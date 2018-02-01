Why it should be Saquon Section131 : 1/2/2018 10:25 am 1. They drafted Webb last year and nobody can tell me he's any better or worse than Darnold, Rosen, Allen, Mayfield. None of you know that. So it IS possible Webb is the air apparent.



2. We haven't had a top line RB here since Tiki



3. The NFL has gone back to drafting RBs high, a la Zeke



4. Saquon is GREAT at catching the ball out of the backfield. Who can do that on this team now? Nobody



5. With an emphasis on rebuilding the offensive line and a legit threat out of the backfield, Eli should improve in 2018.



6. Even with the 4 QB prospects, the consensus #1 prospect in this draft is Barkley.





#1 is very questionable reason UberAlias : 1/2/2018 10:33 am : link Committing to a guy who was only a 3rd round pick after barely any work in camp or preseason because you can't rule him out is hardly a strong case. Reese got killed for neglecting areas or taking half measures, yet so many are advocating rolling the dice with the most important position in all of sports. We've apparently forgotten what it's like not having a franchise QB -it ain't pretty. QB purgatory is the last place any team should want to be.

I'd be quite happy with Barkley at #2 Stratman : 1/2/2018 10:34 am : link No disrespect to the QB prospects but SB is ready to contribute day one. None of the QBs will be. I hope the Browns don't take him.

Also for #5 UberAlias : 1/2/2018 10:36 am : link The #2 pick is not about 2018. Its a set the franchise pick.

Lots of short sightedness UberAlias : 1/2/2018 10:36 am : link being tossed around.

He may well be the guy UberAlias : 1/2/2018 10:38 am : link If there are no franchise QBs in the draft. When all is said and done, I don't expect that to be the consensus.

Said it on another thread. section125 : 1/2/2018 10:40 am : link What I saw in Chubb and Michal on UGA is enough to not need to use #2 on Barkley. Chubb, except for the knee injury, was as highly rated as anyone and has returned to play well. Michal seems to be a similar if not faster player and both are close in size to Barkley. Both catch well. One or both will be available later in the draft.

I do think the fact that Barkley did not play well in big games is meaningful

... ryanmkeane : 1/2/2018 10:42 am : link I love Barkley. Great RB who can do it all and I'm sure once the combine is over there will be even more talk about him at #2. That being said...you don't come across many chances to draft a franchise QB at literally the perfect time - this is the perfect time for the Giants to do it. If it turns out that Webb isn't the guy, then we are going to be scrambling unless we have a top 2-3 pick next year. If it turns out Webb is the answer, then great, but then it's only positive that we have another franchise type QB on the roster available for trade.



Giants need a complete overhaul on offense aside from WR and TE. QB should be the most important position to set in stone for the future. I think they'd regret not taking Rosen or Darnold just because their 3rd round QB might be good.





Barkley sharpshooter66 : 1/2/2018 10:43 am : link Cant be measured against Webb he has to be measured against later round value at RB. This is a deep draft at RB

Did not realize Section131 djstat : 1/2/2018 10:45 am : link Needed to be told by management that Webb was better or worse then the others.



Bottom line is this: If DG and his crew think one of these QB's is a franchise QB who can replace Eli and be the QB for 15 years then you take him. Unless you are sure that you already have that guy in Webb.



I for one think the Giants are a lot closer to being a contender then most. Draft Saquon, focus on O-linemen and Linebackers and have an offensive staff that is competent and your ok.



If I am the Browns, I might consider drafting Saquon wioth number 1 and then work for a QB at 4

Gettleman ryanmkeane : 1/2/2018 10:45 am : link recently took McCaffrey at #8 overall, but they have a franchise QB in his prime, a solid OL, and a very good defense.

Things are getting very interesting for our pick... Chris684 : 1/2/2018 10:47 am : link First of all, your point regarding Webb is well taken. We are a year in and thanks to Ben McAdoo we have 0 data on Davis Webb.



No one can tell you Davis Webb is the answer. No one can tell you he isn't.



Second, it seems to me this QB class hasn't quite lived up to he hype there was during the NCAA preseason. There are legitimate concerns regarding just about all of them.



Finally, there seem to be blue-chippers available at a handful of other positions. Not only Barkley at RB, but Nelson at G, Brown at T, Fitzpatrick at S/CB, Chubb at DE.



More than anything, what you want to come away with being as high as #2 is a plug and play pro-bowler/all-pro. I'm open to BPA. I hesitate with taking the G at #2 but I still can be convinced.

RE: Said it on another thread.

Quote: What I saw in Chubb and Michal on UGA is enough to not need to use #2 on Barkley. Chubb, except for the knee injury, was as highly rated as anyone and has returned to play well. Michal seems to be a similar if not faster player and both are close in size to Barkley. Both catch well. One or both will be available later in the draft.

I do think the fact that Barkley did not play well in big games is meaningful





I agree UGA backs are impressive but to say barkley did not play well in big games is laughable. Go watch highlights of the rose bowl last year or the fiesta bowl the other day. Kid is a gamer. In comment 13767141 section125 said:I agree UGA backs are impressive but to say barkley did not play well in big games is laughable. Go watch highlights of the rose bowl last year or the fiesta bowl the other day. Kid is a gamer.

So none of the QBs this year have a better upside than Brock Osweiler? ZogZerg : 1/2/2018 10:49 am : link



I highly doubt it.



SY comments on Webb:



Quote:

6 – Davis Webb – California – 6’5/229: 74



Upside Pro Comparison: Brock Osweiler – CLE

AND none of these QBs will have a grade much higher than 74???I highly doubt it.SY comments on Webb:

I say no way to Barkley at the #2 overall pick ATL_Giants : 1/2/2018 10:49 am : link Our team needs stability. Not our best draft asset given to the most injury prone position in the game.

I absolutely love Barkley, but if the Giants feel strongly that one of Heisenberg : 1/2/2018 10:53 am : link these QBs is a 12 year starter they MUST pick him. If not, then I am good with Barkley and maybe getting Lamar Jackson or another guy later.



People forget the state of the franchise between Simms and when we got Collins. Finding a franchise QB is absolutely the key for any team.

Ask Cleveland about passing on QBs with Toastt34 : 1/2/2018 10:54 am : link High picks in the draft. You can find RBs much easier than QBs.

RE: Also for #5

Quote: The #2 pick is not about 2018. Its a set the franchise pick.



Right, and do you know for SURE that the future isn't Webb? Who they drafted last year! In comment 13767130 UberAlias said:Right, and do you know for SURE that the future isn't Webb? Who they drafted last year!

If you have a chance at a QB that you feel will be a franchise guy yatqb : 1/2/2018 10:54 am : link who can win championships, you HAVE to draft him. If not you are being shortsighted. QB is the single most important position in all of sports.



Do you folks remember those years of Kent Graham, Dave Brown, Joe Pisarcik and so on? C'mon, without a top QB a team is doomed to mediocrity unless that team is incredible in all other spheres and has a great game manager at QB. And even then you don't go far more often than not.

I like Barkley Powerclean765 : 1/2/2018 10:55 am : link and no doubt he’d improve the team immensely but Bradshaw was a great RB. Probably the most underrated player in recent memory. So Im quibbling with your Tiki point.



Coughlin said AB was the toughest football player he’d ever been around. Think about that. 50+ years.

RE: RE: Also for #5

Quote:

Right, and do you know for SURE that the future isn't Webb? Who they drafted last year!

No. Do you? Aren't you basically making your own argument invalid by saying that nobody knows what Webb is? In comment 13767163 Section131 said:No. Do you? Aren't you basically making your own argument invalid by saying that nobody knows what Webb is?

RE: So none of the QBs this year have a better upside than Brock Osweiler?

Quote: AND none of these QBs will have a grade much higher than 74???



I highly doubt it.



SY comments on Webb:







Quote:







6 – Davis Webb – California – 6’5/229: 74



Upside Pro Comparison: Brock Osweiler – CLE









1. Sy's the best poster on this site.

2. Seeing as Webb was taken in the 3rd, it's likely the Giants grade on him was comparable to the one Sy gave.

3. #1-2 aside, we don't know how the Giants view this year's QBs and if their opinion of Webb is higher/lower/unchanged after the past year (they should be able to glean something from practice).



Some of the asshats have hinted that they like Darnold (this was pretty DG), but if he's the only one they have as a franchise QB and he stays in school and they have the others only marginally better (or more upside) than Webb, then they can easily go with the blue chipper elsewhere, especially with a guy like Chubb available and the importance of a strong pass rush (arguably 2nd most important thing after a QB). In comment 13767152 ZogZerg said:1. Sy's the best poster on this site.2. Seeing as Webb was taken in the 3rd, it's likely the Giants grade on him was comparable to the one Sy gave.3. #1-2 aside, we don't know how the Giants view this year's QBs and if their opinion of Webb is higher/lower/unchanged after the past year (they should be able to gleanfrom practice).Some of the asshats have hinted that they like Darnold (this was pretty DG), but if he's the only one they have as a franchise QB and he stays in school and they have the others only marginally better (or more upside) than Webb, then they can easily go with the blue chipper elsewhere, especially with a guy like Chubb available and the importance of a strong pass rush (arguably 2nd most important thing after a QB).

RE: RE: Also for #5

Quote: In comment 13767130 UberAlias said:





Quote:





The #2 pick is not about 2018. Its a set the franchise pick.







Right, and do you know for SURE that the future isn't Webb? Who they drafted last year! Of course not, but your asking the wrong question. Reese got killed for rolling the dice and taking half measures on Oline, now we're advocating doing the same for QB? Every team who enjoys stability has a franchise QB. Good ones are so hard to come by and you simply can't enjoy sustained success without one. In comment 13767163 Section131 said:Of course not, but your asking the wrong question. Reese got killed for rolling the dice and taking half measures on Oline, now we're advocating doing the same for QB? Every team who enjoys stability has a franchise QB. Good ones are so hard to come by and you simply can't enjoy sustained success without one.

We took a QB already Section131 : 1/2/2018 11:01 am : link All of you saying you can't pass on a QB, you're forgetting about Webb.

We didn't ignore the QB position. Why doesn't Webb count?

6'5 and rocket arm. Go back and look at his highlights. Jeez- give him a chance.

He might be our future and he's no less of a sure thing than Darnold, Rosen, Allen. You're all like a 4 year old on Christmas wanting a new toy. Go play with the one you just got a year ago!

Manning has one year left on his contract HomerJones45 : 1/2/2018 11:01 am : link Webb is apparently a religious experience for some people because relying on him to be an NFL starter is faith-based.



If we pass on a qb, throw the remote, the chair and anything else that is not nailed down. Just like in the '04 draft, each of these qb's is going to have some knock against him.

RE: I like Barkley

Quote: and no doubt he’d improve the team immensely but Bradshaw was a great RB. Probably the most underrated player in recent memory. So Im quibbling with your Tiki point.



Coughlin said AB was the toughest football player he’d ever been around. Think about that. 50+ years.



Love AB, but he was not a 'great' RB and wasn't close to Tiki's level. AB was a good all around back, but he wasn't special.



That said, if I'm taking a RB #2 overall, he better be better than Tiki. And Tiki's a borderline HOF RB. In comment 13767166 Powerclean765 said:Love AB, but he was not a 'great' RB and wasn't close to Tiki's level. AB was a good all around back, but he wasn't special.That said, if I'm taking a RB #2 overall, he better bethan Tiki. And Tiki's a borderline HOF RB.

Sy 56 is an Powerclean765 : 1/2/2018 11:03 am : link excellent poster but you’re making a mistake reading anybody’s opinion as gospel. Even the pros disagree - you’re talking about subjective material. He’s nailed and been way off on plenty of guys & Im sure hed be the 1st to say that as anyone in the biz would.



His info is invaluable but you need to use it the right way.

RE: Manning has one year left on his contract

Quote: Webb is apparently a religious experience for some people because relying on him to be an NFL starter is faith-based.



If we pass on a qb, throw the remote, the chair and anything else that is not nailed down. Just like in the '04 draft, each of these qb's is going to have some knock against him.



Luckily fans aren't the ones making the decision and if the FO decides to pass on a QB, it's more than just 'faith-based'. While it's only practice, they've seen his progression (or lack thereof) over the last season and should be in a better position to know if they missed on the pick or if he has the potential to take over in another year. In comment 13767183 HomerJones45 said:Luckily fans aren't the ones making the decision and if the FO decides to pass on a QB, it's more than just 'faith-based'. While it's only practice, they've seen his progression (or lack thereof) over the last season and should be in a better position to know if they missed on the pick or if he has the potential to take over in another year.

I love Sy and his content. Dodge : 1/2/2018 11:07 am : link He's part of what makes BBI awesome, but he's not the end all be all in pro evaluation.



I'm not sure we should be hanging our hopes on a 3rd round QB that hasn't seen any play time. Especially a 3rd round QB that was selected by a front office and coaching staff that have been let go.





Picking a GREAT player at X position is never a mistake. Chris684 : 1/2/2018 11:08 am : link Forcing a pick at X position based on some kind of timeline or based on the perceived weaknesses of a related position would be a terrible mistake.



The best football players in this draft right now appear to be Barkley, Nelson, Chubb, Fitzpatrick.



I understand the value of the QB position in the NFL, I don't want another dark age after Eli. I also don't want to draft the next Blaine Gabbert or JaMarcus Russell.



If I'm Gettleman I'm viewing this roster as a blank canvas at this point, everything is in play. I'm also letting teams know to call us regarding trading up if they want. See what offers might be out there.

RE: Manning has one year left on his contract

Quote: Webb is apparently a religious experience for some people because relying on him to be an NFL starter is faith-based.



If we pass on a qb, throw the remote, the chair and anything else that is not nailed down. Just like in the '04 draft, each of these qb's is going to have some knock against him.



I would argue that the QBs coming out are way more a faith-based gamble since the Giants actually have way more empirical data and knowledge of Webb. That knowledge may lad them to decide that the others are worth the gamble -- but that decision would be a more faith based bet. In comment 13767183 HomerJones45 said:I would argue that the QBs coming out are way more a faith-based gamble since the Giants actually have way more empirical data and knowledge of Webb. That knowledge may lad them to decide that the others are worth the gamble -- but that decision would be a more faith based bet.

RE: We took a QB already

Quote: All of you saying you can't pass on a QB, you're forgetting about Webb.

We didn't ignore the QB position. Why doesn't Webb count?

6'5 and rocket arm. Go back and look at his highlights. Jeez- give him a chance.

He might be our future and he's no less of a sure thing than Darnold, Rosen, Allen. You're all like a 4 year old on Christmas wanting a new toy. Go play with the one you just got a year ago! Darnold, Rosen and Allen are rated high first rounder by virtually every talent evaluator. Webb lasted until the 3rd round, 87th player in a weak qb class, picked by a GM who hasn't found one single qb in 10 years. The chances of him staying in the league as a backup are small and as a starter infinitesimal. Light a candle, say prayers, make burnt offerings because you are engaged in a religious experience and not a plan. In comment 13767181 Section131 said:Darnold, Rosen and Allen are rated high first rounder by virtually every talent evaluator. Webb lasted until the 3rd round, 87th player in a weak qb class, picked by a GM who hasn't found one single qb in 10 years. The chances of him staying in the league as a backup are small and as a starter infinitesimal. Light a candle, say prayers, make burnt offerings because you are engaged in a religious experience and not a plan.

RB at #2 Wreckingcrew : 1/2/2018 11:12 am : link With no o-line? Hard pass.

I'd be ecstatic if it were Barkley. Brown Recluse : 1/2/2018 11:12 am : link I'd also be happy with Chubb, Nelson, or another QB.



There are just so many holes on this team. The Giants need impact players.



RE: Picking a GREAT player at X position is never a mistake.

Quote: Forcing a pick at X position based on some kind of timeline or based on the perceived weaknesses of a related position would be a terrible mistake.



The best football players in this draft right now appear to be Barkley, Nelson, Chubb, Fitzpatrick.



I understand the value of the QB position in the NFL, I don't want another dark age after Eli. I also don't want to draft the next Blaine Gabbert or JaMarcus Russell.



If I'm Gettleman I'm viewing this roster as a blank canvas at this point, everything is in play. I'm also letting teams know to call us regarding trading up if they want. See what offers might be out there.





+1





the continued thinking on here that QB @ #2 correlates directly to a franchise qb for the next decade is crazy to me. no option is off the table but i would HATE if they force a QB at 2 that they are not very very confident in. In comment 13767198 Chris684 said:+1the continued thinking on here that QB @ #2 correlates directly to a franchise qb for the next decade is crazy to me. no option is off the table but i would HATE if they force a QB at 2 that they are not very very confident in.

It Shouldn't be Saquon giantstock : 1/2/2018 11:15 am : link Only if the QB's aren't rated very well. But I tend to doubt that. Anyone bringing up Webb as an equal to these guys I find that post / analysis highly suspect. He would have played / been activated / beaten out Geno more than likely.



The QB is the most important position on the field. The risk is too high that Webb at his best is mediocre. I can't believe all the QB's coming out maybe other than the top pick is mediocre.



Orleans ryanmkeane : 1/2/2018 11:15 am : link Darkwa averaged 4.4 YPC behind a shitty OL this season. Last I checked he was an undrafted free agent. If Gettleman fixes up the OL and it becomes just competent, there are plenty of talented RBs in the draft that I'm sure can do just fine. We just watched Michel and Chubb run for like a thousand yards last night. Those guys looked pretty good right?



Simply too many needs at premium positions (especially Quarterback) on this team to take Barkley at 2.

RE: Picking a GREAT player at X position is never a mistake.

Quote: Forcing a pick at X position based on some kind of timeline or based on the perceived weaknesses of a related position would be a terrible mistake.



The best football players in this draft right now appear to be Barkley, Nelson, Chubb, Fitzpatrick.



I understand the value of the QB position in the NFL, I don't want another dark age after Eli. I also don't want to draft the next Blaine Gabbert or JaMarcus Russell.



If I'm Gettleman I'm viewing this roster as a blank canvas at this point, everything is in play. I'm also letting teams know to call us regarding trading up if they want. See what offers might be out there.



Good post, agreed. In comment 13767198 Chris684 said:Good post, agreed.

Trade down - Do not take a QB with #2 Reale01 : 1/2/2018 11:16 am : link 1. Webb and Eli should be fine for next year.

2. We could be good in 2018 with the right moves in the offseason

3. If we suck, we will have another high pick next year to get a QB

4. We MAY still get a QB this year if you trade down

5. OR you can package some of the picks we get this year (future #1s) to trade up next year if needed.



The ONLY exception would be if you are totally convinced that the pick is a cant miss (90%) future franchise QB.



2cents ryanmkeane : 1/2/2018 11:18 am : link we aren't saying QB at 2 is a guarantee that he becomes a franchise QB. Nobody is saying that.



What we are saying is that if the player grades out as a franchise type QB and your team needs one and you pass..that would be a terrible mistake.

RE: 2cents

Quote: we aren't saying QB at 2 is a guarantee that he becomes a franchise QB. Nobody is saying that.



What we are saying is that if the player grades out as a franchise type QB and your team needs one and you pass..that would be a terrible mistake.



Yes i agree with that, 100%. Just seems the group think is taking over and all i keep hearing is " QB @ 2, QB at @ 2". I for one, am much higher on that second wave of QBs prospects then I am on Rosen or Darnold, but then again i dont get paid to make those assessments... In comment 13767225 ryanmkeane said:Yes i agree with that, 100%. Just seems the group think is taking over and all i keep hearing is " QB @ 2, QB at @ 2". I for one, am much higher on that second wave of QBs prospects then I am on Rosen or Darnold, but then again i dont get paid to make those assessments...

No one can tell you Webb, Darold.... barens : 1/2/2018 11:22 am : link is better than Webb except for just about every scout who would have a say.



Just keep in mind, this is an extremely deep draft for running backs, Barkley is far from the only playmaker at that position.

For anyone against drafting Barkley because of this OL, Brown Recluse : 1/2/2018 11:27 am : link do you honestly believe there won't be any major changes in free agency? Fixing the OL will be one of Gettlemans highest priorities regarding the roster. He's said as much.



Lets be real. Whoever the feature runner is next season, will not be running behind this mess. And Gettleman knows what a good offensive lineman looks like, unlike Jerry Reese. So Barkley would be an excellent pick.



RE: RE: RE: Also for #5

Quote: In comment 13767163 Section131 said:





Quote:





In comment 13767130 UberAlias said:





Quote:









Of course not, but your asking the wrong question. Reese got killed for rolling the dice and taking half measures on Oline, now we're advocating doing the same for QB? Every team who enjoys stability has a franchise QB. Good ones are so hard to come by and you simply can't enjoy sustained success without one.



I'll tell you what, Reese does get a bit of a bad rap, he did draft some offensive linemen in the early rounds, the problem was just injuries and average to below average play. It is a tough position to find. In comment 13767180 UberAlias said:I'll tell you what, Reese does get a bit of a bad rap, he did draft some offensive linemen in the early rounds, the problem was just injuries and average to below average play. It is a tough position to find.

The no Oline comments are a bit bogus UConn4523 : 1/2/2018 11:29 am : link because they should apply to a QB as well. I’m not big on spending the #2 overall pick on a RB but it’s got nothing to do with the line and more so he ability to find good talent throughout the draft.



If our Line continues to suck that will continue to effect the whole offense. If Barkeley is our top rated play you can default to no Oline as a reason not to take him. We have to assume that Gettleman will draft and sign lineman to upgrade it as early as his offseason. By 2019 I wouldn’t be shocked if the entire OLine consists of players not on the current roster.

The OLine isn't going to be fixed in one year, far from it. Dave in Hoboken : 1/2/2018 11:29 am : link Pretty much the entire line has to be overhauled. If you take a RB at 2, that guy be better be the second coming of Barry Sanders and not one iota less.

I’m Completely On Board With Barkley At #2 Trainmaster : 1/2/2018 11:30 am : link Or a trade down to around #5 to (#2 should be worth the 5th picks in rounds 1, 2, 3 & 4 Plus at least a 2nd in 2019) and grab the guard from a Notre Dame.





We're gonna look back and laugh bceagle05 : 1/2/2018 11:31 am : link at the amount of time we spent discussing Davis Webb. We're very fortunate to suck in a year with so many good QB prospects - I'm surprised at how many people want to pass on them, including Paul Dottino, who seems obsessed with trading out of the #2 spot and going forward with Eli/Webb. I hope the Giants don't get too cute here.

RE: We're gonna look back and laugh

Quote: at the amount of time we spent discussing Davis Webb. We're very fortunate to suck in a year with so many good QB prospects - I'm surprised at how many people want to pass on them, including Paul Dottino, who seems obsessed with trading out of the #2 spot and going forward with Eli/Webb. I hope the Giants don't get too cute here.



This is my feeling, as well. I think about 90% of us will look back at this time period and laugh in a few years from now.



It' really weird how certain people are holding the QB's to having to be perfect/flawless prospects. They're acting as if every flawless prospect coming out of college had a great career, and every 'flawed' prospect went on to fail in the NFL. You can quite easily see through their mindset, tbh. In comment 13767268 bceagle05 said:This is my feeling, as well. I think about 90% of us will look back at this time period and laugh in a few years from now.It' really weird how certain people are holding the QB's to having to be perfect/flawless prospects. They're acting as if every flawless prospect coming out of college had a great career, and every 'flawed' prospect went on to fail in the NFL. You can quite easily see through their mindset, tbh.

RE: The OLine isn't going to be fixed in one year, far from it.

Quote: Pretty much the entire line has to be overhauled. If you take a RB at 2, that guy be better be the second coming of Barry Sanders and not one iota less.



The line doesn't need to be entirely fixed. It just needs to be improved. And it will be. Gallman and Darkwa had some success here and there in 2017. A couple of new pieces along the OL for next season and it will be more than capable of opening holes for Barkley. In comment 13767261 Dave in Hoboken said:The line doesn't need to be entirely fixed. It just needs to be improved. And it will be. Gallman and Darkwa had some success here and there in 2017. A couple of new pieces along the OL for next season and it will be more than capable of opening holes for Barkley.

RE: RE: The OLine isn't going to be fixed in one year, far from it. Dave in Hoboken : 1/2/2018 11:42 am : link

Quote: In comment 13767261 Dave in Hoboken said:





Quote:





Pretty much the entire line has to be overhauled. If you take a RB at 2, that guy be better be the second coming of Barry Sanders and not one iota less.







The line doesn't need to be entirely fixed. It just needs to be improved. And it will be. Gallman and Darkwa had some success here and there in 2017. A couple of new pieces along the OL for next season and it will be more than capable of opening holes for Barkley.



Pugh is a FA, Flowers is Flowers, Jerry is Jerry, Hart just got released. Richburg has been nothing special. That;s our OLine. Gettleman himself said 'lets not kid ourselves, the OLine has to be fixed.' Look at the names. It does need an overhaul. In comment 13767288 Brown Recluse said:Pugh is a FA, Flowers is Flowers, Jerry is Jerry, Hart just got released. Richburg has been nothing special. That;s our OLine. Gettleman himself said 'lets not kid ourselves, the OLine has to be fixed.' Look at the names. It does need an overhaul.

You don’t pass on talent UConn4523 : 1/2/2018 11:49 am : link because you are worried the OL will stink. Yeah Gettleman said it needs to be fixed, why is that a shocking statement? Don’t we all know that? If anything that should tell you he’s going to prioritize which is the opposite of how Reese went about it.



We’d be a better offense with Barkley even with the current Oline. Any improvements to the line will be even better.

Webb couldn’t beat out Geno Smith Dnew15 : 1/2/2018 11:51 am : link For the #2 spot nor was he “ready” enough to take a single snap even with nothing to play for...You can’t just ignore that fact that the Giants seem to “know”

RE: 2cents

Quote: we aren't saying QB at 2 is a guarantee that he becomes a franchise QB. Nobody is saying that.



What we are saying is that if the player grades out as a franchise type QB and your team needs one and you pass..that would be a terrible mistake.



That's my take, as well. At this point, Barkley is getting more hype than the QBs. In comment 13767225 ryanmkeane said:That's my take, as well. At this point, Barkley is getting more hype than the QBs.

I'm OK with taking Barkley, Section331 : 1/2/2018 11:52 am : link but not with the 2nd pick. That slot has too much value to take any RB. Yes, Dallas took Elliott in the top 10, but not at #2, and Dallas missed out on the playoffs. Part of it was because of Zeke's suspension, but the main reason was Dak's regression, again showing how important a QB is.



Use the 2nd pick if you're taking a QB, trade it if you don't. If Barkley is still there, great, if not, take Chubb of Nelson.

Remember, the OL was the laughingstock of the league in 2003. bceagle05 : 1/2/2018 11:53 am : link Many people wanted to take Gallery and go forward with Kerry Collins for a couple more years. Not a crazy idea, but a little shortsighted. We grabbed Eli AND built up the offensive line very quickly. A smart signing like O'Hara, solid second round pick like Snee, and you're on your way. I could see history repeating this year - grab the QB in round one, grab an interior OL at the top of round two, and spend a little FA money on one of Gettleman's "hog mollies" or whatever.

Last time the Giants picked #2, I was PISSED they passed on a RB... x meadowlander : 1/2/2018 11:54 am : link ...and took a fucking LB, of all things! The Giants were LOADED at LB, thin nearly EVERYWHERE else!!



Shows what I know.



(I also wanted Sean Taylor in 04', was wary of Manning)

RE: Webb couldn't beat out Geno Smith

Quote: For the #2 spot nor was he “ready” enough to take a single snap even with nothing to play for...You can’t just ignore that fact that the Giants seem to “know”



That could be true, or it could have been solely the decision of a HC in over his head. Just because the previous regime didn't want to risk playing Webb doesn't mean the next one will. There are reasons why McAdoo and Reese are on the unemployment line, so let's not make their decisions impenetrable. In comment 13767305 Dnew15 said:That could be true, or it could have been solely the decision of a HC in over his head. Just because the previous regime didn't want to risk playing Webb doesn't mean the next one will. There are reasons why McAdoo and Reese are on the unemployment line, so let's not make their decisions impenetrable.

Snee and O’Hara were Dnew15 : 1/2/2018 11:56 am : link Great pickups ... but the Giants sucked again that next year and their Oline was still a disgrace ... it took a couple years for them to get “up and running”

Section 331 Dnew15 : 1/2/2018 11:57 am : link And Spags - and Gettleman ... because they could have chose to play Webb Sunday against the skins ... and they chose not to...

RE: Snee and O'Hara were

Quote: Great pickups ... but the Giants sucked again that next year and their Oline was still a disgrace ... it took a couple years for them to get “up and running”



Tiki Barber ran for 1500 yards and 13 TD's. I'll take that level of suck next year. In comment 13767314 Dnew15 said:Tiki Barber ran for 1500 yards and 13 TD's. I'll take that level of suck next year.

Let's look at this logically.... EricJ : 1/2/2018 12:01 pm : link 1. We really DONT know if Web can be the next franchise QB for us because he has never taken a snap in a regular season game. Also he has been practicing the entire time (until last week) with the JV squad.



2. There are no OLs worth spending a #2 pick on this year. We would be reaching.



3. We absolutely do need a franchise RB as well. However, it is not uncommon to get one later.



4. Not many franchise QBs are found outside of the top 10 picks in the draft. Of course it happens but it is uncommon. When will we be back in the top 10 if Webb does not end up being the guy?

If we are going back in time, the funny thing, looking back on it, barens : 1/2/2018 12:08 pm : link was that the Giants offensive line got better when they let go of Luke Petigout, another first round draft pick at that position.



Give me a break with this McAdoo being "over his head" as the reason why Webb couldn't beat Geno Smith out. That is a giant reach.

RE: RE: RE: The OLine isn't going to be fixed in one year, far from it. Brown Recluse : 1/2/2018 12:10 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13767288 Brown Recluse said:





Quote:





In comment 13767261 Dave in Hoboken said:





Quote:





Pretty much the entire line has to be overhauled. If you take a RB at 2, that guy be better be the second coming of Barry Sanders and not one iota less.







The line doesn't need to be entirely fixed. It just needs to be improved. And it will be. Gallman and Darkwa had some success here and there in 2017. A couple of new pieces along the OL for next season and it will be more than capable of opening holes for Barkley.







Pugh is a FA, Flowers is Flowers, Jerry is Jerry, Hart just got released. Richburg has been nothing special. That;s our OLine. Gettleman himself said 'lets not kid ourselves, the OLine has to be fixed.' Look at the names. It does need an overhaul.



Why are you trying to argue that the line needs an overhaul when no one said it didn't?



Why are you trying to argue that the line won't get fixed in one season when no one said that it had to be?



Why are you trying to argue that there are no flawless prospects in the draft when no one said there wasn't?



You keep embellishing or exaggerating things.



1. Yes, the line does need an overhaul. But in order for a RB to be successful, it does not all need to happen in one season. The line can be improved enough this offseason for a RB like Barkley to be successful in 2018.



2. "All prospects are flawed." Yes, this is obvious. But there is a huge difference between sure-fire top QB prospects like Eli Manning, Peyton Manning, Andrew Luck, and even Ben Roethlisberger - and this QB's in this class. When someone says they are "flawed," they don't mean simply that they have flaws. That should be painfully obvious. They mean that they appear more flawed and a bigger gamble than some other prospects we've seen come out of college. I have no problem taking a QB for the record. Just take the right one. And if the right one is gone, pick a different position. The Giants need to get this pick right, regardless of position, more than they need a QB. In comment 13767296 Dave in Hoboken said:Why are you trying to argue that the line needs an overhaul when no one said it didn't?Why are you trying to argue that the line won't get fixed in one season when no one said that it had to be?Why are you trying to argue that there are no flawless prospects in the draft when no one said there wasn't?You keep embellishing or exaggerating things.1. Yes, the line does need an overhaul. But in order for a RB to be successful, it does not all need to happen in one season. The line can be improved enough this offseason for a RB like Barkley to be successful in 2018.2. "All prospects are flawed." Yes, this is obvious. But there is a huge difference between sure-fire top QB prospects like Eli Manning, Peyton Manning, Andrew Luck, and even Ben Roethlisberger - and this QB's in this class. When someone says they are "flawed," they don't mean simply that they have flaws. That should be painfully obvious. They mean that they appear more flawed and a bigger gamble than some other prospects we've seen come out of college. I have no problem taking a QB for the record. Just take the right one. And if the right one is gone, pick a different position. The Giants need to get this pick right, regardless of position, more than they need a QB.

RE: RE: RE: RE: Also for #5

Quote: In comment 13767180 UberAlias said:





Quote:





In comment 13767163 Section131 said:





Quote:





In comment 13767130 UberAlias said:





Quote:









Of course not, but your asking the wrong question. Reese got killed for rolling the dice and taking half measures on Oline, now we're advocating doing the same for QB? Every team who enjoys stability has a franchise QB. Good ones are so hard to come by and you simply can't enjoy sustained success without one.







I'll tell you what, Reese does get a bit of a bad rap, he did draft some offensive linemen in the early rounds, the problem was just injuries and average to below average play. It is a tough position to find.



No--- he was pretty much awful. You've seen for the past few years the OLine was poor. So what did he do? He goes out and gets another WR. And drafts a tight end.



Yeah -- we really need to spend big money on the WR's and top pick for the tight end when we showed we couldn't run the football and we have an aging and immobile QB. In comment 13767258 barens said:No--- he was pretty much awful. You've seen for the past few years the OLine was poor. So what did he do? He goes out and gets another WR. And drafts a tight end.Yeah -- we really need to spend big money on the WR's and top pick for the tight end when we showed we couldn't run the football and we have an aging and immobile QB.

A bit of irony.... Britt in VA : 1/2/2018 12:17 pm : link that the posters who think we should draft a QB and QB only are the ones accusing others of being shortsighted an unwilling to be objective.

For me, it's a very tough call - and if Darnold and Barkley are both Ira : 1/2/2018 12:27 pm : link there, it's that much more difficult. One thing about Barkley is that when he's on the field, it's like you have a top running back and a top receiver on the field at the same time. Ezekiel Elliott made a big difference for the Cowboys. Barkley is a step up from him talent wise. Talent wise, he's like a combination of Elliott and McCaffrey; but he's faster than both.

RE: Let's look at this logically....

Quote: 1. We really DONT know if Web can be the next franchise QB for us because he has never taken a snap in a regular season game. Also he has been practicing the entire time (until last week) with the JV squad.



2. There are no OLs worth spending a #2 pick on this year. We would be reaching.



3. We absolutely do need a franchise RB as well. However, it is not uncommon to get one later.



4. Not many franchise QBs are found outside of the top 10 picks in the draft. Of course it happens but it is uncommon. When will we be back in the top 10 if Webb does not end up being the guy?



Excellent Post.



If the new coach and GM like one of these QB prospects then they need to pull the trigger at #2 overall. In comment 13767327 EricJ said:Excellent Post.If the new coach and GM like one of these QB prospects then they need to pull the trigger at #2 overall.

RE: A bit of irony....

Quote: that the posters who think we should draft a QB and QB only are the ones accusing others of being shortsighted an unwilling to be objective.



I don't think so. I think those o f us that feel we should take a QB are fuguring the QB taken number 2 overall will be at least pretty good. Is that too far of a leap to believe? And it is possible at best Webb will be a mediocre QB. Is that too far of a leap to believe?



I think very few are suggesting the QB's are locks. But is it to far of a leap to believe the QB is overall the most important position for long-term sustainability? Thus wouldn't it stand to reason that taking a QB over worrying about UFA is more of a view looking into the future than looking "in the now?"



---Again the QB could flop. Not saying it is a lock. But will none be any good from 2nd pick on and will Webb be better than all of them 2nd pick and beyond? Overall probability is if you pick the right QB after the 1st pick - at least one QB will be better than Webb, right? All we're saying is "get the best QB. Get THAT guy." In comment 13767363 Britt in VA said:I don't think so. I think those o f us that feel we should take a QB are fuguring the QB taken number 2 overall will be at least pretty good. Is that too far of a leap to believe? And it is possible at best Webb will be a mediocre QB. Is that too far of a leap to believe?I think very few are suggesting the QB's are locks. But is it to far of a leap to believe the QB is overall the most important position for long-term sustainability? Thus wouldn't it stand to reason that taking a QB over worrying about UFA is more of a view looking into the future than looking "in the now?"---Again the QB could flop. Not saying it is a lock. But will none be any good from 2nd pick on and will Webb be better than all of them 2nd pick and beyond? Overall probability is if you pick the right QB after the 1st pick - at least one QB will be better than Webb, right? All we're saying is "get the best QB. Get THAT guy."

Again... ryanmkeane : 1/2/2018 12:35 pm : link nobody is saying we should take QB and QB only with the #2 pick. We are saying if the QB grades out as franchise caliber and Giants have conviction on him, it would be a huge mistake to pass just because we have Webb on the roster. I don't get what is so hard to understand about that.

This is a good dicussion Rjanyg : 1/2/2018 12:46 pm : link I love Barkley. He would be an exciting player in blue. He would make out O Line better and he is an excellent receiver so he would help the passing game and is a good blocker as well.



Webb has talent so that is not the issue. It is about his brain and doing the mental things Eli does presnap, which by the way, none of the QB's in the draft can do. The only guy I saw take a snap under center on a frequent basis is Josh Allen. So to pretend that a franchise QB is gonna come in here an supplant Eli is moronic.



I don't know which way the Giants will go but I think the free agent period will be just as important as the draft. We need to lock up some OL talent and there are players worth signing. We need to lock up some LB's as well.



Gonna be a wild offseason for sure.

RE: Picking a GREAT player at X position is never a mistake.

Quote: Forcing a pick at X position based on some kind of timeline or based on the perceived weaknesses of a related position would be a terrible mistake.



Definitely. It's very possible that the Giants don't take a QB in round one, and then take one in the 2nd or 3rd round that's much more accurately aligned with the draft position. And a QB who's among the 35 best prospects in the draft wouldn't be a bad thing. In comment 13767198 Chris684 said:Definitely. It's very possible that the Giants don't take a QB in round one, and then take one in the 2nd or 3rd round that's much more accurately aligned with the draft position. And a QB who's among the 35 best prospects in the draft wouldn't be a bad thing.

I can’t read BBI this off-season. bradshaw44 : 1/2/2018 1:06 pm : link I feel bi polar. One minute I’m in love with a prospect the next I’m thinking he’s hot garbage. This place is making me nuts.

Points 1-3 are nonsense. KWALL2 : 1/2/2018 1:14 pm : link Same with the last point.



Point 4? We're not using the pick to help Eli. It's a rare opportunity to draft in the top 2. This is a 3 win team. They better take a long term approach with the pick.



Is the RB worthy? Maybe. However there are at least 2 QBs that must be considered.



Is Barkley a faster Kamara? Forget all of these other points. If he plays like Kamara in the NFL with better speed? He's worth the #2.

Again - do any of you remember what Bob in Newburgh : 1/2/2018 2:11 pm : link Ladanian Tomlinson, Adrien Petersen, Marshall Falk did for their respective teams?



These players have somewhat similar, but not superior physical profiles to Barkley.



How often does a RB combine the traits of heavy duty size and strength, track star speed and exceptional receiving ability.



He is also less of a bust risk than the 3 QB names bandied about, none of whom will legitimately beat out Eli in 2018 or 2019, and may not even beat out Webb.

Bob... ryanmkeane : 1/2/2018 2:23 pm : link i think the arguments are getting mixed up here. Nobody is saying Barkley isn't a great talent. He is..without question.



The question is whether to take him vs a franchise QB for the next 10 years when we don't definitely have one on the roster currently.

Put it this way... ryanmkeane : 1/2/2018 2:24 pm : link if Rosen is as advertised, and Barkley is as advertised..and your team doesn't have a franchise QB...who are you taking?





You pick the player Giantfan in skinland : 1/2/2018 2:33 pm : link not the position.



If Darnold/Rosen are graded out as equivalent (or close to equivalent) prospects to Barkely, sure, I can get on board with favoring the QB position.



But if Gettleman isn't sold on them and is on Barkley, I damn sure don't want him picking one of the QBs because he feels like he has to. That's how you end up with the 2011 draft - Jake Locker, Blaine Gabbert, and Christian Ponder instead of Tyron Smith, JJ Watt, and Robert Quinn.

Giantfan... ryanmkeane : 1/2/2018 2:40 pm : link to be fair, Locker, Ponder, and Gabbert were nowhere near the passer that Rosen is. They were pretty much all projects coming out of school. Locker and Gabbert were great athletes but needed a lot of work in the pocket. Ponder was a bit of a crazy pick, nobody had him rated that high.

From Walter Football: NYBEN1963 : 1/2/2018 3:01 pm : link

In his bowl game against Washington, Barkley totaled 137 yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries to go along with seven catches for 38 yards. He had a 92-yard touchdown run that displayed his great speed. This performance illustrates why Barkley is worthy of being a top-five pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. He has devastating quickness to hit the hole and accelerate downfield. Along with great speed, Barkley possesses tremendous balance, vision, cutting ability, elusiveness and power. He also is a receiving threat who presents mismatch problems for a defense in the passing attack. Barkley is an elite running back prospect in the same mold of Leonard Fournette, Todd Gurley, and better than Ezekiel Elliott. Unless Barkley has an injury or off-the-field issue, he's a lock to be a top-10 pick next April. In this draft analyst's opinion, Barkley is the best player in the 2018 NFL Draft.



Read more: http://walterfootball.com/draft2018stock_18.php#ixzz533jrIJDQ



Read more at http://walterfootball.com/draft2018stock_18.php#duXS8JajKUsgHGoi.99

- ( Saquon Barkley, RB, Penn StateIn his bowl game against Washington, Barkley totaled 137 yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries to go along with seven catches for 38 yards. He had a 92-yard touchdown run that displayed his great speed. This performance illustrates why Barkley is worthy of being a top-five pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. He has devastating quickness to hit the hole and accelerate downfield. Along with great speed, Barkley possesses tremendous balance, vision, cutting ability, elusiveness and power. He also is a receiving threat who presents mismatch problems for a defense in the passing attack. Barkley is an elite running back prospect in the same mold of Leonard Fournette, Todd Gurley, and better than Ezekiel Elliott. Unless Barkley has an injury or off-the-field issue, he's a lock to be a top-10 pick next April. In this draft analyst's opinion, Barkley is the best player in the 2018 NFL Draft.Read more: http://walterfootball.com/draft2018stock_18.php#ixzz533jrIJDQRead more at http://walterfootball.com/draft2018stock_18.php#duXS8JajKUsgHGoi.99 Walter Football - ( New Window

RE: Put it this way...

Quote: if Rosen is as advertised, and Barkley is as advertised..and your team doesn't have a franchise QB...who are you taking?





Again, how do you KNOW that Webb isn't as good, equal to, or even slightly below Rosen? Why are you dismissing Webb? This isn't Ryan Nassib here. 6'5 monster arm, watch his highlights!!!!!! In comment 13767644 ryanmkeane said:Again, how do you KNOW that Webb isn't as good, equal to, or even slightly below Rosen? Why are you dismissing Webb? This isn't Ryan Nassib here. 6'5 monster arm, watch his highlights!!!!!!

RE: I can't read BBI this off-season.

Quote: I feel bi polar. One minute I’m in love with a prospect the next I’m thinking he’s hot garbage. This place is making me nuts.



+1. In comment 13767478 bradshaw44 said:+1.

RE: RE: Put it this way...

Quote: In comment 13767644 ryanmkeane said:





Quote:





if Rosen is as advertised, and Barkley is as advertised..and your team doesn't have a franchise QB...who are you taking?













Again, how do you KNOW that Webb isn't as good, equal to, or even slightly below Rosen? Why are you dismissing Webb? This isn't Ryan Nassib here. 6'5 monster arm, watch his highlights!!!!!!





Dude, it is not a good idea to base your opinion of a player on his highlight reel. Come on. In comment 13768003 Section131 said:Dude, it is not a good idea to base your opinion of a player on his highlight reel. Come on.

RE: RE: Put it this way...

Quote: In comment 13767644 ryanmkeane said:





Quote:





if Rosen is as advertised, and Barkley is as advertised..and your team doesn't have a franchise QB...who are you taking?









Again, how do you KNOW that Webb isn't as good, equal to, or even slightly below Rosen? Why are you dismissing Webb? This isn't Ryan Nassib here. 6'5 monster arm, watch his highlights!!!!!!



Why would you take the risk as long as you are high on Rosen or others? First round picks that are generally top 2 or 3 are usually better than 3rd round picks, aren't they? In comment 13768003 Section131 said:Why would you take the risk as long as you are high on Rosen or others? First round picks that are generally top 2 or 3 are usually better than 3rd round picks, aren't they?