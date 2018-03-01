The Giant with the 2nd pick of the draft WILL NOT select... Canton : 1/3/2018 12:40 pm



That's right fellas. Britt in VA will get his wish, and see all the Eli haters lining up at Best Buy, purchasing your new big screens, after y'all throw your remotes, beer, and mother-in-law's through your set come draft day.



I've been told this morning (leaving the source unnamed for obvious reasons) that the Giants think "VERY HIGHLY" of Davis Webb, with the hope he'd eventually lead this team, in the near future. So it's just a matter of the organization having Gettleman see what they see and adjust accordingly as they go through the process, leading up to the draft.



In 2018 we should see Eli starting with hopefully an improved o-line with Webb backing him up, learning and improving his craft, throughout the season.



So, IF this does come into to fruition, you can bet your "ass" you'll see the Eli apologists lining up on Giants Mount Rushmore, with a little message for all the Eli bashers heh...























I truly hope you're correct and Webb is a stud for the next 13 years montanagiant : 1/3/2018 12:43 pm : link But why on Earth would anyone in the Giants org want this info to get out? It's definitely not in their best interests to show their hand with the #2 pick

as you said viggie : 1/3/2018 12:44 pm : link everything rides on their evaluation of webb. If they think he is better than the QBs coming out or close it would solve alot of issues.

If they truly feel that Webb is the man, great! GiantFilthy : 1/3/2018 12:47 pm : link Opens up a ton for the team. Why would that mean those who want to plan for the future have to kiss the ass of those who want to build the team around the guy nearing 40?

Fuck no In comment 13769518 arcarsenal said:Fuck no

I would not be shocked if true Rjanyg : 1/3/2018 12:47 pm : link I think physically, Webb has all the tools to be a good NFL QB, it is the brain and the instincts that need to be there. As of right now, all we can go on is the college tape and part of the last preseason game from August.



He has already been in and NFL training camp and locker room for 1 year longer than any of the guys in the draft. He has spent a year with Eli in the QB room as well. Do not underestimate the importance of the experience Webb has had off the field.



And just because the 3rd round picks haven't worked out for NYG in the past 8 years doesn't mean Webb can play.

I'm not crazy about going QB Motley Two : 1/3/2018 12:48 pm : link and it has nothing to do with Manning, Webb or any of the players available in the draft.



I just don't think this team is good enough to protect the investment right now.



Wouldn't it be ironic ... Beer Man : 1/3/2018 12:52 pm : link If the only 3rd round pick of JR's that amounted to anything, was his last 3rd round pick.

No question about Webb's arm, brain and work ethic SHO'NUFF : 1/3/2018 12:53 pm : link but how fast and mobile is he? I'm so shell shocked by Eli's lead feet that I'm jumping straight onto the Lamar Jackson train.

Going QB Or Not In Round 1 Trainmaster : 1/3/2018 12:53 pm : link Should have nothing to do with Webb. Honestly, he’s virtually a complete unknown. He could be Ryan Nassib 2.0 as far as we know.



The QB or not decision is about:



1) The new GM & HC Plans For Eli (we’ll know at March roster bonus time)

2) BPA / Best Value at the 2nd overall pick



I hope they don’t have to draft a QB at 2nd overall (I.e. they pick Barkley or have hauled in a King’s Ransom to trade down).









========== GiantFilthy : 1/3/2018 12:59 pm : link Giants choose Eli Manning to start in 2018.



"Told you Eli hasn't been mediocre to bad and no longer wills his team to wins for the last half decade!!" -some BBIers I guess?

If the Giants werent so pig headed superspynyg : 1/3/2018 1:08 pm : link and actually played Webb a little or promoted him to 2nd qb after McAdoo (I really hate McAdoo)was shit canned then he would have more reps with a unit other than the scout team. And some fans might feel a little better.





Has the team selected a HC yet? UberAlias : 1/3/2018 1:09 pm : link No coach, but this is decided? Hmmm.....

Fine. prdave73 : 1/3/2018 1:13 pm : link Take a Orlando Brown, or DE Chubb in the 1st.

What evaluation? twostepgiants : 1/3/2018 1:19 pm : link We have fired the HC. We have fired the GM. We have fired the Head Scout.



He hasnt played.



What and whose evaluation?



Sadly. Im not shocked. If the Giants are trying to get their new GM that they they brought in to fix things to see things their way....not shocking and the wrong direction.

And when have the Giants been right on in house player evals? twostepgiants : 1/3/2018 1:21 pm : link Who have they had sitting around on the team that has emerged?



Head coached get a lot of input in the draft but they don't get to decide about the franchise QB. That's a GM and above decision. In comment 13769614 UberAlias said:Head coached get a lot of input in the draft but they don't get to decide about the franchise QB. That's a GM and above decision.

Good God Bernie : 1/3/2018 1:22 pm : link we have 4 months of this. It may be worse than the season we just went thru...



This may be true, it may not. But the daily speculation is going to be painful.

If this is in any way true. Its the 70s again twostepgiants : 1/3/2018 1:24 pm : link So it's just a matter of the organization having Gettleman see what they see and adjust accordingly as they go through the process, leading up to the draft.

Not only that, but "they" have to convince Gettleman to see what they see?



Actually, that part is believable. In comment 13769614 UberAlias said:Not only that, but "they" have to convince Gettleman to see what they see?Actually, that part is believable.

RE: And when have the Giants been right on in house player evals? BillT : 1/3/2018 1:26 pm : link

Quote: Who have they had sitting around on the team that has emerged?

Well, if this is true then we can kiss the future of the franchise goodbye. In comment 13769649 twostepgiants said:Well, if this is true then we can kiss the future of the franchise goodbye.

You're wrong Stu11 : 1/3/2018 1:27 pm : link It's my father in law I want to throw through the TV set, my MIL is a good woman...

Webb Archer : 1/3/2018 1:28 pm : link If Webb is the future at QB then the Giants can be set for the next 10 years

This is analogus to Seattle getting Wilson and Dallas getting Zak



This would enable the Giants to use the draft to build the team



However, the Giants better get this right because passing on a potential franchise QB For Webb could set the team back years

Let's see who's actually coming out jeff57 : 1/3/2018 1:31 pm : link before we start lifting weights.

RE: Webb Beer Man : 1/3/2018 1:35 pm : link

Quote: If Webb is the future at QB then the Giants can be set for the next 10 years

This is analogus to Seattle getting Wilson and Dallas getting Zak



This would enable the Giants to use the draft to build the team



However, the Giants better get this right because passing on a potential franchise QB For Webb could set the team back years Years? I doubt it. If Davis is a failure, the team will be drafting high again, and QBs come out of college every year. In comment 13769676 Archer said:Years? I doubt it. If Davis is a failure, the team will be drafting high again, and QBs come out of college every year.

ummm, who exactly thinks so highly of webb? PerpetualNervousness : 1/3/2018 1:35 pm : link the outgoing coaching staff? the interim GM? Chris Mara? the training staff? the equipment guy? let's hope for everyone's sake that the organization actually let's the guys that should make this decision - the new GM, the new coach, and the coaching staff he puts together - make it.

This may be true, it may not. But the daily speculation is going to be painful.



Seriously... In comment 13769652 Bernie said:Seriously...

. arcarsenal : 1/3/2018 1:38 pm : link Yeah, I'm trying to figure out who, exactly, this evaluation/determination was made by seeing as we have no current HC, our GM was just hired a week ago, and Webb didn't play a single snap this year.



John Mara? Chris Mara?



I'm not sure I buy it.

Head coached get a lot of input in the draft but they don't get to decide about the franchise QB. That's a GM and above decision. That is a very broad statement and very few would make without consulting. According to the OP, the decision has all been made by whoever and all that is left to do is convince the GM. And that’s without information such as is Darnold coming out. And then you have the owner who wanted to see the young kid play, but never did. Are we to assume he never got to see him play but the few reps he received at end of the year were enough to say he’s our guy no matter what, let’s convince the GM and to hell with what the HC thinks, whoever he may be? Is that how this process you speak of is supposed to work? In comment 13769650 BillT said:That is a very broad statement and very few would make without consulting. According to the OP, the decision has all been made by whoever and all that is left to do is convince the GM. And that’s without information such as is Darnold coming out. And then you have the owner who wanted to see the young kid play, but never did. Are we to assume he never got to see him play but the few reps he received at end of the year were enough to say he’s our guy no matter what, let’s convince the GM and to hell with what the HC thinks, whoever he may be? Is that how this process you speak of is supposed to work?

RE: I truly hope you're correct and Webb is a stud for the next 13 years mrvax : 1/3/2018 1:45 pm : link

Quote: But why on Earth would anyone in the Giants org want this info to get out? It's definitely not in their best interests to show their hand with the #2 pick



Spot on. Giants need to appear to covet a certain QB or 2. This will drive up the cost to move up to #2. In comment 13769508 montanagiant said:Spot on. Giants need to appear to covet a certain QB or 2. This will drive up the cost to move up to #2.

Draft Giantslifer : 1/3/2018 1:49 pm : link Giants have to give Webb at least a shot. The statistical difference between the QB's is marginal. Why draft what you already have?

But, this only works if Eli is willing to restructure contract.

But, this only works if Eli is willing to restructure contract.



There's a hell of a lot more that goes into QB eval than just their statistics - which can be massively skewed depending on levels of competition and talent around them. In comment 13769728 Giantslifer said:There's a hell of a lot more that goes into QB eval than just their statistics - which can be massively skewed depending on levels of competition and talent around them.

They don’t have to give him a shot UberAlias : 1/3/2018 1:53 pm : link That’s not how it works. The new GM and coach didn’t draft him, he’s not their guy. He was drafted as someone else’s project who is no longer here. The new administration will have to assess the roster from the ground up and decide for themselves.

It’s entirely possible that the Giants will eventually decide.... Big Blue Blogger : 1/3/2018 2:07 pm : link ... that the difference between Webb and the best QB on the board is sufficiently small to justify going in a different direction with the #2 pick. On the other hand, they might still go QB to improve their chances of finding a winner - a variation on Griffin/Cousins, Brees/Rivers, Aikman/Walsh, etc.

Uber's correct JonC : 1/3/2018 2:10 pm : link and there's the stubborn fact that Webb hasn't been able to get himself on the field, remember football is merit based. You don't get handed an opportunity just because you're on the roster.

John Mara? Chris Mara?



I'm not sure I buy it.



Not to mention that those same evaluators, whoever they are, also evaluated the talent that was on a team that just went 3 and 13. WTF do they know? In comment 13769697 arcarsenal said:Not to mention that those same evaluators, whoever they are, also evaluated the talent that was on a team that just went 3 and 13. WTF do they know?

I'm not sure I buy it, but this would be ideal. Keith : 1/3/2018 2:25 pm : link If they truly feel like Webb is the next in line, we can use our resources to improve the other areas of the team.

What a fucking joke PaulN : 1/3/2018 2:39 pm : link This place has become. Don't believe this crap for a second, let's wait until we are close to the draft to discuss this shit. They don't have a head coach in place and just hired a new GM and some, won't say the words, tells us they already convinced Gettleman that Webb is the future and they are not going QB. LOL! Ha Ha Ha Ha!



Look at me, I said it first, I am a real inside info man here, like me, love me, adore me.

Webb? All I Have To Say Is Trainmaster : 1/3/2018 2:43 pm : link

Spot on. Giants need to appear to covet a certain QB or 2. This will drive up the cost to move up to #2.

Exactly... In comment 13769720 mrvax said:Exactly...

RE: If the Giants werent so pig headed Blue21 : 1/3/2018 3:06 pm : link

Quote: and actually played Webb a little or promoted him to 2nd qb after McAdoo (I really hate McAdoo)was shit canned then he would have more reps with a unit other than the scout team. And some fans might feel a little better.





Three things they did wrong.



First the way it was handled intially with Eli.



Second reacting to the fans after they screwed up.



Three letting Eli play every minute of every game thereafter because they didn't want to offend him or the fans.



They painted themselves into a corner and didn't let the paint dry before they walked across it. Now they got a different kind of mess. The safe bet is to take a QB in the first. Or maybe take one that falls to the second and tell everyone he was a first rounder on their boards. In comment 13769604 superspynyg said:Three things they did wrong.First the way it was handled intially with Eli.Second reacting to the fans after they screwed up.Three letting Eli play every minute of every game thereafter because they didn't want to offend him or the fans.They painted themselves into a corner and didn't let the paint dry before they walked across it. Now they got a different kind of mess. The safe bet is to take a QB in the first. Or maybe take one that falls to the second and tell everyone he was a first rounder on their boards.

If the Giants choose Webb joeinpa : 1/3/2018 3:08 pm : link Over anyone coming out, it will be because Gettleman believes he is the solution; not because the Giants ownership convinced him.



Those who believe that, are just feeding their inaccurate perception of the Mara s, and underestimating Gettleman.

I’m not sure it matters all that much whether the Giants appear... Big Blue Blogger : 1/3/2018 3:11 pm : link ...reluctant to move down. What really matters is that multiple teams are eager to move up. Buyers set the market. All a seller can really do is walk away if the offers are unsatisfactory.



Obviously, no seller wants to look too motivated. At the end of the day, though, no potential trading partner really cares how much Dave Gettleman claims to love Rosen / Darnold / whoever. If he’s entertaining a trade in the first place, that line is obviously BS anyway.

good..it opens up now micky : 1/3/2018 3:11 pm : link replacing Rosas with the first pick

RE: good..it opens up now Vanzetti : 1/3/2018 3:33 pm : link

Quote: replacing Rosas with the first pick



Is there a long snapper worthy of the #2 pick? DeOssie is not going to be around forever. In comment 13769876 micky said:Is there a long snapper worthy of the #2 pick? DeOssie is not going to be around forever.

Is canton an asshat? twostepgiants : 1/3/2018 3:45 pm : link Where is this inside info coming from?

RE: RE: And when have the Giants been right on in house player evals? twostepgiants : 1/3/2018 4:16 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13769649 twostepgiants said:





Quote:





Who have they had sitting around on the team that has emerged?









Well, let me ask you a question. The Giants drafted Ereck Flowers thinking they had a LT. They were the only team in NFL to have this belief, reportedly.



How has that worked out?

Well, if this is true then we can kiss the future of the franchise goodbye. In comment 13769670 BillT said:

You want to take a guy who many have compared to Flowers, but seven spots higher than Flowers was drafted?



Drafting for need is the best! [/sarcasm] In comment 13769628 prdave73 said:You want to take a guy who many have compared to Flowers, but seven spots higher than Flowers was drafted?Drafting for need is the best! [/sarcasm]

Spot on. Giants need to appear to covet a certain QB or 2. This will drive up the cost to move up to #2.

Not really. You can't sell the rest of the league that you covet a QB and then simultaneously be willing to trade out of your spot. If you sell QB interest hard, you drive up the cost for the #1 pick, not your own pick. In comment 13769720 mrvax said:Not really. You can't sell the rest of the league that you covet a QB and then simultaneously be willing to trade out of your spot. If you sell QB interest hard, you drive up the cost for the #1 pick, not your own pick.

The AcidTest : 1/3/2018 5:13 pm : link Giants will take the BPA. Webb will not influence their decision, even though he obviously has the respect of his teammates and ownership.



But if they don't take a QB, it will be because another player was rated more highly. That could easily happen. Rosen could be disqualified because of his injury history, Darnold had a pretty mediocre season, and Allen is raw.

Those who believe that, are just feeding their inaccurate perception of the Mara s, and underestimating Gettleman.





You are assuming the decision is 100% Gettlemans In comment 13769869 joeinpa said:You are assuming the decision is 100% Gettlemans

I very much hope to goodness DonnieD89 : 1/3/2018 5:43 pm : link Webb is the guy. It just will make the #2 pick much easier to make regarding best available player and last year’s 3rd round pick would ironically be a Jerry Reese success.

For what its worth SethFromAstoria : 1/3/2018 6:02 pm : link (nothing)



I don't consider myself an Eli Apologist, I just think its easier to call myself a Giants fan. When I think of people who watched this season and hear what Eli has to say, how much he wants to play here and is loyal to this organization...the basic fact that he's the best example of a pro athlete and how they should conduct themselves on and off the field....I just don't have any clue how the Eli Hater exists. The Giant Fan Eli Hater. Asshole.

This might actually be somewhat believable Jay on the Island : 1/3/2018 6:15 pm : link If the new GM had enough time to evaluate Webb(he didn’t). Also we don’t know who the new HC, and OC are so we don’t know if Webb is the right fit for their scheme. We also don’t know if Darnold and Rosen are entering the draft. Gettleman and co. will spend the next 3 months evaluating all the QB’s before making a decision on what to do with the 2nd pick. To say they have already decided that they don’t like any of the top QB’s is an absurd statement to make this far from the draft.

Brady is slower than Vince Woolfork, but he moves well in the pocket. For a pocket passer that's all you need. If you know when to step up or slide, it doesn't take too much quickness. In comment 13769550 SHO'NUFF said:Brady is slower than Vince Woolfork, but he moves well in the pocket. For a pocket passer that's all you need. If you know when to step up or slide, it doesn't take too much quickness.

He hasnt played.



What and whose evaluation?



Sadly. Im not shocked. If the Giants are trying to get their new GM that they they brought in to fix things to see things their way....not shocking and the wrong direction.



they can ask Landon Collins In comment 13769643 twostepgiants said:they can ask Landon Collins

Spot on. Giants need to appear to covet a certain QB or 2. This will drive up the cost to move up to #2.



Wouldn't it just drive up the cost to move up to #1?



If other teams feel like the Giants covet a QB, they're not going to be able to outmaneuver us by offering to take our pick. In comment 13769720 mrvax said:Wouldn't it just drive up the cost to move up to #1?If other teams feel like the Giants covet a QB, they're not going to be able to outmaneuver us by offering to take our pick.

If Giants are convinced that Webb is the future Vanzetti : 1/3/2018 7:11 pm : link why was he inactive for 15 weeks and taking snaps with the scout team all season? When Eli was benched, they gave Geno the start, not Webb, who was again not even active.



I'm a Cal fan and I hope Webb succeeds. He has height, a strong arm and enough mobility to make plays. Also, seems like a good dude. But there is no evidence whatsoever that the Giants are convinced he is the future.





Embarrassing hassan : 1/3/2018 7:25 pm : link Post and a joke.



Rinse repeat the same tired discussion. And also, imply inside info that says the love Webb. What about the head coach they will select having an evaluation?





I don't consider myself an Eli Apologist, I just think its easier to call myself a Giants fan. When I think of people who watched this season and hear what Eli has to say, how much he wants to play here and is loyal to this organization...the basic fact that he's the best example of a pro athlete and how they should conduct themselves on and off the field....I just don't have any clue how the Eli Hater exists. The Giant Fan Eli Hater. Asshole.



Give me a fucking break. We are not assholes or "haters" because we want to move on from Eli. I don't hate Eli and I never did, but I don't believe he is the guy anymore. I look around the league and see an outrageous number of young QBs outplaying Eli, regardless of situation. That is where your argument fails. I don't have to stand by Eli no matter what, I am a Giants fan, not an Eli fan. In comment 13770185 SethFromAstoria said:Give me a fucking break. We are not assholes or "haters" because we want to move on from Eli. I don't hate Eli and I never did, but I don't believe he is the guy anymore. I look around the league and see an outrageous number of young QBs outplaying Eli, regardless of situation. That is where your argument fails. I don't have to stand by Eli no matter what, I am a Giants fan, not an Eli fan.

No. Many people just like to pretend that they have inside access, even though none of them do.



There's a good chance that the vast majority of Giants employees have no idea what's going on. But complete outsiders do? Yeah, ok. In comment 13769943 twostepgiants said:No. Many people just like to pretend that they have inside access, even though none of them do.There's a good chance that the vast majority of Giants employees have no idea what's going on. But complete outsiders do? Yeah, ok.

Spot on. Giants need to appear to covet a certain QB or 2. This will drive up the cost to move up to #2.







Wouldn't it just drive up the cost to move up to #1?



If other teams feel like the Giants covet a QB, they're not going to be able to outmaneuver us by offering to take our pick.

This is exactly correct. Unless you think Gettleman can sell the pick like a storefront seller on Canal Street by pretending as though it is causing him physical pain to even consider trading down. In comment 13770222 santacruzom said:This is exactly correct. Unless you think Gettleman can sell the pick like a storefront seller on Canal Street by pretending as though it is causing him physical pain to even consider trading down.

@giantswfan Canton : 1/3/2018 9:29 pm : link Quote: "Big" day for #NFLDraft ...Zeus Jr. declares and could form a town house complex with Fluker on the #Giants right side! ... And Rosen declaring helps the trade market for the No. 2 pick!

@giantswfan Canton : 1/3/2018 9:31 pm : link Quote: manning starts for at least 2018 and believe in webb as no. 2 and the future....besides, would not keep 3 qbs

Run the ball, stop the run and rush the passer. Ira : 1/3/2018 9:33 pm : link The only two prospects worth the 2nd pick that meet any of those criteria are Barkley and Chubb.

@wfangiants Canton : 1/3/2018 9:33 pm : link Quote: shhhhhh!!! let the QB hype keep swirling so the giants can max the trade value!!!!

WILL NOT select... Torrag : 3:43 am : link ...a TE. Just about any other position besides kicker is in play.



Seriously though it should be an will be the QB. Let's just cross our fingers and hope it's Darnold.

When I saw the thread title I thought for sure it was going to be... Milton : 4:01 am : link ...a punter or field goal kicker they definitely would not select. I was real confident, too. And then to open the thread and see that it was a QB they wouldn't select with the 2nd overall pick, well, you could've knocked me over with a baseball bat. I just didn't see that one coming.

Bullshit. All of those things fall in line behind Quarterback. You people are taking that Gettleman line way too seriously.



This is and always will be a QB league. Without one, you have no shot. The 49ers were awful, and enter JG, who won 4 straight games for them to end the season.



We likely will not see this team have a top 5 pick again for many years, and they do not have to give up numerous first round picks to get a QB. They are sitting in a prime spot to take the QB of the future. Do not overthink this. In comment 13770552 Ira said:Bullshit. All of those things fall in line behind Quarterback. You people are taking that Gettleman line way too seriously.This is and always will be a QB league. Without one, you have no shot. The 49ers were awful, and enter JG, who won 4 straight games for them to end the season.We likely will not see this team have a top 5 pick again for many years, and they do not have to give up numerous first round picks to get a QB. They are sitting in a prime spot to take the QB of the future. Do not overthink this.

Three things they did wrong.



First the way it was handled intially with Eli.



Second reacting to the fans after they screwed up.



Three letting Eli play every minute of every game thereafter because they didn't want to offend him or the fans.



They painted themselves into a corner and didn't let the paint dry before they walked across it. Now they got a different kind of mess. The safe bet is to take a QB in the first. Or maybe take one that falls to the second and tell everyone he was a first rounder on their boards.



Trade down, get more picks, then this ^^^ In comment 13769867 Blue21 said:Trade down, get more picks, then this ^^^

2 different discussions Thegratefulhead : 11:05 am : link What they Giants will do vs what they should do. I have no fucking clue what the Giants will do. Neither does anyone else. Don't you think the new HC will have input? I hate stupid people. They may think highly of Webb, but not enough to even activate him until the last game.



Personally I have zero interest trying to predict what they will do, I am not inside anyone's head. Now I can look at the evidence, both statistical and visual. I can consider the the historical decline of aging QBs in the NFL. I can weigh that against he Giants cap, roster and draft position. I can even take into account an entire new coaching staff and front office. Consider the team's 3-13 record and draft position and conclude it is a good time to draft the team's future QB and build the team around that player's strength rather than a 37 Year old, declining QB. That does not mean I know what the Giant's will do. Teams do not always do the right thing.

I don't consider myself an Eli Apologist, I just think its easier to call myself a Giants fan. When I think of people who watched this season and hear what Eli has to say, how much he wants to play here and is loyal to this organization...the basic fact that he's the best example of a pro athlete and how they should conduct themselves on and off the field....I just don't have any clue how the Eli Hater exists. The Giant Fan Eli Hater. Asshole.







Give me a fucking break. We are not assholes or "haters" because we want to move on from Eli. I don't hate Eli and I never did, but I don't believe he is the guy anymore. I look around the league and see an outrageous number of young QBs outplaying Eli, regardless of situation. That is where your argument fails. I don't have to stand by Eli no matter what, I am a Giants fan, not an Eli fan.



I am sick of the bullshit too. I am not an Eli hater and never have been. I think he is the best QB to ever play for the Giants. The only Giants jersey in my closet is 10. I admire the shit out of the guy. I do not want him gone, I think all of the factors involved make it TIME to move on. In comment 13770310 NYG07 said:I am sick of the bullshit too. I am not an Eli hater and never have been. I think he is the best QB to ever play for the Giants. The only Giants jersey in my closet is 10. I admire the shit out of the guy. I do not want him gone, I think all of the factors involved make it TIME to move on.

NG07 and gratefulhead hassan : 11:39 am : link you are totally right. Ridiculous logic around these parts.



Maybe there are people who never liked him but you can be a big fan of his body of work and recognize his play does not move the needle anymore.



And people are taking that line way too literally from DG.



