Marc Ross fired BigBlue4You09 : 12/30/2017 12:30 pm #NYGiants GM Dave Gettleman dismisses VP of Player Evaluation Marc Ross. DETAILS: bit.ly/2zR1JNT

"same old status quo" GiantGrit : 12/30/2017 12:32 pm : link Just a yes man for Mara. He won't make changes.

DG isn't messing around nygfaninorlando : 12/30/2017 12:33 pm : link Not even 24 hours in and goodbye Hart and Ross. Love it!

Ass kicking johnnyb : 12/30/2017 12:33 pm : link just hit a higher gear!!!!



Ok now I am loving the Gettleman hire lol Jay on the Island : 12/30/2017 12:35 pm : link This is a huge step in rebuilding this franchise. Since Ross came aboard the Giants drafting has taken a huge step back.



It will be interesting to see if the Giants receive some heat for the Ross interview. It was clearly done solely to satisfy the Rooney rule as he wasn't a real candidate for the job.

Love it steviej : 12/30/2017 12:35 pm : link Now hire Riddick as asst GM

Making moves Danny L : 12/30/2017 12:35 pm : link that were needed a long time ago.



Still he seems to have a proper grasp on problematic areas.



Holy fuck yankeeslover : 12/30/2017 12:37 pm : link God I love DG.

Decisive chiro56 : 12/30/2017 12:37 pm : link Like someone else I know. Like it

Wow! Just Wow! The purge has begun and DG Simms11 : 12/30/2017 12:37 pm : link is not F’ing around!

this was the move that needed to happen George from PA : 12/30/2017 12:38 pm : link the fact that it happened so quickly is very impressive!



Gettlemen just moved up in my opinion of him!!!!



Go Gettlemen!!!

I AcidTest : 12/30/2017 12:38 pm : link hate to see anyone get fired, but the simple truth is that this is justified given our terrible drafting.



DG making some early and powerful statements with Hart and Ross.

Great moespree : 12/30/2017 12:39 pm : link This is the one thing I was worried about. That while Gettleman would be a good GM he'd either stick with some of the people already there or have Mara on his ass about firing people or not. It s is great to see neither are the case. And does give me quite a bit of hope for the future.

Once again the fans were way off.. Sean : 12/30/2017 12:39 pm : link saying Mara would not allow major changes. DG was given the keys.

Hate to say it but DennyInDenville : 12/30/2017 12:40 pm : link HES MAKING BIG BLUE GREAT AGAIN!!!!!!!





Marc Ross HAD TO GO. Especially after Flowers and apple.



I can forgive a Clint Sintim every once in a while or missing every 3rd rounder since Tuck.. but Apple and Flowers were catastrophic busts , atleast mentally that's a fact.

Chris Mara johnnyb : 12/30/2017 12:41 pm : link is hiding under his desk with his cell phone calling his brother....

I guess liteamorn : 12/30/2017 12:43 pm : link DG's access card worked TODAY !!!!

Very good montanagiant : 12/30/2017 12:43 pm : link I am so glad we will be moving in a new scouting direction

This is a good start EricJ : 12/30/2017 12:45 pm : link for Dave G.



Now, I want to see him hook a tazer up to Chris Mara's balls

Never like to see anyone get fired... Zepp : 12/30/2017 12:45 pm : link but results are the results and the drafts have sucked under Ross. I was shocked at how quickly DG did it though. It sounded like yesterday he'd take his time and go through everything. Didn't take him long to make this move.

An yet joeinpa : 12/30/2017 12:47 pm : link I read it expressed here with certainty, that there would be no significant change with John Mara in charge.



In fact as recently as Thursday the hiring of Gettleman was Presented as evidence of the predictability of John Mara.



I think recent events would qualify as sweeping change.

It says something that Gettleman didn't fire any of the front office Ten Ton Hammer : 12/30/2017 12:49 pm : link when he got to Carolina, but Ross was gone in one day, doesn't it?

I guess this ol' guy..... BillKo : 12/30/2017 12:52 pm : link means business.



Again, good hire.



Make that GREAT hire.

this deserves a post it!! EJJ : 12/30/2017 12:53 pm : link DG taking out the trash!!! SOOOOOO loving these moves being made right before New Years send a message to the players and staff!



Wait NikkiMac : 12/30/2017 12:56 pm : link Till he gets to the players Bobby hart was just the appetizer.....

Where’s the Link? Sammo85 : 12/30/2017 12:58 pm : link This is not confirmed yet.....

Excellent Stu11 : 12/30/2017 12:59 pm : link Any decision makers that have their finger prints on the last 5 drafts need to be gone. Pronto.

I seriously just jizzed my pants RobCarpenter : 12/30/2017 12:59 pm : link Such fantastic news.

my view is when tom quinn is gone viggie : 12/30/2017 12:59 pm : link the circle is complete

Half measures Glover : 12/30/2017 1:00 pm : link fire Reese, hire a guy that worked on his staff. Keep Abrahms, fire Ross.

Big fucking deal. Gentleman makes moves any Giants fan would have the sense to make. Yea, great hire.

The right thing to do was to hire someone with absolutely zero ties previous front office. Mara had his decision made as soon as he fired Reese. Loyalty and comfort, even if that same loyalty and comfort got the Giants where they are and wasted years of Eli in his prime/late prime.

Now bring in a tough guy who enjoys telling players their worth. He enjoys it. Puts emotion into doing his business. Bad mix when dealing with prideful athletes, whether in their prime or past it.

Big mouth jerk-off.

I don’t have twitter Sammo85 : 12/30/2017 1:01 pm : link Just saw it on the feed.



Wow!

Smart move WillVAB : 12/30/2017 1:01 pm : link Gettleman is gonna get this turned around quickly.

When Tom Quinn goes... TommytheElephant : 12/30/2017 1:03 pm : link Eric’s Head will explode

Ok, this is bold. 81_Great_Dane : 12/30/2017 1:04 pm : link I woulda thought it was too late to close to the draft to fire Ross. But I gotta say, this is awesome. Never like to see someone unemployed but at least there's accountability



He never deserved the job Sy'56 : 12/30/2017 1:07 pm : link Thats all I am going to say

RE: Ok now I am loving the Gettleman hire lol dpinzow : 12/30/2017 1:07 pm : link

Quote: This is a huge step in rebuilding this franchise. Since Ross came aboard the Giants drafting has taken a huge step back.



It will be interesting to see if the Giants receive some heat for the Ross interview. It was clearly done solely to satisfy the Rooney rule as he wasn't a real candidate for the job.



They shouldn't because they also brought in Riddick and he was reportedly the other choice if Gettleman declined In comment 13761083 Jay on the Island said:They shouldn't because they also brought in Riddick and he was reportedly the other choice if Gettleman declined

Painful to read past posts greek13 : 12/30/2017 1:10 pm : link I love this site but not sure why everyone is so fast to type without

Researching. Anyone who thinks DG is the old way and that is bad? Is clearly not familiar with what he did here and in carolina- my god - and all those keep Hart people and Ross isn’t a problem people - are any of you 25 or older? Our player evaluation processes did not result in positive outcomes - time to go !!!! The Mara - Tisch show screwed up by being loyal to Reese and not TC - TC should have been kicked upstairs - Reese out the door and DG brought in last year ( I know he was employed) - get ready video game football is over - big snot blowers coming back - I hated Reese’s work for 6 years - he struck me as a slimy arrogant ass kisser -

He hired a ridiculously unprepared coach as his puppet and they both got shot - thank god - go DG -the fur will fly - I bet the roster turns over a good 20-25 people - and maybe 2 coaches survive -

Reese’s buddy Peppers : 12/30/2017 1:10 pm : link No surprise. He never should have been the guy.

Three down, one to go Red Dog : 12/30/2017 1:11 pm : link A few weeks ago I posted a list of four people that absolutely positively had to go.



At this point it is three down and one to go.



Ben McAdoo fired.



Jerry Reese fired.



Marc Ross fired.



Tom Quinn should be fired right after this week's loss to the Deadskins.



And the purge of underperforming players has already started with Bobby Hart.



I'd say this off-season is getting started very well.





This is like the ending to The Godfather Jimmy Googs : 12/30/2017 1:11 pm : link as DG starts cleaning up all the family business...

I will admit that I was disappointed that we didn't take advantage of robbieballs2003 : 12/30/2017 1:12 pm : link A unique opportunity to interview different people and get fresh takes on our current issues. However, as of today, I am extremely excited by the moves.

Has This Been Confirmed? clatterbuck : 12/30/2017 1:16 pm : link I hope you guys don't have to put the corks back in the bottles.

Two asses kicked ij_reilly : 12/30/2017 1:19 pm : link Things come in threes, who is next!?

DG probably has his own person in mind for the job RobCarpenter : 12/30/2017 1:19 pm : link And told Mara/Tisch his immediate plans for Ross in his interview.

Gettleman may want to be ready for Monday Steve in South Jersey : 12/30/2017 1:21 pm : link when he is allowed to ask for other teams for permission to interview. Is that rule only for coaches or for front office people too?



It's Black Saturday Poktown Pete : 12/30/2017 1:22 pm : link Makes you wonder who's next? Would love to see a poll right now of those in favor/against seeing Apple cut? My vote is cut.

Well there's the answer about Ross. What was it someone on here Blue21 : 12/30/2017 1:24 pm : link said about him?

Gloved One lost his mind idiotsavant : 12/30/2017 1:26 pm : link Amusing.

WOW jlukes : 12/30/2017 1:27 pm : link extremely rare to see a move like this prior to the draft.

Would love to know who Gettleman gmenrule : 12/30/2017 1:27 pm : link has in mind for the job. Hope the hire is an up and coming talent from an organization that knows how to draft.

Kicking Ass gidiefor : Mod : 12/30/2017 1:28 pm : : 12/30/2017 1:28 pm : link !!!!

RE: Would love to know who Gettleman DennyInDenville : 12/30/2017 1:28 pm : link

Quote: has in mind for the job. Hope the hire is an up and coming talent from an organization that knows how to draft.

I like The San Diego scouts



Also maybe Riddick?? In comment 13761309 gmenrule said:I like The San Diego scoutsAlso maybe Riddick??

I don't like seeing anyone get fired George : 12/30/2017 1:30 pm : link But this, I think, was justified. Years of crappy drafting in rounds 2-5 killed this team.



OK David, you have my support widmerseyebrow : 12/30/2017 1:32 pm : link

We can't hire from other teams DCPollaro : 12/30/2017 1:32 pm : link Right now as their contracts go through the draft. Hoping it's someone like Riddick though that can come in now and get to work. Don't see us going into the draft without someone to run it

I'm really impressed with this move. There's a lot of time before yatqb : 12/30/2017 1:32 pm : link the draft; I expect Gettleman to hire someone for the Ross position shortly, someone he already identified during the interview process.

GETTLEMAN TAKING NO PRISONERS!!! Dave in Hoboken : 12/30/2017 1:40 pm : link No sympathy, not married to ANYONE from past years! I love it!



He knows this entire team needs a new identity and NO ONE is exempt! I love it.

So, um... Dave in Hoboken : 12/30/2017 1:49 pm : link about Gettleman being an in-house hire that won't make any major changes....?



Literally 24 hours later he fires Marc Ross and cuts Bobby Hart. Bwahahaha!



Shows how much the know-it-all's on here know..

Ok people djm : 12/30/2017 1:52 pm : link Step up and say you were wrong! You know who you are.

Apparently Gettleman thinks that Reese's selections were in line GeofromNJ : 12/30/2017 1:52 pm : link with Ross's value board. Does Gettleman has his own man for the job or will he be the guy who will be watching film 18 hours a day - and so doesn't need a head of scouting?

DG not playing games figgy2989 : 12/30/2017 1:52 pm : link Maybe he heard from the same source Eric had about Ross being lazy.

It’s easy to cut a guy in Hart that stinks Rflairr : 12/30/2017 1:54 pm : link And makes no money. And the new GM should have the right to hire his own staff, so I have no problem with him hiring his own guy for Ross spot.



But isn’t it funny, how it’s everyones fault but the guy with the title



Senior Vice President of Player Personnel lol



You want to kick ass. Show us you can really kick ass then.





so happy to japanhead : 12/30/2017 1:55 pm : link see this.. there was a ton of self-assured speculation on here that ross would be retained until after the draft.

And people thought it meant something when Ross Dave in Hoboken : 12/30/2017 1:55 pm : link got his 'joe-jerkoff' interview, as if the Giants were really going to promote him to GM after the hole his buddy Reese put this franchise in. I'm amazed at how some believe everything they see see and read.

Happy New Year! Victor in CT : 12/30/2017 1:55 pm : link had to be done, the whole "he's done all the scouting" line is horseshit. Gettleman and whoever he brings in have been doing it too. The last thing we need to see is Marc Ross involved in another draft.



What a JPinstripes : 12/30/2017 1:57 pm : link long overdue firing by the Giants. This guy was just terrible and a primary reason the team has sucked the past few years.



BYE Ross, see ya!

Sent a letter to Mara and Gettleman to get Sy an interview heh Canton : 12/30/2017 2:03 pm : link .

Scot McCloughan DCPollaro : 12/30/2017 2:04 pm : link Also available and has a good track record if sober

Thank g-d DavidinBMNY : 12/30/2017 2:18 pm : link Eli Apple, Owa, - inexcusable that we drafted those players. Laziness - has to go.



You gave on with your big bad self DG!!!

This is stuff Reese should've done *ages* ago. Dave in Hoboken : 12/30/2017 2:46 pm : link If he did, and drafted alittle better, he might still be here today.



It honestly felt like Reese had slipped into a coma over the past 6 years. Little to nothing positive got done.

I hope he can get rid of Chris Mara. FStubbs : 12/30/2017 2:48 pm : link By any and all rights he would be next, but ... yeah.

this is quite a strong statement about what DG LG in NYC : 12/30/2017 2:50 pm : link thinks of the prior regime.



Waiving Hart, almost waiving EF and immediately firing Ross?



these are not subtle moves.



exactly what the doctor ordered.

Anyone else feel vindicated ? TMS : 12/30/2017 3:04 pm : link Reese and Ross finally gone and we are back to reality. Sorry for the waste of ELI's and the Giants brilliant futures back in the early Coughlin days. But finally we have a GM who knows WTF is up. Go Giants.



Played golf this morning and it was dune69 : 12/30/2017 3:11 pm : link cool even for Florida. My phone reported that Ross had been fired after my second or third beer at the nineteenth hole. I was immediately happy, almost ecstatic. I see Ross as a piece of the issue. However, the more that I thought about it, I realized that I do not fully understand the influence or pluses and minuses of this individual that just lost his job. I know that our drafts have been below average. Ross had to go. Time for a new start. Hopefully, our drafts will improve and we will enjoy better days. Go Blue.

Jesus Christ JoeyBigBlue : 12/30/2017 3:14 pm : link About fucking time.



We’ve been asking for this since 2011 or so.

my current fantasy.. japanhead : 12/30/2017 3:19 pm : link gettleman to the rescue, OL re-vamped with 5 new players, defense regains its 2016 form, eli leads the giants to a third superbowl, then rides off into the sunset..

My Heavenly Instincts Arkbach : 12/30/2017 3:21 pm : link never trusted Ross. He came from the eagles. I always felt he was a mole and would sell draft board info. I have no grounds.

No evidence. Just a weird feeling. Since he's been in NYG land, how many times have teams jumped ahead of the Giants on draft day? Coincidence? Maybe. Again, I have no grounds to my claim only a sick feeling. I'm glad he's gone.

.... NYDCBlue : 12/30/2017 4:00 pm : link GOD DOES EXISIST!



um, err, hallelujah?



Now tell me Chris Mara is next????

Now, the DG hiring SHO'NUFF : 12/30/2017 4:02 pm : link gets my full approval!

Ross Dragon : 12/30/2017 5:21 pm : link Gone one of the most important picks this team has had in over a decade and you fire the guy who has been spearheading the draft process. Guess he will run the draft because Ross people will be I’m next on the chopping block why should I care.

This had to be done...... Dry Lightning : 12/30/2017 6:13 pm : link Ross has not only missed on talent, but on character as well. It can happen to anyone with a player, but Eli Apple, was just a really bad mistake. You can't keep Ross with the way this team has drafted.

Think the Reese/ Ross paid party tour TMS : 12/30/2017 6:28 pm : link is finally over. Great for them (made lots of $$$) but ruined the Giants because they were both INCOMPETENT . Sad for ELI and TC. Lets move on.

Good. prdave73 : 12/30/2017 9:16 pm : link Now fire the rest, and get a new HC, OF, DC, and SP.

found this gem... japanhead : 12/30/2017 9:21 pm : link http://corner.bigblueinteractive.com/index.php?mode=2&thread=487982



Alzugaray specifically says the following was reported about Ross. He's:



- cold

- average at best

- not respected in scouting circles

- considered lazy and arrogant



apparently the book was out on this guy for a while. amazing (frightening) that he hung around as long as he did and really speaks to the rot in the front office that he did. Alzugaray specifically says the following was reported about Ross. He's:- cold- average at best- not respected in scouting circles- considered lazy and arrogantapparently the book was out on this guy for a while. amazing (frightening) that he hung around as long as he did and really speaks to the rot in the front office that he did.

By round:



2010-JPP, Joseph, Jones

2011-Prince, Austin, Jernigan

2012-Wilson, Randle, Hosley

2013-Pugh, Hankins, Moore

2014-Odell, Richburg, Bromley

2015-Flowers, Collins, Odi

2016-Apple, Shepherd, Thompson