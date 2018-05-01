Interesting FB update from former NYG/Pats OG Bob Kratch

|Mr. Belichick will be the next Head Coach for the NY Giants! I have a good source. Mark my word!
so why the hell not have Bob Kratch break this news?
Please read my post below
This is a perfect out for belichick because he looks like Kraft ran him out of town for Brady.
Keeps his legacy and gets to go home.
the character in the Christmas carol?
Unless the Patriots outright fired him, they'll demand high compensation in picks I would suspect.
Was our HC in 18 & Jimmy G was our starting QB.
If I ever wet the bed, that was the dream to do it.
That you believe when it happens
Know if Belichek is under contract for next year?
We need more...unless it was the 2023 #1 or a #1 pick somewhere in the 2020s.
old man said:
We need more...unless it was the 2023 #1 or a #1 pick somewhere in the 2020s.
Here's a story. Look what the Tampa Bay Bucs gave up for Gruden.
now back to reality. BB last job is where he's at now in New England
Bold Ruler said:
someone who is sensible..finally
has a "good source," so it must be true!
What’s wrong with people speculating? It’s a message board. All season you insisted McAdoo & Reese we’re safe. You stated it as fact.
Sean said:
What's wrong with people speculating? It's a message board. All season you insisted McAdoo & Reese we're safe. You stated it as fact.
micky is the king of absolutes. He has no freaking clue, just like the rest of us, but he’s always trying to pretend he’s in the know. It’s comical, really
Belichick sees an opening to coach NYG according to source. Link
Link
|@NYDNSports
BREAKING: Bill Belichick 'sees an opening' to coach @Giants and might take it amid Patriots drama, source tells @garymyersNYDN http://nydn.us/2EaJ6HC
one for the ages....number#2 pick...BB coming back...Me hitting the powerball and/or mega millions...banging the victoria secret supermodel next door(thumbs check out)...what could go wrong....
is the craziest thing I've seen around this franchise in a helluva long time. Like, you gotta be shittin' me.
but Albert Breer was on WFAN this afternoon and said **IF** something like this takes place, BB would ask Kraft to let him go without compensation going the other way.
Sean said:
but Albert Breer was on WFAN this afternoon and said **IF** something like this takes place, BB would ask Kraft to let him go without compensation going the other way.
Without compensation? I don't see any chance of that happening. Giants at a minimum would have to deal 2019 #1 pick at a minimum.
There's definitely some smoke, especially after the drama with TB's trainer last month. I have a lot of cousins who are Pat fans who have been saying this all season that something seems to be coming to a head soon.
Throw in Belichick's known love for the Giants/current opening and it breeds speculation. Do I think it happens? No, probably not. But forgive all of us dreaming for it the first week of January after probably one of the most disappointing seasons in Giants history.
JM: We're so glad to have you back, Bill.
BB: I'm glad to be back, John.
JM: Just one thing I want to ask.
BB: Sure John, anything.
JM: Could you, ummm, maybe...
(pause)
JM: Cheat... less?
BB: Uhhhh.....
SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
There's definitely some smoke, especially after the drama with TB's trainer last month. I have a lot of cousins who are Pat fans who have been saying this all season that something seems to be coming to a head soon.
Throw in Belichick's known love for the Giants/current opening and it breeds speculation. Do I think it happens? No, probably not. But forgive all of us dreaming for it the first week of January after probably one of the most disappointing seasons in Giants history.
Exactly. Basically, if he was ever going to leave and try to further shape his legacy as the greatest HC of all time, it’s now. The stars are aligned. Will it happen? Probably not. But it is not outrageous to speculate.
Sean said:
What's wrong with people speculating? It's a message board. All season you insisted McAdoo & Reese we're safe. You stated it as fact.
don't put a whammy on my opposites!!!😁😁
They can deny all they want.
AnishPatel said:
| the character in the Christmas carol?
That would be Bob Krachet
Deal..
Makes perfect sense that Bellicheck is either leaving or retiring
Jimmy G was his guy to win with after Brady and Kraft said no..
I bet Bellicheck doesn't even have a contract next year and will be free to leave and come home to New Jersey
GFAN52 said:
| Unless the Patriots outright fired him, they'll demand high compensation in picks I would suspect.
Acquiring Gruden from the Raiders cost the Bucs two 1st round picks and 2 2nd round picks + cash.
is for Bill to stay in NE in a very uncomfortable situation with Kraft and Brady. Kraft might just let him leave.
Also, he may not be under contract for next year yet.
This causes a dilemma with McDaniels and Patricia. If BB is leaving New England, presumably one of those guys moves up. Probably McDaniels. If not, and you want one of them, you need to pull the trigger fast, because they'll get offers.
Ira said:
GFAN52 said:
Quote:
Unless the Patriots outright fired him, they'll demand high compensation in picks I would suspect.
Acquiring Gruden from the Raiders cost the Bucs two 1st round picks and 2 2nd round picks + cash.
That's correct. As I posted above, the Giants will probably have to give up a 2019 #1 pick as a starting point (no way they'll give up this years 2nd overall pick). Pats will want more than that for sure.
In comment 13774287
markky said:
is for Bill to stay in NE in a very uncomfortable situation with Kraft and Brady. Kraft might just let him leave.

Also, he may not be under contract for next year yet.
Also, he may not be under contract for next year yet.
Kraft always has him under contract so he wouldn't be tempted to leave for the Giants. Doubtful he just lets him walk without any compensation.
If it doesn't happen this year it will never happen.
The stars are aligned.
Hopefully Mara and Tisch recognize it and jump on it.
Love to see it happen but, ... the speculation is like a CA wildfire out of control
I've tried searching and can't find it myself.
SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Hell, I'd even be willing to throw in Eli Apple ;-)
bob kratch facebook page
| But is there to link to the primary source Kratch's Facebook account?)
I've tried searching and can't find it myself.
Link
| But is there to link to the primary source Kratch's Facebook account?)
I've tried searching and can't find it myself.
SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
For Bill.
Hell, I'd even be willing to throw in Eli Apple ;-)
I'll give a pinkie for Bill, Ronnie Lott style.
Bellichick enter the final year of his contract, meaning they probably sign one year deals and he is always under contract. So technically we would need to compensate.
My new theory is that Bill himself is stirring shit up or letting drama become public to increase chances of negotiating a release.
Picks, players, anything. Would anyone really let Sam Darnold be the reason we didn't get the greatest coach ever?
not sure he knew he was live. he was talking to someone on his phone
Chef said:
don't think so. he decided he was manipulated by Big Bill into being tied to the Jets job (he was promoted if Bill P quit, which he did, which locked him in). So Lil Bill went nuclear and forced the Jets into letting him go.
don't forget how Parcells:
1. screwed the Giants by leaving the Giants after Bellichick left for Cleveland.
2. screwed Tampa by courting them to the point where they fired Dungy, then backing out.
So my view is that Parcells screwed with Bellichick twice, the Giants once and Tampa once.
I'd have asked for a buyout or some similar escape clause in the contract, so if he wanted to go, there'd be a mechanism for that.
If management agreed, they would probably insist on a very high figure for the buyout. Otherwise, they wouldn't agree at all, and would just insist on whatever compensation another team would give, which would have to be a lot.
If this is in play, the Giants probably cover the cost of the buyout as part of his deal.
And he's saying it's his personal opinion and is based on the media reports including the ESPN article about a riff. He said he thinks it makes great sense. Then he went on to promote a fitness diet guy.
My guess is that he's trying us Giants fans to increase the his on his live feed.
81_Great_Dane said:
| I'd have asked for a buyout or some similar escape clause in the contract, so if he wanted to go, there'd be a mechanism for that.
If management agreed, they would probably insist on a very high figure for the buyout. Otherwise, they wouldn't agree at all, and would just insist on whatever compensation another team would give, which would have to be a lot.
If this is in play, the Giants probably cover the cost of the buyout as part of his deal.
Well, that's what I brought up in the other thread.
No one actually knows any details about Bill's contract. It's literally a complete mystery. He and the Pats FO are the only ones that know what it entails.
So, who knows - maybe there is some sort of out clause in there.
arcarsenal said:
81_Great_Dane said:
Quote:
I'd have asked for a buyout or some similar escape clause in the contract, so if he wanted to go, there'd be a mechanism for that.
If management agreed, they would probably insist on a very high figure for the buyout. Otherwise, they wouldn't agree at all, and would just insist on whatever compensation another team would give, which would have to be a lot.
If this is in play, the Giants probably cover the cost of the buyout as part of his deal.
Well, that's what I brought up in the other thread.
No one actually knows any details about Bill's contract. It's literally a complete mystery. He and the Pats FO are the only ones that know what it entails.
So, who knows - maybe there is some sort of out clause in there.
It would be picks plus for compensation.
so he makes a controversial comment to drive viewers to his page
torrey said:
| so he makes a controversial comment to drive viewers to his page
wondering the same..to draw hits for his promotional diet/fitness deal
crazy season just gets wilder with this speculation. I can't see it happening. Belichick is 65, and I don't see the Giants giving up any compensation for him. Nor should they.
81_Great_Dane said:
| JM: We're so glad to have you back, Bill.
BB: I'm glad to be back, John.
JM: Just one thing I want to ask.
BB: Sure John, anything.
JM: Could you, ummm, maybe...
(pause)
JM: Cheat... less?
BB: Uhhhh.....
That’s freaking funny!!
torrey said:
| so he makes a controversial comment to drive viewers to his page
Seems logical....and sad
Bold Ruler said:
And will turn 66 before the next season, but I will say he’s not lost any desire and is a guy that coach into his 70s, I suppose.
Mike Francesca was on Bill Simmons podcast today and Bill asked him straight up, "Do you see Belichick coaching the Giants next year?" His reponse was "I would be absolutely stunned if he were the next coach of the Giants." He went on to say as much as John Mara would drive up to Foxboro himself to make a deal, he doesn't see Belichick jumping right to the Giants, thinks he would take a year off if anything.
He did say later on that the only way he sees him going to the Giants is if they offer him an offer he couldn't refuse, upwards of 20+ million a year.
He is from my hometown. I do not believe he is pulling our leg. I do believe he has some information. What that info is or where it is coming from who knows but, I believe him.
The 12th Man said:
| He is from my hometown. I do not believe he is pulling our leg. I do believe he has some information. What that info is or where it is coming from who knows but, I believe him.
Plus he's a Mahwah guy
Those people are true blue
but it would be silly to view it as impossible.
1. Belicheck has claimed he would love to coach here, and this might be his only opportunity
2. He's been unpredictable his whole career - the man does not give a shit what you think, what others think, or what he's "suppposed" to do. Leaving NE is not out of the question
3. He's been there a looong time. Unless you're Bear Bryant, football coaches tend to get wanderlust after a certain amount of time, no matter how successful
4. If he wants to stamp his own legacy as the best of all time, this gives him a better opportunity than staying with Brady and the Pats
Of course it's still unlikely, but it's absolutely not crazy to think it could happen. Not sure how Gettleman's ego would feel about it, or if ownership would give up multiple high picks, but it would be damn interesting
In the comments a Nargi spotting! Lol! Man he had good recipes for sauce! Why did he leave here again? Don't remember????
SirYesSir said:
| but it would be silly to view it as impossible.
1. Belicheck has claimed he would love to coach here, and this might be his only opportunity
2. He's been unpredictable his whole career - the man does not give a shit what you think, what others think, or what he's "suppposed" to do. Leaving NE is not out of the question
3. He's been there a looong time. Unless you're Bear Bryant, football coaches tend to get wanderlust after a certain amount of time, no matter how successful
4. If he wants to stamp his own legacy as the best of all time, this gives him a better opportunity than staying with Brady and the Pats
Of course it's still unlikely, but it's absolutely not crazy to think it could happen. Not sure how Gettleman's ego would feel about it, or if ownership would give up multiple high picks, but it would be damn interesting
Yess
It's crazy to think that the Giants ownership would interview a handful of qualified candidates for their HC vacancy, then leave them swinging in the breeze for 1-4 weeks while we wait for New England's season to end and we see if Belichick is going to leave his job there.
That would be about as classless a move as you could imagine, not to mention the fact that some of these guys are interviewing elsewhere and are likely to be offered a job by other teams. Even if they don't, who would take a job coaching this team if it's an open secret the owners were clearly hoping to hire someone else.
This is fun and cute, but we have to be serious. Belichick might wind up coaching somewhere else next season, but it won't be here.
BlackLight said:
| It's crazy to think that the Giants ownership would interview a handful of qualified candidates for their HC vacancy, then leave them swinging in the breeze for 1-4 weeks while we wait for New England's season to end and we see if Belichick is going to leave his job there.
That would be about as classless a move as you could imagine, not to mention the fact that some of these guys are interviewing elsewhere and are likely to be offered a job by other teams. Even if they don't, who would take a job coaching this team if it's an open secret the owners were clearly hoping to hire someone else.
This is fun and cute, but we have to be serious. Belichick might wind up coaching somewhere else next season, but it won't be here.
We cant make an offer to any of the Pats guys or Shurmer or Schwartz or anybody else in the playoffs till they get eliminated. At that point it wouldnt matter as BB would be done too.
If you read through his replies to the comments, at first he makes it sound like he has a source, but later it sounds more like pure speculation from former teammates under Belichick.
chopperhatch said:
BlackLight said:
Quote:
It's crazy to think that the Giants ownership would interview a handful of qualified candidates for their HC vacancy, then leave them swinging in the breeze for 1-4 weeks while we wait for New England's season to end and we see if Belichick is going to leave his job there.
That would be about as classless a move as you could imagine, not to mention the fact that some of these guys are interviewing elsewhere and are likely to be offered a job by other teams. Even if they don't, who would take a job coaching this team if it's an open secret the owners were clearly hoping to hire someone else.
This is fun and cute, but we have to be serious. Belichick might wind up coaching somewhere else next season, but it won't be here.
We cant make an offer to any of the Pats guys or Shurmer or Schwartz or anybody else in the playoffs till they get eliminated. At that point it wouldnt matter as BB would be done too.
I asked a similar question before and was told it would be like the Kyle Shanahan hiring, where it would be an understanding they would commit to a team once their current teams are finished playing.
SirYesSir said:
| but it would be silly to view it as impossible.
1. Belicheck has claimed he would love to coach here, and this might be his only opportunity
2. He's been unpredictable his whole career - the man does not give a shit what you think, what others think, or what he's "suppposed" to do. Leaving NE is not out of the question
3. He's been there a looong time. Unless you're Bear Bryant, football coaches tend to get wanderlust after a certain amount of time, no matter how successful
4. If he wants to stamp his own legacy as the best of all time, this gives him a better opportunity than staying with Brady and the Pats
Of course it's still unlikely, but it's absolutely not crazy to think it could happen. Not sure how Gettleman's ego would feel about it, or if ownership would give up multiple high picks, but it would be damn interesting
Love your 1-3, but your #4 is really too much.
BB does NOT need the Giants to "stamp his own legacy." Please... right now, he's the greatest head coach in NFL history. He cemented that position with the New England Patriots. The Giants would add nothing to that... indeed, I could envision a shitty Giants team tarnishing BB's red hot, shining star!