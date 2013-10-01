Question for those who want to draft a QB at 2 LatHarv83 : 12/31/2017 8:37 pm Do you honestly have a deep conviction about any of the guys in this draft? On the surface I understand the desire to draft a QB at 2 given our high position and Eli’s age, but that doesn’t mean you do it unless you truly have a strong belief in one of them. As bad as you think the situation is now, it could be even worse. Whiffing on a QB high in the draft can set you back several seasons, it gets compounded by your investment in the player and the pressure to give him countless opportunities before you write him off. Or you could get stuck with a guy who may not be a bust, but is thoroughly mediocre and you waste many seasons on him just because you fear you could do a lot worse by enduring another QB search.... we find several teams in this predicament



Only time will tell but I’m not sold yet enough on any of these potential qb prospects to take the risk on them. Maybe time and the opinions of people who follow this more closely than I can sway me over time, but as of now I see the appeal in going with a Barkley at 2, sticking with Eli, taking a flier on a qb in the mid rounds to add with Webb and maybe get lucky with one of them. You can revisit this next year.





What if the Browns feel the same way 81_Great_Dane : 12/31/2017 8:38 pm : link and draft Barkley #1?

81greatdane LatHarv83 : 12/31/2017 8:39 pm : link Then I’d just take the best player available, whoever that is. I doubt they take Barkley 1st though. They are almost under pressure to take a QB given the guys they’ve passed on in recent drafts

As AcidTest : 12/31/2017 8:44 pm : link I have said, I am tentatively inclined to pass on all the QBs, and trade down. But if forced to pick, i would take Allen. His arm is generational, his size will given him a better chance of absorbing hits in the pocket, and he's mobile. Those qualities are particularly important as OL play declines. We also have Webb in reserve if Allen busts.

I think both Rosen and Darnold will be very good players The_Boss : 12/31/2017 8:46 pm : link You aren’t drafting in April for just 2018. You are drafting for 2019 thru (hopefully) 2033. I’ll be the first to admit both come with questions right now. But, come September of 2019, after a full 17 months with the team, they’ll likely be ready to play. It’s Gettleman’s job to procure a roster around them.

How did you feel about Goff and Wentz? Boy Cord : 12/31/2017 8:47 pm : link Goff was viewed as a reach at #1 overall and the Eagles were criticized by many for giving up a cadre of picks for Wentz.





3 of them Thegratefulhead : 12/31/2017 8:48 pm : link I think Rosen, Darnold and Mayfield will all very good.

The boss LatHarv83 : 12/31/2017 8:49 pm : link If I shared your confidence on their long term prospects of course it’s a move you make, but I’m not sure I see a guy in this draft worth the investment that high. We will see I guess. I don’t see myself as a homer but I truly think this team could be decent next year with a return to health and a few tweaks

RE: again, the Browns have the 1st and 3rd...picks Boy Cord : 12/31/2017 8:51 pm : link

Quote: will be interesting



4th, not 3rd. In comment 13764818 George from PA said:4th, not 3rd.

It's Thinblueline : 12/31/2017 8:53 pm : link The general consensus amongst many NFL talent evaluators Kiper, Mayock etc that this is a strong QB draft class and we are primed to get one of them! There is absolutely no other choice... Without a NFL caliber QB we will be doomed for mediocrity for years to come "Dave Brown".

Josh Rosen is going to be a star twostepgiants : 12/31/2017 8:53 pm : link No prospect is perfect. Ill take the injury risk on him. QB is about decision making. He’s the best of the bunch and I feel the strongest prospect at the position to come out since Luck.

My conviction is solely based on what happens with Eli. Diver_Down : 12/31/2017 8:54 pm : link If Eli is retained, then I listen to trade down offers. The only way a trade down is accepted is if it greatly benefits the Giants. If no team wants #2, then I take a)Barkely, b)Fitzpatric, c)Chubb. Those 3 are order of preference depending on result of FA.



If Eli's roster bonus is not paid and the team releases him, then I take a)Rosen or b)Allen. I don't want a Top 10 pick sitting on scholarship as they learn to take a snap under center. Top 10 rookie contracts with the 5th year option requires the player to play. The 5th year option for the Top 10 is a slightly cheaper Franchise Tag. We are seeing that with Flowers as the deadline to pickup his option is in May which will guarantee $14M. Eli Apple has 2 years before his 5th year option guarantees $15M. The Jags picked up Bortles 5th year option for $19M. So unless that player is a surefire franchise player, they are essentially on a 4 year contract. The franchise needs to maximize all 4 years of the cost controlled salary with production and not a year spent on scholarship.

RE: How did you feel about Goff and Wentz? LatHarv83 : 12/31/2017 8:55 pm : link

Quote: Goff was viewed as a reach at #1 overall and the Eagles were criticized by many for giving up a cadre of picks for Wentz.





Truthfully I didn’t have a strong feeling either way because I didn’t see either of them play much in college, and since the Giants weren’t in the mix for either of them I didn’t spend much time digging for deeper knowledge. It has definitely worked for both of those organizations. Hope we get similar luck. In comment 13764810 Boy Cord said:Truthfully I didn’t have a strong feeling either way because I didn’t see either of them play much in college, and since the Giants weren’t in the mix for either of them I didn’t spend much time digging for deeper knowledge. It has definitely worked for both of those organizations. Hope we get similar luck.

If they go jtgiants : 12/31/2017 9:05 pm : link QB it has to be Darnold. I'm not touching Rosen w those injury concerns

Rosen or Darnold are worthy of the pick jeff57 : 12/31/2017 9:07 pm : link .

RE: Josh Rosen is going to be a star LatHarv83 : 12/31/2017 9:08 pm : link

Quote: No prospect is perfect. Ill take the injury risk on him. QB is about decision making. He’s the best of the bunch and I feel the strongest prospect at the position to come out since Luck.



If we take him I hope you are right. I’m obviously worried about the injury concerns as you said. I also have to say that I’ve heard a lot of people echo what you’ve said saying Rosen is the most gifted prospect since Luck. From what I’ve seen, I don’t know what I’m missing, but his arm doesn’t jump out at me as being a once or twice in a decade phenomenon. He could very well be a great qb at the next level, but I’m missing the awe inducing reviews of his talent I’ve heard many attest to In comment 13764824 twostepgiants said:If we take him I hope you are right. I’m obviously worried about the injury concerns as you said. I also have to say that I’ve heard a lot of people echo what you’ve said saying Rosen is the most gifted prospect since Luck. From what I’ve seen, I don’t know what I’m missing, but his arm doesn’t jump out at me as being a once or twice in a decade phenomenon. He could very well be a great qb at the next level, but I’m missing the awe inducing reviews of his talent I’ve heard many attest to

The way i look at it is... Hades07 : 12/31/2017 9:09 pm : link ...my feelings on a specific prospect doesn't matter. If the Giants have conviction about a specific QB that is available to them at #2, they should take him. Not get cute and try to trade back a few slots because they feel other team's might like another more. If the Giants do not have conviction on a specific QB available at #2, they should not just take a QB because they need one and are drafting so high. Take another player or trade down.

RE: Josh Rosen is going to be a star Boy Cord : 12/31/2017 9:09 pm : link

Quote: No prospect is perfect. Ill take the injury risk on him. QB is about decision making. He’s the best of the bunch and I feel the strongest prospect at the position to come out since Luck.



The only thing that concerns me is his concussion history. Flashbacks of Chris Chandler getting his head bounced on the turf.



I have no problem with a QB sitting for a year.



Bottom line is, I trust Gettleman. So glad he is in control as opposed to Reese/Ross. In comment 13764824 twostepgiants said:The only thing that concerns me is his concussion history. Flashbacks of Chris Chandler getting his head bounced on the turf.I have no problem with a QB sitting for a year.Bottom line is, I trust Gettleman. So glad he is in control as opposed to Reese/Ross.

Right now... bw in dc : 12/31/2017 9:11 pm : link the QB class of 2019 is average at best.



So it's almost mandatory to take the QB now.



This class is solid. It's worth the stretch...

Ki Jana Carter , Blair Thomas , and Curtis Enis Archer : 12/31/2017 9:24 pm : link There are no certain things when it comes to drafting

There is always risk, no one can guarantee that Barkley will not be Balir Thomas

There are no guarantees that Rosen will be a stud

The giants should pick the best player regardless of position







RE: Right now... mattyblue : 12/31/2017 9:25 pm : link

Quote: the QB class of 2019 is average at best.



So it's almost mandatory to take the QB now.



This class is solid. It's worth the stretch...



Average at best? I think that’s a little shortsighted In comment 13764848 bw in dc said:Average at best? I think that’s a little shortsighted

No matter the position Peppers : 12/31/2017 9:25 pm : link If we miss on this early of a draft pick it could set us back. Barkley is no more a sure thing than Rosen, as many of us know there’s no such thing as a “sure thing”.



To answer your question, I believe in two QBs this year. Rosen and Mayfield. Mayfields exact clone is Russell Wilson with the competiveness of Brett Favre. While Rosen has the accuracy, quick release, smarts and even the arrogance that reminds me a little of both Rodgers and Brady.



Nelson is the best player in this draft IMO but Positional Value is something many teams still take into consideration especially drafting this early. A Guard likely won’t be in the top 3 picks.

My apologies mattyblue : 12/31/2017 9:26 pm : link I read that wrong. I think its a nice class this year.

RE: Ki Jana Carter , Blair Thomas , and Curtis Enis LatHarv83 : 12/31/2017 9:32 pm : link

Quote: There are no certain things when it comes to drafting

There is always risk, no one can guarantee that Barkley will not be Balir Thomas

There are no guarantees that Rosen will be a stud

The giants should pick the best player regardless of position







It’s true there is a risk with every player (though I can’t see Barkley being a bust unless he gets hurt, could be wrong though we’ll see), but qb always carries a lot more risk because of the weight that guy carries in your franchise. It’s more important to nail that pick. You almost have to commit to him for 2-3 years no matter how he plays to see the investment through and exhaust all his opportunities, and his development can hold the whole show hostage because he touches the ball on every offensive snap



I’m almost more afraid of taking the guy who is a cut or two above a bust. You wind up with a mediocre QB and can feel pressured to stick with him because “we could do worse”



If we take a QB I just hope we get it right In comment 13764856 Archer said:It’s true there is a risk with every player (though I can’t see Barkley being a bust unless he gets hurt, could be wrong though we’ll see), but qb always carries a lot more risk because of the weight that guy carries in your franchise. It’s more important to nail that pick. You almost have to commit to him for 2-3 years no matter how he plays to see the investment through and exhaust all his opportunities, and his development can hold the whole show hostage because he touches the ball on every offensive snapI’m almost more afraid of taking the guy who is a cut or two above a bust. You wind up with a mediocre QB and can feel pressured to stick with him because “we could do worse”If we take a QB I just hope we get it right

There thomasa510 : 12/31/2017 9:40 pm : link All heavily scrutinized college players will expose warts. Even those can't miss players sometimes miss.



While it is better to have a Julian Peppers or an Marshall Faulk than a Jay Cutler, none of us, or likely the scouts and GMs know that they are selecting between those options.



Getting a good qb is more important than a great ol player but if the former doesn't exist we are obviously better with a different position.

RE: Josh Rosen is going to be a star BIGbluegermany : 12/31/2017 9:40 pm : link

Quote: No prospect is perfect. Ill take the injury risk on him. QB is about decision making. He’s the best of the bunch and I feel the strongest prospect at the position to come out since Luck.



Yeah,if we take a QB, it should be Rosen In comment 13764824 twostepgiants said:Yeah,if we take a QB, it should be Rosen

It's hard to have a full conviction on one OBJXIII : 12/31/2017 9:52 pm : link We're gonna have to realize and accept that an Eli Manning caliber player is a rarity. If we draft a QB with the same potential as Wentz or Goff then we made out great. It's a huge risk taking a QB top 5 cause they bust sometimes, but it's a risk you have to be willing to take if you want a franchise quarterback. Between Rosen, Darnold, Mayfield, Allen, and Jackson, those are all potential pro-bowl QBs. You could argue they all could turn out to be 10 year starters. Lets hope so if we take one.

RE: RE: Josh Rosen is going to be a star twostepgiants : 12/31/2017 9:54 pm : link Id suggest that if you are looking for a generational arm then thats why- you are looking for the wrong thing. You dont need to throw it 80 yards to win a SB. The position is about decision making, leadership and ability to remain level in the clutch.



Jeff George, Jamarcus Russell. Incredible talents and arms.



Joe Montana and Tom Brady- the oposite.



Tom Brady wrote this about his scouting report



I found my combine shirt from 17 years ago and it got me thinking. This is what they said about me then..... Poor build, Skinny, Lacks great physical stature and strength, Lacks mobility and ability to avoid the rush, Lacks a really strong arm, Can’t drive the ball downfield, Does not throw a really tight spiral, System-type player who can get exposed if forced to ad lib, Gets knocked down easily As @edelman11 always reminds me ... "You can prove em right or you can prove em wrong!" Good luck to all of you this weekend!!

MARCH 3



Rosen's AcidTest : 12/31/2017 9:59 pm : link frame reminds me of Tony Eason. A lot of his game does as well.

RE: Rosen's bw in dc : 12/31/2017 10:07 pm : link

Quote: frame reminds me of Tony Eason. A lot of his game does as well.



Body type? Maybe - I sort of see your point, possibly the brittle type...



Arm talent? - NFW. Eason isn't in the same universe as Rosen.



In comment 13764920 AcidTest said:Body type? Maybe - I sort of see your point, possibly the brittle type...Arm talent? - NFW. Eason isn't in the same universe as Rosen.

Too early still ZogZerg : 12/31/2017 10:08 pm : link Need to see combine, etc.

Rosen was rated the #1 high school prospect by Rivals Vanzetti : 12/31/2017 10:08 pm : link He then went on to have a very successful career at UCLA.



He is in the same group as Peyton, Eli, Elway as a cant miss prospect.



The guys who have a high failure rate are later risers like Jeff George, David Carr, Jamarcus Russell and more recently Blake Bortels (though he has been better).



Plus, recently, most of the highly touted QB prospects have succeeded because the college game is a lot closer to the pro game than it used to be. Also, the emphasis on the passing game in college makes it easier to judge a QB than it was in the past.



Think about the last five years. How many college QBs did you think were going to be really good who turned out to be busts? Not too many. I really don't think QB today has a higher bust rate than any other position. Some teams are just desperate and draft guys too high.

I’ll probably talk myself into Rosen by draft day LatHarv83 : 12/31/2017 10:11 pm : link If it looks like we are going that route. We need to hit this coaching hire obviously as well, because the wrong hire can impede this pick even if we pick a worthwhile prospect.

RE: It's hard to have a full conviction on one Vanzetti : 12/31/2017 10:16 pm : link

Quote: We're gonna have to realize and accept that an Eli Manning caliber player is a rarity. If we draft a QB with the same potential as Wentz or Goff then we made out great. It's a huge risk taking a QB top 5 cause they bust sometimes, but it's a risk you have to be willing to take if you want a franchise quarterback. Between Rosen, Darnold, Mayfield, Allen, and Jackson, those are all potential pro-bowl QBs. You could argue they all could turn out to be 10 year starters. Lets hope so if we take one.



Wentz is a better QB than Eli. He probably won't stay healthy. So you can say Eli is better because he will give more production. But when both are healthy, Wentz is better now and will be even better as he gets more experience. In comment 13764908 OBJXIII said:Wentz is a better QB than Eli. He probably won't stay healthy. So you can say Eli is better because he will give more production. But when both are healthy, Wentz is better now and will be even better as he gets more experience.

I dont want Barkely twostepgiants : 12/31/2017 10:19 pm : link I dont really feel RBs are franchise players to win SBs. I havent really seen it pan out. Even if he is Adrian Petersen or Barry Sanders. Their teams didnt really accomplish much even though they were incredible generational players. Plus RBs also have high bust potential, Trent Richardson. And Penn States highly touted backs in the past have busted.



Even Emmitt Smith had HOF QB, WRs, awesome line, defense, HC, etc.



RBs also don't last terribly long and IMO this Giants team is a total rebuild job. He might get several incredible individual seasons but I think the team needs way more than more that.



RBs need an OL first and foremost- which we obviously dont have. So do QBs but RBs last much less time.



IMO- a RB is more like a final chip than a first piece.

If Beckham returns as we knew him LatHarv83 : 12/31/2017 10:20 pm : link He, Engram and Sheppard are a pretty talented 25 and under bunch for a young QB to grow with. That’s putting it lightly. These could quickly turn into pretty exciting times if we do nail it with a QB and bolster the line a bit

RE: I dont want Barkely Breeze_94 : 12/31/2017 10:23 pm : link

Quote: I dont really feel RBs are franchise players to win SBs. I havent really seen it pan out. Even if he is Adrian Petersen or Barry Sanders. Their teams didnt really accomplish much even though they were incredible generational players. Plus RBs also have high bust potential, Trent Richardson. And Penn States highly touted backs in the past have busted.



Even Emmitt Smith had HOF QB, WRs, awesome line, defense, HC, etc.



RBs also don't last terribly long and IMO this Giants team is a total rebuild job. He might get several incredible individual seasons but I think the team needs way more than more that.



RBs need an OL first and foremost- which we obviously dont have. So do QBs but RBs last much less time.



IMO- a RB is more like a final chip than a first piece.

If Gurley or Bell somehow run their teams to a super bowl, a lot of people will begin clamoring for Barkley. In comment 13764943 twostepgiants said:If Gurley or Bell somehow run their teams to a super bowl, a lot of people will begin clamoring for Barkley.

Missing to draft a QB mattyblue : 12/31/2017 10:27 pm : link is so much worse than taking a bust. Gettleman is gone if he drafts a bust RB vs a bust QB. Maybe guess is if he takes the RB he should have gotten someone else to the draft. My gut says he is smart and grabs the best QB with Cle going Barkley

Why take a QB high when it's a risk? AcesUp : 12/31/2017 10:30 pm : link Because it's harder to find one drafting low. It's a risk for sure, one that has repercussions, but all you're doing by avoiding it is putting it off until another year. The later you draft, the harder it is to connect on one, so I think it would be foolish not to capitalize on the 2nd pick when you know you need one on the roster. Sure your guy can bust, but at least you went down swinging and a 3 year trial on a stud prospect beats a potential decade+ worth of half measures taking mini cuts on middling prospects later. Fear shouldn't dictate this pick.

Drafting a RB or a fucking Guard in the Top 3 is retarded Default : 12/31/2017 10:32 pm : link thank god the draft isn't run by this place.

RE: RE: I dont want Barkely twostepgiants : 12/31/2017 10:38 pm : link If Gurley or Bell somehow run their teams to a super bowl, a lot of people will begin clamoring for Barkley. [/quote]







Um. Couldn’t Jared Goff and Roethlisberger/Brown have something to do with it as well.



Didn’t Ben win 2 SBs and get to a 3rd without Bell?

In the last two drafts we saw a team take a RB at 4 LatHarv83 : 12/31/2017 10:38 pm : link And I doubt either team regrets the move right now, even with Fournettes injuries and zekes suspension. Both guys helped turn their teams around in year 1. Yea we don’t have the jags D or the Dallas o line but a stud is a stud and if Barkley is as advertised the team who takes him won’t regret it

Unless of course LatHarv83 : 12/31/2017 10:40 pm : link They pass on a total stud qb to draft him

RE: In the last two drafts we saw a team take a RB at 4 twostepgiants : 12/31/2017 10:44 pm : link

Quote: And I doubt either team regrets the move right now, even with Fournettes injuries and zekes suspension. Both guys helped turn their teams around in year 1. Yea we don’t have the jags D or the Dallas o line but a stud is a stud and if Barkley is as advertised the team who takes him won’t regret it





If you could redraft- who do you take Wentz, Goff or Elliott? In comment 13764981 LatHarv83 said:If you could redraft- who do you take Wentz, Goff or Elliott?

I guess I am spoiled Mark from Jersey : 12/31/2017 10:46 pm : link I hate having to take a QB in Round 1 especially this early but I get it. I've seen some of Rosen & Darnold and I like Rosen more.



I also hate taking a RB in Round 1, especially this early. That being said you cannot deny Barkely's talent.



The player I really like is Chubb from NC State but I am a sucker for defense.

Twostep LatHarv83 : 12/31/2017 10:47 pm : link I’d take the QBs but those weren’t options for Dallas



I hope this draft has a couple pro bowl caliber QBs in it, and we pick one of the right ones if we do.

RE: Twostep AcesUp : 12/31/2017 10:58 pm : link

Quote: I’d take the QBs but those weren’t options for Dallas



I hope this draft has a couple pro bowl caliber QBs in it, and we pick one of the right ones if we do.



I keep hearing about how these qbs have "warts". Not shit, they all do coming into the NFL. Wentz was from a small school. Goff had one good year in a spread. Rodgers was a product of Ted Tedford. Marino was a cokehead. It's revisionist history when we look back at QBs...they ALL have warts. I've been following the draft closely since we took Wheatley, the only 100% clean guys I can remember are Peyton and Luck. That's it. In comment 13765002 LatHarv83 said:I keep hearing about how these qbs have "warts". Not shit, they all do coming into the NFL. Wentz was from a small school. Goff had one good year in a spread. Rodgers was a product of Ted Tedford. Marino was a cokehead. It's revisionist history when we look back at QBs...they ALL have warts. I've been following the draft closely since we took Wheatley, the only 100% clean guys I can remember are Peyton and Luck. That's it.

LAST YEAR was the year to draft a real franchise QB ... Manny in CA : 12/31/2017 10:58 pm : link

While much of BBI agonized over the lack of a first tier TE, the Chiefs Andy Reid saw the future as no-one else and leapfrogged up the draft board to pick up Patrick Mahomes.



He unleached him today, to the agony of the Denver Broncos ...



http://www.chiefs.com/media-center/videos/Chiefs-vs-Broncos-Patrick-Mahomes-Highlights/16d24d6e-3909-4665-ae76-5ef27dac0551 While much of BBI agonized over the lack of a first tier TE, the Chiefs Andy Reid saw the future as no-one else and leapfrogged up the draft board to pick up Patrick Mahomes.He unleached him today, to the agony of the Denver Broncos ...

RE: I dont want Barkely Gatorade Dunk : 12/31/2017 10:59 pm : link

Quote: I dont really feel RBs are franchise players to win SBs. I havent really seen it pan out. Even if he is Adrian Petersen or Barry Sanders. Their teams didnt really accomplish much even though they were incredible generational players. Plus RBs also have high bust potential, Trent Richardson. And Penn States highly touted backs in the past have busted.



Even Emmitt Smith had HOF QB, WRs, awesome line, defense, HC, etc.



RBs also don't last terribly long and IMO this Giants team is a total rebuild job. He might get several incredible individual seasons but I think the team needs way more than more that.



RBs need an OL first and foremost- which we obviously dont have. So do QBs but RBs last much less time.



IMO- a RB is more like a final chip than a first piece.

In comment 13764943 twostepgiants said:

RE: LAST YEAR was the year to draft a real franchise QB ... Ten Ton Hammer : 12/31/2017 11:01 pm : link

Quote:

While much of BBI agonized over the lack of a first tier TE, the Chiefs Andy Reid saw the future as no-one else and leapfrogged up the draft board to pick up Patrick Mahomes.



He unleached him today, to the agony of the Denver Broncos ...



http://www.chiefs.com/media-center/videos/Chiefs-vs-Broncos-Patrick-Mahomes-Highlights/16d24d6e-3909-4665-ae76-5ef27dac0551



Nobody thought that draft class was any good. The lesson there should be to stop thinking a prospect has to carry Peyton Manning hype to think he's worth picking. In comment 13765011 Manny in CA said:Nobody thought that draft class was any good. The lesson there should be to stop thinking a prospect has to carry Peyton Manning hype to think he's worth picking.

If you can build an OL for him, old man : 12/31/2017 11:07 pm : link and also get a quick into and out of break WR(tall preferably) to complement OBJ, Rosen can use his quick wrist flick passes to move you downfield between the running game.

Darnold may if he gets his game under control(coaching).

Pending tomorrow night, Im sticking with Mayfield...but they wont draft him.

RE: RE: LAST YEAR was the year to draft a real franchise QB ... AcesUp : 12/31/2017 11:07 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13765011 Manny in CA said:





Quote:







While much of BBI agonized over the lack of a first tier TE, the Chiefs Andy Reid saw the future as no-one else and leapfrogged up the draft board to pick up Patrick Mahomes.



He unleached him today, to the agony of the Denver Broncos ...



http://www.chiefs.com/media-center/videos/Chiefs-vs-Broncos-Patrick-Mahomes-Highlights/16d24d6e-3909-4665-ae76-5ef27dac0551







Nobody thought that draft class was any good. The lesson there should be to stop thinking a prospect has to carry Peyton Manning hype to think he's worth picking.



This. The Peyton Manning prospects come along once in a generation. In comment 13765015 Ten Ton Hammer said:This. The Peyton Manning prospects come along once in a generation.

RE: RE: I dont want Barkely twostepgiants : 12/31/2017 11:20 pm : link

IMO- a RB is more like a final chip than a first piece.





[/quote]



I love Terrell Davis and argued he needed to be a HOFer years ago due to the dominance and importance of those 2 years.



But, how does that disprove the point?



Davis was the last piece. The guy was a 6th round pick who panned out huge on a loaded team. I mean they only had John Elway. Shannon Sharpe. Rod Smith. Amazing line. Excellent defense.



They didnt draft and build around Davis as a rebuild. And he only lasted 4 years and was done. If they started with Davis as a #2 pick with the talent of a 3-13 team, he would have been finished before they could ever compete with a team built around him. They probably would have been mid-1st rd picks going 8-8, 9-7 and not having an Elway (or Sharpe, or Smith or Atwater, etc), they would have needed to get a QB from where exactly?



I never said you cant win a SB with a RB. I said you dont start a rebuild with the RB being the franchise building piece in order to win SBs.



Davis proves my point, not disproves it.

Reid jumped from 27th to 10th .... Manny in CA : 12/31/2017 11:20 pm : link

To draft Mahomes. All the "nobodies" must have been blind.



You had to have a spikes driven into both eyes, not to see what this kid did at Texas Tech, not to be impressed - Stand tall in the pocket, with a rocket arm, roll to both sides to make accurate throws, make throws with people hanging all over him, make throws while fading back ...



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X8tf0eXBURo



Not one single QB pretender in this year's class can do that stuff (much less deserve to be picked #1 or #2, over-all)



To draft Mahomes. All the "nobodies" must have been blind.You had to have a spikes driven into both eyes, not to see what this kid did at Texas Tech, not to be impressed - Stand tall in the pocket, with a rocket arm, roll to both sides to make accurate throws, make throws with people hanging all over him, make throws while fading back ...Not one single QB pretender in this year's class can do that stuff (much less deserve to be picked #1 or #2, over-all)

I’ve seen both QB’s enough aimrocky : 12/31/2017 11:25 pm : link To feel comfortable with them. I prefer Rosen, slightly, because he’s a generational thrower. Injuries are concerning, character is not. The kid is smart and opinionated.

I think fans and media are over analyzing these two aimrocky : 12/31/2017 11:27 pm : link In 2 years both of thee QB’s will be stars.

Giants only draft this high 2-3 times in a fan’s lifetime ... baadbill : 12/31/2017 11:41 pm : link So whether it be a QB or LB is less important than the requirement it be a player who dominates Giants football for the next 10+ years

Rosen scares me the most Marty866b : 12/31/2017 11:52 pm : link Two concussions and his father is a neurosurgeon. How many more hits to the head before his father encourages him to quit? They don't need the money. Didn't play or finish in 12 out of his last 20 games. That isn't alarming to you guys here. Want to see Allen throw the ball at the combine. His completion average wan't good this year but I didn't get to see him play but in one game. Maybe his receivers were bad? He has great upside.

I do love the way Rosen throws the ball and if the Giants decide on him I am certain they would have done their homework on his head injuries.

RE: Rosen scares me the most bw in dc : 12:12 am : link

Quote: Two concussions and his father is a neurosurgeon. How many more hits to the head before his father encourages him to quit? They don't need the money. Didn't play or finish in 12 out of his last 20 games. That isn't alarming to you guys here. Want to see Allen throw the ball at the combine. His completion average wan't good this year but I didn't get to see him play but in one game. Maybe his receivers were bad? He has great upside.

I do love the way Rosen throws the ball and if the Giants decide on him I am certain they would have done their homework on his head injuries.



Rosen's father is an orthopedic surgeon...fwiw... ;)



You certainly raise fair points about Rosen's durability. But it's very hard to overlook the A-Z skill set - snap to set-up to read to delivery. Kid has the goods... In comment 13765072 Marty866b said:Rosen's father is an orthopedic surgeon...fwiw... ;)You certainly raise fair points about Rosen's durability. But it's very hard to overlook the A-Z skill set - snap to set-up to read to delivery. Kid has the goods...

bw in dc Marty866b : 12:18 am : link Oh,I didn't know that. I don't know if that will make much of a difference. His dad doesn't deal with the brain but he is still a doctor. I don't like selecting players with serious injuries in college,especially at #2.

RE: bw in dc bw in dc : 12:25 am : link

Quote: Oh,I didn't know that. I don't know if that will make much of a difference. His dad doesn't deal with the brain but he is still a doctor. I don't like selecting players with serious injuries in college,especially at #2.



I wasn't suggesting the different specialty would make Rosen's dad any less concerned. Just pointing out what he specifically practices.



Again, your concerns are a fair point and you hope, if he's the target, the doctors of Jints Central do the deepest dive on his health... In comment 13765076 Marty866b said:I wasn't suggesting the different specialty would make Rosen's dad any less concerned. Just pointing out what he specifically practices.Again, your concerns are a fair point and you hope, if he's the target, the doctors of Jints Central do the deepest dive on his health...

RE: Reid jumped from 27th to 10th .... cosmicj : 12:27 am : link

Quote:

To draft Mahomes. All the "nobodies" must have been blind.



You had to have a spikes driven into both eyes, not to see what this kid did at Texas Tech, not to be impressed - Stand tall in the pocket, with a rocket arm, roll to both sides to make accurate throws, make throws with people hanging all over him, make throws while fading back ...



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X8tf0eXBURo



Manny - thanks for posting this. If Mahomes plays like that consistently, he will be a major star. Those first three throws in the highlight reel were really impressive. Week 17 was pretty insignificant except for this fkashing by Mahomes. In comment 13765042 Manny in CA said:Manny - thanks for posting this. If Mahomes plays like that consistently, he will be a major star. Those first three throws in the highlight reel were really impressive. Week 17 was pretty insignificant except for this fkashing by Mahomes.

You draft the QB Optimus-NY : 6:20 am : link Plain and simple. I can't believe the stupidity of some of the posters here regarding this subject. One of Darnold, Rosen, or Allen will be there for us at #2. Pick whomever is rated highest out of the 2 who remain from that troika. This opportunity doesn't come along everyday.

'have a deep conviction'... Torrag : 7:17 am : link ...in general this years QB class was more anticiapted than last years and wentz and Goff both look to be high quality signal callers. In darnold, Allen and Rosen(in no particular order) we have options. If the franchise deems one worthy they should doeverything they can to secure the future at the most critical position in the game for the next decade plus.



Many of you have never had to weathe the storm of guys like Dave Brown, Kent Graham and Danny Kanell. Believe me you don't want to. Do the smart thing by locking up a top QB prospect when you have one in your sights and your current guy is closing in on 40 years old.

You guys are just inventing reasons to pass on Rosen now twostepgiants : 8:22 am : link His Dad is a doctor and will encourage early retirement???



Come on man.



That’s just rampant baseless speculation.

His injuries are a legitimate concern jeff57 : 8:27 am : link But I still think he’s the best QB in the draft.

RE: I think fans and media are over analyzing these two Optimus-NY : 8:32 am : link

Quote: In 2 years both of thee QB’s will be stars.



I agree. In comment 13765049 aimrocky said:I agree.

Rosen's the guy for the Giants. Hopefully the Browns allow it to Jimmy Googs : 8:43 am : link happen.



He is the only QB imv that can reasonably play and win games for us.



Mayfield might actually be #2 but I want to see how he does against a very strong Georgia Defense today. This isn't a Big 12 Defense, the Dawgs have talent on all 3 lines so Mayfield will need to be on his game for certain. Particularly LB so expect Mr. Heisman to take a few shots if he wants to run.



But still expecting Rosen to be my lead dog into May...

Why not Webb??? nzyme : 8:52 am : link I just think of what we know of Webb is of greater value than what we don't know of any of the prospects. He's been tutoring under Manning every day, and from the reports he's been doing it diligently, so I say give him a shot.

No I don't have a deep conviction Jay on the Island : 10:00 am : link I also didn't have a deep conviction for Jared Goff, Deshaun Watson, or Carson Wentz. I was convinced that Goff was going to be a bust. He was dreadful during his first year especially early on.