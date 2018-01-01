Giants put Request to interview McDaniels and Patricia BeckShepEli : 1/1/2018 10:19 am Per Schefter

Schefter Comment BeckShepEli : 1/1/2018 10:20 am : link Giants now have submitted requests to interview Patriots’ DC Matt Patricia and OC Josh McDaniels for their HC job, per source. This could be Patricia’s landing spot.



So Saturday night he said Schwartz was favorite and now sayin Patricia could be the landing spot for the job

... Eric from BBI : Admin : 1/1/2018 10:26 am : : 1/1/2018 10:26 am : link

Adam Schefter

‏Verified account @AdamSchefter

10m10 minutes ago



Giants now have submitted requests to interview Patriots’ DC Matt Patricia and OC Josh McDaniels for their HC job, per source. This could be Patricia’s landing spot.

Why is Patricia even under consideration? No HC experience! Ivan15 : 1/1/2018 10:26 am : link Pats have had several DCs and all have had successful defenses. Which ones have become successful HCs?



This is about Billy Bs defenses, Not Patricia’s.



Didn’t Patricia replace Graham?

RE: I like this Blue21 : 1/1/2018 10:29 am : link

Quote: Both options are interesting. Can’t imagine Patricia wearing a suit at his introductory press conference though.



I live in New England. I don't think I have even heard Patricia utter a word. In comment 13765352 Jolly Blue Giant said:I live in New England. I don't think I have even heard Patricia utter a word.

Regardless of who the Giants pick ... Beer Man : 1/1/2018 10:34 am : link They need to move quickly. 5 teams are currently in the hunt for their next HC, and a number of other teams may be firing their HC in the coming days

Patricia must be one smart SOB nyjuggernaut2 : 1/1/2018 10:35 am : link Quote: College coaching career

Patricia remained at RPI to begin his coaching career as a graduate assistant in 1996.[1] He spent the next two years as an application engineer with Hoffman Air & Filtration Systems in East Syracuse, New York.[2] Much sought-after in engineering circles, he received a $100,000-a-year offer to maintain nuclear submarines and aircraft carriers with the Westinghouse Electric Company ,[3] but decided to return to football as the defensive line coach for Amherst College from 1999 to 2000. In 2001, he moved to Syracuse University as an offensive graduate assistant for the team, a position he held for three seasons.[4]

- ( Link - ( New Window

Why on earth would the Giants go this route? bradshaw44 : 1/1/2018 10:36 am : link McDaniels has failed everywhere but NE. Patricia could be successful but hasn’t been anywhere else but NE and could very well end up like BM. And no coach that has left BB has won anything. Hate this.

... Eric from BBI : Admin : 1/1/2018 10:36 am : : 1/1/2018 10:36 am : link

Adam Schefter

‏Verified account @AdamSchefter

7m7 minutes ago



Other interview requests will come in, but so far the only one that has been submitted for Matt Patricia and Josh McDaniels has been from the Giants.



I see some McAdoo in McDaniels.. Sean : 1/1/2018 10:38 am : link personality wise. He was a disaster as OC in STL under Spags. He wanted Tebow in Denver. This would be very risky IMO.



Patricia would be interesting, but I do think it was very poor judgment when he wore the Goodell clown shirt.

I wouldn’t cokeduplt : 1/1/2018 10:44 am : link Be upset with either. I would prefer Patricia though

RE: Why on earth would the Giants go this route? TheMick7 : 1/1/2018 10:45 am : link

Quote: McDaniels has failed everywhere but NE. Patricia could be successful but hasn’t been anywhere else but NE and could very well end up like BM. And no coach that has left BB has won anything. Hate this.



JM had one HC job in Denver as a very young man. It didn't go well but he learned from it & returned to be the OC under BB. BB had one HC job in Cleveland as a young man. It didn't go well but he learned from it. he returned to be an Ass't coach/DC for the Pats/Jets,then took the Pats HC job in 2000.He's done okay! McDaniels now has 7 years as a OC since his HC job-He's ready & I'd love to see him as the G-Men's HC! In comment 13765375 bradshaw44 said:JM had one HC job in Denver as a very young man. It didn't go well but he learned from it & returned to be the OC under BB. BB had one HC job in Cleveland as a young man. It didn't go well but he learned from it. he returned to be an Ass't coach/DC for the Pats/Jets,then took the Pats HC job in 2000.He's done okay! McDaniels now has 7 years as a OC since his HC job-He's ready & I'd love to see him as the G-Men's HC!

Again Matt in SGS : 1/1/2018 10:48 am : link keep in mind, Gettleman in an interview with Papa, on his own, offered up that history has shown the best head coaches are defensive coaches. I'm thinking they will go for Schwartz or Patricia. But considering Mara's call that he would like someone with head coaching experience, things seem to point to Schwartz.

With Smith out in Houston joeinpa : 1/1/2018 10:51 am : link I guess O'Brien is staying. He was an interesting choice for me.

“The only request the giants put in”? TommytheElephant : 1/1/2018 10:53 am : link Didn’t they put in request for Schwartz?

Matt Patricia Peter from NH (formerly CT) : 1/1/2018 10:56 am : link Brilliant, dedicated guy. I think he is the one who could advance this program for a long time.



I don't care about his beard, his shirt, anything like that. I think he has the ability to transform this team.

A little Asshat information you might call it Blue21 : 1/1/2018 10:57 am : link I heard from reliable source that McDaniels has said he hasn't heard anything yet. That's as of this morning. Now I'm not a big McDaniels myself fan but this person I spoke to said he would be an excellent choice despite his failure the first time. Have a feeling McDaniels didn't want to reveal anything yet unless Schefter is guessing or has bad info

RE: A little Asshat information you might call it Beer Man : 1/1/2018 11:03 am : link

Quote: I heard from reliable source that McDaniels has said he hasn't heard anything yet. That's as of this morning. Now I'm not a big McDaniels myself fan but this person I spoke to said he would be an excellent choice despite his failure the first time. Have a feeling McDaniels didn't want to reveal anything yet unless Schefter is guessing or has bad info Not unusual that he hasn't heard anything. The Giants can't reach out to him without permission from the Pats. In comment 13765417 Blue21 said:Not unusual that he hasn't heard anything. The Giants can't reach out to him without permission from the Pats.

It's silly for people to say the defense in New England pjcas18 : 1/1/2018 11:05 am : link is all Belichick, for one the defense isn't always that great, and 2 Belichick was kind of the de facto offensive coordinator for a couple seasons.



so in essence you'd be saying Belichick is the head coach, GM, OC and DC.



I find belichick to be a fascinating person and one whose methods will be studied for years after he's gone, like Bill Walsh and Lombardi and others, but no chance in hell one person can legitimately be responsible for all that.



What I like about Patricia is he was an OL in college and has coached on the offensive side of the ball too.



I think it helps a defensive coach to understand offenses.



Plus, while I will never correlate intelligence to football or any sport coaching success (one of my best coaches never graduated high school and could barely add and subtract) I think Patricia would make McAdoo (the smartest man in the room) look like a remedial student.



You can't read anything about Patricia or watch a game where they don't tell the viewers he's a rocket scientist. It's like that Giants former LB from Vanderbilt, Jonathan Goff(?) who every game they had to tell you multiple times he was a Mechanical Engineer.









Schefters reports are always hilarious UConn4523 : 1/1/2018 11:24 am : link if you throw enough shit at the wall something will eventually stick.

I've always thought Gregorio : 1/1/2018 11:25 am : link that Belichick's sustained success must have a-lot to do with excellent coaches working with him. How else could you be so successful while getting rid of your best players at height of their productivity? NE coaches have been able to develop to develop fresh talent into productive NFL players.



You could look in worse places than NE for coaching candidates.



To me hiring Patricia DavidinBMNY : 1/1/2018 11:29 am : link is liking hiring a Mini Me of Bellichek which with a very long stretch has ties back to Parcells - at least it's the Parcells coaching tree.



I would hope Bellichek would advise his protoges to consider us strongly based on his experiences here.



Yeah yankeeslover : 1/1/2018 11:35 am : link Would think little Bill would advise them heavily on taking the Giants job. Especially Patricia. Didn't he grow up and start in Upstate NY?

How would Patricia be with the NY press? Blue21 : 1/1/2018 11:38 am : link That is gonna be big in the decision making.

Folks have to nut up. an_idol_mind : 1/1/2018 11:40 am : link The only candidates out there are either unproven or retreads that failed previously. Just because McAdoo didn't work out doesn't mean the Giants need to avoid coordinators.

RE: To me hiring Patricia Blue21 : 1/1/2018 11:47 am : link

Quote: is liking hiring a Mini Me of Bellichek which with a very long stretch has ties back to Parcells - at least it's the Parcells coaching tree.



I would hope Bellichek would advise his protoges to consider us strongly based on his experiences here.



I have to agree. Probably a good chance we end up with one of them. And to be honest what the hell do I know about these guys to be against it. In comment 13765524 DavidinBMNY said:I have to agree. Probably a good chance we end up with one of them. And to be honest what the hell do I know about these guys to be against it.

Patricia, Coughlin clatterbuck : 1/1/2018 11:53 am : link both come out of that noted cradle of coaches, RPI.

If the Giants yankeeslover : 1/1/2018 11:56 am : link like one of these two and decide to hire one this week, what happens? do they play coy and keep interviewing and then announce it after Patriots are done? or can they announce the hire this week and whoever it is that gets the job just finishes his dutys with Pats?

Wasn't Ray Handley also the smartest guy in the room? A guy who had wgenesis123 : 1/1/2018 11:57 am : link trouble relating to everyone else and how they think.

RE: If the Giants Ten Ton Hammer : 1/1/2018 11:58 am : link

Quote: like one of these two and decide to hire one this week, what happens? do they play coy and keep interviewing and then announce it after Patriots are done? or can they announce the hire this week and whoever it is that gets the job just finishes his dutys with Pats?



They can't hire anyone until they meet the requirements of the Rooney Rule. In comment 13765572 yankeeslover said:They can't hire anyone until they meet the requirements of the Rooney Rule.

RE: RE: If the Giants yankeeslover : 1/1/2018 11:59 am : link

Quote: In comment 13765572 yankeeslover said:





Quote:





like one of these two and decide to hire one this week, what happens? do they play coy and keep interviewing and then announce it after Patriots are done? or can they announce the hire this week and whoever it is that gets the job just finishes his dutys with Pats?







They can't hire anyone until they meet the requirements of the Rooney Rule.



Right, but once they meet the Rooney rule, can they announce hiring before the team is eliminated? In comment 13765576 Ten Ton Hammer said:Right, but once they meet the Rooney rule, can they announce hiring before the team is eliminated?

RE: RE: RE: If the Giants jeff57 : 1/1/2018 12:00 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13765576 Ten Ton Hammer said:





Quote:





In comment 13765572 yankeeslover said:





Quote:





like one of these two and decide to hire one this week, what happens? do they play coy and keep interviewing and then announce it after Patriots are done? or can they announce the hire this week and whoever it is that gets the job just finishes his dutys with Pats?







They can't hire anyone until they meet the requirements of the Rooney Rule.







Right, but once they meet the Rooney rule, can they announce hiring before the team is eliminated?



No. In comment 13765579 yankeeslover said:No.

Because if i remember yankeeslover : 1/1/2018 12:00 pm : link didn't Coughlin get hired by BC before we went to the Superbowl? Maybe its different today and different with position coaches and college.

RE: RE: RE: RE: If the Giants Ten Ton Hammer : 1/1/2018 12:04 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13765579 yankeeslover said:





Quote:





In comment 13765576 Ten Ton Hammer said:





Quote:





In comment 13765572 yankeeslover said:





Quote:





like one of these two and decide to hire one this week, what happens? do they play coy and keep interviewing and then announce it after Patriots are done? or can they announce the hire this week and whoever it is that gets the job just finishes his dutys with Pats?







They can't hire anyone until they meet the requirements of the Rooney Rule.







Right, but once they meet the Rooney rule, can they announce hiring before the team is eliminated?







No.



The league office doesn't like teams not involved in the playoffs making news that takes away from the games. It can be a "known" thing, but no announcement until after their season is over. In comment 13765581 jeff57 said:The league office doesn't like teams not involved in the playoffs making news that takes away from the games. It can be a "known" thing, but no announcement until after their season is over.

Yes, he is.... Doomster : 1/1/2018 12:08 pm : link It's silly for people to say the defense in New England

pjcas18 : 11:05 am : link : reply

is all Belichick, for one the defense isn't always that great, and 2 Belichick was kind of the de facto offensive coordinator for a couple seasons.



so in essence you'd be saying Belichick is the head coach, GM, OC and DC.





BB is good at delegating assignments to his coaches....he is part of the offensive and defensive game plans.....and if things start to go sour on either front, that is when he steps in.....BB defines what it means to be a head coach....



While they are encouraged to pjcas18 : 1/1/2018 12:09 pm : link they do not have to adhere to the Rooney rule, penalty for not adhering to Rooney Rule I think I read is 200k.



I doubt the Giants don't adhere to it though, it looks bad as a franchise to ignore it, but it's insulting to everyone if they have a desirable candidate, but use someone to satisfy a rule as a charade.



the intent of the rule is no longer IMO supported by the process. Find a better way to encourage minority hires/interviews.

I don't know SHO'NUFF : 1/1/2018 12:12 pm : link the Pats defense stunk early on, and I think Little Bill had to step in and fix it.

RE: I don't know Sammo85 : 1/1/2018 12:22 pm : link

Quote: the Pats defense stunk early on, and I think Little Bill had to step in and fix it.



That defense is utterly lacking on talent. Has a few players on the back end in the secondary and that’s pretty much it since Hightower went down.



In comment 13765606 SHO'NUFF said:That defense is utterly lacking on talent. Has a few players on the back end in the secondary and that’s pretty much it since Hightower went down.

DG is not fooling around Simms11 : 1/1/2018 12:22 pm : link and went immediately to work. He’s certainly not snoozing at the wheel like the previous guy, but we’ll see how it goes. No GM is perfect and I’m sure they’ll be decisions made that the fans will vehemently disagree with too.

hey it will take a rocket scientist to fix this mess gtt350 : 1/1/2018 12:24 pm : link .

RE: He just doesn’t look like a Giant Head Coach to me..... Rflairr : 1/1/2018 12:31 pm : link

Quote: Maybe it’s the pencil?! LOL Link - ( New Window )



Cross your fingers the Lions hire this guy In comment 13765636 Simms11 said:Cross your fingers the Lions hire this guy

I’d prefer McDaniels Sammo85 : 1/1/2018 12:37 pm : link Especially if we are going to have a new young QB to develop.



I also like Shurmur or Wilks.

BB piggybacked off of other head coaches NINEster : 1/1/2018 12:51 pm : link like Parcells, Walsh, while bringing his own style to it.



He's surpassed both in terms of success.



But his coaching trees have sucked big time compared to them. This also coming from a guy who prefers to grow guys within.....nobody ever comes in from the outside at an OC/DC level who wasn't already on the team before (like McDaniels). From what I know, even the assistant coaches were all low level gophers at one point in time.



Parcells - Payton, Fox, BB, and a few others who have had real NFL success.



Walsh - Holmgren, Shanahan, Reid, Gruden, Mariucci, etc.. A few SBs in there.



And the brilliance of the Walsh tree was that really, only Mike Holmgren and George Seifert actually worked with Walsh directly. So Andy Reid and Steve Mariucci building off their Packers experience under Holmgren is what you're seeing. Shanahan and Gruden were OC and Niner assistants under Seifert before becoming strong HCs in their own right. They built off their WCO principles under a defensive HC somehow.



There's no one remotely close under BB that has replicated any of the above so far.



BB is either holding knowledge back, or he never built the system properly for replicatable success (which doesn't make sense on the surface). Mentoring is the fastest way to success in life, and if BB is this supposed GOAT coach, there should be very successful coaches coming out of there. And so far, there hasn't been. He's only made good coaches under him that make the Patriots good, but not other teams.



Maybe he passes on his greatness to his sons, because it's doubtful it's coming from his current NFL legacy so far.





NINEster Simms11 : 1/1/2018 12:58 pm : link It doesn't hurt having Tom Brady as your QB either! I'm wondering how successful BB would be without him?! He might still have mild success, and actually did one year without Brady, but not sure of that would have been sustainabe.

RE: How would Patricia be with the NY press? UConn4523 : 1/1/2018 1:08 pm : link

Quote: That is gonna be big in the decision making.



No it’s not. Ownership wants a guy to come in and win, not be savvy with the media. I couldn’t care less how he or any other candidate does with the media. In comment 13765538 Blue21 said:No it’s not. Ownership wants a guy to come in and win, not be savvy with the media. I couldn’t care less how he or any other candidate does with the media.

RE: Again 81_Great_Dane : 1/1/2018 1:09 pm : link

Quote: keep in mind, Gettleman in an interview with Papa, on his own, offered up that history has shown the best head coaches are defensive coaches. I think Gettleman's history is debatable. Bill Walsh and Vince Lombardi both came from offense. Joe Gibbs, Tom Coughlin...

In comment 13765397 Matt in SGS said:I think Gettleman's history is debatable. Bill Walsh and Vince Lombardi both came from offense. Joe Gibbs, Tom Coughlin...

Hopefully McDaniels Carson53 : 1/1/2018 1:17 pm : link has matured, was very immature in Denver,

at least the offense wouldn't be as vanilla.

The first thing McDaniels does in Denver was call out Cutler, not sure he even had a conversation with him at that point, Cutler then wanted out. It's not exactly a smart thing to do, regardless of how Cutler's career has been.

As I said, that was very immature.

Let Patricia go out to Detroit, and work with the former Pats front office guy.

I think his name is Bob Quinn?

RE: RE: Again Carson53 : 1/1/2018 1:20 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13765397 Matt in SGS said:





Quote:





keep in mind, Gettleman in an interview with Papa, on his own, offered up that history has shown the best head coaches are defensive coaches.



I think Gettleman's history is debatable. Bill Walsh and Vince Lombardi both came from offense. Joe Gibbs, Tom Coughlin... .



He did say that, but something like that comment is not

etched in stone, so we'll see on that. In comment 13765757 81_Great_Dane said:He did say that, but something like that comment is notetched in stone, so we'll see on that.

RE: Patricia, Coughlin KeoweeFan : 1/1/2018 1:26 pm : link

Quote: both come out of that noted cradle of coaches, RPI.

You may be confusing RPI with RIT (Rensselaer vs Rochester). Tom was at RIT In comment 13765563 clatterbuck said:You may be confusing RPI with RIT (Rensselaer vs Rochester). Tom was at RIT

Calm down! Giant John : 1/1/2018 1:49 pm : link It’s a conversation folks. Not a contract offer. We learn things when we talk to others don’t we. Where is the harm?

The critiquing of every candidate LakeGeorgeGiant : 1/1/2018 2:13 pm : link has become asinine. In another thread we actually have people against Harbough because no coach has won a SuperBowl with 2 teams.



Maybe some of you could enlighten me as to what exactly you are looking for in a coach, because Patricia and McDaniel are very strong candidates.

RE: NINEster Gatorade Dunk : 1/1/2018 2:16 pm : link

Quote: It doesn't hurt having Tom Brady as your QB either! I'm wondering how successful BB would be without him?! He might still have mild success, and actually did one year without Brady, but not sure of that would have been sustainabe.

And Ernie Adams, who most people either don't know even exists, or wildly underestimate his value to Patriots and their coaching staff. In comment 13765722 Simms11 said:And Ernie Adams, who most people either don't know even exists, or wildly underestimate his value to Patriots and their coaching staff.

I don't think either gets the job I Love Clams Casino : 1/1/2018 2:26 pm : link Patricia would be a rookie HC and We all know how that turned out last time. McDaniels is an offensive coach and I think DG prefers defense.

RE: The critiquing of every candidate Carson53 : 1/1/2018 2:50 pm : link

Quote: has become asinine. In another thread we actually have people against Harbough because no coach has won a SuperBowl with 2 teams.



Maybe some of you could enlighten me as to what exactly you are looking for in a coach, because Patricia and McDaniel are very strong candidates. .



It is New Years Day, have some egg nog, lighten up Francis. In comment 13765926 LakeGeorgeGiant said:It is New Years Day, have some egg nog, lighten up Francis.

If we're seriously intent on drafting a QB, shockeyisthebest8056 : 1/1/2018 3:21 pm : link I think we have to go with an offensive coach. I'm very interested in McDaniels, but I can think of quite a few DCs I'd be more interested in than Patricia.

Question for Ninester JohnF : 1/1/2018 4:01 pm : link



According the article linked, supposedly Walsh hated Brown? I hadn't heard that...do you (or other BBI posters) know what happened? Where would you put Walsh in historical prespective? As part of the Paul Brown Forest (since he worked for Brown for eight years), or part of the Sid Gilman Forest/Al Davis branch, which is where Walsh supposedly said he fit?According the article linked, supposedly Walsh hated Brown? I hadn't heard that...do you (or other BBI posters) know what happened?

Lots of competition for these two Simms11 : 1/1/2018 4:23 pm : link Colts and Detroit both asked for permission, as well.

Playoff timing nyynyg : 1/1/2018 4:44 pm : link make things interesting in light that both of these guys are being asked to be interviewed by several other clubs. Also Wilks can't interview until next week due to rules. Wonder how the clubs are going to jockey for interview slots and will each of the coaching candidates say they are going to do the cycle or do they take a "bird in hand" offer if it exists to them early.

I actually expect McDaniels to be the hire Torrag : 1/1/2018 4:53 pm : link We're drafting a QB so he makes a lot of sense in that regard. Ticks the experience box. The Wilks interview is doing a young guy he knows a favor. Schwartz and his act in NY? Nah. Patricia is a loon and has no experience. O'Bien isn't shaking loose apparently or imo he'd be the leader in the clubhouse.



Is there a surprise or darkhorse candidate with a real chance? Saban, Fassel lol? Unlikely

Carl Banks... BigBlue4You09 : 1/1/2018 4:57 pm : link “I don't have a "frontrunner" but I would absolutely love it if McDaniels were the HC choice”

I have doubts about McDanial's ability to lead Vanzetti : 1/1/2018 5:22 pm : link but I would be happy with the hire. If there were a perfect candidate with no flaws, he would have been hired long ago.



DG clearly admires New England's way of doing things, so I agree that McDanials is the likely frontrunner.



Unless someone unexpected shakes loose, like Harbaugh or BOB,I think McDaniels is going to be the choice.

RE: RE: NINEster FStubbs : 1/1/2018 5:45 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13765722 Simms11 said:





Quote:





It doesn't hurt having Tom Brady as your QB either! I'm wondering how successful BB would be without him?! He might still have mild success, and actually did one year without Brady, but not sure of that would have been sustainabe.





And Ernie Adams, who most people either don't know even exists, or wildly underestimate his value to Patriots and their coaching staff.



Nobody seems to know what Ernie Adams does but whatever he does it's not only vital, but he's never been considered for any other positions anywhere else. In comment 13765929 Gatorade Dunk said:Nobody seems to know what Ernie Adams does but whatever he does it's not only vital, but he's never been considered for any other positions anywhere else.

RE: RE: How would Patricia be with the NY press? BillKo : 1/1/2018 7:21 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13765538 Blue21 said:





Quote:





That is gonna be big in the decision making.







No it’s not. Ownership wants a guy to come in and win, not be savvy with the media. I couldn’t care less how he or any other candidate does with the media.



But, being savvy with the media is very important in NY, IMO.



Look at McAdoo. While that wasn't his downfall, it sure didn't help.



Part of being a coach/teacher is able to communicate with your students.......I don't think Mac was a good communicator. And we found this out only thru his dealing with the press.



Even Bill Parcells and TC could have issues with the press, but they also knew when to lighten up and be funny, and work them.

In comment 13765754 UConn4523 said:But, being savvy with the media is very important in NY, IMO.Look at McAdoo. While that wasn't his downfall, it sure didn't help.Part of being a coach/teacher is able to communicate with your students.......I don't think Mac was a good communicator. And we found this out only thru his dealing with the press.Even Bill Parcells and TC could have issues with the press, but they also knew when to lighten up and be funny, and work them.

McDaniels TMS : 1/1/2018 8:14 pm : link sounds like the pick of the litter and the Giants the best spot for a young innovative guy to land.

RE: RE: Patricia, Coughlin clatterbuck : 1/1/2018 9:28 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13765563 clatterbuck said:





Quote:





both come out of that noted cradle of coaches, RPI.





You may be confusing RPI with RIT (Rensselaer vs Rochester). Tom was at RIT



Oops. you're right. Sorry. In comment 13765807 KeoweeFan said:Oops. you're right. Sorry.

RE: RE: RE: How would Patricia be with the NY press? Ten Ton Hammer : 1/1/2018 10:29 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13765754 UConn4523 said:





Quote:





In comment 13765538 Blue21 said:





Quote:





That is gonna be big in the decision making.







No it’s not. Ownership wants a guy to come in and win, not be savvy with the media. I couldn’t care less how he or any other candidate does with the media.







But, being savvy with the media is very important in NY, IMO.



Look at McAdoo. While that wasn't his downfall, it sure didn't help.



Part of being a coach/teacher is able to communicate with your students.......I don't think Mac was a good communicator. And we found this out only thru his dealing with the press.



Even Bill Parcells and TC could have issues with the press, but they also knew when to lighten up and be funny, and work them.



The difference with Bill B is that he does this on purpose. By all accounts from people and players, when he's not on his guard like he is around the media and a microphone, he's got a real sense of humor and players engage with him. He sells this rough and tough exterior, but one of the things I learned while reading a book about the Patriots is that he encourages players to be expressive and have fun while out on the field. In comment 13766477 BillKo said:The difference with Bill B is that he does this on purpose. By all accounts from people and players, when he's not on his guard like he is around the media and a microphone, he's got a real sense of humor and players engage with him. He sells this rough and tough exterior, but one of the things I learned while reading a book about the Patriots is that he encourages players to be expressive and have fun while out on the field.

RE: RE: NINEster Essex : 1/1/2018 11:01 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13765722 Simms11 said:





Quote:





It doesn't hurt having Tom Brady as your QB either! I'm wondering how successful BB would be without him?! He might still have mild success, and actually did one year without Brady, but not sure of that would have been sustainabe.





And Ernie Adams, who most people either don't know even exists, or wildly underestimate his value to Patriots and their coaching staff.



You do realize Ernie Adams was employed by the Maras for about six years right??? I am sure John knows what he does and what his skilllset is. He is Bill Bellichick’s high school friend who also has an obsession with football and does videotape review for him. One of the famous anecdotes is before the 2001 Super Bowl BB and EA reviewed the tape and they both decided before the meeting the way to stop the Rams and the greatest show on turf was stopping Marshall Faulk. Many successful people have trusted friends who serve as advisors. To credit the coaching staff success to Ernie Adams is just a wildly speculative act that makes no sense. In comment 13765929 Gatorade Dunk said:You do realize Ernie Adams was employed by the Maras for about six years right??? I am sure John knows what he does and what his skilllset is. He is Bill Bellichick’s high school friend who also has an obsession with football and does videotape review for him. One of the famous anecdotes is before the 2001 Super Bowl BB and EA reviewed the tape and they both decided before the meeting the way to stop the Rams and the greatest show on turf was stopping Marshall Faulk. Many successful people have trusted friends who serve as advisors. To credit the coaching staff success to Ernie Adams is just a wildly speculative act that makes no sense.

And I will add Essex : 1/1/2018 11:05 pm : link BB did quite well here after Ernie Adams left in 1985 and Ernie was with him in Cleveland when his success was much more limited. To undercut the success of the staff because BB employs a smart friend is just absurd.

RE: RE: RE: NINEster darren in pdx : 1/1/2018 11:13 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13765929 Gatorade Dunk said:





Quote:





In comment 13765722 Simms11 said:





Quote:





It doesn't hurt having Tom Brady as your QB either! I'm wondering how successful BB would be without him?! He might still have mild success, and actually did one year without Brady, but not sure of that would have been sustainabe.





And Ernie Adams, who most people either don't know even exists, or wildly underestimate his value to Patriots and their coaching staff.







Nobody seems to know what Ernie Adams does but whatever he does it's not only vital, but he's never been considered for any other positions anywhere else.



Never heard of him before but sounds like an interesting guy. Has followed Belichick around and has bounced back and forth between football and Wall Street. From his Wiki page:



"Belichick got his next head coaching opportunity with the Patriots in 2000. This time, Adams joined the team not as a coach, but as "Football Research Director." Adams fills a variety of roles for the team. On gamedays, he assists the coaching staff from the press box, advising Belichick on which plays to issue a replay challenge.[1] He also assists the scouting department in preparing for the NFL Draft in the spring, and builds the team's player value chart for the draft.[1] Finally, Adams works on special assignments for the coaching and scouting staffs, which typically involve breaking down game tape.[1] In 2007, as part of Spygate, it was revealed that Adams received tapes from a "third camera" that recorded opponents' defensive signals from a location on the sideline, in violation of a league memo issued by commissioner Roger Goodell. Belichick confirmed this was the case, but said that they were only a small part of the "mosaic" that were the Patriots' offensive game plans at the time.[4]



Adams and Belichick have also been known to have an interest in mathematical analyses of football; Adams once contacted Rutgers University statistics professor Harold Sackrowitz, asking him to evaluate the Patriots' two-point conversion chart following a study by Sackrowitz on the decision.[2][3] Adams also presented Belichick with a study concluding teams punt too often on fourth down.[3]



With the Patriots and throughout his career, Adams is known for keeping a low profile. Former Browns owner Art Modell notably quipped "I'll pay anyone here $10,000 if they can tell me what Ernie Adams does."[2]"

- ( In comment 13766305 FStubbs said:Never heard of him before but sounds like an interesting guy. Has followed Belichick around and has bounced back and forth between football and Wall Street. From his Wiki page:"Belichick got his next head coaching opportunity with the Patriots in 2000. This time, Adams joined the team not as a coach, but as "Football Research Director." Adams fills a variety of roles for the team. On gamedays, he assists the coaching staff from the press box, advising Belichick on which plays to issue a replay challenge.[1] He also assists the scouting department in preparing for the NFL Draft in the spring, and builds the team's player value chart for the draft.[1] Finally, Adams works on special assignments for the coaching and scouting staffs, which typically involve breaking down game tape.[1] In 2007, as part of Spygate, it was revealed that Adams received tapes from a "third camera" that recorded opponents' defensive signals from a location on the sideline, in violation of a league memo issued by commissioner Roger Goodell. Belichick confirmed this was the case, but said that they were only a small part of the "mosaic" that were the Patriots' offensive game plans at the time.[4]Adams and Belichick have also been known to have an interest in mathematical analyses of football; Adams once contacted Rutgers University statistics professor Harold Sackrowitz, asking him to evaluate the Patriots' two-point conversion chart following a study by Sackrowitz on the decision.[2][3] Adams also presented Belichick with a study concluding teams punt too often on fourth down.[3]With the Patriots and throughout his career, Adams is known for keeping a low profile. Former Browns owner Art Modell notably quipped "I'll pay anyone here $10,000 if they can tell me what Ernie Adams does."[2]" Link - ( New Window

I don't get the love for Matt Patricia. Section331 : 9:18 am : link First of all, BB is the designer of the defense, secondly, their defense sucks. Next to last in YPP, 28th in total yardage. I know a lot of that is predicated on a bend, don't break style of defense, but if anyone is looking for a traditional Giant dominant defense, Matt Patricia isn't that guy.

Ernie Adams pjcas18 : 9:49 am : link actually got Belichick a job with the Giants, not the other way around. Since that time BB has brought Ernie with him I believe at all his stops, including luring him out of Wall Street, but Adams was with the NYG under Perkins.

Think McDaniels or Patricia TMS : 1:03 pm : link to go with DG and Abrams would be huge for the Giants early comeback and turn around. It can be done in this league and especilly in the NFC East. ELI is running out of time, one more SB in this era.