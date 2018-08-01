Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
McDaniels down to NYG & Indy

Big Rick in FL : 1/8/2018 12:37 pm
With Indianapolis the more likely destination according to NBC Sports Boston writer/Pats Insider (According to his Twitter) Tom Curran.
As I have been predicting all along  
jeff57 : 1/8/2018 12:37 pm : link
He wants Luck.
Eric from BBI : Admin : 1/8/2018 12:38 pm : link

Tom E. Curran
‏Verified account @tomecurran
12m12 minutes ago

Tom E. Curran Retweeted Big Cat

Josh McDaniels now down to Indy or the Giants. Indy likelier.
The NFL is an interesting business  
arniefez : 1/8/2018 12:39 pm : link
we don't really know these people but we have some information. Based on what we know imagine what someone who would rather work for Irsay than Mara is thinking.
lets go asshats  
DCPollaro : 1/8/2018 12:40 pm : link
:)
The Colts job is a bad one  
Go Terps : 1/8/2018 12:41 pm : link
That is one of the worst franchises in the league. I know Andrew Luck is tantalizing, but his health is an enormous issue and even if he's fine the ownership still sucks.

I understand that the Giants' job may seem less appealing because of the structure of the organization...but the Colts? If McDaniels goes there he may not have the overall awareness to be an effective head coach.
Luck is damaged goods  
LakeGeorgeGiant : 1/8/2018 12:41 pm : link
and the Giants have the #2 pick.
RE: The Colts job is a bad one  
LakeGeorgeGiant : 1/8/2018 12:42 pm : link
In comment 13778215 Go Terps said:
Quote:
That is one of the worst franchises in the league. I know Andrew Luck is tantalizing, but his health is an enormous issue and even if he's fine the ownership still sucks.

I understand that the Giants' job may seem less appealing because of the structure of the organization...but the Colts? If McDaniels goes there he may not have the overall awareness to be an effective head coach.



The Giants job is only less appealing in the minds of the fanbase.
So we're going to dodge that bullet?  
Greg from LI : 1/8/2018 12:43 pm : link
Excellent.
He’s probably the fallback option here  
Rflairr : 1/8/2018 12:44 pm : link
If Gettleman can’t convince them to hire Wilks
He wants Indy  
JonC : 1/8/2018 12:44 pm : link
I doubt colts new gm Chris ballard  
DCPollaro : 1/8/2018 12:45 pm : link
Will give up control also
I think  
Sammo85 : 1/8/2018 12:45 pm : link
Irsay may go for Shurmur instead.
WE really know nothing  
Alwaysblue22 : 1/8/2018 12:45 pm : link
Except gossip by the MSM that is frequently FAKE NEWS. We will know who the coach is when he is hired.
Giants fans assume Giants can have  
joeinpa : 1/8/2018 12:45 pm : link
Their choice of coaches. Them chosing another team wasn t suppose to be part of the equation.
Please go to Indy  
PatersonPlank : 1/8/2018 12:46 pm : link
Less pressure in indy  
spike : 1/8/2018 12:46 pm : link
But ownership and FO stink.

Our FO isnt that great either. Who knows with ownership under John Mara
RE: As I have been predicting all along  
JonC : 1/8/2018 12:46 pm : link
In comment 13778203 jeff57 said:
Quote:
He wants Luck.


Correct.
Reading the tea leaves  
Powerclean765 : 1/8/2018 12:46 pm : link
it certainly seems like the Giants are waiting for a big name.
RE: Giants fans assume Giants can have  
LakeGeorgeGiant : 1/8/2018 12:47 pm : link
In comment 13778232 joeinpa said:
Quote:
Their choice of coaches. Them chosing another team wasn t suppose to be part of the equation.



Why is everything one extreme or the other here.

Do the Giants have thetir pick of the litter? No

Are the Giants lepers? No
He better hope Luck is healthy.  
Section331 : 1/8/2018 12:48 pm : link
It certainly could be that Indy held Luck out in order to tank, but I'd be wary of betting on his health.
RE: The Colts job is a bad one  
jvm52106 : 1/8/2018 12:49 pm : link
In comment 13778215 Go Terps said:
Quote:
That is one of the worst franchises in the league. I know Andrew Luck is tantalizing, but his health is an enormous issue and even if he's fine the ownership still sucks.

I understand that the Giants' job may seem less appealing because of the structure of the organization...but the Colts? If McDaniels goes there he may not have the overall awareness to be an effective head coach.


First off, if Luck is healthy then it is great. If not, he would still have a young QB, with mobility who knows his system. I don't think the Colts are as bad off as some say here.
Going somewhere because of a quarterback is short sighted  
Go Terps : 1/8/2018 12:49 pm : link
Luck's (or anyone's) career can end at any moment. Brutal reasoning from McDaniels if that is indeed his thinking.

If Luck is the bait for him, I'm glad he won't end up here.
He wants a QB with a bum shoulder  
arniefez : 1/8/2018 12:49 pm : link
Who hasn't been able to throw for 18 months and Irsay instead of the Giants?
I'm awaiting confirmation from  
RottenApple : 1/8/2018 12:49 pm : link
Slade.
RE: He wants Indy  
LakeGeorgeGiant : 1/8/2018 12:49 pm : link
In comment 13778227 JonC said:
Quote:
.


If his mind is made up why isn't the headline "McDaniels to Indy."?
RE: RE: He wants Indy  
jvm52106 : 1/8/2018 12:51 pm : link
In comment 13778247 LakeGeorgeGiant said:
Quote:
In comment 13778227 JonC said:


Quote:


.



If his mind is made up why isn't the headline "McDaniels to Indy."?


Perhaps they mean he is down to those two as opportunities but not that either has offered the job yet. Maybe he pulled himself out of the running for other openings.
I think the Colts job  
Rflairr : 1/8/2018 12:52 pm : link
Is the least attractive job. No impact players on defense. Question marks on Luck. And a division that’s getting stronger
give me Shrumer  
GMAN4LIFE : 1/8/2018 12:53 pm : link
That division is going to be tough for years to come  
Tom in NY : 1/8/2018 12:53 pm : link
Indy has Luck.
However, Jacksonville has the best defense (and they are very young), Texans have Watson and a solid, sometimes very good, defense, and Tennessee has the best running game/Oline plus Mariota.

McDaniels would be showing incredible confidence in himself to take that job, with that owner.
RE: Luck is damaged goods  
micky : 1/8/2018 12:57 pm : link
In comment 13778216 LakeGeorgeGiant said:
Quote:
and the Giants have the #2 pick.


colts have #3 so qb either way
RE: RE: He wants Indy  
JonC : 1/8/2018 12:57 pm : link
In comment 13778247 LakeGeorgeGiant said:
Quote:
In comment 13778227 JonC said:


Quote:


.



If his mind is made up why isn't the headline "McDaniels to Indy."?


Apparently it's not mutual or no deal in place yet.
RE: Giants fans assume Giants can have  
FStubbs : 1/8/2018 12:57 pm : link
In comment 13778232 joeinpa said:
Quote:
Their choice of coaches. Them chosing another team wasn t suppose to be part of the equation.


No, we learned that in 1993 when the Giants had to go down to their third choice for head coach.

Coughlin wasn't ready to leave BC yet, Wannstedt chose the Bears.
The Giants HC search isn't going the way we thought.  
81_Great_Dane : 1/8/2018 12:58 pm : link
McDaniels has HC experience. He flopped, but he has that experience.

Wilks doesn't. Patricia doesn't.

Shurmur was HC for the Browns, which almost doesn't count, and was interim HC for Philly.

Studesville has been Ass't HC as well as RB coach. (The "He's never been promoted" line isn't really true.)

None of these are "proven" HCs at any level. Judging by the list, that isn't the priority for the Giants that it seemed to be.

The only "proven" HC who seems to be in the mix at all is... Bill Belichik.
RE: give me Shrumer  
jeff57 : 1/8/2018 12:58 pm : link
In comment 13778255 GMAN4LIFE said:
Quote:
.


+1
Does this mean we actually made him an offer?  
GiantNatty : 1/8/2018 1:00 pm : link
RE: Reading the tea leaves  
micky : 1/8/2018 1:00 pm : link
In comment 13778236 Powerclean765 said:
Quote:
it certainly seems like the Giants are waiting for a big name.


so Wilk(e)s is a big name?
so sounds like  
mphbullet36 : 1/8/2018 1:02 pm : link
unless by some miracle BB comes it looking like its coming down to

Wilks or Shurmur....I would love to get my hands on Shurmur's offense but Wilks does project like a Tomlin type coach.

I would be more concerned about was OC we pick with Wilks...if we get a young dynamic up and coming OC then Wilks would be my choice.
I think it's going to be Wilks or Schumer  
Canton : 1/8/2018 1:02 pm : link
I prefer Schumer but it's probably going to be Wilks.

And if it's Wilks, we'll obviously know by Tuesday night or Wednesday, so he can start hiring his assistants.
Plus I have read he wants personell control  
nygiants16 : 1/8/2018 1:04 pm : link
Never will happen with the giants
Could be that Indy has made him an "offer" of some sort  
Peter from NH (formerly CT) : 1/8/2018 1:05 pm : link
and the Giants haven't
It must be in the NFL handbook or something  
ghost718 : 1/8/2018 1:05 pm : link
That you have to hire one of these guys

RE: RE: Giants fans assume Giants can have  
Victor in CT : 1/8/2018 1:06 pm : link
In comment 13778269 FStubbs said:
Quote:
In comment 13778232 joeinpa said:


Quote:


Their choice of coaches. Them chosing another team wasn t suppose to be part of the equation.



No, we learned that in 1993 when the Giants had to go down to their third choice for head coach.

Coughlin wasn't ready to leave BC yet, Wannstedt chose the Bears.


Wannstedt chose the Bears because he didn't want to coach in the same divison against his pal Jimmy Johnson. And he ended up sucking as a Head Coach anyway.

Nope..  
FatMan in Charlotte : 1/8/2018 1:07 pm : link
Quote:
It must be in the NFL handbook or something
ghost718 : 1:05 pm : link : reply
That you have to hire one of these guys


According to TMS, Wilks has to be hired to stick with the PC movement.
Shurmer made Casey Keenem look good...  
GMAN4LIFE : 1/8/2018 1:07 pm : link
read that again and thats why i want him as our head coach
I thought Patricia....  
Emlen'sGremlins : 1/8/2018 1:08 pm : link
....was going to Indy?
RE: I thought Patricia....  
Greg from LI : 1/8/2018 1:09 pm : link
In comment 13778294 Emlen'sGremlins said:
Quote:
....was going to Indy?


Detroit
RE: Plus I have read he wants personell control  
Greg from LI : 1/8/2018 1:10 pm : link
In comment 13778282 nygiants16 said:
Quote:
Never will happen with the giants


Anyone who gives McDaniels total control again after what happened in Denver deserves what they will get.
RE: Shurmer made Casey Keenem look good...  
Victor in CT : 1/8/2018 1:10 pm : link
In comment 13778292 GMAN4LIFE said:
Quote:
read that again and thats why i want him as our head coach


doesn't mean he'll be a good Head Coach necessarily.
That's right.  
Emlen'sGremlins : 1/8/2018 1:10 pm : link
Thanks.
RE: RE: Shurmer made Casey Keenem look good...  
GMAN4LIFE : 1/8/2018 1:16 pm : link
In comment 13778298 Victor in CT said:
Quote:
In comment 13778292 GMAN4LIFE said:


Quote:


read that again and thats why i want him as our head coach



doesn't mean he'll be a good Head Coach necessarily.



oh without a doubt... but i would rather a guy who can make a salad out of shit than a guy who was handed all the ingredients
RE: Shurmer made Casey Keenem look good...  
Ten Ton Hammer : 1/8/2018 1:19 pm : link
In comment 13778292 GMAN4LIFE said:
Quote:
read that again and thats why i want him as our head coach


He wouldn't be the coordinator if he was the coach. How does that translate?
Did we even offer the job  
SHO'NUFF : 1/8/2018 1:24 pm : link
to McDaniel's?
RE: WE really know nothing  
Modus Operandi : 1/8/2018 1:24 pm : link
In comment 13778231 Alwaysblue22 said:
Quote:
Except gossip by the MSM that is frequently FAKE NEWS. We will know who the coach is when he is hired.


You sound really intelligent.
RE: RE: RE: Shurmer made Casey Keenem look good...  
mphbullet36 : 1/8/2018 1:25 pm : link
In comment 13778310 GMAN4LIFE said:
Quote:
In comment 13778298 Victor in CT said:


Quote:


In comment 13778292 GMAN4LIFE said:


Quote:


read that again and thats why i want him as our head coach



doesn't mean he'll be a good Head Coach necessarily.




oh without a doubt... but i would rather a guy who can make a salad out of shit than a guy who was handed all the ingredients


but thats the thing...HC these days are more CEO's they kinda make sure everything runs smoothly. They are def part of the game planning and schemes but since they are needed for leadership and running the team the coordinators are actual more important in terms of week to week scheming/play calling.

the big question would you want your coach to be a great coordinator or a great leader of men?
we are also the last team that  
DCPollaro : 1/8/2018 1:25 pm : link
has a opening that hasnt interviewed a minority candidate yet
Wilks is on the horizon, no?  
JohnG in Albany : 1/8/2018 1:29 pm : link
I have predicted Colts right along mostly because of the locker room  
Blue21 : 1/8/2018 1:30 pm : link
mess her and he'd have Luck or his backup who came from he Patriots this season in a trade.
RE: I have predicted Colts right along mostly because of the locker room  
section125 : 1/8/2018 1:37 pm : link
In comment 13778341 Blue21 said:
Quote:
mess her and he'd have Luck or his backup who came from he Patriots this season in a trade.


Locker room mess? 1 guy is a mess? Besides Gettleman will have that sorted out.
RE: I have predicted Colts right along mostly because of the locker room  
chopperhatch : 1/8/2018 1:42 pm : link
In comment 13778341 Blue21 said:
Quote:
mess her and he'd have Luck or his backup who came from he Patriots this season in a trade.


Can people please stop with this I told you so crap? Nobody cares. Unless you want to take ne down to AC and win me some dough, i dont give a squirt. You really think people here remember posts youve made weeks ago pr3dicting the HC of Indy?
Let him go to Indy...  
trueblueinpw : 1/8/2018 1:45 pm : link
Belichick can bring him to the Giants as an O-co after he flames out again as a head coach.
RE: So we're going to dodge that bullet?  
GeneInCal : 1/8/2018 1:46 pm : link
In comment 13778225 Greg from LI said:
Quote:
Excellent.


agree 100%
Sorry chopper ...didn't mean to offend you. It wasn't meant as a  
Blue21 : 1/8/2018 1:53 pm : link
"I told you so" It was more of a "I'm not surprised".
I'm OK with McDaniels  
ZogZerg : 1/8/2018 2:04 pm : link
going to Indy. Not a big fan.

But, Maybe he is waiting on an offer from the Giants?

Hard to say yet where McDaniels ends up...  
GFAN52 : 1/8/2018 2:12 pm : link
need more sources.
Link - ( New Window )
We'd be lucky  
allstarjim : 1/8/2018 2:28 pm : link
To get McDaniels. Imagine what he'll do with OBJ.
And Engram  
allstarjim : 1/8/2018 2:29 pm : link
To much pressure for him  
Massgman : 1/8/2018 3:03 pm : link
In that division compared to the AFC East
RE: Reading the tea leaves  
bradshaw44 : 1/8/2018 3:12 pm : link
In comment 13778236 Powerclean765 said:
Quote:
it certainly seems like the Giants are waiting for a big name.


To me it seems like the team is doing it’s due deligence and isn’t going to rush their decision like last time. And if they lose middle of the pack candidates along that’s fine.
Which team has the better  
Bleedin Blue : 1/8/2018 3:24 pm : link
Offensive Line? You have Luck who's coming off an injury to his shoulder, and then you have the Giants who have the 2nd pick and a GM who publicly announced he's going to fix the O-Line. Good Luck with Luck!
Indy  
old man : 1/8/2018 3:29 pm : link
Has the #3 pick. Only they know about the prospects of Lucks health and future. IDK about the AL contract, but maybe they and/or JMc see the guy for Indy's future and can pick him, with the type QB coach that can help the QB fit what JMc wants.
It's curious that McDaniels  
LakeGeorgeGiant : 1/8/2018 5:40 pm : link
wasn't interviewed 2 years ago.
RE: We'd be lucky  
Rflairr : 1/8/2018 5:54 pm : link
In comment 13778442 allstarjim said:
Quote:
To get McDaniels. Imagine what he'll do with OBJ.


I can name several guys that the new coach couldhire as OC, that would do some very good things with OBJ and Engram. Don't need McDaniels as coach for that
I would prefer Wilks or Shurmur.....  
Dry Lightning : 1/8/2018 6:03 pm : link
Mcdaniels is a pussy.
RE: I would prefer Wilks or Shurmur.....  
LakeGeorgeGiant : 1/8/2018 6:09 pm : link
In comment 13778787 Dry Lightning said:
Quote:
Mcdaniels is a pussy.


Thanks for that analysis.
I heard/read  
Peppers : 1/8/2018 6:40 pm : link
He isn't well liked anywhere but maybe Tennessee. IF it isn't with the Titans its staying in New England. Saying he hasn't changed much from his first run with Denver. Patricia was the coveted Patriot but his friendship with Quinn (which apparently is no secret) is why everyone is saying he'll be in Detroit the moment he's available.
