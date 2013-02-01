Gettleman to meet with Eli Apple today bc0312 : 7:49 am He was just on Bob Papa's show on SiriusXM and Papa asked him about both Eli Apple and Manning. Gettleman said that he will meet with Apple today and then stressed the importance of having a locker room of players that leave it all on the field and have each other's back. I don't know if that was foreshadowing of anything to come but it was interesting comments at an interesting time.











My guess is exactly that. Gettleman made it a point to say that you don't quit on talent. Apple's issues are the shoulders and up...and a home life that is out of control with a mom who wants to use his fame/money to further his own career. He needs to grow up and fast or else he won't be here, and might find himself out of the league. In comment 13768810 JonC said:My guess is exactly that. Gettleman made it a point to say that you don't quit on talent. Apple's issues are the shoulders and up...and a home life that is out of control with a mom who wants to use his fame/money to further his own career. He needs to grow up and fast or else he won't be here, and might find himself out of the league.

agree, Matt JonC : 8:04 am : Suspect Apple and Flowers are given a little more rope to hang themselves being top 10 picks, and cutting Hart was designed to send a message to the team that shithead time is over.

Yup, this is the come to Jesus meeting. What's done is done. Go get yourself right and come back in March, and we'll see where we are at. If Dave does't buy what Eli is selling in the Spring, then he'll get moved during the draft in April (IMO).

My guess is exactly that. Gettleman made it a point to say that you don't quit on talent. Apple's issues are the shoulders and up...and a home life that is out of control with a mom who wants to use his fame/money to further his own career. He needs to grow up and fast or else he won't be here, and might find himself out of the league.



He has technique issues as well. I think the Apple pick is worse than the Flowers pick by Reese. I would be very interested to know where DG rated Apple in the 2016 draft. I bet he wasn't a top 10 pick in his eyes.

"son... here's the deal... your rap sheet is all over the media GMAN4LIFE : 8:07 am : . Your own teammates have said you are a cancer. But i'm going to give you a chance here. You either fix yourself and show you want to play or you get out and make zero money. make your choice."

I don't think that kid has a chance Ten Ton Hammer : 8:10 am : When things aren't right at home it's not gonna go right at work either.

Would be hilarious ryanmkeane : 8:20 am : if he is cut immediately after the meeting.

I am worried about the Apple kid idiotsavant : 8:25 am : Regardless of football.



But I also believe in full hope and redemption. He probably just needs some (insert your positive adjective of choice) roommates and life partners and a touch of philosophy. I'd he still wants to play, it will come together.



Brandon Marshal, in the other hand, I would cut yesterday.

I don't think.. FatMan in Charlotte : 8:27 am :



I think if you wait a little bit, the cap hit isn't as bad. My guess is Gettleman will look hard at flowers and Apple over the offseason to see their attitudes and make a decision on whether to cut them or not in a little bit. The guy certainly doesn't play games, but he is very cognizant of cap impact and timing of making moves.



it would happen because of cap reasons, but it would definitely send a message:I think if you wait a little bit, the cap hit isn't as bad. My guess is Gettleman will look hard at flowers and Apple over the offseason to see their attitudes and make a decision on whether to cut them or not in a little bit.The guy certainly doesn't play games, but he is very cognizant of cap impact and timing of making moves.

I'm skeptical of his redemption... giantsfaninphilly : 8:35 am : link Someone who has alienated himself from his teammates to the extent he apparently has doesn't just have an epiphany and change his attitude all of a sudden.

Just curious, FM, did you believe the folks who said the Steve Smith release was motivated by Gettleman and Rivera wanting Cam to be the unchallanged leader in the locker room, despite SS's status and huge contribution on the field?

I think he can redeem himself, but it will be so hard here Jim in Forest Hills : 8:44 am : link He knows that his teammates look at him as a quitter. I dont think he wants to be here and I think that will show out.

Just ironing out the contract extension. GiantFilthy : 8:45 am : link .

The damage is done larryinnewhaven : 8:49 am : link with this kid. If Collins is saying that stuff to the media you know all his fellow teammates think that about him. He would have to eat major crow and ask for forgivness from the whole team which I am not sure is in this kids DNA.



I believe the Smith and Williams moves were made to get the players out before they started sharply declining.



Gettleman getting fired in Carolina isn't a complex situation. He pissed off richardson because he wanted to evaluate options on Olsen and Davis, and keep in mind, he wasn't even to the point of releasing them. He just wanted to evaluate trading them, restructuring them, or giving them extensions and Richardson told him flat out the two were going nowhere.



Rivera and Gettleman got along great because both have a no nonsense style. Gettleman is very metrics oriented, not emotion oriented. That's what you want in a GM.



Gettleman getting fired in Carolina isn't a complex situation. He pissed off richardson because he wanted to evaluate options on Olsen and Davis, and keep in mind, he wasn't even to the point of releasing them. He just wanted to evaluate trading them, restructuring them, or giving them extensions and Richardson told him flat out the two were going nowhere. Rivera and Gettleman got along great because both have a no nonsense style. Gettleman is very metrics oriented, not emotion oriented. That's what you want in a GM. We'll probably see JPP and other vets gets a close look as Gettleman crunches numbers vs. their expected production and possible decline.

I think Apple is a goner Dave in PA : 8:54 am : link Won’t be a Giant for kickoff of week 1 2018. More likely that he’s cut, but could also be traded for a bag of balls I suppose.

I'm not sure about Apple, but my suspicions is that Flowers is put on the trading block. I think the only thing that kept them from cutting him along with Hart was that Flowers still had trade value.

I don't think you cut Apple, and/or Flowers, but you trade them PatersonPlank : 8:57 am : link They are still young and some stupid team will take a shot.

Is it true they can void his guarantees based on suspension? Ben in Tampa : 9:08 am : link I know it was reported when he was suspended.



Perhaps DG won't cut him, but make him earn his money. Although I don't know if that approach would do more harm than good with a snowflake like Apple.

I believe the Smith and Williams moves were made to get the players out before they started sharply declining.



Gettleman getting fired in Carolina isn't a complex situation. He pissed off richardson because he wanted to evaluate options on Olsen and Davis, and keep in mind, he wasn't even to the point of releasing them. He just wanted to evaluate trading them, restructuring them, or giving them extensions and Richardson told him flat out the two were going nowhere.



Rivera and Gettleman got along great because both have a no nonsense style. Gettleman is very metrics oriented, not emotion oriented. That's what you want in a GM.



We'll probably see JPP and other vets gets a close look as Gettleman crunches numbers vs. their expected production and possible decline. I hope this to be true. In comment 13768888 FatMan in Charlotte said:I hope this to be true.

RE: Apple/Flowers trade value Diver_Down : 9:22 am : link With the Eli suspension triggering the forfeiture clause in his contract voiding future guarantees, he is certainly more appealing to a trade partner in that he still has 2 years of cost controlled salaries where his cap hits are year-to-year. If he doesn't have an awakening come Spring, then he certainly should return a decent draft pick. Keep in mind that if the Giants retain his rights for the next 2 years and then let him walk, he'll likely return a 3rd round compensation pick. Is he too far gone that he can't contribute for 2 years before yielding a 3rd rounder? Will some team want to take a chance on him for the 3rd rounder now? DG will have to find the answers.



With Flowers, he is entering the final year of his contract. The deadline to elect the 5th year option is in May. Flowers' 5th year option will guarantee $14M. It is safe to assume that no one will be picking up the 5th year option so his trade value will be relatively low as he'll only be on a 1 year prove it contract. Again, being a Top 10 pick, he'll likely return a 3rd round comp. pick the next year so the question remains whether some team will want to give up a 3rd round pick now? Most likely, no. So before we can realize the comp pick, we will likely retain him and see if he can fit somewhere in DG's hog-molly reformation.

Talent or not, I think he's done in NY David B. : 9:24 am : link He's the exact opposite of the kind of guy DG said he wants in the locker room.



Apple needs a fresh start somewhere else. They can always cut him, but maybe DG can get something for him on draft day.

Eli's Toth029 : 9:24 am : link Time is here. If he screws this up, he's gone.

"Son,it's time to put on your big boy pants...." TheMick7 : 9:25 am : link .

Is there a link to this interview? Eli2Plax1017 : 9:26 am : dying to hear it

RE: Is it true they can void his guarantees based on suspension? Diver_Down : 9:32 am : link

Quote: I know it was reported when he was suspended.



Perhaps DG won't cut him, but make him earn his money. Although I don't know if that approach would do more harm than good with a snowflake like Apple.



Yes. The specific designation of Conduct Detrimental to the Team triggers the Forfeiture Clause in player's contracts. The forfeiture not just voids future guarantees, but also allows the team to pursue repayment of the amortized signing bonus. The repayment is strictly at the team's discretion.

"I think if you wait a little bit, the cap hit isn't as bad."



the cap hit is the same no matter what. It just depends on when you want to apply it. I'm guessing we're still in the 2017 league year, so if you cut EA now, the hit gets accelerated onto this year. If you wait til the beginning of the next league year (the offseason), it goes on 2018 cap hit. You can also designate him a post June 1st cut, but that only spreads the hit over 2 years, deferring the pain into the future.



In checking OverTheCap, I see they no longer have his 2018/2019 salaries as guaranteed, so it looks like the Giants have invoked the clause regarding his suspension voiding the guarantees.

I don't know which way this is going. Sometimes young people Ira : 9:38 am : link with an attitude learn their lessons and mature to be responsible adults. Sometimes they don't. I think Gettleman is meeting with Apple to determine which is the case with him.

I'd probably just cut him. Motley Two : 9:38 am : link Might be the best thing for for both sides.

Apple could very well be on his section125 : 9:42 am : link way out by noon. But I don't think Flowers is in the same boat. I think Schwartz was wrong on Flowers almost being cut and I feel that way because Spags said so. He went out of his way to say so. Why would he piss off the GM by disputing the story? Obviously Hart being cut was a combo of Spags and Gettleman. Probably Spags told Gettleman and DG approved.



Now Flowers may be gone after Gettleman reviews tape and interviews people, but he is likely moved to RT or guard.

there's not much point in cutting him now fkap : 9:49 am : link wait and see how he is during training camp. there's no roster bonuses due.

The Conversation With Eli Apple Will Begin With, Son ... Trainmaster : 9:53 am : link







Seriously, this meeting is important not just for Apple (obviously), but for how the other current Giants players see what will be different and what will remain the same under Gettleman.



Seriously, this meeting is important not just for Apple (obviously), but for how the other current Giants players see what will be different and what will remain the same under Gettleman.

... CoughlinHandsonHips : 9:56 am : link You hope for the best but I just can't see how Apple turns this around.



His step dad, a huge influence in his life, is out of the picture. His dad has said him and his siblings haven't seen or spoken To Eli in monthes. He lives alone with his mother, who I'm sure his just stoking his negative feelings like a flame.



Like others have said, it would take a huge serving of humble pie for him to win back his teammates. I wouldn't be surprised if Apple thinks it's everyone else who has the problem with him, and that he's being unfairly targeted

bye bye Apple mdc1 : 10:02 am : link too stupid and too late.

I didn't see anything on this in prior threads re: Flowers. BLUATHRT : 10:07 am : link I get he acted childish toward the end of this season, some saying influenced by Hart (which is concerning on its own). But prior to this season, he was one of the guys there working hard in the off season to get better. I wonder, beyond the fact that he was a high first rounder, that gave him the extra rope in the front office's mind? For Apple, you didn't get that type of press.

No one knows what's bc4life : 10:15 am : link inside the kid's head - some of the stuff he's done is serious, some not so much. Time will tell. Had a stuff happen all at the same time - team struggles, had some bad games, Mother serious illness, family troubles. If he wasn't a problem at Ohio State - then I would hope that time, and whatever support system Giants have can get this kid on right track. Would not cut or trade. I'd want some ROI first.

RE: I didn't see anything on this in prior threads re: Flowers. smshmth8690 : 10:15 am : link

Quote: I get he acted childish toward the end of this season, some saying influenced by Hart (which is concerning on its own). But prior to this season, he was one of the guys there working hard in the off season to get better. I wonder, beyond the fact that he was a high first rounder, that gave him the extra rope in the front office's mind? For Apple, you didn't get that type of press.



I don't remember the player who said it, but didn't it come out late last week, that both Flower & Hart were not working nearly as hard as JR said they were last offseason? In comment 13769059 BLUATHRT said:I don't remember the player who said it, but didn't it come out late last week, that both Flower & Hart were not working nearly as hard as JR said they were last offseason?

That's what I am not sure about. Was this just PR spin to save his own ass?

Wouldnt be surprised Powerclean765 : 10:21 am : link to see the Giants package Apple or Flowers in a trade up during draft.



Especially if they land Saban who knows the current college players so well. Trade down, stockpile picks and then use Apple and/or Flowers to maneuver, or get even more picks.

we grow today as a team... or we die as individuals... GMAN4LIFE : 10:21 am : link .

" Dave iv'e been disrespected" gtt350 : 10:22 am : link "well son here is a severance check go try and buy some"

...Not Laremy Tunsil Doug in MA : 10:26 am : link ...hope he figures it out...losing a top pick like this is embarrassing for the organization. I could see trading down and picking him (flowers too for that matter) but not in the top ten.

To borrow Powerclean765 : 10:26 am : link a phrase from Nick Diaz:



Hart & Flowers were selling Wolf tickets.

They will give him a second chance Chip : 10:31 am : link Simply because the dead money is greater than savings on cutting him. Another great pick by Jerry.

Quote: ...hope he figures it out...losing a top pick like this is embarrassing for the organization. I could see trading down and picking him (flowers too for that matter) but not in the top ten.



Miami wanted the Giants to trade down with them so they could pick... yep Eli Apple.

As Eric intimated a few days ago BlackLight : 10:33 am : link If we have to let two recent first round draft picks go this early, we're going to be in a bigger hole, talent-wise, than we appear to be already.



I think Gettleman realizes this, so I don't think he wants to let Apple go unless he absolutely has to.

Quote: Simply because the dead money is greater than savings on cutting him. Another great pick by Jerry.



THey'll invoke his suspension as a reason to void the guaranteed portion of the contract. In comment 13769114 Chip said:THey'll invoke his suspension as a reason to void the guaranteed portion of the contract.

Quote: In Flowers 2nd year or so.. some of the vet OL having issue with Flowers attitude towards offseason participation or lack there of it.



Think it was one of the guys going to LeCharles Bentley's gym - Richburg or Pugh????

Quote: if he is cut immediately after the meeting.

I wouldn't think it hilarious; but it would not be out of the question for DG to conclude Eli is not a good fit and inform him he's on the trading block for whatever the NYG can salvage. In comment 13768842 ryanmkeane said:I wouldn't think it hilarious; but it would not be out of the question for DG to conclude Eli is not a good fit and inform him he's on the trading block for whatever the NYG can salvage.

That could be it Section

If we cut Eli Apple est1986 : 10:48 am : link How can we possibly cut DRC and vice versa...

Apple needs a girlfriend spike : 10:51 am : link Who will stand up for his own interests and not his mothers

I want both on the team est1986 : 10:51 am : link But Apple definitely needs to get his shit together

Think it was one of the guys going to LeCharles Bentley's gym - Richburg or Pugh????



Think it was Richburg. Jerry was the other guy who went to Bentley's facility. In comment 13769129 section125 said:Think it was Richburg. Jerry was the other guy who went to Bentley's facility.

Quote: If we have to let two recent first round draft picks go this early, we're going to be in a bigger hole, talent-wise, than we appear to be already.



I think Gettleman realizes this, so I don't think he wants to let Apple go unless he absolutely has to. See I don't buy that, those two have been bad, very bad and at times adequate. How does ridding a team of two bad attitudes with seemingly little upside do anything worse to this team? We won two damn games, because we lack talent across the board and have no depth. Letting these ding dongs go will not set us back more than we already are. In comment 13769120 BlackLight said:See I don't buy that, those two have been bad, very bad and at times adequate. How does ridding a team of two bad attitudes with seemingly little upside do anything worse to this team? We won two damn games, because we lack talent across the board and have no depth. Letting these ding dongs go will not set us back more than we already are.

Quote: Who will stand up for his own interests and not his mothers



And he will "stand up" for hers.. In comment 13769164 spike said:And he will "stand up" for hers..

Sirius NFL Radio's twitter feed has 3 clips... Sirius NFL Radio



Whoops...looks like 2 of them are just .gifs.

Give the Kid a Break Samiam : 11:03 am : link First, I think he’s around 22. Lots of guys are not mature and still need to grow up at 22. Second, I don’t care if he’s a Mamas boy or can’t cook or clean. I do care if he can cover a receiver and if he doesn’t try to avoid contact. I think lots of football players have no life skills. But Apple can’t, in the future, avoid contact. He didn’t last year. Which brings me to Three. His mother had brain surgery. If it’s that serious, and I suspect it was, I could understand his head being up his ass. To unload the guy given these circumstances would be stupid and Gettleman is not stupid. Unless Apple wants out or is a complete idiot, the Giants will not and should not give him away. DRC has a big number next year and is not getting younger

Does Tyree still have Way's old job? Jay in Toronto : 11:04 am : link I think Way would have been perfect to mentor this young man in his putting some distance from his apparently dysfunctional family of origin.

Good chance Apple will be gone soon gmen4ever : 11:14 am : link The young man has issues, family and maturity and they do not get fixed over night. I do not see DG accepting a long maturation process from EA.

Thought Urban Myers MTN-G-man : 11:21 am : link was going to talk with him?

RE: Give the Kid a Break rebel yell : 11:24 am : link

Quote: First, I think he’s around 22. Lots of guys are not mature and still need to grow up at 22. Second, I don’t care if he’s a Mamas boy or can’t cook or clean. I do care if he can cover a receiver and if he doesn’t try to avoid contact. I think lots of football players have no life skills. But Apple can’t, in the future, avoid contact. He didn’t last year. Which brings me to Three. His mother had brain surgery. If it’s that serious, and I suspect it was, I could understand his head being up his ass. To unload the guy given these circumstances would be stupid and Gettleman is not stupid. Unless Apple wants out or is a complete idiot, the Giants will not and should not give him away. DRC has a big number next year and is not getting younger

Good response. This is easily the most cogent and coherent I've seen. He's a young kid and deserves some time. Giving up on him isn't right and frankly, it's not the Giants' way of doing business. I have a feelingnDG will feel the same way. In comment 13769203 Samiam said:Good response. This is easily the most cogent and coherent I've seen. He's a young kid and deserves some time. Giving up on him isn't right and frankly, it's not the Giants' way of doing business. I have a feelingnDG will feel the same way.

He's a cancer to this team. Dave in Hoboken : 12:06 pm : link I'd be perfectly fine with him getting cut. Good luck on the other plays accepting him in the locker room next season. Remove the cancer and start over.

. Go Terps : 12:14 pm : link Personally I'd vote to never see Beckham, Apple, Flowers, DRC, JPP, Vernon, Marshall, or Jenkins ever play for the Giants again.

I think Way would have been perfect to mentor this young man in his putting some distance from his apparently dysfunctional family of origin.



Asking a young kid who has been very dependent on his Mom to distance himself from the family is tough to do.



Asking a young kid who has been very dependent on his Mom to distance himself from the family is tough to do. Add in her health concerns and even tougher.

if Apple old man : 12:36 pm : link goes in with an attitude it'll be a short meeting.

If Apple is serious about football and/or wants help the Giants/ League will get him all he needs.

If he wants out of NY DG will tell him to shop himself out and see if there are takers and DG will try to make it work.

If they cut him I can see NE/Pitt/? getting a freebee. And he becomes the top 10 his draft spot warranted.

Who the hell is his agent? 10% of the next contract for a possible jackrabbit isn't worth the time to work with him? Speaking of JJ he had issues and attitude too but Rams got him to tolerable. Up to this season.

I think Apple gets one more shot with a very short leash. Boy Cord : 12:37 pm : link For the reasons samiam stated above. Again, the leash is short. He needs to be a model citizen.

Hoping he turns into a nice DG reclamation special... Dan in the Springs : 12:50 pm : link and so I'm also hoping that somehow Urban Meyer had his talk with Apple BEFORE the talk with DG. I think that EA would be open to advice from his college HC, who he is very loyal to, and I'm quite sure that UM would counsel him to lose the attitude before the visit.





Quote: Personally I'd vote to never see Beckham, Apple, Flowers, DRC, JPP, Vernon, Marshall, or Jenkins ever play for the Giants again.

More predictable than the sun rising in the east. And of course you list Beckham even before Apple. You're a joke. In comment 13769406 Go Terps said:More predictable than the sun rising in the east. And of course you list Beckham even before Apple. You're a joke.

And I don't read any of your posts unless they're addressed to me directly.



And I don't read any of your posts unless they're addressed to me directly. In comment 13769543 Gatorade Dunk said:And I don't read any of your posts unless they're addressed to me directly.

And I don't read any of your posts unless they're addressed to me directly.



He's got to be a Philly troll. If not, he sure sounds like one. In comment 13769585 Go Terps said:He's got to be a Philly troll. If not, he sure sounds like one.

Not sure why people think DRC is a problem xwreckingxcrewx : 1:12 pm : link I see a dependable player that HAS played hard for the Giants.

And I don't read any of your posts unless they're addressed to me directly.

Wouldn't want you to disrupt your delicate echo chamber. In comment 13769585 Go Terps said:Wouldn't want you to disrupt your delicate echo chamber.

Quote: I see a dependable player that HAS played hard for the Giants.



He's not a problem.



He's one of the few guys who was still busting his ass in games that didn't mean anything. In comment 13769627 xwreckingxcrewx said:He's not a problem.He's one of the few guys who was still busting his ass in games that didn't mean anything.

I think it's a good possibility that . . . . TC : 1:18 pm : link the Giants come out of that meeting with one fewer CB's. I strongly suspect the Gettleman may have already decided he's not going to tolerate under-performing, bad attitude players and it's up to Apple to convince Gettleman that that isn't him. If Apple gives him much attitude, it will make Gettleman's job easy.



Apple and Flowers have long long ropes micky : 1:20 pm : link based on where they were drafted, that it'd be highly unlikely ever being let go traded etc etc

I hate Apple but he's got talent and is so young DennyInDenville : 1:21 pm : link I would definitely draft another CB and keep DRC , make Apple fight for the 3 job, if not he's a backup all 2018. His size/speed is legitimate, but he severely lacks the ability to turn around and locate the ball.. however his rookie season he showed lockdown ability at times...



Overall though, he probably should be cut. His mom and family situation arent going away, Landon Collins isn't going away.. I see him snapping out of it in 2019-2020 if it's not too late but Apple will struggle again next season to Be a good player and teammate imo. Gotta get him out of here..unless he does a 180 and agrees to be a rookie again next year and let his teammates Haze him and make him Collins personal assistent next year .

RE: I hate Apple but he's got talent and is so young section125 : 1:25 pm : link

Quote: I would definitely draft another CB and keep DRC , make Apple fight for the 3 job, if not he's a backup all 2018. His size/speed is legitimate, but he severely lacks the ability to turn around and locate the ball.. however his rookie season he showed lockdown ability at times...



Overall though, he probably should be cut. His mom and family situation arent going away, Landon Collins isn't going away.. I see him snapping out of it in 2019-2020 if it's not too late but Apple will struggle again next season to Be a good player and teammate imo. Gotta get him out of here..unless he does a 180 and agrees to be a rookie again next year and let his teammates Haze him and make him Collins personal assistent next year .



Glad you're not a psychologist. Kid has maturity issues and you want him to be a personal assistant to demean him further.

I think you'd be a great personal assistant for B in ALB. In comment 13769651 DennyInDenville said:Glad you're not a psychologist. Kid has maturity issues and you want him to be a personal assistant to demean him further.I think you'd be a great personal assistant for B in ALB.

Quote: For the reasons samiam stated above. Again, the leash is short. He needs to be a model citizen.



This.



DG said he'd go in with an open mind and no preconceived ideas.



Unless Apple flunks the interview, which would signal a much bigger problem with Apple, he'll be given a chance to start fresh in 2018. In comment 13769485 Boy Cord said:This.DG said he'd go in with an open mind and no preconceived ideas.Unless Apple flunks the interview, which would signal a much bigger problem with Apple, he'll be given a chance to start fresh in 2018.

Glad you're not a psychologist. Kid has maturity issues and you want him to be a personal assistant to demean him further.

Yeah nevermind lets just coddle him some more and maybe he will man up .

In comment 13769666 section125 said:Yeah nevermind lets just coddle him some more and maybe he will man up .

Glad you're not a psychologist. Kid has maturity issues and you want him to be a personal assistant to demean him further.





Yeah nevermind lets just coddle him some more and maybe he will man up .



Confirmed - you're a troll. In comment 13769677 DennyInDenville said:Confirmed - you're a troll.

Quote: Personally I'd vote to never see Beckham, Apple, Flowers, DRC, JPP, Vernon, Marshall, or Jenkins ever play for the Giants again.



Terps - that's a pretty long list. I understand where you're coming from, but I am also glad you're not our GM lol...... In comment 13769406 Go Terps said:Terps - that's a pretty long list. I understand where you're coming from, but I am also glad you're not our GM lol......

BillKo Go Terps : 1:37 pm : link This is a losing team with a losing locker room. It's been acknowledged that Reese made a ton of mistakes.



Well, these guys are the mistakes.

Quote: This is a losing team with a losing locker room. It's been acknowledged that Reese made a ton of mistakes.



Well, these guys are the mistakes.



OBJ and Jenkins will be two guys that will play major roles in restoring each unit.



They can't and won't be gone. IMO. In comment 13769696 Go Terps said:OBJ and Jenkins will be two guys that will play major roles in restoring each unit.They can't and won't be gone. IMO.

based on where they were drafted, that it'd be highly unlikely ever being let go traded etc etc



First, Reese had a job for life. Then, Mac was going to be kept. Then it was the GM will be a puppet.



Based on your posts, I'm going to guess that Apple and Flowers will probably both be released tomorrow. That's how shitty your takes are. Jesus Christ, you act like the Giants never make changes:First, Reese had a job for life. Then, Mac was going to be kept. Then it was the GM will be a puppet.Based on your posts, I'm going to guess that Apple and Flowers will probably both be released tomorrow. That's how shitty your takes are.

Who the hell is his agent? 10% of the next contract for a possible jackrabbit isn't worth the time to work with him?



You are talking about two different people. Jackrabbit has cover skills and the instincts needed to be a premier shut down corner in this league. Apple lacks the basic skills needed to be anywhere near the top in the league. Not even close. So, no attitude adjustment can ever fix that.



(Rosie O'donnel is never going to win any beauty pageants no matter how much she works at it or wants it. This is a tainted canvas.) In comment 13769482 old man said:You are talking about two different people. Jackrabbit has cover skills and the instincts needed to be a premier shut down corner in this league. Apple lacks the basic skills needed to be anywhere near the top in the league. Not even close. So, no attitude adjustment can ever fix that.(Rosie O'donnel is never going to win any beauty pageants no matter how much she works at it or wants it. This is a tainted canvas.)

RE: RE: if Apple Neckbone1333 : 1:59 pm : link



(Rosie O'donnel is never going to win any beauty pageants no matter how much she works at it or wants it. This is a tainted canvas.) [/quote]



“Now that there, is a man I would hate to fight!”



- Silky Johnson

And I don't read any of your posts unless they're addressed to me directly.



And thats fookish b3cause Gatorade Dunk is a very knowledgeable football and sports fan in general.



You are too Terps. But this going out of your way to list the players you want gone (some of which have performed quite admirably as Giants) has really become tedious and predictable. Just very boring. In comment 13769585 Go Terps said:And thats fookish b3cause Gatorade Dunk is a very knowledgeable football and sports fan in general.You are too Terps. But this going out of your way to list the players you want gone (some of which have performed quite admirably as Giants) has really become tedious and predictable. Just very boring.