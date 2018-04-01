Broncos hire Mike Sullivan Sean : 1/4/2018 6:40 pm

- ( He did good work with the Giants. QB coach at Denver now. Thanks, Mike. Link - ( New Window

He was a good QB coach for the Giants 81_Great_Dane : 1/4/2018 6:41 pm : link but hasn't really succeeded as an OC...

Can Eli be far behind jeff57 : 1/4/2018 6:41 pm : link ?

When he was coaching NikkiMac : 1/4/2018 6:42 pm : link Eli he seemed to play his best ball ..... thank you Mike and good luck .....

I disagree sharpshooter66 : 1/4/2018 6:45 pm : link Eli played his best ball under Gilbride imo

Call me a conspiracy theorist Emil : 1/4/2018 6:45 pm : link But I would not be all surprised if Elway calls Gettleman and talks about what it would take to bring Eli to Denver. Elway is always in win now mode and they have WRs and a defense. I could see Eli waiving his no trade clause for Denver, especially if a trade occurs after the Giants draft a QB.



Best of luck to Coach Sullivan. He seemed like a class guy and leader on the team. I applaud the way he took the lead in addressing the kneeling protests with the team.

this would be a terrible pick jintz4life : 1/4/2018 6:46 pm : link .

RE: Call me a conspiracy theorist Jim in Forest Hills : 1/4/2018 6:47 pm : link

It wouldn't be unheard of. Elway is under a lot of scrutiny right now for Lynch. Den has a great defense and is built to win now. D Thomas, Emmanuel Sanders, are about to leave their peaks. In comment 13772251 Emil said:It wouldn't be unheard of. Elway is under a lot of scrutiny right now for Lynch. Den has a great defense and is built to win now. D Thomas, Emmanuel Sanders, are about to leave their peaks.

Elway not interested in Eli shyster : 1/4/2018 6:49 pm : link per longtime Broncos beat reporter. Link is in Denver/Kirk Cousins thread.

Happy for Sullivan clatterbuck : 1/4/2018 6:49 pm : link but don't think there's a "second shoe" to drop. Broncos apparently will go after Cousins.

RE: Call me a conspiracy theorist Diver_Down : 1/4/2018 6:49 pm : link

So we are going to pay the $5M roster bonus due on the 3rd day of league year only to trade him a month and half later? The dead money gets accelerated into the cap in the event of a trade. Now, you want to tack on $5M on to the $12.4M? If we are going to eat $17.4M in cap, we might as well keep him. In comment 13772251 Emil said:So we are going to pay the $5M roster bonus due on the 3rd day of league year only to trade him a month and half later? The dead money gets accelerated into the cap in the event of a trade. Now, you want to tack on $5M on to the $12.4M? If we are going to eat $17.4M in cap, we might as well keep him.

He always seemed a weak sister section125 : 1/4/2018 6:51 pm : link to me, but he must be pretty good if he is hired already.

I think this pretty much ensures.. Sean : 1/4/2018 6:51 pm : link Spags doesn’t get the job. Unless Spags told Mara/Gettleman he’d bring in a brand new staff.

RE: I disagree BigBlueDownTheShore : 1/4/2018 6:52 pm : link

Quote: Eli played his best ball under Gilbride imo



And Sullivan was his QB coach under Gilbride. In comment 13772250 sharpshooter66 said:And Sullivan was his QB coach under Gilbride.

RE: RE: Call me a conspiracy theorist ajr2456 : 1/4/2018 6:54 pm : link

Third day of the league year isn't until March, that's plenty of time to trade him In comment 13772268 Diver_Down said:Third day of the league year isn't until March, that's plenty of time to trade him

RE: RE: RE: Call me a conspiracy theorist Diver_Down : 1/4/2018 6:56 pm : link

How is that going to work in 72 hours? Neither organization can discuss players under contract until the league year opens. Doing so amounts to tampering. Eli and his agent can gauge interest (with the permission of the Giants), but he has $5M reasons not to do a damn thing. In comment 13772282 ajr2456 said:How is that going to work in 72 hours? Neither organization can discuss players under contract until the league year opens. Doing so amounts to tampering. Eli and his agent can gauge interest (with the permission of the Giants), but he has $5M reasons not to do a damn thing.

RE: Interesting... Diver_Down : 1/4/2018 6:57 pm : link

Quote: beat out McAdoo I guess. Wasn't he also being interviewed for the same job, or am I misremembering?



Yes. Sully is a better prospect than Ben, apparently. In comment 13772277 Dan in the Springs said:Yes. Sully is a better prospect than Ben, apparently.

RE: Elway not interested in Eli Emil : 1/4/2018 6:59 pm : link

Quote: per longtime Broncos beat reporter. Link is in Denver/Kirk Cousins thread.



Sure, but if Cousins hits the open market there will be a biding war. Broncos won't necessarily win that. If I were the Broncos I'd prefer Cousins too, he's younger. In comment 13772263 shyster said:Sure, but if Cousins hits the open market there will be a biding war. Broncos won't necessarily win that. If I were the Broncos I'd prefer Cousins too, he's younger.

Eli made his biggest strides, by far, with Palmer from 2007-2009. Big Blue Blogger : 1/4/2018 7:00 pm : link He regressed under Sullivan in 2010, turning the ball over at an alarming clip, then had the great 2011 season.



That one year is the sole basis for Sullivan’s reputation as a QB Whisperer. There is nothing else in his background/resume to suggest it.

RE: RE: Call me a conspiracy theorist Emil : 1/4/2018 7:00 pm : link

For the record, I'd rather have Eli come back for one more year. In comment 13772268 Diver_Down said:Very logical point. Had forgotten about the bonus. Any trade would need to occur before the 3rd day of the new league year.For the record, I'd rather have Eli come back for one more year.

Great coach Peppers : 1/4/2018 7:03 pm : link I've always liked Sullivan. Happy he beat out McAdoo for the job.



Definitely easy to link Eli there now and its no sure thing Cousins even hits free agency.. With that being said, I doubt Elway will make a trade for Eli when there's a good chance he'll be released.

Sullivan's best position was as QB's coach. Torrag : 1/4/2018 7:15 pm : link He should stay there.

RE: RE: RE: RE: Call me a conspiracy theorist ajr2456 : 1/4/2018 7:17 pm : link

If all three sides want it to happen it can happen. 72 hours is an eternity In comment 13772287 Diver_Down said:If all three sides want it to happen it can happen. 72 hours is an eternity

RE: Call me a conspiracy theorist T-Bone : 1/4/2018 7:19 pm : link

Quote: But I would not be all surprised if Elway calls Gettleman and talks about what it would take to bring Eli to Denver. Elway is always in win now mode and they have WRs and a defense. I could see Eli waiving his no trade clause for Denver, especially if a trade occurs after the Giants draft a QB.



Best of luck to Coach Sullivan. He seemed like a class guy and leader on the team. I applaud the way he took the lead in addressing the kneeling protests with the team.



Archie was quoted as saying he didn’t think Eli would want to go to Denver if he had a choice of where to go. He said Eli has always been very conscious of NOT appearing to be following in Peyton’s shoes. I read that somewhere recently. In comment 13772251 Emil said:Archie was quoted as saying he didn’t think Eli would want to go to Denver if he had a choice of where to go. He said Eli has always been very conscious of NOT appearing to be following in Peyton’s shoes. I read that somewhere recently.

Sully was good once McAdoo left mrvax : 1/4/2018 7:23 pm : link Clever formations and plays. I like the one where he had a handoff to Engram who ran it for positive yards.



Good luck!

RE: I disagree NikkiMac : 1/4/2018 7:45 pm : link

Quote: Eli played his best ball under Gilbride imo





Wasn’t Sullivan his Qb coach under Gilbride? If memory serves me correct 2011 season Eli played lights out Sullivan was the QB coach In comment 13772250 sharpshooter66 said:Wasn’t Sullivan his Qb coach under Gilbride? If memory serves me correct 2011 season Eli played lights out Sullivan was the QB coach

I think Sully drew from his experience with Gilbride NikkiMac : 1/4/2018 7:51 pm : link and Coughlin to put together an offense for the last however many games



Sullivan is a class guy Army guy and got a bad rap at times I wish him well!

What a strong coaching staff we had HomerJones45 : 1/4/2018 7:54 pm : link our ostensible OC is a position coach, our HC is unemployed unless GB brings him back to get coffee for Rodgers and our DC will probably end up back as a DB coach someplace if he gets employed at all.



Well done Jawn, Steve and Jerry.



And he just NikkiMac : 1/4/2018 7:54 pm : link May be ready to be an OC he did a decent job all things considered

RE: What a strong coaching staff we had NikkiMac : 1/4/2018 7:56 pm : link

Quote: our ostensible OC is a position coach, our HC is unemployed unless GB brings him back to get coffee for Rodgers and our DC will probably end up back as a DB coach someplace if he gets employed at all.



Well done Jawn, Steve and Jerry.





Spags and Sullivan were sure good enough when we won a SB with them



But it’s a results business as they say In comment 13772419 HomerJones45 said:Spags and Sullivan were sure good enough when we won a SB with themBut it’s a results business as they say

Sullivan was always a really weird fit here. Ten Ton Hammer : 1/4/2018 8:04 pm : link the second time around. Can't think of a reason why they brought him back other than a pre-existing relationship with Eli.

RE: What a strong coaching staff we had Big Blue Blogger : 1/4/2018 8:18 pm : link Quote: our ostensible OC is a position coach, our HC is unemployed unless GB brings him back to get coffee for Rodgers and our DC will probably end up back as a DB coach someplace if he gets employed at all.



Well done Jawn, Steve and Jerry. You do realize how many of the alleged weak links were hired by Coughlin, right? HomerJones45 said:You do realize how many of the alleged weak links were hired by Coughlin, right?

RE: I disagree Gatorade Dunk : 1/4/2018 8:22 pm : link

Quote: Eli played his best ball under Gilbride imo

You're talking about the same time period. Sullivan was the QB coach during Eli's best seasons in the Gilbride Era. Of course, other than 2011, the McAdoo OC years were Eli's next best seasons, but most fans choose to ignore that because it runs in the face of the narrative that McAdoo wasn't even a good OC. In comment 13772250 sharpshooter66 said:You're talking about the same time period. Sullivan was the QB coach during Eli's best seasons in the Gilbride Era. Of course, other than 2011, the McAdoo OC years were Eli's next best seasons, but most fans choose to ignore that because it runs in the face of the narrative that McAdoo wasn't even a good OC.

Makes sense for Denver to trade for Eli Vanzetti : 1/4/2018 8:23 pm : link They can then use their pick on a OL like Nelson. If they get a QB and patch the OL, they would be a force to be reckoned with.

RE: What a strong coaching staff we had christian : 1/4/2018 8:28 pm : link

Quote: our ostensible OC is a position coach, our HC is unemployed unless GB brings him back to get coffee for Rodgers and our DC will probably end up back as a DB coach someplace if he gets employed at all.



Well done Jawn, Steve and Jerry.



Gene, just so we're clear, are you on your Coughlin got railroaded into his staff kick today or on the Coughlin didn't need a staff and just trotted them out to hold the extra headsets?



Given that ya know, Coughlin hired all of them. One of them twice. In comment 13772419 HomerJones45 said:Gene, just so we're clear, are you on your Coughlin got railroaded into his staff kick today or on the Coughlin didn't need a staff and just trotted them out to hold the extra headsets?Given that ya know, Coughlin hired all of them. One of them twice.

RE: RE: RE: RE: Call me a conspiracy theorist Gatorade Dunk : 1/4/2018 8:34 pm : link

C'mon Diver, don't be naive (or intentionally literal). Teams obviously can, and do, discuss trade ideas in the abstract long before the league year opens. Tampering penalties are typically reserved for teams reaching out to impending free agents prior to the free agency period, not team executives gauging interest and discussing general terms.



A trade could absolutely be consummated within the bonus window. And if Eli is the one pushing for a trade, he could also agree to alter the timing of his bonus or waiving it altogether. Let's not pretend like Eli hasn't been very clear about his desire to remain the starting QB of the Giants, and failing that, a starting QB somewhere. And if the Giants are going to be on the hook for his contract in 2018 either way, they can flat out tell him that if they draft a QB at #2, they're envisioning him in Warner's 2004 role. You don't think that might make him open up some flexibility on his 5MM reasons not to do a damn thing?



I'm not saying any of that is likely, but to act like it's impossible is being obtuse on purpose, and I know you know the drill way better than that. I don't know why you have this thing about pointing out the literal interpretation of Eli's contract as a barrier to discussing how he may leave the team. Again, I don't think it's necessarily likely - I fully expect Eli to be a Giant in 2018, but it'll be because both sides mutually want/need to work together for another year, not because the nuances of Eli's contract will prevent any other outcome. In comment 13772287 Diver_Down said:C'mon Diver, don't be naive (or intentionally literal). Teams obviously can, and do, discuss trade ideas in the abstract long before the league year opens. Tampering penalties are typically reserved for teams reaching out to impending free agents prior to the free agency period, not team executives gauging interest and discussing general terms.A trade could absolutely be consummated within the bonus window. And if Eli is the one pushing for a trade, he could also agree to alter the timing of his bonus or waiving it altogether. Let's not pretend like Eli hasn't been very clear about his desire to remain the starting QB of the Giants, and failing that, a starting QB somewhere. And if the Giants are going to be on the hook for his contract in 2018 either way, they can flat out tell him thatthey draft a QB at #2, they're envisioning him in Warner's 2004 role. You don't think that might make him open up some flexibility on his 5MM reasons not to do a damn thing?I'm not saying any of that is likely, but to act like it's impossible is being obtuse on purpose, and I know you know the drill way better than that. I don't know why you have this thing about pointing out the literal interpretation of Eli's contract as a barrier to discussing how he may leave the team. Again, I don't think it's necessarily likely - I fully expect Eli to be a Giant in 2018, but it'll be because both sides mutually want/need to work together for another year, not because the nuances of Eli's contract will prevent any other outcome.

RE: I think Sully drew from his experience with Gilbride Gatorade Dunk : 1/4/2018 8:41 pm : link

Quote: and Coughlin to put together an offense for the last however many games



Sullivan is a class guy Army guy and got a bad rap at times I wish him well!

And took the average scoring output from the 15.75 per game that the offense was scoring under McAdoo to 14.25 for the final four games. I'm glad he was able to draw from that Gilbride and Coughlin experience! In comment 13772408 NikkiMac said:And took the average scoring output from the 15.75 per game that the offense was scoring under McAdoo to 14.25 for the final four games. I'm glad he was able to draw from that Gilbride and Coughlin experience!

happy that spike : 1/4/2018 8:43 pm : link he has a new gig so soon

Good luck Mike! old man : 1/4/2018 9:22 pm : link If nothing else gotta tip the hat to the guy that brought in Colonel?/Major? Gadsen to talk to the guys about never giving up.

Seems we won a SB that season.

If Eli agrees to a trade... BMac : 1/4/2018 9:23 pm : link ..I'll buy ALL your Bitcoins.

This is interesting DavidinBMNY : 1/4/2018 9:24 pm : link There are now 2 teams, Jags and Broncos that have strong ties to Eli and both teams need a QB to put them over the hump as both teams are built to win now. And does Eli want to learn another new system?



With Sullivan leaving does that impact slightly in favor of an offensive head coach?



By the way what does Norv Turner do now, I wonder how he and Eli might click.

RE: This is interesting Gatorade Dunk : 1/4/2018 9:28 pm : link

Quote: There are now 2 teams, Jags and Broncos that have strong ties to Eli and both teams need a QB to put them over the hump as both teams are built to win now. And does Eli want to learn another new system?



With Sullivan leaving does that impact slightly in favor of an offensive head coach?



By the way what does Norv Turner do now, I wonder how he and Eli might click.

Sullivan was leaving all along; he was under contract so if the Giants wanted him, they could have kept him. Allowing the assistants to interview/leave is a courtesy to them, but also suggests that they didn't necessarily think the new coach would keep them anyway.



TL;DR: Sullivan leaving was already factored into the coaching search. In comment 13772590 DavidinBMNY said:Sullivan was leaving all along; he was under contract so if the Giants wanted him, they could have kept him. Allowing the assistants to interview/leave is a courtesy to them, but also suggests that they didn't necessarily think the new coach would keep them anyway.TL;DR: Sullivan leaving was already factored into the coaching search.

Good for him KerrysFlask : 1/4/2018 10:01 pm : link He sure as shit sucks as an oc.

RE: Eli made his biggest strides, by far, with Palmer from 2007-2009. japanhead : 1/4/2018 10:21 pm : link

Quote: He regressed under Sullivan in 2010, turning the ball over at an alarming clip, then had the great 2011 season.



That one year is the sole basis for Sullivan’s reputation as a QB Whisperer. There is nothing else in his background/resume to suggest it.



eli's int stats are a bit off for 2010 due to his slinging it around to no-name guys trying to win that GB game and get into the playoffs. threw 3 picks that game, but he also threw for an assload of TDs that year.



not saying sullivan is god's gift, but 2010 was a good year for the giants and eli.. they were hit by a ton of key injuries late in the season that year, but that was still at 10-6 team. In comment 13772298 Big Blue Blogger said:eli's int stats are a bit off for 2010 due to his slinging it around to no-name guys trying to win that GB game and get into the playoffs. threw 3 picks that game, but he also threw for an assload of TDs that year.not saying sullivan is god's gift, but 2010 was a good year for the giants and eli.. they were hit by a ton of key injuries late in the season that year, but that was still at 10-6 team.

RE: Call me a conspiracy theorist djstat : 1/4/2018 10:26 pm : link

Quote: But I would not be all surprised if Elway calls Gettleman and talks about what it would take to bring Eli to Denver. Elway is always in win now mode and they have WRs and a defense. I could see Eli waiving his no trade clause for Denver, especially if a trade occurs after the Giants draft a QB.



Best of luck to Coach Sullivan. He seemed like a class guy and leader on the team. I applaud the way he took the lead in addressing the kneeling protests with the team. I think Elway has more interest in Kirk Cousins and ELI HAS A NO TRADE CLAUSE In comment 13772251 Emil said:I think Elway has more interest in Kirk Cousins and ELI HAS A NO TRADE CLAUSE

Why would he take a step back? SHO'NUFF : 12:44 am : link from OC to QB coach.

RE: Why would he take a step back? Ten Ton Hammer : 12:49 am : link

Quote: from OC to QB coach.



He hasn't exactly demonstrated that he's a good offensive coordinator. In comment 13772809 SHO'NUFF said:He hasn't exactly demonstrated that he's a good offensive coordinator.

So Denver chooses Sullivan over McAdoo twostepgiants : 7:01 am : link Lol



Another McAdoo humiliation



He refused to tirn over play calling to him for so long

Even without Eli, the Denver QB coach has a lot of work to do. Ivan15 : 7:17 am : link They don’t have a QB now. If Cousins, he needs polishing. If not, then someone needs to emerge.

At one time SLIM_ : 8:05 am : link I think the Giants had thoughts on him being Coughlin's successor.



Part of 2 Super Bowls. All impressions is he is a good man and served our country.



Was thinking about him, Spags and other assistants who were a part of the Giants successes and thought about them affected. Glad he landed on his feet.