Yes/No is Brandon Marshall back next season?

he should not be brought back, he's too old and risky but I think he will. I think DG likes his skillset and hopes he makes a full recovery and comes back fresh and hungry.
So Yes.
Believe he would save upwards of $5+ million if cut if I'm
Not mistaken.
Very little cap hit to cut him, and he’s an agingWR coming off injury. We need a younger replacement.
My guess is no. I like Marshall a lot and it sucks that his year went so badly here - but this is the type of player that Gettleman is going to move on from, and we can do it without negative cap implications.
He's due 5 mill with only a 1 mill cap hit to cut him loose.
It's possible. But coming off this disaster of a season, he doesn't look like a good fit even if he's willing.
he certainly didn't appear to play like he "hated to lose".
he is scheduled to have a 5 million dollar base salary next year. He can get cut and take his chances he can get 5 million from another team. Or he can reduce his salary to 1 or 2 million and offer him a chance to earn back the 3-4 million based on performance incentives. If he steps up next year great and otherwise he reduces the hit it would take if he gets cut sometime during camp next season.
He's worth keeping on the roster if this offseason. I don't think any team would give him 5 million so it might work for Marshall.
he has NE written all over him. The Pats love their "third stage of career" type role players.
I think it depends on the way the team looks at the younger WRs. I say bring him in to camp and tell him nothing is automatic and you have to earn a spot. He has already hinted that he will need to take a pay cut. Plus, injuries happen and I do not think the Giants are going to spend any high draft picks on a WR. However, if he isn't back, I would not be surprised.
Tavares King is another tough call because he is productive but injury prone and he gives nothing on Special Teams.
Only if the giants are going with Eli 1 more time to make a run. For a total rebuild no way
If they need his money for something definitely yes. If they don’t, might be worth it to see what he’s got left in a real NFL offense.
He could come back but at a reduced cost maybe.
Has trouble separating and drops too many of the passes that reach him. That and he can become a lockerroom prob at any moment.
Normal teams can find decent WRs later in the draft, under Jerry this never happened , contant 1st, 2nd , 3rd rounders, only guy who I can think off that turned out any good was Cruz as a UDFA.
The drafts late were just non productive even recently it’s why this teams roster depth is terrible and the general talent level is the lowest in years and led to bottom falling out on 3-13 , symptoms off the bigger problem (Marc Ross) that is now gone.
If I was a GM and my name was attached to the picks for better or worse I could not imagine letting someone else run my draft, it would be give me the information on the board and I’ll take your opinion into it but the ultimate final call rests with me.
If he couldn’t play worth a dam this year what’s he going to get better with age?
I love Marshall but hope we move on.. I agree with those who say he's done
However I just get the feeling he will be back. His skillset does compliment OBj and Shep but that's if he's still got gas. Doesn't excuse his drops either
if he hadn't gotten hurt that may have come but it wasn't there when he went down. I like the incentive-laden idea.
4 and 1/4 games to go by tough to say.
Based on his latest interviews he has committed himself to finishing his career strongly and getting after it instead of accepting a lesser role. This guy is a vertical threat like Evan Engram. They were both stuck in McAdoo's west coast offense; running short routes and getting beaten up. I would think a new offensive coordinator who knows how to use these guys will love having them. OBJ, Marshall, Engram, Shepard... Possibly an addition in FA; maybe a guy like Jarvis Landy might make Marshall expendable, but I would like to bring him back and let the new coaches have a chance to use him.
We had healthy players really struggled in part because of the early play calling, but also because the WRs skipped so much of the preseason. The starters barely played together as a whole. So who the hell knows what Brandon has. We need a second WR, so we’ll see what happens.
He’s too old and coming off an injury to his wheels. Also, and I’m not sure how much this matters, but the last time I saw him on Inside the NFL he was saying, as I understood him, that he was planning on playing for three more years and that he wanted to have the mentality he was the number one receiver on the field. He seemed to intimate that when he signed with the Giants he was good with being a second or third option but that wasn’t going to be where his was at next season. With OBJ, Double E and Shep there aren’t going to be enough targets to keep BM happy and he’s a pain not the ass when isn’t happy.
Personality disorder type and zero production.
arms along with the multiple drops.
be cut, along with Harris. Lewis and Raymond should also be cut. King is a FA, but might be worth resigning to a vet minimum deal if possible.
I think we need to focus on OL and LB. The more (other) areas that we don't need to address, the better.
If we can go into next year with OBJ, Sheppard and a healthy Marshall/King at WR, I'm ok with that.
He showed no desire to really want to compete here. The one instance that was glaring was in Philly where he let the CB play the ball and get the INT. There was no effort to help the QB. I think there’s better #2s available or we could draft one.
I wish he had a chance to show more but that price tag is to hefty for another try.
to complement beckham but unlikely they have the cap space he will command so think thats a pipe dream,marshall never looked a good fit even before the injury with the group they have sholdnt be that hard to replace marshall so no
Bill B. decide on personnel.
Could be the Giants but with Beckham, Shepard, & Engram catching most of the balls - doesn't it make more sense to develop young pups? You're not losing anything by letting him go.
Should've resigned Cruz vs. the former Jet. At least he could catch Eli's passes and can stalk block...and knew the Giants offense. BM couldn't do anything except drop balls... surprised NYC didn't hire him for New Year's, but heard the Times Square job went to Dez
I don t think he s done. He could give the Giants something they haven't had since Plaxico
can give them anything BM can and more
That s true, but
I like Marshall hope he stays
He was not as advertised at all. Over the hill looking for $$$. MO
Filled and not a large cap hit.
question is what FA WR's are available that are younger and have the ability to produce as a #2 to OBJ more than Marshall at around the same price? Might have to take another chance on him if there isn't a better option out there. OBJ and Engram should be big enough threats to open up opportunities for Shepard and another WR.
After given huge opportunities to showcase themselves all of the back-up WRs performed poorly, I wouldn't bring back any of them except maybe Rudolph just to see if he develops a little more in camp.
but I'd give him a shot if he is willing to take a pay cut.
$5 mill and use it elsewhere.
if he shows nothing in pre-season dump him but I think you
can't judge him with MacHandley at the helm shit the
entire offense needed more reps in pre-season instead we
had the epic battle for the backup spot what a total waste
of pre-season .Offense was in a coma to open the season
glad that disaster has passed . Marshal barely got a touch
the he got hurt .
This team needs to get younger, healthier, and faster.
Enjoy retirement Brandon, you've had a great career!
He showed little interest in catching the ball.Basically, he sucked.Even before he was injured.
Guy sucked when he was healthy! Pass !
No way.
We are trying to fix this locker room. Marshall is gone. 4mm cap relief.
Marshall arguably lost them at least 1 if not 2 games.
He has to go.
$5m or Marshall. Gone. Done.
he looked horrible before going down.
Gettleman watches the film he will be a goner.
That big fork sticking out of his back is a problem though.
+1
but not lately, I would think we would pass on him.....
I don't Gettlemen will saddle this team with older veterans like Marshall whose best years are behind them...
I don't Gettlemen will saddle this team with older veterans like Marshall whose best years are behind them...
Gettleman brought in a lot of vets in Carolina. He signed Mike Adams, Julius Peppers, and re-signed Charles Johnson. I can see Marshall back with a pay cut.
Think his time is coming to an end.
If SB is the pick, and Eli is the QB, he is physically a nice complement to what we have.
Spread them out - toss sweep (too advanced for Giants Mickey Mouse, I know) Ellison blocking from traditional TE, Engram blocking from H-back in the slot, Marshall blocking from WR.
If the o-line can slow the opposition down for a step, we would have tremendous size/leverage advantages.
And any pass play where he is singled, long or short, is a potential score because he can overpower CBs and his probably decreasing speed does not really matter.
If Eli is not the QB, I would not keep him, however.