Myers NYDN: Bill Belichick 'sees an opening'

3 Steps Trainmaster : 1/5/2018 7:44 pm : link 1) Fire Gettleman

2) Second overall to New England

3) Hire BB as GM, HC. Heck, make him part owner too.





It's Myers... SFGFNCGiantsFan : 1/5/2018 7:44 pm : link So take it with a grain of salt.



That said, there's smoke. I don't expect it to happen, but why not dream?



Mara has to inquire.

Posted in Eric's thread below. 81_Great_Dane : 1/5/2018 7:46 pm : link But probably worth its own thread.

At the very least jogo1 : 1/5/2018 7:50 pm : link I'll be rooting for KC (or whoever plays in New England next week) to win and set things in motion, whether it's Belichick, one of his coordinators, or none of the above.

RE: It's Myers... jnoble : 1/5/2018 7:51 pm : link

Quote: So take it with a grain of salt.



That said, there's smoke. I don't expect it to happen, but why not dream?



Mara has to inquire.



I just told a couple friends that if I woke up one day soon to the news that BB just agreed to coach the Giants for a 4 year deal , my neighbors would be looking out their windows wondering why I'm doing cartwheels in the front yard

RE: RE: It's Myers... SFGFNCGiantsFan : 1/5/2018 7:52 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13774290 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:





Quote:





So take it with a grain of salt.



That said, there's smoke. I don't expect it to happen, but why not dream?



Mara has to inquire.







I just told a couple friends that if I woke up one day soon to the news that BB just agreed to coach the Giants for a 4 year deal , my neighbors would be looking out their windows wondering why I'm doing cartwheels in the front yard



Hahahaha. I took a nap earlier and had a dream BB was our HC and Jimmy G was our starting QB next September.

RE: 3 Steps GFAN52 : 1/5/2018 7:54 pm : link

Quote: 1) Fire Gettleman

2) Second overall to New England

3) Hire BB as GM, HC. Heck, make him part owner too.





1.). Fire DG? That's not something Mara would do.

2.) Give up this years #1 - Nope, they can have next years and probably the 2020

1.). Fire DG? That's not something Mara would do.
2.) Give up this years #1 - Nope, they can have next years and probably the 2020
3.). HC with say in personnel matters.

Bill wants a GM but someone he can work with larryflower37 : 1/5/2018 7:54 pm : link Gettleman could be that guy.

Tampa gave up the world for Gruden. Kraft could use that as a starting point. 2 #1 and 2 #2

Belichick could set this organization on the path they are searching for.

Hire BB as HC BleedBlue : 1/5/2018 7:56 pm : link Trade Eli



Trade for JG if San Fran tags him.



Lose a first rounder in 2019 and a second this year but we have a franchise QB and the best coach ever. Take Barkley at 2 and sign norwell #championship

BB one year contracts GiantsFanPatsLand : 1/5/2018 7:56 pm : link So i dont see a reason for giving up a pick, his contract should be up

train master joeinpa : 1/5/2018 7:58 pm : link Thankfully you are not making decisions for the Giants.



Hope you wrote that in jest.



It be great to get Belichick, but not at that cost

This is making me dizzy Giantology : 1/5/2018 7:58 pm : link God damn I hope this somehow happens but not going to get my hopes up too high.

How could this be done without some tampering involved. Blue21 : 1/5/2018 7:59 pm : link If he's under contract it can't happen without notification and permission from Kraft. NO way is Kraft OK'ing this. I call BS on all these reports.

RE: How could this be done without some tampering involved. GFAN52 : 1/5/2018 8:02 pm : link

Quote: If he's under contract it can't happen without notification and permission from Kraft. NO way is Kraft OK'ing this. I call BS on all these reports.



Exactly.

RE: This is making me dizzy 81_Great_Dane : 1/5/2018 8:02 pm : link

Quote: God damn I hope this somehow happens but not going to get my hopes up too high. Things that are too good to be true usually aren't.



Things that are too good to be true usually aren't.

But this strikes me as possible. It's a little like Vince Lombardi coming to Washington -- let's hope that if it happens, BB has a nice long run here and sets up the franchise for a dynasty.

. arcarsenal : 1/5/2018 8:02 pm : link Does anyone know what Bill's contract actually IS?

I remember that NFL films bit mentioned in the article RobCarpenter : 1/5/2018 8:03 pm : link BB was visibly moved. Seemed obvious he badly wanted to be the Giants coach; sort of akin to how Letterman wanted the Tonight Show. I’ll never understand why George Young didn’t want him as the successor to Parcells.

If Bill leaves to coach another team SFGFNCGiantsFan : 1/5/2018 8:07 pm : link It's the Giants. He loves the organization. If you saw his Football Life, you could see it.

RE: . SFGFNCGiantsFan : 1/5/2018 8:07 pm : link

Quote: Does anyone know what Bill's contract actually IS?



Arc, it's a complete mystery.

Little Bill can come Home, NYGBlue42 : 1/5/2018 8:09 pm : link but not for Draft picks.He has about 4 more years as a Coach.

RE: RE: . arcarsenal : 1/5/2018 8:11 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13774330 arcarsenal said:





Quote:





Does anyone know what Bill's contract actually IS?







Arc, it's a complete mystery.



That's what I'm getting at - since no one knows the actual details of his contract, it's impossible to really speculate on what it would take to get him out of it.



That's what I'm getting at - since no one knows the actual details of his contract, it's impossible to really speculate on what it would take to get him out of it.

He probably wrote the damn thing himself and had Kraft sign the dotted line.

little bill DavidinBMNY : 1/5/2018 8:12 pm : link Has always been a giant at heart. This seems very implausible, but if there was some sort of mutual agreement , it would be amazing - Something like - McDaniels stays and takes the Pats job and little bill comes home. Crazy. Very , very unlikely.



Fun to day dream about. Like the lotto. Or Ross getting fired... Wait... :-)





Who knows about any of this Motley Two : 1/5/2018 8:12 pm : link but while we're speculating and having fun... Giants might not have to give any compensation. If there's one coach who has a ton of flexibility in their contract and might actually prefer a year to year contract, it's Belichick.

RE: If Bill leaves to coach another team Jints in Carolina : 1/5/2018 8:13 pm : link

Quote: It's the Giants. He loves the organization. If you saw his Football Life, you could see it.



Bingo...he cried when touring the old offices at Giants Stadium. Also the Giants have had about 20 functions with the 86 and 90 Giants teams and he has attended every one of them.

Tampering Chef : 1/5/2018 8:14 pm : link if you don't think that is common and normal under the rug I have bridge to sell you.

I find this very hard to believe The_Boss : 1/5/2018 8:15 pm : link No doubt it would be amazing if true, but like many, I am skeptical when it comes to Gary Meyers’ work. Plus the odds of this duo (Brady and Belichick) splitting prematurely without exhausting this run, unlike say the 90’s Cowboys who might have won 5 SB’s if Jimmy stuck around or the MJ Bulls who might have won 2-3 more championships if not for Reinsdorf and Krause choosing to end it, are slim to none in my opinion.

RE: It's Myers... old man : 1/5/2018 8:16 pm : link

Quote: So take it with a grain of salt.



That said, there's smoke. I don't expect it to happen, but why not dream?



Mara has to inquire.

+1.

If big Bill and lil Bill have made up...maybe big Bill can get the truth...and if lil Bill wants out of NE he can spill the truth about the reports...and if they are true I'm sure coaches have ' conduct detrimental' clauses as do players. I know its lowroad but having an unhappy coach/GM cant be a





healthy environment either. Or maybe a simple buyout of his contract

and a joint statement that Bill has felt he has accomplished all that he could here..is looking for a new challenge...and wanted to eventually ' return home' some day as Giants head coach. We..the Patriots..felt we owed him that...and knowing the Giants were looking for a HC we offered out that opportunity to them...and they accepted. Bill gives the I want to thank speech...and everybody is a good guy. A few hours later Giants PC: We received a call from Bob Kraft about Bill B...and given all the circumstances we gladly welcome him home.

Everybody wins.

+1.
If big Bill and lil Bill have made up...maybe big Bill can get the truth...and if lil Bill wants out of NE he can spill the truth about the reports...and if they are true I'm sure coaches have ' conduct detrimental' clauses as do players. I know its lowroad but having an unhappy coach/GM cant be a

healthy environment either. Or maybe a simple buyout of his contract

and a joint statement that Bill has felt he has accomplished all that he could here..is looking for a new challenge...and wanted to eventually ' return home' some day as Giants head coach. We..the Patriots..felt we owed him that...and knowing the Giants were looking for a HC we offered out that opportunity to them...and they accepted. Bill gives the I want to thank speech...and everybody is a good guy. A few hours later Giants PC: We received a call from Bob Kraft about Bill B...and given all the circumstances we gladly welcome him home.

Everybody wins.

Not that difficult.

RE: RE: RE: . GFAN52 : 1/5/2018 8:16 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13774340 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:





Quote:





In comment 13774330 arcarsenal said:





Quote:





Does anyone know what Bill's contract actually IS?







Arc, it's a complete mystery.







That's what I'm getting at - since no one knows the actual details of his contract, it's impossible to really speculate on what it would take to get him out of it.



He probably wrote the damn thing himself and had Kraft sign the dotted line.





Gary Myers says Kraft always has him under contract. So compensation would definitely be required.





Belichick, like most coaches, doesn’t enter the final year of his contract. It hurts recruiting free agents and it takes away some of their authority if the players believe the coach is a lame duck. In this case, I’ve heard Kraft specifically won’t allow Belichick to enter the final year because he’s been concerned he would go to the Giants.





Gary Myers says Kraft always has him under contract. So compensation would definitely be required.

Belichick, like most coaches, doesn't enter the final year of his contract. It hurts recruiting free agents and it takes away some of their authority if the players believe the coach is a lame duck. In this case, I've heard Kraft specifically won't allow Belichick to enter the final year because he's been concerned he would go to the Giants.

RE: 3 Steps B in ALB : 1/5/2018 8:16 pm : link

Quote: 1) Fire Gettleman

2) Second overall to New England

3) Hire BB as GM, HC. Heck, make him part owner too.





3 steps

1) Delete your account

2) Never Post again

RE: RE: RE: RE: . arcarsenal : 1/5/2018 8:19 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13774342 arcarsenal said:





Quote:





In comment 13774340 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:





Quote:





In comment 13774330 arcarsenal said:





Quote:





Does anyone know what Bill's contract actually IS?







Arc, it's a complete mystery.







That's what I'm getting at - since no one knows the actual details of his contract, it's impossible to really speculate on what it would take to get him out of it.



He probably wrote the damn thing himself and had Kraft sign the dotted line.









Gary Myers says Kraft always has him under contract. So compensation would definitely be required.





Belichick, like most coaches, doesn’t enter the final year of his contract. It hurts recruiting free agents and it takes away some of their authority if the players believe the coach is a lame duck. In this case, I’ve heard Kraft specifically won’t allow Belichick to enter the final year because he’s been concerned he would go to the Giants.







Who cares what Gary Myers says? He doesn't know any more than any of us do about what Bill's contract entails or what basis they're signed on.



Who cares what Gary Myers says? He doesn't know any more than any of us do about what Bill's contract entails or what basis they're signed on.

You've "heard" that Kraft won't allow Belichick to enter the final year of his deal where, exactly? You'll have to put an actual source behind a statement like that otherwise it carries no weight.

Not sure if serious WillVAB : 1/5/2018 8:19 pm : link But this would be awesome if it comes to fruition.

I can dream RobCarpenter : 1/5/2018 8:19 pm : link Little Bill coaches the Giants to a SB victory over the Pats in three years in Tom Brady’s last game as a pro.

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: . GFAN52 : 1/5/2018 8:26 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13774356 GFAN52 said:





Quote:





In comment 13774342 arcarsenal said:





Quote:





In comment 13774340 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:





Quote:





In comment 13774330 arcarsenal said:





Quote:





Does anyone know what Bill's contract actually IS?







Arc, it's a complete mystery.







That's what I'm getting at - since no one knows the actual details of his contract, it's impossible to really speculate on what it would take to get him out of it.



He probably wrote the damn thing himself and had Kraft sign the dotted line.









Gary Myers says Kraft always has him under contract. So compensation would definitely be required.





Belichick, like most coaches, doesn’t enter the final year of his contract. It hurts recruiting free agents and it takes away some of their authority if the players believe the coach is a lame duck. In this case, I’ve heard Kraft specifically won’t allow Belichick to enter the final year because he’s been concerned he would go to the Giants.











Who cares what Gary Myers says? He doesn't know any more than any of us do about what Bill's contract entails or what basis they're signed on.



You've "heard" that Kraft won't allow Belichick to enter the final year of his deal where, exactly? You'll have to put an actual source behind a statement like that otherwise it carries no weight.



Thats Myer's "heard" statement not me. But it makes sense if you're an owner that you would want contra t protection for your coach so he can't just leave whenever the desire meets him.

. arcarsenal : 1/5/2018 8:35 pm : link In most cases, yes - but Belichick is a different animal. It's hard to assume anything typical or ordinary when it comes to him. He wields more power than any other HC on the planet.



I would guess that in order to get him here, we'd have to send back draft picks - but there's no way for any of us to know anything for sure if we have zero knowledge of his contract.



This is all fantasy-land stuff, anyway.

This shit needs to get done, period. bceagle05 : 1/5/2018 8:35 pm : link Belichick is family, and coaching the Giants is the perfect ending for him. It's his dream job. Brady's 40, and Garappolo is gone - it's time to bring his great career full circle.



This man's Super Bowl XXV gameplan is on display in Canton for God's sake - bring him home!

RE: RE: 3 Steps Chef : 1/5/2018 8:35 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13774286 Trainmaster said:





Quote:





1) Fire Gettleman

2) Second overall to New England

3) Hire BB as GM, HC. Heck, make him part owner too.









3 steps

1) Delete your account

2) Never Post again

3) Commit yourself to a mental institution



lol... right

lol... right

A contract is whatever the contract says it is Motley Two : 1/5/2018 8:41 pm : link So Kraft want Bill to always have an extra year, what if Bill doesnt?



What happens then. What would you do if you were Kraft and Bill just said I'm not signing that?

RE: Tampering Mr. Bungle : 1/5/2018 8:45 pm : link

Quote: if you don't think that is common and normal under the rug I have bridge to sell you.

This has nothing to do with Ernie Accorsi.

Is this not tampering? lono801 : 1/5/2018 8:45 pm : link I'm enjoying my Friday...



Im to lazy to look up the rules

Shouldn't this come under the heading of Doomster : 1/5/2018 8:52 pm : link "Fantasy Football"?

Belichick Breeze_94 : 1/5/2018 9:03 pm : link would be awesome, but as of right now, it is nothing but a pipe dream that has been manifested by a speculative article written by the fake news media ESPN.



And also, 2 first rounders is quite a steep price to pay for a 65 year old coach. I realize its been done before, but Gruden was in his 30's. This is Belichick though so if there is any 65 year old coach who was worth it, it'd be him.



And also, there is a 0% chance the Giants fire Gettleman. That would look bad for the organization.

If they give the Patriots future picks only, wgenesis123 : 1/5/2018 9:05 pm : link Bill could make enough trades with this years draft to cover the picks and build a winner at the same time.

This might seem out there... Chris684 : 1/5/2018 9:21 pm : link And I swear I’m not a conspiracy theorist but the past few days I have been thinking it’s weird that Mara, DG and Abrams all packed up and went to Foxboro to conduct the HC interviews.



Now I understand, 2 coordinators, same team, bad weather. But still, why couldn’t those guys get down to Giants HQ?



Is it possible that with all this news breaking and the Patriots knowing everything has been fractured internally anyway, that BB is the real reason the Giants went up there today?

RE: This might seem out there... markky : 1/5/2018 9:24 pm : link

Quote: And I swear I’m not a conspiracy theorist but the past few days I have been thinking it’s weird that Mara, DG and Abrams all packed up and went to Foxboro to conduct the HC interviews.



Now I understand, 2 coordinators, same team, bad weather. But still, why couldn’t those guys get down to Giants HQ?



Is it possible that with all this news breaking and the Patriots knowing everything has been fractured internally anyway, that BB is the real reason the Giants went up there today?



i think the Pats are now in an untenable situation - Bill has been undermined by the TB12 program if nothing else.

RE: This might seem out there... arcarsenal : 1/5/2018 9:28 pm : link

Quote: And I swear I’m not a conspiracy theorist but the past few days I have been thinking it’s weird that Mara, DG and Abrams all packed up and went to Foxboro to conduct the HC interviews.



Now I understand, 2 coordinators, same team, bad weather. But still, why couldn’t those guys get down to Giants HQ?



Is it possible that with all this news breaking and the Patriots knowing everything has been fractured internally anyway, that BB is the real reason the Giants went up there today?



I think you're reading way too much into that bit - the Bears interviewed him there too.

Good point arc Chris684 : 1/5/2018 9:30 pm : link Did not realize Bears did as well.

All AcidTest : 1/5/2018 9:36 pm : link of this reminds me of a quote from "Apocalypse Now:"



"The bullshit is piling up so fast, you need wings to stay above it."

Remember this: mrvax : 1/5/2018 9:38 pm : link BB has always been a sneaky bastid who thinks he can get away with a lot of shit. From cheating on his ex-wife to screwing the Jets to the practice taping & ball deflating. He's never had a "Come to Jesus" moment either as far as I know.



Whatever he does really won't surprise me.



RE: RE: This might seem out there... GFAN52 : 1/5/2018 9:42 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13774427 Chris684 said:





Quote:





And I swear I’m not a conspiracy theorist but the past few days I have been thinking it’s weird that Mara, DG and Abrams all packed up and went to Foxboro to conduct the HC interviews.



Now I understand, 2 coordinators, same team, bad weather. But still, why couldn’t those guys get down to Giants HQ?



Is it possible that with all this news breaking and the Patriots knowing everything has been fractured internally anyway, that BB is the real reason the Giants went up there today?







I think you're reading way too much into that bit - the Bears interviewed him there too.



That's correct. The Patriots were off from practice today, but asked teams interview there.

RE: If this even has a 0.0001% chance of happening, DennyInDenville : 1/5/2018 9:53 pm : link

Quote: the Giants have to make it happen.

Exactly. Which is where my doubts rise..



Does Mara have the balls? I know Tisch does, but does Mara?



We will see... he's gotta do some colluding or something you know Bellicheck would talk if he's interested ...



Make the call Mr Mara



Exactly. Which is where my doubts rise..

Does Mara have the balls? I know Tisch does, but does Mara?

We will see... he's gotta do some colluding or something you know Bellicheck would talk if he's interested ...

Make the call Mr Mara

If the Giants don't have a HC hired by next week the odds only go up that Mara or Tisch has contacted Bb and it's on.

Beat Bill twice in the biggest of games. Miami_JintsFan : 1/5/2018 9:58 pm : link Pass

RE: RE: If this even has a 0.0001% chance of happening, B in ALB : 1/5/2018 9:58 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13774448 Dave in Hoboken said:





Quote:





the Giants have to make it happen.





Exactly. Which is where my doubts rise..



Does Mara have the balls? I know Tisch does, but does Mara?



We will see... he's gotta do some colluding or something you know Bellicheck would talk if he's interested ...



Make the call Mr Mara



If the Giants don't have a HC hired by next week the odds only go up that Mara or Tisch has contacted Bb and it's on.



RE: Beat Bill twice in the biggest of games. McNally's_Nuts : 1/5/2018 10:02 pm : link

Quote: Pass



LOL

I don't think it happens ajr2456 : 1/5/2018 10:09 pm : link But the speculation of things not being good up in New England started awhile ago. Now all this. Usually where there's smoke there is fire.



Doubt it's a reality but I think it's possible

Giants can’t even inquire..... Simms11 : 1/5/2018 10:11 pm : link That’s tampering and the Giants would probably have to give up draft picks just for that alone. I’m sure it’s speculative. This is the one job he’s always wanted and he may see the opportunity right now. Perhaps he’s made it known to those confidants that he would consider a job there if he could work out a release from the Patriots.



That would be a hell of a dilemma for the Giants and I’m not so sure they would want to wait until after the Pats are out of the playoffs or finish another Super Bowl?!

What if djm : 1/5/2018 10:19 pm : link Belichick has language in his contract that says he can bail out any time he wants...if Brady really did win a power struggle with the whole jimmy g thing, and it looks like that in fact did happen, belichick might truly be done with kraft and Brady. We know he loves the Giants. There's enough there to believe just a little bit...



Why am I doing this to myself.

The Giants don't have to tamper Milton : 1/5/2018 10:35 pm : link Bill Belichick knows there is a job opening and I think he can safely assume that if he were to leave the Patriots there isn't a team in college or the NFL who wouldn't be interested. All he needs to do is have his agent make a call to Mara and say, "Do yourself a favor and put off making a coaching decision for the next couple of weeks (wink, wink, nudge, nudge, know what I mean, know what I mean)."



Without any of knowing Belichick's contract status, nobody can say whether or not it would require a trade or not to get it done. If it does require a trade, the #2 overall will not be part of it. At most, I can see the Giants giving up this year's second or third round pick and next year's 1st round pick. The Giants will need the 2nd overall pick to select Josh Rosen!

re: tampering Giantsfan79 : 1/5/2018 11:15 pm : link wasn't DG in the Pats building today interviewing. Wonder if Kraft let him talk to BB alone in his office today?

I think there's more than enough smoke here Modus Operandi : 1/5/2018 11:25 pm : link To think something's up.



1) Giants uncharacteristically fire their HC and GM midseason;



2) News breaks that BB, TB and BK relationship has fractured;



3) NYG new GM and owner drive up to Foxboro in a blizzard to meet with with Patriot coordinators;



I think there's something brewing here. I'm not sure about contract terms, but would we have to pay any compensation to the Patriots if Bill Belichick is promoted, say - Executive VP of Football Operations.







Unless there's any escape language in BB's contract Ten Ton Hammer : 1/5/2018 11:53 pm : link You'd have to get the Patriots to either agree to release him or agree on compensation. There's no allowance for dangling a title and calling it a promotion.

Not to sound like a conspiracy theorist nyynyg : 1/5/2018 11:58 pm : link but maybe the relationship in Foxboro is severely fractured. Maybe the Giants brass drove to Foxboro to meet with Belichick or maybe they went to meet with Kraft.



Driving up to meet with two coordinators is very strange in my view. Going for a "business meeting" between front offices makes a lot more logical sense for such a trip.



But again, it is all speculation. There does seem to be a lot of smoke.

It's not strange to have to go meet with these HC targets Ten Ton Hammer : 12:00 am : link They are preparing for a playoff game and have a narrow window of time to speak to them before the cutoff.

RE: Unless there's any escape language in BB's contract FStubbs : 8:23 am : link

Quote: You'd have to get the Patriots to either agree to release him or agree on compensation. There's no allowance for dangling a title and calling it a promotion.



The Patriots would demand nothing less than the #2 overall pick.

Does anyone know the 'Tampering' rules? Gregorio : 9:23 am : link Is a team not allowed to interview another team's head coach during playoffs?



It's odd to me that NYG are permitted to interview assistant coaches (Patricia, Mcdaniels) during playoffs, but would be prohibited from interviewing a head coach.



Also, wouldn't Kraft have to agree to permit NYG to interview Belichick?





RE: It's not strange to have to go meet with these HC targets UberAlias : 9:32 am : link

Correct. That and the fact that the coordinators are meeting with multiple teams so makes much more sense for the teams to come to NE than have them travel all over the place. I'm sure they insisted.

RE: Does anyone know the 'Tampering' rules? Simms11 : 9:34 am : link

Quote: Is a team not allowed to interview another team's head coach during playoffs?



It's odd to me that NYG are permitted to interview assistant coaches (Patricia, Mcdaniels) during playoffs, but would be prohibited from interviewing a head coach.



Also, wouldn't Kraft have to agree to permit NYG to interview Belichick?





How could they interview another teams Head Coach? It's not a promotion?!

RE: What if an_idol_mind : 11:25 am : link

Quote: Belichick has language in his contract that says he can bail out any time he wants...if Brady really did win a power struggle with the whole jimmy g thing, and it looks like that in fact did happen, belichick might truly be done with kraft and Brady. We know he loves the Giants. There's enough there to believe just a little bit...



Why am I doing this to myself.



Then he could ride his unicorn to East Rutherford.

RE: Unless there's any escape language in BB's contract LakeGeorgeGiant : 11:33 am : link

Quote: You'd have to get the Patriots to either agree to release him or agree on compensation. There's no allowance for dangling a title and calling it a promotion.





Is he even under contract beyond this year? I was under the impression he signed one year deals. They only need to compensate if he's under contract, else he can go wherever the hell he wants.