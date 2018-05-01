Giants have officially interviewed Matty P

|
|New players kept cycling in, and the Patriots kept winning, and Belichick seemed to have an epiphany. If he jettisoned players whose performance dipped, who were approaching a big payday, or who just didn’t fit his culture … Patricia could still take the remaining players and build a defense that would maintain a certain level of play. As Matt Light put it: “If [Patricia] can look at a rocket and figure out how the thrust is going to interact with the gravitational force, he can look at the opponent’s scheme and get fairly creative, right?”
|doosh?
In comment 13773832 DC Gmen Fan said:
doosh?
Josh, probably. You can pick whichever one you prefer between "in the City" and "McDaniels"
In comment 13773832 DC Gmen Fan said:
doosh?
Josh, probably. You can pick whichever one you prefer between "in the City" and "McDaniels"
| would not mind him at all.
Turned down a 100k a year job in 1998 maintaining nuclear submarines to take the Amherst D Line job for 10k. Regardless of outcome, quite a rundown of a dream for him.
|When he wore that tee shirt Link - ( New Window )
In comment 13773839 The Dude said:
would not mind him at all.
Turned down a 100k a year job in 1998 maintaining nuclear submarines to take the Amherst D Line job for 10k. Regardless of outcome, quite a rundown of a dream for him.
Well at least he we know he loves what he does, because that is the only reason you turn down 100k to for 10k.
| defense is all Belichick...
New players kept cycling in, and the Patriots kept winning, and Belichick seemed to have an epiphany. If he jettisoned players whose performance dipped, who were approaching a big payday, or who just didn’t fit his culture … Patricia could still take the remaining players and build a defense that would maintain a certain level of play. As Matt Light put it: “If [Patricia] can look at a rocket and figure out how the thrust is going to interact with the gravitational force, he can look at the opponent’s scheme and get fairly creative, right?”
|Didn't Handley go to Stanford law school? Yeah.
In comment 13773847 Gatorade Dunk said:
In comment 13773832 DC Gmen Fan said:
doosh?
Josh, probably. You can pick whichever one you prefer between "in the City" and "McDaniels"
You really are the worst poster on this site (and that's saying something!). Incessant with the unprovoked personal attacks. Grow up dude.
| I just got the douche chills - "Matty P?"
uggh.
| The New England Defense finished 28th in the league this year. Guess which other Blue, Red and White team finished 29th? Actually the stats are eerily similar between the 2017 Giants and the 2017 Pats.
Alright so maybe 2017 was an aberration. Maybe some key guys got hurt or something. Lets look to 2016. Pats were ranked....28th again in total defense and 29th in points per game with 27 and change.
What about 2015? They were better right? YES! They finished 26th in 2015. They also gave up 29 points per game.
2014? 21st in the league again giving up 29+ ppg.
2013? 24th in the league - 27+ ppg again
2012 (his first year?) - 32nd - that's right- WORST in the league- 35 ppg. THIRTY FIVE POINTS PER GAME.
Baasically- what I am telling you is that New England's defense with Matt Patricia at the helm has been statistically probably the 3rd or 4th worst defensive unit in the league. This WITH supposedly with one of the greatest defensive mind in NFL history looking over his shoulder.
How can you rationally argue that this is a "must have guy" based on his results, unless you just think anyone from the Pats staff is automatically fantastic, and if that was the case just hire Romeo Crenell. At least the NE defense was good back then when he was running the show.
| In comment 13773882 ThatLimerickGuy said:
The New England Defense finished 28th in the league this year. Guess which other Blue, Red and White team finished 29th? Actually the stats are eerily similar between the 2017 Giants and the 2017 Pats.
Alright so maybe 2017 was an aberration. Maybe some key guys got hurt or something. Lets look to 2016. Pats were ranked....28th again in total defense and 29th in points per game with 27 and change.
What about 2015? They were better right? YES! They finished 26th in 2015. They also gave up 29 points per game.
2014? 21st in the league again giving up 29+ ppg.
2013? 24th in the league - 27+ ppg again
2012 (his first year?) - 32nd - that's right- WORST in the league- 35 ppg. THIRTY FIVE POINTS PER GAME.
Baasically- what I am telling you is that New England's defense with Matt Patricia at the helm has been statistically probably the 3rd or 4th worst defensive unit in the league. This WITH supposedly with one of the greatest defensive mind in NFL history looking over his shoulder.
How can you rationally argue that this is a "must have guy" based on his results, unless you just think anyone from the Pats staff is automatically fantastic, and if that was the case just hire Romeo Crenell. At least the NE defense was good back then when he was running the show.
Great point. If they are going for a DC I hope they select Wilks instead of Patricia. Wilks has the attitude and fire this team needs.
In comment 13773850 Josh in the City said:
In comment 13773847 Gatorade Dunk said:
In comment 13773832 DC Gmen Fan said:
doosh?
Josh, probably. You can pick whichever one you prefer between "in the City" and "McDaniels"
You really are the worst poster on this site (and that's saying something!). Incessant with the unprovoked personal attacks. Grow up dude.
Says the guy that throws 6-7 tantrums a year every April. Sure, I'll grow up.
|amazing at how divorced the Tisch family remains from this process.
|amazing at how divorced the Tisch family remains from this process.
In comment 13773885 Gatorade Dunk said:
In comment 13773850 Josh in the City said:
In comment 13773847 Gatorade Dunk said:
In comment 13773832 DC Gmen Fan said:
doosh?
Josh, probably. You can pick whichever one you prefer between "in the City" and "McDaniels"
You really are the worst poster on this site (and that's saying something!). Incessant with the unprovoked personal attacks. Grow up dude.
Says the guy that throws 6-7 tantrums a year every April. Sure, I'll grow up.
We already proved how inaccurate this statement was in a previous thread. Keep whining and bitching like a toddler about other people's opinions...I'm done engaging with the troll.
In comment 13773882 ThatLimerickGuy said:
Great post. I didn't realize they were statistically close (bad) as the Giants.
In comment 13773906 GFAN52 said:
In comment 13773882 ThatLimerickGuy said:
Great post. I didn't realize they were statistically close (bad) as the Giants.
Christ, can those numbers really be right?
35 points a game in during on season?
In comment 13773882 ThatLimerickGuy said:
Great post. I didn't realize they were statistically close (bad) as the Giants.
In comment 13773939 BillKo said:
In comment 13773906 GFAN52 said:
In comment 13773882 ThatLimerickGuy said:
Great post. I didn't realize they were statistically close (bad) as the Giants.
Christ, can those numbers really be right?
35 points a game in during on season?
I just looked up 2012. Gave up 331 points.
That's about 20.
|was 5th best in the league this year in points allowed. Last year they were ranked #1.
In comment 13773906 GFAN52 said:
Quote:
Unless I am crazy PPG from both ESPN and PFR:
2012 - 20.7 PPG 9/32
2013 - 21.1 PPG 10/32
2014 - 19.6 PPG 8/32
2015 - 19.7 PPG 10/32
2016 - 15.6 PPG 1/32
2017 - 18.5 PPG 5/32
In comment 13773949 christian said:
In comment 13773906 GFAN52 said:
Unless I am crazy PPG from both ESPN and PFR:
2012 - 20.7 PPG 9/32
2013 - 21.1 PPG 10/32
2014 - 19.6 PPG 8/32
2015 - 19.7 PPG 10/32
2016 - 15.6 PPG 1/32
2017 - 18.5 PPG 5/32
And always in the lead. Easy to let up points in that respect. (although point can be made that its easier to defend when always leading, but half the league ups their offense stats in the last 8 mins of the 4th)
|Even better!
|As Matt Light put it: “If [Patricia] can look at a rocket and figure out how the thrust is going to interact with the gravitational force, he can look at the opponent’s scheme and get fairly creative, right?”
In comment 13773915 Eric from BBI said:
amazing at how divorced the Tisch family remains from this process.
Eric, this is a good point. It's also interesting that they say Tisch will be involved "later in the process." Wonder how long this is expected to drag out being that these coordinators on bye can't interview again until after their teams are eliminated. With the Pats, that can be almost a month from now!
In comment 13773885 Gatorade Dunk said:
In comment 13773850 Josh in the City said:
In comment 13773847 Gatorade Dunk said:
In comment 13773832 DC Gmen Fan said:
doosh?
Josh, probably. You can pick whichever one you prefer between "in the City" and "McDaniels"
You really are the worst poster on this site (and that's saying something!). Incessant with the unprovoked personal attacks. Grow up dude.
Says the guy that throws 6-7 tantrums a year every April. Sure, I'll grow up.
We already proved how inaccurate this statement was in a previous thread. Keep whining and bitching like a toddler about other people's opinions...I'm done engaging with the troll.
|This is an
Josh in the City : 4/28/2017 8:56 pm : link
absolutely horrendous pick. Shouldn't have been drafted until tomorrow.
|Rookie Dalvin Tomlinson had his second best game of the season, totaling 4 tackles and 2 pressures. He had arguably the best year of all the rookie DTs in the league and will be a reliable starter on this team for a long time, no matter the scheme.
|for Limerick guy. Well done!
|Didn't Handley go to Stanford law school? Yeah.
In comment 13773988 B in ALB said:
for Limerick guy. Well done!
Hey Hey Hey there is already a pissing match going on in this thread. You know the rules- one per thread.
In comment 13773965 Slade said:
Even better!
If you're wrong about this, prepare to be slaughtered!
|
As for Slade, stop it man. Just stop it. It's over.
In comment 13773882 ThatLimerickGuy said:
Great point. If they are going for a DC I hope they select Wilks instead of Patricia. Wilks has the attitude and fire this team needs.
In comment 13773882 ThatLimerickGuy said:
This is what I’ve been saying all along, this guy’s defenses have regularly sucked. I don’t get the fascination with him. And no thank you to Wills either. One year as a coordinator? I’d have thought we would have learned our lesson.
In comment 13773882 ThatLimerickGuy said:
Great post. I didn't realize they were statistically close (bad) as the Giants.
| LimerickGuy brought the lumber.
He must have just woke from his slumber.
I checked his post twice,
the formatting’s nice,
but I’m not fucking sure ‘bout his numbers.
In comment 13773868 Greg from LI said:
Didn't Handley go to Stanford law school? Yeah.
This is so idiotic its not even funny. Its a false comparison a common flaw.
Are there only two variables?
If one follows your logic...."if one is smart then he is a bad coach cause Handley was smart and was a bad coach."
Um, there are other variables. Such a childish way to think.
In comment 13773934 Josh in the City said:
In comment 13773915 Eric from BBI said:
amazing at how divorced the Tisch family remains from this process.
Eric, this is a good point. It's also interesting that they say Tisch will be involved "later in the process." Wonder how long this is expected to drag out being that these coordinators on bye can't interview again until after their teams are eliminated. With the Pats, that can be almost a month from now!
I read that as "Mr. Tisch will not be involved in the interview process until after a decision is made."
If I owned half a professional football team, I would want to be in the room during such an interview.
| LimerickGuy brought the lumber.
He must have just woke from his slumber.
I checked his post twice,
the formatting’s nice,
but I’m not fucking sure ‘bout his numbers.