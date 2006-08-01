Garafolo-Gettleman eager to get Wilks in front of ownership Vin_Cuccs : 9:50 am



Giants say they’d prefer experience but Wilks could be the guy that convinces them otherwise. GM Dave Gettleman is eager to get him in front of ownership, we hear.





Big week for #Panthers DC Steve Wilks: Playoff game today. Then, win or lose, Wilks will spend the next week trying to fit in 4 scheduled interviews with #Giants, #Lions, #Colts, and #AZCardinals.



Giants likely first.



Sounds like Gettleman has made up his mind. Brown Recluse : 9:51 am : link I dont see ownership putting up a fight over it. Wilks is the guy.

Looks like someone who can LEAD.. Sean : 9:53 am : link That is what matters here. He’s growing on me. Let Wilks be the head man with 2 strong coordinators.

... SFGFNCGiantsFan : 9:53 am : link I want Shurmur, but would be fine with Wilks. Just get a good OC.

Art Stapleton said the same thing nygiants16 : 9:55 am : link Owners have to be really impressed to go with a coach with no experience...



I think that is why people.mentioned Schwartz and McDaniel so much..

RE: Looks like someone who can LEAD.. Sammo85 : 10:00 am : link

Quote: That is what matters here. He’s growing on me. Let Wilks be the head man with 2 strong coordinators.



He has a strong case considering his defensive background and the issues we had with discipline, unity, teamwork on the D side.



That said, he’d better make sure he finds a stud OC or he and Gettleman will end up getting McAdoo’d themselves in a couple years. Defense wins you championships, but to make the playoffs you have to score.



I’ve heard Ken Dorseys name mentioned as a OC option but I’m a little leery of handing the reigns to him. I don’t think the Eagles will let us poach DeFilippo away.



I’d prefer an older seasoned non-threatening OC. One who wouldn’t look to bolt for a HC job and can stay to develop an offense and QB. In comment 13775963 Sean said:He has a strong case considering his defensive background and the issues we had with discipline, unity, teamwork on the D side.That said, he’d better make sure he finds a stud OC or he and Gettleman will end up getting McAdoo’d themselves in a couple years. Defense wins you championships, but to make the playoffs you have to score.I’ve heard Ken Dorseys name mentioned as a OC option but I’m a little leery of handing the reigns to him. I don’t think the Eagles will let us poach DeFilippo away.I’d prefer an older seasoned non-threatening OC. One who wouldn’t look to bolt for a HC job and can stay to develop an offense and QB.

Dorsey doesn't have enough experience GFAN52 : 10:04 am : link in my view to bring in as OC if Wilks got the job. I'd like to see someone in that role with previous OC experience.

Defilippo contract with the eagles expires this offseason DCPollaro : 10:04 am : link also he is in the running for a few jobs



I heard from a friend of DeFilippo that about 10 yrs ago he told him his dream job was the NYG HC position.

Because hiring a HC without any experience.... Emlen'sGremlins : 10:06 am : link ....has served us so well recently!



This is a plumb gig. We are the NY Football Giants!



Tisch can dial up Saban anytime now!

Wilks over McDaniels please. I'm not sold on McDaniels. Blue21 : 10:08 am : link .

. arcarsenal : 10:12 am : link I won't be angry if it's Wilks - but I still think it's a bit of a hard sell given what we just dealt with.

RE: Because hiring a HC without any experience.... Ten Ton Hammer : 10:13 am : link

Quote: ....has served us so well recently!



This is a plumb gig. We are the NY Football Giants!



Tisch can dial up Saban anytime now!



It's 20 million just to get Saban out of Alabama. Contract buyout. Not happening. In comment 13775993 Emlen'sGremlins said:It's 20 million just to get Saban out of Alabama. Contract buyout. Not happening.

RE: How about Rflairr : 10:16 am : link

Quote: Jim Bob Cooter as OC?



They apparently want to hire Patricia in Detroit with the understanding he’ll keep Cooter as OC In comment 13775994 Pete in MD said:They apparently want to hire Patricia in Detroit with the understanding he’ll keep Cooter as OC

Wilks has nothing to do with McAdoo... Chris684 : 10:23 am : link If people in NFL circles say Wilks can command a locker room, I believe it. The first phase of this job is going to be clearing this locker room of the stink left over from McAdoo who was a wet noodle.



The Carolina program has been a pretty successful one, rooted in running the football, defense and linebacking play. All things that play well in the Northeast and I’d love to get back to. McDermott seems to be on his way in Buffalo.



The familiarity with Gettleman is also nice.



Wilks is a fine candidate.

Conviction on a Coach Same as QB clatterbuck : 10:25 am : link If you do the due diligence and think he's the guy, go get him. McAdoo is cautionary but you can't be paralyzed. Wilks could be the next McAdoo but he also could be the next Tomlin. Sounds like a dynamic, young leader.

He's been w/Ron RIvera his entire NFL coaching career TheMick7 : 10:27 am : link Bears (2006-08),Chargers(2009-11),Panthers(2012-2018) Wherever Rivera went,he kept Wilks with him. Don't know if that's a good or bad thing with regards to us & the HC position!

It’s clearly obvious Wilks is the guy BeckShepEli : 10:32 am : link But we will be back here in 3/4 years looking for a new coach

Panthers 2016 ints high number idiotsavant : 10:32 am : link Including a bunch from lb.



For what it's worth.



Not always translatable... but giants have not had individual stat league ints leader since AD 400.

I don't mind wilks DCPollaro : 10:36 am : link But who is the OC? Who is gonna groom Webb and/or qb of the future. Who will get the OL to where it needs to be.



Wilks worked under norv turner.. Is he gonna come out of retirement? Dorsey? Can we snag defilippo for a year or 2 if he doesn't get a HC position.

RE: I don't mind wilks Sean : 10:38 am : link

Quote: But who is the OC? Who is gonna groom Webb and/or qb of the future. Who will get the OL to where it needs to be.



Wilks worked under norv turner.. Is he gonna come out of retirement? Dorsey? Can we snag defilippo for a year or 2 if he doesn't get a HC position.



This is very valid. Need someone to develop a young QB. In comment 13776041 DCPollaro said:This is very valid. Need someone to develop a young QB.

RE: Panthers 2016 ints high number Ten Ton Hammer : 10:38 am : link

Quote: Including a bunch from lb.



For what it's worth.



Not always translatable... but giants have not had individual stat league ints leader since AD 400.



Not a stat in my mind that correlates to coaching, really. Stevie Brown came in 2nd in the league in INTs a couple years ago. 1 off the leader. In comment 13776039 idiotsavant said:Not a stat in my mind that correlates to coaching, really. Stevie Brown came in 2nd in the league in INTs a couple years ago. 1 off the leader.

Wilks would be the first RobCarpenter : 10:39 am : link African American head coach for the Giants, yes?



I don’t see this hire as anything like the Macadoofus hire. That wasn’t even a real process. Having a coach and GM on the same page is a big deal.



Norv Turner as OC would be awesome. He’s like Wade Philips in that he’s a poor HC but a great coordinator.

RE: RE: ... section125 : 10:39 am : link

Quote: In comment 13776021 Eric from BBI said:





Quote:





He's the guy who has intrigued me the most.











Why not the Pats coaches?



I think the fact that none of BB's assistants has done well elsewhere is a major cause for concern. In comment 13776034 Andy in Boston said:I think the fact that none of BB's assistants has done well elsewhere is a major cause for concern.

RE: It’s clearly obvious Wilks is the guy cokeduplt : 10:40 am : link

Quote: But we will be back here in 3/4 years looking for a new coach



He could be a great coach no one really knows . In comment 13776037 BeckShepEli said:He could be a great coach no one really knows .

Fingers crossed Peppers : 10:41 am : link Wilks is the Perfect fit.

Norv was last in DCPollaro : 10:41 am : link Minnesota and shurmur is doing a nice job there too

So if hiring Wilks is on par with hiring McAdoo Chris684 : 10:44 am : link What failed head coach can we compare to hiring McDaniels?

Norv Turner is going to be a very tough sell Ten Ton Hammer : 10:44 am : link He quit on his team in the middle of a season. That's a great way to stay unemployed.

I know it's easy to make the McAdoo Biteymax22 : 10:45 am : link comparison because of head coaching experience, but Wilkes' personality seems to be the exact opposite of Ben's, and in a good way.



I've flipped from hoping they would grab one of the Pats guys to rooting for Wilkes. I think he is the guy.

If we hire Wilks BeckShepEli : 10:46 am : link No reason to draft a QB with first pick

. arcarsenal : 10:48 am : link I don't think anyone is saying Wilks = McAdoo as much as it's fair to have reservations about a guy with such little experience at the NFL level.



Lack of HC experience doesn't bother me, but I like to see a guy who has at least been a coordinator for a few years. Wilks has only been that this year.



If this is Gettleman's guy, and he can sell it to ownership, great - I'm not going to throw a tantrum. I'll be supportive of it.



But I don't think there's anything wrong with being a bit leery.

RE: If we hire Wilks jeff57 : 10:51 am : link

Quote: No reason to draft a QB with first pick



Huh? In comment 13776056 BeckShepEli said:Huh?

RE: If we hire Wilks Rflairr : 10:52 am : link

Quote: No reason to draft a QB with first pick



Why not? In comment 13776056 BeckShepEli said:Why not?

Why draft a QB with a defensive head coach? Waste of a pick

Quote: In comment 13776056 BeckShepEli said:





Quote:





No reason to draft a QB with first pick







Huh?



Why draft a QB with a defensive head coach? Waste of a pick

Wilks makes sense Reale01 : 10:52 am : link DG seems to like the following model:



Head Coach is CEO, leader, inspires, sets tone, establishes team identity and culture, sets rules and provides discipline. This has worked well in Pittsburg.



Wilks should be smart enough to find an experienced OC who will be in it for the long haul to ensure consistency. I am not saying he is the guy, but we would want a Norv Turner type - solid OC with no designs on a HC position.





Might be the dumbest thing I've read on this board.

Quote: In comment 13776063 jeff57 said:





Quote:





In comment 13776056 BeckShepEli said:





Quote:





No reason to draft a QB with first pick







Huh?







Why draft a QB with a defensive head coach? Waste of a pick



Might be the dumbest thing I've read on this board.

Ray Perkins had one year of experience running an offense anywhere at the time.

Quote: In comment 13776063 jeff57 said:





Quote:





In comment 13776056 BeckShepEli said:





Quote:





No reason to draft a QB with first pick







Huh?







Why draft a QB with a defensive head coach? Waste of a pick











In comment 13776067 BeckShepEli said:

We have to trust that DG Dave on the UWS : 10:58 am : link knows what he's doing otherwise we are screwed. He's looking for someone who can be a CEO type HC. He should know pretty well whether Wilkes has that type of personality/ organizational skills. He would need to hire experience at both OC and DC I would think.

Todd Hareys contract DCPollaro : 10:58 am : link I believe expires in Pittsburgh.. Maybe an option



RE: RE: RE: RE: If we hire Wilks BeckShepEli : 10:59 am : link

Quote: In comment 13776067 BeckShepEli said:





Quote:





In comment 13776063 jeff57 said:





Quote:





In comment 13776056 BeckShepEli said:





Quote:





No reason to draft a QB with first pick







Huh?







Why draft a QB with a defensive head coach? Waste of a pick

















Let's not compare Steve f'in Wilks to Bill Parcells and look at Parcells staff. This the New York Giants and we are settling for Steve Wilks lmao

RE: Todd Hareys contract TheMick7 : 11:00 am : link

Quote: I believe expires in Pittsburgh.. Maybe an option



Haley's NYE bar fight will not endear him to any GMs! In comment 13776075 DCPollaro said:Haley's NYE bar fight will not endear him to any GMs!

Parcells has nothing to do with this.

Quote: In comment 13776071 Ten Ton Hammer said:





Quote:





In comment 13776067 BeckShepEli said:





Quote:





In comment 13776063 jeff57 said:





Quote:





In comment 13776056 BeckShepEli said:





Quote:





No reason to draft a QB with first pick







Huh?







Why draft a QB with a defensive head coach? Waste of a pick





















Let’s not compare Steve f’in Wilks to Bill Parcells and look at Parcells staff. This the New York Giants and we are settling for Steve Wilks lmao



Parcells has nothing to do with this.

Norv will be 68 in May Canton : 11:03 am : link Is he who we want being OC for the long haul?

RE: So if hiring Wilks is on par with hiring McAdoo clatterbuck : 11:10 am : link

Quote: What failed head coach can we compare to hiring McDaniels?



McDaniels. In comment 13776052 Chris684 said:McDaniels.

lol

Quote: In comment 13776063 jeff57 said:





Quote:





In comment 13776056 BeckShepEli said:





Quote:





No reason to draft a QB with first pick







Huh?







Why draft a QB with a defensive head coach? Waste of a pick



lol

RE: RE: Looks like someone who can LEAD.. dpinzow : 11:13 am : link

Quote: In comment 13775963 Sean said:





Quote:





That is what matters here. He’s growing on me. Let Wilks be the head man with 2 strong coordinators.







He has a strong case considering his defensive background and the issues we had with discipline, unity, teamwork on the D side.



That said, he’d better make sure he finds a stud OC or he and Gettleman will end up getting McAdoo’d themselves in a couple years. Defense wins you championships, but to make the playoffs you have to score.



I’ve heard Ken Dorseys name mentioned as a OC option but I’m a little leery of handing the reigns to him. I don’t think the Eagles will let us poach DeFilippo away.



I’d prefer an older seasoned non-threatening OC. One who wouldn’t look to bolt for a HC job and can stay to develop an offense and QB.



Ken Dorsey the old Miami QB when they ruled college football at the turn of the century? Dude is a human computer so I think he’d do OK as an OC In comment 13775976 Sammo85 said:Ken Dorsey the old Miami QB when they ruled college football at the turn of the century? Dude is a human computer so I think he’d do OK as an OC

Wilks Archer : 11:15 am : link The Giants must believe that the turnaround of the team will take a few years

Typically , with a few exceptions, inexperienced coachs take longer to develop

The Giants must believe that they have to start over and rebuild





Why not? Are we the Mets? I'd like to think that we are the Yankees.



Why not? Are we the Mets? I'd like to think that we are the Yankees.

.. BeckShepEli : 11:17 am : link 60% of this board was ecstatic when we hired McAdoo so it makes sense everyone is happy about wilks

Ummm....Ray Perkins was an offensive coach.





No reason to draft a QB with first pick







Huh?







Why draft a QB with a defensive head coach? Waste of a pick



Ummm....Ray Perkins was an offensive coach.













[/quote]

RE: RE: RE: If we hire Wilks GFAN52 : 11:23 am : link

Quote: In comment 13776063 jeff57 said:





Quote:





In comment 13776056 BeckShepEli said:





Quote:





No reason to draft a QB with first pick







Huh?







Why draft a QB with a defensive head coach? Waste of a pick



It's who they hire at OC and QB that will go a long way in determining the success or failure at developing a drafted QB. In comment 13776067 BeckShepEli said:It's who they hire at OC and QB that will go a long way in determining the success or failure at developing a drafted QB.

Ray Perkins had one year of experience running an offense anywhere at the time.

Quote:





No reason to draft a QB with first pick







Huh?







Why draft a QB with a defensive head coach? Waste of a pick



Ummm....Ray Perkins was an offensive coach.













[/quote]



In comment 13776114 Emlen'sGremlins said:[/quote]

starting to favor Wilks myself bluepepper : 11:27 am : link mostly by default. Don't really want McDaniels because he's such an a**hole and the Pats system hasn't proven to be replicable elsewhere. Shurmur I am okay with but I start reading about Keenum at QB and Spags as DC and Childress as OC and want to tear my hair out. Maybe that's unfair and he has some better names in mind but still it's giving me pause. I fear that the ceiling with him is 10-6 and maybe win WC weekend.



Wilks is the wildcard guy who could be a home run. Or a strikeout. Doesn't have the preferred resume but resumes are overrated. If Gettleman is so high on him that he can sell him to the Maras then what the hell go for it!

Ray Perkins had one year of experience running an offense anywhere at the time.

Quote:





No reason to draft a QB with first pick







Huh?







Why draft a QB with a defensive head coach? Waste of a pick



Ummm....Ray Perkins was an offensive coach.













[/quote]



Ray Perkins had one year of experience running an offense anywhere at the time. In comment 13776114 Emlen'sGremlins said:[/quote]Ray Perkins had one year of experience running an offense anywhere at the time.

He might turn out to be a great coach larryflower37 : 11:32 am : link But he doesn't have a lot of experience as a DC.

Plus he has followed Rivera around.



He has 2 years of DC experience under his belt after taking over a strong Defense from a DC that got a HC job.

How is he different than Patrica? Except the hate for anyone that worked under the hooded one.

Wilks might be another McAdoo micky : 11:38 am : link would you chance that scenario happening again?

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: If we hire Wilks bluepepper : 11:40 am : link

Quote: In comment 13776114 Emlen'sGremlins said:



No reason to draft a QB with first pick







Huh?







Why draft a QB with a defensive head coach? Waste of a pick



Ummm....Ray Perkins was an offensive coach.



Ray Perkins had one year of experience running an offense anywhere at the time.

Yeah, his resume was very thin. So for that matter was Parcells who had been a DC for 2 years and a college HC for one year. And Parcells had already developed a bad habit of quitting jobs after one year or even less.



One interesting side note on Perkins - he was OC to Coryell in San Diego for a year. When he took the Giants job Coryell hired Joe Gibbs from Tampa to replace him. Funny how that hiring Perkins led to Parcells at NYG and Gibbs at DC. If Young had hired Dan Reeves who I think was the early favorite then the history of the NFL in the 1980's would have been very different.

In comment 13776124 Ten Ton Hammer said:Yeah, his resume was very thin. So for that matter was Parcells who had been a DC for 2 years and a college HC for one year. And Parcells had already developed a bad habit of quitting jobs after one year or even less.One interesting side note on Perkins - he was OC to Coryell in San Diego for a year. When he took the Giants job Coryell hired Joe Gibbs from Tampa to replace him. Funny how that hiring Perkins led to Parcells at NYG and Gibbs at DC. If Young had hired Dan Reeves who I think was the early favorite then the history of the NFL in the 1980's would have been very different.

TTH idiotsavant : 11:51 am : link I definitely credit coaching for high " + " ints gathered by a D.



Look at the all time individual ints league leaders chart. True. Some great individuals, but even that ( team ints would be a better measure) ...some teams tend to hold those players ..some don't.

Wilks hire will be a lot like DG Peppers : 11:53 am : link NOBODY wanted DG but me and a few others. He fires Ross and cuts Hart now EVERYBODY is singing his praises.. Funny how that works.



Sit back and believe in the process. If Wilks is the guy (and I hope he is) I think many of you will be pleasantly surprised.

RE: Wilks hire will be a lot like DG arcarsenal : 11:55 am : link

Quote: NOBODY wanted DG but me and a few others. He fires Ross and cuts Hart now EVERYBODY is singing his praises.. Funny how that works.



Sit back and believe in the process. If Wilks is the guy (and I hope he is) I think many of you will be pleasantly surprised.



I think you're exaggerating just a bit here... In comment 13776156 Peppers said:I think you're exaggerating just a bit here...

Regarding Norv Turner idiotsavant : 11:57 am : link I could see positional coaching spot such wrs,QB.



Or assistant HC ....if he could be convinced.



Been looking at OL coaches such as Chris Morgan (Atlanta and Seattle) and Dante Scarnecchia (Pat's,) as examples of OL coaches who might go for OC job here, depending on what the HC is willing to implement.

RE: RE: Wilks hire will be a lot like DG Peppers : 11:59 am : link

Quote: In comment 13776156 Peppers said:





Quote:





NOBODY wanted DG but me and a few others. He fires Ross and cuts Hart now EVERYBODY is singing his praises.. Funny how that works.



Sit back and believe in the process. If Wilks is the guy (and I hope he is) I think many of you will be pleasantly surprised.







I think you're exaggerating just a bit here...



Which part? In comment 13776158 arcarsenal said:Which part?

Which part?

Quote: In comment 13776158 arcarsenal said:





Quote:





In comment 13776156 Peppers said:





Quote:





NOBODY wanted DG but me and a few others. He fires Ross and cuts Hart now EVERYBODY is singing his praises.. Funny how that works.



Sit back and believe in the process. If Wilks is the guy (and I hope he is) I think many of you will be pleasantly surprised.







I think you're exaggerating just a bit here...







Which part?



"NOBODY" wanted DG except for yourself a few others.. and now "EVERYBODY" is singing his praises.



Neither is true. In comment 13776165 Peppers said:"NOBODY" wanted DG except for yourself a few others.. and now "EVERYBODY" is singing his praises.Neither is true.

RE: RE: RE: RE: Wilks hire will be a lot like DG Peppers : 12:04 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13776165 Peppers said:





Quote:





In comment 13776158 arcarsenal said:





Quote:





In comment 13776156 Peppers said:





Quote:





NOBODY wanted DG but me and a few others. He fires Ross and cuts Hart now EVERYBODY is singing his praises.. Funny how that works.



Sit back and believe in the process. If Wilks is the guy (and I hope he is) I think many of you will be pleasantly surprised.







I think you're exaggerating just a bit here...







Which part?







"NOBODY" wanted DG except for yourself a few others.. and now "EVERYBODY" is singing his praises.



Neither is true.



Very few people here wanted DG. Very few. Dig through the pages of threads. And once DG had his presser and Ross was fired look at how excited everyone was. Maybe you missed it... In comment 13776168 arcarsenal said:Very few people here wanted DG. Very few. Dig through the pages of threads. And once DG had his presser and Ross was fired look at how excited everyone was. Maybe you missed it...

. arcarsenal : 12:07 pm : link I didn't miss anything. You're exaggerating and using gross hyperbole to make it sound like you knew Gettleman was a good hire before everyone else.



This narrative that no one wanted him but now everyone is suddenly on board because he cut Bobby Hart is your own - it isn't reality.



You're making it sound like there was a complete uproar the day Gettleman was hired and that fans were ready to riot over it, but suddenly love him now that Ross and Hart are gone.

You can argue any candidate’s name out there Chris684 : 12:12 pm : link can wind up like Ben McAdoo. Every single one! What makes Wilks so much more comparable to McAdoo than say, Josh McDaniels, who already has a very Ben McAdoo-esque stint on his resume.



Again, Shaw is not coming here, Saban is not coming here, unfortunately Belichick is not coming here.



Who is more exciting than Wilks? Shurmur? Studesville?



Wilks comes from a culture of defense, linebackers and running the football. That is very NYG-like.

Yeah I think this is gonna be the guy ghost718 : 12:13 pm : link .

RE: . Peppers : 12:14 pm : link

Quote: I didn't miss anything. You're exaggerating and using gross hyperbole to make it sound like you knew Gettleman was a good hire before everyone else.



This narrative that no one wanted him but now everyone is suddenly on board because he cut Bobby Hart is your own - it isn't reality.



You're making it sound like there was a complete uproar the day Gettleman was hired and that fans were ready to riot over it, but suddenly love him now that Ross and Hart are gone.



Lol.. you okay buddy? What are you arguing here? The proof is in the pudding. Look back at the threads. Many people wanted a new line of thinking and a complete house cleaning. They believed DG would be much of the same because of his ties to the past regime. I'm not saying they were wrong, they had valid reasoning but many of those same people are now on board with DG. Just saying, sit back and wait to see. That's all we can do as fans. In comment 13776180 arcarsenal said:Lol.. you okay buddy? What are you arguing here? The proof is in the pudding. Look back at the threads. Many people wanted a new line of thinking and a complete house cleaning. They believed DG would be much of the same because of his ties to the past regime. I'm not saying they were wrong, they had valid reasoning but many of those same people are now on board with DG. Just saying, sit back and wait to see. That's all we can do as fans.

RE: .. Gatorade Dunk : 12:18 pm : link

Quote: 60% of this board was ecstatic when we hired McAdoo so it makes sense everyone is happy about wilks

Ah, we're back to that stale line. In comment 13776105 BeckShepEli said:Ah, we're back to that stale line.

RE: RE: Because hiring a HC without any experience.... Eman11 : 12:19 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13775993 Emlen'sGremlins said:





Quote:





....has served us so well recently!



This is a plumb gig. We are the NY Football Giants!



Tisch can dial up Saban anytime now!







It's 20 million just to get Saban out of Alabama. Contract buyout. Not happening.



Saban and his agent have all the power in his dealings with Bama. That buyout is if they fire him. See this from a USA Today article:



Surely his agent, Jimmy Sexton, asks for things. Byrne, the athletics director, confirms that Sexton has made asks in contract negotiations, but Byrne said Saban’s most recent negotiation was an easy one. Saban, who turns 66 on Halloween, got a three-year extension in May. His current eight-year deal runs through Jan. 31, 2025. If Alabama were to fire Saban without cause while the deal has it least four years remaining, it would owe him $26.9 million, subject to offset from subsequent income.



Based on that,the rest of his percs and his original contract with Bama, I really doubt theres anything in his deal that requires him to pay Bama if he leaves for a NFL job. Possibly for another college but I don't think that's even a question. Him retiring is more likely than him changing schools IMO. In comment 13776007 Ten Ton Hammer said:Saban and his agent have all the power in his dealings with Bama. That buyout is if they fire him. See this from a USA Today article:Surely his agent, Jimmy Sexton, asks for things. Byrne, the athletics director, confirms that Sexton has made asks in contract negotiations, but Byrne said Saban’s most recent negotiation was an easy one. Saban, who turns 66 on Halloween, got a three-year extension in May. His current eight-year deal runs through Jan. 31, 2025. If Alabama were to fire Saban without cause while the deal has it least four years remaining, it would owe him $26.9 million, subject to offset from subsequent income.Based on that,the rest of his percs and his original contract with Bama, I really doubt theres anything in his deal that requires him to pay Bama if he leaves for a NFL job. Possibly for another college but I don't think that's even a question. Him retiring is more likely than him changing schools IMO.

RE: . AnishPatel : 12:19 pm : link

Quote: I won't be angry if it's Wilks - but I still think it's a bit of a hard sell given what we just dealt with.



Yeah I want someone with HCing experience IF possible. In comment 13776005 arcarsenal said:Yeah I want someone with HCing experience IF possible.

Was Wilks coaching the Panthers CT Charlie : 12:19 pm : link during the baseball-bat warmup game? If so, what does it say about his relationship with players?

. arcarsenal : 12:22 pm : link I'm great - just pointing out that this idea that "NOBODY" liked the hire when it happened, but now "EVERYONE" is on board with it because he got rid of a OT and scout just isn't true.



You're free to believe whatever you'd like, though. :)





RE: Was Wilks coaching the Panthers arcarsenal : 12:22 pm : link

Quote: during the baseball-bat warmup game? If so, what does it say about his relationship with players?



He was the DB coach that day.



So, yes - he was on the staff. But he wasn't the DC. McDermott was. In comment 13776204 CT Charlie said:He was the DB coach that day.So, yes - he was on the staff. But he wasn't the DC. McDermott was.

Sounds eerily similar to Tomlin mterrence : 12:23 pm : link After seeing a few interviews online with Wilks he sounds like a mirror image of Mike Tomlin and the one thing that Tomlin does for the Steelers is command respect. Tomlin didnt have loads of HC experience before he was hired by the Steelers but he had that it factor.

Wilks could also bring Pete in MD : 12:37 pm : link in recently unemployed Rob Chudzinski as OC. They worked together before with San Diego and Carolina.

RE: Sounds eerily similar to Tomlin Sammo85 : 12:40 pm : link

Quote: After seeing a few interviews online with Wilks he sounds like a mirror image of Mike Tomlin and the one thing that Tomlin does for the Steelers is command respect. Tomlin didnt have loads of HC experience before he was hired by the Steelers but he had that it factor.



Could not disagree more vehemently. Tomlin comes across as a guy who is better at keeping peace and cohesion amongst the players. But he is soft as a marshmallow when it comes to discipline. I think Tomlin gets vastly overrated as a head coach. The Steelers have had quite a few discipline issues the last few years. The bottom line is as long as you win nobody cares.



I want the exact opposite of a Tomlin. In comment 13776214 mterrence said:Could not disagree more vehemently. Tomlin comes across as a guy who is better at keeping peace and cohesion amongst the players. But he is soft as a marshmallow when it comes to discipline. I think Tomlin gets vastly overrated as a head coach. The Steelers have had quite a few discipline issues the last few years. The bottom line is as long as you win nobody cares.I want the exact opposite of a Tomlin.

RE: RE: RE: If we hire Wilks BigBlueShock : 12:44 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13776063 jeff57 said:





Quote:





In comment 13776056 BeckShepEli said:





Quote:





No reason to draft a QB with first pick







Huh?







Why draft a QB with a defensive head coach? Waste of a pick

Exactly! I mean I'm still scratching my head as to why Belichick didn't trade Brady immediately back in the day. It's a complete waste for a defensive HC to have a decent QB. A waste. The QB will never amount to anything if the HC is a defensive guy.

More examples of picks wasted on QBs by teams with defensive coaches: Big Blue Blogger : 12:50 pm : link Dan Marino (Don Shula)

Peyton Manning (Jim Mora)

Ben Roethlisberger (Bill Cowher)

Matt Ryan (Mike Smith)

Russell Wilson (Pete Carroll)

Cam Newton (Ron Rivera)

Philip Rivers (Marty Schottenheimer)

Carson Palmer/Andy Dalton (Marvin Lewis)

Drew Bledsoe (Bill Parcells)

Troy Aikman (Jimmy Johnson)



And, in the "special situations" category:

Tom Brady (Bill Belichick)

Roger Staubach (Tom Landry)

Brett Favre (Jerry Glanville, though Atalanta traded him a year later)

Tony Romo (Bill Parcells - UDFA)

Kerry Collins (Dom Capers - ultimately sort of a waste, but for entirely different reasons)

RE: RE: Sounds eerily similar to Tomlin Toastt34 : 12:52 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13776214 mterrence said:





Quote:





After seeing a few interviews online with Wilks he sounds like a mirror image of Mike Tomlin and the one thing that Tomlin does for the Steelers is command respect. Tomlin didnt have loads of HC experience before he was hired by the Steelers but he had that it factor.







Could not disagree more vehemently. Tomlin comes across as a guy who is better at keeping peace and cohesion amongst the players. But he is soft as a marshmallow when it comes to discipline. I think Tomlin gets vastly overrated as a head coach. The Steelers have had quite a few discipline issues the last few years. The bottom line is as long as you win nobody cares.



I want the exact opposite of a Tomlin.

+1 In comment 13776241 Sammo85 said:+1

RE: Wilks could also bring Rflairr : 1:00 pm : link

Quote: in recently unemployed Rob Chudzinski as OC. They worked together before with San Diego and Carolina.



Chud or Norv Turner would be great hires with Wikes. Even better if he could get both. If that were to happen, you probably could get away with a young DC like AL Holcomb In comment 13776237 Pete in MD said:Chud or Norv Turner would be great hires with Wikes. Even better if he could get both. If that were to happen, you probably could get away with a young DC like AL Holcomb

Like I said BeckShepEli : 1:11 pm : link Scold me for not wanting this man as our coach. If people don’t agree with you guys you scold them. I didn’t want mcadoo and I don’t want this fool

RE: Like I said Gatorade Dunk : 1:12 pm : link

Quote: Scold me for not wanting this man as our coach. If people don’t agree with you guys you scold them. I didn’t want mcadoo and I don’t want this fool

Please expand on what makes him a fool in your opinion. In comment 13776286 BeckShepEli said:Please expand on what makes him a fool in your opinion.

RE: RE: Wilks could also bring Pete in MD : 1:12 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13776237 Pete in MD said:





Quote:





in recently unemployed Rob Chudzinski as OC. They worked together before with San Diego and Carolina.







Chud or Norv Turner would be great hires with Wikes. Even better if he could get both. If that were to happen, you probably could get away with a young DC like AL Holcomb



Holcomb would make sense as DC. It would be his first DC gig but many think he has what it takes to succeed. He has also worked in the Giants organization before. In comment 13776272 Rflairr said:Holcomb would make sense as DC. It would be his first DC gig but many think he has what it takes to succeed. He has also worked in the Giants organization before.

RE: Like I said BigBlueShock : 1:13 pm : link

Quote: Scold me for not wanting this man as our coach. If people don’t agree with you guys you scold them. I didn’t want mcadoo and I don’t want this fool

You call him a fool yet know nothing about him, lol. Clownshow. In comment 13776286 BeckShepEli said:You call him a fool yet know nothing about him, lol. Clownshow.

BBB,you consider those players to have been idiotsavant : 1:13 pm : link 'Wasted'? Wow. That's a high standard!

Sheesh

RE: RE: RE: If we hire Wilks BestFeature : 1:16 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13776063 jeff57 said:





Quote:





In comment 13776056 BeckShepEli said:





Quote:





No reason to draft a QB with first pick







Huh?







Why draft a QB with a defensive head coach? Waste of a pick



Off the top of my head between Brady and Peyton Manning, they had Bill Belichick, Tony Dungy, and John Fox as their coaches. All defensive coaches.

RE: RE: Like I said BeckShepEli : 1:18 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13776286 BeckShepEli said:





Quote:





Scold me for not wanting this man as our coach. If people don’t agree with you guys you scold them. I didn’t want mcadoo and I don’t want this fool





Please expand on what makes him a fool in your opinion.



Gatorade you have been ripping me for the last 4 days. Some reason you have a hard on for this guy. This guy is going to get a job because of Ron Rivera’s defense not his. But I guess the fans that want him and Mara are the real fools In comment 13776289 Gatorade Dunk said:Gatorade you have been ripping me for the last 4 days. Some reason you have a hard on for this guy. This guy is going to get a job because of Ron Rivera’s defense not his. But I guess the fans that want him and Mara are the real fools

RE: BBB,you consider those players to have been Big Blue Blogger : 1:28 pm : link Quote: 'Wasted'? Wow. That's a high standard!Sheesh I call your sarcasm and raise you three ironies and a snark. idiotsavant said:I call your sarcasm and raise you three ironies and a snark.

Best Feature: Add Jim Mora to that list. Big Blue Blogger : 1:36 pm : link Quote: Off the top of my head between Brady and Peyton Manning, they had Bill Belichick, Tony Dungy, and John Fox as their coaches. All defensive coaches. Mora - also a former DC - was head coach in Indy for Peyton's first four years there. Ironically, while the offense thrived from 1999 on, the defense was never good. In Mora's final season, it was astoundingly bad, yielding over 30 points per game. BestFeature said:Mora - also a former DC - was head coach in Indy for Peyton's first four years there. Ironically, while the offense thrived from 1999 on, the defense was never good. In Mora's final season, it was astoundingly bad, yielding over 30 points per game.

Seconded

Quote: In comment 13776067 BeckShepEli said:





Quote:





In comment 13776063 jeff57 said:





Quote:





In comment 13776056 BeckShepEli said:





Quote:





No reason to draft a QB with first pick







Huh?







Why draft a QB with a defensive head coach? Waste of a pick







Might be the dumbest thing I’ve read on this board.



Seconded

RE: RE: RE: Like I said Gatorade Dunk : 1:44 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13776289 Gatorade Dunk said:





Quote:





In comment 13776286 BeckShepEli said:





Quote:





Scold me for not wanting this man as our coach. If people don’t agree with you guys you scold them. I didn’t want mcadoo and I don’t want this fool





Please expand on what makes him a fool in your opinion.







Gatorade you have been ripping me for the last 4 days. Some reason you have a hard on for this guy. This guy is going to get a job because of Ron Rivera’s defense not his. But I guess the fans that want him and Mara are the real fools

I already explained to you in a previous thread that I favor Shurmur, not Wilks. But I don't think it's productive for good discussion to throw around baseless statements and not offer any reasoning behind them. So I'll ask again, what makes him a fool in your opinion? There's a big difference between being the beneficiary of a good HC (such as Patricia and McDaniels) and being a fool, which is the term you chose. What makes Wilks a fool?



And then we can discuss your recollection of BBI's reaction to McAdoo's hire since you weren't even registered here at that time. In comment 13776300 BeckShepEli said:I already explained to you in a previous thread that I favor Shurmur, not Wilks. But I don't think it's productive for good discussion to throw around baseless statements and not offer any reasoning behind them. So I'll ask again, what makes him a fool in your opinion? There's a big difference between being the beneficiary of a good HC (such as Patricia and McDaniels) and being a fool, which is the term you chose. What makes Wilks a fool?And then we can discuss your recollection of BBI's reaction to McAdoo's hire since you weren't even registered here at that time.

I love how this thread has him hired larryflower37 : 1:58 pm : link And now are building his staff.

Out of the group interviewed he has the weakest resume.

Granted Gettleman knows him which helps but what about his resume screams HC?

I love how people are saying it's his leadership skills ?

What example are you using to show his leadership?

I honestly don't believe this so called Brain trust will make the right decision either way.





Answer his very legitimate question.

Quote: In comment 13776289 Gatorade Dunk said:





Quote:





In comment 13776286 BeckShepEli said:





Quote:





Scold me for not wanting this man as our coach. If people don’t agree with you guys you scold them. I didn’t want mcadoo and I don’t want this fool





Please expand on what makes him a fool in your opinion.







Gatorade you have been ripping me for the last 4 days. Some reason you have a hard on for this guy. This guy is going to get a job because of Ron Rivera’s defense not his. But I guess the fans that want him and Mara are the real fools



Answer his very legitimate question.

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Wilks hire will be a lot like DG chopperhatch : 2:26 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13776168 arcarsenal said:





Quote:





In comment 13776165 Peppers said:





Quote:





In comment 13776158 arcarsenal said:





Quote:





In comment 13776156 Peppers said:





Quote:





NOBODY wanted DG but me and a few others. He fires Ross and cuts Hart now EVERYBODY is singing his praises.. Funny how that works.



Sit back and believe in the process. If Wilks is the guy (and I hope he is) I think many of you will be pleasantly surprised.







I think you're exaggerating just a bit here...







Which part?







"NOBODY" wanted DG except for yourself a few others.. and now "EVERYBODY" is singing his praises.



Neither is true.







Very few people here wanted DG. Very few.Dig through the pages of threads. And once DG had his presser and Ross was fired look at how excited everyone was. Maybe you missed it...



Also not true. Very few were posting about wanting Gettleman. At the very least, the idea that very few people here even had a problem 2ith the Gettleman hire is an exaggeration.



Go do your own research. It was like a broken record of the same posters speaking out against him. In comment 13776175 Peppers said:Also not true. Very few were posting about wanting Gettleman. At the very least, the idea that very few people here even had a problem 2ith the Gettleman hire is an exaggeration.Go do your own research. It was like a broken record of the same posters speaking out against him.

RE: RE: RE: RE: Like I said BeckShepEli : 2:29 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13776300 BeckShepEli said:





Quote:





In comment 13776289 Gatorade Dunk said:





Quote:





In comment 13776286 BeckShepEli said:





Quote:





Scold me for not wanting this man as our coach. If people don’t agree with you guys you scold them. I didn’t want mcadoo and I don’t want this fool





Please expand on what makes him a fool in your opinion.







Gatorade you have been ripping me for the last 4 days. Some reason you have a hard on for this guy. This guy is going to get a job because of Ron Rivera’s defense not his. But I guess the fans that want him and Mara are the real fools





I already explained to you in a previous thread that I favor Shurmur, not Wilks. But I don't think it's productive for good discussion to throw around baseless statements and not offer any reasoning behind them. So I'll ask again, what makes him a fool in your opinion? There's a big difference between being the beneficiary of a good HC (such as Patricia and McDaniels) and being a fool, which is the term you chose. What makes Wilks a fool?



And then we can discuss your recollection of BBI's reaction to McAdoo's hire since you weren't even registered here at that time.



Well has discussed I called the wrong person a fool. He is clearly a genius. He will be getting the HC job and they aren’t even using his defense. The fools are those who want him.



And dad like we discussed 4 days ago I have been on BBI since 2003 but registered this last year. I am sorry if I violated any BBI laws or regulations by doing that In comment 13776346 Gatorade Dunk said:Well has discussed I called the wrong person a fool. He is clearly a genius. He will be getting the HC job and they aren’t even using his defense. The fools are those who want him.And dad like we discussed 4 days ago I have been on BBI since 2003 but registered this last year. I am sorry if I violated any BBI laws or regulations by doing that

Nice backpedal.

Quote: In comment 13776346 Gatorade Dunk said:





Quote:





In comment 13776300 BeckShepEli said:





Quote:





In comment 13776289 Gatorade Dunk said:





Quote:





In comment 13776286 BeckShepEli said:





Quote:





Scold me for not wanting this man as our coach. If people don’t agree with you guys you scold them. I didn’t want mcadoo and I don’t want this fool





Please expand on what makes him a fool in your opinion.







Gatorade you have been ripping me for the last 4 days. Some reason you have a hard on for this guy. This guy is going to get a job because of Ron Rivera’s defense not his. But I guess the fans that want him and Mara are the real fools





I already explained to you in a previous thread that I favor Shurmur, not Wilks. But I don't think it's productive for good discussion to throw around baseless statements and not offer any reasoning behind them. So I'll ask again, what makes him a fool in your opinion? There's a big difference between being the beneficiary of a good HC (such as Patricia and McDaniels) and being a fool, which is the term you chose. What makes Wilks a fool?



And then we can discuss your recollection of BBI's reaction to McAdoo's hire since you weren't even registered here at that time.







Well has discussed I called the wrong person a fool. He is clearly a genius. He will be getting the HC job and they aren’t even using his defense. The fools are those who want him.



And dad like we discussed 4 days ago I have been on BBI since 2003 but registered this last year. I am sorry if I violated any BBI laws or regulations by doing that



Nice backpedal. In comment 13776471 BeckShepEli said:Nice backpedal.