steve in South Jersey : 12/30/2017 1:41 pm : link
if so that could be someone to keep an eye on.
link  
jbeintherockies : 12/30/2017 1:45 pm : link
From the linked article, it sounds like Flowers is benched for Sunday's game and Wheeler will be starting at LT.
Link - ( New Window )
RE: RE: Three down, one to go  
81_Great_Dane : 12/30/2017 1:46 pm : link
In comment 13761258 an_idol_mind said:
Quote:
I would expect Quinn to remain until the next head coach is in place. Hopefully, that guy would be allowed to pick his own staff.
I'd expect them to let the coaches go early so they can interview for other jobs. Also Gettleman doesn't seem cautious that way. He seems like a "Keep him or dump him, decide and move on" kind of guy.
RE: RE: Has This Been Confirmed?  
clatterbuck : 12/30/2017 1:46 pm : link
In comment 13761300 an_idol_mind said:
Quote:
In comment 13761265 clatterbuck said:


Quote:


I hope you guys don't have to put the corks back in the bottles.



Story on Giants.com. GM Dave Gettleman dismisses VP, Player Evaluation Marc Ross - ( New Window )


Ok. Works for me. Gettleman said he was was going to "kick ass." New GM. New Coach. New VP Player Personnel. Seems like wholesale changes to me. Maybe some folks can calm down now?
So, um...  
Dave in Hoboken : 12/30/2017 1:49 pm : link
about Gettleman being an in-house hire that won't make any major changes....?

Literally 24 hours later he fires Marc Ross and cuts Bobby Hart. Bwahahaha!

Shows how much the know-it-all's on here know..
Ok people  
djm : 12/30/2017 1:52 pm : link
Step up and say you were wrong! You know who you are.
Apparently Gettleman thinks that Reese's selections were in line  
GeofromNJ : 12/30/2017 1:52 pm : link
with Ross's value board. Does Gettleman has his own man for the job or will he be the guy who will be watching film 18 hours a day - and so doesn't need a head of scouting?
DG not playing games  
figgy2989 : 12/30/2017 1:52 pm : link
Maybe he heard from the same source Eric had about Ross being lazy.
It’s easy to cut a guy in Hart that stinks  
Rflairr : 12/30/2017 1:54 pm : link
And makes no money. And the new GM should have the right to hire his own staff, so I have no problem with him hiring his own guy for Ross spot.

But isn’t it funny, how it’s everyones fault but the guy with the title

Senior Vice President of Player Personnel lol

You want to kick ass. Show us you can really kick ass then.

so happy to  
japanhead : 12/30/2017 1:55 pm : link
see this.. there was a ton of self-assured speculation on here that ross would be retained until after the draft.
And people thought it meant something when Ross  
Dave in Hoboken : 12/30/2017 1:55 pm : link
got his 'joe-jerkoff' interview, as if the Giants were really going to promote him to GM after the hole his buddy Reese put this franchise in. I'm amazed at how some believe everything they see see and read.
Happy New Year!  
Victor in CT : 12/30/2017 1:55 pm : link
had to be done, the whole "he's done all the scouting" line is horseshit. Gettleman and whoever he brings in have been doing it too. The last thing we need to see is Marc Ross involved in another draft.
Sy  
Andy in Boston : 12/30/2017 1:55 pm : link
What's a head of college scouting typically earn in terms if $$?
What a  
JPinstripes : 12/30/2017 1:57 pm : link
long overdue firing by the Giants. This guy was just terrible and a primary reason the team has sucked the past few years.

BYE Ross, see ya!
RE: RE: He never deserved the job  
Sy'56 : 12/30/2017 2:01 pm : link
In comment 13761230 Sammo85 said:
Quote:
In comment 13761223 Sy'56 said:


Quote:


Thats all I am going to say



Sy, do you think they promote from within or bring somebody from outside?

Any thoughts on candidates?


When it comes to directors of scouting, that is a very tough thing to project. So many teams, so many scouts, so many different ways of doing things.

A name I have been told to "look for in the future"....Ryne Nutt from KC.

RE: Sy  
Sy'56 : 12/30/2017 2:02 pm : link
In comment 13761416 Andy in Boston said:
Quote:
What's a head of college scouting typically earn in terms if $$?


It is very different team to team...I don't want to even give an average. Maybe 6 figures?
Sent a letter to Mara and Gettleman to get Sy an interview heh  
Canton : 12/30/2017 2:03 pm : link
Scot McCloughan  
DCPollaro : 12/30/2017 2:04 pm : link
Also available and has a good track record if sober
Thank g-d  
DavidinBMNY : 12/30/2017 2:18 pm : link
Eli Apple, Owa, - inexcusable that we drafted those players. Laziness - has to go.

You gave on with your big bad self DG!!!
RE: Ok now I am loving the Gettleman hire lol  
Bill in UT : 12/30/2017 2:23 pm : link
In comment 13761083 Jay on the Island said:
Quote:

It will be interesting to see if the Giants receive some heat for the Ross interview. It was clearly done solely to satisfy the Rooney rule as he wasn't a real candidate for the job.


Commish: Mr. Mara, was the Ross interview just a sham?

John Mara: Definitely not. The truth is he was easily our second choice. Unfortunately Mr. Gettleman is pretty insecure and was so threatened by Marc's talent that he fired him just to get rid of the competition.
Gettleman not f*cking around.  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 12/30/2017 2:24 pm : link
.  
bigblue1914 : 12/30/2017 2:38 pm : link
RE: It’s easy to cut a guy in Hart that stinks  
Ten Ton Hammer : 12/30/2017 2:40 pm : link
In comment 13761410 Rflairr said:
Quote:
And makes no money. And the new GM should have the right to hire his own staff, so I have no problem with him hiring his own guy for Ross spot.

But isn’t it funny, how it’s everyones fault but the guy with the title

Senior Vice President of Player Personnel lol

You want to kick ass. Show us you can really kick ass then.


Be realistic in your expectations of what the guy is allowed to do.
hammer time  
UESBLUE : 12/30/2017 2:45 pm : link
Yes  
Giants86 : 12/30/2017 2:45 pm : link
This is stuff Reese should've done *ages* ago.  
Dave in Hoboken : 12/30/2017 2:46 pm : link
If he did, and drafted alittle better, he might still be here today.

It honestly felt like Reese had slipped into a coma over the past 6 years. Little to nothing positive got done.
I hope he can get rid of Chris Mara.  
FStubbs : 12/30/2017 2:48 pm : link
By any and all rights he would be next, but ... yeah.
this is quite a strong statement about what DG  
LG in NYC : 12/30/2017 2:50 pm : link
thinks of the prior regime.

Waiving Hart, almost waiving EF and immediately firing Ross?

these are not subtle moves.

exactly what the doctor ordered.
RE: this is quite a strong statement about what DG  
Dave in Hoboken : 12/30/2017 2:58 pm : link
In comment 13761565 LG in NYC said:
Quote:
thinks of the prior regime.

Waiving Hart, almost waiving EF and immediately firing Ross?

these are not subtle moves.

exactly what the doctor ordered.


Yep. Not only are they strong moves, but he didn't waste any time in making those moves. He's 24 hours into the job after the PC. And he didn't wait until the end of the season with just one game to go; which is tomorrow. Something tells me he's going in a whole new direction here, which is needed.
Anyone else feel vindicated ?  
TMS : 12/30/2017 3:04 pm : link
Reese and Ross finally gone and we are back to reality. Sorry for the waste of ELI's and the Giants brilliant futures back in the early Coughlin days. But finally we have a GM who knows WTF is up. Go Giants.
Played golf this morning and it was  
dune69 : 12/30/2017 3:11 pm : link
cool even for Florida. My phone reported that Ross had been fired after my second or third beer at the nineteenth hole. I was immediately happy, almost ecstatic. I see Ross as a piece of the issue. However, the more that I thought about it, I realized that I do not fully understand the influence or pluses and minuses of this individual that just lost his job. I know that our drafts have been below average. Ross had to go. Time for a new start. Hopefully, our drafts will improve and we will enjoy better days. Go Blue.
Jesus Christ  
JoeyBigBlue : 12/30/2017 3:14 pm : link
About fucking time.

We’ve been asking for this since 2011 or so.
my current fantasy..  
japanhead : 12/30/2017 3:19 pm : link
gettleman to the rescue, OL re-vamped with 5 new players, defense regains its 2016 form, eli leads the giants to a third superbowl, then rides off into the sunset..
My Heavenly Instincts  
Arkbach : 12/30/2017 3:21 pm : link
never trusted Ross. He came from the eagles. I always felt he was a mole and would sell draft board info. I have no grounds.
No evidence. Just a weird feeling. Since he's been in NYG land, how many times have teams jumped ahead of the Giants on draft day? Coincidence? Maybe. Again, I have no grounds to my claim only a sick feeling. I'm glad he's gone.
RE: RE: He never deserved the job  
Jay in Toronto : 12/30/2017 3:25 pm : link
In comment 13761230 Sammo85 said:
Quote:
In comment 13761223 Sy'56 said:


Quote:


Thats all I am going to say



Sy, do you think they promote from within or bring somebody from outside?

Any thoughts on candidates?


How about a BBI email bomb to insist Sy get the job??
RE: Chris Mara  
Del Shofner : 12/30/2017 3:50 pm : link
In comment 13761118 johnnyb said:
Quote:
is hiding under his desk with his cell phone calling his brother....


mfsd : 12/30/2017 3:59 pm : link
NYDCBlue : 12/30/2017 4:00 pm : link
GOD DOES EXISIST!

um, err, hallelujah?

Now tell me Chris Mara is next????
RE: DG is the man!  
NYDCBlue : 12/30/2017 4:02 pm : link
In comment 13761070 Ryan in Albany said:
Quote:
Quinn next, please!!


Oooh Ok

1) Tom Quinn
2) Chris Mara!
Now, the DG hiring  
SHO'NUFF : 12/30/2017 4:02 pm : link
gets my full approval!
RE: RE: Ok now I am loving the Gettleman hire lol  
Simms11 : 12/30/2017 4:37 pm : link
In comment 13761496 Bill in UT said:
Quote:
In comment 13761083 Jay on the Island said:


Quote:



It will be interesting to see if the Giants receive some heat for the Ross interview. It was clearly done solely to satisfy the Rooney rule as he wasn't a real candidate for the job.



Commish: Mr. Mara, was the Ross interview just a sham?

John Mara: Definitely not. The truth is he was easily our second choice. Unfortunately Mr. Gettleman is pretty insecure and was so threatened by Marc's talent that he fired him just to get rid of the competition.


Did you forget Riddick was a black man?
Same old Giants?  
Joey in VA : 12/30/2017 4:40 pm : link
Nope. Dave is the real deal kids.
This guy earned  
St. Jimmy : 12/30/2017 4:48 pm : link
This. Reese should have done this.
RE: WOW  
dpinzow : 12/30/2017 5:04 pm : link
In comment 13761307 jlukes said:
Quote:
extremely rare to see a move like this prior to the draft.


Extremely rare to see a teams top scout fired during the most important part of bowl season
RE: RE: WOW  
Joey in VA : 12/30/2017 5:11 pm : link
In comment 13761863 dpinzow said:
Quote:
In comment 13761307 jlukes said:


Quote:


extremely rare to see a move like this prior to the draft.



Extremely rare to see a teams top scout fired during the most important part of bowl season
He's not a scout anymore and all the hay is in the barn anyway. Gettleman does things totally differently than this two man clown show we had mucking up the roster for the past several years. We don't have to watch his snarky attitude anymore either, thank god
RE: RE: RE: WOW  
mfsd : 12/30/2017 5:14 pm : link
In comment 13761874 Joey in VA said:
Quote:
In comment 13761863 dpinzow said:


Quote:


In comment 13761307 jlukes said:


Quote:


extremely rare to see a move like this prior to the draft.



Extremely rare to see a teams top scout fired during the most important part of bowl season

He's not a scout anymore and all the hay is in the barn anyway. Gettleman does things totally differently than this two man clown show we had mucking up the roster for the past several years. We don't have to watch his snarky attitude anymore either, thank god


Yup...and I thought the most telling quote from Gettleman’s brief comments was “I’ve worked with him before”.

He obviously felt the same, re: Ross. Fired him soon after pouring his coffee on his first day on the job.
Ross  
Dragon : 12/30/2017 5:21 pm : link
Gone one of the most important picks this team has had in over a decade and you fire the guy who has been spearheading the draft process. Guess he will run the draft because Ross people will be I’m next on the chopping block why should I care.
RE: Ross  
japanhead : 12/30/2017 5:27 pm : link
In comment 13761900 Dragon said:
Quote:
Gone one of the most important picks this team has had in over a decade and you fire the guy who has been spearheading the draft process. Guess he will run the draft because Ross people will be I’m next on the chopping block why should I care.


are you trying to say firing ross was ill-advised and that gettleman's first major move as GM was a huge fuckup?

if so, i vehemently disagree.
RE: Ross  
mfsd : 12/30/2017 5:33 pm : link
In comment 13761900 Dragon said:
Quote:
Gone one of the most important picks this team has had in over a decade and you fire the guy who has been spearheading the draft process. Guess he will run the draft because Ross people will be I’m next on the chopping block why should I care.


Some of the scouts predate Ross, and Gettleman must know them from his previous time with the Giants. It’s not set in stone some or all of them are gone too
...  
Ross Fired,Hart Cut, Flowers benched  
jmdvm : 12/30/2017 5:39 pm : link
Bravo!
This had to be done......  
Dry Lightning : 12/30/2017 6:13 pm : link
Ross has not only missed on talent, but on character as well. It can happen to anyone with a player, but Eli Apple, was just a really bad mistake. You can't keep Ross with the way this team has drafted.
Think the Reese/ Ross paid party tour  
TMS : 12/30/2017 6:28 pm : link
is finally over. Great for them (made lots of $$$) but ruined the Giants because they were both INCOMPETENT . Sad for ELI and TC. Lets move on.
Good.  
prdave73 : 12/30/2017 9:16 pm : link
Now fire the rest, and get a new HC, OF, DC, and SP.
found this gem...  
japanhead : 12/30/2017 9:21 pm : link
http://corner.bigblueinteractive.com/index.php?mode=2&thread=487982

Alzugaray specifically says the following was reported about Ross. He's:

- cold
- average at best
- not respected in scouting circles
- considered lazy and arrogant

apparently the book was out on this guy for a while. amazing (frightening) that he hung around as long as he did and really speaks to the rot in the front office that he did.
RE: found this gem...  
Jay on the Island : 12/30/2017 9:26 pm : link
In comment 13762364 japanhead said:
Quote:
http://corner.bigblueinteractive.com/index.php?mode=2&thread=487982

Alzugaray specifically says the following was reported about Ross. He's:

- cold
- average at best
- not respected in scouting circles
- considered lazy and arrogant

apparently the book was out on this guy for a while. amazing (frightening) that he hung around as long as he did and really speaks to the rot in the front office that he did.

It appears that Ross stuck around for so long because of Reese.
RE: Half measures  
Red Right Hand : 12/30/2017 9:40 pm : link
In comment 13761187 Glover said:
Quote:
fire Reese, hire a guy that worked on his staff. Keep Abrahms, fire Ross.
Big fucking deal. Gentleman makes moves any Giants fan would have the sense to make. Yea, great hire.
The right thing to do was to hire someone with absolutely zero ties previous front office. Mara had his decision made as soon as he fired Reese. Loyalty and comfort, even if that same loyalty and comfort got the Giants where they are and wasted years of Eli in his prime/late prime.
Now bring in a tough guy who enjoys telling players their worth. He enjoys it. Puts emotion into doing his business. Bad mix when dealing with prideful athletes, whether in their prime or past it.
Big mouth jerk-off.
That may come to pass, on the other hand, Stalin used to have people shot for defeatism.
You want a new regime coming in, saying the right things and taking decisive action.

Consider

It's been asked " why not wait to interview other candidates when their teams seasons end." Legitimate question. What's the differnce, it's asked. The difference is now he's managing this team, running it, in charge of it, in his person, for the final game of a 2-13 season to date/ Do you think he plan's to drop the last game so he get's a better pick? or does he try and win, like, for realz?

Ultimately this will tell us all we ever really need to know about Gettleman (inherent bullying disposition aside).I mean,If a guy is going to lead us to a lombardi,is he going to be the kind of guy that drops a game to move up a pick, or does he want a win more? One that makes a statement, because EVERYONE would know they were dropping a pick. To do what? Maybe if he gets fired one day, we already see the seeds of it. Not like no one saw the reasons that got Reese fired before he ever had the job. Character manifests itself early on when one has absolute power in a particular situation. Maybe he thinks he can get a win, then use it to build on, it's ultimate potential upside being greater than what he estimates the best upside of the higher pick?

Is it also necessarily a bad thing to be familiar and get along well with your employer before going to work for them? I've seen it work out well many a time. So he's a hump and he's gonna get his rocks of while he cleans house. Personally I think it might be an ideal time to remind these professional athletes that no one gives 2 shits about their feelings or their opinions, and if he delivers the message with a certain Panache, well, maybe all the better. Re=assertion of disciplione and accountability have to start somewhere. I'm not sure my priority is with these guys feelings right now. You'd like to think being 2-13 would have more of an affect on them than anything said on a forum or by fans. Quite frankly my feelings hurt and I feel lousy watching all this awful football played by what to my eye is a bunch of babies and spoiled brats, with some exceptions.

Eli Apple was prescient when he said the team had a culture problem, and him and his ilk are perfect examples of it, and the sooner they're gone the better. Make it about winning, and nothing but, ever, never give an inch, get a chance to see the team in it's CURRENT form, while he's there, in the facility. This may pat greater long term dividends than moving up a spot to take a QB who they just don't see as the guy who'll take us there.But hey, at least Gettleman has a chance to look at them them to see where they are before he has to make that call. Never too early to start changing a lousy culture, even is sour about said changes lengthy delay. Let's go win Sunday. I bet gettleman's saying the same thing. put the screws to them now, see how they respond. that's what a commander would do. After all, if ownership had already made their monds up, then the whole thing smacks of a certain integrity. Best to look at the glass as half full, for now, methinks.
RE: Played golf this morning and it was  
Red Right Hand : 12/30/2017 9:48 pm : link
In comment 13761616 dune69 said:
Quote:
cool even for Florida. My phone reported that Ross had been fired after my second or third beer at the nineteenth hole. I was immediately happy, almost ecstatic. I see Ross as a piece of the issue. However, the more that I thought about it, I realized that I do not fully understand the influence or pluses and minuses of this individual that just lost his job. I know that our drafts have been below average. Ross had to go. Time for a new start. Hopefully, our drafts will improve and we will enjoy better days. Go Blue.
....Aand if still ever heard anyone describe just exactly what it is Chris Mara does. I do know I decided that whatever it is he does, he isn't very good at it, after he went to watch the ponies. Like parcells said, you are what your record says you are, and Chris is the Senior Vice President of Player Personnel of a 2-13 team, so there's that.
Long overdue and good riddance...  
Torrag : 12/30/2017 9:57 pm : link
courtesy of BBI posster DG...

By round:

2010-JPP, Joseph, Jones
2011-Prince, Austin, Jernigan
2012-Wilson, Randle, Hosley
2013-Pugh, Hankins, Moore
2014-Odell, Richburg, Bromley
2015-Flowers, Collins, Odi
2016-Apple, Shepherd, Thompson
Ross  
Percy : 12/30/2017 11:46 pm : link
Way overdue. Good news for the New Year!
