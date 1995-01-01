Tisch sitting on today’s interview with Wilks BeckShepEli : 9:23 am First interview he has been apart of



Per Ian Rapoport

If they like Wilks.. Sean : 9:27 am : link No way they let him on the plane to interview elsewhere.

... SFGFNCGiantsFan : 9:28 am : link Interesting, though perhaps reading too much into it. Maybe he had other commitments during previous interviews? Maybe he was traveling?

If you think DG was a foregone conclusion Rocky369 : 9:29 am : link then this would seem to paint the picture this was his answer for who he saw as HC

The whole interview process has been a Sham BeckShepEli : 9:32 am : link It happened 2 years ago when McAdoo was the guy. This year Wilks is the guy and it has been since DG got hired.

RE: The whole interview process has been a Sham mdc1 : 9:36 am : link

I am really, really excited about the possibility of Wilks Chris684 : 9:36 am : link In all that I've read, watched, digested about the coaching candidates this year, Wilks's name has been mentioned in a very positive light, even without the HC experience. Additionally, Rivera's comments, as well as those of his players and former players have me thinking it's possible we may pick up a diamond in the rough.



I also happen to love the way the Panthers have built around strength up front on both sides of the ball, running the ball and excellent linebacking play.



If he comes with a guy like Norv Turner, DeFilipo or Pep Hamilton, I think we would have done as well as we possibly could have in this process.

Good sign for those that want Wilks Shecky : 9:38 am : link Tisch only sits in on candidates they expect to hire.

People say things... FatMan in Charlotte : 9:38 am : link



First off, it probably isn't even true, but even if it were, why is the implication that Wilks is a bad hire? Because of some parallel to Mac?



like this all the time as if the only conclusion is bad:First off, it probably isn't even true, but even if it were, why is the implication that Wilks is a bad hire? Because of some parallel to Mac?

I don't doubt RT had other section125 : 9:38 am : link commitments as the Giants are a play toy to him.



But, this is a pretty telling interview. He's not there to discuss the Golden Globes. He's there for his opinion on Wilks because Wilks is an outlier and not a known commodity like McDaniels, Patricia, Shurmur, et al. I think he is there to read the man that maybe the "CEO" of Giants football. I doubt Tisch knows as much about football as the common BBIer. But I'd bet he knows people.

I am of the conspiracy theory NikkiMac : 9:39 am : link This whole season was a planned tank for top QB .....I hate when I think of shit like this lol

There's no way ryanmkeane : 9:45 am : link they can let this guy leave if they want him.

RE: I am really, really excited about the possibility of Wilks ryanmkeane : 9:46 am : link

Quote: In all that I've read, watched, digested about the coaching candidates this year, Wilks's name has been mentioned in a very positive light, even without the HC experience. Additionally, Rivera's comments, as well as those of his players and former players have me thinking it's possible we may pick up a diamond in the rough.



I also happen to love the way the Panthers have built around strength up front on both sides of the ball, running the ball and excellent linebacking play.



If he comes with a guy like Norv Turner, DeFilipo or Pep Hamilton, I think we would have done as well as we possibly could have in this process.

+1 In comment 13779796 Chris684 said:+1

This process has nothing to do with 2 years ago.. Sean : 9:46 am : link The Giants have already interviewed 4 candidates which included driving up in a blizzard to interview Pats coordinators.



Wilks would be the first NYG coach without any prior NYG ties in a long time. The first defensive minded HC since Parcells. A welcomed change.

RE: The whole interview process has been a Sham Jay in Toronto : 9:52 am : link

Quote: It happened 2 years ago when McAdoo was the guy. This year Wilks is the guy and it has been since DG got hired.



I think sham is probably too strong. It's possible or even likely that in his interview DG spoke about Wilks in some detail and why he felt Wilks would be a good fit and his reasoning probably had an impact. At this point I believe that they are doing due diligence on other candidates as well; at best if Wilks falls flat etc on his own interview. It may be his job to lose (most one can assume) but IMHO 'sham' is a leap. In comment 13779790 BeckShepEli said:I think sham is probably too strong. It's possible or even likely that in his interview DG spoke about Wilks in some detail and why he felt Wilks would be a good fit and his reasoning probably had an impact. At this point I believe that they are doing due diligence on other candidates as well; at best if Wilks falls flat etc on his own interview. It may be his job to lose (most one can assume) but IMHO 'sham' is a leap.

FMiC: Don't be dense. Big Blue Blogger : 10:02 am : link Obviously, it's because strong support from the GM is the kiss of death for any coach. The last thing you want is conviction in the hiring process. Before you know it, the coach and GM will be on the same page regarding personnel, discipline, etc. They might even refuse to undermine each other. Then where will the team be?

What you ideally want is a close decision where no candidate stands out at all, and the owners ultimately overrule the GM.



What you ideally want is a close decision where no candidate stands out at all, and the owners ultimately overrule the GM. FatMan in Charlotte said:Obviously, it’s because strong support from the GM is the kiss of death for any coach. The last thing you want is conviction in the hiring process. Before you know it, the coach and GM will be on the same page regarding personnel, discipline, etc. They might even refuse to undermine each other. Then where will the team be?What you ideally want is a close decision where no candidate stands out at all, and the owners ultimately overrule the GM.

Not excited about Wilks... Dan in the Springs : 10:02 am : link but will totally depend on who he gets for his coordinators. If he ended up with Norv Turner and Fox, I'd be completely on board. I'd feel good about the hire.



If, however, he promotes some position coaches to OC, I'm going to be frustrated at the changes made. I'm not excited about becoming a testing ground for new coaches. We need to be the place where tested coordinators want to come and win championships, not where coaches try to build their careers.

RE: Not excited about Wilks... ryanmkeane : 10:05 am : link

Quote: I'm not excited about becoming a testing ground for new coaches. We need to be the place where tested coordinators want to come and win championships, not where coaches try to build their careers.

Are you actually implying that if Al Holcomb is hired as DC - he would not want to win a championship? In comment 13779845 Dan in the Springs said:Are you actually implying that if Al Holcomb is hired as DC - he would not want to win a championship?

If he's the last interview this afternoon then it's a done deal. Blue21 : 10:07 am : link .

Tisch tosh jeff57 : 10:10 am : link Will they lock him in a room if they want him and he wants to think about it?

I'm not saying it won't happen LakeGeorgeGiant : 10:12 am : link but I feel like Wilks might be a hard sell to ownership after the Mac fiasco due to the lack of experience.



I don't think the interview process is a "sham" and I don't think Wilks is the forgone conclusion. I think this is ownership taking Gettleman's guy very seriously.





this is a big moment djm : 10:14 am : link if the Giants don't hire Wilks or anyone else these new few days, you have to wonder what they have cooking with the Pats and Belichick. If I had to bet, I still think they go with one of the candidates here but i'd being to question things if no HC is hired this week. This is a big 3 days here.

RE: RE: Not excited about Wilks... Dan in the Springs : 10:16 am : link

Quote: In comment 13779845 Dan in the Springs said:





Quote:





I'm not excited about becoming a testing ground for new coaches. We need to be the place where tested coordinators want to come and win championships, not where coaches try to build their careers.





Are you actually implying that if Al Holcomb is hired as DC - he would not want to win a championship?



Nope - they obviously would all want to win championships. Brand new coordinators like Holcomb are at a disadvantage though, imo, because of their lack of experience in their new positions. Teams need to be patient for them to learn from mistakes.



Also, inexperienced coordinators may be looking to their next jobs. Experienced coordinators can be happy with their success in their current position, particularly if they are failed HC's like Fox and Turner (see the Peter Principle), while new coordinators might want to move on to the detriment of their career even IF they are successful (see Spags in 2008), which most aren't (see countless other examples). In comment 13779853 ryanmkeane said:Nope - they obviously would all want to win championships. Brand new coordinators like Holcomb are at a disadvantage though, imo, because of their lack of experience in their new positions. Teams need to be patient for them to learn from mistakes.Also, inexperienced coordinators may be looking to their next jobs. Experienced coordinators can be happy with their success in their current position, particularly if they are failed HC's like Fox and Turner (see the Peter Principle), while new coordinators might want to move on to the detriment of their career even IF they are successful (see Spags in 2008), which most aren't (see countless other examples).

There is no such thing as a Diamond HC Alwaysblue22 : 10:22 am : link There are no diamond Head coaches. But there are coaches who know how to employ the talent they have on the field to maximum advantage, and those who want to impose there own system on players whether they fit into it or not. Avoid the latter unless you are starting from scratch or are building an expansion team. The Giants are not building from scratch. Forget the negative stuff you read. DG knows that this roster needs to be balanced out and the Offense has to accommodate the QB ( Eli Manning) And more discipline needs to be employed in a manner that the players buy into it. No more Boat Rides until AFTER you win the Super Bowl. If Wilks is a flexible coach in his approach to winning games and agrees with these principles then he should do fine. But his lack of lengthy experience will make it harder to build a staff. Spags may be back as DC again. But I think Spags is a good DC... the defense spent too much time on the field and with bad field position. The offense and STs were so bad the defense quit. Mack did noting about the quitters until it was too late. That cant happen again. Wilks shorter resume ways against him, but will not rule him out if DG believes in him and goes to bat for him.

section125 UberAlias : 10:23 am : link You don't agree, so what. Downplay the challenges here if you want -most don't agree, just read a few media articles. But I'm sure you know better anyway.

Dan: Your examples of Fox and Turner are strange. Big Blue Blogger : 10:28 am : link Fox has never returned to the coordinator level since getting his first head-coaching job in Carolina. Turner was only a coordinator in San Francisco for a year before taking his third HC gig in San Diego. And after being fired there, he was so content being an offensive coordinator that he quit on the Vikings in the middle of his third year, after one season in Cleveland.

Wilks PaulN : 10:30 am : link May be the right guy for this team, and if he came with Norv, I think if Eli did QB this team next season that it would be a perfect fit for him. People saying Gettleman was a bad hire because he was more of the same were dead wrong for saying that, more of the same is fine if it's good. This is a huge hire, we all know that, as does ownership, I think they will get this one right, I think Gettleman is the right guy and I believe he will bring in the right head coach for this franchise moving forward. What a nice change to have a defensive minded guy as head coach and if he brings the really good offensive coordinator then it is a huge win for the Giants.

Funny that you think only turmoil is Apple UberAlias : 10:31 am : link With multiple players suspended this year and media reports about Flowers. Team went from playoffs to 3 wins. All because of injuries, right?

is wilks a players coach mdc1 : 10:33 am : link like the Jet's HC?

RE: is wilks a players coach UberAlias : 10:35 am : link

Quote: like the Jet's HC? He's well respected by his players, I'm pretty sure. In comment 13779906 mdc1 said:He's well respected by his players, I'm pretty sure.

I think we will have our HC by tonight or, at latest,tomorrow TheMick7 : 10:38 am : link With Tisch sitting in & Wilks being DG's guy, you don't need to be a fortune teller to see where this is going. I think Wilks would have to screw up his interview royally for him not to get this. And for those who are opposed to a 1 year DC getting an HC job,think Mike Tomlin!

Wilks will not be the Giants HC EmpireWF : 10:40 am : link .

As I said last night in one of the Wilks threads Peppers : 10:57 am : link We’ve underestimated Wilks and DGs relationship.



RE: Wilks will not be the Giants HC Big Blue Blogger : 10:58 am : link Quote: . You made a similarly definitive statement about Matt Patricia. Are you speaking primarily from conviction or knowledge? Is your view related to your earlier contention that Belichick is currently underpaid? EmpireWF said:You made a similarly definitive statement about Matt Patricia. Are you speaking primarily from conviction or knowledge? Is your view related to your earlier contention that Belichick is currently underpaid?

RE: Funny that you think only turmoil is Apple section125 : 11:02 am : link

Quote: With multiple players suspended this year and media reports about Flowers. Team went from playoffs to 3 wins. All because of injuries, right?



Jenkins was late to a practice without calling in. DRC was pissed about the way discipline was handed out (and he was correct.) The F Ups were by the coach handling the team poorly and poor oversight by Reese including the Eli fiasco that was as much Eli's fault as anybody else (I'm not playing if I can't play the whole game - sheesh).



You are reaching for "turmoil" and it just isn't any different than half the teams in the NFL. If you don't think injuries had a lot to do with 3-13 then you are disingenuous. If you don't think the HC being a stubborn fool had a lot to do with 3-13, you are disingenuous.

Were there a few lackadaisical plays (most if not all by Apple) - absolutely. But it turns out Jenkins needed ankle surgery; Collins needed surgery; so the DBs were hurt early in the year. Once Apple was sat down, the secondary, played hard and Cockrell stood out.



Looking back, as usual hindsight is 20/20, it was McAdoo's inability to handle the team and JRs foolish belief that the oline was ok (throw Hart's attitude in here) that killed the season.



But continuing turmoil? Once McAdoo and JR were released and Gettleman released Hart, turmoil pretty much went away.



Was it turmoil that Harrison was a problem in Pittsburgh or that Brady's trainer was thrown out by BB? Every team has some controversy. Good teams it gets overlooked. Bed teams the press jumps on it... In comment 13779901 UberAlias said:Jenkins was late to a practice without calling in. DRC was pissed about the way discipline was handed out (and he was correct.) The F Ups were by the coach handling the team poorly and poor oversight by Reese including the Eli fiasco that was as much Eli's fault as anybody else (I'm not playing if I can't play the whole game - sheesh).You are reaching for "turmoil" and it just isn't any different than half the teams in the NFL. If you don't think injuries had a lot to do with 3-13 then you are disingenuous. If you don't think the HC being a stubborn fool had a lot to do with 3-13, you are disingenuous.Were there a few lackadaisical plays (most if not all by Apple) - absolutely. But it turns out Jenkins needed ankle surgery; Collins needed surgery; so the DBs were hurt early in the year. Once Apple was sat down, the secondary, played hard and Cockrell stood out.Looking back, as usual hindsight is 20/20, it was McAdoo's inability to handle the team and JRs foolish belief that the oline was ok (throw Hart's attitude in here) that killed the season.But continuing turmoil? Once McAdoo and JR were released and Gettleman released Hart, turmoil pretty much went away.Was it turmoil that Harrison was a problem in Pittsburgh or that Brady's trainer was thrown out by BB? Every team has some controversy. Good teams it gets overlooked. Bed teams the press jumps on it...

It was obvious foreshadowing by DG Canton : 11:13 am : link when he highlighted DC's are in more championship games than any other position. Wilks is his man.



Why bring in a McDaniels, whom will fight for his convictions, (control) during every part of the process of building a championship team. With Wilks inexperience, DG will have more control of every decision thats made during that process.



This is DG's show and Wilks will be riding on his coattails all the way to the top ( hopefully). Wilks job is to be the CEO of the team and leader of men. Wilks will take care of the rest.

Dave Gettleman will take care of the rest **** Canton : 11:14 am : link Not Wilks.

RE: The whole interview process has been a Sham Gatorade Dunk : 11:15 am : link

Quote: It happened 2 years ago when McAdoo was the guy. This year Wilks is the guy and it has been since DG got hired.

You have successfully made me root for Wilks to get hired. And if/when he succeeds, you'll probably act as if you were in favor of the hire all along. In comment 13779790 BeckShepEli said:You have successfully made me root for Wilks to get hired. And if/when he succeeds, you'll probably act as if you were in favor of the hire all along.

LOL.. FatMan in Charlotte : 11:18 am : link "obvious foreshadowing"??



This isn't a fucking novel, nor has anything been completed. Foreshadowing is a literary device to give the reader a glimpse of what's coming later. Any interpretation of it in real life is simply a projection or assumption.



Fuck me the way you guys think everything is a master plan.



Which is it, Mara is an incompetent boob or he's a guy that knows all the decisions that will be made?

section125 UberAlias : 11:18 am : link I'm done discussing with you. There is plenty of evidence to support my position. You are obviously going to rationalize it away as no bit deal -fine. You have a right to your opinion. There are many many articles out there characterizing the situation as turmoil or similar adjective from reporters talking to people in the locker room. To me there is smoke, there is probably fire. That's just how I see it.

Empire... ryanmkeane : 11:24 am : link it is fairly obvious at this point that Wilks is the #1 candidate. If he leaves today and interviews for Arizona without an offer from NYG, then we know the interview didn't go all that well.

Sounds like he’s Gettleman’s guy Rflairr : 11:25 am : link Just needs to convince owners.



I’m ok with it. If you’re going to trust a GM. Let him have his own coach.

Tisch's presence at this interview is preparedness Chris684 : 11:40 am : link and understanding the schedule Wilks has lined up.



Maybe he doesnt interview well and the Giants pass. If he hits it out of the park, the Giants don't want the other half of ownership to have to try to play catch up in getting in front of this guy as he heads to the other vacancies across the league and potentially miss out.





LOL... FatMan in Charlotte : 11:43 am : link Quote: DG has an axe to pick after his firing by Carolina. You don't think he wants to prove, that he not only can get he get a team to a Super Bowl, but to win it?



He's already proven that several times.



I don't think you really know much about the situation with Carolina. He doesn't have an axe to pick - he stood his ground against Richardson and was fired. This is a guy makes decisions on data-based and scouting-based criteria. He doesn't believe much in uneducated guessing.



When he selects a player or a coach, you can bet he's done his homework on the positives and negatives and assessed their risks, without an emotional bias.



People who think Gettleman is going to dictate things have really not followed his career at all. Imn each of his stops, he has mentored people and gave them decision-making authority to help them further themselves. He's already proven that several times.I don't think you really know much about the situation with Carolina. He doesn't have an axe to pick - he stood his ground against Richardson and was fired. This is a guy makes decisions on data-based and scouting-based criteria. He doesn't believe much in uneducated guessing.When he selects a player or a coach, you can bet he's done his homework on the positives and negatives and assessed their risks, without an emotional bias.People who think Gettleman is going to dictate things have really not followed his career at all. Imn each of his stops, he has mentored people and gave them decision-making authority to help them further themselves.

If they go wth Wilks... bw in dc : 11:54 am : link I’m going to assume drafting a QB at #2 is out. Because Wilks brings NOTHING to the table on the offensive side of the ball.



These young QBs really need to guidance and direction that the Pedersons, McVays, Shanahans provide. Guys at the top making decisions. It’s clearly the best environment to nurture your future QB.



To either not draft a QB, or draft one without a HC with offensive expertise, has the potential to be a major setback...





would it be tampering fkap : 11:56 am : link if an unemployed Gettleman, knowing he was likely to be interviewed by the Giants, had talked to Wilks about the job?

RE: section125 section125 : 11:59 am : link

Quote: I'm done discussing with you. There is plenty of evidence to support my position. You are obviously going to rationalize it away as no bit deal -fine. You have a right to your opinion. There are many many articles out there characterizing the situation as turmoil or similar adjective from reporters talking to people in the locker room. To me there is smoke, there is probably fire. That's just how I see it.



That's fine. We have a different view of turmoil.



It is all good - opinions are like AHs - we all have them. We'll just disagree. In comment 13779986 UberAlias said:That's fine. We have a different view of turmoil.It is all good - opinions are like AHs - we all have them. We'll just disagree.

I think that folks are overrating the relationship of the draft pick Heisenberg : 11:59 am : link and the coach hired. The job of the head coach is to ensure the development of all the players, including the QB. If he can't do it himself, his job is to put a plan in place to get it done by the staff.



This is especially true given the GM Coach hierarchy.



If they Giants are planning to draft a QB at 2, they need to be asking each coach, offensive minded or not, what his thoughts on QB development is.

bw LG in NYC : 12:01 pm : link as counterpoint to you, Parcells was on Michael Kay show last week and specifically said he didn't think it was necessary to have an Offensive guy as HC to groom a young QB. In fact he scoffed at the notion of a 'QB whisperer' and propped up the idea of why a Defensive guy makes for a better HC, and you can support your young QB by putting talented OC/QB coach around him.



of course, he is likely a little biased since he was a Defensive minded HC.

Are the people "not excited" about the Wilks hire ZogZerg : 12:01 pm : link the same who weren't excited about the DG hire? There were a lot of those.



If DG really likes Wilks, then I'm excited about the hire. He obviously knows him very well.



Also, that would mean that neither of the NE coordinators blew them away in the interview since they did interview the "hot candidates".

RE: If they go wth Wilks... section125 : 12:01 pm : link

Quote: I’m going to assume drafting a QB at #2 is out. Because Wilks brings NOTHING to the table on the offensive side of the ball.



These young QBs really need to guidance and direction that the Pedersons, McVays, Shanahans provide. Guys at the top making decisions. It’s clearly the best environment to nurture your future QB.



To either not draft a QB, or draft one without a HC with offensive expertise, has the potential to be a major setback...





Well then, we'd best not draft WRs, RBs, OTs, etc, if Wilks brings nothing to the offensive side.



There is a reason teams hire OCs and QB coaches. In comment 13780036 bw in dc said:Well then, we'd best not draft WRs, RBs, OTs, etc, if Wilks brings nothing to the offensive side.There is a reason teams hire OCs and QB coaches.

Zog LG in NYC : 12:03 pm : link I'm with you... I'm excited at the idea of a GM and a HC being on the same page for the first time in a while.





RE: If they go wth Wilks... Rong5611 : 12:06 pm : link



BTW, I find hard to believe they wouldn't take a QB unless they absolutely don't think Rosen, Darnold and/or Mayfield are the real deal -- beyond a shadow of a doubt. Everything we have heard suggest these guys are franchise QB's (I think) To gamble on Webb would be a huge risk.



In comment

Quote: I’m going to assume drafting a QB at #2 is out. Because Wilks brings NOTHING to the table on the offensive side of the ball.



These young QBs really need to guidance and direction that the Pedersons, McVays, Shanahans provide. Guys at the top making decisions. It’s clearly the best environment to nurture your future QB.



To either not draft a QB, or draft one without a HC with offensive expertise, has the potential to be a major setback...

I disagree, they'll take a QB if that player makes the most sense whether its Wilks or an offensive coach (McDaniel, etc). The OC and QB Coaches will be top tier regardless as well.BTW, I find hard to believe they wouldn't take a QB unless they absolutely don't think Rosen, Darnold and/or Mayfield are the real deal -- beyond a shadow of a doubt. Everything we have heard suggest these guys are franchise QB's (I think) To gamble on Webb would be a huge risk.In comment 13780036 bw in dc said:

Is Wilks the guy to fix offense ? averagejoe : 12:06 pm : link Pretty obvious the job will be his. Very little experience as a DC and no offensive experience. This offense is broken. Is Wilks a good fit for a new QB and a new offense ? Pardon me for not being more excited about Wilks/Norv Turner building a new offense.

Just saw where Carolina fired Shula and Dorsey Rflairr : 12:08 pm : link Bet they’re bringing back Chud

RE: If they go wth Wilks... averagejoe : 12:13 pm : link

Quote: I’m going to assume drafting a QB at #2 is out. Because Wilks brings NOTHING to the table on the offensive side of the ball.



These young QBs really need to guidance and direction that the Pedersons, McVays, Shanahans provide. Guys at the top making decisions. It’s clearly the best environment to nurture your future QB.



To either not draft a QB, or draft one without a HC with offensive expertise, has the potential to be a major setback...



I agree 1000 percent. Giants will draft a QB and hiring Wilks makes no sense at all. It's nice that they view him as a quality person but he will fail miserably with a new QB. This looks like a disaster to me.

In comment 13780036 bw in dc said:

RE: Is Wilks the guy to fix offense ? mdc1 : 12:14 pm : link

Quote: Pretty obvious the job will be his. Very little experience as a DC and no offensive experience. This offense is broken. Is Wilks a good fit for a new QB and a new offense ? Pardon me for not being more excited about Wilks/Norv Turner building a new offense.



our problems on offense are pretty easy to identify in my view and DG called it out. fix oline, run football and get consistent play out of QB. Quite frankly we have enough in the receiving corp with some better coaching, discipline and mentorship. A serious climate of professional devoid of assholes and grab ass types that do not take their job seriously. In comment 13780061 averagejoe said:our problems on offense are pretty easy to identify in my view and DG called it out. fix oline, run football and get consistent play out of QB. Quite frankly we have enough in the receiving corp with some better coaching, discipline and mentorship. A serious climate of professional devoid of assholes and grab ass types that do not take their job seriously.

It isn’t about fixing ‘one’ side of the ball.. Sean : 12:18 pm : link This is what has gotten the Giants into so much trouble. It’s either been-



Gotta fix the defense! or gotta fix the offense!



Always reacting to one side of the ball. The best HEAD coach needs to be hired.

I feel like.. FatMan in Charlotte : 12:20 pm : link I'm in bizarro world sometimes.



Do people not realize that part of the HC (and GM's) job is to surround themselves with the best fit of coaches so they can LEAD the team?



How on Earth would choosing a QB mean Wilks isn't the best fit? If he's hired, we don't even know who the OC is. Wilks job will be to lead players, not stay curled up with the D in film room all the time.



In the past couple days, I've read some really odd things. A couple posters insinuated that Wilks wants to coach from the booth because that's where he is as DC (with one guy even recommending an Assistant HC to be on the field!)



I've heard that as DC and a first time HC, he'll have no clue how to handle the offense.



He doesn't have to do those things!! He has to lead players. There are a ton of teams who have a HC with a background on one side of the ball that excel on the other side of the ball. Hell, just look to Belicheck. His teams have been ranked in the bottom half of the league for defense in 2 of his SB wins.



I just wish people would stop making up shitty explanations on Wilks when half the board never heard of him prior to last month

Not a fan of hiring a one year coordinator and never before Head Coach Dave in Hoboken : 12:21 pm : link in what will be a crucial time in Giants history.

RE: I feel like.. Toastt34 : 12:26 pm : link

Quote: I'm in bizarro world sometimes.



Do people not realize that part of the HC (and GM's) job is to surround themselves with the best fit of coaches so they can LEAD the team?



How on Earth would choosing a QB mean Wilks isn't the best fit? If he's hired, we don't even know who the OC is. Wilks job will be to lead players, not stay curled up with the D in film room all the time.



In the past couple days, I've read some really odd things. A couple posters insinuated that Wilks wants to coach from the booth because that's where he is as DC (with one guy even recommending an Assistant HC to be on the field!)



I've heard that as DC and a first time HC, he'll have no clue how to handle the offense.



He doesn't have to do those things!! He has to lead players. There are a ton of teams who have a HC with a background on one side of the ball that excel on the other side of the ball. Hell, just look to Belicheck. His teams have been ranked in the bottom half of the league for defense in 2 of his SB wins.



I just wish people would stop making up shitty explanations on Wilks when half the board never heard of him prior to last month

It's just these fans finding ANY excuse for the Giants not to draft a quarterback. It's beyond ridiculous at this point. They have the #2 pick in a strong QB class, a chance to set themselves up for the next decade+ and fans want to do anything BUT take a chance on a franchise QB, because "none of these guys are sure things". In comment 13780079 FatMan in Charlotte said:It's just these fans finding ANY excuse for the Giants not to draft a quarterback. It's beyond ridiculous at this point. They have the #2 pick in a strong QB class, a chance to set themselves up for the next decade+ and fans want to do anything BUT take a chance on a franchise QB, because "none of these guys are sure things".

RE: RE: section125 UberAlias : 12:32 pm : link

I hear you -all good.

Quote:



That's fine. We have a different view of turmoil.



It is all good - opinions are like AHs - we all have them. We'll just disagree. I hear you -all good. In comment 13780044 section125 said:I hear you -all good.

Fans only think LakeGeorgeGiant : 12:32 pm : link about the immediate future.



The same shit happened when Eli was drafted. They said we were fine with Collins.

The choice of head coach will have no impact on draft decisions... Milton : 12:35 pm : link The choice of offensive and defensive coordinators, on the other hand, may have an impact because certain prospects may be a better match for the system being introduced than other prospects (WCO vs vertical play-action offense, 3-4 defense vs 4-3 defense).

Word around the NFL agent circles... ThatLimerickGuy : 12:38 pm : link Is that the favorite in the clubhouse is Shurmur, with Wilks being the last real candidate to challenge that. McDaniels is too cocky for the NYG and Patricia doesn't fit the management desire for a strong leader of men, regardless as to how smart he is. Studesville is just a courtesy interview for an old friend of the franchise.



Could just be agent speak but that's what I'm told...

RE: Word around the NFL agent circles... Canton : 12:44 pm : link

Quote: Is that the favorite in the clubhouse is Shurmur , with Wilks being the last real candidate to challenge that. McDaniels is too cocky for the NYG and Patricia doesn't fit the management desire for a strong leader of men, regardless as to how smart he is. Studesville is just a courtesy interview for an old friend of the franchise.



Could just be agent speak but that's what I'm told...



Shurmur has been my guy from the get-go. Hopefully it goes from your ears and out of DG's mouth in the coming days. In comment 13780103 ThatLimerickGuy said:Shurmur has been my guy from the get-go. Hopefully it goes from your ears and out of DG's mouth in the coming days.

RE: Word around the NFL agent circles... bluepepper : 12:53 pm : link

Quote: Is that the favorite in the clubhouse is Shurmur, with Wilks being the last real candidate to challenge that. McDaniels is too cocky for the NYG and Patricia doesn't fit the management desire for a strong leader of men, regardless as to how smart he is. Studesville is just a courtesy interview for an old friend of the franchise.



Could just be agent speak but that's what I'm told...

Interesting because there just hasn't been much buzz about Shurmur. You'd think the beats would catch wind if he was the front-runner.



I waffle between Shurmur and Wilks but honestly the only reason I like Wilks is because he seems to be Gettleman's guy and I trust Gettleman's judgment more than Mara's. In comment 13780103 ThatLimerickGuy said:Interesting because there just hasn't been much buzz about Shurmur. You'd think the beats would catch wind if he was the front-runner.I waffle between Shurmur and Wilks but honestly the only reason I like Wilks is because he seems to be Gettleman's guy and I trust Gettleman's judgment more than Mara's.

Who worth their Salt would want the Giants Job DelZotto : 12:55 pm : link Work for a GM who only the Giants would hire, a guy who was dismissed and the team improved after he left proof they made the right choice. What confident young Coach would want to report to a yes man GM who has to report to Mara and Tisch on every thing.

RE: Dan: Your examples of Fox and Turner are strange. Dan in the Springs : 12:55 pm : link

Quote: Fox has never returned to the coordinator level since getting his first head-coaching job in Carolina. Turner was only a coordinator in San Francisco for a year before taking his third HC gig in San Diego. And after being fired there, he was so content being an offensive coordinator that he quit on the Vikings in the middle of his third year, after one season in Cleveland.



Well they weren't as well thought out as a professional proposal would be, but what I was thinking is that they've both been successful coordinators, failed as HC's, and might be open to coming back as coordinators for the long haul. I credit Fox for the Giants defensive success under Fassel's watch. Turner has a strong track record as a coordinator and has developed several strong offenses.



I don't know whether either would be open to such an offer or if they've reached the point in their careers where they would be happy as coordinators winning championships until retirement or not. That would require real research. :-)



Anyway, I just think a first time HC would do well to have more experience behind him than just recently promoted position coaches, who either struggle or remain hot candidates for promotion themselves. Either way it's hard to have continued success that way. In comment 13779896 Big Blue Blogger said:Well they weren't as well thought out as a professional proposal would be, but what I was thinking is that they've both been successful coordinators, failed as HC's, and might be open to coming back as coordinators for the long haul. I credit Fox for the Giants defensive success under Fassel's watch. Turner has a strong track record as a coordinator and has developed several strong offenses.I don't know whether either would be open to such an offer or if they've reached the point in their careers where they would be happy as coordinators winning championships until retirement or not. That would require real research. :-)Anyway, I just think a first time HC would do well to have more experience behind him than just recently promoted position coaches, who either struggle or remain hot candidates for promotion themselves. Either way it's hard to have continued success that way.

RE: Not a fan of hiring a one year coordinator and never before Head Coach Gatorade Dunk : 12:58 pm : link

Quote: in what will be a crucial time in Giants history.

And who is that candidate that you're referring to? Wilks has been a HC, so it's not him. Is there a mystery candidate that you're hearing? In comment 13780080 Dave in Hoboken said:And who is that candidate that you're referring to? Wilks has been a HC, so it's not him. Is there a mystery candidate that you're hearing?

RE: Who worth their Salt would want the Giants Job Canton : 1:01 pm : link

Quote: Work for a GM who only the Giants would hire, a guy who was dismissed and the team improved after he left proof they made the right choice. What confident young Coach would want to report to a yes man GM who has to report to Mara and Tisch on every thing.



Fatman get after it. So much wrong with this post. This is to juicy LOL. In comment 13780148 DelZotto said:Fatman get after it. So much wrong with this post. This is to juicy LOL.

RE: Who worth their Salt would want the Giants Job Gatorade Dunk : 1:01 pm : link

Quote: Work for a GM who only the Giants would hire, a guy who was dismissed and the team improved after he left proof they made the right choice. What confident young Coach would want to report to a yes man GM who has to report to Mara and Tisch on every thing.

The good news is that you have 31 other teams to go root for instead. You should explore that opportunity. In comment 13780148 DelZotto said:The good news is that you have 31 other teams to go root for instead. You should explore that opportunity.

RE: If they go wth Wilks... Gatorade Dunk : 1:06 pm : link

Quote: I’m going to assume drafting a QB at #2 is out. Because Wilks brings NOTHING to the table on the offensive side of the ball.



These young QBs really need to guidance and direction that the Pedersons, McVays, Shanahans provide. Guys at the top making decisions. It’s clearly the best environment to nurture your future QB.



To either not draft a QB, or draft one without a HC with offensive expertise, has the potential to be a major setback...



Thank God Tom Brady didn't end up with a defensive coach, otherwise he would have ended up being a waste. Same with Roethlisberger and Rivers. Those defensive coaches don't know what to do with a young QB. In comment 13780036 bw in dc said:Thank God Tom Brady didn't end up with a defensive coach, otherwise he would have ended up being a waste. Same with Roethlisberger and Rivers. Those defensive coaches don't know what to do with a young QB.

Gatorade Dunk: Are you referring to Savannah State 18 years ago? Big Blue Blogger : 1:07 pm : link Quote: Wilks has been a HC, so it's not him. Technically yes, but a MEAC program with a home-field capacity of 8500 isn't exactly the big time.



Personally, I think recent head-coaching experience at some level is a plus, but not a requirement. Gatorade Dunk said:Technically yes, but a MEAC program with a home-field capacity of 8500 isn't exactly the big time.Personally, I think recent head-coaching experience at some level is a plus, but not a requirement.

RE: It was obvious foreshadowing by DG T-Bone : 1:08 pm : link

Quote: when he highlighted DC's are in more championship games than any other position. Wilks is his man.



Why bring in a McDaniels, whom will fight for his convictions, (control) during every part of the process of building a championship team. With Wilks inexperience, DG will have more control of every decision thats made during that process.



This is DG's show and Wilks will be riding on his coattails all the way to the top ( hopefully). Wilks job is to be the CEO of the team and leader of men. Wilks will take care of the rest.



Sheesh... the guy hasn't even been hired yet and you're already declaring that any success the team has will be because of the GM with the HC riding his coattails. Where have I seen this before.....? In comment 13779977 Canton said:Sheesh... the guy hasn't even been hired yet and you're already declaring that any success the team has will be because of the GM with the HC riding his coattails. Where have I seen this before.....?

RE: Tisch's presence at this interview is preparedness T-Bone : 1:12 pm : link

Quote: and understanding the schedule Wilks has lined up.



Maybe he doesnt interview well and the Giants pass. If he hits it out of the park, the Giants don't want the other half of ownership to have to try to play catch up in getting in front of this guy as he heads to the other vacancies across the league and potentially miss out.





This is how I see it as well. All of the other candidates who've been interviewed already are either with teams that are still playing or are coaches who I don't think the Giants would be terribly upset if they went somewhere else. Wilks is the only one... at this time... that's completely free to move on whenever he finds a team that he wants and wants him. In comment 13780018 Chris684 said:This is how I see it as well. All of the other candidates who've been interviewed already are either with teams that are still playing or are coaches who I don't think the Giants would be terribly upset if they went somewhere else. Wilks is the only one... at this time... that's completely free to move on whenever he finds a team that he wants and wants him.

Gatorade Dunk: Brady, Roethlisberger, Rivers... Big Blue Blogger : 1:13 pm : link Quote: Those defensive coaches don't know what to do with a young QB. Dan Marino (Don Shula)

Peyton Manning (Jim Mora)

Matt Ryan (Mike Smith)

Russell Wilson (Pete Carroll)

Cam Newton (Ron Rivera)

Carson Palmer (Marvin Lewis)

Drew Bledsoe (Bill Parcells)

Troy Aikman (Jimmy Johnson)

Roger Staubach (Tom Landry)

Tony Romo (Bill Parcells) Gatorade Dunk said:Dan Marino (Don Shula)Peyton Manning (Jim Mora)Matt Ryan (Mike Smith)Russell Wilson (Pete Carroll)Cam Newton (Ron Rivera)Carson Palmer (Marvin Lewis)Drew Bledsoe (Bill Parcells)Troy Aikman (Jimmy Johnson)Roger Staubach (Tom Landry)Tony Romo (Bill Parcells)

Choosing between these candidates is not fun Ten Ton Hammer : 1:13 pm : link There's no reason to have strong confidence that any of these guys can succeed based on what info we have. All of them have some flaws or big questions to answer.

RE: Zog T-Bone : 1:15 pm : link

Quote: I'm with you... I'm excited at the idea of a GM and a HC being on the same page for the first time in a while.





What gives you the idea that the HCs and GM haven't been on the same page in a while? Maybe they have been... and it's just been the wrong page? In comment 13780054 LG in NYC said:What gives you the idea that the HCs and GM haven't been on the same page in a while? Maybe they have been... and it's just been the wrong page?

RE: Word around the NFL agent circles... Peppers : 1:21 pm : link

Quote: Is that the favorite in the clubhouse is Shurmur, with Wilks being the last real candidate to challenge that. McDaniels is too cocky for the NYG and Patricia doesn't fit the management desire for a strong leader of men, regardless as to how smart he is. Studesville is just a courtesy interview for an old friend of the franchise.



Could just be agent speak but that's what I'm told...



Thanks LG. Heard little of the same. Mara likes Shurmur but Wilks is DGs guy. They just did their due diligence on the NE guys.



Also heard a front office hire could be happening soon.. Have you heard anything in regards to that?

In comment 13780103 ThatLimerickGuy said:Thanks LG. Heard little of the same. Mara likes Shurmur but Wilks is DGs guy. They just did their due diligence on the NE guys.Also heard a front office hire could be happening soon.. Have you heard anything in regards to that?

RE: If they go wth Wilks... Rflairr : 1:25 pm : link

Quote: I’m going to assume drafting a QB at #2 is out. Because Wilks brings NOTHING to the table on the offensive side of the ball.



These young QBs really need to guidance and direction that the Pedersons, McVays, Shanahans provide. Guys at the top making decisions. It’s clearly the best environment to nurture your future QB.



To either not draft a QB, or draft one without a HC with offensive expertise, has the potential to be a major setback...





That’s nonsense. He can easily hire Norv and/or Defilipo and a young QB would have all the teaching and experience he would need to be successful. In comment 13780036 bw in dc said:That’s nonsense. He can easily hire Norv and/or Defilipo and a young QB would have all the teaching and experience he would need to be successful.

What a nonsense concept Ten Ton Hammer : 1:28 pm : link that a defensive HC-led team shouldnt draft a QB.



What you do is hire a high quality quarterbacks coach.



Tom Coughlin is an offensive-minded head coach and he STILL brought in a noted QB coach for Eli, Chris Palmer.

RE: Gatorade Dunk: Are you referring to Savannah State 18 years ago? Gatorade Dunk : 1:57 pm : link

Quote: Gatorade Dunk said:



Quote:





Wilks has been a HC, so it's not him.



Technically yes, but a MEAC program with a home-field capacity of 8500 isn't exactly the big time.



Personally, I think recent head-coaching experience at some level is a plus, but not a requirement.

I'm aware that it's not even close to apples to apples, although it does require some of the same administrative oversight and management skills. The size of the stadium doesn't make those responsibilities any different.



That said, I do know that Wilks' HC experience isn't really something to point to as a selling point or a bullet on his resume - I just think some folks are overly consumed with experience over and above the leadership skills that are consistent with successful head coaches. Wilks hasn't been my choice - I've stated before that I prefer Shurmur, but the opposition to Wilks just feels like recency bias because of McAdoo rather than an objective consideration of Wilks as a candidate. In comment 13780180 Big Blue Blogger said:I'm aware that it's not even close to apples to apples, although it does require some of the same administrative oversight and management skills. The size of the stadium doesn't make those responsibilities any different.That said, I do know that Wilks' HC experience isn't really something to point to as a selling point or a bullet on his resume - I just think some folks are overly consumed with experience over and above the leadership skills that are consistent with successful head coaches. Wilks hasn't been my choice - I've stated before that I prefer Shurmur, but the opposition to Wilks just feels like recency bias because of McAdoo rather than an objective consideration of Wilks as a candidate.

You have to give the GM a free hand Vanzetti : 2:18 pm : link If DG wants Wilks, they should hire Wilks.



His lack of DC experience is a concern, but he also seems like the best bet to get through to Odell and Apple. That alone gives him a huge leg up cuz those two guys make a huge difference if they mature under Wilks.



Beason’s analysis of Wilks seemed really spot on to me. You can see why Beason was such a leader

TBone LG in NYC : 2:28 pm : link It's possible, but my general sense is TC wanted to build out from the trenches and JR was enamored with shiny fast toys.



and it is not clear to me what McAdoo wanted and/or whether he and Jerry ever really spoke!

RE: TBone T-Bone : 2:34 pm : link

Quote: It's possible, but my general sense is TC wanted to build out from the trenches and JR was enamored with shiny fast toys.



and it is not clear to me what McAdoo wanted and/or whether he and Jerry ever really spoke!



Fair enough. Although I firmly believe that Reese and TC collaborated a lot more often on player evaluations and acquisitions than most here seem to want to do, I don't see it as completely unbelievable that perhaps TC would've pounded the table for a player here or there and was overruled by Reese. I'm not saying that this WAS the case... just that I'm not completely dismissive of the idea that it could've been the case.



Just for the record though, I'll point out that Coughlin's first draft choice in the Jags' FO was a 'shiny, fast toy'. *grin*



Regarding your second paragraph, lol! In comment 13780392 LG in NYC said:Fair enough. Although I firmly believe that Reese and TC collaborated a lot more often on player evaluations and acquisitions than most here seem to want to do, I don't see it as completely unbelievable that perhaps TC would've pounded the table for a player here or there and was overruled by Reese. I'm not saying that this WAS the case... just that I'm not completely dismissive of the idea that it could've been the case.Just for the record though, I'll point out that Coughlin's first draft choice in the Jags' FO was a 'shiny, fast toy'. *grin*Regarding your second paragraph, lol!

TBone LG in NYC : 2:38 pm : link Let's put it this way, (assuming we hire Wilks, who we know DG is probably pushing for) this will be the first time in ages since a new GM was brought in and was able to hire his own coach without it being a promotion from withiin.



that in and of itself is a big deal IMO

RE: TBone T-Bone : 2:40 pm : link

Agreed!

Quote: Let's put it this way, (assuming we hire Wilks, who we know DG is probably pushing for) this will be the first time in ages since a new GM was brought in and was able to hire his own coach without it being a promotion from withiin.



that in and of itself is a big deal IMO



Agreed! In comment 13780419 LG in NYC said:Agreed!