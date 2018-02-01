Anyone else underwhelmed with Sterling Shepard?

Don't get me wrong - he's a nice player. If he stays healthy, I have no doubt he will enjoy a productive career in the slot. His catch rate improved markedly in Year Two, from 62% to 70%, and he had a couple of long TDs against the Eagles.
Still, color me disappointed. The red flag on Shepard in the draft was that he's one-dimensional, a pure slot guy. The justification for taking him early in the second round was the Giants saw more upside than that. So far, I think he has been exactly as advertised by the draftniks who rated him as a late second- / early third-round pick, with a few more drops than expected thrown in. He doesn't contribute on specials like a Jarvis Landry, Jamison Crowder or (in earlier years) Julian Edelman and Doug Baldwin. Shepard missed four games this year, and wasn't exactly a difference-maker when he played: he caught passes in eleven games; the Giants lost them all. He put up good numbers in three of those losses, and was largely invisible the rest of the year, even when he and Engram were the only receiving threats. As far as I could see, defenses were not particularly keying on him, and he doesn't seem to get a lot of separation against fairly ordinary coverage.
It doesn't help that the next receiver taken in the 2016 Draft, Michael Thomas, is a star and would have been a much better complement to Odell Beckham than either Shepard or Brandon Marshall. (I know: Drew Brees, ideal playing conditions, etc. Still...)
Again, I'm not trashing Shepard. I'm glad the Giants have him. I'm just disappointed that a pure slot receiver taken at #40 seems to be merely solid, not special.
Of him as a complementary player for Beckham. Not a #1 type WR. So I’m not disappointed. Never thought he could take over a game by himself.
is a product of Brees he is not a star. Sterling is doing just fine as a second year player. He has improved and that is a good thing.
The Giants lost OBJ that took away the double on the outside.
Frankly, he's a pretty typical Jerry Reese pick. A guy that has a lot of athletic ability that's picked more on what he could be rather than what he actually is.
Been saying this for 2 years now.
He does not have the explosive ability you’d want in a 2nd round slot WR, like Crowder or Lockett for example. Notice that also translated to him not being a PR either.
He was billed as a 1st round talent that slipped to the 2nd due to lack of height. Dominant run blocker. A Steve Smith (Panthers) type.
He’s no bust but I do not see the value either and his upside scouting reports appear way off. And he’s getting banged up a lot.
more YAC but he got hurt and missed a lot of time. Plus the whole team spiraling down into the depth of hell thing kind of blurred any potential progress.
I like Shepard. I liked that he broke some big plays this year. He's fine.
and the OC/system are actually at NFL level.
In comment 13767069
JonC said:
| and the OC/system are actually at NFL level.
+1
but yeah, strictly a slot WR at this point. A bit of a reach given where he was picked, but if he's productive, it's not that big of a deal.
In comment 13767069
JonC said:
| and the OC/system are actually at NFL level.
That's fair, good point.
In comment 13767069
JonC said:
| and the OC/system are actually at NFL level.
Very fair point.
Was much better when he was healthy
In comment 13767054
mdthedream said:
| is a product of Brees he is not a star.
All of football would disagree with you. He is a great player. Saints are a run first team now and you put Thomas with Eli he is def a #1 wr.
He is a nice player, and can probably excel with OBJ back and another viable threat outside. Marshall was supposed to be that but we all know how that worked out.
I don't know if he was overdrafted or not. Year three is usually telling for most WRs so I think it will be more fair to evaluate him after this season, assuming some of the other pieces stay on the field. He was never meant to be the #1 WR.
He is a solid slot guy, still young, should get better.
In comment 13767078
spike said:
| Was much better when he was healthy
When healthy, VC was the best
I don't really worry about draft status after a player has been here a couple years. He's a good player. These days slot guys are on the field a lot , they help you move the chains and are an important role position. The Pats offense uses a lot of those type of receivers. He and OBJ would be a great fit should they hire McDaniels or Patricia if he brings in a Patriots coach as OC.
He was injured a lot this year and once Beckham and Marshall were gone, had no one to draw coverage away. I like Shepard a lot and happen to think the best is yet to come with him. Besides, the OL was so terrible this year that it's hard to draw conclusions on any of the RBs/WRs. Patience. I think Shepard will be just fine.
is that his production is dependent on other playmaker.. He is never going to be a huge threat himself..Shepard doesn't have the talent where I see him being a playmaker in year 3-7.. Thats fine though you only need 2-3 playmakers on offense.. others have to play complementary role.. the problem is that Players like that should be 4th-7th round picks.. Like Beasley from Cowboys or any of the many slot guys the pats have.. he isn't Victor Cruz.. VC was a slot WR but he was a playmaker.. hence the quote from BB during the super bowl..
Last year he was a steady possession receiver, this year he added some big capability to his game. If you thought he was the 2nd coming of OBJ or Cruz then yeah he's not that but he's a nice player.
Also as has been pointed out a million times, our OL sucked the last two years and the offensive schemes were unimaginative. The QB isn't the only one who suffers due to that.
took him in the BBI Mock Draft that year.
last season fell back some this year but has skill. Re-visit with new system.
In this offense with the line play we've had and the decimated receiving corp you think you can fairly assess him?
I see a gamer, a worker, good hands, not afraid to get hit.
He will do great things when this offense gets its head out of its ass.
And probably covered as such...He is not a #1...He will be better when he is not covered like the #1
I am slightly higher on him this year than last year. Improved catch %, some big plays sprinkled in, and less surrounding players to take coverage away for him. He actually improved under adverse circumstances instead of disappearing. I think this will pay off in spades next year w/ a real offense, OBJ back, and Engram improving.
The biggest red flag to me is the # of injuries he has sustained this year. Wonder if he is a concussion risk - maybe I am mixing it up - but I thought he has some history there.
In comment 13767054
mdthedream said:
| is a product of Brees he is not a star. Sterling is doing just fine as a second year player. He has improved and that is a good thing.
Laughable post re: Thomas. Anyone who doesn't think Michael Thomas is a legitimate #1 WR and a star doesn't know much about Michael Thomas. Btw, Thomas was the #2 WR on my list after Corey Coleman, and he was the guy I was hoping the Giants we're going to take at the Shepard pick. But hey, basketball on skates and all.
recently.
Definitely feel better with him out there than Randle and Barden.
In comment 13767058
Britt in VA said:
| Frankly, he's a pretty typical Jerry Reese pick. A guy that has a lot of athletic ability that's picked more on what he could be rather than what he actually is.
Huh? If anything, he's the anti-Reese pick. IIRC, his scouting report was that he was limited athletically but the best route runner coming out that year. Thus a "safe" pick, with limited upside unlike the typical Reese picks of superior athletes that lacked the college production.
IMO, SS has been exactly what his scouting report said he would be. A solid route runner with good hands and strong in the slot. If anything, he showed the potential to be more than that this (when healthy) with some nice YAC on occasion, which was a major hole in his game his rookie season.
I don't think he was overdrafted in the middle of the 2nd. Maybe a slight reach. You can certainly say they should've selected Thomas over him, but he's arguably been the 2nd best WR from that class.
he has definitely underwhelmed.
We thought we had the next Victor Cruz, but we don't. That's fine. Sterling is a nice player. Expectations just need to be brought down to reality.
he's a tough, gritty player and played hurt this year a lot - I'm not writing him off just yet
In the 2 years he has been here. He is already one of the premier slot guys in the game, and that has been in 2 years in a broken system. Like mentioned earlier in this thread, with a new OC and better offense, he can pay big dividends next year, which should be his best year yet.
Excellent receivers
Toomer Burress smith nicks cruz beckham
In comment 13767117
gidiefor said:
| he's a tough, gritty player and played hurt this year a lot - I'm not writing him off just yet
+1. He's not OBJ, but then he's a 2nd rd pick.
He reminds me more of ex-Giant Steve Smith than Cruz. Cruz was always a threat to have a big play, I don't see that in Shepard.
He's basically exactly the player I expected him to be - so, personally, no, I'm not underwhelmed much.
I do remember some people saying he could be another Beckham around the time of his first camp, which I thought was ludicrous.
I didn't understand why Mike Thomas dropped but I also thought Treadwell would be much better than he's been.
Didn't see the total athletiscm he displayed at the combine, was surprised at how poorly he was after the catch in year 1 but he definetly improved in that area year 2... he has impressed me in year 2, the one knock this year was he couldn't stay healthy for anything... Shepard has underwhelmed overall but I am still happy with the pick, Michael Thomas plays with Brees and he is also a good player but I am not sold that Thomas is/will be a better player than Shepard, Shepard looks like he can be Doug Baldwin type player in this game, he plays hard and he does have some big-play/game-breaker ability to him. Thomas has had better numbers, but Shepard has shown he can be just as productive as Thomas if he is the #1 option.
Shepard has been targeted 10 times or more 3 times this season... each time, he has gained over 130 receiving yards.
Thomas meanwhile averages 10 targets a game and hasn't gained more than 117 yards in a game this year.
IMHO, not being a homer, I take Shepard > Thomas
He's a very useful player which is more than what we got with Jerry Reach's picks. No, he's not a stud receiver and we maybe could have drafted him later, but that's ok; he's at least useful which this team could use a lot more of.
Disappointed?
There were four receivers taken ahead of Shepard in 2016, all in the first round: Corey Coleman, Will Fuller, Laquon Treadwell, and Josh Doctson.
Sterling Shepard has more receptions, for more yards, and more touchdowns than any of them. In fact, he has more catches for more touchdowns than Coleman, Treadwell and Doctson, combined.
Shepard has already accomplished more than most second round picks will in their entire career.
and quite frankly I'm glad we have him, but he's not anything more then a slot receiver. He has great value in playing that position for the team. I think he compares favorably to our own Steve Smith in that he can be the guy relied upon to get open and get that first down catch on 3rd down. Every team needs these guys and as long as he stays healthy he provides great value. With that said however, we do need a strong #2 receiver and I'm sure that will be a position that DG looks at closely at filling too.
In comment 13767212
AndyB said:
| Disappointed?
There were four receivers taken ahead of Shepard in 2016, all in the first round: Corey Coleman, Will Fuller, Laquon Treadwell, and Josh Doctson.
Sterling Shepard has more receptions, for more yards, and more touchdowns than any of them. In fact, he has more catches for more touchdowns than Coleman, Treadwell and Doctson, combined.
Shepard has already accomplished more than most second round picks will in their entire career.
Yes, he was supposed to. He was supposed to be the one most ready for the pros - high floor/low ceiling type.
Considering he was battling injuries most of the year and he was basically the only nfl caliber receiver on the team since what week 5
In comment 13767058
Britt in VA said:
| Frankly, he's a pretty typical Jerry Reese pick. A guy that has a lot of athletic ability that's picked more on what he could be rather than what he actually is.
I disagree completely. He was taken for his high floor. He wasn't projected as a high ceiling prospect. So I'm not sure why you felt the need to throw an inaccurate - in this case - shot at Reese.
when OBJ is also on the field.
in a new offense, with a healthy OBJ and with Engram having a full year under his belt. I expected the presence of Engram stretching the middle of the field to open things up underneath for Shepard. That never really occurred. My concern is that Shepard cannot get the required separation that is needed and is easily covered 1 on 1 by the slot corner. We shall see.
Looking back, there were probably some interesting wrs 4th round and later that year. There always are, sure I had a few. Who cares?
Looking forwards. Why point this out? You also have King, Sharpe, Rudolf, Lewis.
If the OP is advocating drafting wrs early this year; Stop smoking crack.
You want an additional #1 type to balance Odell?
We already have that.- Evan Engram.
Your value play is this:
Spend a 4th or 5th round pick on a legit #2 TE (not saying he isn't one also.. for the nimbys) so on. certain. formations. you can free up E.E.
Or. Duplicate Ellison via free agency for the two TE sets.
(As opposed to burning a high pick on a niftier #2 than Shep).
This isn't the year for that.
He's just about what I expected him to be so far.
Good Reese pick!
had a 150 targets this year more than he had last year. He is a very good WR on a team that has Drew Brees. Please don't tell me the Giants are a better passing team.
makes Ted Ginn look good.
Ceiling is as a 2B or 3. He's not as good as Ike Hilliard (who was drafted 7th in 1997 to be fair.)
To be a #1 or even a #2 ....
He was hurt most of the year, his production is fine.
if he didn't get hurt he would have gotten 1000yds
the second half of this year. If he continues to progress, he will be a very good player.
In fact, you could make a case for Shep being the only player on offense who wasn’t a disappointment this season. (Double E didn’t disappoint but he came with very high expectations). Shep is a tougher player than I might have expected and I thought he was surprisingly good even in games this season where the defense knew he was the best WR option. I’m looking forward to seeing him in a real NFL offense next year.
A solid slot guy. But he is limited. Does not play ST and cannot play outside at WR. A good player but you could get a similar player as an UDFA.
Thomas is better. He would be a great match with Beckham. We missed it with Thomas but still a very good pick with Shepard.
Look at the next 10-15 picks after Shepard. Not many guys there you would want over him.
has given him over his first 2 seasons in the NFL. Watch the Rams and all the things they do to get Cooper Kupp open. It's a night and day difference. Some of the criticisms I see here don't make that much sense. For example, Shep wasn't drafted to play outside.
In comment 13767058
Britt in VA said:
| Frankly, he's a pretty typical Jerry Reese pick. A guy that has a lot of athletic ability that's picked more on what he could be rather than what he actually is.
I don't think that's fair. It was pretty much a consensus that Shepard was an outstanding prospect as a wildly productive slot receiver, and that the Giants got him as a bargain.
I don't see him as a problem on a team with about 50 of them.
No one is capable of living up to BBI hype.
if it wasn't for the injuries, he would've had 1000 yards as a slot receiver in a barely functioning NFL offense. He had 731 yards in 10 games and a quarter vs LAC.
I also thought he showed more explosive ability after the catch this year. He was actually able to break free for a couple of long ones this year, something he wasn't able to do as a rookie.
in games where he had 10 or more targets, he averaged 9 catches for 136 yards