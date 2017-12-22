Jim Schwartz to be a favorite if not the favorite Ray_Ray (NYG) : 12:15 am For the Giants HC job per Adam Schefter. Came across my ESPN app.

They should interview him all of St. Jimmy : 12:19 am : link next week and extend into the week after and then not hire him.

Fits what Gettlemen and Mara want Rjanyg : 12:20 am : link Tough, smart, experienced, defensive minded coach. I would assume staying with the 4-3 if Schwartz is indeed the guy.

He had to Phil in LA : 12:27 am : link beg his players to carry him off the field in Detroit. That kind of insecurity will be decimated in short order in NYC.

RE: Fits what Gettlemen and Mara want Ray_Ray (NYG) : 12:28 am : link

Quote: Tough, smart, experienced, defensive minded coach. I would assume staying with the 4-3 if Schwartz is indeed the guy.

If Schwartz can put a good coaching staff around him especially a good OC, I’m ok with this move if it happens. In comment 13762607 Rjanyg said:If Schwartz can put a good coaching staff around him especially a good OC, I’m ok with this move if it happens.

Any time santacruzom : 12:36 am : link You can grab a guy who went 29-51 in his previous gig, you better not even consider other candidates.

Great to see you Phil lono801 : 12:36 am : link Thoughts on today?



Happy Holidays

If you thought McAdoo was an asshole..... bceagle05 : 12:38 am : link .

Do we have to hope the Eagless keep winning now? robbieballs2003 : 12:42 am : link Ugh.

Don’t really get it Mkdaman1818 : 1:18 am : link Don’t really understand the interest in him. Detroit was a tire fire under him, and was one of the most undisciplined teams I’ve seen in any sport. Seems like another Mcadoo hire where he may know Xs and Os but he can’t control the locker room if things go south

i hate this guy OdellBeckhamJr : 1:29 am : link not a fan

I wonder Peppers : 1:30 am : link If we're trying to drum up extra interest in Schwartz so the Eagles lose him. I may be reaching here, just trying to think outside the box but a lot of times people want what others want.



Its a win-win. If we want the Eagles to lose him we put the word out that he's the favorite while at the same time hide our true target..

RE: Don’t really get it Homer_Jones : 2:10 am : link

Quote: Don’t really understand the interest in him. Detroit was a tire fire under him, and was one of the most undisciplined teams I’ve seen in any sport. Seems like another Mcadoo hire where he may know Xs and Os but he can’t control the locker room if things go south



If I'm a Professor, you just got an A+ for a 5 page paper, with 1 paragraph.



DG wants to be the bad guy (willing to be, whichever) and having a HC with an explosive personality, no self control, coupled with a bad track record as a HC, I can't see it. Throw the remote moment. I would be shocked if they hired him.



I can see Shurmur. Calming type but take charge too. Like Ron Rivera. His work in Cleveland with limited talent, looks good now. Let DG run the dog and pony show.



All this smoke, just like the draft (for other teams, 'cause as we all know the Giants picks seem to be known to everyone).



Not anymore.



PS:



The link is an article as to why the Bengals should hire Shurmur.







- ( In comment 13762632 Mkdaman1818 said:If I'm a Professor, you just got an A+ for a 5 page paper, with 1 paragraph.DG wants to be the bad guy (willing to be, whichever) and having a HC with an explosive personality, no self control, coupled with a bad track record as a HC, I can't see it. Throw the remote moment. I would be shocked if they hired him.I can see Shurmur. Calming type but take charge too. Like Ron Rivera. His work in Cleveland with limited talent, looks good now. Let DG run the dog and pony show.All this smoke, just like the draft (for other teams, 'cause as we all know the Giants picks seem to be known to everyone).Not anymore.PS:The link is an article as to why the Bengals should hire Shurmur. Link - ( New Window

I live in the Photoguy : 6:29 am : link NFC North viewing area, predominantly Lions. Pleaaaase not Schwartz. I saw his teams play some awful football. Don't want him.

I don’t see it.. Sean : 7:20 am : link Doesn’t feel like a Giants coach to me.

Not buying the schwartz to Giants narrative Torrag : 7:23 am : link Crass put his foot in his mouth A-hole hired by the Mara family? Hasn't happened in my memory and I doubt it ever will.

I want no part of Schwartz.... Chris684 : 7:35 am : link If they want to go the way of the retread defensive minded HC I’d rather Mike Smith but even that doesn’t excite me.



If O’Brien is not available bring in Wilks. Let’s stop putting labels on the right candidate and just hire the best man for the job based on the interview process and resume.

Big mistake....... Dry Lightning : 7:45 am : link From the Buddy Ryan/Jeff Fisher dirty evil football tree? Fuck that! Giants are the good guys, have to get an honorable coach. Plus, he has been a failure with a terrible record. This would be a very foolish move.

Shurmur a much better fit..... Dry Lightning : 7:49 am : link Especially, because of our QB situation and shit offense.

I want no parts of him. FStubbs : 7:50 am : link From the Buddy Ryan school of dirty football. No thank you.



I don't know why Mike Smith is considered to be a bad choice. He had a lot of good teams in Atlanta.



There have to be other good options, though. The one good thing I guess I can take from this is that the team is looking for a defensive minded coach and I think it's high time we went back to that.

Why? mattlawson : 7:53 am : link Might as well bring in these other guys too then



Wade Phillips

Lovie smith

Greg schiano

Jon fox

Jeff fuckface

Etc





I want someone who has won consistently at a high level in todays game. Knows how to breed a culture of winning. Not another retread



I suppose he could be good. mattyblue : 7:58 am : link He was kind of annoying as a coach in Detroit. Although, I don’t know if that really matters in a search. He could be a good coach, but man does he come across as annoying. Was it Harbaugh that almost slapped him?

Let’s go over his credentials: RottenApple : 8:07 am : link 1) Total putz- check

2) Horrible record as a head coach- check

3) His team was undisciplined- check

4) He asked or begged to be carried off the field- check

And

5) He’s a complete and total putz



Sounds like he should be the 1st choice.

RE: Any time... Big Blue Blogger : 8:16 am : link Quote: You can grab a guy who went 29-51 in his previous gig, you better not even consider other candidates. Hey, 29-51 is pretty good. With his three losses as interim HC, Steve Spagnuolo is now 10-41. His .196 winning percentage is the worst of any NFL head coach with 50+ games since World War II. (In the pre-war era, only Bert Bell was worse. Bell owned the Eagles while "coaching" them. He is better known as the commissioner who lifted the League to prominence.)



Obviously, coaching records have to be viewed in context. Pat Shurmur's 9-23 record at Cleveland looks pretty bad until you compare it to Hue Jackson's 1-30. The defense of Schwartz rests heavily on his inheriting an 0-16 team. The problem is that he had five years and never managed more than a one-and-done wild-card berth, to go with four losing seasons and a history of teams that never looked particularly well-coached. santacruzom said:Hey, 29-51 is pretty good. With his three losses as interim HC, Steve Spagnuolo is now 10-41. His .196 winning percentage is the worst of any NFL head coach with 50+ games since World War II. (In the pre-war era, only Bert Bell was worse. Bell owned the Eagles while "coaching" them. He is better known as the commissioner who lifted the League to prominence.)Obviously, coaching records have to be viewed in context. Pat Shurmur's 9-23 record at Cleveland looks pretty bad until you compare it to Hue Jackson's 1-30. The defense of Schwartz rests heavily on his inheriting an 0-16 team. The problem is that he had five years and never managed more than a one-and-done wild-card berth, to go with four losing seasons and a history of teams that never looked particularly well-coached.

I don’t get the Schwartz appeal figgy2989 : 8:20 am : link What exactly has he accomplished in the NFL to warrant being a top HC candidate? I’m not saying this for the Giants, but any NFL team.



As someone mentioned in another thread, he has that face that you just want to punch

RE: I want no parts of him. Big Blue Blogger : 8:23 am : link Quote: From the Buddy Ryan school of dirty football. No thank you.



I don't know why Mike Smith is considered to be a bad choice. He had a lot of good teams in Atlanta. Go back to tape of Mike Smith coaching in the playoffs - either as head coach in Atlanta or earlier as DC in Jacksonville. Maybe he did a good job in the regular season against Tampa Bay; but when it mattered most, he failed - both as a game-planner and as a game-manager. FStubbs said:Go back to tape of Mike Smith coaching in the playoffs - either as head coach in Atlanta or earlier as DC in Jacksonville. Maybe he did a good job in the regular season against Tampa Bay; but when it mattered most, he failed - both as a game-planner and as a game-manager.

Schwartz may be a great DC Dave in PA : 8:27 am : link But it would put a real damper on this move forward if he’s the head coach. He’d be just about last on my wish list

I live in ATL and Mike Smith was such an odd guy here for years Jimmy Googs : 8:30 am : link He had a talented team, and good young QB (back then) in Matt Ryan, and took them to playoffs a bunch but never got over the hump. He has a decent resume of assistant coaching jobs as well prior to that so its not like he hasn't been around the block.



But he just doesn't have the "IT" factor as a coach when it comes to leadership or vision, etc.



odd guy...

The other negative Sammo85 : 8:41 am : link in hiring Schwartz is Eli wouldn’t have his defense to put up his “mirage” game, and delusionally convincing people he’s still a decent QB.



Schwartz had his defense totally unmotivated and unprepared. He also made no adjustments to attack the Giants passing game as they kept hitting slant routes and crossing routes.

RE: Let’s go over his credentials: FStubbs : 8:47 am : link

Quote: 1) Total putz- check

2) Horrible record as a head coach- check

3) His team was undisciplined- check

4) He asked or begged to be carried off the field- check

And

5) He’s a complete and total putz



Sounds like he should be the 1st choice.



When you put it like that, he sounds like the guy we just had as head coach. In comment 13762707 RottenApple said:When you put it like that, he sounds like the guy we just had as head coach.

RE: RE: Any time... Mike in NY : 9:17 am : link

Quote: santacruzom said:



Quote:





You can grab a guy who went 29-51 in his previous gig, you better not even consider other candidates.



Hey, 29-51 is pretty good. With his three losses as interim HC, Steve Spagnuolo is now 10-41. His .196 winning percentage is the worst of any NFL head coach with 50+ games since World War II. (In the pre-war era, only Bert Bell was worse. Bell owned the Eagles while "coaching" them. He is better known as the commissioner who lifted the League to prominence.)



Obviously, coaching records have to be viewed in context. Pat Shurmur's 9-23 record at Cleveland looks pretty bad until you compare it to Hue Jackson's 1-30. The defense of Schwartz rests heavily on his inheriting an 0-16 team. The problem is that he had five years and never managed more than a one-and-done wild-card berth, to go with four losing seasons and a history of teams that never looked particularly well-coached.



Schwartz actually had some good defenses, but the offense was “feed the ball to Calvin Johnson.” Detroit actually looked better when Calvin Johnson left because they brought in more secondary targets In comment 13762724 Big Blue Blogger said:Schwartz actually had some good defenses, but the offense was “feed the ball to Calvin Johnson.” Detroit actually looked better when Calvin Johnson left because they brought in more secondary targets

RE: The other negative KingBlue : 10:54 am : link

Quote: in hiring Schwartz is Eli wouldn’t have his defense to put up his “mirage” game, and delusionally convincing people he’s still a decent QB.



Schwartz had his defense totally unmotivated and unprepared. He also made no adjustments to attack the Giants passing game as they kept hitting slant routes and crossing routes.



You are such a jerk off. You are like a fucking broken record with your Eli narrative. In comment 13762753 Sammo85 said:You are such a jerk off. You are like a fucking broken record with your Eli narrative.

RE: I wonder smshmth8690 : 10:58 am : link

Quote: If we're trying to drum up extra interest in Schwartz so the Eagles lose him. I may be reaching here, just trying to think outside the box but a lot of times people want what others want.



Its a win-win. If we want the Eagles to lose him we put the word out that he's the favorite while at the same time hide our true target..



I was thinking/hoping the same thing.

I know this is a real stupid reason to not want a coach, but the first thing I think of with Schwartz, is the time Harbaugh 'allegedly' pushed him after the post game handshake. Just watching him run after Harbaugh, made him seem like an out of his element, defenseless little bitch. Not the image of a strong HC, in my ridiculous way of thinking.



In comment 13762637 Peppers said:I was thinking/hoping the same thing.I know this is a real stupid reason to not want a coach, but the first thing I think of with Schwartz, is the time Harbaugh 'allegedly' pushed him after the post game handshake. Just watching him run after Harbaugh, made him seem like an out of his element, defenseless little bitch. Not the image of a strong HC, in my ridiculous way of thinking.

No way they hire Schwartz. No way rdt288 : 11:30 am : link -



McDaniels!!!

RE: Shurmur a much better fit..... Rflairr : 11:56 am : link

Quote: Especially, because of our QB situation and shit offense.



So you haven’t had enough of that same WCO? Especially if Eli is the QB. In comment 13762687 Dry Lightning said:So you haven’t had enough of that same WCO? Especially if Eli is the QB.

Interviewing the DC of a division rival is not a bad idea glowrider : 11:59 am : link What’s wrong with interviewing people, especially if it yields insight into the team from an outside perspective?

Go hard for David Shaw gmenrule : 12:41 pm : link at Stanford.

RE: RE: Don’t really get it santacruzom : 12:51 pm : link



DG wants to be the bad guy (willing to be, whichever) and having a HC with an explosive personality, no self control, coupled with a bad track record as a HC, I can't see it. Throw the remote moment. I would be shocked if they hired him.

[/quote]



I would be very disappointed, but u would not be shocked. DG's approved bloodletting notwithstanding, I think this is still a poorly run organization until proven otherwise. In comment 13762651 DG wants to be the bad guy (willing to be, whichever) and having a HC with an explosive personality, no self control, coupled with a bad track record as a HC, I can't see it. Throw the remote moment. I would be shocked if they hired him.[/quote]I would be very disappointed, but u would not be shocked. DG's approved bloodletting notwithstanding, I think this is still a poorly run organization until proven otherwise.