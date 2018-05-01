Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Back to the Corner
 

Myers NYDN: Bill Belichick 'sees an opening'

jogo1 : 1/5/2018 7:42 pm
Didn't see this one posted...the story doesn't seem to be going away.
NYDN - ( New Window )
3 Steps  
Trainmaster : 1/5/2018 7:44 pm : link
1) Fire Gettleman
2) Second overall to New England
3) Hire BB as GM, HC. Heck, make him part owner too.

It's Myers...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 1/5/2018 7:44 pm : link
So take it with a grain of salt.

That said, there's smoke. I don't expect it to happen, but why not dream?

Mara has to inquire.
Posted in Eric's thread below.  
81_Great_Dane : 1/5/2018 7:46 pm : link
But probably worth its own thread.
At the very least  
jogo1 : 1/5/2018 7:50 pm : link
I'll be rooting for KC (or whoever plays in New England next week) to win and set things in motion, whether it's Belichick, one of his coordinators, or none of the above.
RE: It's Myers...  
jnoble : 1/5/2018 7:51 pm : link
In comment 13774290 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
So take it with a grain of salt.

That said, there's smoke. I don't expect it to happen, but why not dream?

Mara has to inquire.


I just told a couple friends that if I woke up one day soon to the news that BB just agreed to coach the Giants for a 4 year deal , my neighbors would be looking out their windows wondering why I'm doing cartwheels in the front yard
RE: RE: It's Myers...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 1/5/2018 7:52 pm : link
In comment 13774302 jnoble said:
Quote:
In comment 13774290 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:


Quote:


So take it with a grain of salt.

That said, there's smoke. I don't expect it to happen, but why not dream?

Mara has to inquire.



I just told a couple friends that if I woke up one day soon to the news that BB just agreed to coach the Giants for a 4 year deal , my neighbors would be looking out their windows wondering why I'm doing cartwheels in the front yard


Hahahaha. I took a nap earlier and had a dream BB was our HC and Jimmy G was our starting QB next September.
RE: 3 Steps  
GFAN52 : 1/5/2018 7:54 pm : link
In comment 13774286 Trainmaster said:
Quote:
1) Fire Gettleman
2) Second overall to New England
3) Hire BB as GM, HC. Heck, make him part owner too.


1.). Fire DG? That's not something Mara would do.
2.) Give up this years #1 - Nope, they can have next years and probably the 2020
3.). HC with say in personnel matters.
Bill wants a GM but someone he can work with  
larryflower37 : 1/5/2018 7:54 pm : link
Gettleman could be that guy.
Tampa gave up the world for Gruden. Kraft could use that as a starting point. 2 #1 and 2 #2
Belichick could set this organization on the path they are searching for.
Hire BB as HC  
BleedBlue : 1/5/2018 7:56 pm : link
Trade Eli

Trade for JG if San Fran tags him.

Lose a first rounder in 2019 and a second this year but we have a franchise QB and the best coach ever. Take Barkley at 2 and sign norwell #championship
BB one year contracts  
GiantsFanPatsLand : 1/5/2018 7:56 pm : link
So i dont see a reason for giving up a pick, his contract should be up
train master  
joeinpa : 1/5/2018 7:58 pm : link
Thankfully you are not making decisions for the Giants.

Hope you wrote that in jest.

It be great to get Belichick, but not at that cost
This is making me dizzy  
Giantology : 1/5/2018 7:58 pm : link
God damn I hope this somehow happens but not going to get my hopes up too high.
How could this be done without some tampering involved.  
Blue21 : 1/5/2018 7:59 pm : link
If he's under contract it can't happen without notification and permission from Kraft. NO way is Kraft OK'ing this. I call BS on all these reports.
RE: How could this be done without some tampering involved.  
GFAN52 : 1/5/2018 8:02 pm : link
In comment 13774326 Blue21 said:
Quote:
If he's under contract it can't happen without notification and permission from Kraft. NO way is Kraft OK'ing this. I call BS on all these reports.


Exactly.
RE: This is making me dizzy  
81_Great_Dane : 1/5/2018 8:02 pm : link
In comment 13774321 Giantology said:
Quote:
God damn I hope this somehow happens but not going to get my hopes up too high.
Things that are too good to be true usually aren't.

But this strikes me as possible. It's a little like Vince Lombardi coming to Washington -- let's hope that if it happens, BB has a nice long run here and sets up the franchise for a dynasty.
.  
arcarsenal : 1/5/2018 8:02 pm : link
Does anyone know what Bill's contract actually IS?
I remember that NFL films bit mentioned in the article  
RobCarpenter : 1/5/2018 8:03 pm : link
BB was visibly moved. Seemed obvious he badly wanted to be the Giants coach; sort of akin to how Letterman wanted the Tonight Show. I’ll never understand why George Young didn’t want him as the successor to Parcells.
If Bill leaves to coach another team  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 1/5/2018 8:07 pm : link
It's the Giants. He loves the organization. If you saw his Football Life, you could see it.
RE: .  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 1/5/2018 8:07 pm : link
In comment 13774330 arcarsenal said:
Quote:
Does anyone know what Bill's contract actually IS?


Arc, it's a complete mystery.
Little Bill can come Home,  
NYGBlue42 : 1/5/2018 8:09 pm : link
but not for Draft picks.He has about 4 more years as a Coach.
RE: RE: .  
arcarsenal : 1/5/2018 8:11 pm : link
In comment 13774340 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
In comment 13774330 arcarsenal said:


Quote:


Does anyone know what Bill's contract actually IS?



Arc, it's a complete mystery.


That's what I'm getting at - since no one knows the actual details of his contract, it's impossible to really speculate on what it would take to get him out of it.

He probably wrote the damn thing himself and had Kraft sign the dotted line.
little bill  
DavidinBMNY : 1/5/2018 8:12 pm : link
Has always been a giant at heart. This seems very implausible, but if there was some sort of mutual agreement , it would be amazing - Something like - McDaniels stays and takes the Pats job and little bill comes home. Crazy. Very , very unlikely.

Fun to day dream about. Like the lotto. Or Ross getting fired... Wait... :-)

Who knows about any of this  
Motley Two : 1/5/2018 8:12 pm : link
but while we're speculating and having fun... Giants might not have to give any compensation. If there's one coach who has a ton of flexibility in their contract and might actually prefer a year to year contract, it's Belichick.
RE: If Bill leaves to coach another team  
Jints in Carolina : 1/5/2018 8:13 pm : link
In comment 13774339 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
It's the Giants. He loves the organization. If you saw his Football Life, you could see it.


Bingo...he cried when touring the old offices at Giants Stadium. Also the Giants have had about 20 functions with the 86 and 90 Giants teams and he has attended every one of them.
Tampering  
Chef : 1/5/2018 8:14 pm : link
if you don't think that is common and normal under the rug I have bridge to sell you.
Bill needs to come back  
Elite Mobster #32 : 1/5/2018 8:15 pm : link
.
I find this very hard to believe  
The_Boss : 1/5/2018 8:15 pm : link
No doubt it would be amazing if true, but like many, I am skeptical when it comes to Gary Meyers’ work. Plus the odds of this duo (Brady and Belichick) splitting prematurely without exhausting this run, unlike say the 90’s Cowboys who might have won 5 SB’s if Jimmy stuck around or the MJ Bulls who might have won 2-3 more championships if not for Reinsdorf and Krause choosing to end it, are slim to none in my opinion.
RE: It's Myers...  
old man : 1/5/2018 8:16 pm : link
In comment 13774290 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
So take it with a grain of salt.

That said, there's smoke. I don't expect it to happen, but why not dream?

Mara has to inquire.

+1.
If big Bill and lil Bill have made up...maybe big Bill can get the truth...and if lil Bill wants out of NE he can spill the truth about the reports...and if they are true I'm sure coaches have ' conduct detrimental' clauses as do players. I know its lowroad but having an unhappy coach/GM cant be a


healthy environment either. Or maybe a simple buyout of his contract
and a joint statement that Bill has felt he has accomplished all that he could here..is looking for a new challenge...and wanted to eventually ' return home' some day as Giants head coach. We..the Patriots..felt we owed him that...and knowing the Giants were looking for a HC we offered out that opportunity to them...and they accepted. Bill gives the I want to thank speech...and everybody is a good guy. A few hours later Giants PC: We received a call from Bob Kraft about Bill B...and given all the circumstances we gladly welcome him home.
Everybody wins.
Not that difficult.
RE: RE: RE: .  
GFAN52 : 1/5/2018 8:16 pm : link
In comment 13774342 arcarsenal said:
Quote:
In comment 13774340 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:


Quote:


In comment 13774330 arcarsenal said:


Quote:


Does anyone know what Bill's contract actually IS?



Arc, it's a complete mystery.



That's what I'm getting at - since no one knows the actual details of his contract, it's impossible to really speculate on what it would take to get him out of it.

He probably wrote the damn thing himself and had Kraft sign the dotted line.



Gary Myers says Kraft always has him under contract. So compensation would definitely be required.


Belichick, like most coaches, doesn’t enter the final year of his contract. It hurts recruiting free agents and it takes away some of their authority if the players believe the coach is a lame duck. In this case, I’ve heard Kraft specifically won’t allow Belichick to enter the final year because he’s been concerned he would go to the Giants.


RE: 3 Steps  
B in ALB : 1/5/2018 8:16 pm : link
In comment 13774286 Trainmaster said:
Quote:
1) Fire Gettleman
2) Second overall to New England
3) Hire BB as GM, HC. Heck, make him part owner too.


3 steps
1) Delete your account
2) Never Post again
3) Commit yourself to a mental institution
RE: RE: RE: RE: .  
arcarsenal : 1/5/2018 8:19 pm : link
In comment 13774356 GFAN52 said:
Quote:
In comment 13774342 arcarsenal said:


Quote:


In comment 13774340 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:


Quote:


In comment 13774330 arcarsenal said:


Quote:


Does anyone know what Bill's contract actually IS?



Arc, it's a complete mystery.



That's what I'm getting at - since no one knows the actual details of his contract, it's impossible to really speculate on what it would take to get him out of it.

He probably wrote the damn thing himself and had Kraft sign the dotted line.




Gary Myers says Kraft always has him under contract. So compensation would definitely be required.


Belichick, like most coaches, doesn’t enter the final year of his contract. It hurts recruiting free agents and it takes away some of their authority if the players believe the coach is a lame duck. In this case, I’ve heard Kraft specifically won’t allow Belichick to enter the final year because he’s been concerned he would go to the Giants.


Who cares what Gary Myers says? He doesn't know any more than any of us do about what Bill's contract entails or what basis they're signed on.

You've "heard" that Kraft won't allow Belichick to enter the final year of his deal where, exactly? You'll have to put an actual source behind a statement like that otherwise it carries no weight.
Not sure if serious  
WillVAB : 1/5/2018 8:19 pm : link
But this would be awesome if it comes to fruition.
I can dream  
RobCarpenter : 1/5/2018 8:19 pm : link
Little Bill coaches the Giants to a SB victory over the Pats in three years in Tom Brady’s last game as a pro.
I'll have whatever he's drinking!  
TC : 1/5/2018 8:20 pm : link
Why, oh why, would he?
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: .  
GFAN52 : 1/5/2018 8:26 pm : link
In comment 13774361 arcarsenal said:
Quote:
In comment 13774356 GFAN52 said:


Quote:


In comment 13774342 arcarsenal said:


Quote:


In comment 13774340 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:


Quote:


In comment 13774330 arcarsenal said:


Quote:


Does anyone know what Bill's contract actually IS?



Arc, it's a complete mystery.



That's what I'm getting at - since no one knows the actual details of his contract, it's impossible to really speculate on what it would take to get him out of it.

He probably wrote the damn thing himself and had Kraft sign the dotted line.




Gary Myers says Kraft always has him under contract. So compensation would definitely be required.


Belichick, like most coaches, doesn’t enter the final year of his contract. It hurts recruiting free agents and it takes away some of their authority if the players believe the coach is a lame duck. In this case, I’ve heard Kraft specifically won’t allow Belichick to enter the final year because he’s been concerned he would go to the Giants.





Who cares what Gary Myers says? He doesn't know any more than any of us do about what Bill's contract entails or what basis they're signed on.

You've "heard" that Kraft won't allow Belichick to enter the final year of his deal where, exactly? You'll have to put an actual source behind a statement like that otherwise it carries no weight.


Thats Myer's "heard" statement not me. But it makes sense if you're an owner that you would want contra t protection for your coach so he can't just leave whenever the desire meets him.
.  
arcarsenal : 1/5/2018 8:35 pm : link
In most cases, yes - but Belichick is a different animal. It's hard to assume anything typical or ordinary when it comes to him. He wields more power than any other HC on the planet.

I would guess that in order to get him here, we'd have to send back draft picks - but there's no way for any of us to know anything for sure if we have zero knowledge of his contract.

This is all fantasy-land stuff, anyway.
This shit needs to get done, period.  
bceagle05 : 1/5/2018 8:35 pm : link
Belichick is family, and coaching the Giants is the perfect ending for him. It's his dream job. Brady's 40, and Garappolo is gone - it's time to bring his great career full circle.

This man's Super Bowl XXV gameplan is on display in Canton for God's sake - bring him home!
RE: RE: 3 Steps  
Chef : 1/5/2018 8:35 pm : link
In comment 13774357 B in ALB said:
Quote:
In comment 13774286 Trainmaster said:


Quote:


1) Fire Gettleman
2) Second overall to New England
3) Hire BB as GM, HC. Heck, make him part owner too.




3 steps
1) Delete your account
2) Never Post again
3) Commit yourself to a mental institution


lol... right
A contract is whatever the contract says it is  
Motley Two : 1/5/2018 8:41 pm : link
So Kraft want Bill to always have an extra year, what if Bill doesnt?

What happens then. What would you do if you were Kraft and Bill just said I'm not signing that?
RE: Tampering  
Mr. Bungle : 1/5/2018 8:45 pm : link
In comment 13774349 Chef said:
Quote:
if you don't think that is common and normal under the rug I have bridge to sell you.

This has nothing to do with Ernie Accorsi.
Is this not tampering?  
lono801 : 1/5/2018 8:45 pm : link
I'm enjoying my Friday...

Im to lazy to look up the rules
Shouldn't this come under the heading of  
Doomster : 1/5/2018 8:52 pm : link
"Fantasy Football"?
Belichick  
Breeze_94 : 1/5/2018 9:03 pm : link
would be awesome, but as of right now, it is nothing but a pipe dream that has been manifested by a speculative article written by the fake news media ESPN.

And also, 2 first rounders is quite a steep price to pay for a 65 year old coach. I realize its been done before, but Gruden was in his 30's. This is Belichick though so if there is any 65 year old coach who was worth it, it'd be him.

And also, there is a 0% chance the Giants fire Gettleman. That would look bad for the organization.
If they give the Patriots future picks only,  
wgenesis123 : 1/5/2018 9:05 pm : link
Bill could make enough trades with this years draft to cover the picks and build a winner at the same time.
This might seem out there...  
Chris684 : 1/5/2018 9:21 pm : link
And I swear I’m not a conspiracy theorist but the past few days I have been thinking it’s weird that Mara, DG and Abrams all packed up and went to Foxboro to conduct the HC interviews.

Now I understand, 2 coordinators, same team, bad weather. But still, why couldn’t those guys get down to Giants HQ?

Is it possible that with all this news breaking and the Patriots knowing everything has been fractured internally anyway, that BB is the real reason the Giants went up there today?
RE: This might seem out there...  
markky : 1/5/2018 9:24 pm : link
In comment 13774427 Chris684 said:
Quote:
And I swear I’m not a conspiracy theorist but the past few days I have been thinking it’s weird that Mara, DG and Abrams all packed up and went to Foxboro to conduct the HC interviews.

Now I understand, 2 coordinators, same team, bad weather. But still, why couldn’t those guys get down to Giants HQ?

Is it possible that with all this news breaking and the Patriots knowing everything has been fractured internally anyway, that BB is the real reason the Giants went up there today?


i think the Pats are now in an untenable situation - Bill has been undermined by the TB12 program if nothing else.
RE: This might seem out there...  
arcarsenal : 1/5/2018 9:28 pm : link
In comment 13774427 Chris684 said:
Quote:
And I swear I’m not a conspiracy theorist but the past few days I have been thinking it’s weird that Mara, DG and Abrams all packed up and went to Foxboro to conduct the HC interviews.

Now I understand, 2 coordinators, same team, bad weather. But still, why couldn’t those guys get down to Giants HQ?

Is it possible that with all this news breaking and the Patriots knowing everything has been fractured internally anyway, that BB is the real reason the Giants went up there today?


I think you're reading way too much into that bit - the Bears interviewed him there too.
Good point arc  
Chris684 : 1/5/2018 9:30 pm : link
Did not realize Bears did as well.
All  
AcidTest : 1/5/2018 9:36 pm : link
of this reminds me of a quote from "Apocalypse Now:"

"The bullshit is piling up so fast, you need wings to stay above it."
Remember this:  
mrvax : 1/5/2018 9:38 pm : link
BB has always been a sneaky bastid who thinks he can get away with a lot of shit. From cheating on his ex-wife to screwing the Jets to the practice taping & ball deflating. He's never had a "Come to Jesus" moment either as far as I know.

Whatever he does really won't surprise me.
RE: RE: This might seem out there...  
GFAN52 : 1/5/2018 9:42 pm : link
In comment 13774435 arcarsenal said:
Quote:
In comment 13774427 Chris684 said:


Quote:


And I swear I’m not a conspiracy theorist but the past few days I have been thinking it’s weird that Mara, DG and Abrams all packed up and went to Foxboro to conduct the HC interviews.

Now I understand, 2 coordinators, same team, bad weather. But still, why couldn’t those guys get down to Giants HQ?

Is it possible that with all this news breaking and the Patriots knowing everything has been fractured internally anyway, that BB is the real reason the Giants went up there today?



I think you're reading way too much into that bit - the Bears interviewed him there too.


That's correct. The Patriots were off from practice today, but asked teams interview there.
If this even has a 0.0001% chance of happening,  
Dave in Hoboken : 1/5/2018 9:44 pm : link
the Giants have to make it happen.
RE: If this even has a 0.0001% chance of happening,  
DennyInDenville : 1/5/2018 9:53 pm : link
In comment 13774448 Dave in Hoboken said:
Quote:
the Giants have to make it happen.

Exactly. Which is where my doubts rise..

Does Mara have the balls? I know Tisch does, but does Mara?

We will see... he's gotta do some colluding or something you know Bellicheck would talk if he's interested ...

Make the call Mr Mara

If the Giants don't have a HC hired by next week the odds only go up that Mara or Tisch has contacted Bb and it's on.
Beat Bill twice in the biggest of games.  
Miami_JintsFan : 1/5/2018 9:58 pm : link
Pass
RE: RE: If this even has a 0.0001% chance of happening,  
B in ALB : 1/5/2018 9:58 pm : link
In comment 13774455 DennyInDenville said:
Quote:
In comment 13774448 Dave in Hoboken said:


Quote:


the Giants have to make it happen.


Exactly. Which is where my doubts rise..

Does Mara have the balls? I know Tisch does, but does Mara?

We will see... he's gotta do some colluding or something you know Bellicheck would talk if he's interested ...

Make the call Mr Mara

If the Giants don't have a HC hired by next week the odds only go up that Mara or Tisch has contacted Bb and it's on.


You can't even spell the guy's name correctly. What makes your take even remotely fucking relevant, racist?
RE: Beat Bill twice in the biggest of games.  
McNally's_Nuts : 1/5/2018 10:02 pm : link
In comment 13774459 Miami_JintsFan said:
Quote:
Pass


LOL
I don't think it happens  
ajr2456 : 1/5/2018 10:09 pm : link
But the speculation of things not being good up in New England started awhile ago. Now all this. Usually where there's smoke there is fire.

Doubt it's a reality but I think it's possible
Giants can’t even inquire.....  
Simms11 : 1/5/2018 10:11 pm : link
That’s tampering and the Giants would probably have to give up draft picks just for that alone. I’m sure it’s speculative. This is the one job he’s always wanted and he may see the opportunity right now. Perhaps he’s made it known to those confidants that he would consider a job there if he could work out a release from the Patriots.

That would be a hell of a dilemma for the Giants and I’m not so sure they would want to wait until after the Pats are out of the playoffs or finish another Super Bowl?!
What if  
djm : 1/5/2018 10:19 pm : link
Belichick has language in his contract that says he can bail out any time he wants...if Brady really did win a power struggle with the whole jimmy g thing, and it looks like that in fact did happen, belichick might truly be done with kraft and Brady. We know he loves the Giants. There's enough there to believe just a little bit...

Why am I doing this to myself.
The Giants don't have to tamper  
Milton : 1/5/2018 10:35 pm : link
Bill Belichick knows there is a job opening and I think he can safely assume that if he were to leave the Patriots there isn't a team in college or the NFL who wouldn't be interested. All he needs to do is have his agent make a call to Mara and say, "Do yourself a favor and put off making a coaching decision for the next couple of weeks (wink, wink, nudge, nudge, know what I mean, know what I mean)."

Without any of knowing Belichick's contract status, nobody can say whether or not it would require a trade or not to get it done. If it does require a trade, the #2 overall will not be part of it. At most, I can see the Giants giving up this year's second or third round pick and next year's 1st round pick. The Giants will need the 2nd overall pick to select Josh Rosen!
re: tampering  
Giantsfan79 : 1/5/2018 11:15 pm : link
wasn't DG in the Pats building today interviewing. Wonder if Kraft let him talk to BB alone in his office today?
I think there's more than enough smoke here  
Modus Operandi : 1/5/2018 11:25 pm : link
To think something's up.

1) Giants uncharacteristically fire their HC and GM midseason;

2) News breaks that BB, TB and BK relationship has fractured;

3) NYG new GM and owner drive up to Foxboro in a blizzard to meet with with Patriot coordinators;

I think there's something brewing here. I'm not sure about contract terms, but would we have to pay any compensation to the Patriots if Bill Belichick is promoted, say - Executive VP of Football Operations.


Unless there's any escape language in BB's contract  
Ten Ton Hammer : 1/5/2018 11:53 pm : link
You'd have to get the Patriots to either agree to release him or agree on compensation. There's no allowance for dangling a title and calling it a promotion.
Not to sound like a conspiracy theorist  
nyynyg : 1/5/2018 11:58 pm : link
but maybe the relationship in Foxboro is severely fractured. Maybe the Giants brass drove to Foxboro to meet with Belichick or maybe they went to meet with Kraft.

Driving up to meet with two coordinators is very strange in my view. Going for a "business meeting" between front offices makes a lot more logical sense for such a trip.

But again, it is all speculation. There does seem to be a lot of smoke.
It's not strange to have to go meet with these HC targets  
Ten Ton Hammer : 12:00 am : link
They are preparing for a playoff game and have a narrow window of time to speak to them before the cutoff.
RE: B In ALB  
Trainmaster : 2:29 am : link
1) Be a humorless individual who can’t realize when someone is kidding
2) Resort to unwarranted personal attacks
3) Get yourself banned again

RE: Unless there's any escape language in BB's contract  
FStubbs : 8:23 am : link
In comment 13774539 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
You'd have to get the Patriots to either agree to release him or agree on compensation. There's no allowance for dangling a title and calling it a promotion.


The Patriots would demand nothing less than the #2 overall pick.
Does anyone know the 'Tampering' rules?  
Gregorio : 9:23 am : link
Is a team not allowed to interview another team's head coach during playoffs?

It's odd to me that NYG are permitted to interview assistant coaches (Patricia, Mcdaniels) during playoffs, but would be prohibited from interviewing a head coach.

Also, wouldn't Kraft have to agree to permit NYG to interview Belichick?

RE: It's not strange to have to go meet with these HC targets  
UberAlias : 9:32 am : link
In comment 13774545 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
They are preparing for a playoff game and have a narrow window of time to speak to them before the cutoff.
Correct. That and the fact that the coordinators are meeting with multiple teams so makes much more sense for the teams to come to NE than have them travel all over the place. I'm sure they insisted.
RE: Does anyone know the 'Tampering' rules?  
Simms11 : 9:34 am : link
In comment 13774696 Gregorio said:
Quote:
Is a team not allowed to interview another team's head coach during playoffs?

It's odd to me that NYG are permitted to interview assistant coaches (Patricia, Mcdaniels) during playoffs, but would be prohibited from interviewing a head coach.

Also, wouldn't Kraft have to agree to permit NYG to interview Belichick?


How could they interview another teams Head Coach? It’s not a promotion?!
RE: What if  
an_idol_mind : 11:25 am : link
In comment 13774483 djm said:
Quote:
Belichick has language in his contract that says he can bail out any time he wants...if Brady really did win a power struggle with the whole jimmy g thing, and it looks like that in fact did happen, belichick might truly be done with kraft and Brady. We know he loves the Giants. There's enough there to believe just a little bit...

Why am I doing this to myself.


Then he could ride his unicorn to East Rutherford.
RE: Unless there's any escape language in BB's contract  
LakeGeorgeGiant : 11:33 am : link
In comment 13774539 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
You'd have to get the Patriots to either agree to release him or agree on compensation. There's no allowance for dangling a title and calling it a promotion.



Is he even under contract beyond this year? I was under the impression he signed one year deals. They only need to compensate if he's under contract, else he can go wherever the hell he wants.
RE: RE: What if  
GFAN52 : 11:36 am : link
In comment 13774832 an_idol_mind said:
Quote:
In comment 13774483 djm said:


Quote:


Belichick has language in his contract that says he can bail out any time he wants...if Brady really did win a power struggle with the whole jimmy g thing, and it looks like that in fact did happen, belichick might truly be done with kraft and Brady. We know he loves the Giants. There's enough there to believe just a little bit...

Why am I doing this to myself.



Then he could ride his unicorn to East Rutherford.


if he had an out in his contract sure, but if not, you're looking at considerable compensation.
Back to the Corner

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.

All contents (unless otherwise specified) copyright © 1995 - 2017
Big Blue Interactive, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Site Managed by PCQB WordPress Support