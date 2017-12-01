Marc Ross fired.

#NYGiants GM Dave Gettleman dismisses VP of Player Evaluation Marc Ross. DETAILS: bit.ly/2zR1JNT
Just a yes man for Mara. He won't make changes.
Ryan in Albany said:
+1
Not even 24 hours in and goodbye Hart and Ross. Love it!
just hit a higher gear!!!!
Go DG!
This is a huge step in rebuilding this franchise. Since Ross came aboard the Giants drafting has taken a huge step back.
It will be interesting to see if the Giants receive some heat for the Ross interview. It was clearly done solely to satisfy the Rooney rule as he wasn't a real candidate for the job.
Now hire Riddick as asst GM
Saturday(day) massacre!!! hahahahahaaaaaa
that were needed a long time ago.
Still he seems to have a proper grasp on problematic areas.
Like someone else I know. Like it
the fact that it happened so quickly is very impressive!
Gettlemen just moved up in my opinion of him!!!!
Go Gettlemen!!!
hate to see anyone get fired, but the simple truth is that this is justified given our terrible drafting.
DG making some early and powerful statements with Hart and Ross.
This is the one thing I was worried about. That while Gettleman would be a good GM he'd either stick with some of the people already there or have Mara on his ass about firing people or not. It s is great to see neither are the case. And does give me quite a bit of hope for the future.
saying Mara would not allow major changes. DG was given the keys.
HES MAKING BIG BLUE GREAT AGAIN!!!!!!!
Marc Ross HAD TO GO. Especially after Flowers and apple.
I can forgive a Clint Sintim every once in a while or missing every 3rd rounder since Tuck.. but Apple and Flowers were catastrophic busts , atleast mentally that's a fact.
is hiding under his desk with his cell phone calling his brother....
Sean said:
| saying Mara would not allow major changes. DG was given the keys.
** key card **
DG's access card worked TODAY !!!!
Jay on the Island said:
| This is a huge step in rebuilding this franchise. Since Ross came aboard the Giants drafting has taken a huge step back.
It will be interesting to see if the Giants receive some heat for the Ross interview. It was clearly done solely to satisfy the Rooney rule as he wasn't a real candidate for the job.
Isn't riddick black too?
He's probably gone into shock...
I am so glad we will be moving in a new scouting direction
for Dave G.
Now, I want to see him hook a tazer up to Chris Mara's balls
but results are the results and the drafts have sucked under Ross. I was shocked at how quickly DG did it though. It sounded like yesterday he'd take his time and go through everything. Didn't take him long to make this move.
I read it expressed here with certainty, that there would be no significant change with John Mara in charge.
In fact as recently as Thursday the hiring of Gettleman was Presented as evidence of the predictability of John Mara.
I think recent events would qualify as sweeping change.
Zepp said:
but results are the results and the drafts have sucked under Ross. I was shocked at how quickly DG did it though. It sounded like yesterday he'd take his time and go through everything. Didn't take him long to make this move.
Didn't take long to discover Ross' shortcomings.
when he got to Carolina, but Ross was gone in one day, doesn't it?
means business.
Again, good hire.
Make that GREAT hire.
DG taking out the trash!!! SOOOOOO loving these moves being made right before New Years send a message to the players and staff!
Ryan in Albany said:
LOL...no coaches are getting axed.
The new head coach will get to interview the previous regime if they wish.
Till he gets to the players Bobby hart was just the appetizer.....
This is not confirmed yet.....
Any decision makers that have their finger prints on the last 5 drafts need to be gone. Pronto.
fire Reese, hire a guy that worked on his staff. Keep Abrahms, fire Ross.
Big fucking deal. Gentleman makes moves any Giants fan would have the sense to make. Yea, great hire.
The right thing to do was to hire someone with absolutely zero ties previous front office. Mara had his decision made as soon as he fired Reese. Loyalty and comfort, even if that same loyalty and comfort got the Giants where they are and wasted years of Eli in his prime/late prime.
Now bring in a tough guy who enjoys telling players their worth. He enjoys it. Puts emotion into doing his business. Bad mix when dealing with prideful athletes, whether in their prime or past it.
Big mouth jerk-off.
Just saw it on the feed.
Wow!
Jints in Carolina said:
could kiss you, Jints, you made it happen.
Fuggin' A, DG has eliminated two cancers in one day.
Gettleman is gonna get this turned around quickly.
I woulda thought it was too late to close to the draft to fire Ross. But I gotta say, this is awesome. Never like to see someone unemployed but at least there's accountability
Glover said:
| fire Reese, hire a guy that worked on his staff. Keep Abrahms, fire Ross.
Big fucking deal. Gentleman makes moves any Giants fan would have the sense to make. Yea, great hire.
Huh? Exactly what decision outside managing the cap/negotiating contracts was Abrams involved in? Frankly we are in pretty good cap shape. Its one of the few things we've done right the past 5 years...
Thats all I am going to say
Jay on the Island said:
| This is a huge step in rebuilding this franchise. Since Ross came aboard the Giants drafting has taken a huge step back.
It will be interesting to see if the Giants receive some heat for the Ross interview. It was clearly done solely to satisfy the Rooney rule as he wasn't a real candidate for the job.
They shouldn't because they also brought in Riddick and he was reportedly the other choice if Gettleman declined
Glover said:
| fire Reese, hire a guy that worked on his staff. Keep Abrahms, fire Ross.
Big fucking deal. Gentleman makes moves any Giants fan would have the sense to make. Yea, great hire.
The right thing to do was to hire someone with absolutely zero ties previous front office. Mara had his decision made as soon as he fired Reese. Loyalty and comfort, even if that same loyalty and comfort got the Giants where they are and wasted years of Eli in his prime/late prime.
Now bring in a tough guy who enjoys telling players their worth. He enjoys it. Puts emotion into doing his business. Bad mix when dealing with prideful athletes, whether in their prime or past it.
Big mouth jerk-off.
Sy'56 said:
| Thats all I am going to say
Sy, do you think they promote from within or bring somebody from outside?
Any thoughts on candidates?
Glover said:
| fire Reese, hire a guy that worked on his staff. Keep Abrahms, fire Ross.
Big fucking deal. Gentleman makes moves any Giants fan would have the sense to make. Yea, great hire.
The right thing to do was to hire someone with absolutely zero ties previous front office. Mara had his decision made as soon as he fired Reese. Loyalty and comfort, even if that same loyalty and comfort got the Giants where they are and wasted years of Eli in his prime/late prime.
Now bring in a tough guy who enjoys telling players their worth. He enjoys it. Puts emotion into doing his business. Bad mix when dealing with prideful athletes, whether in their prime or past it.
Big mouth jerk-off.
The anger is strong in this one...
Glover said:
| fire Reese, hire a guy that worked on his staff. Keep Abrahms, fire Ross.
Big fucking deal. Gentleman makes moves any Giants fan would have the sense to make. Yea, great hire.
The right thing to do was to hire someone with absolutely zero ties previous front office. Mara had his decision made as soon as he fired Reese. Loyalty and comfort, even if that same loyalty and comfort got the Giants where they are and wasted years of Eli in his prime/late prime.
Now bring in a tough guy who enjoys telling players their worth. He enjoys it. Puts emotion into doing his business. Bad mix when dealing with prideful athletes, whether in their prime or past it.
Big mouth jerk-off.
Is that the way you'll be signing off on all your posts as a self-description from now on?
Sy'56 said:
| Thats all I am going to say
and what you said speaks volumes
I love this site but not sure why everyone is so fast to type without
Researching. Anyone who thinks DG is the old way and that is bad? Is clearly not familiar with what he did here and in carolina- my god - and all those keep Hart people and Ross isn’t a problem people - are any of you 25 or older? Our player evaluation processes did not result in positive outcomes - time to go !!!! The Mara - Tisch show screwed up by being loyal to Reese and not TC - TC should have been kicked upstairs - Reese out the door and DG brought in last year ( I know he was employed) - get ready video game football is over - big snot blowers coming back - I hated Reese’s work for 6 years - he struck me as a slimy arrogant ass kisser -
He hired a ridiculously unprepared coach as his puppet and they both got shot - thank god - go DG -the fur will fly - I bet the roster turns over a good 20-25 people - and maybe 2 coaches survive -
No surprise. He never should have been the guy.
A few weeks ago I posted a list of four people that absolutely positively had to go.
At this point it is three down and one to go.
Ben McAdoo fired.
Jerry Reese fired.
Marc Ross fired.
Tom Quinn should be fired right after this week's loss to the Deadskins.
And the purge of underperforming players has already started with Bobby Hart.
I'd say this off-season is getting started very well.
as DG starts cleaning up all the family business...
A unique opportunity to interview different people and get fresh takes on our current issues. However, as of today, I am extremely excited by the moves.
Red Dog said:
| A few weeks ago I posted a list of four people that absolutely positively had to go.
At this point it is three down and one to go.
Ben McAdoo fired.
Jerry Reese fired.
Marc Ross fired.
Tom Quinn should be fired right after this week's loss to the Deadskins.
And the purge of underperforming players has already started with Bobby Hart.
I'd say this off-season is getting started very well.
I would expect Quinn to remain until the next head coach is in place. Hopefully, that guy would be allowed to pick his own staff.
I hope you guys don't have to put the corks back in the bottles.
Peppers said:
| No surprise. He never should have been the guy.
The fact Mara even granted him an interview for the GM job to start is very odd.
Things come in threes, who is next!?
And told Mara/Tisch his immediate plans for Ross in his interview.
when he is allowed to ask for other teams for permission to interview. Is that rule only for coaches or for front office people too?
Makes you wonder who's next? Would love to see a poll right now of those in favor/against seeing Apple cut? My vote is cut.
Sy'56 said:
| Thats all I am going to say
In the scout show NFL network ran he looked uninterested and lazy, as Eric mentioned last week.
clatterbuck said:
| I hope you guys don't have to put the corks back in the bottles.
DG statement (from article on nj.com):
“I worked with Marc when I was with the organization before,” Gettleman said in a team release. “I have great respect for him and high regard for his work. Clearly, we’re going in a different direction, but that doesn’t make these kinds of decisions any easier.”
clatterbuck said:
| I hope you guys don't have to put the corks back in the bottles.
extremely rare to see a move like this prior to the draft.
has in mind for the job. Hope the hire is an up and coming talent from an organization that knows how to draft.
gmenrule said:
| has in mind for the job. Hope the hire is an up and coming talent from an organization that knows how to draft.
I like The San Diego scouts
Also maybe Riddick??
But this, I think, was justified. Years of crappy drafting in rounds 2-5 killed this team.
Glover said:
| fire Reese, hire a guy that worked on his staff. Keep Abrahms, fire Ross.
Big fucking deal. Gentleman makes moves any Giants fan would have the sense to make. Yea, great hire.
The right thing to do was to hire someone with absolutely zero ties previous front office. Mara had his decision made as soon as he fired Reese. Loyalty and comfort, even if that same loyalty and comfort got the Giants where they are and wasted years of Eli in his prime/late prime.
Now bring in a tough guy who enjoys telling players their worth. He enjoys it. Puts emotion into doing his business. Bad mix when dealing with prideful athletes, whether in their prime or past it.
Big mouth jerk-off.
Only if he had the power to get rid of you. The only one the comes across as a big mouth jerk off is you. Do everyone a favor and stfu nobody cares what you have to say
GiantGrit said:
| Just a yes man for Mara. He won't make changes.
C'mon. That's nothing. Show me Chris Mara and I'll be impressed.
Right now as their contracts go through the draft. Hoping it's someone like Riddick though that can come in now and get to work. Don't see us going into the draft without someone to run it
the draft; I expect Gettleman to hire someone for the Ross position shortly, someone he already identified during the interview process.
johnnyb said:
| is hiding under his desk with his cell phone calling his brother....
LOL. I hope DG finds him and takes the phone away and escorts him out of the building.
No sympathy, not married to ANYONE from past years! I love it!
He knows this entire team needs a new identity and NO ONE is exempt! I love it.
Jimmy Googs said:
| as DG starts cleaning up all the family business...
That is right on the money. Lot’s of Giants wondering who’s next.
if so that could be someone to keep an eye on.
From the linked article, it sounds like Flowers is benched for Sunday's game and Wheeler will be starting at LT. Link
- ( New Window
)
an_idol_mind said:
|I would expect Quinn to remain until the next head coach is in place. Hopefully, that guy would be allowed to pick his own staff.
I'd expect them to let the coaches go early so they can interview for other jobs. Also Gettleman doesn't seem cautious that way. He seems like a "Keep him or dump him, decide and move on" kind of guy.
an_idol_mind said:
| In comment 13761265 clatterbuck said:
Quote:
I hope you guys don't have to put the corks back in the bottles.
Story on Giants.com. GM Dave Gettleman dismisses VP, Player Evaluation Marc Ross - ( New Window )
Ok. Works for me. Gettleman said he was was going to "kick ass." New GM. New Coach. New VP Player Personnel. Seems like wholesale changes to me. Maybe some folks can calm down now?
about Gettleman being an in-house hire that won't make any major changes....?
Literally 24 hours later he fires Marc Ross and cuts Bobby Hart. Bwahahaha!
Shows how much the know-it-all's on here know..
Step up and say you were wrong! You know who you are.
with Ross's value board. Does Gettleman has his own man for the job or will he be the guy who will be watching film 18 hours a day - and so doesn't need a head of scouting?
Maybe he heard from the same source Eric had about Ross being lazy.
And makes no money. And the new GM should have the right to hire his own staff, so I have no problem with him hiring his own guy for Ross spot.
But isn’t it funny, how it’s everyones fault but the guy with the title
Senior Vice President of Player Personnel lol
You want to kick ass. Show us you can really kick ass then.
see this.. there was a ton of self-assured speculation on here that ross would be retained until after the draft.
got his 'joe-jerkoff' interview, as if the Giants were really going to promote him to GM after the hole his buddy Reese put this franchise in. I'm amazed at how some believe everything they see see and read.
had to be done, the whole "he's done all the scouting" line is horseshit. Gettleman and whoever he brings in have been doing it too. The last thing we need to see is Marc Ross involved in another draft.
What's a head of college scouting typically earn in terms if $$?
long overdue firing by the Giants. This guy was just terrible and a primary reason the team has sucked the past few years.
BYE Ross, see ya!
Sammo85 said:
| In comment 13761223 Sy'56 said:
Quote:
Thats all I am going to say
Sy, do you think they promote from within or bring somebody from outside?
Any thoughts on candidates?
When it comes to directors of scouting, that is a very tough thing to project. So many teams, so many scouts, so many different ways of doing things.
A name I have been told to "look for in the future"....Ryne Nutt from KC.
Andy in Boston said:
| What's a head of college scouting typically earn in terms if $$?
It is very different team to team...I don't want to even give an average. Maybe 6 figures?
Also available and has a good track record if sober
Eli Apple, Owa, - inexcusable that we drafted those players. Laziness - has to go.
You gave on with your big bad self DG!!!
Jay on the Island said:
|
It will be interesting to see if the Giants receive some heat for the Ross interview. It was clearly done solely to satisfy the Rooney rule as he wasn't a real candidate for the job.
Commish: Mr. Mara, was the Ross interview just a sham?
John Mara: Definitely not. The truth is he was easily our second choice. Unfortunately Mr. Gettleman is pretty insecure and was so threatened by Marc's talent that he fired him just to get rid of the competition.
Rflairr said:
| And makes no money. And the new GM should have the right to hire his own staff, so I have no problem with him hiring his own guy for Ross spot.
But isn’t it funny, how it’s everyones fault but the guy with the title
Senior Vice President of Player Personnel lol
You want to kick ass. Show us you can really kick ass then.
Be realistic in your expectations of what the guy is allowed to do.
If he did, and drafted alittle better, he might still be here today.
It honestly felt like Reese had slipped into a coma over the past 6 years. Little to nothing positive got done.
By any and all rights he would be next, but ... yeah.
thinks of the prior regime.
Waiving Hart, almost waiving EF and immediately firing Ross?
these are not subtle moves.
exactly what the doctor ordered.
LG in NYC said:
| thinks of the prior regime.
Waiving Hart, almost waiving EF and immediately firing Ross?
these are not subtle moves.
exactly what the doctor ordered.
Yep. Not only are they strong moves, but he didn't waste any time in making those moves. He's 24 hours into the job after the PC. And he didn't wait until the end of the season with just one game to go; which is tomorrow. Something tells me he's going in a whole new direction here, which is needed.
Reese and Ross finally gone and we are back to reality. Sorry for the waste of ELI's and the Giants brilliant futures back in the early Coughlin days. But finally we have a GM who knows WTF is up. Go Giants.
cool even for Florida. My phone reported that Ross had been fired after my second or third beer at the nineteenth hole. I was immediately happy, almost ecstatic. I see Ross as a piece of the issue. However, the more that I thought about it, I realized that I do not fully understand the influence or pluses and minuses of this individual that just lost his job. I know that our drafts have been below average. Ross had to go. Time for a new start. Hopefully, our drafts will improve and we will enjoy better days. Go Blue.
About fucking time.
We’ve been asking for this since 2011 or so.
gettleman to the rescue, OL re-vamped with 5 new players, defense regains its 2016 form, eli leads the giants to a third superbowl, then rides off into the sunset..
never trusted Ross. He came from the eagles. I always felt he was a mole and would sell draft board info. I have no grounds.
No evidence. Just a weird feeling. Since he's been in NYG land, how many times have teams jumped ahead of the Giants on draft day? Coincidence? Maybe. Again, I have no grounds to my claim only a sick feeling. I'm glad he's gone.
Sammo85 said:
| In comment 13761223 Sy'56 said:
Quote:
Thats all I am going to say
Sy, do you think they promote from within or bring somebody from outside?
Any thoughts on candidates?
How about a BBI email bomb to insist Sy get the job??
johnnyb said:
| is hiding under his desk with his cell phone calling his brother....
lol
GOD DOES EXISIST!
um, err, hallelujah?
Now tell me Chris Mara is next????
Ryan in Albany said:
Oooh Ok
1) Tom Quinn
2) Chris Mara!
Bill in UT said:
| In comment 13761083 Jay on the Island said:
Quote:
It will be interesting to see if the Giants receive some heat for the Ross interview. It was clearly done solely to satisfy the Rooney rule as he wasn't a real candidate for the job.
Commish: Mr. Mara, was the Ross interview just a sham?
John Mara: Definitely not. The truth is he was easily our second choice. Unfortunately Mr. Gettleman is pretty insecure and was so threatened by Marc's talent that he fired him just to get rid of the competition.
Did you forget Riddick was a black man?
Nope. Dave is the real deal kids.
This. Reese should have done this.
jlukes said:
| extremely rare to see a move like this prior to the draft.
Extremely rare to see a teams top scout fired during the most important part of bowl season
dpinzow said:
| In comment 13761307 jlukes said:
Quote:
extremely rare to see a move like this prior to the draft.
Extremely rare to see a teams top scout fired during the most important part of bowl season
He's not a scout anymore and all the hay is in the barn anyway. Gettleman does things totally differently than this two man clown show we had mucking up the roster for the past several years. We don't have to watch his snarky attitude anymore either, thank god
Joey in VA said:
| In comment 13761863 dpinzow said:
Quote:
In comment 13761307 jlukes said:
Quote:
extremely rare to see a move like this prior to the draft.
Extremely rare to see a teams top scout fired during the most important part of bowl season
He's not a scout anymore and all the hay is in the barn anyway. Gettleman does things totally differently than this two man clown show we had mucking up the roster for the past several years. We don't have to watch his snarky attitude anymore either, thank god
Yup...and I thought the most telling quote from Gettleman’s brief comments was “I’ve worked with him before”.
He obviously felt the same, re: Ross. Fired him soon after pouring his coffee on his first day on the job.
Gone one of the most important picks this team has had in over a decade and you fire the guy who has been spearheading the draft process. Guess he will run the draft because Ross people will be I’m next on the chopping block why should I care.
Dragon said:
| Gone one of the most important picks this team has had in over a decade and you fire the guy who has been spearheading the draft process. Guess he will run the draft because Ross people will be I’m next on the chopping block why should I care.
are you trying to say firing ross was ill-advised and that gettleman's first major move as GM was a huge fuckup?
if so, i vehemently disagree.
Dragon said:
| Gone one of the most important picks this team has had in over a decade and you fire the guy who has been spearheading the draft process. Guess he will run the draft because Ross people will be I’m next on the chopping block why should I care.
Some of the scouts predate Ross, and Gettleman must know them from his previous time with the Giants. It’s not set in stone some or all of them are gone too
Ross has not only missed on talent, but on character as well. It can happen to anyone with a player, but Eli Apple, was just a really bad mistake. You can't keep Ross with the way this team has drafted.
is finally over. Great for them (made lots of $$$) but ruined the Giants because they were both INCOMPETENT . Sad for ELI and TC. Lets move on.
Now fire the rest, and get a new HC, OF, DC, and SP.
http://corner.bigblueinteractive.com/index.php?mode=2&thread=487982
Alzugaray specifically says the following was reported about Ross. He's:
- cold
- average at best
- not respected in scouting circles
- considered lazy and arrogant
apparently the book was out on this guy for a while. amazing (frightening) that he hung around as long as he did and really speaks to the rot in the front office that he did.
japanhead said:
| http://corner.bigblueinteractive.com/index.php?mode=2&thread=487982
Alzugaray specifically says the following was reported about Ross. He's:
- cold
- average at best
- not respected in scouting circles
- considered lazy and arrogant
apparently the book was out on this guy for a while. amazing (frightening) that he hung around as long as he did and really speaks to the rot in the front office that he did.
It appears that Ross stuck around for so long because of Reese.
Glover said:
| fire Reese, hire a guy that worked on his staff. Keep Abrahms, fire Ross.
Big fucking deal. Gentleman makes moves any Giants fan would have the sense to make. Yea, great hire.
The right thing to do was to hire someone with absolutely zero ties previous front office. Mara had his decision made as soon as he fired Reese. Loyalty and comfort, even if that same loyalty and comfort got the Giants where they are and wasted years of Eli in his prime/late prime.
Now bring in a tough guy who enjoys telling players their worth. He enjoys it. Puts emotion into doing his business. Bad mix when dealing with prideful athletes, whether in their prime or past it.
Big mouth jerk-off.
That may come to pass, on the other hand, Stalin used to have people shot for defeatism.
You want a new regime coming in, saying the right things and taking decisive action.
Consider
It's been asked " why not wait to interview other candidates when their teams seasons end." Legitimate question. What's the differnce, it's asked. The difference is now he's managing this team, running it, in charge of it, in his person, for the final game of a 2-13 season to date/ Do you think he plan's to drop the last game so he get's a better pick? or does he try and win, like, for realz?
Ultimately this will tell us all we ever really need to know about Gettleman (inherent bullying disposition aside).I mean,If a guy is going to lead us to a lombardi,is he going to be the kind of guy that drops a game to move up a pick, or does he want a win more? One that makes a statement, because EVERYONE would know they were dropping a pick. To do what? Maybe if he gets fired one day, we already see the seeds of it. Not like no one saw the reasons that got Reese fired before he ever had the job. Character manifests itself early on when one has absolute power in a particular situation. Maybe he thinks he can get a win, then use it to build on, it's ultimate potential upside being greater than what he estimates the best upside of the higher pick?
Is it also necessarily a bad thing to be familiar and get along well with your employer before going to work for them? I've seen it work out well many a time. So he's a hump and he's gonna get his rocks of while he cleans house. Personally I think it might be an ideal time to remind these professional athletes that no one gives 2 shits about their feelings or their opinions, and if he delivers the message with a certain Panache, well, maybe all the better. Re=assertion of disciplione and accountability have to start somewhere. I'm not sure my priority is with these guys feelings right now. You'd like to think being 2-13 would have more of an affect on them than anything said on a forum or by fans. Quite frankly my feelings hurt and I feel lousy watching all this awful football played by what to my eye is a bunch of babies and spoiled brats, with some exceptions.
Eli Apple was prescient when he said the team had a culture problem, and him and his ilk are perfect examples of it, and the sooner they're gone the better. Make it about winning, and nothing but, ever, never give an inch, get a chance to see the team in it's CURRENT form, while he's there, in the facility. This may pat greater long term dividends than moving up a spot to take a QB who they just don't see as the guy who'll take us there.But hey, at least Gettleman has a chance to look at them them to see where they are before he has to make that call. Never too early to start changing a lousy culture, even is sour about said changes lengthy delay. Let's go win Sunday. I bet gettleman's saying the same thing. put the screws to them now, see how they respond. that's what a commander would do. After all, if ownership had already made their monds up, then the whole thing smacks of a certain integrity. Best to look at the glass as half full, for now, methinks.
dune69 said:
cool even for Florida. My phone reported that Ross had been fired after my second or third beer at the nineteenth hole. I was immediately happy, almost ecstatic. I see Ross as a piece of the issue. However, the more that I thought about it, I realized that I do not fully understand the influence or pluses and minuses of this individual that just lost his job. I know that our drafts have been below average. Ross had to go. Time for a new start. Hopefully, our drafts will improve and we will enjoy better days. Go Blue.
....Aand if still ever heard anyone describe just exactly what it is Chris Mara does. I do know I decided that whatever it is he does, he isn't very good at it, after he went to watch the ponies. Like parcells said, you are what your record says you are, and Chris is the Senior Vice President of Player Personnel of a 2-13 team, so there's that.
courtesy of BBI posster DG...
By round:
2010-JPP, Joseph, Jones
2011-Prince, Austin, Jernigan
2012-Wilson, Randle, Hosley
2013-Pugh, Hankins, Moore
2014-Odell, Richburg, Bromley
2015-Flowers, Collins, Odi
2016-Apple, Shepherd, Thompson
Way overdue. Good news for the New Year!