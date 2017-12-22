Jim Schwartz to be a favorite if not the favorite

For the Giants HC job per Adam Schefter. Came across my ESPN app.
Apparently O'Brien is staying at Houston, too...
Tough, smart, experienced, defensive minded coach. I would assume staying with the 4-3 if Schwartz is indeed the guy.
beg his players to carry him off the field in Detroit. That kind of insecurity will be decimated in short order in NYC.
If Schwartz can put a good coaching staff around him especially a good OC, I’m ok with this move if it happens.
You can grab a guy who went 29-51 in his previous gig, you better not even consider other candidates.
Thoughts on today?
Happy Holidays
Don’t really understand the interest in him. Detroit was a tire fire under him, and was one of the most undisciplined teams I’ve seen in any sport. Seems like another Mcadoo hire where he may know Xs and Os but he can’t control the locker room if things go south
If we're trying to drum up extra interest in Schwartz so the Eagles lose him. I may be reaching here, just trying to think outside the box but a lot of times people want what others want.
Its a win-win. If we want the Eagles to lose him we put the word out that he's the favorite while at the same time hide our true target..
There is nothing appealing about Jim Schwartz whatsoever.
If I'm a Professor, you just got an A+ for a 5 page paper, with 1 paragraph.
DG wants to be the bad guy (willing to be, whichever) and having a HC with an explosive personality, no self control, coupled with a bad track record as a HC, I can't see it. Throw the remote moment. I would be shocked if they hired him.
I can see Shurmur. Calming type but take charge too. Like Ron Rivera. His work in Cleveland with limited talent, looks good now. Let DG run the dog and pony show.
All this smoke, just like the draft (for other teams, 'cause as we all know the Giants picks seem to be known to everyone).
NFC North viewing area, predominantly Lions. Pleaaaase not Schwartz. I saw his teams play some awful football. Don't want him.
Doesn’t feel like a Giants coach to me.
Crass put his foot in his mouth A-hole hired by the Mara family? Hasn't happened in my memory and I doubt it ever will.
If they want to go the way of the retread defensive minded HC I’d rather Mike Smith but even that doesn’t excite me.
If O’Brien is not available bring in Wilks. Let’s stop putting labels on the right candidate and just hire the best man for the job based on the interview process and resume.
From the Buddy Ryan/Jeff Fisher dirty evil football tree? Fuck that! Giants are the good guys, have to get an honorable coach. Plus, he has been a failure with a terrible record. This would be a very foolish move.
Especially, because of our QB situation and shit offense.
From the Buddy Ryan school of dirty football. No thank you.
I don't know why Mike Smith is considered to be a bad choice. He had a lot of good teams in Atlanta.
There have to be other good options, though. The one good thing I guess I can take from this is that the team is looking for a defensive minded coach and I think it's high time we went back to that.
Might as well bring in these other guys too then
Wade Phillips
Lovie smith
Greg schiano
Jon fox
Jeff fuckface
I want someone who has won consistently at a high level in todays game. Knows how to breed a culture of winning. Not another retread
He was kind of annoying as a coach in Detroit. Although, I don’t know if that really matters in a search. He could be a good coach, but man does he come across as annoying. Was it Harbaugh that almost slapped him?
Gettleman, either.....oh, Wait!
1) Total putz- check
2) Horrible record as a head coach- check
3) His team was undisciplined- check
4) He asked or begged to be carried off the field- check
5) He’s a complete and total putz
Sounds like he should be the 1st choice.
santacruzom said:
| You can grab a guy who went 29-51 in his previous gig, you better not even consider other candidates.
Hey, 29-51 is pretty good. With his three losses as interim HC, Steve Spagnuolo is now 10-41. His .196 winning percentage is the worst of any NFL head coach with 50+ games since World War II. (In the pre-war era, only Bert Bell was worse. Bell owned the Eagles while "coaching" them. He is better known as the commissioner who lifted the League to prominence.)
Obviously, coaching records have to be viewed in context. Pat Shurmur's 9-23 record at Cleveland looks pretty bad until you compare it to Hue Jackson's 1-30. The defense of Schwartz rests heavily on his inheriting an 0-16 team. The problem is that he had five years and never managed more than a one-and-done wild-card berth, to go with four losing seasons and a history of teams that never looked particularly well-coached.
What exactly has he accomplished in the NFL to warrant being a top HC candidate? I’m not saying this for the Giants, but any NFL team.
As someone mentioned in another thread, he has that face that you just want to punch
FStubbs said:
| From the Buddy Ryan school of dirty football. No thank you.
I don't know why Mike Smith is considered to be a bad choice. He had a lot of good teams in Atlanta.
Go back to tape of Mike Smith coaching in the playoffs - either as head coach in Atlanta or earlier as DC in Jacksonville. Maybe he did a good job in the regular season against Tampa Bay; but when it mattered most, he failed - both as a game-planner and as a game-manager.
But it would put a real damper on this move forward if he’s the head coach. He’d be just about last on my wish list
He had a talented team, and good young QB (back then) in Matt Ryan, and took them to playoffs a bunch but never got over the hump. He has a decent resume of assistant coaching jobs as well prior to that so its not like he hasn't been around the block.
But he just doesn't have the "IT" factor as a coach when it comes to leadership or vision, etc.
odd guy...
in hiring Schwartz is Eli wouldn’t have his defense to put up his “mirage” game, and delusionally convincing people he’s still a decent QB.
Schwartz had his defense totally unmotivated and unprepared. He also made no adjustments to attack the Giants passing game as they kept hitting slant routes and crossing routes.
When you put it like that, he sounds like the guy we just had as head coach.
Makes a mean Montreal smoked meat
Schwartz actually had some good defenses, but the offense was “feed the ball to Calvin Johnson.” Detroit actually looked better when Calvin Johnson left because they brought in more secondary targets
I dont see the draw, is he really the CEO with the vision?
You are such a jerk off. You are like a fucking broken record with your Eli narrative.
I was thinking/hoping the same thing.
I know this is a real stupid reason to not want a coach, but the first thing I think of with Schwartz, is the time Harbaugh 'allegedly' pushed him after the post game handshake. Just watching him run after Harbaugh, made him seem like an out of his element, defenseless little bitch. Not the image of a strong HC, in my ridiculous way of thinking.
So you haven’t had enough of that same WCO? Especially if Eli is the QB.
What’s wrong with interviewing people, especially if it yields insight into the team from an outside perspective?
I would be very disappointed, but u would not be shocked. DG's approved bloodletting notwithstanding, I think this is still a poorly run organization until proven otherwise.
Of all the available candidates, and even the ones who aren't available, Schwartz would be the absolute worst choice. He is an asshole of the highest order. What coach would ask his players to carry him off the field? How about one with a huge ego who thinks it's all about him. He is not the type of coach that players will go through a wall for. Has a real turnoff personality that many won't respond to. And his track record speaks for itself. I would question whether this guy ever even put on a jock and made a block or a tackle. Strikes me as a classroom coach who tries to scream his way to wins. The fact that Adam the Midget broke the story probably means it has no validity anyway.
Ray Handley would look good next to Schwartz.