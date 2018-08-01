McDaniels down to NYG & Indy

With Indianapolis the more likely destination according to NBC Sports Boston writer/Pats Insider (According to his Twitter) Tom Curran.
Josh McDaniels now down to Indy or the Giants. Indy likelier.
we don't really know these people but we have some information. Based on what we know imagine what someone who would rather work for Irsay than Mara is thinking.
That is one of the worst franchises in the league. I know Andrew Luck is tantalizing, but his health is an enormous issue and even if he's fine the ownership still sucks.
I understand that the Giants' job may seem less appealing because of the structure of the organization...but the Colts? If McDaniels goes there he may not have the overall awareness to be an effective head coach.
and the Giants have the #2 pick.
The Giants job is only less appealing in the minds of the fanbase.
If Gettleman can’t convince them to hire Wilks
Will give up control also
Irsay may go for Shurmur instead.
Except gossip by the MSM that is frequently FAKE NEWS. We will know who the coach is when he is hired.
Their choice of coaches. Them chosing another team wasn t suppose to be part of the equation.
But ownership and FO stink.
Our FO isnt that great either. Who knows with ownership under John Mara
it certainly seems like the Giants are waiting for a big name.
Why is everything one extreme or the other here.
Do the Giants have thetir pick of the litter? No
Are the Giants lepers? No
It certainly could be that Indy held Luck out in order to tank, but I'd be wary of betting on his health.
First off, if Luck is healthy then it is great. If not, he would still have a young QB, with mobility who knows his system. I don't think the Colts are as bad off as some say here.
Luck's (or anyone's) career can end at any moment. Brutal reasoning from McDaniels if that is indeed his thinking.
If Luck is the bait for him, I'm glad he won't end up here.
Who hasn't been able to throw for 18 months and Irsay instead of the Giants?
Perhaps they mean he is down to those two as opportunities but not that either has offered the job yet. Maybe he pulled himself out of the running for other openings.
Is the least attractive job. No impact players on defense. Question marks on Luck. And a division that’s getting stronger
Indy has Luck.
However, Jacksonville has the best defense (and they are very young), Texans have Watson and a solid, sometimes very good, defense, and Tennessee has the best running game/Oline plus Mariota.
McDaniels would be showing incredible confidence in himself to take that job, with that owner.
colts have #3 so qb either way
Apparently it's not mutual or no deal in place yet.
No, we learned that in 1993 when the Giants had to go down to their third choice for head coach.
Coughlin wasn't ready to leave BC yet, Wannstedt chose the Bears.
McDaniels has HC experience. He flopped, but he has that experience.
Wilks doesn't. Patricia doesn't.
Shurmur was HC for the Browns, which almost doesn't count, and was interim HC for Philly.
Studesville has been Ass't HC as well as RB coach. (The "He's never been promoted" line isn't really true.)
None of these are "proven" HCs at any level. Judging by the list, that isn't the priority for the Giants that it seemed to be.
The only "proven" HC who seems to be in the mix at all is... Bill Belichik.
so Wilk(e)s is a big name?
unless by some miracle BB comes it looking like its coming down to
Wilks or Shurmur....I would love to get my hands on Shurmur's offense but Wilks does project like a Tomlin type coach.
I would be more concerned about was OC we pick with Wilks...if we get a young dynamic up and coming OC then Wilks would be my choice.
I prefer Schumer but it's probably going to be Wilks.
And if it's Wilks, we'll obviously know by Tuesday night or Wednesday, so he can start hiring his assistants.
Never will happen with the giants
That you have to hire one of these guys
Wannstedt chose the Bears because he didn't want to coach in the same divison against his pal Jimmy Johnson. And he ended up sucking as a Head Coach anyway.
|It must be in the NFL handbook or something
That you have to hire one of these guys
According to TMS, Wilks has to be hired to stick with the PC movement.
read that again and thats why i want him as our head coach
Anyone who gives McDaniels total control again after what happened in Denver deserves what they will get.
oh without a doubt... but i would rather a guy who can make a salad out of shit than a guy who was handed all the ingredients
He wouldn't be the coordinator if he was the coach. How does that translate?
but thats the thing...HC these days are more CEO's they kinda make sure everything runs smoothly. They are def part of the game planning and schemes but since they are needed for leadership and running the team the coordinators are actual more important in terms of week to week scheming/play calling.
the big question would you want your coach to be a great coordinator or a great leader of men?
has a opening that hasnt interviewed a minority candidate yet
mess her and he'd have Luck or his backup who came from he Patriots this season in a trade.
Belichick can bring him to the Giants as an O-co after he flames out again as a head coach.
"I told you so" It was more of a "I'm not surprised".
going to Indy. Not a big fan.
But, Maybe he is waiting on an offer from the Giants?
need more sources. Link
To get McDaniels. Imagine what he'll do with OBJ.
In that division compared to the AFC East
Offensive Line? You have Luck who's coming off an injury to his shoulder, and then you have the Giants who have the 2nd pick and a GM who publicly announced he's going to fix the O-Line. Good Luck with Luck!
Has the #3 pick. Only they know about the prospects of Lucks health and future. IDK about the AL contract, but maybe they and/or JMc see the guy for Indy's future and can pick him, with the type QB coach that can help the QB fit what JMc wants.
wasn't interviewed 2 years ago.
He isn't well liked anywhere but maybe Tennessee. IF it isn't with the Titans its staying in New England. Saying he hasn't changed much from his first run with Denver. Patricia was the coveted Patriot but his friendship with Quinn (which apparently is no secret) is why everyone is saying he'll be in Detroit the moment he's available.