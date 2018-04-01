Jets willing to trade up for QB Giantsfan79 : 1/4/2018 11:50 am

Quote:

Maccagnan said he'd be interested in trading up for any position if he felt it was worth it, but we all know it's apples and oranges when it comes to quarterbacks and other positions. By acknowledging he's open to going up for a quarterback, Maccagnan is basically saying he's willing to pay the enormous price it would take to make such a move.

- ( means the Giants would pick 6th + whatever other picks they get. 6 seems like a better place to draft oline or maybe linebacker. Or maybe even QB if you like Mayfield or Allen. Link - ( New Window

Why do fans not get this? Sean : 1/4/2018 11:52 am : link Why are we trading down to DRAFT FOR NEED? That is what has gotten us into this mess. This team needs everything.

RE: Why do fans not get this? bLiTz 2k : 1/4/2018 11:54 am : link

Quote: Why are we trading down to DRAFT FOR NEED? That is what has gotten us into this mess. This team needs everything.



Absolutely the team needs everything...so trading down would mean more picks to bring in more talent.



Your statement is kind of contradictory. In comment 13771302 Sean said:Absolutely the team needs everything...so trading down would mean more picks to bring in more talent.Your statement is kind of contradictory.

The Giants are not trading the 2 pick to the Jets twostepgiants : 1/4/2018 11:55 am : link So they can draft a QB.



It will never ever happen.



Could you imagine the fallout if the Jets land a franshise QB with a pick the Giants traded them?

RE: RE: Why do fans not get this? Sean : 1/4/2018 11:57 am : link

Quote: In comment 13771302 Sean said:





Quote:





Why are we trading down to DRAFT FOR NEED? That is what has gotten us into this mess. This team needs everything.







Absolutely the team needs everything...so trading down would mean more picks to bring in more talent.



Your statement is kind of contradictory.



I’d hate to pass up on a potential franchise QB or stud like Barkley after suffering through this season. In comment 13771310 bLiTz 2k said:I’d hate to pass up on a potential franchise QB or stud like Barkley after suffering through this season.

also... mphbullet36 : 1/4/2018 11:57 am : link not a chance the giants gift wrap the jets a franchise QB...for no other reason that the media and fan backlash if the QB the Jets selected with the Giants pick turns out to be amazing and wins them a superbowl.



there too much that can go wrong with that IMO

No thanks Rflairr : 1/4/2018 11:58 am : link I’d rather just draft Rosen

RE: Why do fans not get this? Lefty : 1/4/2018 11:58 am : link

Quote: Why are we trading down to DRAFT FOR NEED? That is what has gotten us into this mess. This team needs everything.



Thats completely false. Its so off base I dont know where to begin.



You simply want to force a QB. The Giants have an elite QB, clearly capable of playing for another 3 years. They also have an offensive line that precludes the possibility of any QB of being successful.



Both QBS in this draft are eh. Yet you want to force a QB, which is exactly what you claim to be against.



Trade down, take CHubb, Barkley or Nelson, all better players than the QBS, pick up an extra first round pick next year, that is the only sane decision.



Anyone who watches the Giants this year and concludes QB is even near the top of the problems, simply knows nothing about football. In comment 13771302 Sean said:Thats completely false. Its so off base I dont know where to begin.You simply want to force a QB. The Giants have an elite QB, clearly capable of playing for another 3 years. They also have an offensive line that precludes the possibility of any QB of being successful.Both QBS in this draft are eh. Yet you want to force a QB, which is exactly what you claim to be against.Trade down, take CHubb, Barkley or Nelson, all better players than the QBS, pick up an extra first round pick next year, that is the only sane decision.Anyone who watches the Giants this year and concludes QB is even near the top of the problems, simply knows nothing about football.

RE: The Giants are not trading the 2 pick to the Jets Section331 : 1/4/2018 11:59 am : link

Quote: So they can draft a QB.



It will never ever happen.



Could you imagine the fallout if the Jets land a franshise QB with a pick the Giants traded them?



Who cares? If the Giants aren’t picking a QB, they shouldn’t make a trade because it’s the Jets? That would be a Mets move.



If they don’t want a QB, trade the pick to the highest bidder. If that happens to be the Jets, and the guy they get ends up being a franchise QB, good for them. It shouldn’t impact how the Giants conduct their business. In comment 13771314 twostepgiants said:Who cares? If the Giants aren’t picking a QB, they shouldn’t make a trade because it’s the Jets? That would be a Mets move.If they don’t want a QB, trade the pick to the highest bidder. If that happens to be the Jets, and the guy they get ends up being a franchise QB, good for them. It shouldn’t impact how the Giants conduct their business.

RE: RE: Why do fans not get this? Sean : 1/4/2018 12:00 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13771302 Sean said:





Quote:





Why are we trading down to DRAFT FOR NEED? That is what has gotten us into this mess. This team needs everything.







Thats completely false. Its so off base I dont know where to begin.



You simply want to force a QB. The Giants have an elite QB, clearly capable of playing for another 3 years. They also have an offensive line that precludes the possibility of any QB of being successful.



Both QBS in this draft are eh. Yet you want to force a QB, which is exactly what you claim to be against.



Trade down, take CHubb, Barkley or Nelson, all better players than the QBS, pick up an extra first round pick next year, that is the only sane decision.



Anyone who watches the Giants this year and concludes QB is even near the top of the problems, simply knows nothing about football.



Giants are drafting for 2022 as much as they are drafting for 2018. In comment 13771329 Lefty said:Giants are drafting for 2022 as much as they are drafting for 2018.

RE: The Giants are not trading the 2 pick to the Jets baadbill : 1/4/2018 12:00 pm : link

Quote: So they can draft a QB.



It will never ever happen.



Could you imagine the fallout if the Jets land a franshise QB with a pick the Giants traded them?



By the same logic, could you image the fallout if the Giants select a RB or DE and pass on a QB who turns out to be a superstar? In comment 13771314 twostepgiants said:By the same logic, could you image the fallout if the Giants select a RB or DE and pass on a QB who turns out to be a superstar?

Ask Cleveland how trading down has worked out Toastt34 : 1/4/2018 12:00 pm : link for them. Ironically, I think Cleveland is our only legit trade partner.

RE: RE: The Giants are not trading the 2 pick to the Jets Ten Ton Hammer : 1/4/2018 12:01 pm : link

Quote:

If they don’t want a QB, trade the pick to the highest bidder.



Why not just draft the best available player if it's not a QB? Not a fan of overthinking it. In comment 13771331 Section331 said:Why not just draft the best available player if it's not a QB? Not a fan of overthinking it.

RE: also... Bill L : 1/4/2018 12:01 pm : link

Quote: not a chance the giants gift wrap the jets a franchise QB...for no other reason that the media and fan backlash if the QB the Jets selected with the Giants pick turns out to be amazing and wins them a superbowl.



there too much that can go wrong with that IMO IMO, that would be the stupidest reason imaginable to not do a trade if they otherwise thought that the team could be more greatly improved.



But as Fernando says, "it's better to look good that to feel [or be] good" I guess. In comment 13771323 mphbullet36 said:IMO, that would be the stupidest reason imaginable to not do a trade if they otherwise thought that the team could be more greatly improved.But as Fernando says, "it's better to look good that to feel [or be] good" I guess.

RE: Why do fans not get this? Section331 : 1/4/2018 12:02 pm : link

Quote: Why are we trading down to DRAFT FOR NEED? That is what has gotten us into this mess. This team needs everything.



You answered your own question. The fact that the Giants need everything is exactly why the should trade down (provided they don’t want or like any of the QB’s available). Use the extra picks to fill places of need. In comment 13771302 Sean said:You answered your own question. The fact that the Giants need everything is exactly why the should trade down (provided they don’t want or like any of the QB’s available). Use the extra picks to fill places of need.

If the Giants run their franchise bLiTz 2k : 1/4/2018 12:03 pm : link based on the media attention of the fucking Jets, than we are in worse shape that any of us thought.



You would like to think FANS care entirely more about that kind of nonsense. If it makes sense for hte Giants to trade down with the Jets (i.e. theyre NOT SOLD on the top QBs), then they are going to do it.



The fact that they are trading down from 2 in the first place would suggest that they dont believe in those guys anyway.



This Giants wont send a pick to the Jets narrative due to the perception is total hogwash and needs to stop.



RE: The Giants are not trading the 2 pick to the Jets Motley Two : 1/4/2018 12:04 pm : link

Quote: So they can draft a QB.



It will never ever happen.



Could you imagine the fallout if the Jets land a franshise QB with a pick the Giants traded them?



I actually can't imagine it. Dallas, Washington & Philly, yes I could imagine it, but I don't care about New York sports-tabloid dick measuring and that's all it would amount to. In comment 13771314 twostepgiants said:I actually can't imagine it. Dallas, Washington & Philly, yes I could imagine it, but I don't care about New York sports-tabloid dick measuring and that's all it would amount to.

RE: RE: also... mphbullet36 : 1/4/2018 12:06 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13771323 mphbullet36 said:





Quote:





not a chance the giants gift wrap the jets a franchise QB...for no other reason that the media and fan backlash if the QB the Jets selected with the Giants pick turns out to be amazing and wins them a superbowl.



there too much that can go wrong with that IMO



IMO, that would be the stupidest reason imaginable to not do a trade if they otherwise thought that the team could be more greatly improved.



But as Fernando says, "it's better to look good that to feel [or be] good" I guess.



you say that now, but you also are a fan and don't run a business.



The giants and jets are competitors in the same market. You don't think every sport doesn't function like this. Why do you think teams don't usually make trades in division or to rivals...sports are a business that compete for fan revenue. It obviously does matter. In comment 13771339 Bill L said:you say that now, but you also are a fan and don't run a business.The giants and jets are competitors in the same market. You don't think every sport doesn't function like this. Why do you think teams don't usually make trades in division or to rivals...sports are a business that compete for fan revenue. It obviously does matter.

RE: RE: RE: The Giants are not trading the 2 pick to the Jets Section331 : 1/4/2018 12:06 pm : link

Quote:

Why not just draft the best available player if it's not a QB? Not a fan of overthinking it.



Because of value. QB is by far the most important position on the field, therefore worthy of a top pick. When you have so many needs in so many areas, how much better is the edge rusher you take at 2 than the OL you take at 6? You still fill a position with a guy who should perform for you over the better part of a decade, and you have 2 or 3 additional premium picks to increase the overall talent level. In comment 13771338 Ten Ton Hammer said:Because of value. QB is by far the most important position on the field, therefore worthy of a top pick. When you have so many needs in so many areas, how much better is the edge rusher you take at 2 than the OL you take at 6? You still fill a position with a guy who should perform for you over the better part of a decade, and you have 2 or 3 additional premium picks to increase the overall talent level.

RE: RE: RE: Why do fans not get this? Lefty : 1/4/2018 12:07 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13771329 Lefty said:





Quote:





In comment 13771302 Sean said:





Quote:





Why are we trading down to DRAFT FOR NEED? That is what has gotten us into this mess. This team needs everything.







Thats completely false. Its so off base I dont know where to begin.



You simply want to force a QB. The Giants have an elite QB, clearly capable of playing for another 3 years. They also have an offensive line that precludes the possibility of any QB of being successful.



Both QBS in this draft are eh. Yet you want to force a QB, which is exactly what you claim to be against.



Trade down, take CHubb, Barkley or Nelson, all better players than the QBS, pick up an extra first round pick next year, that is the only sane decision.



Anyone who watches the Giants this year and concludes QB is even near the top of the problems, simply knows nothing about football.







Giants are drafting for 2022 as much as they are drafting for 2018. Which is why you dont force a QB, when there is not one worth it in this draft.



They have one ol under contract next year and hes awful. In comment 13771333 Sean said:Which is why you dont force a QB, when there is not one worth it in this draft.They have one ol under contract next year and hes awful.

RE: RE: RE: RE: The Giants are not trading the 2 pick to the Jets Ten Ton Hammer : 1/4/2018 12:13 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13771338 Ten Ton Hammer said:





Quote:







Why not just draft the best available player if it's not a QB? Not a fan of overthinking it.







Because of value. QB is by far the most important position on the field, therefore worthy of a top pick. When you have so many needs in so many areas, how much better is the edge rusher you take at 2 than the OL you take at 6? You still fill a position with a guy who should perform for you over the better part of a decade, and you have 2 or 3 additional premium picks to increase the overall talent level.



If the edge rusher is special or has the higher chance of being special, then he's probably worth more than the player who may be drafted at 6. Probably. Not saying it's a guarantee. Overall talent level does need to improve, but you don't just need guys who can play snaps. You can find that other ways. They lack differencemakers. The performance at DE this year illustrates that best, but also at RB and offensive line. At all three positions, they have some NFL-level talent, but none that can change a game. In comment 13771356 Section331 said:If the edge rusher is special or has the higher chance of being special, then he's probably worth more than the player who may be drafted at 6. Probably. Not saying it's a guarantee. Overall talent level does need to improve, but you don't just need guys who can play snaps. You can find that other ways. They lack differencemakers. The performance at DE this year illustrates that best, but also at RB and offensive line. At all three positions, they have some NFL-level talent, but none that can change a game.

It's really simple fkap : 1/4/2018 12:13 pm : link If the Giants thinks there's a Franchise QB, they'll select him. If they don't think one is star material, they'll consider a trade or another position. They're not picking one just because the Jets think one is a franchise QB.



Can you imagine the fallout if the giants pick a meh QB when they could have traded for multiple picks?

The Colts helped the Giants franchise out more than we will ever know Matt in SGS : 1/4/2018 12:16 pm : link Being at #2 with 2 Franchise QBs available is a Godsend. Stay where they are and pick your QB and be settled there for the next 15 years. End of story.

RE: Why do fans not get this? Boy Cord : 1/4/2018 12:16 pm : link

Quote: Why are we trading down to DRAFT FOR NEED? That is what has gotten us into this mess. This team needs everything.



So you're saying that a trade down has never worked? You trade down because you feel the sum of the picks you get will be greater than the one player you would have selected. In some cases, a team has numerous players with similar ratings. They may even be able to get one of those players with a trade down in addition to more picks. In comment 13771302 Sean said:So you're saying that a trade down has never worked? You trade down because you feel the sum of the picks you get will be greater than the one player you would have selected. In some cases, a team has numerous players with similar ratings. They may even be able to get one of those players with a trade down in addition to more picks.

Why would the Giants trade the pick Simms11 : 1/4/2018 12:18 pm : link to the JETS so they can pick a Franchise QB, if we need one as well? Wouldn’t we just draft the QB? I can’t imagine DG passing on either of the top two QB prospects to draft another QB graded lower at 6?!

I'd trade with the Jets giants#1 : 1/4/2018 12:18 pm : link who cares if they play in the same city.



Giants get: #6, #38, #80, 2018 1st, 2018 3rd

Jets get: #2



Assuming two QBs go 1-2, the Giants are then guaranteed to get one of: Barkley, Fitzpatrick, Nelson, Chubb, best LT prospect.



Due to position premiums, Nelson is probably the most likely from that group (though if Denver goes QB, 2 of them could be on the board) which would instantly improve the OL. Then grab more OL depth and maybe a game breaking RB with 2 (or more) of the 4 remaining top 80 picks in 2018.



Add Nelson, a FA OL or 2, and another OL in the 2nd/3rd and they could potentially remake the OL in one offseason.



RE: Why would the Giants trade the pick giants#1 : 1/4/2018 12:19 pm : link

Quote: to the JETS so they can pick a Franchise QB, if we need one as well? Wouldn’t we just draft the QB? I can’t imagine DG passing on either of the top two QB prospects to draft another QB graded lower at 6?!



Only reason we trade the pick is if they are convinced Webb can be a franchise QB or is at least as likely as the rest of these guys. In comment 13771403 Simms11 said:Only reason we trade the pick is if they are convinced Webb can be a franchise QB or is at least as likely as the rest of these guys.

RE: If the Giants run their franchise baadbill : 1/4/2018 12:20 pm : link

Quote: ... This Giants wont send a pick to the Jets narrative due to the perception is total hogwash and needs to stop.



lol ... as though everything else being said on BBI isn't the exact same bullshit ... it's fun and I participate ... but I do so fully aware that literally everything said here is pure bullshit ... fun but bullshit ... the only people with any knowledge are the pros and they aren't talking ... the rest of us are just bullshit artists (some less so and others more so, but at the end of the day, everyone is just an amateur) In comment 13771347 bLiTz 2k said:lol ... as though everything else being said on BBI isn't the exact same bullshit ... it's fun and I participate ... but I do so fully aware that literally everything said here is pure bullshit ... fun but bullshit ... the only people with any knowledge are the pros and they aren't talking ... the rest of us are just bullshit artists (some less so and others more so, but at the end of the day, everyone is just an amateur)

RE: RE: Why do fans not get this? cokeduplt : 1/4/2018 12:20 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13771302 Sean said:





Quote:





Why are we trading down to DRAFT FOR NEED? That is what has gotten us into this mess. This team needs everything.







Thats completely false. Its so off base I dont know where to begin.



You simply want to force a QB. The Giants have an elite QB, clearly capable of playing for another 3 years. They also have an offensive line that precludes the possibility of any QB of being successful.



Both QBS in this draft are eh. Yet you want to force a QB, which is exactly what you claim to be against.



Trade down, take CHubb, Barkley or Nelson, all better players than the QBS, pick up an extra first round pick next year, that is the only sane decision.



Anyone who watches the Giants this year and concludes QB is even near the top of the problems, simply knows nothing about football.





You must be joking, no way Eli is till elite or can clearly play for three more years. If gettleman thinks one of the QBS are franchise QBs he will pick them st number 2 In comment 13771329 Lefty said:You must be joking, no way Eli is till elite or can clearly play for three more years. If gettleman thinks one of the QBS are franchise QBs he will pick them st number 2

There is no way cjd2404 : 1/4/2018 12:22 pm : link to know what direction the Giants will go. This whole franchise QB at 2 the Giants WILL select him is nonsense. The Giants may feel they do have 1 or 2 more productive years from Eli, and that Webb is the real deal.

They may look at Webb and say he is never going to be better than a backup.



They may say that Nelson is the best O-line and will anchor the line for the next 10+ years and go with him.



They may have all the QBs ranked really close and be willing to go with someone other than Rosen or Darnold. Trading back with the Jets might get them a ton of value and they still get their man.



Hell, Cleveland might go after Cousins or Bridgewater or name your veteran QB and not draft a QB at 1 and trade back to get a bunch more picks anyway...



It is way too early.

No trade partner should be off the table Dave in PA : 1/4/2018 12:27 pm : link The Jets should be forced to pay an insane amount, but if DG and co are refusing to trade with the Jets because they aren’t 100% confident in the decision hey are making and don’t want it to blow up in their faces, I think we’ve hired the wrong man for the job.

RE: I'd trade with the Jets SJGiant : 1/4/2018 12:29 pm : link

Quote: who cares if they play in the same city.



Giants get: #6, #38, #80, 2018 1st, 2018 3rd

Jets get: #2

.



You mean 2019 1st, 2019 3rd. We are in 2018 already. In comment 13771406 giants#1 said:You mean 2019 1st, 2019 3rd. We are in 2018 already.

RE: RE: I'd trade with the Jets giants#1 : 1/4/2018 12:36 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13771406 giants#1 said:





Quote:





who cares if they play in the same city.



Giants get: #6, #38, #80, 2018 1st, 2018 3rd

Jets get: #2

.







You mean 2019 1st, 2019 3rd. We are in 2018 already.



Yes, thanks! In comment 13771442 SJGiant said:Yes, thanks!

RE: RE: RE: Why do fans not get this? Lefty : 1/4/2018 12:42 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13771329 Lefty said:





Quote:





In comment 13771302 Sean said:





Quote:





Why are we trading down to DRAFT FOR NEED? That is what has gotten us into this mess. This team needs everything.







Thats completely false. Its so off base I dont know where to begin.



You simply want to force a QB. The Giants have an elite QB, clearly capable of playing for another 3 years. They also have an offensive line that precludes the possibility of any QB of being successful.



Both QBS in this draft are eh. Yet you want to force a QB, which is exactly what you claim to be against.



Trade down, take CHubb, Barkley or Nelson, all better players than the QBS, pick up an extra first round pick next year, that is the only sane decision.



Anyone who watches the Giants this year and concludes QB is even near the top of the problems, simply knows nothing about football.









You must be joking, no way Eli is till elite or can clearly play for three more years. If gettleman thinks one of the QBS are franchise QBs he will pick them st number 2 I have seen nothing to indicate he isn't a top tier QB, other than having the worst scheme, o-line, I have ever seen.



Absent any evidence, I have no reason to beleive he cant lead a good team deep in playoffs.



In comment 13771415 cokeduplt said:I have seen nothing to indicate he isn't a top tier QB, other than having the worst scheme, o-line, I have ever seen.Absent any evidence, I have no reason to beleive he cant lead a good team deep in playoffs.

I AcidTest : 1/4/2018 12:45 pm : link would absolutely trade with the Jets. Who cares that they are in the same city? Should we also not trade with teams in our division? You do what's best for the team, which is always considering every option.



As has been said ad infinitum, the problem with Rosen isn't that he doesn't appear to be a franchise quarterback. He has a beautiful throwing motion, and is already very accurate. The problem is his injury history. He had two concussions this year. His father is a doctor, and will undoubtedly be providing medical advice to his son. The NFL also now takes concessions very seriously.



Rosen has pocket presence and some mobility, but is also a pure pocket QB with a slight frame that may not be able to take the pounding that comes in the NFL. As someone in another thread noted, Rosen didn't play in or finish 12 of UCLA's last 20 games.



What good is a Ferrari if it's always in the shop being repaired? What good is Rosen if he's always on IR? Why is it so difficult to believe that the Giants could exclude Rosen because of his injury history? I'm not saying they will, only that they easily could, and that it would appear to be a more than defensible conclusion.



Webb also has no impact on this decision. You take the BPA. But injuries are a part of that determination.



If the Browns take Darnold, and the Giants don't want Rosen, they I expect them to trade down. That is what I am tentatively inclined to favor.

RE: RE: Why do fans not get this? santacruzom : 1/4/2018 12:51 pm : link

Quote:

Anyone who watches the Giants this year and concludes QB is even near the top of the problems, simply knows nothing about football.



I'm certainly not someone who wants to force a QB pick -- in my ideal scenario, the Giants stay at #2 and wind up picking any player who winds up being elite at his position. But the long-term outlook at QB is at least a huge uncertainty, and I understand the opinion that now's a unique (well, hopefully unique) opportunity to draft a franchise QB by staying put. In comment 13771329 Lefty said:I'm certainly not someone who wants to force a QB pick -- in my ideal scenario, the Giants stay at #2 and wind up picking any player who winds up being elite at his position. But the long-term outlook at QB is at least a huge uncertainty, and I understand the opinion that now's a unique (well,unique) opportunity to draft a franchise QB by staying put.

I think Rosen and Darnold are as big prospects as we've seen in years UberAlias : 1/4/2018 12:55 pm : link The accuracy, arm, footwork, athleticism, size, etc. They aren't perfect, and no prospect ever is. They'll be picked apart and you'll hear every opinion in the world expressed, as well as tons of misinformation, but in the end I think they will both prove to be too good pass up.



And if the process doesn't play out that way, they are better off trading the pick than sitting there and picking someone else. You may love a guy like Barkley, but the demand for these guys will be too much to pass up. Pick one of the two if you have the conviction (which I believe they will), or trade the pick to the highest bidder who does.



Incidentally, its better off for us if Mayfield, Allen etc. don't hold up to the scrutiny. The bigger the gap between JR and SD and the rest of the field, the greater the value of our pick.

RE: RE: RE: RE: Why do fans not get this? BigBlueDownTheShore : 1/4/2018 12:59 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13771415 cokeduplt said:





Quote:





In comment 13771329 Lefty said:





Quote:





In comment 13771302 Sean said:





Quote:





Why are we trading down to DRAFT FOR NEED? That is what has gotten us into this mess. This team needs everything.







Thats completely false. Its so off base I dont know where to begin.



You simply want to force a QB. The Giants have an elite QB, clearly capable of playing for another 3 years. They also have an offensive line that precludes the possibility of any QB of being successful.



Both QBS in this draft are eh. Yet you want to force a QB, which is exactly what you claim to be against.



Trade down, take CHubb, Barkley or Nelson, all better players than the QBS, pick up an extra first round pick next year, that is the only sane decision.



Anyone who watches the Giants this year and concludes QB is even near the top of the problems, simply knows nothing about football.









You must be joking, no way Eli is till elite or can clearly play for three more years. If gettleman thinks one of the QBS are franchise QBs he will pick them st number 2



I have seen nothing to indicate he isn't a top tier QB, other than having the worst scheme, o-line, I have ever seen.



Absent any evidence, I have no reason to beleive he cant lead a good team deep in playoffs.





Gets a handle in January 2018 and instantly knows everything about all football. In comment 13771483 Lefty said:Gets a handle in January 2018 and instantly knows everything about all football.

RE: I'd trade with the Jets WillVAB : 1/4/2018 1:02 pm : link

Quote: who cares if they play in the same city.



Giants get: #6, #38, #80, 2018 1st, 2018 3rd

Jets get: #2



Assuming two QBs go 1-2, the Giants are then guaranteed to get one of: Barkley, Fitzpatrick, Nelson, Chubb, best LT prospect.



Due to position premiums, Nelson is probably the most likely from that group (though if Denver goes QB, 2 of them could be on the board) which would instantly improve the OL. Then grab more OL depth and maybe a game breaking RB with 2 (or more) of the 4 remaining top 80 picks in 2018.



Add Nelson, a FA OL or 2, and another OL in the 2nd/3rd and they could potentially remake the OL in one offseason.



I’d want more than that. I’d want 6, both of their seconds, and a 19 and 20 first.



First four picks could go like this:



6. Chubb, DE

34. Price, OC

37. Evans, LB

49. Hernandez, OG



Wheeler — Norwell — Price — Hernandez — Flowers



Or like this:



6. Nelson, OG

34. Price, C

37. Evans, LB

49. Watts, FS

66. Smith, OG



Wheeler — Nelson — Price — Smith — Flowers



Then you have two future firsts to play with. In comment 13771406 giants#1 said:I’d want more than that. I’d want 6, both of their seconds, and a 19 and 20 first.First four picks could go like this:6. Chubb, DE34. Price, OC37. Evans, LB49. Hernandez, OGWheeler — Norwell — Price — Hernandez — FlowersOr like this:6. Nelson, OG34. Price, C37. Evans, LB49. Watts, FS66. Smith, OGWheeler — Nelson — Price — Smith — FlowersThen you have two future firsts to play with.

Never Saw Allen Play But Samiam : 1/4/2018 1:04 pm : link I'm going to assume that Rosen and Darnold are the clear 1 and 2 but since I never saw Allen play, it's conjecture. Assuming these two are 1 and 2. Assume that the Jets want to get one of them. Assume the Browns take one with the 1st pick. Would't Denver want to grab the pick to get ahead of the jets? If yes, and I think it's reasonable, if there were 2 teams bidding for the pick, the winner would pay a ransom to move up and I'm in favor of that. While they don't want to build up the Jets, if the trade would benefit the Giants, I'm ok. Plus, they could use the Jets to drive up what Denver is offering and we won't have to deal with the media stuff.

RE: Never Saw Allen Play But Section331 : 1/4/2018 1:06 pm : link

Quote: I'm going to assume that Rosen and Darnold are the clear 1 and 2 but since I never saw Allen play, it's conjecture. Assuming these two are 1 and 2. Assume that the Jets want to get one of them. Assume the Browns take one with the 1st pick. Would't Denver want to grab the pick to get ahead of the jets? If yes, and I think it's reasonable, if there were 2 teams bidding for the pick, the winner would pay a ransom to move up and I'm in favor of that. While they don't want to build up the Jets, if the trade would benefit the Giants, I'm ok. Plus, they could use the Jets to drive up what Denver is offering and we won't have to deal with the media stuff.



Exactly. Try to use the Jets interest to drive up Denver's offer. If it's close, I could see sending the pick west, but if not, I have zero problem sending it to Florham Park. In comment 13771544 Samiam said:Exactly. Try to use the Jets interest to drive up Denver's offer. If it's close, I could see sending the pick west, but if not, I have zero problem sending it to Florham Park.

Why would the Giants be afraid of the Jets getting a franchise QB when wgenesis123 : 1/4/2018 1:07 pm : link they have decided the guy is not that good? If you think like that you can come up with a maybe to worry yourself out of any decision you make. Maybe this, maybe that, ooh, ooh, I am scared. Also how did the Giants get into this mess by trading down? I sure missed those trades that Reese made when he traded down.

RE: Why would the Giants be afraid of the Jets getting a franchise QB when AcidTest : 1/4/2018 1:09 pm : link

Quote: they have decided the guy is not that good? If you think like that you can come up with a maybe to worry yourself out of any decision you make. Maybe this, maybe that, ooh, ooh, I am scared. Also how did the Giants get into this mess by trading down? I sure missed those trades that Reese made when he traded down.



Agreed. Reese NEVER traded down, in any round. In comment 13771551 wgenesis123 said:Agreed. Reese NEVER traded down, in any round.

RE: RE: Why do fans not get this? Default : 1/4/2018 1:11 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13771302 Sean said:





Quote:





Why are we trading down to DRAFT FOR NEED? That is what has gotten us into this mess. This team needs everything.







The Giants have an elite QB, clearly capable of playing for another 3 years.



lol Eli quarterbacks don't go 3-13 and fumble when sneezed on. In comment 13771329 Lefty said:lol Eli quarterbacks don't go 3-13 and fumble when sneezed on.

It’s pretty simple... bradshaw44 : 1/4/2018 1:15 pm : link If Gettleman thinks any of these players are worth the 2 spot he will take them. If he doesnt he will listen to trade offers. All depends what he thinks of them. And Eli doesn’t even have a baring on the situation.

Ah yes... the ole... MetsAreBack : 1/4/2018 1:16 pm : link "if you disagree with my opinion... you know nothing about football" line.



Well done - always convincing.

RE: It’s pretty simple... cokeduplt : 1/4/2018 1:20 pm : link

Quote: If Gettleman thinks any of these players are worth the 2 spot he will take them. If he doesnt he will listen to trade offers. All depends what he thinks of them. And Eli doesn’t even have a baring on the situation.



Exactly. Tom Brady is the rarity of a QB that is still very good into his 40s. Not planning for the future because of a 37 year old QB who hasn’t been great is extremely foolish In comment 13771574 bradshaw44 said:Exactly. Tom Brady is the rarity of a QB that is still very good into his 40s. Not planning for the future because of a 37 year old QB who hasn’t been great is extremely foolish

I'm not a fan of trading down Modus Operandi : 1/4/2018 1:25 pm : link Particularly when you're this high, and unless you're bowled over with an offer.



With that said, if Gettleman is worried about consummating a deal because it's the Jets, he doesn't belong in the big chair. Stay and pick or tra we down. The other team should have no relevance.

Never Happen Rong5611 : 1/4/2018 1:27 pm : link Too risky.



KEEP THE PICK, DRAFT ROSEN or MAYFIELD.

RE: RE: Why do fans not get this? UConn4523 : 1/4/2018 1:29 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13771302 Sean said:





Quote:





Why are we trading down to DRAFT FOR NEED? That is what has gotten us into this mess. This team needs everything.







You answered your own question. The fact that the Giants need everything is exactly why the should trade down (provided they don’t want or like any of the QB’s available). Use the extra picks to fill places of need.



Every team has needs, collecting draft picks isn't a cure-all. The flip side is that you are getting a player you don't have ranked as high when trading down, ,which essentially increases the bust potential. In comment 13771344 Section331 said:Every team has needs, collecting draft picks isn't a cure-all. The flip side is that you are getting a player you don't have ranked as high when trading down, ,which essentially increases the bust potential.

I'd get spike : 1/4/2018 1:33 pm : link Mayfield or Allen, if they are around at #6

the giants will never trade with jets..period micky : 1/4/2018 1:36 pm : link does anyone remember (and not a main reason) what took place that Christmas eve game in 2011? ..I guess not

Trade down Reale01 : 1/4/2018 1:53 pm : link First you look at the top 100 players to determine tiers/quality. Unless there is either a clear cut #2 that cannot be drafted by us if we trade down, or there are not enough solid choices in the top 100.



There are lots of threads outlining trading partners and potential hauls from each using Ourlads value chart. This move can set us up for many years to come. We have a lot of good young star caliber players: OBJ, Engram, Collins.



Next Tier: Goodson, Shepard, Tomlinson, Gallman



A couple with questions and upside Apple, Flowers



We have a decent group of prime vets: Harrison, Jackrabbit, JPP, OV



Add 4 or five top 100 players and you have a really good start especially if we get a 2019 #1.



Eli and Webb can hold things down at QB with a better line.



RE: Ah yes... the ole... BigBlueDownTheShore : 1/4/2018 2:01 pm : link

Quote: "if you disagree with my opinion... you know nothing about football" line.



Well done - always convincing.



Wait did you create a dup account to troll the site as Lefty and answered as MetsAreBack?



In comment 13771575 MetsAreBack said:Wait did you create a dup account to troll the site as Lefty and answered as MetsAreBack?

UConn fkap : 1/4/2018 2:02 pm : link you're assuming the Giants have someone deemed worthy of a #2 pick. What if they don't? Trading down garners them a player just as well thought of as anyone they would have picked at 2, AND they get extra picks.

RE: RE: Ah yes... the ole... adamg : 1/4/2018 2:15 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13771575 MetsAreBack said:





Quote:





"if you disagree with my opinion... you know nothing about football" line.



Well done - always convincing.







Wait did you create a dup account to troll the site as Lefty and answered as MetsAreBack?







Who does this. It's really a weird thing to do. In comment 13771672 BigBlueDownTheShore said:Who does this. It's really a weird thing to do.

RE: UConn baadbill : 1/4/2018 2:17 pm : link

Quote: you're assuming the Giants have someone deemed worthy of a #2 pick. What if they don't? Trading down garners them a player just as well thought of as anyone they would have picked at 2, AND they get extra picks.



"Trading down garners them a player just as well thought of as anyone they would have picked at 2 ..."



I'm not following that logic. Why is it necessarily true that if there is no player worthy of the #2 pick, then

...

the Giants can trade down to any position below #2 and there will still be a player available with value equal to the player they could have drafted at #2?



??? In comment 13771673 fkap said:"Trading down garners them a player just as well thought of as anyone they would have picked at 2 ..."I'm not following that logic. Why is it necessarily true that if there is no player worthy of the #2 pick, then...the Giants can trade down to any position below #2 and there will still be a player available with value equal to the player they could have drafted at #2????

Draft picks old man : 1/4/2018 2:19 pm : link Are a crap shoot. Trades are a crap shoot. In the case of Eli-Rivers trade we got 2 SBs, Chargers go Rivers and talent they needed to compete in a short time a year after having the worst record in 2003. We may have had more SB opportunities/wins, and longer, with Rivers, keeping the picks, still signing Plax and Kareem.

Draft the right players, pick the right coaches, and let the rest play out. The NYFG have lacked the first part, with exception, since 2009, and likely lacked the later since 2015.

The question becomes: with so many needs,they can either pick the QB they think is their next leader plus another 1-2 need fillers, or, get a player to fill a need at #6, plus more top selection opportunities both this year and likely again either in '19 or '20 to hopefully fill more needs that much sooner. Which one do they do?

Rosen will need lots of pocket protection we can't give him or Eli until '19 and 2 full off seasons to fix OL; Darnold is Eli and should have stayed in school; my guy Mayfield doesn't fit the metric of the team, likely neither does Jackson; Allen I know little of him. Presuming Cleveland and Jets go Rosen and Darnold, Indy Cleveland and Denver take a Chubb, Fitz, Barkley , Nelson in so order, is there a #6 guy that's day 1? If so, you still fill a need with a top player, and more opportunities for players....if you are in a hurry to be competitive. If you see your next leader is there now as you see it, and will wait it out a year or 2 to get competitive, that's the way to go.

I like the #6 position, would like the 5 better in a trade. A serviceable FA QB might be had post Eli to lead the team with all the new young talent, and until the team is strong enough to pull a trade for the next great QB.

Ah, the headaches of management when management has been poor for 5+ years.

RE: RE: Why do fans not get this? Gatorade Dunk : 1/4/2018 2:41 pm : link

Quote: Thats completely false. Its so off base I dont know where to begin.



You simply want to force a QB. The Giants have an elite QB, clearly capable of playing for another 3 years. They also have an offensive line that precludes the possibility of any QB of being successful.

When you have a 37 year old QB and the #2 pick in the draft, that's not "forcing" a QB. That's taking a smart long-term view of your franchise.



And clearly capable of playing for another three years? First of all, what are you using to determine that he's "clearly capable"? His metrics have declined in each of the past four years. His DVOA and DYAR have been dropping precipitously and that's unlikely to reverse itself as he ages. Secondly, Eli only has two years remaining on his contract. It is incredibly unlikely that even if he plays out the remainder of his contract (which is an open question) that he'll get an additional contract or an extension from the Giants after that.



Quote: Both QBS in this draft are eh. Yet you want to force a QB, which is exactly what you claim to be against.

The "eh" part is your opinion, and while it is shared by some, it's hardly a consensus. And see above with regards to this "force a QB" idea.



Quote: Trade down, take CHubb, Barkley or Nelson, all better players than the QBS, pick up an extra first round pick next year, that is the only sane decision.

I'll trust the actual decision makers to determine what the "only sane decision" is.



Quote: Anyone who watches the Giants this year and concludes QB is even near the top of the problems, simply knows nothing about football.

I'd argue that it's quite the opposite. Anyone who thinks that it's a smart idea to bury your head in the sand and go full steam ahead with a 37 year old QB when you've been gift-wrapped a succession plan may not have a great grasp of team-building strategy.



And it leaves out the most important question... if the QBs are so "eh" as you put it, who's trading up for them? If the rest of the league agrees, you'd just be trading down to let someone else take Barkley, Chubb and Nelson. Now what do you do? In comment 13771329 Lefty said:When you have a 37 year old QB and the #2 pick in the draft, that's not "forcing" a QB. That's taking a smart long-term view of your franchise.And clearly capable of playing for another three years? First of all, what are you using to determine that he's "clearly capable"? His metrics have declined in each of the past four years. His DVOA and DYAR have been dropping precipitously and that's unlikely to reverse itself as he ages. Secondly, Eli only has two years remaining on his contract. It is incredibly unlikely that even if he plays out the remainder of his contract (which is an open question) that he'll get an additional contract or an extension from the Giants after that.The "eh" part is your opinion, and while it is shared by some, it's hardly a consensus. And see above with regards to this "force a QB" idea.I'll trust the actual decision makers to determine what the "only sane decision" is.I'd argue that it's quite the opposite. Anyone who thinks that it's a smart idea to bury your head in the sand and go full steam ahead with a 37 year old QB when you've been gift-wrapped a succession plan may not have a great grasp of team-building strategy.And it leaves out the most important question... if the QBs are so "eh" as you put it, who's trading up for them? If the rest of the league agrees, you'd just be trading down to let someone else take Barkley, Chubb and Nelson. Now what do you do?

RE: If the Giants run their franchise Gatorade Dunk : 1/4/2018 2:47 pm : link

Quote: based on the media attention of the fucking Jets, than we are in worse shape that any of us thought.



You would like to think FANS care entirely more about that kind of nonsense. If it makes sense for hte Giants to trade down with the Jets (i.e. theyre NOT SOLD on the top QBs), then they are going to do it.



The fact that they are trading down from 2 in the first place would suggest that they dont believe in those guys anyway.



This Giants wont send a pick to the Jets narrative due to the perception is total hogwash and needs to stop.

You're ignoring the fact that these two franchises compete for a lot more than success on the field, on the back pages of the papers, or within their fanbases. There are significant sponsorship and corporate hospitality dollars at play, and those prices are strongly tied to franchise perception.



I understand that it seems silly to avoid trading with the Jets because of the risk of public perception, but at least be aware of the fact that it's about more than just having egg on their face if the Jets "win" the trade. In comment 13771347 bLiTz 2k said:You're ignoring the fact that these two franchises compete for a lot more than success on the field, on the back pages of the papers, or within their fanbases. There are significant sponsorship and corporate hospitality dollars at play, and those prices are strongly tied to franchise perception.I understand that it seems silly to avoid trading with the Jets because of the risk of public perception, but at least be aware of the fact that it's about more than just having egg on their face if the Jets "win" the trade.

RE: RE: Why do fans not get this? NYG07 : 1/4/2018 2:50 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13771302 Sean said:





Quote:





Why are we trading down to DRAFT FOR NEED? That is what has gotten us into this mess. This team needs everything.







Thats completely false. Its so off base I dont know where to begin.



You simply want to force a QB. The Giants have an elite QB, clearly capable of playing for another 3 years. They also have an offensive line that precludes the possibility of any QB of being successful.



Both QBS in this draft are eh. Yet you want to force a QB, which is exactly what you claim to be against.



Trade down, take CHubb, Barkley or Nelson, all better players than the QBS, pick up an extra first round pick next year, that is the only sane decision.



Anyone who watches the Giants this year and concludes QB is even near the top of the problems, simply knows nothing about football.



LMAO. The Giants have an elite QB clearly capable of playing another 3 years? Ok as you say, I know nothing about football then. What a fucking joke. In comment 13771329 Lefty said:LMAO. The Giants have an elite QB clearly capable of playing another 3 years? Ok as you say, I know nothing about football then. What a fucking joke.

. arcarsenal : 1/4/2018 2:50 pm : link Anyone who is watching Eli Manning at this point in time and seeing an "elite" QB, quite frankly, has no clue what they're watching.



I love #10, but I'm sorry - he's a middle of the pack NFL QB right now. Aaron Rodgers is an elite QB. Tom Brady is an elite QB. Russell Wilson has played like an elite QB this year (and also did in 2015)



Eli isn't on the same level.

RE: RE: RE: Ah yes... the ole... BigBlueDownTheShore : 1/4/2018 2:56 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13771672 BigBlueDownTheShore said:





Quote:





In comment 13771575 MetsAreBack said:





Quote:





"if you disagree with my opinion... you know nothing about football" line.



Well done - always convincing.







Wait did you create a dup account to troll the site as Lefty and answered as MetsAreBack?











Who does this. It's really a weird thing to do.



People who get banned is the answer. In comment 13771701 adamg said:People who get banned is the answer.

RE: . BigBlueDownTheShore : 1/4/2018 2:58 pm : link

Quote: Anyone who is watching Eli Manning at this point in time and seeing an "elite" QB, quite frankly, has no clue what they're watching.



I love #10, but I'm sorry - he's a middle of the pack NFL QB right now. Aaron Rodgers is an elite QB. Tom Brady is an elite QB. Russell Wilson has played like an elite QB this year (and also did in 2015)



Eli isn't on the same level.



To add, even if we get the pieces we need, which could take a while, Eli is not going to get any better with father time no longer on his side. In comment 13771793 arcarsenal said:To add, even if we get the pieces we need, which could take a while, Eli is not going to get any better with father time no longer on his side.

People are insane Greg from LI : 1/4/2018 2:59 pm : link Tom Brady is a top 5 QB, arguably the best ever. He's also an absolute fanatic about health and nutrition. Why do people use him as some kind of yardstick for what a reasonable expectation of a 40 year old QB should be?

RE: People are insane cokeduplt : 1/4/2018 4:05 pm : link

Quote: Tom Brady is a top 5 QB, arguably the best ever. He's also an absolute fanatic about health and nutrition. Why do people use him as some kind of yardstick for what a reasonable expectation of a 40 year old QB should be?



Yup he’s probably the only QB ever to not lose a step into his 40s In comment 13771819 Greg from LI said:Yup he’s probably the only QB ever to not lose a step into his 40s

Not necessarily suggesting I think Eli should keep playing... IIT : 1/4/2018 9:56 pm : link But if Testaverde can play until 44, it wouldn't surprise me at all if Eli can play another year or two or more at a decent level.

People are projecting Brady playing into his 40s on Eli Ten Ton Hammer : 3:20 am : link Because they want Eli to stay here. Emotional attachment.

I like the idea of trading to 6th Beezer : 8:38 am : link because you're still guaranteed a terrific football player, who is likely an immediate impact guy, whereas I cannot get on board with all the "draft your QB of the next 15 years." Man, if it were that easy, huh? (And this opinion has zero to do with Davis Webb, even though I'd like to see what we have there.)