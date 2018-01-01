Your top 3 guys for the Giants in RD 1 and why Breeze_94 : 1/1/2018 10:00 pm mine would be



1. Rosen- pro ready QB, Matt Ryan with more arm talent. Injuries kind of scare me, so we have to see how he checks out. If he does, hes #1



2. Bradley Chubb- a game wrecker DE. Could be the best DE the Giants have had since Strahan. 12-15 sack guy who is a beast vs the run. Adding him to the DL allows the Giants to move on from JPP or Vernons contract after the 18' season. He would give the Giants arguably the best DL in the league.



3. Roquan Smith- Giants could trade down with DEN/NYJ and still get him. Gettleman has taken a LB in RD1 (Shaq Thompson) so there is a precedent. This guy is a Luke Keuchly type, sidline-to-sideline LB who can cover. His performance tonight vs OU was one of the best I've ever seen from a college LB. LB is a huge need as well with only Goodson and Munson under contract next year.



HM: Q. Nelson, S. Darnold



Notable Omission- Barkley- too much RB talent in the later rounds of this draft (UGA and Bama RB's come to mind)



Thats way too high for smith nyballa0891 : 1/1/2018 10:07 pm Please tell me youre basing your opinion off more than just one game? The guy has good insticts but is a stiff, His lack of hips and lateral movement will be even more pronounced at the next level..you cant take a guy like that in the top 5

Quote: Please tell me youre basing your opinion off more than just one game? The guy has good insticts but is a stiff, His lack of hips and lateral movement will be even more pronounced at the next level..you cant take a guy like that in the top 5



Yea I've watched a ton of UGA games. He's done this all season which is why he won the Butkus award.

Also ^ Breeze_94 : 1/1/2018 10:10 pm why I said trade down, but still have to get in front of Oakland who needs LB's and is picking 9th

Quote: Please tell me youre basing your opinion off more than just one game? The guy has good insticts but is a stiff, His lack of hips and lateral movement will be even more pronounced at the next level..you cant take a guy like that in the top 5



I agree he's not top 5 but "stiff" is ridiculous. The guy was all over the field tonight and looked good in coverage.

Quote: why I said trade down, but still have to get in front of Oakland who needs LB's and is picking 9th



Dont get me wrong, i like him. But hes no keuchly, i wouldnt take him that high no chance.

Can't say I've watched/focused on him much but he seems like a bigger Tyrann Mathieu to me. I really wonder if he can transition to CB at the next level, that would increase his value to me. Definitely a top 10 pick regardless though.

I agree he’s not top 5 but “stiff” is ridiculous. The guy was all over the field tonight and looked good in coverage.



I think he has great instincts but yeah, in the games ive seen him hes a bit stiff.

Dont get me wrong, i like him. But hes no keuchly, i wouldnt take him that high no chance.

Keuchley is great in coverage, so it might be a slight stretch, but I saw him run with the OU RB on a deep wheel route and have excellent coverage on one of the biggest plays of the game.

Ask the same question for RD 2 Earl the goat : 1/1/2018 10:17 pm Damien Harris RB Alabama

Rashaad Evans ILB Alabama

Rashaad Penny RB SDSU

Kameron Kelly CB SDSU

My top 3 Marty866b : 1/1/2018 10:20 pm 1-Allen

2-Darnold

3-Rosen

Obviously I want a quarterback. Allen and Darnold need LOTS of coaching but have the physical skills to do well in the NFL. I really like Rosen. He is pro ready and can read defenses better then the other two. Also,he throws a much better ball with greater accuracy. I believe he has the highest floor of the three but I can't get past the concussions.

Man if the Giants could stockpile picks and end up with Smith and Evans I'd be a happy guy. People would be pleasantly surprised with the defense next year.

I really like R. Evans in RD 2. Also Billy Price, the G/C from Ohio St.



I really like R. Evans in RD 2. Also Billy Price, the G/C from Ohio St. There is always someone who everyone expects to go in RD1 who falls to RD2 (ala Landon Collins and Myles Jack).

Chubb, Barkley, Nelson Eric on Li : 1/1/2018 10:30 pm HM would be Smith. Chubb's production is top tier and a premium position. Nelson looks like a day 1 pro bowler and the safest pick in the draft. Barkley looks like an uncommon homerun hitter, though admittedly a lot of the excitement around him is based on guys like Jeremiah saying he's the best RB prospect since AP. There are a lot of good looking RBs in this draft.



So, I guess as of now my hope would be that someone pays a hefty price for the #2 and we can get 1 of those while sliding back a few spots.

You have to get the QB if he's there adamg : 1/1/2018 10:35 pm 1. Josh Rosen

2. Josh Allen



And you only need a top two since we're picking 2nd.

I guess the 3rd would be a trade down scenario

Sometimes I love Darnold as a prospect, other times I can't get over his decision making, inability to read a defense, and his loopy throwing motion and poor footwork. Definitely has an uncanny ability to throw on the run and escape pressure though. And while his release is loopy, it is still plenty quick enough.

My Top 3 Choices Trainmaster : 1/1/2018 10:55 pm 1) Draft Barkley

2) Trade down and get a King’s Ransom in return and still get a top 10 pick in the 1st

3) Trade down and at least get “fair market value”



I don’t want the Giants to put “all their eggs in the QB basket” with the 2nd overall pick.



Rosen seems way too fragile.

Darnold seems to be a poor decision maker

The other QBs should be had later in the top 10 or entire first round.



BPA with the lowest bust risk for me.

Chubb WillVAB : 1/1/2018 11:26 pm If no trade down.



In a trade down, load up on OL and LB. The talent should be there.

Great post.



I'm cool with keeping Eli/Webb. When Eli is done, and if Webb isn't the future and there's a QB in the 2020 draft we like at the top I would simply trade every single draft pick to get him.



I have a strange feeling If Webb sits 2 more seasons under Eli he might develop into a star. Just purely a gut feeling combined with his measurables, attitude and some Paul Dottino kool aid. We just need to fix the Oline and Eli will be great again.



My top 3, Chubb, Fitzpatrick, Barkley In comment 13766833 Trainmaster said:Great post.I'm cool with keeping Eli/Webb. When Eli is done, and if Webb isn't the future and there's a QB in the 2020 draft we like at the top I would simply trade every single draft pick to get him.I have a strange feeling If Webb sits 2 more seasons under Eli he might develop into a star. Just purely a gut feeling combined with his measurables, attitude and some Paul Dottino kool aid. We just need to fix the Oline and Eli will be great again.My top 3, Chubb, Fitzpatrick, Barkley

My top three .... Manny in CA : 1:12 am

Guard Quenton Nelson - We've been yellin' and screamin' for Reese to fix the O-line for a long time; he didn't and it cost him his job (along with Mac). Now we have the opportunity to do just that with the 3rd best over-all player on the draft board. This opportunity is Gold.



Linebacker Roquan Smith - Sideline-to-sideline dominance (hard to ignore that kind of talent); Would fill biggest Giants defensive hole



Wide receiver James Washington - Giants are desperate to find a complimentary receiver opposite OBJ. This guy is dynamic.







Manny, who are the top 2 best over-all players on the draft board and why aren't they on your list?

Bill, I usually go with the CBS Sports rankings ... Manny in CA : 1:35 am

https://www.cbssports.com/nfl/draft/prospectrankings



As you can see, they rank Bradley Chubb (DE) as the best player. I think we're set set JPP and Olivier for a while (both played hurt, but played hard all year)



Darwin James, strong safety; we already have ALL PRO Collins in place.



As you can see, they rank Bradley Chubb (DE) as the best player. I think we're set set JPP and Olivier for a while (both played hurt, but played hard all year) Darwin James, strong safety; we already have ALL PRO Collins in place.

Manny, interesting that QBs aren’t even in the top 5... baadbill : 1:51 am : link I’d have a tough time going G if the #1 ranked player was available to me ... and it isn’t as though they couldn’t use a pass rusher assuming he is truly the very best player in the world about to enter the NFL ... a Strahan HOF DE would dominate for a decade.



I think it is imperative that whomever they pick at #2 turns out to be the dominating presence on the team for the next 10 years ... that whenever anyone talks Giants for the next decade, the first guy they mention better be this pick. And no matter the position, that’s 5he guy you take (and if that kind of guy isn’t there - you trade into 2019 so you can buy yourself into the #1 overall position to do it then).



But they have to hit this pick out of the park.

Two QB's giantstock : 1:54 am 1-- Josh Allen -- worried about his concussions but love what I'm hearing about instincts. And he wants to be a Giant.



2-- Josh Allen -- worried about his lack of performance vs P5 schools but my guess is his team was overmatched. Said he was running for his life vs Iowa.



3--- Barkley. Impact player. With the 2nd overall pick if not going after a QB -- I want to at least get an impact player.

meant to say Rosen as 1st choice.

My first choice if available is a trade down with Cleveland. I would wgenesis123 : 4:33 am want that 2nd round pick at the top of round two giving the Giants the top two picks. Anyone wanting to deal would have to talk to the Giants with a full day to listen to offers. Worse case scenario you come away with 3 impact players at pick 4, 33, and 34. I would like a DE at 4, Linebacker at 33, and O-line at 34. I could be happy with 3 picks for the O-line if the Giants trade down again from pick 4.

2nd choice I am not sold on the QB's so if the Giants don't see it the same way, whomever they pick at QB. If the Giants don't trade down and gather some future picks, the chance to get a QB could slip away.

3rd choice don't have one yet.



I predict after all is said and done NikkiMac : 8:02 am Cleveland will take Allen and the Giants will take Rosen Colts will take Barkeley......

You'd wait til 2020 to get a QB and trade all your assets? That's absurd

Rosen David B. : 8:30 am Darnold or the pass rusher.



Get back to basics. Get another stud pass rusher into the rotation, and OV and JPP will look great again.



Then in the later rounds, pick up OLs and somewhere along the way, a RB.

Rosen, Darnold, Barkley Heisenberg : 8:36 am Love Rosen, although I admit it's unlikely he'll have a consecutive start streak that's very long.

Barkley, Barkley and Barkley... Zepp : 8:48 am He is the only special player in this draft that warrants a high pick. We can grab a QB later and have him compete with Webb. With Barkley we can win right away. With a rookie QB he MAY, MAAAAY turn out ok down the road.

Agree / Agree / Agree Bob in Newburgh : 9:01 am Same type of impact as L Tomlinson, M Falk, A Petersen when entering League.



Even the old fart Giants will almost assuredly hire as OC should not be able to screw this up.



A modern OC with Barkley, OBJ, Engram should keep DCs up all night with matchup nightmares.

Picking in top 10 you have to get a difference maker Simms11 : 10:02 am a Blue Chip Player. I do understand that Nelson is the goods and is a much needed commodity, but you can still get a very good Guard in the 2nd round. I think you have to go QB, Barkley, Chubb or Fitzpatrick in that order.

Trade the 2nd pick to DEN or NYJ, Section331 : 10:09 am take either:



1) Chubb - I had Nelson here originally, but your odds of getting an elite OL in later rounds is FAR greater than getting an elite edge rusher. If OL is need #1, and ER is #1A.



2) Nelson - likely the best OL in the draft, a great player in a position of great need.



3) Rosen - If he is somehow still around, and NYG feel they need a QB, take him. Even if Webb ends up being the better player, Rosen will have great trade value.

If we got any combination of the following players in Rd 1 and Rd 2 PatersonPlank : 10:26 am I'd be very happy:



OL - Nelson, McGlinchey, Williams, Brown

RB - Barkley, Penny, Love

LB - Smith, Evans, Malik Jefferson

Others - Fitzpatrick, Chubb

Smith played good in the 2nd half est1986 : 10:54 am He was somewhat 'neutralized' in the first half.. But the best performance by a LB you ever seen must mean you haven't seen a lot of CFB LB's play, right?

my top 3 (not in order) est1986 : 10:55 am Chubb, Barkley, Darnold

Top 3 for around 1 johnboyw : 11:22 am 1. Quenton Nelson - time to stop screwing around with 2nd and 3rd tier lineman and expect to have an offense. Nelson would become the cornerstone and would add a level of toughness they currently lack.

2. Saquon Barkley - can do it all (run, catch, return) and create on his own. A big play waiting to happen out of the backfield which would force defenses to tighten up which would open things up outside. And a great kid to boot.

3. Bradley Chubb - a young Michael Strahan. Plays the run very well, excellent pass rusher and makes a ton of plays in opponents backfields. The Giants don't have this kind of DL on their roster.

when all is said and done gidiefor : Mod : 12:23 pm I think you have to pick QB or DE at 2 - and OL at 34




