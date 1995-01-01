Would you sign Landon Collins to a big contract CMicks3110 : 12/30/2017 4:18 pm not only because he deserves it, but also as a message to the other players, that playing passionately for the team and loving football will be rewarded.

Collins and OBJ beatrixkiddo : 12/30/2017 4:24 pm : link Are the two guys you seek to keep here long term. Collins is a hell of. A player and now a leader on that defense. Our secondary already has a huge hole with Apple being a bust, Collins is a versatile weapon who can make this defense elite if he is surrounded by guys he can count on.



Same goes with OBJ. Sign both those guys and you don’t have to invest heavily into rebuilding depth at those positions.

Not yet, no Modus Operandi : 12/30/2017 4:26 pm : link Thus far, he's had a poor rookie year, an all-pro caliber soph season and a mediocre third year.

Overall, I don't think he's as good as he was last season and and I don't think he's as bad in coverage as he was in his rookie year or sometimes this year.



He isn't a transcending player that transforms a defense. Still often a liability in deep coverage. But a good enough guy when you can pair him up with another guy who can take care of deep responsibilities, freeing up Collins to do what he does best.



I'd wait one more season to see what Collins gives you next season.

Based on one year when the whole defense Doomster : 12/30/2017 4:28 pm : link played well? If he played like Snacks did this year, when everything around him was going to shit, then I would say yes...



He did not play well this year....you want to be paid like an all pro, then you have to do it year after year.....

I would - he's a great player and it would send a good message Eric on Li : 12/30/2017 4:28 pm : link act like a professional, play hard, produce and you will get rewarded.

You don't sign guys to monster deals Modus Operandi : 12/30/2017 4:33 pm : link Based on one good year. Not when he's cost controlled. Not unless he's a perennial all-pro type. This isn't Ed Reed.



He hasn't proven enough yet.

Yes. And those w issues LauderdaleMatty : 12/30/2017 4:33 pm : link On how he handled Apple or speaking out should blame the coaching staff and FO. He's a stud football player. Leader. Good kid. No brainer



he played half the year with a high ankle sprain CMicks3110 : 12/30/2017 4:34 pm : link and busted his ass so hard that he broke his forearm because he was playing so hard. I think that his year was decent all things considering, and he's a leader for sure.

Maybe after the next season starts! wgenesis123 : 12/30/2017 4:37 pm : link O-line and OBJ probably come first.

Collins liteamorn : 12/30/2017 4:39 pm : link Is a player, a banger and a leader, ABSOLUTELY!!

With out a doubt Peppers : 12/30/2017 4:52 pm : link He’s a cornerstone. You build around players with the character and talent Collins has.

No Dragon : 12/30/2017 5:30 pm : link Unless we move him to LB and he proves he can cover TE’s because he sure can’t cover WR’s. I don’t see Collins or any of our secondary being here when the rebuild is complete trade, cut, move on.

Yes, he is one of the top 3 safety's in the league, you don't let SterlingArcher : 12/30/2017 5:56 pm : link that kind of talent get away.

He was decent, but got a ton of shit his rookie year SFGFNCGiantsFan : 12/30/2017 6:00 pm : link Playing next to garbage. He was an All Pro in '16. He's been okay this year despite playing with an overrated Thompson and injuries.



I think the man is a stud. And he gives a damn.



yes mdc1 : 12/30/2017 6:07 pm : link he has earned and his peers do as well. The leadership of calling out that little whiny bitch was enough for me beyond the on field play.

If Collins isn't part of the longer term solution, who is? Eric on Li : 12/30/2017 6:11 pm : link Plenty of needs on this team, why add another one to the list? Finding a better SS than Collins won't be such an easy item to check off the "to do" list. Try to get a slight discount by signing him a year early and off his non-DPOY season, make him captain next year and worry about 1 less thing.

He is absolutely a big contract guy DonnieD89 : 12/30/2017 6:12 pm : link Providing he is free of injury.

Wow a lot of mixed results uconngiant : 12/30/2017 7:19 pm : link I would say Yes as he is the best in the box safety in the game While this year was down some it was because of the others in the secondary.

We have had a really bad habit.. EricJ : 12/30/2017 7:21 pm : link of not re-signing our better players once their rookie contracts expire. What is the point of drafting a quality player and developing him into one of the best at his position if you then say you cannot afford to keep him?

Yes .... Beer Man : 12/30/2017 7:55 pm : link He is a leader in the locker room, a leader on the field, and IMHO the best SS in the NFL

More and more I think about it, yes. Dave in Hoboken : 12/30/2017 7:59 pm : link It's just too bad we have to live with the JPP and OV contracts that make a Collins contract more difficult.

Not only that but the lack of pressure on the QB from these two made it more difficult for Collins.

Did he wear a hat you didn't like?

On the other hand... trueblueinpw : 12/30/2017 8:19 pm : link The OP asks about a “big” contract and I’m not sure he’s earned a “big” contract. His rookie season he wasn’t particularly good, though I think we all understood he was playing in coverage too much and hey, it’s the NFL and it was his rookie year. Last season he was outstanding and played like a beast, no doubt about it.



But what happened to LC this season? I know he’s been banged up. But I don’t remember any big games from him this season or really any big plays. And he seemed to be exposed in a lot of schemes designed to get him in coverage. Where would Collins rank among SS this season?



Also, is SS a position where guys earn “big” contracts? Does anyone build a defense around the safety position and if they do, is LC really *that* good?

Wouldnt even think twice Jimmy Googs : 12/30/2017 8:41 pm : link Collins is a professional football player...we need more of guys like him.

He did not play well this year....you want to be paid like an all pro, then you have to do it year after year.....



Lolz

But what happened to LC this season? I know he’s been banged up. But I don’t remember any big games from him this season or really any big plays. And he seemed to be exposed in a lot of schemes designed to get him in coverage. Where would Collins rank among SS this season?

... if they do, is LC really *that* good?



If you don't know what happened to him this year, then you shouldn't answer the question.

High Ankle sprain since week 5...kinda makes it hard to run in coverage. Yes he had a couple of klinker games. But he had plenty of good ones, too.

Collins is a great SS mattnyg05 : 12/30/2017 9:02 pm : link I think he’s also the best linebacker on the team and he doesn’t even play the position. I’d def re sign him.

Yes but not this off-season... est1986 : 12/30/2017 11:49 pm : link I definitely wouldn't let him play anywhere else.

Must definitely... bw in dc : 12/30/2017 11:53 pm : link He couldn't plug all the holes popping up in a schizophrenic secondary. It was just a bad year all the way around for a team becoming unglued. Give him a mulligan and lock him in.



He's a top player and headed for bigger and better things...



If you don't know what happened to him this year, then you shouldn't answer the question.

High Ankle sprain since week 5...kinda makes it hard to run in coverage. Yes he had a couple of klinker games. But he had plenty of good ones, too.



Not sure you understand what it is that I was asking. We all thought LC was going to have a season this year as good or better than what he had last year. That didn't happen and I'm wondering why. Did he really stand out in the 5 games before he got hurt? I don't remember that being the case. I'm not killing the guy, and think he's part of the future, just not ready to sign him up to a "big" contract.

I think the man is a stud. And he gives a damn.



Wasn't it our Senior Vice President of Player Personnel that was behind the Thompson pick?

My gut said yes immediately Matt M. : 8:07 am : link Then I thought about it and wondered if they should wait and see what 2018 produces. But, ultimately, this is a guy that was possibly the best defensive player in the league last year and even on a bad leg this year had nearly 100 tackles. Plus, he has emerged as the leader of this team in the locker room. Lock him up now.