Yes/No is Brandon Marshall back next season? DennyInDenville : 1/6/2018 11:43 am he should not be brought back, he's too old and risky but I think he will. I think DG likes his skillset and hopes he makes a full recovery and comes back fresh and hungry.



So Yes.



Believe he would save upwards of $5+ million if cut if I'm

Not mistaken.

No way. Section331 : 1/6/2018 11:45 am : link Very little cap hit to cut him, and he’s an agingWR coming off injury. We need a younger replacement.

. arcarsenal : 1/6/2018 11:47 am : link My guess is no. I like Marshall a lot and it sucks that his year went so badly here - but this is the type of player that Gettleman is going to move on from, and we can do it without negative cap implications.

Highly doubt it j_rud : 1/6/2018 11:49 am : link He's due 5 mill with only a 1 mill cap hit to cut him loose.

Depends on a lot of things. 81_Great_Dane : 1/6/2018 11:50 am : link It's possible. But coming off this disaster of a season, he doesn't look like a good fit even if he's willing.

I think the effort was poor Poktown Pete : 1/6/2018 11:52 am : link he certainly didn't appear to play like he "hated to lose".

give him the following offer Giantsfan79 : 1/6/2018 11:55 am : link he is scheduled to have a 5 million dollar base salary next year. He can get cut and take his chances he can get 5 million from another team. Or he can reduce his salary to 1 or 2 million and offer him a chance to earn back the 3-4 million based on performance incentives. If he steps up next year great and otherwise he reduces the hit it would take if he gets cut sometime during camp next season.



He's worth keeping on the roster if this offseason. I don't think any team would give him 5 million so it might work for Marshall.

If he is cut bLiTz 2k : 1/6/2018 11:58 am : link he has NE written all over him. The Pats love their "third stage of career" type role players.

He is not a high cap number and he wants to be here! edavisiii : 1/6/2018 12:07 pm : link I think it depends on the way the team looks at the younger WRs. I say bring him in to camp and tell him nothing is automatic and you have to earn a spot. He has already hinted that he will need to take a pay cut. Plus, injuries happen and I do not think the Giants are going to spend any high draft picks on a WR. However, if he isn't back, I would not be surprised.





Tavares King is another tough call because he is productive but injury prone and he gives nothing on Special Teams.

Only if the giants are going to make a run nochance : 1/6/2018 12:13 pm : link Only if the giants are going with Eli 1 more time to make a run. For a total rebuild no way

Depends WillVAB : 1/6/2018 12:19 pm : link If they need his money for something definitely yes. If they don’t, might be worth it to see what he’s got left in a real NFL offense.

Don't think there's much gas left in the tank GFAN52 : 1/6/2018 12:24 pm : link He could come back but at a reduced cost maybe.

Pay cut and have him compete D-Rod : 1/6/2018 12:29 pm : link in camp.

Heck no muhajir : 1/6/2018 12:42 pm : link Has trouble separating and drops too many of the passes that reach him. That and he can become a lockerroom prob at any moment.

WRs BocaGiants91 : 1/6/2018 12:43 pm : link Normal teams can find decent WRs later in the draft, under Jerry this never happened , contant 1st, 2nd , 3rd rounders, only guy who I can think off that turned out any good was Cruz as a UDFA.



The drafts late were just non productive even recently it’s why this teams roster depth is terrible and the general talent level is the lowest in years and led to bottom falling out on 3-13 , symptoms off the bigger problem (Marc Ross) that is now gone.



If I was a GM and my name was attached to the picks for better or worse I could not imagine letting someone else run my draft, it would be give me the information on the board and I’ll take your opinion into it but the ultimate final call rests with me.

He’s done. Giant John : 1/6/2018 12:48 pm : link If he couldn’t play worth a dam this year what’s he going to get better with age?

The drops were horrible this season DennyInDenville : 1/6/2018 12:50 pm : link I love Marshall but hope we move on.. I agree with those who say he's done



However I just get the feeling he will be back. His skillset does compliment OBj and Shep but that's if he's still got gas. Doesn't excuse his drops either

With only Bubba : 1/6/2018 12:57 pm : link 4 and 1/4 games to go by tough to say.

NOOOOO! Manning10 : 1/6/2018 1:13 pm : link have I made myself clear

Big fat no twostepgiants : 1/6/2018 1:14 pm : link Definitely not

YES!!! GeorgeAdams33 : 1/6/2018 1:16 pm : link Based on his latest interviews he has committed himself to finishing his career strongly and getting after it instead of accepting a lesser role. This guy is a vertical threat like Evan Engram. They were both stuck in McAdoo's west coast offense; running short routes and getting beaten up. I would think a new offensive coordinator who knows how to use these guys will love having them. OBJ, Marshall, Engram, Shepard... Possibly an addition in FA; maybe a guy like Jarvis Landy might make Marshall expendable, but I would like to bring him back and let the new coaches have a chance to use him.

Our offense when BigBlueDownTheShore : 1/6/2018 1:16 pm : link We had healthy players really struggled in part because of the early play calling, but also because the WRs skipped so much of the preseason. The starters barely played together as a whole. So who the hell knows what Brandon has. We need a second WR, so we’ll see what happens.

No thank you trueblueinpw : 1/6/2018 1:17 pm : link He’s too old and coming off an injury to his wheels. Also, and I’m not sure how much this matters, but the last time I saw him on Inside the NFL he was saying, as I understood him, that he was planning on playing for three more years and that he wanted to have the mentality he was the number one receiver on the field. He seemed to intimate that when he signed with the Giants he was good with being a second or third option but that wasn’t going to be where his was at next season. With OBJ, Double E and Shep there aren’t going to be enough targets to keep BM happy and he’s a pain not the ass when isn’t happy.

No. idiotsavant : 1/6/2018 1:33 pm : link Personality disorder type and zero production.

No. He has developed a case of alligator carpoon : 1/6/2018 1:37 pm : link arms along with the multiple drops.

He'll AcidTest : 1/6/2018 1:49 pm : link be cut, along with Harris. Lewis and Raymond should also be cut. King is a FA, but might be worth resigning to a vet minimum deal if possible.

I'm all for incentive laden if healthy SLIM_ : 1/6/2018 2:02 pm : link I think we need to focus on OL and LB. The more (other) areas that we don't need to address, the better.



If we can go into next year with OBJ, Sheppard and a healthy Marshall/King at WR, I'm ok with that.

Marshall is done..... Simms11 : 1/6/2018 2:02 pm : link He showed no desire to really want to compete here. The one instance that was glaring was in Philly where he let the CB play the ball and get the INT. There was no effort to help the QB. I think there’s better #2s available or we could draft one.

No...he struggled with the offense. Blue21 : 1/6/2018 2:11 pm : link I wish he had a chance to show more but that price tag is to hefty for another try.

would love landry msh : 1/6/2018 2:23 pm : link to complement beckham but unlikely they have the cap space he will command so think thats a pipe dream,marshall never looked a good fit even before the injury with the group they have sholdnt be that hard to replace marshall so no

let's let our new coach jcp56 : 1/6/2018 2:28 pm : link Bill B. decide on personnel.

might play somewhere next year bc4life : 1/6/2018 2:40 pm : link Could be the Giants but with Beckham, Shepard, & Engram catching most of the balls - doesn't it make more sense to develop young pups? You're not losing anything by letting him go.

NFW STLGiant : 1/6/2018 2:42 pm : link Should've resigned Cruz vs. the former Jet. At least he could catch Eli's passes and can stalk block...and knew the Giants offense. BM couldn't do anything except drop balls... surprised NYC didn't hire him for New Year's, but heard the Times Square job went to Dez

Hope so joeinpa : 1/6/2018 2:48 pm : link I don t think he s done. He could give the Giants something they haven't had since Plaxico

Engram bc4life : 1/6/2018 2:50 pm : link can give them anything BM can and more

Bc4 joeinpa : 1/6/2018 3:01 pm : link That s true, but



I like Marshall hope he stays

Nope TMS : 1/6/2018 3:08 pm : link He was not as advertised at all. Over the hill looking for $$$. MO

I think the real darren in pdx : 1/6/2018 3:39 pm : link question is what FA WR's are available that are younger and have the ability to produce as a #2 to OBJ more than Marshall at around the same price? Might have to take another chance on him if there isn't a better option out there. OBJ and Engram should be big enough threats to open up opportunities for Shepard and another WR.



After given huge opportunities to showcase themselves all of the back-up WRs performed poorly, I wouldn't bring back any of them except maybe Rudolph just to see if he develops a little more in camp.





Probably not halfback20 : 1/6/2018 3:47 pm : link but I'd give him a shot if he is willing to take a pay cut.

No, take the section125 : 1/6/2018 3:48 pm : link $5 mill and use it elsewhere.

I would bring him back Bluesbreaker : 1/6/2018 3:49 pm : link if he shows nothing in pre-season dump him but I think you

can't judge him with MacHandley at the helm shit the

entire offense needed more reps in pre-season instead we

had the epic battle for the backup spot what a total waste

of pre-season .Offense was in a coma to open the season

glad that disaster has passed . Marshal barely got a touch

the he got hurt .

When he played chiro56 : 1/6/2018 4:42 pm : link He showed little interest in catching the ball.Basically, he sucked.Even before he was injured.

Hell no holmancomedown : 1/6/2018 5:12 pm : link Guy sucked when he was healthy! Pass !

NO DavidinBMNY : 1/6/2018 5:54 pm : link No way.



We are trying to fix this locker room. Marshall is gone. 4mm cap relief.

Marshall arguably lost them at least 1 if not 2 games.



He has to go.

No rocco8112 : 1/6/2018 6:43 pm : link he looked horrible before going down.

As soon as capegman : 1/6/2018 7:54 pm : link Gettleman watches the film he will be a goner.

I'd love to have him back. FStubbs : 7:14 am : link That big fork sticking out of his back is a problem though.

Marshall was a good receiver, Jersey55 : 10:07 am : link but not lately, I would think we would pass on him.....

one more thing about Marshall is that Jersey55 : 10:11 am : link I don't Gettlemen will saddle this team with older veterans like Marshall whose best years are behind them...

RE: one more thing about Marshall is that Breeze_94 : 1:00 pm : link

Quote: I don't Gettlemen will saddle this team with older veterans like Marshall whose best years are behind them...



Gettleman brought in a lot of vets in Carolina. He signed Mike Adams, Julius Peppers, and re-signed Charles Johnson. I can see Marshall back with a pay cut. In comment 13776002 Jersey55 said:Gettleman brought in a lot of vets in Carolina. He signed Mike Adams, Julius Peppers, and re-signed Charles Johnson. I can see Marshall back with a pay cut.

Like Marshall Simms : 1:31 pm : link Think his time is coming to an end.