Do the Giants know Webb's potential Archer : 1/2/2018 9:13 am Do you think that the Giants have enough information on Davis Webb to make a determination if he can be the QB of the



I would guess joeinpa : 1/2/2018 9:19 am That Webb s presence on the roster would not preclude them from drafting a quarterback.

That Webb s presence on the roster would not preclude them from drafting a quarterback.

If Giants don't know if he's the goods then obviously we don't either

Nor should it Dave on the UWS : 1/2/2018 9:27 am They should choose the QB they have the most conviction about - and then keep there fingers crossed it works out something like Eli. They can't miss this opportunity. It likely won't come around for another decade

I would think cjd2404 : 1/2/2018 9:30 am yes they have enough information on him. They came in with a plan for him to develop and ultimately this year is what they did. I am sure that DG asked for some sort of write up on players for the season before the coaches were released. Whether or not that has a bearing on his decision is something else. Webb's best shot is if the Giants saw enough and also decide to go with Manning. It might buy him a year with the Giants not drafting a QB this year.

Some of us fans would have liked to see him, sure. But, after Mara made the decision to look at the younger players and Mac screwed up how that was going to occur there was literally no chance that we would see him. Spags was coaching to win a job, he was not going to put anyone but Eli in to secure that job wherever it might be.





Wonder what Gettleman and Panthers thought of Webb??? nzyme : 1/2/2018 9:31 am Wasn't Gettleman the GM when Webb was drafted or was he already fired? Just wondering what their assessment was of Webb in the last draft...

Again: Davis Webb will not and should not stop the Giants from taking Victor in CT : 1/2/2018 9:31 am a QB with that pick IF AND ONLY IF they think that any of them are worthy of that pick.



The people who drafted Webb (Reese/Ross/McAdon't) are gone. We don't know what DG thinks yet.

If NYG holds a conviction for one of the QB prospects JonC : 1/2/2018 9:32 am then Webb's presence shouldn't preclude them from pulling the trigger.



The #2 pick will most likely be more about the future and less about 2018.

I AcidTest : 1/2/2018 9:36 am don't think a team can ever truly know whether a player can perform until they start playing in real games.



I agree that Webb will not stop the Giants from taking a QB, especially since a new regime has no loyalty to players drafted by their predecessors. A new coach and GM typically want their own QB, although we admittedly don't know what DG thinks of Webb.



How could the Giants possibly conclude Mike from Ohio : 1/2/2018 9:38 am that a QB who has never taken a snap in the NFL can be the QB of the future? If he was drafted in the first round than of course he would eventually be made the starter and need to sink or swim at some point. But as a 3rd round pick, where you are drafting project QBs? They can't know for sure, but it would be foolish for them to assume he can be and not worry about addressing the position in the draft.



Whatever the Giants do with the #2 pick, it is no conclusion on Davis Webb, either good or bad. They simply don't know what they have yet other than a project with upside.

Its easier to tell sharpshooter66 : 1/2/2018 9:52 am If he doesnt have the goods than if he does. If he cant go through his progressions and reads competently fast enough in practice he cant be put in a game he will get killed

Our GM hasn't been on the job for a week Biteymax22 : 1/2/2018 10:13 am and we don't have a head coach. So I would say the people that would need to evaluate him don't know much about his potential or anything more than they knew when he came out of college.



Unfortunately, Sullivan and McAdoo have more info on him than anyone.

I would hope so Beer Man : 1/2/2018 10:24 am They see him everyday in practice. The big unknown now, is what type of O will the new OC run? The whole O (Eli & Webb included) will be learning a new system and have to show that they can perform within it.

that a QB who has never taken a snap in the NFL can be the QB of the future? If he was drafted in the first round than of course he would eventually be made the starter and need to sink or swim at some point. But as a 3rd round pick, where you are drafting project QBs? They can't know for sure, but it would be foolish for them to assume he can be and not worry about addressing the position in the draft.

Whatever the Giants do with the #2 pick, it is no conclusion on Davis Webb, either good or bad. They simply don't know what they have yet other than a project with upside.



Same could be said with any QB they draft. Although, seeing Webb in practice, they should know something about him.

He was "a project" to begin with David B. : 1/2/2018 10:26 am Furthermore, no one in the building felt he was ready. Or even ready TO GET ready. They had Geno fucking Smith ahead of him all year.



Right or wrong, they don't think he's there yet.

Wasn't Gettleman the GM when Webb was drafted or was he already fired? Just wondering what their assessment was of Webb in the last draft...



With a 20 something Cam Newton on the roster I doubt it was a priority for them.

Furthermore, no one in the building felt he was ready. Or even ready TO GET ready. They had Geno fucking Smith ahead of him all year.

Right or wrong, they don't think he's there yet.



I don't know if you can read anything from that. The plan was to have Geno at #2 and Webb red shirted the entire year. Nothing really changed with that plan. There was a strong push at the end to see Davis in action, only because the team is unexpectedly drafting so high and is in a position to take a top college QB; otherwise had the team performed well we wouldn't even be talking about Webb until next year.

With Gentleman's having been the Director of Player Personnel Canton : 1/2/2018 10:39 am I'm sure he has connections within the league that can give him all the tape, write-ups, ect on Webb. I'm also sure he has access on what the Giants have on him as well.





I feel confident, Gettleman will be well informed when it comes time to make a decision on Webb, and his future with the Giants.

What they can do dancing blue bear : 1/2/2018 10:55 am Is compare the grades they had on Webb with the grades they have on the QBs this year.



Additionally they do have extra information on Webb. They know his work ethic, dedication, and how he comports himself in the locker room and with the press.



They also have additional information on his physical talent.



I understand people like shiny new things, but personally I think Mental makeup and work ethic are at least as important as physical talent in being a QB. particularly in NY. Webb has at least shown that. I think most would be impressed at how he has gone about his time as a giant so far. From what he says to how it works.



Tom Brady was not "gifted" physically. He built himself into what he is today. In fact, The patriot way is to build franchise QB's NOT find them.



Look at Garapolo. the next big thing. Do you think he would have been so good out of the gate? I think Brissett has potential to be a starter in the league as well. He played tough with garbage around him. My point is, There is more then one way to get a franchise QB. It doesn't have to be a top 3 pick, or a first rounder. I personally think These guys have a better chance at success when they are developed and not thrown in as a rookie. That would go for Webb or the 2nd round pick. particularly when these guys do not come from a pro style offense to begin with



Poise, toughness, mental toughness, hard work, leadership are the harder qualities to assess and find.





Let's take a breath Jay in Toronto : 1/2/2018 10:55 am 1. Yes he hasn't played a snap in the NFL. But neither have Rosen et al.



2. Yes Reese and Ross are gone. But it is likely that Mara has a good idea of the estimation of Webb's progress as probably do Eli and the receivers.



3. Yes he is a 'project' but I beleive the main issue was transitioning to a behind-the-center QB (footwork etc) and I beleieve he was making progress.



4. Yes he is a 3rd rounder; the fact a QB is not a first rounder should not be held against him. Do I really need to give examples?



5. The Giants have been holding their evaluation (and exposure) of Webb close to their vests. Excellent!!



At the end of the day, it's a simple call -- do they believe that any of the QBs coming out are a significant upgrade to what they beleieve they see in Webb.



We don't know, unless Reese spills a tell all.



The rest is pure speculation. Which makes th pick really hard to predict, IMHO.

Giants knew when they drafted Webb Simms11 : 1/2/2018 10:56 am that he was a work in progress and I'm quite sure that won't stop the Giants from drafting a QB that they think could be that next Franchise guy.

My comment Jay in Toronto : 1/2/2018 10:57 am was written before some of the later comments but not posted till later (due to work reasons). I agree with many of them.

@Jay dancing blue bear : 1/2/2018 11:09 am I was thinking something along those lines.



The fact that only the Giants Brass knows what we think of WEbb, and know one else has a clue creates a great deal of uncertainity about what we will do with the second pick.



In a sense it will protect and possibly heighten the value of that pick (in terms of trading it)

Here's what we know Old Dirty : 1/2/2018 11:16 am Nelson is the clear-cut #1 player at his position. There seem to be no questions about this.



The QB's all have enough questions that it's debatable who the #1 QB in this draft is. Rosen is my favorite of the QB's, but his issues are maturity, dedication & durability. These are not easy to look past. Darnold may have the look, but he doesn't seem to play at a franchise-QB level. I don't see a winner when I watch him play. This leads me to Mayfield. He makes good things happen on the field. He is a real gamer. The problem with him is, he seems small as a college QB. By NFL standards he's Flutie-esque. Couple that with our OL and he's not going to win much.



My preference would be to bolster the lines on both sides of the ball with our early picks. We have enough talent in the skill positions to win.

Old Dirty Jay in Toronto : 1/2/2018 11:22 am : link good post, but here is what makes it so much fun. Would Wynn (or even Michael Dieter at UW) have been better than Nelson had they played inside -- a more suitable position for them than Tackle? Obviously that would be a gamble.



My own view is that unless the Giants have a #1 on their Board who is far above everyone else (regardless of position) and that he is available at #2, I would consider tradining down if there are suitable partners who give value.

Who is left bc0312 : 1/2/2018 11:26 am on the staff that would have evaluated his practice play this year? I imagine Spags has some visibility but wasn't really focused on Webb for 90% of the season.



I fear that we may be starting from scratch with him next year.

Sully is Family dancing blue bear : 1/2/2018 11:33 am in the Giants org. and also a consumate professional.



1. It is their job to do year end evaluations- the staff was not fired, only the HC. In most cases the staff hangs around to clean up the season.



2. I am sure that he would do his absolute best to do #1 to the best of his ability. for a variety of reasons.

Quote: Is compare the grades they had on Webb with the grades they have on the QBs this year.



Additionally they do have extra information on Webb. They know his work ethic, dedication, and how he comports himself in the locker room and with the press.



They also have additional information on his physical talent.



I understand people like shiny new things, but personally I think Mental makeup and work ethic are at least as important as physical talent in being a QB. particularly in NY. Webb has at least shown that. I think most would be impressed at how he has gone about his time as a giant so far. From what he says to how it works.



Tom Brady was not "gifted" physically. He built himself into what he is today. In fact, The patriot way is to build franchise QB's NOT find them.



Look at Garapolo. the next big thing. Do you think he would have been so good out of the gate? I think Brissett has potential to be a starter in the league as well. He played tough with garbage around him. My point is, There is more then one way to get a franchise QB. It doesn't have to be a top 3 pick, or a first rounder. I personally think These guys have a better chance at success when they are developed and not thrown in as a rookie. That would go for Webb or the 2nd round pick. particularly when these guys do not come from a pro style offense to begin with



Poise, toughness, mental toughness, hard work, leadership are the harder qualities to assess and find.





Excellent analysis. In comment 13767167 dancing blue bear said:Excellent analysis.

Quote: 1. Yes he hasn't played a snap in the NFL. But neither have Rosen et al.



2. Yes Reese and Ross are gone. But it is likely that Mara has a good idea of the estimation of Webb's progress as probably do Eli and the receivers.



3. Yes he is a 'project' but I beleive the main issue was transitioning to a behind-the-center QB (footwork etc) and I beleieve he was making progress.



4. Yes he is a 3rd rounder; the fact a QB is not a first rounder should not be held against him. Do I really need to give examples?



5. The Giants have been holding their evaluation (and exposure) of Webb close to their vests. Excellent!!



At the end of the day, it's a simple call -- do they believe that any of the QBs coming out are a significant upgrade to what they beleieve they see in Webb.



We don't know, unless Reese spills a tell all.



The rest is pure speculation. Which makes th pick really hard to predict, IMHO.



1-- No college player has ever taken a NFL snap. SO point 1 is a bit irrelevant. Using that philosophy you can talk yourself out of taking "John Elway."



2-- My opinion of Mara as well as I think many. many. many others has certainly declined. The handling of Eli. Using Geno. And not activating or playing Webb at all sure makes me and I think many others think they are seriously blundering.



3-- The "main issue" you heard from who? I heard it too. But are these the same people that thought we didn't need an Offensive Line? Predicted that we were a Super Bowl contender? And now this year we want to wipe the slate clean/ rebuild for example the O-Line? Are we taking many of the player's back from this supposed "Super Bowl contending team? It seems like we don't want to take many back.



4-- I think there are more examples of QBs taken within the top 3 picks overall are generally more successful than QB;s taken in the 3rd round. OFC it could be. But you can understand the skepticism, right? Overall I'd be fine if they passed and tried Webb. But you better believe the fan base would be looking to fire the dude that made the decision to bypass a 2nd overall pick vs a 3rd rounder, right? I'm all for also maybe having the 2nd pick and Webb compete the next 2 years.



5-- Why is it excellent? How many games does this win us by not playing him? You've even acknowledged he hasn't played one snap in the NFL. Not playing a young kid to see what he might be in the NFL for even some time is "a good thing?" I don;t see the excellence in that. I see more "Giant stupidity." In comment 13767168 Jay in Toronto said:1-- No college player has ever taken a NFL snap. SO point 1 is a bit irrelevant. Using that philosophy you can talk yourself out of taking "John Elway."2-- My opinion of Mara as well as I think many. many. many others has certainly declined. The handling of Eli. Using Geno. And not activating or playing Webb at all sure makes me and I think many others think they are seriously blundering.3-- The "main issue" you heard from who? I heard it too. But are these the same people that thought we didn't need an Offensive Line? Predicted that we were a Super Bowl contender? And now this year we want to wipe the slate clean/ rebuild for example the O-Line? Are we taking many of the player's back from this supposed "Super Bowl contending team? It seems like we don't want to take many back.4-- I think there are more examples of QBs taken within the top 3 picks overall are generally more successful than QB;s taken in the 3rd round. OFC it could be. But you can understand the skepticism, right? Overall I'd be fine if they passed and tried Webb. But you better believe the fan base would be looking to fire the dude that made the decision to bypass a 2nd overall pick vs a 3rd rounder, right? I'm all for also maybe having the 2nd pick and Webb compete the next 2 years.5-- Why is it excellent? How many games does this win us by not playing him? You've even acknowledged he hasn't played one snap in the NFL. Not playing a young kid to see what he might be in the NFL for even some time is "a good thing?" I don;t see the excellence in that. I see more "Giant stupidity."

There is more then one way to get a franchise QB ... well maybe JerseyCityJoe : 1/2/2018 12:54 pm : link However, like the saying goes "The race might not go to the swift nor the battle to the strong, but that's the way to bet. If someone has first round QB talent you take him.

Quote: Furthermore, no one in the building felt he was ready. Or even ready TO GET ready. They had Geno fucking Smith ahead of him all year.



Right or wrong, they don't think he's there yet.

And every person involved in that assessment has either lost their job already or is soon about to. So I don't know that we can rely on that as the sole basis for judgment - it's not like they were batting 1.000 this year. In comment 13767110 David B. said:And every person involved in that assessment has either lost their job already or is soon about to. So I don't know that we can rely on that as the sole basis for judgment - it's not like they were batting 1.000 this year.

I dont think that Webb is a factor at this point for the draft Rudy5757 : 1/2/2018 1:29 pm : link I think the Giants did a disservice to themselves by not getting him some in game action this season. To me that makes no sense. Once you are officially eliminated from the playoffs you have to put your organization in evaluation mode at every position. Webb should have been elevated to #2 right away and find a way to get him some opportunities.



Practice is all fine and good but he is not getting hit in practice. Now a year in we really have no info on him as we are cleaning house. The only thing we have is the new staffs evaluation of him from the draft last year as compared to the guys coming out this year. I would assume he grades lower than the top guys coming out since he was a 3rd rounder.



The bottom line is we need a QB either this year or next and if you feel like one of these guys is a franchise QB you take him. When you have the #2 pick and you need a QB and you have a top grade on a QB you take him. I am not saying to force a pick but if you have a top grade on a QB and he is there you take him. Unless there is a guy at another position that is 100% head and shoulders above the rest, you take a QB at #2 when you have a 1st round grade and you have a big need at QB. If you wait another year you make have the 5th pick and have to give up a lot more to get a QB.

Quote: Nelson is the clear-cut #1 player at his position. There seem to be no questions about this.



The QB's all have enough questions that it's debatable who the #1 QB in this draft is. Rosen is my favorite of the QB's, but his issues are maturity, dedication & durability. These are not easy to look past. Darnold may have the look, but he doesn't seem to play at a franchise-QB level. I don't see a winner when I watch him play. This leads me to Mayfield. He makes good things happen on the field. He is a real gamer. The problem with him is, he seems small as a college QB. By NFL standards he's Flutie-esque. Couple that with our OL and he's not going to win much.



My preference would be to bolster the lines on both sides of the ball with our early picks. We have enough talent in the skill positions to win.



I'd pick Allen. After the combine he will rise up the charts. In comment 13767218 Old Dirty said:I'd pick Allen. After the combine he will rise up the charts.

IMO mrvax : 1/2/2018 1:53 pm : link the one guy who just might be able to judge Webb's ability is Eli Manning.



1. Yes he hasn't played a snap in the NFL. But neither have Rosen et al.



2. Yes Reese and Ross are gone. But it is likely that Mara has a good idea of the estimation of Webb's progress as probably do Eli and the receivers.



3. Yes he is a 'project' but I beleive the main issue was transitioning to a behind-the-center QB (footwork etc) and I beleieve he was making progress.



4. Yes he is a 3rd rounder; the fact a QB is not a first rounder should not be held against him. Do I really need to give examples?



5. The Giants have been holding their evaluation (and exposure) of Webb close to their vests. Excellent!!



At the end of the day, it's a simple call -- do they believe that any of the QBs coming out are a significant upgrade to what they beleieve they see in Webb.



We don't know, unless Reese spills a tell all.



The rest is pure speculation. Which makes th pick really hard to predict, IMHO.







1-- No college player has ever taken a NFL snap. SO point 1 is a bit irrelevant. Using that philosophy you can talk yourself out of taking "John Elway."



2-- My opinion of Mara as well as I think many. many. many others has certainly declined. The handling of Eli. Using Geno. And not activating or playing Webb at all sure makes me and I think many others think they are seriously blundering.



3-- The "main issue" you heard from who? I heard it too. But are these the same people that thought we didn't need an Offensive Line? Predicted that we were a Super Bowl contender? And now this year we want to wipe the slate clean/ rebuild for example the O-Line? Are we taking many of the player's back from this supposed "Super Bowl contending team? It seems like we don't want to take many back.



4-- I think there are more examples of QBs taken within the top 3 picks overall are generally more successful than QB;s taken in the 3rd round. OFC it could be. But you can understand the skepticism, right? Overall I'd be fine if they passed and tried Webb. But you better believe the fan base would be looking to fire the dude that made the decision to bypass a 2nd overall pick vs a 3rd rounder, right? I'm all for also maybe having the 2nd pick and Webb compete the next 2 years.



5-- Why is it excellent? How many games does this win us by not playing him? You've even acknowledged he hasn't played one snap in the NFL. Not playing a young kid to see what he might be in the NFL for even some time is "a good thing?" I don;t see the excellence in that. I see more "Giant stupidity."



My whole point was to create some equivalency with the 2018 first round picks and not automatically penalize Webb cause he was not First round nor didn't have NFL experience.



It will be up to Gettleman to ascertain how much he trusts Sullivan's, Eli's and other Giants' assessment of Webb's value after a year of familiarity.



Don't know if anyone outside the organization knows why they didn't play Webb. We can't assume that it was because he didnt give them a better chance to win than Eli. That whole Eli business was fraught with all kinds of factors, not all rational. Am I saying that he's better than Eli -- highly unlikely, but we don't know the factors.



The net result is that everyone but the Giants is in the dark-- which at draft time is a very good thing.



The issue of draft position -- I'm sure you could come up with QB high pick busts, including players for whom there was way more consensus than there is this year. And there are plenty of current excellent QBs (Wilson, possibly Prescott, Garopollo) that were not drafted in the first round.



Possibly most compelling: three of arguably the best modern QBs (Montana, Favre and Brady) were not. In comment 13767440 giantstock said:My whole point was to create some equivalency with the 2018 first round picks and not automatically penalize Webb cause he was not First round nor didn't have NFL experience.It will be up to Gettleman to ascertain how much he trusts Sullivan's, Eli's and other Giants' assessment of Webb's value after a year of familiarity.Don't know if anyone outside the organization knows why they didn't play Webb. We can't assume that it was because he didnt give them a better chance to win than Eli. That whole Eli business was fraught with all kinds of factors, not all rational. Am I saying that he's better than Eli -- highly unlikely, but we don't know the factors.The net result is that everyone but the Giants is in the dark-- which at draft time is a very good thing.The issue of draft position -- I'm sure you could come up with QB high pick busts, including players for whom there was way more consensus than there is this year. And there are plenty of current excellent QBs (Wilson, possibly Prescott, Garopollo) that were not drafted in the first round.Possibly most compelling: three of arguably the best modern QBs (Montana, Favre and Brady) were not.

Webb's draft profile - some negatives in there along with Del Shofner : 1/2/2018 2:11 pm : link the positives, and the comparables are Foles and Osweiler. My guess is that his presence won't stop us from taking a QB if the value is there.



Strengths



Stands tall in the pocket with a high release point. Rhythm passer. Can drive it with accuracy between hashes when allowed to sling from a clean pocket. Shows patience to allow crossing routes to clear traffic. Expedites release with compact delivery when blitzed. Functional poise with blitz in his face. Slides to create cleaner platform to launch from when pocket gets noisy. Internal clock is operational. Has feel for when ball has been in his hands too long and will look to release it. Feet are good enough to operate in a boot-action passing attack. Completion percentage saw an uptick in the fourth quarter in 2016.



Weaknesses



Robotic decision-making. Decision on where to go with ball seems predetermined despite coverages. Needs to get better at manipulating safeties with his eyes. Inconsistent velocity to sideline causes nose of ball to dip. Drive throws sometime sail. Has slow setup in pocket with excessive pre-release steps. Cornerbacks contest too many throws due to lack of anticipation. Timing passes must come out sooner. Plagued by accuracy issues and decision-making outside the numbers on both intermediate and deep throws. Five of his 12 interceptions in 2016 were along deep sidelines due to under-throws and failure to read safety help. Touch and placement are an issue when forced to leave the pocket. Not a factor as a scrambler.



Draft Projection Round 2



Sources Tell Us "He obviously is going to need coaching after being in those offenses at Texas Tech and Cal. I think he has enough between the ears to unlearn some of his bad habits and start to get things right. I see another Nick Foles if you give him time to develop." -- AFC area scout



NFL Comparison Brock Osweiler



Bottom Line



System quarterback with more than 65 percent of his attempts coming inside of 10 yards. Webb has enough raw talent to be considered a developmental prospect, but his decision-making and accuracy issues beyond 10 yards is a big red flag that might be tough to overcome in the NFL.

good post Del Shofner. He's a project. Here is Sy56's draft Victor in CT : 1/2/2018 2:52 pm : link preview. Pretty similar:



"6 – Davis Webb – California – 6’5/229: 74



Summary: Fourth year senior that graduated from Texas Tech early and was able to transfer to California for a graduate season. He earned Honorable Mention All Pac 12 honors in 2017, replacing last year’s top overall pick Jared Goff. Webb took advantage of his opportunity and displayed an NFL ability. His size and easy throwing motion can get you excited, but he has a ways to go in terms of progression and learning. Webb is a couple years away and will have to spend a lot of time correcting elements such as a footwork, lower body mechanics, and reading a defense, among other things. Possible starter down the road, but more likely a backup.



*Webb is a hot name with some of the people I get to talk with…and others think he won’t ever be a starter. Nobody denies the talent, but he has a ways to go. I’ve watched every game of his from 2016 and he does the same things week in and week out that bother me. He has to completely change his game and while I think it is possible, it’s simply unlikely.



Upside Pro Comparison: Brock Osweiler – CLE"



btw, Sy had Nathan Peterman ranked ahead of Webb

I think it's safe to say TJ : 1/2/2018 2:57 pm : link The Giants know more about Webb than they are going to know about any of the guys in the draft. So it's really all about Webb.



Just occurred to me if the Giants trade down with the Jets, they might end up with a top 5 pick again next year!

thing that scares me about this guy mdc1 : 1/2/2018 4:09 pm : link beyond play for the Giants is if he can close. Seemed to be the second man out, beat out by Mahomes, etc. Seems to like the role of Jesse Palmer guy.

part I forgot mdc1 : 1/2/2018 4:10 pm : link no threat to Eli.

RE: part I forgot Gatorade Dunk : 1/2/2018 5:45 pm : link

Quote: no threat to Eli.

Remember when you thought he spent the entire season on the practice squad? Maybe work on your own awareness first? In comment 13767933 mdc1 said:Remember when you thought he spent the entire season on the practice squad? Maybe work on your own awareness first?