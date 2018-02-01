Does Anyone Think Eli Manning Gets Traded? adamg : 1/2/2018 6:10 pm Say we draft Josh Rosen/Baker Mayfield/et al. at 2, does anyone think there's a scenario where Eli is then traded for a second or third round pick by Gettleman?

if the giants japanhead : 1/2/2018 6:13 pm : link draft rosen they better hang on to eli for when rosen misses games with injury

This is going to have to be something robbieballs2003 : 1/2/2018 6:13 pm : link that is worked on a lot prior to the draft simply for the fact that Eli has a no trade clause. So, how does that work?



Eli, we want you but if an offer comes along during the draft would you waive your no trade clause?

I'd be quite surprised if he was. yatqb : 1/2/2018 6:14 pm : link .

If they tell him he may not start next year Eli may want Blue21 : 1/2/2018 6:15 pm : link to be traded despite the fact he says he wants to retire a Giant.

If the conviction is to draft a QB at #2 they should trade Eli Go Terps : 1/2/2018 6:17 pm : link I'm not a fan of drafting a guy to be groomed behind and eventually take over for the veteran. The sooner the young guy takes his lumps and grow from his mistakes, the better. So yeah, I would hope that trading Eli is on the table if we pick a QB at #2.

. arcarsenal : 1/2/2018 6:17 pm : link I'd be surprised.



I'm not sure that Eli would even fetch a 2nd rounder and he might not even fetch a 3rd.



If the Giants do take a QB @ 2, it means Dave Gettleman believes that Eli is either done or getting very close - so it'll be a tricky situation. But I think he'd like to have Eli here even for just next season if they do draft his heir apparent.



Basically, if Gettleman still thinks Eli can play, Eli is going to be here. If he doesn't, a lot of other GM's may see the same thing and not be interested in trading for him.



And then there's the no trade clause.



I'd say the odds are really small.

why wouldn't the Jags trade their 1st rounder for Eli? Giantsfan79 : 1/2/2018 6:20 pm : link their window is now, and they are a QB away. If they draft a QB somewhere in the 20s, that player is likely a few years away. If you assume Eli has several years left, he really could be their missing piece.

In order for that scenario to take place, Diver_Down : 1/2/2018 6:20 pm : link means that Eli is on the roster after the 3rd day of the league year and earned a $5M roster bonus. Any future trade will have to account for the dead cap hit + $5M. More likely is that with the roster bonus already paid, they can retain his rights through out OTAs and training camp as an insurance policy for injury to Webb/rookie QB or the possibility that another team doesn't suffer an injury at QB.



There also is the scenario where Eli collects the $5M and then waits till the results of the draft to decide what direction the team is heading and whether he wants to remain. If after the draft/FA and the offensive line still looks like a dumpster fire, Eli could ask for his release or trade.

After the season.... Robert : 1/2/2018 6:21 pm : link we just witnessed, nothing, and I mean nothing would surprise me.

Actually mrvax : 1/2/2018 6:21 pm : link I believe Eli will be released after the 2018 season.



RE: why wouldn't the Jags trade their 1st rounder for Eli? arcarsenal : 1/2/2018 6:22 pm : link

Quote: their window is now, and they are a QB away. If they draft a QB somewhere in the 20s, that player is likely a few years away. If you assume Eli has several years left, he really could be their missing piece.



JAX would be foolish to trade their first rounder for Eli. In comment 13768144 Giantsfan79 said:JAX would be foolish to trade their first rounder for Eli.

RE: Actually Beer Man : 1/2/2018 6:23 pm : link

Quote: I believe Eli will be released after the 2018 season. I think it depends on how well the team performs in 2018 and if a QB is drafted this year In comment 13768149 mrvax said:I think it depends on how well the team performs in 2018 and if a QB is drafted this year

Your wording implies it is something that could happen to Manning baadbill : 1/2/2018 6:23 pm : link ... but, of course, it can’t ... since Manning has a no trade clause, the only trade that can take place is one that Manning agrees to ... in that sense it is impossible for Manning ‘to get traded” ... Gettleman and the Giants don’t have that power ... Manning, on the other hand, might look at the Giants prospects and determine the odds of a SB in the next 3 years to be near zero, and decide a trade is in his best interest ... but if he doesn’t, then it isn’t happening

RE: If the conviction is to draft a QB at #2 they should trade Eli Diver_Down : 1/2/2018 6:24 pm : link

Quote: I'm not a fan of drafting a guy to be groomed behind and eventually take over for the veteran. The sooner the young guy takes his lumps and grow from his mistakes, the better. So yeah, I would hope that trading Eli is on the table if we pick a QB at #2.



Not only for the reasons you mention, but the scholarship mentality has to come to an end. A Top 10 pick needs to play and not collect checks watching from the sideline. The team only has 4 years of cost controlled salary. The 5th year option for QBs (this year) is $19M. In 4 years from now, it will be more. If people want to adhere to a mentor/scholarship mentality, than groom a late round pick. In comment 13768138 Go Terps said:Not only for the reasons you mention, but the scholarship mentality has to come to an end. A Top 10 pick needs to play and not collect checks watching from the sideline. The team only has 4 years of cost controlled salary. The 5th year option for QBs (this year) is $19M. In 4 years from now, it will be more. If people want to adhere to a mentor/scholarship mentality, than groom a late round pick.

RE: In order for that scenario to take place, adamg : 1/2/2018 6:24 pm : link

Quote: means that Eli is on the roster after the 3rd day of the league year and earned a $5M roster bonus. Any future trade will have to account for the dead cap hit + $5M. More likely is that with the roster bonus already paid, they can retain his rights through out OTAs and training camp as an insurance policy for injury to Webb/rookie QB or the possibility that another team doesn't suffer an injury at QB.



There also is the scenario where Eli collects the $5M and then waits till the results of the draft to decide what direction the team is heading and whether he wants to remain. If after the draft/FA and the offensive line still looks like a dumpster fire, Eli could ask for his release or trade.



Good point. Is there any way a trade could happen before that roster bonus? If so, how likely do you imagine that situation is?



I'm really just curious if anyone seriously considers the prospect of an Eli trade heading into next year. I'm curious how much the team may look different under the helm of Gettleman. In comment 13768146 Diver_Down said:Good point. Is there any way a trade could happen before that roster bonus? If so, how likely do you imagine that situation is?I'm really just curious if anyone seriously considers the prospect of an Eli trade heading into next year. I'm curious how much the team may look different under the helm of Gettleman.

Jacksonville is getting better production for less money Default : 1/2/2018 6:26 pm : link right now.



Why the hell would they trade a 1st round pick for Eli.



Maybe if the Giants get lucky they can get a 5th round pick from Arizona.

. arcarsenal : 1/2/2018 6:26 pm : link There's also no actual proof that a QB sitting for a year (or a portion of it) hurts their development in any way, shape or form, or that them playing immediately accelerates their development.



Several top-flight QB's were not day one starters - including the best QB in our own franchise history and the two best QB's in the entire league this minute.



From what he says, Eli clearly wants to play Peter from NH (formerly CT) : 1/2/2018 6:26 pm : link It seems like 1A is play for the Giants, 1B is play somewhere else and 2 is sit on the bench for the Giants.



If they draft a QB at 2, I can see this happening easily. I don't think that the Giants will get a great return, but I think from the PR standpoint would be the best outcome.

The Giants aren’t getting shit unless Manning says so baadbill : 1/2/2018 6:27 pm : link .

RE: why wouldn't the Jags trade their 1st rounder for Eli? Diver_Down : 1/2/2018 6:27 pm : link

Quote: their window is now, and they are a QB away. If they draft a QB somewhere in the 20s, that player is likely a few years away. If you assume Eli has several years left, he really could be their missing piece.



If Bad Bortles continues to show up like the past 2 weeks, then it is likely that they will release him before his $19M is due at the start of the league year. If Good Bortles shows up like the month before Bad Bortles showed up and carries the team deep into the playoffs, then they will likely stick with Bortles and extend him lowering the $19M cap hit. In comment 13768144 Giantsfan79 said:If Bad Bortles continues to show up like the past 2 weeks, then it is likely that they will release him before his $19M is due at the start of the league year. If Good Bortles shows up like the month before Bad Bortles showed up and carries the team deep into the playoffs, then they will likely stick with Bortles and extend him lowering the $19M cap hit.

RE: The Giants aren’t getting shit unless Manning says so adamg : 1/2/2018 6:28 pm : link

Quote: .



We can read your first post. My implication wasn't meant to imply that Eli would be passive in this situation. Obviously, he would play a role in any trade. In comment 13768165 baadbill said:We can read your first post. My implication wasn't meant to imply that Eli would be passive in this situation. Obviously, he would play a role in any trade.

Something to keep in mind... Go Terps : 1/2/2018 6:30 pm : link This team doesn't figure to be 3-13 again in 2018, and I don't see any of the other teams dominating the division. So if we're in the race until Thanksgiving/December, there's a good chance Eli starts all 16 games.



Do we want to go into 2019 wondering what we have in Rosen/Darnold/whomever and having lost a year of their rookie contract?



I don't think drafting a guy to have him sit behind Eli makes any sense.

RE: RE: In order for that scenario to take place, Diver_Down : 1/2/2018 6:36 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13768146 Diver_Down said:





Quote:





means that Eli is on the roster after the 3rd day of the league year and earned a $5M roster bonus. Any future trade will have to account for the dead cap hit + $5M. More likely is that with the roster bonus already paid, they can retain his rights through out OTAs and training camp as an insurance policy for injury to Webb/rookie QB or the possibility that another team doesn't suffer an injury at QB.



There also is the scenario where Eli collects the $5M and then waits till the results of the draft to decide what direction the team is heading and whether he wants to remain. If after the draft/FA and the offensive line still looks like a dumpster fire, Eli could ask for his release or trade.







Good point. Is there any way a trade could happen before that roster bonus? If so, how likely do you imagine that situation is?



I'm really just curious if anyone seriously considers the prospect of an Eli trade heading into next year. I'm curious how much the team may look different under the helm of Gettleman.



I don't see any realistic timeline of a trade that would happen before the $5M roster bonus. The Giants can give Eli and his agent permission to speak with organizations to gauge interest, but the Giants can not directly discuss trade of a player under contract until the league year opens. Such behavior is tampering and is subject to league discipline up to including loss of draft picks/fines. So if you consider that there is 72 hours to work out the details, it likely won't happen. Keep in mind of the recent trade of Brown from Houston to Seattle. GM Schneider admitted that they began talks with Houston during preseason when Brown was holding out. All the while continuing to hold out during the regular season and openly speaking out against the Texans owner. The trade was eventually finalized at the trade deadline in Oct. almost 2 months of negotiations. In comment 13768157 adamg said:I don't see any realistic timeline of a trade that would happen before the $5M roster bonus. The Giants can give Eli and his agent permission to speak with organizations to gauge interest, but the Giants can not directly discuss trade of a player under contract until the league year opens. Such behavior is tampering and is subject to league discipline up to including loss of draft picks/fines. So if you consider that there is 72 hours to work out the details, it likely won't happen. Keep in mind of the recent trade of Brown from Houston to Seattle. GM Schneider admitted that they began talks with Houston during preseason when Brown was holding out. All the while continuing to hold out during the regular season and openly speaking out against the Texans owner. The trade was eventually finalized at the trade deadline in Oct. almost 2 months of negotiations.

All "The Players" are saying All The Right Things... Rafflee : 1/2/2018 6:37 pm : link and they're saying them very nicely.



The Mannings have been down this road before.... everyone will save face and make it possible to move along without further blood letting.



If I had to bet, I'd bet that Eli is Gone...If The Giants see a Franchise QB at 2

RE: RE: The Giants aren’t getting shit unless Manning says so baadbill : 1/2/2018 6:37 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13768165 baadbill said:





Quote:





.







We can read your first post. My implication wasn't meant to imply that Eli would be passive in this situation. Obviously, he would play a role in any trade.



He won’t play just a role. He has absolute control over any trade. He can literally dictate all terms - and demand compensation or anything else he wants. Or just refuse and force his release. Hell, if they don’t want him, what incentive is there for him to agree to a trade? He’d be far better off being released and a free agent. The only incentive is if they pay him to agree to a trade ... but then think of the other team ... they know a trade requires Manning’s agreement, meaning Manning wants to go there. Why give up anything in a trade rather than wait for Giants to release him? And why would Manning want the team he is going to, to give up valu@ble assets that diminish his likelihood of success?



The Giants only threat is to keep him on the roster but make him sit. But that isn’t tenable. He either plays or gets released. A trade just isn’t workable because it makes zero sense for Manning. In comment 13768169 adamg said:He won’t play just a role. He has absolute control over any trade. He can literally dictate all terms - and demand compensation or anything else he wants. Or just refuse and force his release. Hell, if they don’t want him, what incentive is there for him to agree to a trade? He’d be far better off being released and a free agent. The only incentive is if they pay him to agree to a trade ... but then think of the other team ... they know a trade requires Manning’s agreement, meaning Manning wants to go there. Why give up anything in a trade rather than wait for Giants to release him? And why would Manning want the team he is going to, to give up valu@ble assets that diminish his likelihood of success?The Giants only threat is to keep him on the roster but make him sit. But that isn’t tenable. He either plays or gets released. A trade just isn’t workable because it makes zero sense for Manning.

Not saying I'd want this, but smshmth8690 : 1/2/2018 6:37 pm : link if Gettleman decides to go into full rebuild, maybe he tries to deal Eli, start building an OL in the draft, and start Webb. If it doesn't work out there will be a high draft pick for a QB next year.

. arcarsenal : 1/2/2018 6:38 pm : link It makes plenty of sense if you think Eli still has a good year left because we likely won't have the same opportunity to draft a QB this high next year.



Look at Kansas City. They just took Patrick Mahomes 10th overall with the intention of him redshirting his first year behind Alex Smith because they thought they could still compete with Smith under center for now.



Now, they're in the playoffs with Smith, and will probably move on to Mahomes shortly after. Mahomes even got to start a game on Sunday because they didn't need to win.



There is a very long list of QB's who have not been day 1 starters and went on to have very good careers.. including several HoF'ers.



It makes more than enough sense and it has worked out just fine countless times.

Eli might fetch a 5th section125 : 1/2/2018 6:42 pm : link rounder, maybe. Who would trade for him? How many teams need a 37 yr old QB? If there was no competition, the price would be low. Besides, Eli has a no trade clause which further limits places he could go or would go.

RE: RE: RE: The Giants aren’t getting shit unless Manning says so Diver_Down : 1/2/2018 6:43 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13768169 adamg said:





Quote:





In comment 13768165 baadbill said:





Quote:





.







We can read your first post. My implication wasn't meant to imply that Eli would be passive in this situation. Obviously, he would play a role in any trade.







He won’t play just a role. He has absolute control over any trade. He can literally dictate all terms - and demand compensation or anything else he wants. Or just refuse and force his release. Hell, if they don’t want him, what incentive is there for him to agree to a trade? He’d be far better off being released and a free agent. The only incentive is if they pay him to agree to a trade ... but then think of the other team ... they know a trade requires Manning’s agreement, meaning Manning wants to go there. Why give up anything in a trade rather than wait for Giants to release him? And why would Manning want the team he is going to, to give up valu@ble assets that diminish his likelihood of success?



The Giants only threat is to keep him on the roster but make him sit. But that isn’t tenable. He either plays or gets released. A trade just isn’t workable because it makes zero sense for Manning.



To also add to your point, Manning has $5M reasons not to cooperate in the 72 hour window. Also from a Giants vantage, unless the draft assets are significant, it makes no sense to trade him as the entire dead cap accelerates into the cap for next year. Whereas if he is released before the roster bonus, then the Giants can designate him as a June 1st cut and spread the dead cap over 2 years. In comment 13768181 baadbill said:To also add to your point, Manning has $5M reasons not to cooperate in the 72 hour window. Also from a Giants vantage, unless the draft assets are significant, it makes no sense to trade him as the entire dead cap accelerates into the cap for next year. Whereas if he is released before the roster bonus, then the Giants can designate him as a June 1st cut and spread the dead cap over 2 years.

No way theold5j : 1/2/2018 6:44 pm : link He's making about twice as much as his production is worth. Plus what team is he really going to put over the top

Nope montanagiant : 1/2/2018 6:45 pm : link The only team I would think he would agree to would be Jacksonville

RE: . AcidTest : 1/2/2018 6:45 pm : link

Quote: I'd be surprised.



I'm not sure that Eli would even fetch a 2nd rounder and he might not even fetch a 3rd.



If the Giants do take a QB @ 2, it means Dave Gettleman believes that Eli is either done or getting very close - so it'll be a tricky situation. But I think he'd like to have Eli here even for just next season if they do draft his heir apparent.



Basically, if Gettleman still thinks Eli can play, Eli is going to be here. If he doesn't, a lot of other GM's may see the same thing and not be interested in trading for him.



And then there's the no trade clause.



I'd say the odds are really small.



Agreed. In comment 13768140 arcarsenal said:Agreed.

I Think It More Likely He Retires clatterbuck : 1/2/2018 6:45 pm : link because there don't seem to be too many landing spots that Manning would consider acceptable via trade or release/sign, if Giants decide to part ways.

Unlikely DavidinBMNY : 1/2/2018 6:47 pm : link If he is released, if it comes to that, he can go wherever he wants.



Eli doesn't have to agree to any trades either.



The NYG can just cut Eli but other then that Eli is in the drivers seat.





arc Go Terps : 1/2/2018 6:47 pm : link I'm less worried about what the implications are for the QB that sits than I am for the team that drafts him. If we draft Darnold and he doesn't play for a year, that's one year of football we didn't get out of the #2 pick overall. We'll be a year closer to the end of his contract and we'll know relatively little about him (just like we do Davis Webb now). Is another year of Eli preferable to getting the next guy that valuable year of experience as a starter? I didn't think it was when we did it with Eli/Warner, and I don't think it would be now.



I also don't believe that someone like Steve Young, Aaron Rodgers, Eli Manning, Phillip Rivers, and so on was any better for having started their careers on the bench. Those guys were good because they were good...not because they learned anything by watching someone else do it.

Who is going to trade for him and take on that salary? Vanzetti : 1/2/2018 6:51 pm : link .

Simms was released Steve in South Jersey : 1/2/2018 6:52 pm : link Collins was release after drafting Eli.



I expect history to repeat with an eventual release of Eli either this offseason or next.



RE: Who is going to trade for him and take on that salary? Diver_Down : 1/2/2018 6:54 pm : link

Quote: .



What the $10.5M salary in 2018? He's a bargain. Jay - I've never won or accomplished anything in my career - Cutler got $10M to come out of retirement where he was watching sunrises with his junk hanging out. The signing bonus is ours to eat. No trading team has to worry about that hit. In comment 13768216 Vanzetti said:What the $10.5M salary in 2018? He's a bargain. Jay - I've never won or accomplished anything in my career - Cutler got $10M to come out of retirement where he was watching sunrises with his junk hanging out. The signing bonus is ours to eat. No trading team has to worry about that hit.

RE: arc arcarsenal : 1/2/2018 6:55 pm : link

Quote: I'm less worried about what the implications are for the QB that sits than I am for the team that drafts him. If we draft Darnold and he doesn't play for a year, that's one year of football we didn't get out of the #2 pick overall. We'll be a year closer to the end of his contract and we'll know relatively little about him (just like we do Davis Webb now). Is another year of Eli preferable to getting the next guy that valuable year of experience as a starter? I didn't think it was when we did it with Eli/Warner, and I don't think it would be now.



I also don't believe that someone like Steve Young, Aaron Rodgers, Eli Manning, Phillip Rivers, and so on was any better for having started their careers on the bench. Those guys were good because they were good...not because they learned anything by watching someone else do it.



I think you're getting too hung up on contract stuff again here.



The Giants could potentially address the future now and still go to Eli for another year. Was it really a big deal that Eli didn't start over Warner in 2004? Would it have changed anything if he did?



Given how he played most of his rookie year, we weren't going to win any more games than we did with him under center, and the following year, we won 11.



The flip side is the possibility that we commit to Eli for another year, pass on a QB, have a mediocre 8-8 type season and then wind up drafting somewhere with far less QB options in a weaker class in April of 2019. Then what? We could easily get stuck in a young QB carousel like the Jets have been in for nearly 10 years now where they keep spending high picks on guys who just aren't good.



Lastly, your second paragraph isn't really provable. You could be right in some cases. It's also possible that some of these guys did, in fact, benefit from taking a year or half a year to sit behind a more established guy and learn a few things before they took their lumps on the field.



If we draft the right guy, the 1 year of cost control shouldn't matter because he'll (hopefully) be here for a very long time. In comment 13768213 Go Terps said:I think you're getting too hung up on contract stuff again here.The Giants could potentially address the future now and still go to Eli for another year. Was it really a big deal that Eli didn't start over Warner in 2004? Would it have changed anything if he did?Given how he played most of his rookie year, we weren't going to win any more games than we did with him under center, and the following year, we won 11.The flip side is the possibility that we commit to Eli for another year, pass on a QB, have a mediocre 8-8 type season and then wind up drafting somewhere with far less QB options in a weaker class in April of 2019. Then what? We could easily get stuck in a young QB carousel like the Jets have been in for nearly 10 years now where they keep spending high picks on guys who just aren't good.Lastly, your second paragraph isn't really provable. You could be right in some cases. It's also possible that some of these guys did, in fact, benefit from taking a year or half a year to sit behind a more established guy and learn a few things before they took their lumps on the field.If we draft the right guy, the 1 year of cost control shouldn't matter because he'll (hopefully) be here for a very long time.

No one is trading for Eli and his contract Rflairr : 1/2/2018 6:58 pm : link .

arc Go Terps : 1/2/2018 7:04 pm : link If we draft the right guy, we don't need Eli anymore. That's my point. Classic case of "better a year early than a year late".



I'm fine with either scenario: 1) draft a QB and move Eli; or 2) keep Eli and don't draft a QB. I think good arguments can be made for either, especially considering I don't think any of these prospects except possibly Jackson is a blue chipper.



But drafting a QB AND keeping Eli seems to me to be the lowest return for us.



Personally, if someone offered us the Julio Jones package to trade down I'd do it in a millisecond.





Given his contract, age, recent performance and no-trade clause, 81_Great_Dane : 1/2/2018 7:14 pm : link Eli Manning is VASTLY more valuable to the Giants on the roster than he is in trade.



He's too expensive; his salary only makes sense to the Giants, where he's one of the franchise's all-time greats, and he has PR value. Even with the G-men he's overpaid for his production.



He's coming off a bad season (for himself and the team). It's uncertain what he can still do on the field. He might still have a few very good seasons in him, with a better team around him, but how could a buyer know that? The Giants would be selling low.



Nothing the Giants would get back for Eli is close to what he's worth to the franchise -- unless a team like maybe Jacksonville is willing to overpay, or DG has convinced ownership Eli's worth nothing to the Giants. That last seems highly, highly unlikely but in that case they might try to trade him to get out from under the contract and move on from the cap hit.

Eli may or may not start and we have beaten this to death here hassan : 1/2/2018 7:15 pm : link but Im shocked people think we are fetching some kind of good pick in a trade, even when you consider that Garrapolo went for a second and has 10 years ahead of him as a starter. And he lifted junk on his team to a 5-0 record vs what we saw from Eli this season and last.



Giants will likely NOT get an offer in a trade. Any team that would want to start him (maybe one or two teams-maybe) would want the Giants to cut him and then renegotiate the deal. Why eat the salary and the lost pick when if the giants dont want him on the team, they will be forced to cut him to get the money off the books?





. arcarsenal : 1/2/2018 7:15 pm : link It's entirely possible that the Giants could draft the right guy and yet, see him not play at a high level in year one. It's probably much more common for rookie QB's to struggle than not.



Peyton Manning sucked as a rookie. 2017 Deshaun Watson's are rare - and if he hadn't been hurt, maybe he would have hit a rookie wall anyway. Who knows.



Gettleman could easily feel the Giants could be competitive with Eli for another year, but also want to get his next QB right now when he'll likely have the best options available to him.



If you get too cute trying to maximize returns, you could just as easily get burned.



I wouldn't let my short-term evaluation of Eli impact what I did with the 2nd pick because if Eli is part of any solution, it's going to be very brief.



Besides, even if we do commit to Eli - that doesn't guarantee that he won't struggle or even get hurt.



In either case, the rookie probably plays in year 1 anyway.



If there's a guy they like, they should take him - regardless of how they feel about Eli.

No blueblood : 1/2/2018 7:16 pm : link Eli has a no trade clause and a sizeable contract..

.. CoughlinHandsonHips : 1/2/2018 7:30 pm : link If the Giants take a qb in the draft, any team interested in Eli will more than likely play the waiting game like they did with Peyton. I doubt the gmen pay him 20 million to be a caretaker until the rookie is ready, and release him outright

Eli stays Earl the goat : 1/2/2018 7:31 pm : link At least one more year



Giants either draft Barkley or trade down for multiple picks

Eli mentors Webb as Giants future QB

Giants extend OBJ

Giants move Flowers to RT



The only question remaining is who is the HC OC and DC





What makes fans believe that other teams think RDJR : 1/2/2018 7:41 pm : link he can still play at a high level? I’m not buying it.

Eli Thinblueline : 1/2/2018 7:54 pm : link Will waive his no trade clause and we will only get a 5th round pick in return or possibly an Offensive linemen straight up.



Just my guess...

Yes mdc1 : 1/2/2018 7:55 pm : link he is playing the Peyton script (go somewhere else) if he does not want to bring in, mentor, and pass the reins to a new guy QB quickly.

Btw mdc1 : 1/2/2018 7:57 pm : link who made the decision to start Warner, play Eli, bench Eli, put Warner back in and then let Eli continue?



RE: RE: why wouldn't the Jags trade their 1st rounder for Eli? mdc1 : 1/2/2018 7:58 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13768144 Giantsfan79 said:





Quote:





their window is now, and they are a QB away. If they draft a QB somewhere in the 20s, that player is likely a few years away. If you assume Eli has several years left, he really could be their missing piece.







JAX would be foolish to trade their first rounder for Eli.



that depends on whether TC wants another trophy. Sometimes people will sell to the devil for something they do not have. In comment 13768152 arcarsenal said:that depends on whether TC wants another trophy. Sometimes people will sell to the devil for something they do not have.

RE: Btw arcarsenal : 1/2/2018 8:01 pm : link

Quote: who made the decision to start Warner, play Eli, bench Eli, put Warner back in and then let Eli continue?



Um.. Coughlin.



This only happened in one game (Baltimore)



Eli was having such a putrid day that Coughlin needed to just yank him and tell him there will be better days ahead.



Warner came in and finished that game and then Eli started the very next game against Pittsburgh. In comment 13768326 mdc1 said:Um.. Coughlin.This only happened in one game (Baltimore)Eli was having such a putrid day that Coughlin needed to just yank him and tell him there will be better days ahead.Warner came in and finished that game and then Eli started the very next game against Pittsburgh.

RE: RE: RE: why wouldn't the Jags trade their 1st rounder for Eli? arcarsenal : 1/2/2018 8:02 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13768152 arcarsenal said:





Quote:





In comment 13768144 Giantsfan79 said:





Quote:





their window is now, and they are a QB away. If they draft a QB somewhere in the 20s, that player is likely a few years away. If you assume Eli has several years left, he really could be their missing piece.







JAX would be foolish to trade their first rounder for Eli.







that depends on whether TC wants another trophy. Sometimes people will sell to the devil for something they do not have.



TC isn't the GM there. In comment 13768328 mdc1 said:TC isn't the GM there.

Trade Eli for a Second or Third Round Pick... Jimmy Googs : 1/2/2018 8:07 pm : link who would ever pay that?



And where do we sign...

RE: RE: RE: RE: why wouldn't the Jags trade their 1st rounder for Eli? mdc1 : 1/2/2018 8:10 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13768328 mdc1 said:





Quote:





In comment 13768152 arcarsenal said:





Quote:





In comment 13768144 Giantsfan79 said:





Quote:





their window is now, and they are a QB away. If they draft a QB somewhere in the 20s, that player is likely a few years away. If you assume Eli has several years left, he really could be their missing piece.







JAX would be foolish to trade their first rounder for Eli.







that depends on whether TC wants another trophy. Sometimes people will sell to the devil for something they do not have.







TC isn't the GM there.



GM reports to him. In comment 13768337 arcarsenal said:GM reports to him.

RE: Eli baadbill : 1/2/2018 8:12 pm : link

Quote: Will waive his no trade clause and we will only get a 5th round pick in return or possibly an Offensive linemen straight up.



Just my guess...



That will never happen. The Giants only alternative is to release him. Why would Manning say: “Gee, don’t give me contractual freedom. Instead I’ll voluntarily agree to a trade so lyou can demand assets from my future team and weaken them just before I move there to end my career” ... yea, that makes sense.



The Giants have two and only two choices: (1) release him; (2) play him.



It is against his best interests to ever agree to a trade and it is not in the Giants interest to pay him but not play him.





In what alternative universe does Manning agree to waive his no trade clause under this scenario? It is never happening because there is literally no scenario in which there are any incentives for Manning and his new team to do so. None. In comment 13768318 Thinblueline said:That willhappen. The Giants only alternative is to release him. Why would Manning say: “Gee, don’t give me contractual freedom. Instead I’ll voluntarily agree to a trade so lyou can demand assets from my future team and weaken them just before I move there to end my career” ... yea, that makes sense.The Giants have two and only two choices: (1) release him; (2) play him.It is against his best interests to ever agree to a trade and it is not in the Giants interest to pay him but not play him.In what alternative universe does Manning agree to waive his no trade clause under this scenario? It is never happening because there is literally no scenario in which there are any incentives for Manning and his new team to do so. None.

RE: RE: RE: RE: why wouldn't the Jags trade their 1st rounder for Eli? Diver_Down : 1/2/2018 8:17 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13768328 mdc1 said:





Quote:





In comment 13768152 arcarsenal said:





Quote:





In comment 13768144 Giantsfan79 said:





Quote:





their window is now, and they are a QB away. If they draft a QB somewhere in the 20s, that player is likely a few years away. If you assume Eli has several years left, he really could be their missing piece.







JAX would be foolish to trade their first rounder for Eli.







that depends on whether TC wants another trophy. Sometimes people will sell to the devil for something they do not have.







TC isn't the GM there.



You are correct. The GM, Calwell, reports to Tom. If Tom wants something, he gets it. He is a demigod down here. For the first time, they had to get permission from the league office to remove the tarps from seating sections. They are now selling standing room only tickets for $240/each. Safe to say, Shad loves Tom. In comment 13768337 arcarsenal said:You are correct. The GM, Calwell, reports to Tom. If Tom wants something, he gets it. He is a demigod down here. For the first time, they had to get permission from the league office to remove the tarps from seating sections. They are now selling standing room only tickets for $240/each. Safe to say, Shad loves Tom.

ive posted this before UESBLUE : 1/2/2018 8:17 pm : link but why do ppl here think Eli would be willing to start next season on a work in process team and then when we are 2-5 hear the non stop calls for Rosen or Darnold to take over? It would be Eli ugliness all over again and I dont think he or the Maras want that. If we take a QB Im betting he's gone.

. arcarsenal : 1/2/2018 8:22 pm : link I didn't realize Coughlin had final say on everything down there, my mistake.



In any event, I still think JAX would be absolutely stupid to deal away a 1st rd pick for a 37 year old Eli Manning - I can't see Coughlin thinking that's a good move for them regardless of their history together.

No. old man : 1/2/2018 8:27 pm : link What teams are THAT close to take a chance on a 37 yo for 2 years ...at his salary ....and his recent( 5 year) history? And for???

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: why wouldn't the Jags trade their 1st rounder for Eli? Diver_Down : 1/2/2018 8:28 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13768337 arcarsenal said:



TC isn't the GM there.





You are correct. The GM, Calwell, reports to Tom. If Tom wants something, he gets it. He is a demigod down here. For the first time, they had to get permission from the league office to remove the tarps from seating sections. They are now selling standing room only tickets for $240/each. Safe to say, Shad loves Tom.



Caldwell... In comment 13768370 Diver_Down said:Caldwell...

RE: . Diver_Down : 1/2/2018 8:31 pm : link

Quote: I didn't realize Coughlin had final say on everything down there, my mistake.



In any event, I still think JAX would be absolutely stupid to deal away a 1st rd pick for a 37 year old Eli Manning - I can't see Coughlin thinking that's a good move for them regardless of their history together.



Absolutely, they are not trading a draft pick. They will wait it out. If Manning isn't available, then Cousins or Smith might fit the bill. This is all dependent whether Bad Bortles shows up in the playoffs. In comment 13768384 arcarsenal said:Absolutely, they are not trading a draft pick. They will wait it out. If Manning isn't available, then Cousins or Smith might fit the bill. This is all dependent whether Bad Bortles shows up in the playoffs.

How many more months Reb8thVA : 1/2/2018 8:51 pm : link Of this shit do we expect?

RE: How many more months Diver_Down : 1/2/2018 8:53 pm : link

Quote: Of this shit do we expect?



4 In comment 13768461 Reb8thVA said:

Eli is either a Giant or released.. Sean : 1/2/2018 8:55 pm : link IMO.

not a chance in hell now micky : 1/2/2018 9:04 pm : link DG bought onto him

we get one last year of Eli spike : 1/2/2018 9:48 pm : link HE will go the way of Jeter farewell tour

Are we just playing for 2018, Doomster : 1/2/2018 9:52 pm : link or beyond?

RE: not a chance in hell now arcarsenal : 1/2/2018 9:58 pm : link

Quote: DG bought onto him



Huh?



Gettleman just said he would review Eli's season more in-depth and then make his determination once he's done so.



How is that "buying in" ? In comment 13768487 micky said:Huh?Gettleman just said he would review Eli's season more in-depth and then make his determination once he's done so.How is that "buying in" ?

RE: why wouldn't the Jags trade their 1st rounder for Eli? djstat : 1/2/2018 10:23 pm : link

Quote: their window is now, and they are a QB away. If they draft a QB somewhere in the 20s, that player is likely a few years away. If you assume Eli has several years left, he really could be their missing piece. their first rounder? Really. SMH In comment 13768144 Giantsfan79 said:their first rounder? Really. SMH

Nope illmatic : 1/2/2018 10:30 pm : link Who would they get to replace him for a year? They aren't tossing the #2 pick or Webb out there.

I think Eli stays WillVAB : 1/2/2018 11:21 pm : link And wouldn’t be surprised at a year or two extension on a team friendly deal.



If Reese was the GM Eli would 100% be gone and we’d be stuck with Darnold or Rosen.



I’m not getting that feeling from DG.