I am beyond shocked at the level of people NYSports1 : 1/1/2018 6:06 pm who think drafting a running back regardless who the hell he is would be a smart move with the 2nd overall pick in the draft. I would not draft a rb with a first round pick. What a back can give you so can the next one and the backs are only as good as the oline. Barkeley also has just 4 100 yard games this whole year yet we get on Darnold for throwing picks and Eli gets benefit of the doubt by blaiming weapons or lack thereoff or receivers running wrong routes.



Matthew Stafford threw far more picks over Darnold.



Giants have a shot at securing their next 15 years of their most important position but some of you think that Eli should be qb for next 10 years or something.



Imagine Eli being average or worst next year which is what is most likely to happen and Webb is not the answer, we are stuck with no qb and being the Jets for the next decade. When we had a shot at the 2nd pick and top qb prospect.



Many here I feel are just afraid to say goodbye to Eli and know that a qb round 1 in top 2 means Eli is close to being done next year or this off season. No chance you give 2nd overall pick the Webb treatment when eli is leading is to multiple no score games.



What has Eli done the last 2 years to show that he is the qb to lead to a SB or playoff run? Nothing



I hope Gettleman is smart and does what a smart GM would do and not waste a terrible year on taking a RB with a premium pick....

I think the solution Sy'56 : 1/1/2018 6:11 pm : link Be open minded to everything at this point. I think some people are so in to pushing their own agenda and opinion...they feel the need to say "Have to do this...." or "Can't do that..."



NYG needs a major homerun at #2 overall. It can be a QB/OL/DL/DB/RB/WR....whatever. They need so many things. To say they can't take this position or have to take that position is just foolish. There are no rules, there is no set science or equation you can create to strengthen that argument.

... Mdgiantsfan : 1/1/2018 6:15 pm : link I think Dallas would argue the importance of a good RB. That team was crap w/o Zeke and that is with the best Oline in the league. While it is a passing league and it is no question that a QB can be more valuable than a RB, the position is not plug and play. Big Blue hasn’t had a back worth much sense the Bradshaw and Jacobs tandem.



I wouldn’t be upset with the Penn State RB especially given the fact that there aren’t any Olineman worthy of the #2 pick. The Oline will get fixed withloqer levels picks and free agency.

Quote: Be open minded to everything at this point. I think some people are so in to pushing their own agenda and opinion...they feel the need to say "Have to do this...." or "Can't do that..."



NYG needs a major homerun at #2 overall. It can be a QB/OL/DL/DB/RB/WR....whatever. They need so many things. To say they can't take this position or have to take that position is just foolish. There are no rules, there is no set science or equation you can create to strengthen that argument.



Great point Sy. Giants need to hit on a great player at #2, regardless of position In comment 13766357 Sy'56 said:Great point Sy. Giants need to hit on a great player at #2, regardless of position

Open-mindedness is the problem. Ten Ton Hammer : 1/1/2018 6:16 pm : link There's a segment of the commenting body that doesn't want anything getting in the way of Eli Manning continuing to start for this team, so they've dug in on QB not being a need or the available players not being "impressive" enough.

These are mostly the same people OC1973 : 1/1/2018 6:16 pm : link That cried to Mara when Eli was benched. Which is partly the reason why we never got to see a glimpse of Webb. They're oblivious that Eli is 37 immobile and extremely overpaid for what he gives at this stage. Teams that don't progress and are hung up on the past lose. Wait til Brady starts showing signs. See how fast BB moves on.

Quote: Be open minded to everything at this point. I think some people are so in to pushing their own agenda and opinion...they feel the need to say "Have to do this...." or "Can't do that..."



NYG needs a major homerun at #2 overall. It can be a QB/OL/DL/DB/RB/WR....whatever. They need so many things. To say they can't take this position or have to take that position is just foolish. There are no rules, there is no set science or equation you can create to strengthen that argument.



This. Take the best player on the board and do not get cute. In comment 13766357 Sy'56 said:This. Take the best player on the board and do not get cute.

This is a business and Eli has extracted OC1973 : 1/1/2018 6:21 pm : link Every penny he can get out of the Giants while for last couple years playing mediocre. 219.3 million to be exact. He's the 2nd highest paid player in career earnings in the history of NFL. He'll be ok.

Quote: Be open minded to everything at this point. I think some people are so in to pushing their own agenda and opinion...they feel the need to say "Have to do this...." or "Can't do that..."



NYG needs a major homerun at #2 overall. It can be a QB/OL/DL/DB/RB/WR....whatever. They need so many things. To say they can't take this position or have to take that position is just foolish. There are no rules, there is no set science or equation you can create to strengthen that argument.



We're fans, on an Internet forum, simply stating our opinion. And if "there are no rules and there is no science" to all of this, then I don't know why our opinions would bother you so much. In comment 13766357 Sy'56 said:We're fans, on an Internet forum, simply stating our opinion. And if "there are no rules and there is no science" to all of this, then I don't know why our opinions would bother you so much.

People dont like change UESBLUE : 1/1/2018 6:37 pm : link They didnt want to let TC go after two miserable seasons in a row and now they cant bear to see Eli for what he is: a once top QB clearly on the decline. Anyone but a QB in this draft is a remote thrower for me.

I totally agree with Sy. DonnieD89 : 1/1/2018 6:42 pm : link There are so many needs and holes on this team and we have the #2 pick in the draft for 2018. We damn well better get this right. Forcing the pick just for a need is the biggest mistake that this team could ever make. I don’t care what position it is. I want the best available player whether it is quarterback, running back, defensive end etc.

SYs post makes a lot of sense UberAlias : 1/1/2018 6:45 pm : link Except in the fact that it treats the needs as equivalent, which it isn’t. QB is arguably the most important position in sports. Many here seem to forget what QB pergatory is like - not knowing from year to year if you have the guy. It is not fun, and teams without one often end up blowing picks year after year in desperation trying to find one. You cant have sustained success without a good one, and they can be super hard to find.



Obviously if there aren’t any franchise QBs there at 2 you can’t force it. But if there is, this should not even remotely be a debate. If there is a guy they have conviction is a franchise QB, you take him. Use other picks and FA to address other needs and build around him.

Take the best damn player on the board. BlueHurricane : 1/1/2018 6:53 pm : link Or the biggest ransom of a trade down you can get.



Discussing anything about “need”at #2 is moronic.

I am of the belief that JerryNYG : 1/1/2018 6:58 pm : link we would be best served taking a QB in round one if there is one available that we believe is a franchise type.



If they don't see it there at 2, I would not be upset at Barkley as he is a true game changer.



I also would not mind trading back in the round for the right package of picks as we have a ton of holes.



I don't know how the Giants see the available QBs and who they think matches their needs, but a failure to take one can be fine if they make the most of what hopefully is their last high draft pick for a while.

Sy Rjanyg : 1/1/2018 6:58 pm : link Would you trade spots with Cleveland ( pick 2 for 4 ) plus the first pick of round 2, another 2 and a 4 and take Nelson at 4?

Never be shocked David B. : 1/1/2018 7:23 pm : link at the level of people at BBI. It's a total shit show.



Take a page from Jerry Reese. Reese was never shocked at ANYTHING. Ever.



Jerry, were you shocked/surprised that:



<whoever> was still available?

NO



<whoever> jumped ahead of you in the draft and picked your guy -- LIKE THEY KNEW you were gonna draft him?

NO



That your kicker abused his wife?

NO



That your wife screwed the kicker?

NO



That Tom got fired and you stayed?

NO



That Adrien Robinson didn't turn out to be the JPP of TEs.

NO



That JPP turned out to me the Mickey Mouse hand of DEs?

NO



That Marc Ross really suggested you draft Flowers and Apple?

NO



That Eli was upset when the GIants benched him for Geno fucking Smith?

NO



When you peed in the the electrical outlet?

NO



Never be shocked. Or surprised.

Nysports1 hassan : 1/1/2018 7:31 pm : link This is very fair post.



There are clearly a lot of people who want to believe in a fairy tale ending here with #10.



And they get nit picky about the qb prospects showing as you say their hypocrisy. Or bring up the fact this player may bust (which has zero relevance) or how unlikely this player is to being as successful as our current one (also has zero relevance to the fact Giants have to address this position).



Sy is right but qb has to be weighed much more than other positions. RBs are not as hard to find and good ones are routinely taken in third, fourth round. Not as true with qbs.



The truth is a guard makes much more sense with a first pick if you are drafting in the 20a and a qb makes a ton of sense if you are in top 5.



Hell I won’t be shocked if Indy takes a qb given luck shoulder.





The Average career span JINTin Adirondacks : 1/1/2018 7:54 pm : link For a RB in the NFL is what? Are you willing to invest the overall 2nd pick in that??

Unless you love the qb you are drafting nyballa0891 : 1/1/2018 8:00 pm : link You shouldnt force the pick. None of these qbs seem like a sure thing..barkley, fitzpatrick, and chub are much less of risk. You do not wate a 1st rounder in a qb just because

RE: The Average career span nyballa0891 : 1/1/2018 8:03 pm : link

Quote: For a RB in the NFL is what? Are you willing to invest the overall 2nd pick in that??



Are you willing to force a pick for someone thats lower on your board because they may give you another 2-3 years? If you think you have a generational talent at rb you take him unless theres another player of similar talent on your board. In comment 13766534 JINTin Adirondacks said:Are you willing to force a pick for someone thats lower on your board because they may give you another 2-3 years? If you think you have a generational talent at rb you take him unless theres another player of similar talent on your board.

A lot will change between now and the draft. CT Charlie : 1/1/2018 8:04 pm : link ANY speculation at this point is just pointless. Fun, maybe, but pointless.

RBs are more easily replaceable than QBs, yes Ten Ton Hammer : 1/1/2018 8:12 pm : link but I think we're talking about special RBs. There's still a difference between the Adrian Petersons and Zeke Elliots and the Ahmad Bradshaws and Derek Henrys of the league.



At 2 overall, you're looking for special, not just good. And that's still tough to find and can help your team a great deal. If Barkley is special, I'd be all for drafting him. There isn't just one school of thought for runningbacks. In 06 the Giants had the offensive line to be able to make runningbacks, so it's never been a concern here. But a great runningback is still a dangerous weapon in a league that's more and more specializing to stop the pass.

The insane amount of backtracking.... Britt in VA : 1/1/2018 8:22 pm : link that is starting to occur, and the bets that are being hedged after all the guarantees for the past 8 weeks are... amusing to say the least.



Hopefully this will be a lesson in speaking in absolutes.



As for the latest idea that "people want to Eli Manning to continue to start at any cost..." Well, this is amusing and dumb, because fans don't make the decisions, so what does it matter what people want?



However, it's becoming a clear reality that taking a QB isn't the stone cold mortal lock that a lot of people thought a week or two ago. And it ain't the fans making that decision. Like I said, start hedging those bets!

. arcarsenal : 1/1/2018 8:23 pm : link The Giants are in a spot where I think they should go QB if they have strong enough convictions on one of these guys - but they could also go a different route and make it work because they've got both a vet and a young kid. We're not a team that has absolutely nothing at the QB position like Denver or Arizona.



I personally feel this is a big opportunity to get our long-term QB post-Eli, but I'm not going to be mad if they take the best player on the board and it's not a QB.

RE: . mrvax : 1/1/2018 8:24 pm : link

Quote: The Giants are in a spot where I think they should go QB if they have strong enough convictions on one of these guys - but they could also go a different route and make it work because they've got both a vet and a young kid. We're not a team that has absolutely nothing at the QB position like Denver or Arizona.



I personally feel this is a big opportunity to get our long-term QB post-Eli, but I'm not going to be mad if they take the best player on the board and it's not a QB.



Well said, arc. In comment 13766604 arcarsenal said:Well said, arc.

RE: Unless you love the qb you are drafting UberAlias : 1/1/2018 8:25 pm : link

Quote: You shouldnt force the pick. None of these qbs seem like a sure thing..barkley, fitzpatrick, and chub are much less of risk. You do not wate a 1st rounder in a qb just because . I don’t think anyone wants to force a pick just because. At the same time, acting like the value to the organization for a RB or OL or or anything else compares to franchise QB is foolish. It is nearly impossible to have sustained success without a quality QB. The good stable teams all have them, the bad or inconsistent teams don’t and there are very few exceptions. Some here have obviously forgotten what’s it’s like not having a franchise QB. In comment 13766548 nyballa0891 said:. I don’t think anyone wants to force a pick just because. At the same time, acting like the value to the organization for a RB or OL or or anything else compares to franchise QB is foolish. It is nearly impossible to have sustained success without a quality QB. The good stable teams all have them, the bad or inconsistent teams don’t and there are very few exceptions. Some here have obviously forgotten what’s it’s like not having a franchise QB.

Premise of This Post is Nonsense. clatterbuck : 1/1/2018 8:30 pm : link --Noone expects Manning to be QB for more than 1-2 years, at best.

--There is nothing mututally exclusive about drafting a QB at #2 and Manning continuing to play while the kids gets ready.

-- The Manning slander by some on this site is just outrageous. As Sy and others have noted, few if any Qbs would have had a chance to be successful with the lack of support afforded Manning.

-- McAdoo's offensive scheme sucked. His play calling sucked. Reese's refusal to upgrade the offensive line amounted to football malfeasance.

-- If the Giants draft a QB at #2 it better be the right one. Same with any other position.

-- This isn't about Manning nostalgia. It's about the future of the Giants. Keep blaming Manning for all that ails the Giants and keep being wrong.

Most comical part of all this is that many here who defended Eli NYSports1 : 1/1/2018 8:35 pm : link For the last 2 years kept telling everyone that once Eli is gone we will be back to Dave Brown era of qb play. We get a terrible season with the worst record in Giants history with Eli as the qb and he had full staff during 0-5 start and we get a shot to not have that Dave Brown qb era after eli and you want to draft anything but the QB who will replace your favorite qb ever. I do not care if Barkley is made of solid steele and jumps over defenders. He ran for 100 yards just 4 times all year and Eli fans clamor for him but say Darnold sucks cuz he threw a pick to a garbage receiving corp and 3rd string olineman but Eli gets the pass this year due to same issues and Darnold cannot be the qb and rose is to inuury prone and Mayfield is jerk and Allen is to raw....Draft Barkley and Eli done in 2 years and Webb not the answer as he might not be when he could not sniff a rep and we are going to do the Dave Brown era afterall....

You can call me whatever you want.... Britt in VA : 1/1/2018 8:49 pm : link but I've pretty much called all of this every step of the way, starting last year with McAdoo not being all that during his 11-5 playoff run, while you were "creaming" yourself over him.

The question for Eli’s future in NY and who they draft UberAlias : 1/1/2018 8:50 pm : link Are two of the biggest open questions for the franchise. But they are independent considerations. And a key stakeholder in the decision making process is not yet in the building.

I've also said all along that I'm fine with using the #2 on a QB Britt in VA : 1/1/2018 8:51 pm : link if it's somebody they have a conviction for, in addition to exploring the other options like Barkley...



I don't need to backtrack because I never painted myself into a corner with QB or bust.

Nyballa UberAlias : 1/1/2018 9:01 pm : link If there isn’t a franchise guy available they have conviction on, a difference maker at other position is clearly the way to go. We could certainly use one, at a lot of spots. A lot can change between now and the draft, but I would imagine their is a very high probability the pick will be a QB if Darnold and Rosen both declare. But that’s just my gut.

Typically I agree with chopperhatch : 1/1/2018 9:02 pm : link The OP. Running games can be built using multiple backs. But if you have a chance to get a guy like LaDainian, Tiki or Faulk at at 2 but with elite speed and 230 lbs, that is a pick you have to make. Sure there's no guarantee that he will be that, but its worth the risk.

My fear LakeGeorgeGiant : 1/1/2018 9:19 pm : link is that following the backlash from benching Eli that the new regime will hitch themselves to the Eli train for longer than they should.

RE: My fear Britt in VA : 1/1/2018 9:23 pm : link

Quote: is that following the backlash from benching Eli that the new regime will hitch themselves to the Eli train for longer than they should.



That's a dumb thought, sorry. Gettleman has proven to be a guy that cuts guys when needed, and is non sentimental to the fanbase.



Is that going to be the excuse going forward if we don't go QB in round 1? That they were afraid of fan backlash? Laughable. In comment 13766710 LakeGeorgeGiant said:That's a dumb thought, sorry. Gettleman has proven to be a guy that cuts guys when needed, and is non sentimental to the fanbase.Is that going to be the excuse going forward if we don't go QB in round 1? That they were afraid of fan backlash? Laughable.

Just don’t miss! trueblueinpw : 1/1/2018 9:25 pm : link As long as DG hits with a winner I don’t give a rats ass what position he drafts with the 2. Some people say, “the Giants would be crazy to not pick a __________ with the number 2 pick”. But for me, any position that hits a home run here is fine. I’m a huge Eli fan (well, about 242 lbs so that’s not really huge) but even I know we should take a franchise QB if one is in this draft. We haven’t had a playmaker at RB in way too long; gotta go back to Tiki to find a back that could carry the O and back to AB and Big Jake (or Jennings first season) just to find a legit NFL RB on the Gants roster. And if the Chubb kid is as good as many think he will be then he’d be more than a welcome addition to our defense.



Where I’m most interested to see Gettleman work is in the later rounds of the draft which is where Reese missed almost every year.

RE: RE: RE: Premise of This Post is Nonsense. exiled : 1/1/2018 9:31 pm : link Mic drop from the biggest Eli defender....Nice one...If it was up to you, you would want the Giants to extend Eli for another 100 million 6 more years [/quote]



@NYsports—It’s a mike drop from a lot of us. Did you read where clutterbuck said that no one expects Eli to play more than a year or two? The problems with the team run deep. Don’t think s new QB is a cure-all.

look at Zeke Vanzetti : 1/1/2018 9:31 pm : link The last two games he ran for 97 and 104 yards. The Cowboys scored 12 and 6 points in those games, respectively.



The era of the dominanting RB is over. Now, you win with a RB by committee and good OL and a passing game that keeps the D from stacking against the run.



Basically, that is how Belicheck has won 5 SBs and created an offensive model that everyone else is trying to copy.



With this OL, DG is not taking a RB #2.







I think most would joeinpa : 1/1/2018 9:41 pm : link Agree the best value for that pick is a franchise quarterback. The argument is whether one is there.



Sy suggests that some say there are not because they have the agenda of wanting Eli to remain the quarterback, I think he s correct.



There are no guarantees at any position. But as was suggested on this thread, #2 pick gives you an opportunity you don t get often.



I m for taking a quarterback. As for Barkley, great as he is, Penn State could not run the ball to close out games. If they could they would have been playing today.

RE: look at Zeke nyballa0891 : 1/1/2018 9:43 pm : link

Quote: The last two games he ran for 97 and 104 yards. The Cowboys scored 12 and 6 points in those games, respectively.



The era of the dominanting RB is over. Now, you win with a RB by committee and good OL and a passing game that keeps the D from stacking against the run.



Basically, that is how Belicheck has won 5 SBs and created an offensive model that everyone else is trying to copy.





Steelers without bell, bills without mccoy, rams without gurley? All of those teams except for kaybe pittsburgh would not be in the playoffs without their rb



With this OL, DG is not taking a RB #2.



In comment 13766744 Vanzetti said:

Sy didn't say that, Britt in VA : 1/1/2018 9:44 pm : link Quite the opposite actually. He was responding to the op's premise that it must be a qb and that anything else would be foolish.

RE: RE: look at Zeke nyballa0891 : 1/1/2018 9:45 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13766744 Vanzetti said:





Quote:





The last two games he ran for 97 and 104 yards. The Cowboys scored 12 and 6 points in those games, respectively.



The era of the dominanting RB is over. Now, you win with a RB by committee and good OL and a passing game that keeps the D from stacking against the run.



Basically, that is how Belicheck has won 5 SBs and created an offensive model that everyone else is trying to copy.



With this OL, DG is not taking a RB #2.









Steelers without bell, bills without mccoy, rams without gurley? All of those teams except for kaybe pittsburgh would not be in the playoffs without their rb

In comment 13766759 nyballa0891 said:Steelers without bell, bills without mccoy, rams without gurley? All of those teams except for kaybe pittsburgh would not be in the playoffs without their rb

Nick Chubb and Sony Michel Breeze_94 : 1/1/2018 9:45 pm : link just proved why Barkley is not worth a TOP 5 or 10 selection in this draft.



Both can probably be had at the beginning of rd 3.

It's not as complicated as people make it out to be AcesUp : 1/1/2018 9:46 pm : link If they see a QB they have rated as a franchise guy, they'll take him. If they don't, they won't. Despite the nitpicking, it is a strong qb class with 4 guys being mocked in the top 10 and another 2-3 in the top 50 discussion. Based on where they are picking and the sheer number of top prospects, odds are very high that they'll have one rated appropriately enough to pull the trigger.

One can have doubts about the QBs in this draft LatHarv83 : 1/1/2018 9:49 pm : link Without being on Eli’s jock. I love Eli but when the time comes, bye....



Not sure that now is that time though and not sure people are weighing how crucial and franchise altering the decision to draft a qb is. You don’t do it in the top 2 unless you are head over heels for the kid. Missing here can ruin your franchise and I’m not sure I see the guy worth the gamble

The only good thing about the Giants sucking so Dnew15 : 1/1/2018 10:06 pm : link Bad so soon is that I have never watched so much college football - I’ve read every one of Sy’s bowl game reports and I can’t freakin wait to see how the players at the top of the draft get vetted.

Are the scouts going to find Barkley the physical beast he appears to be? Will he test that way at the combine?

Are any of the DE including Chubb the game changing type DE that can go top 3?

How are the big four Allen, Mayfield, Rosen, Darnold going to stack up after going through the ringer and are any of them going to be dubbed franchise changing QB’s?

I will probably be more tuned to this draft than I have any other since the Eli Manning draft....

It’s gonna be fun to see what happens!



The Giants get to pick this high once every 30 years or so... baadbill : 1/1/2018 10:10 pm : link While I’d love to see the Giants find their next QB, the more important goal is to get a player (at any position) who dominates Giants football for the next decade. Not sure that’s possible, but with a pick that only comes along once every 30 years or so, that sure as hell better be the goal.

Not having a good running game has hurt our passing game greatly. Ira : 1/1/2018 10:54 pm : link When a defense knows you can't run the ball, they play their safeties deep which makes it difficult to pass. Barkley is the kind of player that makes defenses nervous. Also, with him in the backfield, it's like there's an extra receiver.

So are all the scouts who have 4 or 5 QBs oldutican : 1/1/2018 11:28 pm : link rated as high first round picks wrong about all of them? Unless Giants feel very strongly that Webb can be a winner it would be malpractice not to pick a QB.

Trade back Glover : 12:07 am : link Get O line, RB, QB, LB. This team has so many holes. They won't be a playoff contender next year. Cant fix this O line in one off season, and if somehow they are able to build the defense back up to what it was in 2016, they will meet the same fate should they make the playoffs behind a great defense. Eli, Webb, Darnold, Rosen, Mayfield won't be able to do shit with no run game and no protection. Gotta trade back and load up on hog mollies.

... christian : 1:20 am : link Aside from the casual dodos, I haven't seen much guaranteeing Manning leaves. What I have seen is a lot of wondering and worrying that Manning is 1) not capable of competing for a ring without a miraculous and unlikely upgrade in team talent ASAP 2) Team Manning doesn't seem likely to bow out gracefully if the Giants are equally bad next year and a brand new HC and GM have to find a way to sit him without the theatrics.



As a Giants fan, what I won't be sitting back and laughing at is if the team puts the Manning farewell plan above getting quickly and directly on the route to a championship level team.



That's my suspicion, and I'd love to be horribly wrong.

Sure glad Giants took that LB at #2 in 1981 Peter from NH (formerly CT) : 8:52 am : link Instead of getting a QB to replace the bust at QB - Phil Simms and his 48% completion percentage 15/19 TD/Int ratio and 58.9 QB rating.



At #2, you take the guy who can have the greatest impact on the team. If it is a QB, great, if not that is great too. Forcing a position is the Jerry Reese way (even though he denied it every year).

QB is the most important position on team mdc1 : 9:00 am : link . Our current one will not be around much longer.

I have gone back and forth on Barkley with our 1st pick. GiantFilthy : 9:07 am : link I have no clue where to stand on any of these prospects at this point. It is fun seeing some of the same posters that are getting off on the idea of taking him at #2 being the same posters who completely shit all over Dallas for taking Zeke at #4 saying no RB is worth that high of a pick.

There are no locks hassan : 9:13 am : link At position but a qb makes the most sense given its importance. And if they take an rb they need to be very special and as close to a lock given good ones are there later in draft.



Same with a guard.



If they drafted a tackle or defensive end or stud lb I would be fine with it. I’d be less happy with RB but not if the tape showed an upside like Gurley or Peterson or even a Forte.

I can't recall what I felt about Elliott in the draft other than he Britt in VA : 9:18 am : link was probably going to be taken too high for us to consider him.



That said, I have been adamant about not taking 1st round RB's in the past, mainly on the tails of the David Wilson pick, which I felt was forced. The one caveat I had, was that if you were in position to take a really, really top RB like an Adrian Peterson.... If you believe them to be a game changer in that aspect, and Elliott appears to be to some extent, if you have that level of conviction then I think it's okay to take them.



Barkley is arguably the best player in the entire draft from what I can tell. This isn't like the David Wilson pick. Furthermore, it would be coming from the new GM that values running the ball.



I just want the guy that makes the Giants better from the day he steps in the facility. OL, DE, RB, or QB... Just make us better. Barkley excites me as a fan.

Sure it's a crick n NC : 9:48 am : link Discussion board, but does that mean instead of back tracking we can just admit we may have been wrong?



There isn't anything unusual about being wrong, everyone is about a lot of different things. Just have enough class to say you're changing your mind.

To add crick n NC : 9:57 am : link I used to think this forum was a lot different than your usual fan nonsense spouting forum, but reading threads like this (which are quite common) shows you how much a lot of common sense is lacked by us fans. We take a sport like football (the ultimate team sport) and reduce it to a simple single part machine, when the reality is it is a complex multple part machine relying on each part to do it's job well enough to allow the next part to do it's job.



To mention each assembled team doesn't work the same, although comparisons can be made, you don't look at team A and say, team A can do it, so team B should be able to do it. While in simple theory you can say that, but not much should rely on that comparison

Some people are just tired of the short-sightedness of the former GM. Dave in Hoboken : 11:34 am : link The Giants are starting a new era. New GM, new front office, new head coach, new coaching staff. It's not just about the next year or two and that's it. It's about the next decade. They're not making all of these changes just because. They're not on a timetable of "Quick! Win 1 more before Eli retires!" Because that mindset was part of the failure of the past 6 seasons. When you pick this high, the long term future of the franchise should be the first concern. If they see a QB they like, that's the direction I think they'll go. Players don't play forever.

And when we do draft a QB.... Britt in VA : 11:38 am : link whether it's this year or next, I'd personally prefer that they come from a Pro Style Offense in college, like a Garopollo (2nd round), Wilson (3rd round), or Cousins (4th round).

The Pro Style Offense QB's seem to be having more success... Britt in VA : 11:39 am : link even taken in later rounds, than highly touted spread QB's being taken at the top of round 1.

Among this years playoff teams LatHarv83 : 11:39 am : link The best offensive player on the Rams, Bills, Chiefs, Jags has clearly been a rb. Then you have teams like the Steelers and Saints who are QBd by hall of famers but have studs in the backfield (New Orleans with a 2 man approach) that make the offense go. The saints are more dangerous running it than throwing it at the moment. In Minnesota you have the 7th ranked rushing offense and the rookie Cook looking like he was gonna rock of a 1300+ yard year if he didn’t get hurt



RBs and running games are making a comeback. And if you have a guy who can also catch 50+ balls like a Barkley? All the better

15 super bowl winners have been non first rounders hassan : 12:57 pm : link thats it. That to alone says a high first makes a non qb pick much less preferable even though possible.

And that means hassan : 12:59 pm : link 45% were in a Round after 1 but a majority still come from the first round.