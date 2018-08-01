Wilks OC possibilities battttles : 1/8/2018 7:45 pm Jason La Canfora& #8207;Verified account

Big week for Panthers DC Steve Wilks. NYG, AZ, IND are 1st interviews. Norv Turner and John DeFilippo among his OC possibilities if hired

RE: The Eagles already blocked DeFillipo once GFAN52 : 1/8/2018 7:48 pm : link

He's only a QB coach... battttles : 1/8/2018 7:48 pm : link Couldn't block him from an OC job, right?

Wow... ryanmkeane : 1/8/2018 7:48 pm : link I’d sign up for either of those guys.

Wow tbonfig : 1/8/2018 7:57 pm : link Norv would be a great catch as an OC, right?

I posted this on a few threads, Pete in MD : 1/8/2018 7:58 pm : link Wilks has worked with Rob Chudzinski in the past. He was recently part of Chuck Pagano's staff in Indy so he's probably available.

Norv Turner would be awesome Peppers : 1/8/2018 8:01 pm : link DeFlippio would be a nice 1 year rental.



Someone mentioned Rob Chudzinski in the other thread but Ken Dorsey is getting some buzz as a OC soon. He's currently Carolinas QB coach.

Last I read Balitmore is doing everything they can to get Chuck back.. But he is on record saying Indy would be his last stop coaching so I guess we'll see.



Eric Washington is going to be Wilks DC. Everyone keeps linking Holcomb but Washington and Wilks are very close. In comment 13778990 rasbutant said:Last I read Balitmore is doing everything they can to get Chuck back.. But he is on record saying Indy would be his last stop coaching so I guess we'll see.Eric Washington is going to be Wilks DC. Everyone keeps linking Holcomb but Washington and Wilks are very close.

Yeah, Pagano has been a DC and defensive backfield coach in the past. I would have no problem if he was on the NYG's staff next season. In comment 13778990 rasbutant said:Yeah, Pagano has been a DC and defensive backfield coach in the past. I would have no problem if he was on the NYG's staff next season.

Wilks with Norv Turner running the offense!? Chris684 : 1/8/2018 8:19 pm : link That would be EXCELLENT

I said earlier this week Rflairr : 1/8/2018 8:19 pm : link Wilks might could get both. With Norv maybe Asst HC/QB coach

Norv Turner please! JohnB : 1/8/2018 8:19 pm : link He wasn't much of a HC but as an OC, he was one of the best.

Didn't Norv flop in Minny battttles : 1/8/2018 8:23 pm : link before Shurmur took over?

Norv Turner Sammo85 : 1/8/2018 8:23 pm : link He left the Vikings after disagreeing with Zimmer on how to run the offense.



Here he would probably be given more control. He’d be enticed with a young QB to mold and build up, which he said would be a desirable reason to be an OC again.

Ken Dorsey would be a legitimate possibility jeff57 : 1/8/2018 8:39 pm : link .

Norv.. FatMan in Charlotte : 1/8/2018 8:46 pm : link didn't flop in Minny. Zimmer tried to torpedo him and he ended up quitting mid-year.



It was really ugly as Zimmer basically ended up freezing out his own OC during certain points of games

All those guys here lamenting the lack of downfield passing Greg from LI : 1/8/2018 8:50 pm : link Will love Norv's Air Coryell scheme. Power running and downfield passing. Engram will love it too

Norv would be great at helping determine what to do at QB as well. Tom in NY : 1/8/2018 9:00 pm : link His experience would be key in evaluating Webb vs. #1 pick options and/or Eli's capabilities for another year or two.



This could be very good!

Greg BP in Delray : 1/8/2018 9:00 pm : link Norv is a perfect compliment to Wilks. Like you said, would be akin to Wade for Sean McVay.



I like a Wilks/Norv Tandem as option 1a, provided the B.B. pipe dream is off the table.

I mean this goes for all systems I guess SirYesSir : 1/8/2018 9:06 pm : link But Turner's offense has always placed high demands on the O-Line. He can't run his stuff without some serious hog-mollies

Pep Hamilton Peppers : 1/8/2018 9:20 pm : link Just heard if its not Norv Turner the name to look out for is Pep Hamilton.



Eric Washington will be his DC.











Peppers battttles : 1/8/2018 9:27 pm : link noticed you mentioned Washington earlier as well. Interesting. Why Pep though?



You think Wilks is the guy?

McCoy is another name.... rasbutant : 1/8/2018 9:30 pm : link “Wilks is a person that would need to hire the right offensive coordinator, and he’s pegged Mike McCoy, allegedly, as his guy.”

His OC choice and his OL coach blueblood : 1/8/2018 9:35 pm : link are probably two of the most important decisions on his coaching staff to be made.

Norv would be great.. Sean : 1/8/2018 9:37 pm : link No worries of him leaving to be a HC. Hopefully can lead to some stability.

Rob Chudzinski rasbutant : 1/8/2018 9:38 pm : link Has also been mentioned on other threads as a possible OC.

DeFilippo vs Dorsey jbeintherockies : 1/8/2018 9:45 pm : link I see these two names come up a lot as potential OC's.



DeFilippo has a pretty decent resume:



http://media.philadelphiaeagles.com/media/156431/defilippo-john.pdf





Ken Dorsey is just getting started. It seems like he thought he might want to go into scouting initially and then (maybe) changed his mind and went into coaching instead:



http://www.panthers.com/team/coaches/ken-dorsey/bba285e8-fc3b-4e30-9a67-97134ef00f7b

The more I read and watch Njgfan : 1/8/2018 10:07 pm : link The more I like Wilks. If he can bring Eric Washington who has coached the DL in Carolina for years to be the DC and bring a strong veteran staff to fix the offense with the names mentioned above I'm sold. That would leave Wilks with the ability to correct the issues and instill his beliefs without having to feel like he has to micro manage his staff. Tomlinson is a good example. I think Wilks is actually a better football guy but he would be free to put out fires and instill his authority. Big thing is the guy comes off as real and I think with young players that is big also. Let's not forget one of the biggest improvements could be who comes along to coach special teams.

McCoy Sammo85 : 1/8/2018 10:46 pm : link got a playoff win out of Tim Tebow at QB. That alone is a lifetime accomplishment.



He’d be a fine choice as an OC and I think he’d have interest in coming here. Elway threw him under the bus because he needed to make excuses for failing to solidify the QB position and hide the fact his HC hire is terrible.

Almost started a thread the other day on Norv GiantTuff1 : 1/8/2018 11:56 pm : link Also like the idea of getting a highly successful older guy who won’t bolt for a HC job, and can provide experience to rub off on staff.

Interesting idiotsavant : 8:19 am : link Been saying Norv as Assistant

HC ,/ QB coach . routes master and an OL specialist like Dante Scarnecchia (Pat's) or Chris Morgan (Atlanta/Seattle ) as OC, for the past month or so.



You definitely want a truly proven OL master in the mix and to some extent, not only driving the training but - establishing a base or various bases for the offense more broadly, as opposed to simply implementing stuff.

It goes back to that thing about hiring idiotsavant : 8:33 am : link Good people and letting them do their jobs.



And the idea that within a specific and known schedule, a person in a system can have greater or lesser authority depending on what part of the schedule you are in. Each year or each week.



For example, here, if you find a true OL guru:



During the early off season of year one in a re do of the entire system, they might be establishing base concepts or even detailed actions and handing those up the chain for HC and assistant HC to work around and with. That's a rational model for building an offense.



Then, during weeks with Sunday games, Monday afternoons you have three way conversations on each side. HC, ahc and OC.



Then. As of Tuesday morning, it reverts to a true hierarchy with HC at top and coords executing the details as ordered by HC just after a Monday night meeting. Ahc depending may call plays.



Another 'process' thing indicating the lack of idiotsavant : 9:58 am : link Organised self critique during the weekly process is the existence of 'tells'.



It's been mentioned by fans here that during the season that certain formations, the deep depth of your setback RB,(run off guard) etc., indicated exactly what the play was. 'Tells'.



So, whereas, -on paper- they may have had other plays from that set, they may assume that only one will work, or only one will work against a given opponent.



So, any multiplicity they may have had, is negated.



Obviously, within a weekly open format meeting for just this purpose, you discuss exacty those -sorts- of things, maybe decide to practice (rb wheel route or whatever the other thing was).



Then. After that meeting. It reverts to dictatorship, as it should.