PFT/Florio: 2017 1st round QB's stronger than Rosen/Darnold Vin_Cuccs : 1/6/2018 10:38 pm On the halftime show on NBC, Mike Florio just made an interesting comment.



He said he spoke to several scouts and personnel people in the league, and they all agreed that the 2017 first-round quarterback class of DeShaun Watson, Patrick Mahomes, and Mitchell Trubisky is stronger than the combination of Rosen and Darnold.



Now I'm no professional, but we've been hearing for about a year that the potential and sheer talent of Rosen and Darnold is generational.



I don't recall Trubisky or Mahomes being highly touted. I feel like there were mixed opinions on Watson.



Beyond Rosen and Darnold, Allen, Jackson, and Mayfield round out a very strong QB class. And that doesn't even account for other strong prospects such as Rudolph, Lock, and Falk.



Is Florio full of it, or is everyone overrating Rosen and Darnold?





RE: Kwall i agree Darnold reminds me of Meyers out of ND RDJR : 1/6/2018 10:58 pm : link

Quote: ,



Meyers? Do you mean Rick Mirer? In comment 13775698 gtt350 said:Meyers? Do you mean Rick Mirer?

This happens every single year Jesse B : 1/6/2018 11:00 pm : link Best QB prospects look like next year guys and they get best up by everyone until draft day.



Just have to wait and see what they are

The number 2 overall pick was a guy with 13 total college starts Ten Ton Hammer : 1/6/2018 11:04 pm : link Whatever scouts he's quoting are ones I hope don't work for the Giants.

Again...the OP misquoted Florio. Tom in NY : 1/6/2018 11:08 pm : link He said he spoke to several people, but "one GM" told him that this year's class is not as strong as last year's.



For all we know that one GM is the guy from the Bears trying to make his Trubisky pick look better.



It's ONE guy's opinion...that's all.

RE: One things ive always heard and read around this time lax counsel : 1/6/2018 11:15 pm : link

Quote: dont believe anything these guys say this time of year.. everyone is lying..



One GM tells you that these guys arent that good.. Its probably the same GM who realizes they need to trade up to get them.. so why raise the price by saying how good they are..



Another GM says they are a once in a generation talent.. because he wants to trade down and score a big haul of draft picks..





Good post. I think that's an accurate assessment. Basically, up until the draft and even after, 2017 was considered a historically weak qb class. Now it's better than a highly touted one? Of course lower pick scouts want to underrate these guys, they want a cheaper price to move up.



Also, don't take anyone's word for it, there is plenty of tape out there on these guys. Look at Darnold and Rosen highlights, watch them go through progressions, read a defense, throw with accuracy in intermediate and longer routes, and be a major part of their offenses. After the ND game, Darnold caught fire and put USC on his back all the way to a League title.



Also, ask yourselves, if scouts now hate these guys, how come there was so much talk and effort to tank to get a shot to draft one of these two? Doesn't make sense at all, and this "new" evaluation is just posturing.



Also, can we please just pump the brakes with Webb love. Watch the game film on this guy, he does not read a defense, greatly struggled with accuracy in anything thrown over 10 yards, and was just a cog in the wheel in the Cal offense. I know I've been accused of hating Webb, but it's my belief he may not have even been drafted in 2018 class. Ask yourselves, after game 5, they Giants knew their season was over, after game 10 they knew they were headed for a top 5 pick, and Webb wasn't even good enough to get a jersey until week 17, why not? I don't want to harp on Webb, but he's just not comparable to Darnold/Rosen. In comment 13775710 blueblood said:Good post. I think that's an accurate assessment. Basically, up until the draft and even after, 2017 was considered a historically weak qb class. Now it's better than a highly touted one? Of course lower pick scouts want to underrate these guys, they want a cheaper price to move up.Also, don't take anyone's word for it, there is plenty of tape out there on these guys. Look at Darnold and Rosen highlights, watch them go through progressions, read a defense, throw with accuracy in intermediate and longer routes, and be a major part of their offenses. After the ND game, Darnold caught fire and put USC on his back all the way to a League title.Also, ask yourselves, if scouts now hate these guys, how come there was so much talk and effort to tank to get a shot to draft one of these two? Doesn't make sense at all, and this "new" evaluation is just posturing.Also, can we please just pump the brakes with Webb love. Watch the game film on this guy, he does not read a defense, greatly struggled with accuracy in anything thrown over 10 yards, and was just a cog in the wheel in the Cal offense. I know I've been accused of hating Webb, but it's my belief he may not have even been drafted in 2018 class. Ask yourselves, after game 5, they Giants knew their season was over, after game 10 they knew they were headed for a top 5 pick, and Webb wasn't even good enough to get a jersey until week 17, why not? I don't want to harp on Webb, but he's just not comparable to Darnold/Rosen.

RE: The generational QB class comments were made before Mdgiantsfan : 1/6/2018 11:17 pm : link

Quote: their senior seasons even started. Ever since then this QB class has been going down in the eyes of scouts and talent evaluators. Even Sy said this. Why would anyone here challenge this comment, no one here is paid to analyze these guys or has enough knowledge to do so. Also look at the NFL facts. Turbisky and Watson both started as rookies in the NFL, and Mahomes is showing a lot of promise.



So this brings us back to Webb. Its becoming clearer that the guys picked ahead of him were really good players, and based on these comments mentioned above Webb could have been considered with the top QB's of this class. We already have him in the fold and have worked with him for a year. Why people dismiss him so quickly here makes no sense.



So last year's class now is looking a lot better after they have a year under their belt in the league. And as such are better than this year's class? Even with a "lesser" final year of college, this year's class is still better going into the draft than last year's class. This will bear out once they too have a chance to play in the league. But outside of Watson and mop up duty for Mahomes in one game, what have we seen from the rest of the class that makes you think that class is really going to be good? Trubisky ended up 59% 2100 yds 7 TDs/7 INTs. In comment 13775709 PatersonPlank said:So last year's class now is looking a lot better after they have a year under their belt in the league. And as such are better than this year's class? Even with a "lesser" final year of college, this year's class is still better going into the draft than last year's class. This will bear out once they too have a chance to play in the league. But outside of Watson and mop up duty for Mahomes in one game, what have we seen from the rest of the class that makes you think that class is really going to be good? Trubisky ended up 59% 2100 yds 7 TDs/7 INTs.

If Gettleman and company do their job... Milton : 1/6/2018 11:19 pm : link The whispers we will be hearing about who the Giants love, who they like, and who they don't like will be the opposite of what the Giants are really thinking. It's extremely important that nobody knows Gettleman's true target. The Giants got taken to the cleaners because Accorsi's cards were showing plain as day.

Davis Webb might've been a 1st round pick SHO'NUFF : 1/6/2018 11:25 pm : link amongst this group.

RE: Davis Webb might've been a 1st round pick arcarsenal : 1/6/2018 11:27 pm : link

Quote: amongst this group.



Huh? In comment 13775763 SHO'NUFF said:Huh?

RE: Davis Webb might've been a 1st round pick lax counsel : 1/6/2018 11:28 pm : link

Quote: amongst this group.



More likely he wouldn't have even been drafted. In comment 13775763 SHO'NUFF said:More likely he wouldn't have even been drafted.

Maybe it is just me, but I was very, very surprised to hear this. Vin_Cuccs : 1/6/2018 11:34 pm : link Mahomes has literally done nothing to warrant any type of excitement. 1 game in the season finale when the starters were resting.



@ Denver 22 for 35, 284 yards, 0 TD's, 1INT.



Trubisky may have been worse.



12 games, 59.4% completion rate, 7 TD's, 7 INT's, 2193 yards.



I think Watson is the real deal, but overall, I was stunned by this assessment Florio gave. I though the class last year was very weak, and this year's class has a ton of talent.



RE: Davis Webb might've been a 1st round pick BigBlueinChicago : 1/6/2018 11:37 pm : link

Quote: amongst this group.



What is this based on?



It is like Webb has grown in mythical status over the last 6 months by not playing a snap while we have been able to scrutinize every snap of the QB's playing in college this year and have somehow been able to project Webb into this group.



What if Webb would've had a mediocre season at Cal? Somehow, he's been able to grow in stature by not having been seen. Great way to boost one's own stock. In comment 13775763 SHO'NUFF said:What is this based on?It is like Webb has grown in mythical status over the last 6 months by not playing a snap while we have been able to scrutinize every snap of the QB's playing in college this year and have somehow been able to project Webb into this group.What if Webb would've had a mediocre season at Cal? Somehow, he's been able to grow in stature by not having been seen. Great way to boost one's own stock.

I will say WillVAB : 1/6/2018 11:44 pm : link While I don’t want Rosen/Darnold at 2, I think both are way better prospects than Tribusky and Mahomes. I also think the depth of the class will inevitably yield more productive pros than than last year’s class.

RE: Kwall i agree Darnold reminds me of Meyers out of ND Gatorade Dunk : 1/6/2018 11:44 pm : link

Quote: ,

Meyers?



Do you mean Mirer? In comment 13775698 gtt350 said:Meyers?Do you mean Mirer?

RE: RE: Kwall i agree Darnold reminds me of Meyers out of ND Gatorade Dunk : 1/6/2018 11:44 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13775698 gtt350 said:





Quote:





,





Meyers?



Do you mean Mirer?

Or what RDJR said. In comment 13775792 Gatorade Dunk said:Or what RDJR said.

That’s Monday morning quarterbacking Vanzetti : 1/6/2018 11:48 pm : link I did not see a single mock that had quarterbacks going 1-2 last year. 2017 May turn out to be better than 2018, but as far as projections, this year is way better . Even last year people were talking about how this was going to be a great QB year and that’s before Baker Mayfield star really rose.



The interesting thing, though, is that a lot of these QBs are turning out to be good. Giving the lie to the notion that the QBs bust rate is so high.

RE: RE: Davis Webb might've been a 1st round pick lax counsel : 1/6/2018 11:59 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13775763 SHO'NUFF said:





Quote:





amongst this group.







What is this based on?



It is like Webb has grown in mythical status over the last 6 months by not playing a snap while we have been able to scrutinize every snap of the QB's playing in college this year and have somehow been able to project Webb into this group.



What if Webb would've had a mediocre season at Cal? Somehow, he's been able to grow in stature by not having been seen. Great way to boost one's own stock.







Spot on. I don't get it with Webb. But I will say, there is game film from 2016 on Webb against many teams, showing every pass. I have a feeling that many who love him, have never actually watched these tapes or seen him play. This guy never comes off his first receiver. But more frightening, he consistently threw NO WHERE near receivers when he had to throw the ball more than 15 yards. And now posters are saying he would have been a first round pick? Does anyone read the 2017 scouting profiles, scouts are comparing his ceiling to Matt Moore and Nick Foles! In comment 13775783 BigBlueinChicago said:Spot on. I don't get it with Webb. But I will say, there is game film from 2016 on Webb against many teams, showing every pass. I have a feeling that many who love him, have never actually watched these tapes or seen him play. This guy never comes off his first receiver. But more frightening, he consistently threw NO WHERE near receivers when he had to throw the ball more than 15 yards. And now posters are saying he would have been a first round pick? Does anyone read the 2017 scouting profiles, scouts are comparing his ceiling to Matt Moore and Nick Foles!

RE: Maybe it is just me, but I was very, very surprised to hear this. arcarsenal : 12:08 am : link

Quote: Mahomes has literally done nothing to warrant any type of excitement. 1 game in the season finale when the starters were resting.



@ Denver 22 for 35, 284 yards, 0 TD's, 1INT.



Trubisky may have been worse.



12 games, 59.4% completion rate, 7 TD's, 7 INT's, 2193 yards.



I think Watson is the real deal, but overall, I was stunned by this assessment Florio gave. I though the class last year was very weak, and this year's class has a ton of talent.



Well, there's a big difference between comparing this class as a whole or just Darnold/Rosen.



If it's the former, I don't agree with the premise at all.



If it's just Rosen/Darnold, then I think it's possible. In comment 13775778 Vin_Cuccs said:Well, there's a big difference between comparing this class as a whole or just Darnold/Rosen.If it's the former, I don't agree with the premise at all.If it's just Rosen/Darnold, then I think it's possible.

No quarterback charlito : 12:12 am : link Is worthy of the 2nd pick this year. He's absolutely correct.

lol! mdthedream : 12:23 am : link They didn't have Watson that high. He kicked ass and now they are making it sound like they new.

Every off season in the run up to the draft there's tons . . . . TC : 12:27 am : link of hype about the QB class, but rarely is it deserved, as it was in an exception in 2004. More commonly, supposed can't-miss QB's do, or become journeymen, and others come out of nowhere to wind up as pretty good starters. Even the guys who do it for a living, the GM's, scouts, etc. are often wrong.



This year's group of QB's look like nothing special. A solid C as a group, with one exception, and that's Mayfield. And Mayfield will likely end up being either a very good QB, or a bust.







Baker Mayfield - TC : 12:53 am : link

2017 - 70.5% comp, 4,627 yards, 43 TD's, 6 Int's.



Plus - 311 yards rushing, and another 5 TD's



A QB rating of 198.9, 20 points higher than anyone else.



He runs the length of the field to congratulate receives, and elevates the play of his teammates!



He's been so much better than any other QB entering the draft, that it's as plain as the nose on your face.



But can he do his act in the NFL? Stay tuned boys and girls!









RE: Same talent evaluators santacruzom : 12:59 am : link

Quote: who mocked the Rams and Eagles for trading up for Goff and Wentz a couple of years ago. These QBs all seem talented enough to produce if given proper coaching and supporting casts. I wonder how many busts are actually the responsibility of organizational failures.



Yeah, my guess is quite a few.



I'm not actually in a mood to research this but my guess is that at least half of the teams picking in the top 15 most seasons are chronically bad teams... Bad enough to be drafting high year in and year out. If that's true, these chronically bad teams likely aren't so hot at player development or maintaining continuity. They probably have coaches or GM's making poor decisions out of job security concerns. Etc. In comment 13775707 bceagle05 said:Yeah, my guess is quite a few.I'm not actually in a mood to research this but my guess is that at least half of the teams picking in the top 15 most seasons are chronically bad teams... Bad enough to be drafting high year in and year out. If that's true, these chronically bad teams likely aren't so hot at player development or maintaining continuity. They probably have coaches or GM's making poor decisions out of job security concerns. Etc.

Giants Dragon : 1:34 am : link Go look at Eli 1st year stats he did not look like the second coming of the messiah for sure.

Go back to this time last year... Toastt34 : 3:18 am : link Trubisky was too inexperienced, Deshaun didn’t have the physical skills you want in a QB, i don’t think Mahomes was even mocked as a 1st rounder at this point because of his inconsistency. The class was considered very weak. Point is, it’s January, we’re not even at Senior Bowl, Combine or Pro Days. Stock will go up and down a million times from now to the draft.



Florio is a mouthpiece. Rosen, Darnold, Allen, Baker are all superior prospects to last year’s class coming out. Any one of these guys would’ve been the first QB off the board in last year’s draft.

RE: Baker Mayfield - Gmanfandan : 6:09 am : link

Quote:

2017 - 70.5% comp, 4,627 yards, 43 TD's, 6 Int's.



Plus - 311 yards rushing, and another 5 TD's



A QB rating of 198.9, 20 points higher than anyone else.



He runs the length of the field to congratulate receives, and elevates the play of his teammates!



He's been so much better than any other QB entering the draft, that it's as plain as the nose on your face.



But can he do his act in the NFL? Stay tuned boys and girls!











Here's the big question in re Baker Mayfield - Does he compare to Russell Wilson or Johnny Manziel?



Cause a Russell Wilson is worth a #2 In comment 13775834 TC said:Here's the big question in re Baker Mayfield - Does he compare to Russell Wilson or Johnny Manziel?Cause a Russell Wilson is worth a #2

Can we please pump... bw in dc : 7:08 am : link the f-ckin brakes on the 2017 class?



Watson looked fantastic. But let’s see him play a full season, and then how the league adjusts to his game. And then how he adjusts to those adjustments...



Anybody watch Trubisky play? Granted, he played a lot. But his production wasn’t stirring images of Dan Marino. His best features may have been his ability to run a little bit and hand off to Howard. The jury is way, way out on him. Right now he’s more Jake Locker than anybody special.



The starter of this thread obviously doesn’t pay attention to college football. There was plenty of buzz on Mahomes, his arm talent and ability to improvise at TT. He looked good in preseason and okay in the Chiefs last game. But the only “experts” who can shed any light on his status is the Chief’s staff. They are the only ones who see him daily in practice. Suggesting that he is this sure thing, and head and shoulders above this incoming class, is also way too early.



So....Watson could be a star, Trubisky could be decent or just as likely an owner of Smashburger franchises, and Mahomes still needs to actually play.



How that equals better than these 2018 prospects is baffling.

Webb vs Rosen Nomad Crow on the Madison : 7:17 am : link Having watched a full game for each (Webb vs USC; Rosen vs Colorado and Stanford), there is no comparison between the two. Rosen is significantly better. He has a much better arm, reads defenses quicker, throws better under pressure and is considerably more accurate. I say that last point despite the fact that the Colorado game may have been one of his worst in terms of accuracy.



I haven't watched full games of Darnold in some time, but I will soon.

Rosen Alwaysblue22 : 7:49 am : link Has the accuracy and mechanics for pro-football. There are questions surrounding his durability, and attitude. Mayfield has the intangibles that make a great QB in the NFL and the accuracy. Many teams will steer away from Mayfield because of his lack of height. Those are really the only two I like . Allen has a chance but needs work. I do not like Darnold at all. I do not see what all the hype about him is . . I do not know what Cleveland will do. What I do know is that the Giants are not going to improve in 2018 by drafting another QB. They can improve significantly if they address other needs by staying put or trading down. Forget what the pundits say about " generational" QBs. Tom Brady was a sixth round pick and became a "generational " QB even though he was not noticed as one in college. There is no such thing as a slam dunk "generational" QB. If you are the winless Browns or an expansion team then you can risk taking one of these HYPED "generational" QBs.

Rosen so much better than Trubisky jeff57 : 7:50 am : link It isn’t funny. Darnold is better too. There’s not a lot of difference between Mahomes and Mayfield, or Rudolph for that matter. Watson may be better than Jackson, but by a lot. And then there’s Allen. I’ll bet Florio and his sources will end up be proven wrong.

There is so much wrong with this thread Mike from Ohio : 8:35 am : link it's hard to know where to begin in responding to it.



As mentioned above, the OP just didn't understand the Florio comments. ONE nameless scout said that Rosen and Darnold were not as good as last year's QBs. One. He talked to several, and ONE made that comment. It seems that is a minority opinion, but a better headline.



Most mocks this year have Rosen and Darnold going one and two. Most mocks last year did not have QBs going that high. When the Bears traded up for Trubisky, it was largely criticized as too high for him. Mahommes and Watson didn't go until 10 because of the questions surrounding how their games would translate to the NFL.



Granted Trubisky has shown promise, and Watson had a great, but brief first year. But that QB class was largely not expected to produce many franchise QBs, and the jury is stil out on whether it will. That does not mean that last year's class was stronger than this year's because the guys in this class have not had the same opportunity.



And it's silly that this has to be said, but no Davis Webb would not be a first round pick this year. He went in the third round last year because he was a developmental QB with great physical tools who needed to learn to play the NFL game. He would not be suddenly NFL ready.

Kwall jtgiants : 8:36 am : link This is why the draft is great. I respect you but couldnt disagree more. I think Darnold will be a star. He's the only qb I would take

RE: Darnold is severely overrated barens : 8:55 am : link

Quote: Allen, Mayfield, and Jackson make this a strong class along with Rosen.



I'll bet on this class, especially depth, over last years group.



Disagree with about Darnold. I don't see that. I see a player with tremendous upside. In comment 13775692 KWALL2 said:Disagree with about Darnold. I don't see that. I see a player with tremendous upside.

While BBI is a site is to render personal opinions on football Jimmy Googs : 9:03 am : link this thread is an abomination of views...

Darnold Nomad Crow on the Madison : 9:12 am : link Just watched Darnold vs Washington St. and Ohio St. He throws like Sonny Jurgensen with that around-the-horn motion, but he is not as accurate as Sonny. He is, however, talented. He really competes. Against Ohio St. he was getting hammered, but he kept stepping into his throws, scrambling when he had to (which was often). Rick Neuheisel said that Darnold had "it." You can see what he means. But I don't think he is as advanced in his development as Rosen is. He may get there, and he may stay healthier longer. Who knows? Right now I see Rosen as the #1 QB. However, I would not be unhappy with Darnold.



I need to watch Baker Mayfield some more. My initial impression though is that he is talented and closer to Russel Wilson than to Manziel, but he is not the athlete Wilson is, and I don't think he is as cerebral as Wilson. Will his schtick play at the NFL level? That is a serious question mark for me.

Darnold's problem Powerclean765 : 9:17 am : link is the way USC used him. Almost like he plays scared from a schematic standpoint. (IE the spread.)



The spread has QBs catching and throwing to spots before the D can do anything. So they don't have to deal with a pass rush and they don't have to read coverages and go through progressions. It's catch and throw.



Darnold DOES have appear to be a tough kid with excellent ball placement and some ability to throw on the run. Beyond that we know almost nothing about him because of the stupid spread offense he runs.



Of course it isn't USC's job to prepare him for the NFL, it's to win games and this is the direction college football's gone. But it's almost ridiculous how "little" they ask him to do at QB if that's even possible.





Darnold just fixed his main problem...by declaring and getting away Jimmy Googs : 9:20 am : link from that awful O-line at USC.



unless of course the Giants draft him...

RE: Webb vs Rosen PatersonPlank : 9:21 am : link

Quote: Having watched a full game for each (Webb vs USC; Rosen vs Colorado and Stanford), there is no comparison between the two. Rosen is significantly better. He has a much better arm, reads defenses quicker, throws better under pressure and is considerably more accurate. I say that last point despite the fact that the Colorado game may have been one of his worst in terms of accuracy.



I haven't watched full games of Darnold in some time, but I will soon.



USC completely ripped Cal apart, there wer far superior and Webb could do nothing. Why not review a few other games where the competition was more equal, like you did for Rosen. Webb had some absolutlely huge games, like the Texas game at the beginning of the year. Pick one that is a little fairer. Rosen had some real clunkers too. In comment 13775862 Nomad Crow on the Madison said:USC completely ripped Cal apart, there wer far superior and Webb could do nothing. Why not review a few other games where the competition was more equal, like you did for Rosen. Webb had some absolutlely huge games, like the Texas game at the beginning of the year. Pick one that is a little fairer. Rosen had some real clunkers too.

RE: RE: Davis Webb might've been a 1st round pick PatersonPlank : 9:25 am : link

Quote: In comment 13775763 SHO'NUFF said:





Quote:





amongst this group.







What is this based on?



It is like Webb has grown in mythical status over the last 6 months by not playing a snap while we have been able to scrutinize every snap of the QB's playing in college this year and have somehow been able to project Webb into this group.



What if Webb would've had a mediocre season at Cal? Somehow, he's been able to grow in stature by not having been seen. Great way to boost one's own stock.



Its based on their college performance, which is all we have since none of them have ever played a down in the NFL. I don't understand the comment "what if he had been mediocre". Thats the point, he wasn't. He was MVP of The Senior Bow, had 37 TDs and around 4,300 yards. Its like saying what if Darnold was mediocre (oh wait he was). In comment 13775783 BigBlueinChicago said:Its based on their college performance, which is all we have since none of them have ever played a down in the NFL. I don't understand the comment "what if he had been mediocre". Thats the point, he wasn't. He was MVP of The Senior Bow, had 37 TDs and around 4,300 yards. Its like saying what if Darnold was mediocre (oh wait he was).

Last year we heard how NFL evaluators weren't that high ajr2456 : 9:31 am : link On the QBS, then three teams traded up.



Don't believe anything.

One way to not mess up the generational QB pick at #2 Jeever : 9:55 am : link Take DE Chubb instead. If someone slips to early Rnd 2 maybe.

RE: Darnold clatterbuck : 10:12 am : link

Quote: Just watched Darnold vs Washington St. and Ohio St. He throws like Sonny Jurgensen with that around-the-horn motion, but he is not as accurate as Sonny. He is, however, talented. He really competes. Against Ohio St. he was getting hammered, but he kept stepping into his throws, scrambling when he had to (which was often). Rick Neuheisel said that Darnold had "it." You can see what he means. But I don't think he is as advanced in his development as Rosen is. He may get there, and he may stay healthier longer. Who knows? Right now I see Rosen as the #1 QB. However, I would not be unhappy with Darnold.



I need to watch Baker Mayfield some more. My initial impression though is that he is talented and closer to Russel Wilson than to Manziel, but he is not the athlete Wilson is, and I don't think he is as cerebral as Wilson. Will his schtick play at the NFL level? That is a serious question mark for me.



Kudos for the Sonny Jurgensen reference. And I agree with the points you make. In comment 13775907 Nomad Crow on the Madison said:Kudos for the Sonny Jurgensen reference. And I agree with the points you make.

All this speculation is fun Dave on the UWS : 11:22 am : link but that's all it is. Wait until after the combine and pro days and then we can really get our hands dirty. I want to see what the medical evaluations on Rosen are. Concerned about his injury history although since his father is a neurosurgeon (if I remember correctly) if the concussions were a major concern he might not even continue. On the other hand he could just grab the money early and run. Fascinating time!

RE: RE: Webb vs Rosen lax counsel : 11:34 am : link

Quote: In comment 13775862 Nomad Crow on the Madison said:





Quote:





Having watched a full game for each (Webb vs USC; Rosen vs Colorado and Stanford), there is no comparison between the two. Rosen is significantly better. He has a much better arm, reads defenses quicker, throws better under pressure and is considerably more accurate. I say that last point despite the fact that the Colorado game may have been one of his worst in terms of accuracy.



I haven't watched full games of Darnold in some time, but I will soon.







USC completely ripped Cal apart, there wer far superior and Webb could do nothing. Why not review a few other games where the competition was more equal, like you did for Rosen. Webb had some absolutlely huge games, like the Texas game at the beginning of the year. Pick one that is a little fairer. Rosen had some real clunkers too.



I've watched 5 Webb games from 2016. Varying levels of competition. He is equally pedestrian in all of them. Same major flaws without any measurable improvement. Mediocre college defenses were sitting on his routes, he also had several dropped ints because he was just so heavily inaccurate throwing anything over 10 yards. He just doesn't even look remotely like an NFL qb in these films.



I agree with another poster, Rosen's films are impressive. Despite the awful offensive schemes at USC, Darnold also came across well in many of the fils I saw, nice touch on the long pass, he really was the whole offense . I also saw him scan the field with some precision. I can see the comparisons to Big Ben.



In comment 13775914 PatersonPlank said:I've watched 5 Webb games from 2016. Varying levels of competition. He is equally pedestrian in all of them. Same major flaws without any measurable improvement. Mediocre college defenses were sitting on his routes, he also had several dropped ints because he was just so heavily inaccurate throwing anything over 10 yards. He just doesn't even look remotely like an NFL qb in these films.I agree with another poster, Rosen's films are impressive. Despite the awful offensive schemes at USC, Darnold also came across well in many of the fils I saw, nice touch on the long pass, he really was the whole offense . I also saw him scan the field with some precision. I can see the comparisons to Big Ben.

People really want to get on Darnold because barens : 11:39 am : link he made his fair share of mistakes(int.'s,...), but he was only in his third year of college ball. And more often than not, he would make big plays with his feet and arm when the time called for it. And those big plays weren't of the average variety, they were pretty spectacular.

These guys make me laugh Peppers : 11:39 am : link Last year at this time they were shitting all over the Qbs coming out.

I want to draft Mahomes or Watson last year. larryflower37 : 12:18 pm : link Everyone on this board was screaming not to draft a QB.

"2018 was the year of the QB" and Rosen, Darnold,Jackson, and Falk were all better than 2017 class.

Falk now is not even in the first round talk.

There was a consensus on BBI that Mahomes and Watson were system QB's that would bust in the NFL.

As interesting as the banter is most opinions have little merit and substance.