Sam Darnold vs. Josh Rosen arcarsenal : 1/3/2018 9:03 pm So, both players are officially coming out and will be in the draft.



Forget the Browns for a second - assume they take Saquon Barkley and both of these QB's are sitting on the board @ 2.



Go on record and pick your guy.



(I already know several posters will want to say "neither, draft Chubb/Brown" - that's not really the point here, though)



From a pure talent standpoint, I think Josh Rosen looks like the better player. His accuracy could be better in some spots, but the arm is there to make every NFL throw. The mechanics are smooth and NFL-ready.



However, the durability worries me - he could be a couple of concussions away from a really short NFL career.



Some of the "bad teammate" stuff is also slightly worrisome. I don't know how much of a big deal it really is, but it's something to at least keep an eye on.



Darnold isn't quite as gifted, but he's not far behind. With Darnold, I can see that Eli-esque intangible factor. I just have a feeling Darnold is going to be one of those guys who winds up coming through in a lot of big spots. I love his drive.



Darnold has also displayed terrific accuracy. He just seems like a guy who has the "IT" factor.



I'm on record as really liking Lamar Jackson - and I find Allen intriguing - but I definitely do not see NYG taking Jackson and I'm not sure Allen will be in play for them either.



But if I'm looking at Rosen and Darnold, Darnold is the guy - and if that's who we take, I'll be 100% behind it.

Darnold is far behind KWALL2 : 1/3/2018 9:09 pm : link A 2bd round talent. ( or lower). He doesn't throw like the top guys in any draft.



In 2017 the debate will be Rosen vs Allen.



Allen has the sick arm talent. Hes very athletic. He's bigger and probably more durable. I'll go Allen at 1 then Rosen at 2.



Giants work hard to trade down.





Rosen... bw in dc : 1/3/2018 9:10 pm : link is the better technician. Much better style points. But the obvious medical concerns exist; and does he love football to the point where it will consume him...that is a critical TBD for me...



Darnold is tough, good body, good arm, old school. But nimble outside of the pocket. If you think you can get his decision making better - and maybe tweak his motion a bit - then he seems a real solid choice...



So I want to go Rosen but have a feeling Darnold is the better gym rat.



But I won’t complain if Rosen is the choice.



I still wouldn’t rule out Allen. I keep saying it to all that will listen...he will light up the Combine. It’ll be a battle for the silver because he’s going to kill all the metrics...





I want Darnold Mike from Ohio : 1/3/2018 9:10 pm : link Rosen's injury history is my biggest concern with him. I think Rosen is more NFL ready, but like arc, I think Darnold has that extra gear All the great ones have.

Between the two of them, I'd take Darnold. SFGFNCGiantsFan : 1/3/2018 9:13 pm : link I like him a lot & Rosen's injury history worries me. But I think Allen might be the best of the lot.

Is Eli Back? Samiam : 1/3/2018 9:13 pm : link Darnold would benefit from a year playing behind Eli. If Eli is not back, Rosen would be better next year especially with Beckham, Engram, Shepard, etc

Between Rosen and Darnold, Diver_Down : 1/3/2018 9:13 pm : link I take Rosen. I don't even consider the turnover machine whom doesn't take snaps under center. Tired of the scholarship mentality.





Sam Darnold Sean : 1/3/2018 9:16 pm : link He’s very raw and only 20, but I saw him make some incredible throws in last years Rose Bowl. He has the size & build to withstand a NFL season. As a bonus, he seems like a really good kid.

Darnold Big Blue Hokie : 1/3/2018 9:19 pm : link Rosen’s injury history concerns me.



Darnold had a terrible offensive system and a horrible OL. Yes, the Giants have a horrible OL too but lets hope they address that soon. I love his demeanor and his ability to make plays out of nothing using his athleticism.



Darnold over Rosen

. arcarsenal : 1/3/2018 9:19 pm : link Allen is interesting - I'm just not sure what to make of him. I watched him against Central Mich. who are awful - but the talent around Allen was trash too. There's no denying the arm.



I don't think Darnold is a 2nd round talent, though. I doubt the Jets would pass on him if he was still on the board @ 6.



I like Rosen the player a little more than Darnold, I just question whether or not he wants it as badly as he should - but I'm not in the guy's head, so what do I know.

Both are going to be very good Archer : 1/3/2018 9:20 pm : link I am excited that the Giants can get one of the other

RE: Between Rosen and Darnold, Mike from Ohio : 1/3/2018 9:20 pm : link

Quote: I take Rosen. I don't even consider the turnover machine whom doesn't take snaps under center. Tired of the scholarship mentality.





Darnold threw 13 INTs in 14 games this year. Rosen threw 10 INTs in 11 games. So do you want neither "turnover machine?" In comment 13770507 Diver_Down said:Darnold threw 13 INTs in 14 games this year. Rosen threw 10 INTs in 11 games. So do you want neither "turnover machine?"

Who has the bigger hands? George from PA : 1/3/2018 9:21 pm : link Have either played in bad weather and how did they do?



If no further info is possible....I like the "it" factor, HS LB toughness of Darnold



Rosen concussions, teammates and poor record offers too many red flags to be picked @2

Rosen David B. : 1/3/2018 9:21 pm : link He's the most gifted passer to come along in many years. His arm is a laser and super accurate. He can move, too. He's a tennis player and has quick feet. He's not a one year wonder. They've been talking about this guy since he got to college.



Don't just READ about him. Go watch videos of him throwing on YT. And watch what his former coach, Jim Mora says about him (and Darnold) a day or two ago.



His concussions don't bother me if he clears medical.



That said, I'd be OK with Darnold, too. But he's a different type of QB, and less ready right now. That's also fine. I don't want either guy to play immediately. I want them to sit behind Eli.

I'd go with mrvax : 1/3/2018 9:24 pm : link Darnold. Rosen has valid concerns.

Both of these guys can make all the throws Chris L. : 1/3/2018 9:25 pm : link once the evaluations are completed and people watch these guys throw at the combine it will become very clear either or Allan should be the pick at #2. There are many drafts where you don't get one QB with this type of talent let alone three guys. Also, enough about Rosen's health...we (along with others) passed on Gurley because of his knee remember that? How's that looking now?

RE: RE: Between Rosen and Darnold, Diver_Down : 1/3/2018 9:27 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13770507 Diver_Down said:





Quote:





I take Rosen. I don't even consider the turnover machine whom doesn't take snaps under center. Tired of the scholarship mentality.









Darnold threw 13 INTs in 14 games this year. Rosen threw 10 INTs in 11 games. So do you want neither "turnover machine?"



And how many fumbles? The other night it seemed he put it on the turf or in the opponents hand at least every quarter. Perhaps, he needs to work on his grip strength? In comment 13770524 Mike from Ohio said:And how many fumbles? The other night it seemed he put it on the turf or in the opponents hand at least every quarter. Perhaps, he needs to work on his grip strength?

RE: Both of these guys can make all the throws arcarsenal : 1/3/2018 9:27 pm : link

Quote: once the evaluations are completed and people watch these guys throw at the combine it will become very clear either or Allan should be the pick at #2. There are many drafts where you don't get one QB with this type of talent let alone three guys. Also, enough about Rosen's health...we (along with others) passed on Gurley because of his knee remember that? How's that looking now?



ACL injuries and head injuries are much different animals.



I don't think it's something that should just get totally swept under the rug.



I wouldn't let it be the reason I didn't draft him if I felt strongly enough about him as a player, but it's absolutely worth mentioning. In comment 13770534 Chris L. said:ACL injuries and head injuries are much different animals.I don't think it's something that should just get totally swept under the rug.I wouldn't let it be the reason I didn't draft him if I felt strongly enough about him as a player, but it's absolutely worth mentioning.

It’s also this... bw in dc : 1/3/2018 9:27 pm : link Will the real Sam Darnold please stand up?



If you trust the 2016 version, and give it more weight, then you land on Darnold fairly comfortably.



If you think 2017 is more of a reflection of Darnold’s game resorting to the mean, then you have reason to bail and go Rosen.



There are reasons to trust the 2016 version because the oline was better. There are reasons to trust the 2017 version because there was head scratching interceptions that could have been avoided and balll security got worse.





I want to say Rosen but illmatic : 1/3/2018 9:30 pm : link his injury issues scare me too much. You can't afford to miss with this pick and if he's missing a bunch of time due to racking up injuries or concussions, it'll set this team back big time. I guess on the flip side, you can say that he'll have a year to rest his body as his sits and learns while Eli plays. So maybe that'll help him to bounce back and avoid that stuff a little more.



But I'd go Darnold because of that. I think they're close enough that he doesn't have the issues and I think he can work on being more consistent as he works behind Eli.

I trust Darnold a little more than Rosen. bceagle05 : 1/3/2018 9:30 pm : link I think there's four or five excellent QB prospects though. I'd be excited about any of them.

Darnold Go Terps : 1/3/2018 9:31 pm : link This team has enough clowns on it without possibly risking another in Rosen. Rosen is clearly the better thrower, but unless the character concerns are debunked I don't want any part of him.



That said, I would take Jackson and Allen over Darnold. They are the two guys with elite traits.

RE: RE: RE: Between Rosen and Darnold, Diver_Down : 1/3/2018 9:32 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13770524 Mike from Ohio said:





Quote:





In comment 13770507 Diver_Down said:





Quote:





I take Rosen. I don't even consider the turnover machine whom doesn't take snaps under center. Tired of the scholarship mentality.









Darnold threw 13 INTs in 14 games this year. Rosen threw 10 INTs in 11 games. So do you want neither "turnover machine?"







And how many fumbles? The other night it seemed he put it on the turf or in the opponents hand at least every quarter. Perhaps, he needs to work on his grip strength?



Another poster mentioned on the other Darnold thread that he had 8 fumbles last season so he accounted for 21 turnovers in 14 games. And he needs a year scholarship to boot to learn to take a snap under center. I'm not sure why we should stand pat at 2 to draft this guy. DG should trade up to 1 to secure the rights to draft Sammy. In comment 13770537 Diver_Down said:Another poster mentioned on the other Darnold thread that he had 8 fumbles last season so he accounted for 21 turnovers in 14 games. And he needs a year scholarship to boot to learn to take a snap under center. I'm not sure why we should stand pat at 2 to draft this guy. DG should trade up to 1 to secure the rights to draft Sammy.

RE: Darnold Sean : 1/3/2018 9:32 pm : link

Quote: This team has enough clowns on it without possibly risking another in Rosen. Rosen is clearly the better thrower, but unless the character concerns are debunked I don't want any part of him.



That said, I would take Jackson and Allen over Darnold. They are the two guys with elite traits.



I don’t watch a ton of college football, but was listening to Russo today who said Jackson looked completely overwhelmed against all the better defenses he faced this season. In comment 13770548 Go Terps said:I don’t watch a ton of college football, but was listening to Russo today who said Jackson looked completely overwhelmed against all the better defenses he faced this season.

Darnold vs Rosen Archer : 1/3/2018 9:39 pm : link When I started watching both players I prefered Darnold however I soon realized it was like comparing vanilla and chocolate ice cream r



What’s not to like about Darnold

He is big strong,a very good athlete , competitive and has a quick release (despite a long throwing motion)

Darnold is a god runner and throws better outside the pocket If you prefer a West Coast style offense Darnold is the QB



However after watching Rosen, as a pocket passer, it is not close

Rosen is a special talent

He makes all the throws and throws the receiver open

He has the best collegiate arm I have seen since Andrew Luck



Rosen also played in a pro style offense and is comfortable under center

He is already a talented ball handler

If you like a prototypical pocket passer Rosen is the one

. arcarsenal : 1/3/2018 9:39 pm : link To be fair, the talent around Jackson sucked this year.



If I remember correctly, he lost his top 3 WR's and 3 of his linemen - his RB is also a converted QB.



He had a forgettable bowl game throwing the football - he's a guy who really needs the right coaches. But I still love the talent.

Darnold. If Rosen didn't have injury issues, I'd go with him Ira : 1/3/2018 9:45 pm : link .

Darnold chiro56 : 1/3/2018 9:46 pm : link He is a cool customer. He will not be rattled playing in NY. Intense focus and a will to win. A leader.

Diver Mike from Ohio : 1/3/2018 9:47 pm : link If you are going to add Darnold's fumble totals (which I can't find after a very brief search) then you have to add Rosen's to his total also.



My bigger worry about Rosen is the fact that he missed half the season in 2016 and another 2 games this year, and has a concussion history.



I would be fine if the Giants picked Rosen at #2, but I think there is a higher likelihood he has a short and injury marred career.

RE: Darnold Mr. Bungle : 1/3/2018 9:54 pm : link

Quote: This team has enough clowns on it without possibly risking another in Rosen. Rosen is clearly the better thrower, but unless the character concerns are debunked I don't want any part of him.



That said, I would take Jackson and Allen over Darnold. They are the two guys with elite traits.

Being a thoughtful guy who isn't afraid to express his views makes him a clown?



This place... In comment 13770548 Go Terps said:Being a thoughtful guy who isn't afraid to express his views makes him a clown?This place...

Sam Darnold JoeyBigBlue : 1/3/2018 9:57 pm : link Higher ceiling without the injury concerns

Darnold McNally's_Nuts : 1/3/2018 10:00 pm : link I have a feeling that Rosen will be the football version of Gregg Jefferies.



A whiny little bitch.

... yankees78 : 1/3/2018 10:04 pm : link One has a large head

If they are both healthy, Rosen is the easy choice for me Vanzetti : 1/3/2018 10:14 pm : link But I think the concussions are a huge x factor. If you spend the #2 pick on a guy, you need him to be a quality QB for a decade or more.

prefacing my answer by admitting I don't watch college football and my jcp56 : 1/3/2018 10:17 pm : link opinion simply based on analyzing other's opinions.



It seems that to be successful,



Rosen has to stay healthy. Nothing else.



Darnold has to (1) learn to take a snap from center, (2) learn to drop back, (3) fix his footwork, (4) read defenses, (5) hold the ball differently, (6) change his throwing motion.



Too many potential points of failure for Darnold. It just seems that the odds of Rosen staying healthy are much greater than Darnold fixing all of his issues (and he has to stay healthy too). So I'd go Rosen.



Rosen has a much better arm, with more accuracy. Phil Simms a few years back that throwing is the most important trait. Most say that Darnold has "it", whatever that is, and however you measure it, but being a gamer in college is not enough IMO.



Interesting debate.... GFAN52 : 1/3/2018 10:25 pm : link Lucky the Colts won so the Giants at least have the opportunity to draft should they desire whichever QB the Browns pass over. The Browns the pressure is on the Browns to make the right choice!

Darnold. redwhiteandbigblue : 1/3/2018 10:32 pm : link Good arm, good footwork and great poise. Played against far superior defenses than Rosen, Allen, etc. Cool as a cucumber and seems to be at his best when the pressure is on. Handles himself with class always. For me, he checks all the boxes in what I want to see in the successor to Eli.

Arc KWALL2 : 1/3/2018 10:35 pm : link Darnold will get shredded as they take a closer look and nfl reports and scouts opinions are leaked to the press.



Rosen durability concern and off the field question marks scare off the Giants. They either...



Giants trade up for Allen. Or out of 2 for more picks.

I'll add this to the mix ThatLimerickGuy : 1/3/2018 10:36 pm : link The Giants are going to have some real top Neurologists at HSS evaluating Rosen. He will have an MRI and CT Scan and those films are going to be scrutinized like the Zapruder film.

I love the dancing blue bear : 1/3/2018 10:39 pm : link way rosen throws the ball. that said the injury history cannot be ignored. Am i correct that he wasn't cleared from his last concussion after 5 weeks? That is a huge red flag.



There is a bunch of other injuries as well, and he looks thin and fragile. not doubting his toughness in the pocket. just a body that looks easy to hurt.



The other thing is Rosen rubs me the wrong way. he reminds me of Cutler. Tons of arm talent, but an unlikable type. I don't know if he would make it in NY. Don't scoff. When the NY media and fans get on him, it can make some people go in the tank. I know most of these millenials are entitled, but he seems a little extra.



Darnold, I love his toughness and will. I didn't think he was particularly accurate though, and that may not ever change. The other thing that bothered me was i thought he really lacked poise. Looked like a deer in headlights against Ohio. And terrible decision making.



I am aware the Oline was bad and the DL he was facing was good, but that is life in the NFL. He may turn out to be a good QB, but IMO he really should have stayed in school. Kid needs to play more, and he is not ready for the NFL.



The thing that bothers me about both of these prospects is that they both played signifigantly worse this year, when expectations were higher.



They will probably go 1/2 in the draft. My preference is for neither tho. I don't think either is a franchise QB. If i had to pick one I guess it would be Darnold. He has health and the build and seems like more of a football player. I think he would work hard and be a good teamate. I just don't know if he will be a good pro QB.





RE: Arc GFAN52 : 1/3/2018 10:41 pm : link

Quote: Darnold will get shredded as they take a closer look and nfl reports and scouts opinions are leaked to the press.



Rosen durability concern and off the field question marks scare off the Giants. They either...



Giants trade up for Allen. Or out of 2 for more picks.



Don't see Allen going before Rosen or Darnold, so a trade down seems more likely. In comment 13770627 KWALL2 said:Don't see Allen going before Rosen or Darnold, so a trade down seems more likely.

. arcarsenal : 1/3/2018 10:48 pm : link I do think Allen is going to jump up a lot of boards in the weeks leading up to the draft. We'll see how high it gets.



I love the skillset - I just haven't watched enough of him and feel that he's difficult to evaluate because of where he played and who he played against.



I also know that he had a really hard time against some stronger competition. He turned the ball over like 6 times against Nebraska which was the only Power5 team he played against in his college career, IIRC.



Some of the throws I've seen him make on the run were insane. The arm is absolutely undeniable - but there are definitely some question marks there.

Rosen armstead98 : 1/3/2018 10:48 pm : link He's got a lot of Rodgers in him.

RE: I'll add this to the mix mrvax : 1/3/2018 10:51 pm : link

Quote: The Giants are going to have some real top Neurologists at HSS evaluating Rosen. He will have an MRI and CT Scan and those films are going to be scrutinized like the Zapruder film.



Nah. They'll just give Rosen's dad a call.

In comment 13770628 ThatLimerickGuy said:Nah. They'll just give Rosen's dad a call.

Allen You'reMyBoyBlue!! : 1/3/2018 10:56 pm : link will be this class' best QB by a significant margin imo. Generational type arm, huge frame and mobile. After watching a bunch of his games,the accuracy concerns are wayyy overblown imo. It's a slight issue but he mostly just needs to clean up his footwork some imo.



I really really hope he ends up on the Giants.

Darnold. Toastt34 : 1/3/2018 11:18 pm : link Im a little biased as a USC alum, but it’s a perfect situation here to sit behind Eli for a year or two. I think he will shine in the interview process as well. He has the demeanor you want in a franchise QB. Watch some of his interviews. He’s as polished as you can be for a 20 year old. I don’t think that should be underestimated especially with the way the Giants do business.



Don’t get me wrong, I’ll be excited with Rosen as well but I prefer Sam. Who would’ve thought the most important win for the Giants this year would actually be by the Colts. So huge to get that second pick.

I just don't get how redwhiteandbigblue : 1/3/2018 11:28 pm : link some of you can compare Josh Allen to Darnold. Wyoming's 3 toughest opponenents , if you can call them that (Iowa, Oregon, Boise State). Allen had a combined 1 TD pass and 5 INT's. USC played a far tougher schedule. Excluding the Bowl game against OS, in 2 games against #15 Stanford and #21 Washington State and #14 Notre Dame, Darnold had 8 TD passes and 4 INT's. How can you possibly compare Allen to Darnold?

Neither uconngiant : 1/3/2018 11:39 pm : link They both have warts to be drafted so high. I like Allen the best talent wise but he too has issues.



I would love a trade down as the Giant's have a number of needs.



If I had to pick one. It would be Rosen if he checks out medically.

The only drawback to Allen widmerseyebrow : 1/3/2018 11:53 pm : link is that he's a terrible quarterback.

RE: I’ll go on record on DonQuixote : 12:01 am : link

Quote: Josh Allen



Allen will be there with the other 2, he could go #1 overall, you never know. In comment 13770593 Jay on the Island said:Allen will be there with the other 2, he could go #1 overall, you never know.

If I had to pick one, I’d pick Rosen. Brown Recluse : 12:02 am : link But I’ll bet the best QB coming out of this class wont be Darnold or Rosen.

How do you compare Allen to Darnold? KWALL2 : 12:02 am : link The same way you would compare a prospect like Weintz or Flacco to a big school prospect.

RE: The only drawback to Allen DonQuixote : 12:03 am : link

Quote: is that he's a terrible quarterback.



Marino's senior year was a bust, that is why he dropped ... In comment 13770677 widmerseyebrow said:Marino's senior year was a bust, that is why he dropped ...

I'd have reservations about either one Greg from LI : 12:07 am : link But if you're asking me to pick between just them, then Darnold. I get a major Jeff George vibe from Rosen. Truly gifted passer, fragile, not a winner, potential malcontent.



Mayfield and Jackson are still the QBs I like best. Allen is too boom or bust for me. Has the physical tools but I've read some scouts just eviscerate him.

RE: I just don't get how You'reMyBoyBlue!! : 12:13 am : link

Quote: some of you can compare Josh Allen to Darnold. Wyoming's 3 toughest opponenents , if you can call them that (Iowa, Oregon, Boise State). Allen had a combined 1 TD pass and 5 INT's. USC played a far tougher schedule. Excluding the Bowl game against OS, in 2 games against #15 Stanford and #21 Washington State and #14 Notre Dame, Darnold had 8 TD passes and 4 INT's. How can you possibly compare Allen to Darnold?



IMO because football is the consummate team game and a QBs college stats (good or bad) don't always do a representative job of indicating their true NFL potential



In college, offensive scheme and surrounding talent tend to have more of an impact on passing stats than individual QB ability. And Allen was severely disadvantaged in both scheme and talent at Wyoming.



But when you watch the games (you can find them on youtube) Allen's physical traits and skillset completely jump out at you. You also see how weak his skill players were and the insane number of drops they had.



Who knows how Allen (or any of them) will do making pre-snap reads and adjustments in the NFL (which is more important than any other single trait in a QB imo) but he checks off almost every other box.

In comment 13770664 redwhiteandbigblue said:IMO because football is the consummate team game and a QBs college stats (good or bad) don't always do a representative job of indicating their true NFL potentialIn college, offensive scheme and surrounding talent tend to have more of an impact on passing stats than individual QB ability. And Allen was severely disadvantaged in both scheme and talent at Wyoming.But when you watch the games (you can find them on youtube) Allen's physical traits and skillset completely jump out at you. You also see how weak his skill players were and the insane number of drops they had.Who knows how Allen (or any of them) will do making pre-snap reads and adjustments in the NFL (which is more important than any other single trait in a QB imo) but he checks off almost every other box.

If I Can't Take Barkley Trainmaster : 12:16 am : link and I have to chose between Rosen and Darnold, Darnold is the easy choice for me.



I don't care how talented a pocket passer or sweet his throwing motion is, 2 games lost due to concussion in one season PLUS a prior shoulder surgery; no thanks on Rosen.



If a QB is picked at 2nd overall, he needs to be a multiple contract QB, not a fragile, rich kid who will bail from the NFL after a few seasons (which is my concern with Rosen).





Like them both,... Ed A. : 12:21 am : link however, if I had to take one it would be Rosen. Superior arm and passing ability.

RE: I'd have reservations about either one Reb8thVA : 1:09 am : link

Quote: But if you're asking me to pick between just them, then Darnold. I get a major Jeff George vibe from Rosen. Truly gifted passer, fragile, not a winner, potential malcontent.



Mayfield and Jackson are still the QBs I like best. Allen is too boom or bust for me. Has the physical tools but I've read some scouts just eviscerate him.



Ditto on the Jeff George comparison. You watch Rosen and it’s easy to fall in love with that million dollar arm but I worry about the 10 cent head. Does he have the intangibles? Can he lead and inspire? Can he put the team on his back in the waning moments of the game and win? I don’t know.



The whole drafting a QB scares me. It’s high risk/high reward. In comment 13770690 Greg from LI said:Ditto on the Jeff George comparison. You watch Rosen and it’s easy to fall in love with that million dollar arm but I worry about the 10 cent head. Does he have the intangibles? Can he lead and inspire? Can he put the team on his back in the waning moments of the game and win? I don’t know.The whole drafting a QB scares me. It’s high risk/high reward.

Rosen Peppers : 1:15 am : link I’m jot going to get into great details now.. we have 4 months for that.

Darnold is the number 1 player in the draft for me. shockeyisthebest8056 : 1:35 am : link I see him as a lesser version of Andrew Luck. He's not the athlete Luck is and won't come in with Luck's experience, but has a thick frame, solid mobility, accurate arm, and amazing accuracy/playmaking while on the run. One similarity I see with Andrew Luck is that neither guy threw with peak velocity unless they had to. It's led some people to think Darnold has average arm strength. That's simply not true. Watch some of the throws he made against Colorado this season. They're strong-armed NFL type throws. I would be shocked if the Browns don't choose him with the first pick.



Rosen is more of a prototypical NFL QB of years past. He's not a good athlete and doesn't have a thick body, but he should be able to grow into a player like Eli or Tom Brady physically. His strength is elite arm talent. I like that he's able to vary his throws so that not everything is 100 MPH Cam Newton-style. His arm is so good that it's gotten him out of quite a bit of trouble when he's locked onto receivers or made poor decisions throwing the ball. Defenders in some cases simply don't have enough time to react because the ball is past them. I think Jared Goff is a solid comparison, although Goff was a slightly better athlete and Rosen has a better arm. I think the same could be said of Rosen and Matt Ryan.

Darnold SHO'NUFF : 1:40 am : link Probably coming out a year early, but the timeline fits perfect. A couple more years under Eli's tutelage and he should be ready to transition over, a la Favre/Rodgers.

RE: Darnold is the number 1 player in the draft for me. huygens20 : 2:40 am : link

Quote: I see him as a lesser version of Andrew Luck. He's not the athlete Luck is and won't come in with Luck's experience, but has a thick frame, solid mobility, accurate arm, and amazing accuracy/playmaking while on the run. One similarity I see with Andrew Luck is that neither guy threw with peak velocity unless they had to. It's led some people to think Darnold has average arm strength. That's simply not true. Watch some of the throws he made against Colorado this season. They're strong-armed NFL type throws. I would be shocked if the Browns don't choose him with the first pick.



Rosen is more of a prototypical NFL QB of years past. He's not a good athlete and doesn't have a thick body, but he should be able to grow into a player like Eli or Tom Brady physically. His strength is elite arm talent. I like that he's able to vary his throws so that not everything is 100 MPH Cam Newton-style. His arm is so good that it's gotten him out of quite a bit of trouble when he's locked onto receivers or made poor decisions throwing the ball. Defenders in some cases simply don't have enough time to react because the ball is past them. I think Jared Goff is a solid comparison, although Goff was a slightly better athlete and Rosen has a better arm. I think the same could be said of Rosen and Matt Ryan.





stop it man... Darnold is a turnover machine, hes nothing like Luck other than he's white and plays in california In comment 13770718 shockeyisthebest8056 said:stop it man... Darnold is a turnover machine, hes nothing like Luck other than he's white and plays in california

RE: Allen huygens20 : 2:42 am : link

Quote: will be this class' best QB by a significant margin imo. Generational type arm, huge frame and mobile. After watching a bunch of his games,the accuracy concerns are wayyy overblown imo. It's a slight issue but he mostly just needs to clean up his footwork some imo.



I really really hope he ends up on the Giants.



you understand that on average College QBs lose between 5-8% on their completion % from CFB to pros? people have done studies on this.



H'es not even a proven QB... he's a fucking TE.





Guys who have had questionable accuracy issues have not fared well recently in the NFL. See Locker... see Hackenberg. In comment 13770649 You'reMyBoyBlue!! said:you understand that on average College QBs lose between 5-8% on their completion % from CFB to pros? people have done studies on this.H'es not even a proven QB... he's a fucking TE.Guys who have had questionable accuracy issues have not fared well recently in the NFL. See Locker... see Hackenberg.

I bet if Darnold was a Rutgers product Modus Operandi : 2:55 am : link Kwall would be singing his praises.

Darnold should be the pick if he's there at #2 Torrag : 3:40 am : link He's the best QB prospect in this draft. That combines college resume, physical tools, mental faculties and personality/character.



Rosen is too much of an oddball and Allen's accuracy is suspect.



Let's hope Cleveland blows it just as the 'Aints blew it in '81 selecting Rogers ahead of LT...leaving us the top QB to secure the future of the franchise.

Rosen Jim in Tampa : 5:57 am : link The potential for injuries and missed games does scare me a bit, but pocket passers usually miss fewer games than mobile QBs. So it's conceivable that Rosen ends up having a healthier career than Darnold.



One of the professional talent evaluators (don't remember which one) described Rosen as Peyton Manning with a better arm. If true, who wouldn't sign up for that?



Not sold on either one Fred-in-Florida : 6:26 am : link but Rosen's injuries are a big issue. We're at the top every year with injuries (except last year) and with the 2nd pick we're taking someone with a history. No thank you!

RE: Not sold on either one Jim in Tampa : 6:38 am : link

Quote: but Rosen's injuries are a big issue. We're at the top every year with injuries (except last year) and with the 2nd pick we're taking someone with a history. No thank you!



Both Rodgers and Big Ben have missed significant playing time in their careers. Ben's off-the-field issues not withstanding... would you not take either of those QBs if they were available this year, even if you knew they were going to miss some games at some point? In comment 13770761 Fred-in-Florida said:Both Rodgers and Big Ben have missed significant playing time in their careers. Ben's off-the-field issues not withstanding... would you not take either of those QBs if they were available this year, even if you knew they were going to miss some games at some point?

If it's Rosen vs Darnold at 2, TheMick7 : 6:47 am : link our choice will be made for us.I think the Browns take Darnold,leaving us Rosen. I'd be happy with that scenario as I like Rosen more than Darnold, with my only concern about Rosen being his health. Now,by the time April 26th rolls around,I think Allen may be in the discussion as well!

RE: RE: Not sold on either one Fred-in-Florida : 6:48 am : link

Quote: In comment 13770761 Fred-in-Florida said:





Quote:





but Rosen's injuries are a big issue. We're at the top every year with injuries (except last year) and with the 2nd pick we're taking someone with a history. No thank you!







Both Rodgers and Big Ben have missed significant playing time in their careers. Ben's off-the-field issues not withstanding... would you not take either of those QBs if they were available this year, even if you knew they were going to miss some games at some point?



That's Hindsight taking either one. What I don't like is Rosen's injury history and that's well documented. In comment 13770766 Jim in Tampa said:That's Hindsight taking either one. What I don't like is Rosen's injury history and that's well documented.

RE: Rosen Brown Recluse : 6:55 am : link

Quote: The potential for injuries and missed games does scare me a bit, but pocket passers usually miss fewer games than mobile QBs. So it's conceivable that Rosen ends up having a healthier career than Darnold.



One of the professional talent evaluators (don't remember which one) described Rosen as Peyton Manning with a better arm. If true, who wouldn't sign up for that?



Peyton Manning? Haha, sorry but whoever said that is full of it. In comment 13770750 Jim in Tampa said:Peyton Manning? Haha, sorry but whoever said that is full of it.

I'll take either one ZogZerg : 7:29 am : link Most likely Both will be very good NFL QBs.

For me... Milton : 7:35 am : link It's Rosen and it's not even close. They both have excellent physical tools to play the position at a high level, but the difference is this: you hope that Darnold can be a great QB, you know that Rosen will be. And that's a pretty significant difference when you're spending the second pick in the draft on the guy.



You need to do a lot of projecting with Darnold, you don't need to do any with Rosen. And it's not like it's because Rosen has already peaked. He will continue to get better at his craft. And I think a year or two in the weight room (while Eli leads Big Blue to another Super Bowl or two) will make his injury history irrelevant to its future probability.



As for Rosen's so-called personality issues: as best I can tell the main thing is that he's pretentious. He puts a high value on intelligence and he likes to show off by giving longwinded answers to simple questions and using big words where little words are probably more appropriate (i.e., "affluent" instead of "wealthy" or "rich"). It can be annoying, but it's not the end of the world.



And being a show-off is probably part of what drives him to be as good as he is and it will continue to drive him to get better and better. In that sense, it's something that he has in common with OBJ. They love the attention and are motivated to be the best by it.



p.s.--And everybody talks about how Rosen's parents were both super-smart (he a surgeon, she a journalist), but they both also excelled at sports. His father was a nationally ranked ice skater who almost qualified for the Winter Olympics and his mother was the captain of the Princeton lacrosse team. Rosen himself was a nationally ranked tennis player in the under-12 youth division. So the intelligence, the athletic ability, the work ethic, and the competitiveness are clearly in his genes and expressed themselves at an early age.

I would take Rosen jeff57 : 7:42 am : link More accurate, smoother and less turnover prone.

RE: For me... Sean : 7:42 am : link

Quote: It's Rosen and it's not even close. They both have excellent physical tools to play the position at a high level, but the difference is this: you hope that Darnold can be a great QB, you know that Rosen will be. And that's a pretty significant difference when you're spending the second pick in the draft on the guy.



You need to do a lot of projecting with Darnold, you don't need to do any with Rosen. And it's not like it's because Rosen has already peaked. He will continue to get better at his craft. And I think a year or two in the weight room (while Eli leads Big Blue to another Super Bowl or two) will make his injury history irrelevant to its future probability.



As for Rosen's so-called personality issues: as best I can tell the main thing is that he's pretentious. He puts a high value on intelligence and he likes to show off by giving longwinded answers to simple questions and using big words where little words are probably more appropriate (i.e., "affluent" instead of "wealthy" or "rich"). It can be annoying, but it's not the end of the world.



And being a show-off is probably part of what drives him to be as good as he is and it will continue to drive him to get better and better. In that sense, it's something that he has in common with OBJ. They love the attention and are motivated to be the best by it.



p.s.--And everybody talks about how Rosen's parents were both super-smart (he a surgeon, she a journalist), but they both also excelled at sports. His father was a nationally ranked ice skater who almost qualified for the Winter Olympics and his mother was the captain of the Princeton lacrosse team. Rosen himself was a nationally ranked tennis player in the under-12 youth division. So the intelligence, the athletic ability, the work ethic, and the competitiveness are clearly in his genes and expressed themselves at an early age.



Personality doesn’t worry me, but injuries do. I read he hasn’t finished in 12 of his last 20 starts? Concussions? Small build. Yikes!



Also, no QB drafted #2 is sitting behind Eli. Not happening. In comment 13770786 Milton said:Personality doesn’t worry me, but injuries do. I read he hasn’t finished in 12 of his last 20 starts? Concussions? Small build. Yikes!Also, no QB drafted #2 is sitting behind Eli. Not happening.

RE: RE: For me... Milton : 7:46 am : link

Quote:

Also, no QB drafted #2 is sitting behind Eli. Not happening. Why not? Eli will start the season. It's up to him to be productive enough to hold onto his job. I think he will because I'm expecting the Giants to be good next year, assuming they avoid the injury bug. In comment 13770791 Sean said:Why not? Eli will start the season. It's up to him to be productive enough to hold onto his job. I think he will because I'm expecting the Giants to be good next year, assuming they avoid the injury bug.

I am team Rosen. No one else I've seen can throw the ball like he can Heisenberg : 8:14 am : link He's a really, really gifted passer.



The questions with him are his ability to stay healthy and also some of the weird rumblings that he's not well liked by teammates. The other stuff doesn't worry me. He's a very cerebral player, like a Rodgers or either Manning. It's not surprising that he pushes back on coaches.



I can definitely see a path where his personality/durability could cause some problems for his career. That stuff may be overblown though. But, I have no doubt he's a starting NFL QB

I wouldn’t choose either, but speedywheels : 8:21 am : link For the purpose of this discussion my guess is they go Darnold. Rosen seems to have more upside, but Darnold isn’t far behind and the concussion thing is no joke these days...

RE: Darnold. Dankbeerman : 8:23 am : link

Quote: Good arm, good footwork and great poise. Played against far superior defenses than Rosen, Allen, etc. Cool as a cucumber and seems to be at his best when the pressure is on. Handles himself with class always. For me, he checks all the boxes in what I want to see in the successor to Eli.



Played in the same confrence as Rosen. In comment 13770621 redwhiteandbigblue said:Played in the same confrence as Rosen.

josh allen uncledave : 8:36 am : link but for your question: Darnold

RE: RE: RE: For me... Gatorade Dunk : 8:47 am : link

Quote: In comment 13770791 Sean said:





Quote:







Also, no QB drafted #2 is sitting behind Eli. Not happening.



Why not? Eli will start the season. It's up to him to be productive enough to hold onto his job. I think he will because I'm expecting the Giants to be good next year, assuming they avoid the injury bug.

One year max, possibly just part of the pick's rookie year, definitely not two full years. Why not? Because you don't piss away half of a young franchise QB's rookie contract which is when you can build a deep and talented roster without having a $20MM+ cap number at QB.



That's not a knock against Eli, mind you. That's just roster construction and cap economics. That Eli will be 38 going on 39 in the final season of his contract and would represent a $17MM cap savings if cut after 2018 only reinforces that next season would be Eli's last year with the Giants if they draft a QB #2 overall.



As for my choice of either Darnold or Rosen, it's a really tough decision. Darnold definitely needs work - his mechanics are sloppy - but he does seem to have that "it" factor. Rosen, on the other hand, is a much more polished passer - it's easy to watch his film and fall in love with his talent (as Milton has). But, as many have reminded all of us as we've picked Eli apart the past couple of years, the greatest ability for any football player is availability . Rosen's injury history is not something that can be easily dismissed - especially concussions.



I think I'd take Darnold, but it's by a razor-thin margin. Ultimately, I believe that intangibles matter as much as physical talent when it comes to QBs, so I'm willing to bet on "it." In comment 13770794 Milton said:One year max, possibly just part of the pick's rookie year, definitely not two full years. Why not? Because you don't piss away half of a young franchise QB's rookie contract which is when you can build a deep and talented roster without having a $20MM+ cap number at QB.That's not a knock against Eli, mind you. That's just roster construction and cap economics. That Eli will be 38 going on 39 in the final season of his contract and would represent a $17MM cap savings if cut after 2018 only reinforces that next season would be Eli's last year with the Giants if they draft a QB #2 overall.As for my choice of either Darnold or Rosen, it's a really tough decision. Darnold definitely needs work - his mechanics are sloppy - but he does seem to have that "it" factor. Rosen, on the other hand, is a much more polished passer - it's easy to watch his film and fall in love with his talent (as Milton has). But, as many have reminded all of us as we've picked Eli apart the past couple of years, the greatest ability for any football player is. Rosen's injury history is not something that can be easily dismissed - especially concussions.I think I'd take Darnold, but it's by a razor-thin margin. Ultimately, I believe that intangibles matter as much as physical talent when it comes to QBs, so I'm willing to bet on "it."

But it really comes down to who the Browns like anyway.... GFAN52 : 8:47 am : link We get the leftovers.

What does Dave (Sy’56) think? Crispino : 8:48 am : link I want to see his opinion. He’s the only person on this board who will have done an experienced evaluation of both.

If Rosen didn't have the concussion section125 : 8:55 am : link concerns, there really wouldn't be much of a discussion. Rosen is far more polished, with more accurate arm, reads defenses better and is ready to go now.

Darnold has a great arm and you can see the talent. He MAY turn into a great QB.

I am starting to be intrigued by Allen. Big, strong guy with uber string arm, but limited training and somewhat inaccurate.



I think Cleveland wants to win now and therefore Rosen will be their choice. The Giants will chose between Darnold, Allen and Mayfield (who is able to win now, also). IF Gettleman sees enough ability and that minor tweaks can correct his flaws, he will pick Darnold knowing he has two years of Eli to get Darnold fixed.

RE: What does Dave (Sy’56) think? Sammo85 : 9:18 am : link

Quote: I want to see his opinion. He’s the only person on this board who will have done an experienced evaluation of both.



He's indicated Rosen significantly above Darnold. He even has Mayfield ahead of Darnold. In comment 13770849 Crispino said:He's indicated Rosen significantly above Darnold. He even has Mayfield ahead of Darnold.

Rosen, Allen, Darnold Chris L. : 9:22 am : link in that order. If they take Barkley I will throw my TV set out the window (and I LOVE Barkley).

Both are going to be very good UberAlias : 9:29 am : link Both big time talents. If forced, I'm taking Darnold. He's the better athlete. But who has the better career will likely come down to situation.

If Cleveland takes Darnold...... Simms11 : 9:36 am : link Will the Giants take Rosen? I suppose they would if he’s cleared all the medical hurdles. He’s certainly got top blue-chip talent. Maybe a year behind Eli and in the weight room would do wonders for him?! I just do not see the Giants passing on a potential Franchise QB being in this position. Eli is on his way out if not next year, then the year after. This to me is a no brainer.

Browns scenario I would hope the Giants don't bite at GFAN52 : 9:41 am : link We have too many needs to move up one spot. The following is from Cleveland.com sports page:



Say the Giants want Rosen, and the Browns make it clear they might make another deal with a team that wants Rosen at No. 1, and then happily take their quarterback at No. 4.



The Giants jump. Last year, San Francisco got two third-round picks and a fourth-rounder to move back from No. 2 to No. 3 so Chicago could move up and grab Trubisky. The cost for No. 1 is even more. So the Browns move from No. 1 to No. 2 and get a second-rounder and two thirds (one this year, one next) from the Giants.

I like the idea of Darnold over Rosen LG in NYC : 9:42 am : link (didn't watch enough of either of them to give an informed opinion)



A bigger, more athletic, more mobile QB who can make plays when things around him aren't perfect. I like that more than the perfect passer who can't do much else.

Mark Sanchez Painless62 : 9:53 am : link I don't know why, but Darnold seems to have shades of Mark Sanchez in him. I think the pick will be Allen or a trade down. Rosen has had too many injuries and most importantly concussions. I just don't think his dad will allow him to have a lengthy career.

. arcarsenal : 10:05 am : link I get why people worry about Darnold.. they see the uniform and think of Matt Barkley, Mark Sanchez, and Matt Leinart - but I think Darnold is better prospect than any of those guys were.



Darnold had a bad OL this year. I definitely think that hurt him a bit. It was better in 2016 - and his play reflected that.



I think the consensus is that Rosen is the better talent, but carries a fair amount of risk. I love the arm and the ability - he has really sound mechanics. I'm not even that worried about the personality (though I definitely think the Jay Cutler comp has a little bit of merit) - but the head injuries have to be a factor when you're considering a player this high in the draft.



I get why many are enamored with Allen - as I said before, I just find him hard to evaluate. One Power5 opponent in his career and he was dreadful in that game. But then you see some of the throws he makes and drool.



I still maintain that Lamar Jackson will be a massive threat in the right system with good coaching, but he won't be in play @ 2. The only way he's even in the conversation is if we go a different direction 2nd overall and then want to make a play to get him later.. which I still like the idea of. But it'll be harder to do.

RE: If Rosen didn't have the concussion aimrocky : 10:07 am : link

Quote: concerns, there really wouldn't be much of a discussion. Rosen is far more polished, with more accurate arm, reads defenses better and is ready to go now.

Darnold has a great arm and you can see the talent. He MAY turn into a great QB.



Couldn't agree more. I'm with Sy as in I like Rosen a little more than Darnold, but the injury concerns are there. Not too worried about the character issues. He's a smart guy who shares his opinions. I think that's being overly scrutinized. In comment 13770862 section125 said:Couldn't agree more. I'm with Sy as in I like Rosen a little more than Darnold, but the injury concerns are there. Not too worried about the character issues. He's a smart guy who shares his opinions. I think that's being overly scrutinized.

It's extremely important for the Giants not to tip their hand Milton : 10:12 am : link Even if it's clear the Giants will draft a QB, it shouldn't be clear which one. And it shouldn't even be clear that they are going to draft a QB. Eli should get his $5M roster bonus in March and free agency should be business as usual, building the team up for a Super Bowl run, not tearing it down for a rebuild.



Two years ago the Eagles signed Bradford to big money and then trade up for Wentz. Last year the Bears signed Glennon for big money and then traded up for Trubisky. Over the next three months, don't believe half of what you see and none of what you hear.

I believe the Giants JonC : 10:20 am : link will try and secure Darnold, and it will be very interesting to see how DG handles the next three months.



I'm really pulling for Josh Allen to blow Cleveland away. bceagle05 : 10:22 am : link It would make everything much easier.

Jon C LG in NYC : 10:22 am : link who is your QB pick - if you had any of them available to you?



or would you take one?

RE: I believe the Giants GFAN52 : 10:25 am : link

Quote: will try and secure Darnold, and it will be very interesting to see how DG handles the next three months.



Depends how enamored the Browns are with Darnold or Rosen, as I don't see Gettleman trading up to secure the Giants' preference. In comment 13771034 JonC said:Depends how enamored the Browns are with Darnold or Rosen, as I don't see Gettleman trading up to secure the Giants' preference.

Darnold is a TO machine, and Rosen is a health and locker room risk Jint Fan in Buc Land : 10:29 am : link But yeah if we have to waste a pick on one of them then the consensus pretty much is in Darnold's Camp which makes sense when you consider you can probably coach him out of his problems where Rosen are intrinsic.



I've been pretty impressed with rosen's arm but how much of that matters when you consider the other things.

RE: . Milton : 10:31 am : link

Quote: I still maintain that Lamar Jackson will be a massive threat in the right system with good coaching. And by the right system you mean a system tailored towards his very specific talents. And then what do you do when he gets hurt? Are you really willing to commit to an offensive system that depends on a trio of QBs who are really just RBs with a strong arm? I'd rather draft Rosen and go back to the vertical play-action offense that's won the Giants every Super Bowl they've won to date. In comment 13770990 arcarsenal said:And by the right system you mean a system tailored towards his very specific talents. And then what do you do when he gets hurt? Are you really willing to commit to an offensive system that depends on a trio of QBs who are really just RBs with a strong arm? I'd rather draft Rosen and go back to the vertical play-action offense that's won the Giants every Super Bowl they've won to date.

How are we still not talking about Baker Mayfield by the way? Jint Fan in Buc Land : 10:32 am : link Sure the guy has the temperament of Odell but again there are reports that rosen's teammates don't really seem to like him so how does that not get factored in heavily the same way

RE: I'd pick Darnold Milton : 10:48 am : link

Quote: . Which is why you believe that's who the Giants want. In comment 13771068 JonC said:Which is why you believe that's who the Giants want.

RE: RE: I'd pick Darnold JonC : 10:56 am : link

Quote: In comment 13771068 JonC said:





Quote:





.



Which is why you believe that's who the Giants want.



No, Darnold has the makeup and tools and UPSIDE NYG will prefer, and Rosen's medical dossier will contribute to a slightly lower grade. In comment 13771115 Milton said:No, Darnold has the makeup and tools and UPSIDE NYG will prefer, and Rosen's medical dossier will contribute to a slightly lower grade.

There are personality types of all stripes, sizes, and colors... Milton : 10:58 am : link ...that have won Super Bowls. Brett Favre, Eli Manning, Peyton Manning, Tom Brady, Joe Montana, Phil Simms, Russell Wilson, Drew Brees, Aaron Rodgers...personality-wise these guys have nothing in common.



Rosen's personality is a non-issue. If he is working hard in practice, working hard learning the playbook, studying his opponent on film, and most importantly, finding the open man and getting the team in the end zone, his teammates will love him. This is the NFL, not High School.

RE: RE: . arcarsenal : 10:59 am : link

Quote: In comment 13770990 arcarsenal said:





Quote:





I still maintain that Lamar Jackson will be a massive threat in the right system with good coaching.



And by the right system you mean a system tailored towards his very specific talents. And then what do you do when he gets hurt? Are you really willing to commit to an offensive system that depends on a trio of QBs who are really just RBs with a strong arm? I'd rather draft Rosen and go back to the vertical play-action offense that's won the Giants every Super Bowl they've won to date.



I don't think you necessarily have to make it so that it's a system that only mobile, college-style QB's can play in.



The Texans went into the season with Tom Savage under center and then he was replaced by Watson early on - they're totally different players but they didn't have to make radical systemic changes. In comment 13771069 Milton said:I don't think you necessarily have to make it so that it's a system that only mobile, college-style QB's can play in.The Texans went into the season with Tom Savage under center and then he was replaced by Watson early on - they're totally different players but they didn't have to make radical systemic changes.

It's unfortunate with Lamar Jackson Powerclean765 : 11:00 am : link He's gonna get killed in the NFL - he isn't a thrower. But he's one of the most exciting players you'll ever see.



But that stuff just doesn't work in the NFL. You'd have to be crazy to spend a 1st round pick on him, or even a 2nd or 3rd. What's the point?



The NFL, even today, remains a league where QBs need to drop back, read a defense and deliver the football on time, quickly and accurately.

RE: It's unfortunate with Lamar Jackson GFAN52 : 11:04 am : link

Quote: He's gonna get killed in the NFL - he isn't a thrower. But he's one of the most exciting players you'll ever see.



But that stuff just doesn't work in the NFL. You'd have to be crazy to spend a 1st round pick on him, or even a 2nd or 3rd. What's the point?



The NFL, even today, remains a league where QBs need to drop back, read a defense and deliver the football on time, quickly and accurately.



Reminds of RGIII In comment 13771157 Powerclean765 said:Reminds of RGIII

RE: RE: RE: I'd pick Darnold Milton : 11:08 am : link

Quote: In comment 13771115 Milton said:





Quote:





In comment 13771068 JonC said:





Quote:





.



Which is why you believe that's who the Giants want.







No, Darnold has the makeup and tools and UPSIDE NYG will prefer, and Rosen's medical dossier will contribute to a slightly lower grade. Gettleman is a film junkie. Rosen has plenty of upside and will have the higher grade by a significant margin based on the film; and the injury concern--if there is one at all--won't be nearly enough to make up for the difference.



Rosen is more of vertical play-action offense QB and Darnold may have the better future in a West Coast offense. I think Dorsey will prefer Darnold and Gettleman will prefer Rosen. Which is why it's important for Gettleman to play his cards better than Accorsi did when the Chargers took the Giants to the cleaners and came away with the QB they wanted all along. In comment 13771136 JonC said:Gettleman is a film junkie. Rosen has plenty of upside and will have the higher grade by a significant margin based on the film; and the injury concern--if there is one at all--won't be nearly enough to make up for the difference.Rosen is more of vertical play-action offense QB and Darnold may have the better future in a West Coast offense. I think Dorsey will prefer Darnold and Gettleman will prefer Rosen. Which is why it's important for Gettleman to play his cards better than Accorsi did when the Chargers took the Giants to the cleaners and came away with the QB they wanted all along.

Definitely. Powerclean765 : 11:11 am : link Not the exact same player but will ultimately fail for the same reason.



I've seen him compared to Vick but Vick was an underrated passer. He could be laser accurate and had a cannon from any arm angle. Far better thrower than Jackson.



All that being said - I think Jackson's better than Deshaun Watson who looked very good as a rookie. But so did RG3.

It's a good problem to have, fortunately JonC : 11:12 am : link and plenty of leverage to trade down if their target is gone to the Browns.



. arcarsenal : 11:13 am : link



Not every fast, African American QB is RGIII.



The team around Jackson sucked this year.



Here's what one scout had to say about him...



Quote: "[Jackson's] upside is scary. His flaws are correctable compared to what he was his first year as he's already made a substantial jump. No reason to believe he won't make bigger leaps. His athleticism and speed are different-level-type stuff. I did Cam Newton coming out and know Mike Vick well; [Jackson] is more advanced in the passing game than either of them when they came out. [Jackson] will be fine sitting in the pocket and getting hit on the chin. It's the reason his toughness is seen already as arguably his best quality, because he forces himself to stay in there wanting to show he's a true quarterback. A lot of the stuff people are saying about Jackson are the same things that were said about Watson.Not every fast, African American QB is RGIII.The team around Jackson sucked this year.Here's what one scout had to say about him...

RE: . Sean : 11:18 am : link

Quote: A lot of the stuff people are saying about Jackson are the same things that were said about Watson.



Not every fast, African American QB is RGIII.



The team around Jackson sucked this year.



Here's what one scout had to say about him...







Quote:





"[Jackson's] upside is scary. His flaws are correctable compared to what he was his first year as he's already made a substantial jump. No reason to believe he won't make bigger leaps. His athleticism and speed are different-level-type stuff. I did Cam Newton coming out and know Mike Vick well; [Jackson] is more advanced in the passing game than either of them when they came out. [Jackson] will be fine sitting in the pocket and getting hit on the chin. It's the reason his toughness is seen already as arguably his best quality, because he forces himself to stay in there wanting to show he's a true quarterback.







What’s your action plan to take him, arc? You can’t take him at 2 & I HATE trading down. As I mentioned the other night, if the Giants do not like Darnold/Allen/Rosen I want Barkley. Now you need to trade up to get back into the mid first round. In comment 13771192 arcarsenal said:What’s your action plan to take him, arc? You can’t take him at 2 & I HATE trading down. As I mentioned the other night, if the Giants do not like Darnold/Allen/Rosen I want Barkley. Now you need to trade up to get back into the mid first round.

People bring up RGIII like it's a bad thing Go Terps : 11:21 am : link RGIII's rookie year:



Passing: 3200 yards, 20/5, 8.1 YPA (led NFL)

Rushing: 815 yards, 8 TDs, 6.8 YPA (led NFL)



The Redskins were 4th in the NFL that season with 436 points scored...more than the Giants have scored in any season since 1963.



The problem with RGIII wasn't how he played. His problem was Dan Snyder.



I see Lamar Jackson as a better prospect than RGIII. His ceiling in the NFL is through the roof; higher IMO than any of the other prospects on this board.

arcarsenal, if that's directed at me I'm insulted. Powerclean765 : 11:22 am : link I evaluated him on the criteria I mentioned - being a thrower. Dropping back and reading a D from the pocket. Accurate, on time delivery of the football.



It has zero to do with race. RG3 just happened to be a good example of a guy who had the same issues. So did Johnny Football and Tim Tebow.



The only guy who brought race into it was you.

RE: . section125 : 11:22 am : link

Quote: A lot of the stuff people are saying about Jackson are the same things that were said about Watson.



Not every fast, African American QB is RGIII.



The team around Jackson sucked this year.



Here's what one scout had to say about him...







Quote:





"[Jackson's] upside is scary. His flaws are correctable compared to what he was his first year as he's already made a substantial jump. No reason to believe he won't make bigger leaps. His athleticism and speed are different-level-type stuff. I did Cam Newton coming out and know Mike Vick well; [Jackson] is more advanced in the passing game than either of them when they came out. [Jackson] will be fine sitting in the pocket and getting hit on the chin. It's the reason his toughness is seen already as arguably his best quality, because he forces himself to stay in there wanting to show he's a true quarterback.







I suppose it is true. I liked RGIII, thought he'd be good and still think he would have been if Wash. didn't ruin his knee.

I really liked Watson because he was a winner and a thrower first who could make things happen with his feet. Liked him better than Trubisky and Mahommes.



I probably haven't seen enough of Jackson, but what I did I do not see Watson. In comment 13771192 arcarsenal said:I suppose it is true. I liked RGIII, thought he'd be good and still think he would have been if Wash. didn't ruin his knee.I really liked Watson because he was a winner and a thrower first who could make things happen with his feet. Liked him better than Trubisky and Mahommes.I probably haven't seen enough of Jackson, but what I did I do not see Watson.

RE: arcarsenal, if that's directed at me I'm insulted. arcarsenal : 11:25 am : link

Quote: I evaluated him on the criteria I mentioned - being a thrower. Dropping back and reading a D from the pocket. Accurate, on time delivery of the football.



It has zero to do with race. RG3 just happened to be a good example of a guy who had the same issues. So did Johnny Football and Tim Tebow.



The only guy who brought race into it was you.



It was a general statement. If I was directing it at you, I would have said so.



People have a preconceived notion of black QB's as guys who just scramble and can't throw - not everyone, not anyone specifically, but some of the things I read about Jackson definitely come from that place.



Hell, I saw someone here refer to Jamies Winston as a scrambler a few weeks ago. That's not his game at all. In comment 13771215 Powerclean765 said:It was a general statement. If I was directing it at you, I would have said so.People have a preconceived notion of black QB's as guys who just scramble and can't throw - not everyone, not anyone specifically, but some of the things I read about Jackson definitely come from that place.Hell, I saw someone here refer to Jamies Winston as a scrambler a few weeks ago. That's not his game at all.

RE: RE: . arcarsenal : 11:27 am : link

Quote: In comment 13771192 arcarsenal said:





Quote:





A lot of the stuff people are saying about Jackson are the same things that were said about Watson.



Not every fast, African American QB is RGIII.



The team around Jackson sucked this year.



Here's what one scout had to say about him...







Quote:





"[Jackson's] upside is scary. His flaws are correctable compared to what he was his first year as he's already made a substantial jump. No reason to believe he won't make bigger leaps. His athleticism and speed are different-level-type stuff. I did Cam Newton coming out and know Mike Vick well; [Jackson] is more advanced in the passing game than either of them when they came out. [Jackson] will be fine sitting in the pocket and getting hit on the chin. It's the reason his toughness is seen already as arguably his best quality, because he forces himself to stay in there wanting to show he's a true quarterback.











What’s your action plan to take him, arc? You can’t take him at 2 & I HATE trading down. As I mentioned the other night, if the Giants do not like Darnold/Allen/Rosen I want Barkley. Now you need to trade up to get back into the mid first round.



We'd likely have to move back into the tail end of the 1st round - but I don't think we'd have to move up that far.



BPA at 2, buy back into rd. 1 to take Jackson. Probably the only way to do it. I wouldn't take him 2nd overall because I think you can get a real stud there and still get him later in the round. In comment 13771198 Sean said:We'd likely have to move back into the tail end of the 1st round - but I don't think we'd have to move up that far.BPA at 2, buy back into rd. 1 to take Jackson. Probably the only way to do it. I wouldn't take him 2nd overall because I think you can get a real stud there and still get him later in the round.

Troy Aikman, another UCLA Alum..... Simms11 : 11:56 am : link played in the NFL for 12 years. He only played a full 16 game schedule 3 times however, but he also won 3 Super Bowls too! There’s not many Ironmen like Eli in this league. That’s why you need a solid back up now, as well. I could see the Giants taking Rosen, given he’s cleared medically and give him an opportunity to sit and build up some NFL strength in a weight room too. Rosen is clearly the best passer in the class. He’s an Aaron Rodgers in terms of arm and accuracy. My only concern with him is mobility. Tom Brady isn’t the most nimble of QBs, but can move around well enough to give himself a chance and that’s what I see from Rosen too. I’d be pretty excited to get a QB of his caliber.