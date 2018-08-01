McDaniels down to NYG & Indy Big Rick in FL : 1/8/2018 12:37 pm With Indianapolis the more likely destination according to NBC Sports Boston writer/Pats Insider (According to his Twitter) Tom Curran.

As I have been predicting all along jeff57 : 1/8/2018 12:37 pm He wants Luck.

Tom E. Curran

Josh McDaniels now down to Indy or the Giants. Indy likelier.

The NFL is an interesting business arniefez : 1/8/2018 12:39 pm we don't really know these people but we have some information. Based on what we know imagine what someone who would rather work for Irsay than Mara is thinking.

The Colts job is a bad one Go Terps : 1/8/2018 12:41 pm : link That is one of the worst franchises in the league. I know Andrew Luck is tantalizing, but his health is an enormous issue and even if he's fine the ownership still sucks.



I understand that the Giants' job may seem less appealing because of the structure of the organization...but the Colts? If McDaniels goes there he may not have the overall awareness to be an effective head coach.

Luck is damaged goods LakeGeorgeGiant : 1/8/2018 12:41 pm and the Giants have the #2 pick.

The Giants job is only less appealing in the minds of the fanbase.

He's probably the fallback option here Rflairr : 1/8/2018 12:44 pm If Gettleman can't convince them to hire Wilks

I doubt colts new gm Chris ballard DCPollaro : 1/8/2018 12:45 pm Will give up control also

I think Sammo85 : 1/8/2018 12:45 pm Irsay may go for Shurmur instead.

WE really know nothing Alwaysblue22 : 1/8/2018 12:45 pm Except gossip by the MSM that is frequently FAKE NEWS. We will know who the coach is when he is hired.

Giants fans assume Giants can have joeinpa : 1/8/2018 12:45 pm Their choice of coaches. Them chosing another team wasn t suppose to be part of the equation.

Less pressure in indy spike : 1/8/2018 12:46 pm : link But ownership and FO stink.



Our FO isnt that great either. Who knows with ownership under John Mara

Correct.

Reading the tea leaves Powerclean765 : 1/8/2018 12:46 pm it certainly seems like the Giants are waiting for a big name.

Why is everything one extreme or the other here.



Do the Giants have thetir pick of the litter? No



Are the Giants lepers? No

He better hope Luck is healthy. Section331 : 1/8/2018 12:48 pm It certainly could be that Indy held Luck out in order to tank, but I'd be wary of betting on his health.

I understand that the Giants' job may seem less appealing because of the structure of the organization...but the Colts? If McDaniels goes there he may not have the overall awareness to be an effective head coach.



First off, if Luck is healthy then it is great. If not, he would still have a young QB, with mobility who knows his system. I don't think the Colts are as bad off as some say here.

Going somewhere because of a quarterback is short sighted Go Terps : 1/8/2018 12:49 pm Luck's (or anyone's) career can end at any moment. Brutal reasoning from McDaniels if that is indeed his thinking.

If Luck is the bait for him, I'm glad he won't end up here.



If Luck is the bait for him, I'm glad he won't end up here.

He wants a QB with a bum shoulder arniefez : 1/8/2018 12:49 pm Who hasn't been able to throw for 18 months and Irsay instead of the Giants?

If his mind is made up why isn't the headline "McDaniels to Indy."?

If his mind is made up why isn't the headline "McDaniels to Indy."?



Perhaps they mean he is down to those two as opportunities but not that either has offered the job yet. Maybe he pulled himself out of the running for other openings.

I think the Colts job Rflairr : 1/8/2018 12:52 pm Is the least attractive job. No impact players on defense. Question marks on Luck. And a division that's getting stronger

That division is going to be tough for years to come Tom in NY : 1/8/2018 12:53 pm : link Indy has Luck.

However, Jacksonville has the best defense (and they are very young), Texans have Watson and a solid, sometimes very good, defense, and Tennessee has the best running game/Oline plus Mariota.



McDaniels would be showing incredible confidence in himself to take that job, with that owner.

Quote: and the Giants have the #2 pick.



colts have #3 so qb either way

If his mind is made up why isn't the headline "McDaniels to Indy."?



Apparently it's not mutual or no deal in place yet.

Quote: Their choice of coaches. Them chosing another team wasn t suppose to be part of the equation.



No, we learned that in 1993 when the Giants had to go down to their third choice for head coach.



No, we learned that in 1993 when the Giants had to go down to their third choice for head coach.

Coughlin wasn't ready to leave BC yet, Wannstedt chose the Bears.

The Giants HC search isn't going the way we thought. 81_Great_Dane : 1/8/2018 12:58 pm : link McDaniels has HC experience. He flopped, but he has that experience.



Wilks doesn't. Patricia doesn't.



Shurmur was HC for the Browns, which almost doesn't count, and was interim HC for Philly.



Studesville has been Ass't HC as well as RB coach. (The "He's never been promoted" line isn't really true.)



None of these are "proven" HCs at any level. Judging by the list, that isn't the priority for the Giants that it seemed to be.



The only "proven" HC who seems to be in the mix at all is... Bill Belichik.

Does this mean we actually made him an offer? GiantNatty : 1/8/2018 1:00 pm

RE: Reading the tea leaves micky : 1/8/2018 1:00 pm : link

Quote: it certainly seems like the Giants are waiting for a big name.



so Wilk(e)s is a big name?

so sounds like mphbullet36 : 1/8/2018 1:02 pm : link unless by some miracle BB comes it looking like its coming down to



Wilks or Shurmur....I would love to get my hands on Shurmur's offense but Wilks does project like a Tomlin type coach.



I would be more concerned about was OC we pick with Wilks...if we get a young dynamic up and coming OC then Wilks would be my choice.

I think it's going to be Wilks or Schumer Canton : 1/8/2018 1:02 pm : link I prefer Schumer but it's probably going to be Wilks.



And if it's Wilks, we'll obviously know by Tuesday night or Wednesday, so he can start hiring his assistants.

Plus I have read he wants personell control nygiants16 : 1/8/2018 1:04 pm Never will happen with the giants

It must be in the NFL handbook or something ghost718 : 1/8/2018 1:05 pm That you have to hire one of these guys





Their choice of coaches. Them chosing another team wasn t suppose to be part of the equation.







No, we learned that in 1993 when the Giants had to go down to their third choice for head coach.



Coughlin wasn't ready to leave BC yet, Wannstedt chose the Bears.



Wannstedt chose the Bears because he didn't want to coach in the same divison against his pal Jimmy Johnson. And he ended up sucking as a Head Coach anyway.



Wannstedt chose the Bears because he didn't want to coach in the same divison against his pal Jimmy Johnson. And he ended up sucking as a Head Coach anyway.

That you have to hire one of these guys



According to TMS, Wilks has to be hired to stick with the PC movement.

Shurmer made Casey Keenem look good... GMAN4LIFE : 1/8/2018 1:07 pm read that again and thats why i want him as our head coach

Quote: Never will happen with the giants



Anyone who gives McDaniels total control again after what happened in Denver deserves what they will get.

RE: Shurmer made Casey Keenem look good... Victor in CT : 1/8/2018 1:10 pm : link

Quote: read that again and thats why i want him as our head coach



doesn't mean he'll be a good Head Coach necessarily.

RE: RE: Shurmer made Casey Keenem look good... GMAN4LIFE : 1/8/2018 1:16 pm : link

oh without a doubt... but i would rather a guy who can make a salad out of shit than a guy who was handed all the ingredients

RE: Shurmer made Casey Keenem look good... Ten Ton Hammer : 1/8/2018 1:19 pm : link

Quote: read that again and thats why i want him as our head coach



He wouldn't be the coordinator if he was the coach. How does that translate?

Did we even offer the job SHO'NUFF : 1/8/2018 1:24 pm to McDaniel's?

Quote: Except gossip by the MSM that is frequently FAKE NEWS. We will know who the coach is when he is hired.



You sound really intelligent.

oh without a doubt... but i would rather a guy who can make a salad out of shit than a guy who was handed all the ingredients



but thats the thing...HC these days are more CEO's they kinda make sure everything runs smoothly. They are def part of the game planning and schemes but since they are needed for leadership and running the team the coordinators are actual more important in terms of week to week scheming/play calling.

the big question would you want your coach to be a great coordinator or a great leader of men?



but thats the thing...HC these days are more CEO's they kinda make sure everything runs smoothly. They are def part of the game planning and schemes but since they are needed for leadership and running the team the coordinators are actual more important in terms of week to week scheming/play calling.

the big question would you want your coach to be a great coordinator or a great leader of men?

we are also the last team that DCPollaro : 1/8/2018 1:25 pm has a opening that hasnt interviewed a minority candidate yet

I have predicted Colts right along mostly because of the locker room Blue21 : 1/8/2018 1:30 pm mess her and he'd have Luck or his backup who came from he Patriots this season in a trade.

Quote: mess her and he'd have Luck or his backup who came from he Patriots this season in a trade.



Locker room mess? 1 guy is a mess? Besides Gettleman will have that sorted out.

Quote: mess her and he'd have Luck or his backup who came from he Patriots this season in a trade.



Can people please stop with this I told you so crap? Nobody cares. Unless you want to take ne down to AC and win me some dough, i dont give a squirt. You really think people here remember posts youve made weeks ago pr3dicting the HC of Indy?

Let him go to Indy... trueblueinpw : 1/8/2018 1:45 pm Belichick can bring him to the Giants as an O-co after he flames out again as a head coach.

Quote: Excellent.



agree 100%

Sorry chopper ...didn't mean to offend you. It wasn't meant as a Blue21 : 1/8/2018 1:53 pm "I told you so" It was more of a "I'm not surprised".

I'm OK with McDaniels ZogZerg : 1/8/2018 2:04 pm : link going to Indy. Not a big fan.



But, Maybe he is waiting on an offer from the Giants?





We'd be lucky allstarjim : 1/8/2018 2:28 pm To get McDaniels. Imagine what he'll do with OBJ.

To much pressure for him Massgman : 1/8/2018 3:03 pm In that division compared to the AFC East

Quote: it certainly seems like the Giants are waiting for a big name.



To me it seems like the team is doing it's due deligence and isn't going to rush their decision like last time. And if they lose middle of the pack candidates along that's fine.

Which team has the better Bleedin Blue : 1/8/2018 3:24 pm Offensive Line? You have Luck who's coming off an injury to his shoulder, and then you have the Giants who have the 2nd pick and a GM who publicly announced he's going to fix the O-Line. Good Luck with Luck!

Indy old man : 1/8/2018 3:29 pm Has the #3 pick. Only they know about the prospects of Lucks health and future. IDK about the AL contract, but maybe they and/or JMc see the guy for Indy's future and can pick him, with the type QB coach that can help the QB fit what JMc wants.

It's curious that McDaniels

Quote: To get McDaniels. Imagine what he'll do with OBJ.



I can name several guys that the new coach couldhire as OC, that would do some very good things with OBJ and Engram. Don't need McDaniels as coach for that In comment 13778442 allstarjim said:I can name several guys that the new coach couldhire as OC, that would do some very good things with OBJ and Engram. Don't need McDaniels as coach for that

Quote: Mcdaniels is a pussy.



Thanks for that analysis. In comment 13778787 Dry Lightning said:Thanks for that analysis.