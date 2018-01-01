JPP takes a shot at the fans EddieNYG : 1/1/2018 11:02 am Quote: The New York Giants announced paid attendance of 76,269 fans for Sunday’s season finale against the Washington Redskins. Actual attendance was probably some 50,000 less than that. Giants’ defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul took a post-game shot at fans who stayed home, preferring to watch a two-win team playing in frigid temperatures from the comforts of their living rooms.



“Obviously, the so-called fans weren’t out there, but I appreciate all the fans that came out to show their support. Without them, it’s really just us,” Pierre-Paul said. “So, I appreciate the fans that came out. They didn’t have to but those are the true Giants fans.”

What an absurd statement by him Sean : 1/1/2018 11:03 am : link .

Eh not a big deal at all BigBlue4You09 : 1/1/2018 11:04 am : link He’s right

We as the fans really appreciate the so called 'players' Bold Ruler : Mod : 1/1/2018 11:05 am : : 1/1/2018 11:05 am : link who actually put in effort every game and every year when it's not a contract year. So those players that actually give a shit, we really appreciate them.

He took a shot at the fans who didn't show, Ira : 1/1/2018 11:05 am : link but appreciated the ones who came down.

I was there Giants86 : 1/1/2018 11:06 am : link Brought my 9 year old daughter. It was cold. Nice to get a win

It was cold, the team sucked what do you expect? Blue21 : 1/1/2018 11:06 am : link He's playing cause he's making millions. I'll bet the crowd at Times Square was down last night to.

He gets a sack or two and all of sudden becomes Jimmy Googs : 1/1/2018 11:06 am : link relevant to speak out??



F-him...

I didn’t show UConn4523 : 1/1/2018 11:07 am : link In fact I’ll never show. But I’m also not offended by his statement, I’m sure a lot of guys feel that way.

I heard this on the post game upstatenyg : 1/1/2018 11:08 am : link While driving out of stadium.



It was a stupid comment, I was at the game, and it was really really miserable. Fans crowding in the rest room to warm up.



Empty stadium for the most part, and standing there in zero degrees when Fox did a tV timeout was brutal.



Guess he doesn't realize when your 2 - 13, even real fans, elderly and children don't was expose themselves to those condtions.



Mind you, I was there.

You guy's are cry babies est1986 : 1/1/2018 11:10 am : link Transcripts never do JPP justice... he wasn't taking a shot at the fans that were not in attendance nearly as much as he was giving the ones that were in attendance a shout-out. JPP may not be a perennial double digit sack guy but he gives it his all every Sunday, he has every right to want his home stadium packed through the ups and the downs.

It was an ugly season UberAlias : 1/1/2018 11:10 am : link The team/fans are frustrated. People would be wise to take what they read on twitter or in sensationalized press to heart. People say things in frustration. Let it go.

As a fan who didn't miss a game this season.... Vin_Cuccs : 1/1/2018 11:14 am : link ....and sat through the brutal cold for 8 hours yesterday, I appreciated his comment. Especially with the various challenges this year.





Frustration is more than allowed, but kudos to the true fans who didn't waver, and I think that is what Pierre-Paul is saying.

RE: We as the fans really appreciate the so called 'players' est1986 : 1/1/2018 11:14 am : link

Quote: who actually put in effort every game and every year when it's not a contract year. So those players that actually give a shit, we really appreciate them.



THATS BULLSHIT, JPP plays with high effort Sunday after Sunday, put more effort into your post, stop crying because our DE gave a shout-out to the fans who showed up to the stadium on Sunday. Find a dropped passed to complain about. In comment 13765438 Bold Ruler said:THATS BULLSHIT, JPP plays with high effort Sunday after Sunday, put more effort into your post, stop crying because our DE gave a shout-out to the fans who showed up to the stadium on Sunday. Find a dropped passed to complain about.

After all these years, chiro56 : 1/1/2018 11:15 am : link If you haven't learned by now that JPP has a hard time articulating himself with words you have not been paying attention. This gifted athlete struggles with the language . If you have a problem with his effort on the field that's one thing. But give the guy a break when he speaks.

RE: After all these years, GiantsRage2007 : 1/1/2018 11:20 am : link

Quote: If you haven't learned by now that JPP has a hard time articulating himself with words you have not been paying attention. This gifted athlete struggles with the language . If you have a problem with his effort on the field that's one thing. But give the guy a break when he speaks.



Lol ok. You open your mouth, you're responsible for what comes out. In comment 13765476 chiro56 said:Lol ok. You open your mouth, you're responsible for what comes out.

I was at the game yankeeslover : 1/1/2018 11:20 am : link It was half empty and freaking cold. But after this crap season, new year's Eve, it didn't surprise me.

I agree with est1986 redwhiteandbigblue : 1/1/2018 11:22 am : link I did not attend. First game I missed in well over 10 years. I did not take that as an insult to the fans that did not show but just a compliment to those that did. Some of you just love to take generic statements and twist them into something controversial. Nothing to see here. Move on.

Kind of dumb Sammo85 : 1/1/2018 11:22 am : link To antagonize the fans.



But some players like playing with (fire)works.

RE: RE: We as the fans really appreciate the so called 'players' Jimmy Googs : 1/1/2018 11:23 am : link

Quote:



THATS BULLSHIT, JPP plays with high effort Sunday after Sunday...



Unfortunately, he really doesn't... In comment 13765474 est1986 said:Unfortunately, he really doesn't...

I went with my brother BigBlueHens : 1/1/2018 11:23 am : link My first regular season Giants game. Glad we got a win, but games like this in a losing season allow for cheap seats. We got free tickets and I couldn't pass up free tickets.

As for JPP's effort BigBlueHens : 1/1/2018 11:26 am : link I believe he has been battling injuries all year. We blasted Jackrabbit for effort and we found out he severely hurt his ankle week 1. We blasted Collins for mistakes in the Rams game, to find out he severely hurt his ankle. Guys like Snacks, JPP, Eli, Collins, JJ seem like they give their all every Sunday, but underperform due to injury. The difference is guys like Bobby Hart who have minor injuries and don't fight through them, quitting on the team.

RE: RE: We as the fans really appreciate the so called 'players' Bold Ruler : Mod : 1/1/2018 11:28 am : link

Quote: In comment 13765438 Bold Ruler said:





Quote:





who actually put in effort every game and every year when it's not a contract year. So those players that actually give a shit, we really appreciate them.







THATS BULLSHIT, JPP plays with high effort Sunday after Sunday, put more effort into your post, stop crying because our DE gave a shout-out to the fans who showed up to the stadium on Sunday. Find a dropped passed to complain about.



Touched a nerve I guess. I watch JPP closely all the time and watching him not attempt to disengage his man got old about 14 games ago. In comment 13765474 est1986 said:Touched a nerve I guess. I watch JPP closely all the time and watching him not attempt to disengage his man got old about 14 games ago.

RE: We as the fans really appreciate the so called 'players' Gregorio : 1/1/2018 11:28 am : link

Quote: who actually put in effort every game and every year when it's not a contract year. So those players that actually give a shit, we really appreciate them.



Good reply! I agree though, major non-issue here. In comment 13765438 Bold Ruler said:Good reply! I agree though, major non-issue here.

I see what Bold sees Jimmy Googs : 1/1/2018 11:36 am : link JPP (when he doesn't line up offsides) comes off the ball becomes engaged with the Tackle and then plays some type of mirror drill for about 2 seconds.



Once he realizes he is not getting by the Tackle he disengages, and takes a few steps backwards to see if he can help on the backside of the play.



When he knows he can beat a really weak Tackle, its a multiple sack game. Usually about 2-3 per season when he racks up about 90% of his sacks...

He's right joeinpa : 1/1/2018 11:36 am : link the fans that braved that weather yesterday to support a 2-13 team, are truly, true Blue Fans.



Maybe he hurt some feelings with his comments.

RE: You guy's are cry babies rocco8112 : 1/1/2018 11:42 am : link

Quote: Transcripts never do JPP justice... he wasn't taking a shot at the fans that were not in attendance nearly as much as he was giving the ones that were in attendance a shout-out. JPP may not be a perennial double digit sack guy but he gives it his all every Sunday, he has every right to want his home stadium packed through the ups and the downs.



I heard this comment live on radio post-game, and had this exact impression.



He did not take shot at fans, he was praising the people who braved the cold and record to see their team In comment 13765461 est1986 said:I heard this comment live on radio post-game, and had this exact impression.He did not take shot at fans, he was praising the people who braved the cold and record to see their team

A little off topic BigBlueShock : 1/1/2018 11:44 am : link My friend took his son to the KC this season. It was his first Giants game and he’s a huge JPP fan. They were talking with security after the game and when they told the guy how much the boy loved JPP, the security officer took them down to where the players would be coming out so maybe they could see, meet JPP and some of the players.



Wouldn’t you know it, the first player to come out was JPP! The boys eyes lit up and took a step towards where JPP was exiting from and as soon as JPP came out, he instantly started shouting “I’m not signing anything today! Don’t even ask, I’m not signing shit!”. And he kept walking right by the small contingent of fans that were waiting without even looking them. The kid was heartbroken and JPP lost a fan that day. Apparently he was a complete dick. And this was after a win, lol. I’ve heard through the grapevine that he is a miserable prick and it was verified on this day, at least.

JPP plays his best Doomster : 1/1/2018 11:53 am : link against average/backup Tackles.....looks good against the Cleveland Browns of the league.....A good tackle, gives him a shot, and stops him dead in his tracks, and he never gets passed the line of scrimmage....



When he retires he might become a magician because he has his vanishing act down pat....



I commend the fans that did go to the game.....did they go to see JPP play? Did they go to see Eli in his last possible game as a Giant? Did they go because it was a great deal on scalped tickets? How many just went to see a 2-13 team, with people off the street playing?

I love how we are now making excuses for Giant's players such PhiPsi125 : 1/1/2018 11:54 am : link as JPP, Jenkins, Flowers etc. because they have been "playing through injuries". As if most of the players in the league aren't playing through injuries? It's amazing how none of these injuries were known until the end of the season.



Let's be real here...JPP's motivation wasn't to praise the fans in attendance. He could have done that without insulting the fan-base. JPP made a pointed effort to take a shot at fans that didn't come to the game. That was his motivation. So he deserves any shit that he's given for saying something stupid.



How about giving the entire fan-base praise for having to watch this dumpster fire of a team? All of the immature bullshit that went on? Poor effort from the beginning of the season? Oh yeah, I guess the entire team has been fighting injuries since game 1, so it's okay.

Sports fans of professional teams Alwaysblue22 : 1/1/2018 11:58 am : link Attend games to forget the misery of life. They will not attend a game under adverse weather conditions to watch a team that may make them feel even worse. That is why you have to WIN when you are paid at the pro level. If fans keep showing up to watch a 3-13 team that is what you will get every year. Hopefully the lack of actual attendance caught the attention of John Mara who will now allow the new GM free reign to establish EXCELLENCE similar to that in Foxboro where it was as cold or even colder but the fans still showed up to watch the Patriots. Even though the seats were paid for and Mara dsid not lose money..the FEAR of losing money in the near future , and in particular from lack of sportswear sales with the Giants Logo should motivate him to put a better product on the field.

RE: A little off topic Dave in PA : 1/1/2018 12:09 pm : link

Quote: My friend took his son to the KC this season. It was his first Giants game and he’s a huge JPP fan. They were talking with security after the game and when they told the guy how much the boy loved JPP, the security officer took them down to where the players would be coming out so maybe they could see, meet JPP and some of the players.



Wouldn’t you know it, the first player to come out was JPP! The boys eyes lit up and took a step towards where JPP was exiting from and as soon as JPP came out, he instantly started shouting “I’m not signing anything today! Don’t even ask, I’m not signing shit!”. And he kept walking right by the small contingent of fans that were waiting without even looking them. The kid was heartbroken and JPP lost a fan that day. Apparently he was a complete dick. And this was after a win, lol. I’ve heard through the grapevine that he is a miserable prick and it was verified on this day, at least. wow what a douche In comment 13765549 BigBlueShock said:wow what a douche

RE: A little off topic Ryan in Albany : 1/1/2018 12:24 pm : link

Quote: My friend took his son to the KC this season. It was his first Giants game and he’s a huge JPP fan. They were talking with security after the game and when they told the guy how much the boy loved JPP, the security officer took them down to where the players would be coming out so maybe they could see, meet JPP and some of the players.



Wouldn’t you know it, the first player to come out was JPP! The boys eyes lit up and took a step towards where JPP was exiting from and as soon as JPP came out, he instantly started shouting “I’m not signing anything today! Don’t even ask, I’m not signing shit!”. And he kept walking right by the small contingent of fans that were waiting without even looking them. The kid was heartbroken and JPP lost a fan that day. Apparently he was a complete dick. And this was after a win, lol. I’ve heard through the grapevine that he is a miserable prick and it was verified on this day, at least.



I was never a really big fan of JPP...after reading this. Wow. What an asshole. In comment 13765549 BigBlueShock said:I was never a really big fan of JPP...after reading this. Wow. What an asshole.

JPP - a jackass till the end. David B. : 1/1/2018 12:33 pm : link Guess it didn't occur to him that the team they put on the field this year wasn't worth watching on TV, let alone freezing your ass off in the building.

Regardless of how you feel old man : 1/1/2018 12:34 pm : link about JPPs playing, and home teams W-L record, athletes like to see people in the stands, cheering, even sometimes booing, because, in part of they get their adrenaline pumped up by the crowd,and the more crowd the better.

They are used to the adulation, or hate. He'd have been better understood if he qualified it with, ' in spite of the weather,...'

It's like when you are hungry, go to a fancy place to eat, and get a foo-foo half plate of food at twice the price of a regular restaurant. Still hunger, and now despair too.



I'm crazy enough to do some crazy bad-weather, cold-weather things, CT Charlie : 1/1/2018 12:34 pm : link but with a modest income I would have had a hard time paying for a ticket in yesterday's conditions, given the season we'd seen. I salute those who did, but I'm sympathetic to those who didn't. Congrats to the players for toughing it out.

I left at halftime djm : 1/1/2018 12:36 pm : link I don't care if jpp calls me directly and says I'm a piece of shit for leaving early. Maybe he's right. Dont care. the game meant nothing. I showed up. That's enough.

Give the fans something worth seeing and they'll show up. FStubbs : 1/1/2018 12:40 pm : link As simple as that. A 2-13 team playing out the string in a 1 degree stadium on New Year's Eve? Yeah, he should just leave that alone. Be glad anybody showed up.

RE: RE: RE: We as the fans really appreciate the so called 'players' est1986 : 1/1/2018 12:42 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13765474 est1986 said:





Quote:





In comment 13765438 Bold Ruler said:





Quote:





who actually put in effort every game and every year when it's not a contract year. So those players that actually give a shit, we really appreciate them.







THATS BULLSHIT, JPP plays with high effort Sunday after Sunday, put more effort into your post, stop crying because our DE gave a shout-out to the fans who showed up to the stadium on Sunday. Find a dropped passed to complain about.







Touched a nerve I guess. I watch JPP closely all the time and watching him not attempt to disengage his man got old about 14 games ago.



You need glasses pal, if he can't engage his defender that's one thing, the fact that you say its from a lack of effort is what i call BULLSHIT on, guys plays hurt, shows more effort than most men in this game... you are mad he has not played up to his pay which is fine/debatable.. but making it about a lack of effort is not right. 2-14 touched a nerve with you and you are looking to call out the players getting paid alot. JPP plays hard, has done so since we drafted him, if you say anything otherwise you are guessing wrong or just hatin'



Guess JPP touched a nerve with you when he said what he said... grow a pair and stop being so sensitive, reading too deep into a transcript, anyone who has heard him talk knows not to read these transcripts and just watch the video of him speaking for a better understanding (lol) In comment 13765517 Bold Ruler said:You need glasses pal, if he can't engage his defender that's one thing, the fact that you say its from a lack of effort is what i call BULLSHIT on, guys plays hurt, shows more effort than most men in this game... you are mad he has not played up to his pay which is fine/debatable.. but making it about a lack of effort is not right. 2-14 touched a nerve with you and you are looking to call out the players getting paid alot. JPP plays hard, has done so since we drafted him, if you say anything otherwise you are guessing wrong or just hatin'Guess JPP touched a nerve with you when he said what he said... grow a pair and stop being so sensitive, reading too deep into a transcript, anyone who has heard him talk knows not to read these transcripts and just watch the video of him speaking for a better understanding (lol)

RE: A little off topic SFGFNCGiantsFan : 1/1/2018 12:43 pm : link

Quote: My friend took his son to the KC this season. It was his first Giants game and he’s a huge JPP fan. They were talking with security after the game and when they told the guy how much the boy loved JPP, the security officer took them down to where the players would be coming out so maybe they could see, meet JPP and some of the players.



Wouldn’t you know it, the first player to come out was JPP! The boys eyes lit up and took a step towards where JPP was exiting from and as soon as JPP came out, he instantly started shouting “I’m not signing anything today! Don’t even ask, I’m not signing shit!”. And he kept walking right by the small contingent of fans that were waiting without even looking them. The kid was heartbroken and JPP lost a fan that day. Apparently he was a complete dick. And this was after a win, lol. I’ve heard through the grapevine that he is a miserable prick and it was verified on this day, at least.



What a jackass. In comment 13765549 BigBlueShock said:What a jackass.

They are such an unlikeable RottenApple : 1/1/2018 1:14 pm : link Bunch.



We appreciate XBRONX : 1/1/2018 1:18 pm : link players who play up to their contract worth.

I count more words in his quote mfsd : 1/1/2018 1:19 pm : link than I did plays he made this season

Security took your son down on the field est1986 : 1/1/2018 1:40 pm : link before the KC game?? really? I smell more bullshit..

*Friends son, excuse me... est1986 : 1/1/2018 1:42 pm : link Seems like a strange time for an auto-graph, pre-game... Did your friend think this was training camp?

re-read it and see it says after the game but est1986 : 1/1/2018 1:46 pm : link Still sounds like bullshit to me, met him twice and both times he was swamped signing tons of autographs

RE: RE: RE: RE: We as the fans really appreciate the so called 'players' PhiPsi125 : 1/1/2018 1:53 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13765517 Bold Ruler said:





Quote:





In comment 13765474 est1986 said:





Quote:





In comment 13765438 Bold Ruler said:





Quote:





who actually put in effort every game and every year when it's not a contract year. So those players that actually give a shit, we really appreciate them.







THATS BULLSHIT, JPP plays with high effort Sunday after Sunday, put more effort into your post, stop crying because our DE gave a shout-out to the fans who showed up to the stadium on Sunday. Find a dropped passed to complain about.







Touched a nerve I guess. I watch JPP closely all the time and watching him not attempt to disengage his man got old about 14 games ago.







You need glasses pal, if he can't engage his defender that's one thing, the fact that you say its from a lack of effort is what i call BULLSHIT on, guys plays hurt, shows more effort than most men in this game... you are mad he has not played up to his pay which is fine/debatable.. but making it about a lack of effort is not right. 2-14 touched a nerve with you and you are looking to call out the players getting paid alot. JPP plays hard, has done so since we drafted him, if you say anything otherwise you are guessing wrong or just hatin'



Guess JPP touched a nerve with you when he said what he said... grow a pair and stop being so sensitive, reading too deep into a transcript, anyone who has heard him talk knows not to read these transcripts and just watch the video of him speaking for a better understanding (lol)



Oh give me a break. So now whenever a player says something immature and stupid, we have to make sure we really know him as a person so that we don't take it the wrong way? Lol, okay. Well, apparently he's a dick to fans...so what does that tell you?



Not sure what is so hard to understand. There is no "reading too deep into a transcript." This was a direct quote from a bitter, immature football player who made multiple digs at fans in the same response. The guy is an ass. And deserves to be roasted if a fan so desires. But I'm glad that you are perfectly fine with this type of leadership on the team. In comment 13765677 est1986 said:Oh give me a break. So now whenever a player says something immature and stupid, we have to make sure we really know him as a person so that we don't take it the wrong way? Lol, okay. Well, apparently he's a dick to fans...so what does that tell you?Not sure what is so hard to understand. There is no "reading too deep into a transcript." This was a direct quote from a bitter, immature football player who made multiple digs at fans in the same response. The guy is an ass. And deserves to be roasted if a fan so desires. But I'm glad that you are perfectly fine with this type of leadership on the team.

RE: As a fan who didn't miss a game this season.... djstat : 1/1/2018 2:03 pm : link

Quote: ....and sat through the brutal cold for 8 hours yesterday, I appreciated his comment. Especially with the various challenges this year.





Frustration is more than allowed, but kudos to the true fans who didn't waver, and I think that is what Pierre-Paul is saying. SO your not a true fan if you did not go? After hearing about the behavior of this team, JPP should be more focused on the fact that as a leader he failed. His effort could be questioned too. In comment 13765473 Vin_Cuccs said:SO your not a true fan if you did not go? After hearing about the behavior of this team, JPP should be more focused on the fact that as a leader he failed. His effort could be questioned too.

I'd love to know how many "true" fans only went to the game PhiPsi125 : 1/1/2018 2:06 pm : link because the tickets were already paid for and they couldn't unload them to Redskin fans.

The same words from a different player might come across better. Big Blue Blogger : 1/1/2018 2:08 pm : link It would be pretty easy to say, "He didn't express it well, but he was trying to thank the fans that showed up to watch a terrible team play a meaningless game in brutal conditions." Unfortunately, Pierre-Paul has said and done too much stupid stuff over the years for most fans to give him the benefit of the doubt any more.

Maybe he didn't sign anything... GeorgeAdams33 : 1/1/2018 2:35 pm : link because his signing hand was still wrapped up and hurting.....

Oh shit, JPP is mad at us. Sarcastic Sam : 1/1/2018 2:46 pm : link Should we all show up at the playoff game his team didn't qualify for to show our support?



RE: Security took your son down on the field BigBlueShock : 1/1/2018 2:59 pm : link

Quote: before the KC game?? really? I smell more bullshit..

Apparently reading isn’t your strong suit? Go back and try again before you start running your mouth and calling me a liar. It was AFTER the game.



In comment 13765842 est1986 said:Apparently reading isn’t your strong suit? Go back and try again before you start running your mouth and calling me a liar. It was AFTER the game.

RE: re-read it and see it says after the game but BigBlueShock : 1/1/2018 3:02 pm : link

Quote: Still sounds like bullshit to me, met him twice and both times he was swamped signing tons of autographs

So you’re still saying I’m lying. You seem like a real piece of fucking shit. Why the flying fuck would I make that up? In comment 13765862 est1986 said:So you’re still saying I’m lying. You seem like a real piece of fucking shit. Why the flying fuck would I make that up?

RE: re-read it and see it says after the game but Jimmy Googs : 1/1/2018 3:22 pm : link

Quote: Still sounds like bullshit to me, met him twice and both times he was swamped signing tons of autographs



Sounds like you must have brought tons of things for him to sign... In comment 13765862 est1986 said:Sounds like you must have brought tons of things for him to sign...

Hey JPP Bernie : 1/1/2018 3:28 pm : link how about playing like someone who deserves a $62 million contract. I hope you are paying Osi and Justin Tuck some vig because without the 2011 season and surfing in their wake, you would never have the over inflated rep that you have.

On that note Rover : 1/1/2018 3:36 pm : link Was there really 76,000 there?

Attendance says it was, I thought 45,000.



Also, many Redskin fans?

RE: Security took your son down on the field chopperhatch : 1/1/2018 3:58 pm : link

Quote: before the KC game?? really? I smell more bullshit..



You should go back to 1st grade and learn to read. In comment 13765842 est1986 said:You should go back to 1st grade and learn to read.

2011 Super Bowl happen without jpp? hitdog42 : 1/1/2018 5:06 pm : link Playoffs don’t even Happen.



Make a decision whether you are going to live in the past about zero or all players.



He played poorly and hurt relative to contract this year. He was very good last year.



Somehow he has turned into full on whipping boy despite disasters on many levels.



Also there is nothing wrong with what he said- the place was empty- and he was appreciative of those who stuck it out.

RE: On that note djm : 1/1/2018 7:36 pm : link

Quote: Was there really 76,000 there?

Attendance says it was, I thought 45,000.



Also, many Redskin fans?



Why. Why??? In comment 13766039 Rover said:Why. Why???

PSLs, overpriced tickets, Knineteen : 1/1/2018 8:59 pm : link absurd concession prices, pay to park, traffic, 5 degree weather.



Yeah, I'm staying home regardless of the team's performance.

RE: RE: RE: We as the fans really appreciate the so called 'players' lawguy9801 : 1/1/2018 9:53 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13765474 est1986 said:





Quote:





In comment 13765438 Bold Ruler said:





Quote:





who actually put in effort every game and every year when it's not a contract year. So those players that actually give a shit, we really appreciate them.







THATS BULLSHIT, JPP plays with high effort Sunday after Sunday, put more effort into your post, stop crying because our DE gave a shout-out to the fans who showed up to the stadium on Sunday. Find a dropped passed to complain about.







Touched a nerve I guess. I watch JPP closely all the time and watching him not attempt to disengage his man got old about 14 games ago.



This has been going on for years, since 2012 or 13, before the fireworks incident. He has no pass rush moves at all. He typically engages the offensive tackle, basically plays patty-cake and fights to a stale mate. He continues to live off of 2011 - as did Coughlin and Reese. In comment 13765517 Bold Ruler said:This has been going on for years, since 2012 or 13, before the fireworks incident. He has no pass rush moves at all. He typically engages the offensive tackle, basically plays patty-cake and fights to a stale mate. He continues to live off of 2011 - as did Coughlin and Reese.

RE: 2011 Super Bowl happen without jpp? mfsd : 1/1/2018 10:16 pm : link

Quote: Playoffs don’t even Happen.



Make a decision whether you are going to live in the past about zero or all players.



He played poorly and hurt relative to contract this year. He was very good last year.



Somehow he has turned into full on whipping boy despite disasters on many levels.



Also there is nothing wrong with what he said- the place was empty- and he was appreciative of those who stuck it out.



With respect hitdog, disagree about what he said.



No super bowl 46 win without JPP. Fact. He gets a ton of credit for how hard he worked to come back. Fact.



But also fact - whether due to injury, inconsistent effort, or some combo thereof, he’s made very few plays this season, and disappeared for long stretches of games.



He could have thanked the dedicated fans who came out in the frigid weather on NYE to watch a meaningless game, and the message would have been all good.



But mocking “so-called” fans that didn’t? Screw him. The fact a lot of fans had better things to do than pay to watch this so called football team play live doesn’t make them any less fans.



Any representative of the 2017 Giants putting down us as fans in any way doesn’t sit well after this joke of a season. In comment 13766212 hitdog42 said:With respect hitdog, disagree about what he said.No super bowl 46 win without JPP. Fact. He gets a ton of credit for how hard he worked to come back. Fact.But also fact - whether due to injury, inconsistent effort, or some combo thereof, he’s made very few plays this season, and disappeared for long stretches of games.He could have thanked the dedicated fans who came out in the frigid weather on NYE to watch a meaningless game, and the message would have been all good.But mocking “so-called” fans that didn’t? Screw him. The fact a lot of fans had better things to do than pay to watch this so called football team play live doesn’t make them any less fans.Any representative of the 2017 Giants putting down us as fans in any way doesn’t sit well after this joke of a season.

First of all, I didn't read it as anything but a dig Matt M. : 5:45 am : link at fans who didn't show. Second, a player who had a sub-par season on a 3-13 team really shouldn't be running his mouth. Third of all, I haven't been to a game in several years because I can't afford to go with my boys when the cheapest seats will run me at least $300 just to get in the door. That doesn't make me less of a fan; but his comments make him more of an asshole.

I gave up caring about what players Bubba : 12:38 pm : link have to say about fans many years ago. I pay you play, that's it.

RE: First of all, I didn't read it as anything but a dig section125 : 12:49 pm : link

Quote: at fans who didn't show. Second, a player who had a sub-par season on a 3-13 team really shouldn't be running his mouth. Third of all, I haven't been to a game in several years because I can't afford to go with my boys when the cheapest seats will run me at least $300 just to get in the door. That doesn't make me less of a fan; but his comments make him more of an asshole.



Hey we sit here and take cheap shots at players all week long. Sorry but he isn't wrong. I sat there in late December freezing my ass off for a couple of decades, and some were pretty dismal days. People can come and go, they paid for the tickets. But Players like to see their own fans occupying the seats, not the opposition. I know it sucks to watch a shitty game with no purpose, especially on a cold day. In comment 13766904 Matt M. said:Hey we sit here and take cheap shots at players all week long. Sorry but he isn't wrong. I sat there in late December freezing my ass off for a couple of decades, and some were pretty dismal days. People can come and go, they paid for the tickets. But Players like to see their own fans occupying the seats, not the opposition. I know it sucks to watch a shitty game with no purpose, especially on a cold day.

. arcarsenal : 12:53 pm : link I was pulling hard for JPP after the accident he had - I thought he had really learned from that experience and he seemed to have a really positive mindset.



He's become very, very hard to root for.

This comment upset you? KWALL2 : 1:04 pm : link Yes he didn't play well this year but this comment? It's nothing.

. arcarsenal : 1:07 pm : link The comment doesn't bother me nearly as much as the lackluster effort he's given on several occasions this year.



He looks like a guy who is happy collecting paychecks and going home win or lose. He hasn't been worth a fraction of what he was paid this year.

He looks too big KWALL2 : 1:29 pm : link No explosion.



He should find out what Chandler Jones is doing and copy it. Jones has the same body but he now keeps his slim and explosive. He was 280+. This year he was 255-260 and it showed.



JPP needs to cut 20 lbs.

RE: RE: Security took your son down on the field B in ALB : 1:34 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13765842 est1986 said:





Quote:





before the KC game?? really? I smell more bullshit..







You should go back to 1st grade and learn to read.



This is the same guy who said the Giants should trade for Manziel so Eli could mentor him. Fucking genius. In comment 13766064 chopperhatch said:This is the same guy who said the Giants should trade for Manziel so Eli could mentor him. Fucking genius.

Chandler Jones has apparently been following his brother, Jon Jones JonC : 1:36 pm : link in MMA training to work on conditioning, leverage, hand techniques, etc.



In 2017, JPP demonstrated what many feared once he got paid the market dollars he sought, he barely showed up.



Jon KWALL2 : 1:41 pm : link I think he plays hard on game day but where is the explosive movement? He looks slow.



He needs a strong off season of work. Cut 20lbs and see what you can do because this player we just saw in 2017 isn't going to cut it.