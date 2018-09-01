What breaking giants news shocked you the most? UK Giants Fan : 1/9/2018 1:04 pm Something different to discuss besides the usual. Just wondering what piece of breaking news shocked you the most or just you the most.



Eli getting benched hurt but wasn't unexpected.



The Jpp and Plaxico incidents were probably the most shocking



Steve Smith leaving us for the eagles was a bitter pill to swallow too.



I've only been a fan since 2005 so I'm sure there must be others from before my time. What you got?

Drafting Qb Dave Brown from DUKE Alwaysblue22 : 1/9/2018 1:37 pm : link Another QB who turned into a complete Bust. He was awful.

2... gmen4ever : 1/9/2018 1:37 pm : link 1. Phil Sims being cut (not on your list)

2. Eli benching...

When Kerry Colllins was in Carolina.. FatMan in Charlotte : 1/9/2018 1:40 pm : link I was hanging out with a lot of Panthers and he wasn't well liked and the times I got to meet him he was hammered and a jerkoff.



After one of my baseball games, the team is out having a few pitchers and they put Collins head shot on the screen at being signed and I literally said, "What team is stupid enough to sign Collins". Then ESPN changed the picture or put an overlay of a Giants hat on it. My jaw dropped.

RE: When Kerry Colllins was in Carolina.. T-Bone : 1/9/2018 1:44 pm : link

LMAO!!!!!



I can picture the look on your face and the crap you took after that! Now THAT'S funny!

RE: I have a few... all about the same amount of 'shock' involved... Del Shofner : 1/9/2018 1:44 pm : link

Quote:



4. EA drafting Osi (those of us that have been here that long and remember MiS would know why)



That was quite a day on BBI!

Parcells leaving after winning Super Bowl... kinard : 1/9/2018 1:45 pm : link ... there was some news about a possible health situation existing but the reality of him leaving a few months after we had just won our 2d Super Bowl was still stunning..

Steve Smith signing with the Eagles Go Terps : 1/9/2018 1:46 pm : link I was sure he'd be catching passes from Eli for a decade. Goes to show I didn't know the extent of his injury. Smith, Cruz, and Nicks were lessons I'll never forget.



As for JPP and Plax, stupid people do stupid things. There were rumors about Plax and guns (remember the gunshots from the car rented in his name shortly after he signed with us) prior to that.

Simms, by a mile. Big Blue Blogger : 1/9/2018 1:47 pm : link My favorite player from the day he first put on blue, cut after fifteen seasons without a hint it was coming. Then come two other decisions involving Simms: Parcells picking Brunner and Handley picking Hostetler.



Everything else is a distant fourth. One worth mentioning is Reese getting fired in mid-season. His days were obviously numbered, but the timing was so un-Giants.



Plax and Pierre-Paul are in a totally different category. Those were accidents, albeit shockingly idiotic ones. I think they are more akin to Troy Archer's death than anything the team decided.

Play took the cake George : 1/9/2018 1:47 pm : link Parcells resigning was a close second (I was living overseas at the time with zero American media outlets at my disposal and had no clue he was contemplating it). That one took me by surprise.



I'll say Per-Plaxico Carson53 : 1/9/2018 1:48 pm : link and I would say I never forgave that tool for that!

As in perplexing, ironically the year before, he hardly practices all season with a leg injury, and comes up big

in the postseason. Yes, what could have been...

... SFGFNCGiantsFan : 1/9/2018 1:49 pm : link Plax shooting himself.



Also, Tyler Sash committing suicide. That really threw me for a loop because he was so young & the CTE news was starting to come to the forefront.

didn't pan out but at the time Gordo : 1/9/2018 1:49 pm : link signing Hershel Walker. This was before the Internet and my dad had called me after school to tell me. I remember thinking how did that happen? nothing cool ever happens to the giants. As it turned out he was a major bust here.

RE: RE: I have a few... all about the same amount of 'shock' involved... T-Bone : 1/9/2018 1:50 pm : link

Honestly... that might be #1 for me. I remember eating some popcorn during the second round that year and the Giants pick coming up and Osi's name appearing. I literally yelled out 'OH SHIT! THAT'S MATT'S BOY!' and started chocking. I just remember Matt bringing up his name a few weeks/months before the draft saying to keep an eye out for him and no one had heard of him before (at least that's how I remember it). So when he was not only drafted... and not only drafted by the Giants... but also in the SECOND ROUND?!



There wasn't much that I agreed with MiS about during his time here... but he's always had my respect because of that one event. In comment 13780270 Del Shofner said:Honestly... that might be #1 for me. I remember eating some popcorn during the second round that year and the Giants pick coming up and Osi's name appearing. I literally yelled out 'OH SHIT! THAT'S MATT'S BOY!' and started chocking. I just remember Matt bringing up his name a few weeks/months before the draft saying to keep an eye out for him and no one had heard of him before (at least that's how I remember it). So when he was not only drafted... and not only drafted by the Giants... but also in the SECOND ROUND?!There wasn't much that I agreed with MiS about during his time here... but he's always had my respect because of that one event.

T-Bone... FatMan in Charlotte : 1/9/2018 1:50 pm : link



Quote: LMAO!!!!!



I can picture the look on your face and the crap you took after that! Now THAT'S funny!



I think other moves have probably shocked me more, but in the moment, that was the worst. And I took shit awhile for it.



We had a huge electronics store here that lasted maybe 6 months top - Incredible Universe, but my wife and I were in there one day and came up to Frank Garcia, a Panthers Guard, and Collins. I knew Garcia, so we had a quick talk and then went off. My wife, who isn't anything like me from an insult category, said, who was the guy with the goofy, mouthbreathing look? That image always stuck with me. LOLI think other moves have probably shocked me more, but in the moment, that was the worst. And I took shit awhile for it.We had a huge electronics store here that lasted maybe 6 months top - Incredible Universe, but my wife and I were in there one day and came up to Frank Garcia, a Panthers Guard, and Collins. I knew Garcia, so we had a quick talk and then went off. My wife, who isn't anything like me from an insult category, said, who was the guy with the goofy, mouthbreathing look? That image always stuck with me.

Firing the GM and HC mid-season David B. : 1/9/2018 1:51 pm : link Players will always do stupid shit (Plax, JPP), and yeah, you have to shake your head at some of these idiots.



But for an organization that is painfully stable -- sometimes to a fault, firing the GM and HC mid-season is the most uncharacteristic thing I've seen from them in my lifetime.



Even Handley wasn't fired mid-season.

And they haven't ever fired a GM.



Like all of us, I figured someone would get the ax at the END of the season, but not during. Furthermore, I was afraid Reese (and Ross) would get away unscathed again.

Pisarcek Csonka Fumble. Chip : 1/9/2018 1:51 pm : link Take the knee. Why do you run the ball.

LMAO!!! Ya killin me Fats! Seriously! I can clearly visualize both of those stories.



Thanks... I needed a good laugh.

First of all... Dan in the Springs : 1/9/2018 2:07 pm : link Eli benching = fake news. He wasn't benched, but opted out of a start where he would be replaced at halftime. Not nearly the same thing as a benching. It wasn't shocking to me either, it was a sound strategy to see what the backups had.



Most shocking news was definitely winning SB XLII vs. the Pats, completing the revenge tour and winning 11 on the road (including the SB). Didn't see that coming at all.

I was pretty excited to see Chad Jones play TommytheElephant : 1/9/2018 2:18 pm : link His accident was pretty shocking





RE: I was pretty excited to see Chad Jones play OdellBeckhamJr : 1/9/2018 2:28 pm : link

That was a tough one

Quote: His accident was pretty shocking





That was a tough one In comment 13780366 TommytheElephant said:That was a tough one

RE: I was pretty excited to see Chad Jones play T-Bone : 1/9/2018 2:35 pm : link

This one crossed my mind too.

Quote: His accident was pretty shocking





This one crossed my mind too. In comment 13780366 TommytheElephant said:This one crossed my mind too.

When they hired Ray Handley after Parcells left GFAN52 : 1/9/2018 2:36 pm : link Ugh

The most recent shocking incident.. EricJ : 1/9/2018 2:43 pm : link was when they fired Coughlin but kept Reese

Eli benching, Hart release, Apple, DRC and Jenkins mdc1 : 1/9/2018 3:25 pm : link suspensions. Sign of a franchise in crisis. What sold it was the Fox pregame poking us as comedic entertainment. Probably was the last straw for the owners after incompetently ignoring these problems. I suspect if Beckham were around it would have burned down faster with this ego demands.

RE: I was in college and pretty busy old man : 1/9/2018 3:28 pm : link

Quote: but I remember being shaken by the death of Troy Archer.

+1.

That one bothered me...besides it being the death of a guy almost my age..and given it looked like a good player in hopefully a turnaround for the team.

Before that..the Sam Huff trade.

After that..Plax. In comment 13780210 81_Great_Dane said:+1.That one bothered me...besides it being the death of a guy almost my age..and given it looked like a good player in hopefully a turnaround for the team.Before that..the Sam Huff trade.After that..Plax.

Simms was a shock NNJ Tom : 1/9/2018 3:44 pm : link but here's one nobody's mentioned.



Bavaro signing with the Eagles. That guy hated that team. It made my stomach churn seeing him in green.

I for one was shocked... Slade : 1/9/2018 3:44 pm : link When Reggie Nelson didn't accept an invite for a workout.

RE: I for one was shocked... Reale01 : 1/9/2018 3:51 pm : link

Quote: When Reggie Nelson didn't accept an invite for a workout.



I am impressed! Awesome of you to go with the flow there. I remember how much shit you took over the eraser. In comment 13780540 Slade said:I am impressed! Awesome of you to go with the flow there. I remember how much shit you took over the eraser.

The Giants passing on Reggie White, I just could not believe they wgenesis123 : 1/9/2018 4:06 pm : link could do something that stupid.

That would be the USFL draft wgenesis123 : 1/9/2018 4:07 pm : link .

plax Banks : 1/9/2018 4:28 pm : link Of all the dumb crap I expected to see from a player, I didn't expect that. Same with JPP.

wgenesis Bubba : 1/9/2018 4:31 pm : link ahh the USFL. We drafted Gary Zimmerman traded to Denver which resulted in us drafting Mark Collins and Pepper Johnson in 1986. That draft also got us Sean Landetta.

Reggie White with LT however, just imagine that D.

Trading Tarkenton back to the Vikings HomerJones45 : 1/9/2018 4:56 pm : link for three bums and a couple of draft choices that we promptly wasted. Good times

Reggie White and LT together Greg from LI : 1/9/2018 4:58 pm : link That would have been the most dominant defense in history. '85 Bears, '00 Ravens, whoever, I don't care who you pick - prime White and LT on the same defense would have been supernatural.

RE: Steve Smith signing with the Eagles rebel yell : 1/9/2018 4:59 pm : link

Quote: I was sure he'd be catching passes from Eli for a decade. Goes to show I didn't know the extent of his injury. Smith, Cruz, and Nicks were lessons I'll never forget.



As for JPP and Plax, stupid people do stupid things. There were rumors about Plax and guns (remember the gunshots from the car rented in his name shortly after he signed with us) prior to that.

My memory is bad, but wasn't Steve Smith pretty much a shell of himself at that point? I don't recall him doing much of anything with the Eagles. Did he even finish the season, or was he released, or injured? In comment 13780275 Go Terps said:My memory is bad, but wasn't Steve Smith pretty much a shell of himself at that point? I don't recall him doing much of anything with the Eagles. Did he even finish the season, or was he released, or injured?

Plax news chopperhatch : 1/9/2018 5:25 pm : link as well as the news that BOTH Mac and Reese were fired next day. Maybe Tiki retiring is up there too.

... Route 9 : 1/9/2018 5:29 pm : link I wasn't so much "shocked" for the Eli benching because didn't McAdoo hint at it in the presser after the Rams game this season? I wasn't surprised McAdoo went with the decision, because he's just an arrogant dope.



Another underrated one was promoting McAdoo to the head coach position. I, for some reason became a kid again and while I was not pleased about Coughlin leaving the way he did, I still developed eagerness about who the next coach was going to be. I had these never-gonna-happen big names in my head (forget who honestly), because the next guy had to be a big name, right? He’s replacing Tom Coughlin to replace the New York Giants! Right?



…and dud.



I think I first found out he was named head coach by way of License Plate Guy’s Facebook page. I thought LPG had jumped the gun, just made his pick for fun because no way this could be real, and I read it again. I felt like a little kid who didn’t get what he wanted for Christmas or his birthday and just sat there in silence. I was left bored and rolled my eyes.



I even thought: why did this boring answer take as long as it did? I waited all that time for that?



Plax.. Oh shit.



I remember that day. Talk about bad timing. I was planning a Thanksgiving get-together with all my friends from high school and I was out way late the night before, slept in until 5. The way I found out about it was I got an insincere message from a Cowboy fan I knew on myspace when I woke up. He was saying how it sucks what happened to Plaxico. I instantly woke myself up and I think I came here (as a lurker) to really read what happened. I dreaded that party, but everyone was kind of cool and kept saying how Hixon was better than Burress lol



It wasn't just Plaxico shooting himself and costing us the Giants a chance at the Super Bowl two years in a row that bugs me, it’s that everyone was back to ripping on the Giants immediately and had a good reason to. It was then I didn’t even realize how good it was for the past year or so. The Giants were defending champions, they were 11-1 at that point. No one could say anything (I guess except for that Browns loss on MNF) and thanks to that idiot, he gave people a reason to come out in multitudes because it was quiet on this end since the Giants dominating football for all of the 2008 season (without Osi because of injury and Strahan recently retiring, mind you).



Being a football fan will never be the same for me. Those were some fun years where I was on top of any piece of Giants news.



Plaxico did himself in that night. You cannot even mention his name or finish a sentence on his Super Bowl 42 game winner without someone recapping the shooting incident and throwing it in your face.

Dave Brown BlueinRoch : 1/9/2018 5:30 pm : link I remember saying wtf when the Giants took the QB from Duke in the supplemental draft years ago.

Phil Simms being releases joeinpa : 1/9/2018 5:49 pm : link Parcells leaving

RE: Dave Brown Dan in the Springs : 1/9/2018 5:54 pm : link

Quote: I remember saying wtf when the Giants took the QB from Duke in the supplemental draft years ago.



I'm with you - I wasn't paying any attention to the supplemental draft, so when I got the news that they used a 1 on Brown I was absolutely shocked. I didn't know who he was, and was completely unprepared for the news. In comment 13780663 BlueinRoch said:I'm with you - I wasn't paying any attention to the supplemental draft, so when I got the news that they used a 1 on Brown I was absolutely shocked. I didn't know who he was, and was completely unprepared for the news.

RE: When Kerry Colllins was in Carolina.. Hades07 : 1/9/2018 6:01 pm : link

Quote: I was hanging out with a lot of Panthers and he wasn't well liked and the times I got to meet him he was hammered and a jerkoff.



After one of my baseball games, the team is out having a few pitchers and they put Collins head shot on the screen at being signed and I literally said, "What team is stupid enough to sign Collins". Then ESPN changed the picture or put an overlay of a Giants hat on it. My jaw dropped. I went to PSU when Collins was there, had the same impression of him, as did a significant number of his teammates. Only Brady seemed to spend much time around him. In comment 13780260 FatMan in Charlotte said:I went to PSU when Collins was there, had the same impression of him, as did a significant number of his teammates. Only Brady seemed to spend much time around him.

Parcells choosing Brunner over Simms gtt350 : 1/9/2018 6:25 pm : link .

Not sure if I can rank them but TDMaker85 : 1/9/2018 7:04 pm : link two moves that really shocked me were the Plax signing in 2005 (didn't seem to be in our dna to ever sign a big name wr) and H@*&^#^ starting Hostetler over Simms. Although truth be told, I was in favor of that move as Hoss had just won the super bowl and Simms looked to me to be done, particularly against the blitz.

The fumble Giants86 : 1/9/2018 8:36 pm : link Hands down. Only time I saw my dad throw anything at the TV.