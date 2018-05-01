Giants have officially interviewed Matty P

He's the wildcard for me JonC : 1/5/2018 2:46 pm : link He's done a great job without a ton of high end defensive talent. No clue if he's ready or capable of being HC though. Figure they're more intrigued by McDaniels, but then you've got the doosh factor to consider.

Guy is a genius The Dude : 1/5/2018 2:51 pm : link would not mind him at all.



Turned down a 100k a year job in 1998 maintaining nuclear submarines to take the Amherst D Line job for 10k. Regardless of outcome, quite a rundown of a dream for him.

New players kept cycling in, and the Patriots kept winning, and Belichick seemed to have an epiphany. If he jettisoned players whose performance dipped, who were approaching a big payday, or who just didn't fit his culture … Patricia could still take the remaining players and build a defense that would maintain a certain level of play. As Matt Light put it: "If [Patricia] can look at a rocket and figure out how the thrust is going to interact with the gravitational force, he can look at the opponent's scheme and get fairly creative, right?"

Would be happy with that pick Heisenberg : 1/5/2018 2:55 pm : link Even without the HC experience

This is who I want.. Sean : 1/5/2018 2:55 pm : link Time for something different here.

If the Giants are going to take a shot on a coordinator larryflower37 : 1/5/2018 2:59 pm : link This is who I want.

I still think they go with a retread

I still think they go with a retread

I guess when someone says he is "the smartest person in the room" figgy2989 : 1/5/2018 3:04 pm : link It would actually be a true statement.

There are facts that need to be brought up. ThatLimerickGuy : 1/5/2018 3:07 pm : link The New England Defense finished 28th in the league this year. Guess which other Blue, Red and White team finished 29th? Actually the stats are eerily similar between the 2017 Giants and the 2017 Pats.



Alright so maybe 2017 was an aberration. Maybe some key guys got hurt or something. Lets look to 2016. Pats were ranked....28th again in total defense and 29th in points per game with 27 and change.



What about 2015? They were better right? YES! They finished 26th in 2015. They also gave up 29 points per game.



2014? 21st in the league again giving up 29+ ppg.



2013? 24th in the league - 27+ ppg again



2012 (his first year?) - 32nd - that's right- WORST in the league- 35 ppg. THIRTY FIVE POINTS PER GAME.



Baasically- what I am telling you is that New England's defense with Matt Patricia at the helm has been statistically probably the 3rd or 4th worst defensive unit in the league. This WITH supposedly with one of the greatest defensive mind in NFL history looking over his shoulder.



How can you rationally argue that this is a "must have guy" based on his results, unless you just think anyone from the Pats staff is automatically fantastic, and if that was the case just hire Romeo Crenell. At least the NE defense was good back then when he was running the show.







it's the unknown that makes him intriguing LG in NYC : 1/5/2018 3:10 pm : link i'm guilty as well... the fact that he hasn't failed anywhere else and we know so little about him certainly makes him intriguing to me.



same for Wilks.



all we know is they have had some success in their respective positions in life and are supposedly able to "lead men" and "command the room".



sounds better than recycled old HC's who failed in their first gig, right?

RE: There are facts that need to be brought up. Jay on the Island : 1/5/2018 3:12 pm : link

Quote: The New England Defense finished 28th in the league this year. Guess which other Blue, Red and White team finished 29th? Actually the stats are eerily similar between the 2017 Giants and the 2017 Pats.



Alright so maybe 2017 was an aberration. Maybe some key guys got hurt or something. Lets look to 2016. Pats were ranked....28th again in total defense and 29th in points per game with 27 and change.



What about 2015? They were better right? YES! They finished 26th in 2015. They also gave up 29 points per game.



2014? 21st in the league again giving up 29+ ppg.



2013? 24th in the league - 27+ ppg again



2012 (his first year?) - 32nd - that's right- WORST in the league- 35 ppg. THIRTY FIVE POINTS PER GAME.



Baasically- what I am telling you is that New England's defense with Matt Patricia at the helm has been statistically probably the 3rd or 4th worst defensive unit in the league. This WITH supposedly with one of the greatest defensive mind in NFL history looking over his shoulder.



How can you rationally argue that this is a "must have guy" based on his results, unless you just think anyone from the Pats staff is automatically fantastic, and if that was the case just hire Romeo Crenell. At least the NE defense was good back then when he was running the show.





Great point. If they are going for a DC I hope they select Wilks instead of Patricia. Wilks has the attitude and fire this team needs.

People don't like Mike Smith.. Sean : 1/5/2018 3:13 pm : link But he went 13-3 twice & 11-5. People will never be happy. I'd like this hire.

I'm not so sure about him. Pete in MD : 1/5/2018 3:17 pm : link He's obviously has had success as a DC but is he a CEO, "command the room" type of guy? Has anyone ever heard him speak? There are plenty of great coordinators that don't have what it takes to be the head coach. It also always scares me when someone gets labeled as a genius.

more intriguing than McDaniels, but only because we know less about hi Victor in CT : 1/5/2018 3:17 pm : link avoid both, McD more so. Comparison's to Handley background don't inspire confidence.

It's Eric from BBI : Admin : 1/5/2018 3:19 pm : link amazing at how divorced the Tisch family remains from this process.

The Patriots defense Jerry K : 1/5/2018 3:19 pm : link was 5th best in the league this year in points allowed. Last year they were ranked #1.

yeah Eric, but I still think that's a good thing. The few times Steve Victor in CT : 1/5/2018 3:21 pm : link Tisch has ever opened his mouth about the team or football generally it has been cringe worthy.

Give me the defensive guy! nzyme : 1/5/2018 3:21 pm : link 9 times out of 10 I'm going with the defensive guy. Hire an effective offensive coordinator and QB coach.

I was really under the impression that he was the heir to Billy B jlukes : 1/5/2018 3:33 pm : link in New England. However now with all the drama going down, I wouldn't be surprised if Bill B nudges Patricia to get out while he can.

I understand the allure Chris684 : 1/5/2018 3:34 pm : link of Patriot assistants, and honestly, I can probably be talked into excitement over Patricia or McDaniels.



However, one fact remains constant. There is only one individual the Patriot dynasty has ever been without and that's Little Bill.



They have won without Weis, Crennel, O'Brien, Mangini, McDaniels and Patricia. They even won 11 games without Tom Brady but I'll focus on the coaches specifically.



Who out of those names has done anything with Bill or the Pats in general?



Weis nothing

McDaniels nothing

Mangini showed promise before crashing and burning

Romeo had his moments in Cleveland

O'Brien has probably had the most success betwen PSU and Houston but even he has not accomplished anything substantial.



I think all of these guys are bright and know football. They would have to to be on Bill's staff. With most of them I worry more about the leadership/personality characteristics than I do the football stuff. Mangini and McDaniels were total disasters in that respect. Who knows about Patricia?



Out of the 2 I think I lean towards McDaniels because at least he's already had the crash and burn and maybe knowing his future coaching life depends on it, he learns from his past mistakes.

Yep I don't get the love for Patricia. Brady is the reason Blue21 : 1/5/2018 3:34 pm : link this team wins. 28th in the league with an offense that stays on the field? That's horrible. Let him go to Arizona. He's going there anyway.

He will come with the Hoodie... Slade : 1/5/2018 3:40 pm : link Even better!

I prefer him over Josh Ceez2.0 : 1/5/2018 3:43 pm : link McDaniels but the lack of success of any BB disciple is disconcerting to say the least.

Eric fkap : 1/5/2018 3:54 pm : link when I had work done on my house, I wanted it done right. So I hired an expert.



Supposedly Tisch was in on the hiring of Gettleman. Now that he hired the expert, he's sitting back and letting G do the job. Tisch has never really gotten all that involved in running the football side of things. He tends to come out of the woodwork when things are going horribly wrong and he growls enough to let his partner know shit has to change. Otherwise, he cashes his dividend checks and lets others run the show. I wish Mara were a bit more like that.

I don't envy the GM's who have to make the calls arniefez : 1/5/2018 4:00 pm : link on head coaches and QB's. It's an art not a science. There is no projection formula going from a coordinator to a head coach. It a totally different skill set. I'm not sure previous successful or failed experience as a HC is a indicator either because there are so many variables. There are so few people who are good NFL coaches. Choosing a minor league QB moving to the NFL is just as difficult both the on field and off field variables are so different in every case. I hope Gettleman gets them right if he really has the authority to make the choices.

My vote are McDaniels & Rosen. But my record is way below the Mendoza line. So hopefully it's neither.



My vote are McDaniels & Rosen. But my record is way below the Mendoza line. So hopefully it's neither.

Matty P could be really great. idiotsavant : 1/5/2018 4:04 pm : link I am excited.

Matty P could be really great. idiotsavant : 1/5/2018 4:20 pm : link I am excited.

In terms of the Pats defense being the worst GiantsFanPatsLand : 1/5/2018 4:27 pm : link They have been playing stellar the last few months and look to continue that into the playoffs. I dont think that we can judge his defense by overall stats but rather how they played recently since thats a true measure of their defense



Chances are Slim and None Samiam : 1/5/2018 4:52 pm : link In his favor, NE defenses get better as the year goes on. That shows good coaching. But I'm sure someone mentioned, the one constant theme in their defenses if Belecheck. If Patricia wants to come to NY, I'm sure he'd make a good coordinator. Second, injuries aside, the Giants have the makings of a fairly good defense. Their offense needs a major overhaul. And, there's are good odds, Eli's replacement is coming in this draft. But, even it turns out to be Webb, and we're going the coordinator route I'm guessing that an OC has a better chance than a DC.



But, to my main point. The job of a coordinator or just assistant coach is so different than a head coach that it saying that so and so was a great coordinator tells you very little about how good a coach they would be. Bill Arnsberger, way back when, was a great DC under Don Shula. I think he was the DC on the undefeated Dolphin team; if not, he was the architect of great defenses. He was a horrible head coach; he was not a leader. And speaking of bad leaders, McAdoo had great credentials as an assistant coach. How did that work out? Does anybody here know anything about Patricia's leadership skills, organizational skills, motivational skills, media skills, etc? I don't know how you can. Maybe he's going to blow the GM out of the water with the interview but I'm guessing Patricia has no chance of getting the job.

Sometimes people need to look back from their screen BestFeature : 1/5/2018 5:37 pm : link and think whether the numbers make sense. I can't believe how many people didn't realize there was a problem with those numbers.

McDaniels interview completed jeff57 : 1/5/2018 6:24 pm : link Shurmur tomorrow. Schwartz on Sunday.

Has Tisch ever been involved? Ten Ton Hammer : 1/5/2018 10:32 pm : link This is why I'm so confused when people have snarky comments to make every time he says something. He's practically a silent partner and never does anything to upset the apple cart.

Matt Patricia sounds like a very interesting candidate mfsd : 1/5/2018 10:37 pm : link But calling him "Matty P" sounds really obnoxious. It's as if the OP is trying to imply he somehow knows more about him than the rest of us and is trying to claim credit for being "on him" before anyone.

Reminds me of Francesa calling Johnny Bench "John Bench" repeatedly...as if nobody (not even Bench himself) knew him better than Mike



Reminds me of Francesa calling Johnny Bench “John Bench” repeatedly...as if nobody (not even Bench himself) knew him better than Mike

