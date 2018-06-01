Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Yes/No is Brandon Marshall back next season?

DennyInDenville : 1/6/2018 11:43 am
he should not be brought back, he's too old and risky but I think he will. I think DG likes his skillset and hopes he makes a full recovery and comes back fresh and hungry.

So Yes.

Believe he would save upwards of $5+ million if cut if I'm
Not mistaken.
I would...  
JohnG in Albany : 1/6/2018 11:44 am : link
think not.
Doubt it  
DC Gmen Fan : 1/6/2018 11:44 am : link
.
No way.  
Section331 : 1/6/2018 11:45 am : link
Very little cap hit to cut him, and he’s an agingWR coming off injury. We need a younger replacement.
.  
arcarsenal : 1/6/2018 11:47 am : link
My guess is no. I like Marshall a lot and it sucks that his year went so badly here - but this is the type of player that Gettleman is going to move on from, and we can do it without negative cap implications.
Not if DG  
David B. : 1/6/2018 11:48 am : link
watches the film.
Nope  
Route 9 : 1/6/2018 11:48 am : link
....and good
Highly doubt it  
j_rud : 1/6/2018 11:49 am : link
He's due 5 mill with only a 1 mill cap hit to cut him loose.
Depends on a lot of things.  
81_Great_Dane : 1/6/2018 11:50 am : link
It's possible. But coming off this disaster of a season, he doesn't look like a good fit even if he's willing.
He is all  
Doomster : 1/6/2018 11:52 am : link
done.....
I think the effort was poor  
Poktown Pete : 1/6/2018 11:52 am : link
he certainly didn't appear to play like he "hated to lose".
give him the following offer  
Giantsfan79 : 1/6/2018 11:55 am : link
he is scheduled to have a 5 million dollar base salary next year. He can get cut and take his chances he can get 5 million from another team. Or he can reduce his salary to 1 or 2 million and offer him a chance to earn back the 3-4 million based on performance incentives. If he steps up next year great and otherwise he reduces the hit it would take if he gets cut sometime during camp next season.

He's worth keeping on the roster if this offseason. I don't think any team would give him 5 million so it might work for Marshall.
Yes  
Keith : 1/6/2018 11:56 am : link
with a pay cut.
If he is cut  
bLiTz 2k : 1/6/2018 11:58 am : link
he has NE written all over him. The Pats love their "third stage of career" type role players.
He is not a high cap number and he wants to be here!  
edavisiii : 1/6/2018 12:07 pm : link
I think it depends on the way the team looks at the younger WRs. I say bring him in to camp and tell him nothing is automatic and you have to earn a spot. He has already hinted that he will need to take a pay cut. Plus, injuries happen and I do not think the Giants are going to spend any high draft picks on a WR. However, if he isn't back, I would not be surprised.


Tavares King is another tough call because he is productive but injury prone and he gives nothing on Special Teams.
Only if the giants are going to make a run  
nochance : 1/6/2018 12:13 pm : link
Only if the giants are going with Eli 1 more time to make a run. For a total rebuild no way
Depends  
WillVAB : 1/6/2018 12:19 pm : link
If they need his money for something definitely yes. If they don’t, might be worth it to see what he’s got left in a real NFL offense.
No!  
CV36 : 1/6/2018 12:20 pm : link
I hope not
Don't think there's much gas left in the tank  
GFAN52 : 1/6/2018 12:24 pm : link
He could come back but at a reduced cost maybe.
Pay cut and have him compete  
D-Rod : 1/6/2018 12:29 pm : link
in camp.
Heck no  
muhajir : 1/6/2018 12:42 pm : link
Has trouble separating and drops too many of the passes that reach him. That and he can become a lockerroom prob at any moment.
WRs  
BocaGiants91 : 1/6/2018 12:43 pm : link
Normal teams can find decent WRs later in the draft, under Jerry this never happened , contant 1st, 2nd , 3rd rounders, only guy who I can think off that turned out any good was Cruz as a UDFA.

The drafts late were just non productive even recently it’s why this teams roster depth is terrible and the general talent level is the lowest in years and led to bottom falling out on 3-13 , symptoms off the bigger problem (Marc Ross) that is now gone.

If I was a GM and my name was attached to the picks for better or worse I could not imagine letting someone else run my draft, it would be give me the information on the board and I’ll take your opinion into it but the ultimate final call rests with me.
He’s done.  
Giant John : 1/6/2018 12:48 pm : link
If he couldn’t play worth a dam this year what’s he going to get better with age?
The drops were horrible this season  
DennyInDenville : 1/6/2018 12:50 pm : link
I love Marshall but hope we move on.. I agree with those who say he's done

However I just get the feeling he will be back. His skillset does compliment OBj and Shep but that's if he's still got gas. Doesn't excuse his drops either
.  
Danny Kanell : 1/6/2018 12:53 pm : link
Huge no for me.
He and Eli didn't look like they devleoped the chemistry  
Peter from NH (formerly CT) : 1/6/2018 12:54 pm : link
if he hadn't gotten hurt that may have come but it wasn't there when he went down. I like the incentive-laden idea.
With only  
Bubba : 1/6/2018 12:57 pm : link
4 and 1/4 games to go by tough to say.
NOOOOO!  
Manning10 : 1/6/2018 1:13 pm : link
have I made myself clear
Big fat no  
twostepgiants : 1/6/2018 1:14 pm : link
Definitely not
Nooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooo.  
shockeyisthebest8056 : 1/6/2018 1:15 pm : link
...
YES!!!  
GeorgeAdams33 : 1/6/2018 1:16 pm : link
Based on his latest interviews he has committed himself to finishing his career strongly and getting after it instead of accepting a lesser role. This guy is a vertical threat like Evan Engram. They were both stuck in McAdoo's west coast offense; running short routes and getting beaten up. I would think a new offensive coordinator who knows how to use these guys will love having them. OBJ, Marshall, Engram, Shepard... Possibly an addition in FA; maybe a guy like Jarvis Landy might make Marshall expendable, but I would like to bring him back and let the new coaches have a chance to use him.
Our offense when  
BigBlueDownTheShore : 1/6/2018 1:16 pm : link
We had healthy players really struggled in part because of the early play calling, but also because the WRs skipped so much of the preseason. The starters barely played together as a whole. So who the hell knows what Brandon has. We need a second WR, so we’ll see what happens.
No thank you  
trueblueinpw : 1/6/2018 1:17 pm : link
He’s too old and coming off an injury to his wheels. Also, and I’m not sure how much this matters, but the last time I saw him on Inside the NFL he was saying, as I understood him, that he was planning on playing for three more years and that he wanted to have the mentality he was the number one receiver on the field. He seemed to intimate that when he signed with the Giants he was good with being a second or third option but that wasn’t going to be where his was at next season. With OBJ, Double E and Shep there aren’t going to be enough targets to keep BM happy and he’s a pain not the ass when isn’t happy.
No.  
idiotsavant : 1/6/2018 1:33 pm : link
Personality disorder type and zero production.
No. He has developed a case of alligator  
carpoon : 1/6/2018 1:37 pm : link
arms along with the multiple drops.
He'll  
AcidTest : 1/6/2018 1:49 pm : link
be cut, along with Harris. Lewis and Raymond should also be cut. King is a FA, but might be worth resigning to a vet minimum deal if possible.
NO  
ZogZerg : 1/6/2018 1:59 pm : link
That idea didn't work.
I'm all for incentive laden if healthy  
SLIM_ : 1/6/2018 2:02 pm : link
I think we need to focus on OL and LB. The more (other) areas that we don't need to address, the better.

If we can go into next year with OBJ, Sheppard and a healthy Marshall/King at WR, I'm ok with that.
Marshall is done.....  
Simms11 : 1/6/2018 2:02 pm : link
He showed no desire to really want to compete here. The one instance that was glaring was in Philly where he let the CB play the ball and get the INT. There was no effort to help the QB. I think there’s better #2s available or we could draft one.
NO  
Paulie Walnuts : 1/6/2018 2:06 pm : link
hes done
No...he struggled with the offense.  
Blue21 : 1/6/2018 2:11 pm : link
I wish he had a chance to show more but that price tag is to hefty for another try.
Who?  
PatersonPlank : 1/6/2018 2:22 pm : link
.
would love landry  
msh : 1/6/2018 2:23 pm : link
to complement beckham but unlikely they have the cap space he will command so think thats a pipe dream,marshall never looked a good fit even before the injury with the group they have sholdnt be that hard to replace marshall so no
let's let our new coach  
jcp56 : 1/6/2018 2:28 pm : link
Bill B. decide on personnel.
no thanks  
spike : 1/6/2018 2:38 pm : link
.
NO  
Giantslifer : 1/6/2018 2:38 pm : link
Definitely NO!!
might play somewhere next year  
bc4life : 1/6/2018 2:40 pm : link
Could be the Giants but with Beckham, Shepard, & Engram catching most of the balls - doesn't it make more sense to develop young pups? You're not losing anything by letting him go.
NFW  
STLGiant : 1/6/2018 2:42 pm : link
Hope so  
joeinpa : 1/6/2018 2:48 pm : link
I don t think he s done. He could give the Giants something they haven't had since Plaxico
Engram  
bc4life : 1/6/2018 2:50 pm : link
can give them anything BM can and more
Bc4  
joeinpa : 1/6/2018 3:01 pm : link
That s true, but

I like Marshall hope he stays
Only  
mdthedream : 1/6/2018 3:02 pm : link
with a pay cut.
Nope  
TMS : 1/6/2018 3:08 pm : link
He was not as advertised at all. Over the hill looking for $$$. MO
Too many other holes to be  
Kevin(formerly Tiki4Six) : 1/6/2018 3:23 pm : link
Filled and not a large cap hit.
I think the real  
darren in pdx : 1/6/2018 3:39 pm : link
question is what FA WR's are available that are younger and have the ability to produce as a #2 to OBJ more than Marshall at around the same price? Might have to take another chance on him if there isn't a better option out there. OBJ and Engram should be big enough threats to open up opportunities for Shepard and another WR.

After given huge opportunities to showcase themselves all of the back-up WRs performed poorly, I wouldn't bring back any of them except maybe Rudolph just to see if he develops a little more in camp.

No  
Beer Man : 1/6/2018 3:45 pm : link
He's seems done
Probably not  
halfback20 : 1/6/2018 3:47 pm : link
but I'd give him a shot if he is willing to take a pay cut.
No, take the  
section125 : 1/6/2018 3:48 pm : link
$5 mill and use it elsewhere.
I would bring him back  
Bluesbreaker : 1/6/2018 3:49 pm : link
if he shows nothing in pre-season dump him but I think you
can't judge him with MacHandley at the helm shit the
entire offense needed more reps in pre-season instead we
had the epic battle for the backup spot what a total waste
of pre-season .Offense was in a coma to open the season
glad that disaster has passed . Marshal barely got a touch
the he got hurt .
No thank you.  
Tom in NY : 1/6/2018 3:54 pm : link
This team needs to get younger, healthier, and faster.

Enjoy retirement Brandon, you've had a great career!
When he played  
chiro56 : 1/6/2018 4:42 pm : link
He showed little interest in catching the ball.Basically, he sucked.Even before he was injured.
No.  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 1/6/2018 4:48 pm : link
.
Hell no  
holmancomedown : 1/6/2018 5:12 pm : link
Guy sucked when he was healthy! Pass !
No way  
Joey in VA : 1/6/2018 5:40 pm : link
No how.
NO  
DavidinBMNY : 1/6/2018 5:54 pm : link
No way.

We are trying to fix this locker room. Marshall is gone. 4mm cap relief.
No brainer. No.  
BillT : 1/6/2018 6:15 pm : link
$5m or Marshall. Gone. Done.
No  
rocco8112 : 1/6/2018 6:43 pm : link
he looked horrible before going down.
As soon as  
capegman : 1/6/2018 7:54 pm : link
Gettleman watches the film he will be a goner.
He better not be.  
Mad Mike : 1/6/2018 7:58 pm : link
*
Back?  
bradshaw44 : 1/6/2018 7:59 pm : link
Was he ever here?
yes  
DonQuixote : 1/6/2018 9:07 pm : link
.
I'd love to have him back.  
FStubbs : 7:14 am : link
That big fork sticking out of his back is a problem though.
No  
SomeFan : 8:35 am : link
way
RE: No  
Carson53 : 10:06 am : link
In comment 13775880 SomeFan said:
Quote:
way


+1
Marshall was a good receiver,  
Jersey55 : 10:07 am : link
but not lately, I would think we would pass on him.....
one more thing about Marshall is that  
Jersey55 : 10:11 am : link
I don't Gettlemen will saddle this team with older veterans like Marshall whose best years are behind them...
RE: one more thing about Marshall is that  
Breeze_94 : 1:00 pm : link
In comment 13776002 Jersey55 said:
Quote:
I don't Gettlemen will saddle this team with older veterans like Marshall whose best years are behind them...


Gettleman brought in a lot of vets in Carolina. He signed Mike Adams, Julius Peppers, and re-signed Charles Johnson. I can see Marshall back with a pay cut.
Like Marshall  
Simms : 1:31 pm : link
Think his time is coming to an end.
Incomplete grade - 2017  
Bob in Newburgh : 2:10 pm : link
If SB is the pick, and Eli is the QB, he is physically a nice complement to what we have.

Spread them out - toss sweep (too advanced for Giants Mickey Mouse, I know) Ellison blocking from traditional TE, Engram blocking from H-back in the slot, Marshall blocking from WR.

If the o-line can slow the opposition down for a step, we would have tremendous size/leverage advantages.

And any pass play where he is singled, long or short, is a potential score because he can overpower CBs and his probably decreasing speed does not really matter.

If Eli is not the QB, I would not keep him, however.
