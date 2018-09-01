What do you guys think of Paul Perkins? Eric from BBI : Admin : 1/9/2018 1:59 pm : 1/9/2018 1:59 pm Really strange tale.



He had a respectable rookie season. 112 carries for 456 yards (4.1 yards per carry). He started the regular-season finale in 2016 and the playoff game. Arrow seemed to be pointing up.



He starts the first four games of 2017 and is really disappointing. He hurts his ribs and never gets his playing time back from Darkwa and Gallman. Ends up with just 41 carries for 90 yards (2.2 yards per carry).

Hoping for a rebound... Dan in the Springs : 1/9/2018 2:03 pm : link not seeing him as a true feature back in this league however. I think his ceiling is as a Vereen replacement (what Vereen was supposed to be coming here).

Seems the same stuff we’re saying McNally's_Nuts : 1/9/2018 2:03 pm : link About Gallman was the same stuff we said about Perkins last year...

Doesn't have the burst required to be an NFL player. BLUATHRT : 1/9/2018 2:03 pm : link Also doesn't create any of his own space, break tackles or anything particularly well.

would have like to see him get bluepepper : 1/9/2018 2:03 pm : link another look the last few weeks of the season but evaluating personnel didn't seem to be a priority. Needed to get that 3rd W.

first ballot HoF'er Banks : 1/9/2018 2:06 pm : link I don't rewatch games anymore and surely no expert, but I'm not sure he has the vision to be a starter. When I see Darkwa run, I see him find whatever hole he has and get through it best he can. I don't see that with that Perkins. He just runs straight ahead wherever the play is dictated. He'll never get you that extra yard.

was his rookie season better that Andre WIlliams'? Probably not. Victor in CT : 1/9/2018 2:06 pm : link And Williams is nearly out of football. Perkins definitely more versatile, but nothing special. Gallman just better.

At years end (last few games) Beer Man : 1/9/2018 2:06 pm : link He seemed to be running a lot more decisively on the few chances he received. Most likely a future change of pace / 3rd down back. It will depend on which back shows up to the 2018 camp; 2016 or 2017 Perkins. If the 2017 Perkins shows up, he's likely gone.

If he was going to be something Giants_West : 1/9/2018 2:06 pm : link He would have by now, let him go somewhere else and try his luck there

RE: Seems the same stuff we’re saying Eric from BBI : Admin : 1/9/2018 2:09 pm : : 1/9/2018 2:09 pm : link

Quote: About Gallman was the same stuff we said about Perkins last year...



There are indeed similarities in terms of productivity and playing time. In comment 13780322 McNally's_Nuts said:There are indeed similarities in terms of productivity and playing time.

Like Gallman Chip : 1/9/2018 2:10 pm : link He is a good back up.

... Eric from BBI : Admin : 1/9/2018 2:11 pm : : 1/9/2018 2:11 pm : link What I don't know is this: there wasn't a commitment to the run early on in the season in terms of play-calling and personnel. When guys like Fluker and Ellison played more, and the Giants committed to the run more, the productivity went way up (2 yards per carry to 4).



How much of that was due to the running backs?



This is why I wanted Perkins to play later in the season again.

I think he's thought of as a camp body DennyInDenville : 1/9/2018 2:12 pm : link Potential to earn a job. Most likely 3rd/4th RB



Gallman is much better, Darkwa is better also.



I would grab another RB, have Gallman and Darkwa splitting backup duties



Get rid of Vareen and Perkins can compete for 3rd/4th RB



Perkins appears to lack any ideal speed, vision, and even toughness possibly. Not good things to lack as an NFL RB.





Perkins ryanmkeane : 1/9/2018 2:12 pm : link just isn't the athlete that a good RB in the NFL needs to be. He has pretty good lateral quickness, but zero burst and takes him a bit to get going. Which is why he's good in the open field, but not as a 15-20 carry RB in the league.

. arcarsenal : 1/9/2018 2:13 pm : link I made a thread about how I was impressed with Gallman this year, but Perkins was a guy I specifically mentioned as a bit of a "cautionary tale" because of how optimistic we were about him this time last year and the season he followed up with.



I think running behind an abysmal OL configuration and horrendous playcalling before he got injured played roles in his disappointing year.



I would give him another shot before I wrote him off. He had a couple of impressive runs in pre when he had a little room. When the season started, he was routinely getting hit behind the LOS.



Let him get healthy and compete for a job next season. Too early to give up on him and this season made it very difficult to evaluate players.

Bulking up threw him off ? Spider56 : 1/9/2018 2:13 pm : link I really liked him coming out of college but it looks to me like he bulked up and lost some of the quickness he needed for his fame ... can he get it back ?

It still bugs me crackerjack465 : 1/9/2018 2:15 pm : link that Jordan Howard was the next pick.

Really disappointed OdellBeckhamJr : 1/9/2018 2:20 pm : link I had high hopes for him after last season, his skillset I thought would make him at the very least, a serviceable starter.

Got hurt, sophomore jinx. TC : 1/9/2018 2:22 pm : link A lot of 2nd year Giants players regress. Don't know why.



He looked gun-shy this season compared to last. Thinking too much? No confidence in the OL? Got hurt and doesn't like it? Inhaling Giants' negativity in the locker room? Crappy position coach who hadn't yet worked his magic on Gallman?



He is long limbed RAIN : 1/9/2018 2:22 pm : link High center of gravity runner, without the redeeming quality of size. He is a one cut guy, whom needs a hole to really get going. He looked demonstratively bigger this year which seems to have slowed his marginal speed in this offense. He regressed, along with the rest of the team.



Not ready to give up on him, but Gallman is much more sudden with the same size, also seems to be more tenacious.



In short, not a fan of the athleticism and may not have the mindset to compete with adversity. Seems like a Reese/Ross pick.





Tiki did the same thing Vanzetti : 1/9/2018 2:22 pm : link And we don’t how much Perkins injury affected him. He also seemed hesitant to me, as if he was overthinking and not just running instinctively. Happens to a lot of players.



That said, he is more of a backup than a starter. About what you would expect from a fourth round pick.



Don’t see him unseating Gallman, who played very well

I wonder Eric from BBI : Admin : 1/9/2018 2:26 pm : : 1/9/2018 2:26 pm : link if he could become a Shane Vereen type player.

Eric Matt M. : 1/9/2018 2:27 pm : link After the draft last year, I thought he would be the single biggest steal in the draft. I thought (and still think) he is the most talented/athletic RB on the roster. I was optimistic based on his end to the year last year. When he got hurt, I thought the running game would still struggle, as the problems were solely the OL being so bad. But, after McAdoo gave up playcalling and we committed a little more, we saw improvement in the running game from both Darkwa and Gallman. So, now I think maybe I overestimated Perkins' ability for the pro game by a lot and he just sucks. What was most surprising to me was his lack of production as a receiving option.



I suppose with an improved OL maybe he improves. But, I wouldn't have him in my plans for next year right now.

Showed up Fat and Slow Rafflee : 1/9/2018 2:29 pm : link .

Perkins BocaGiants91 : 1/9/2018 2:35 pm : link It’s pretty much out there that the advanced stats say he and Rob Kelley were the worst RBs in the NFL last year that got carries. The eye test concurs. He’s going to be a camp cut next year maybe sooner if they draft/sign some RBs

I think Perkins got screwed by the O line woes adamg : 1/9/2018 2:38 pm : link I think he would have played a lot better had he gotten a crack behind a Jones-Fluker tandem. I also wished they played him more once the running game picked up. Even a 10 carry game would have been a huge barometer going into next year. As is, I'd keep him around and see if he can build on his pass catching ability. I'd also add a back in the draft and FA just in case, but I think he could have a role still.

You guys ........... GeorgeAdams33 : 1/9/2018 2:38 pm : link Perkins will be a good RB for us. The Offensive Line was horrible trying to block for the run early in the year when Perkins was starting. He will make many of you eat your words.

I dont think he was slow of foot Dankbeerman : 1/9/2018 2:43 pm : link as much as in the head. He hesistated a lot this year. Dont know if it was system based as the entire running game early was slow deleay/draw type runs.



Darkwa looked good because he ran straight at it. Gallman ran hard and was a very one cut up the feild and accelerate type.



Think Perkins would benifit from running out of a deep set and getting the ball at full speed instead of standing next to the qb.



He is more of a slide and slash type back which could be the complement to Gallman. I think a line that drives guys off the ball would help him too. the line he played behind at best just turned guys away from the play

Sucks HomerJones45 : 1/9/2018 2:45 pm : link we need to stop seeing great things in mediocrities.

We'll Find Out This Summer Rong5611 : 1/9/2018 2:49 pm : link He'll come to camp, new coaches, new schemes, and likely more competition at RB. Hopefully we will have a potentially better O-Line as well.



We'll find out how good he is during camp.

153 carries XBRONX : 1/9/2018 2:55 pm : link longest run 22 yards, tells the story.

RE: Sucks DonQuixote : 1/9/2018 2:57 pm : link

Quote: we need to stop seeing great things in mediocrities.



We need to stop evaluating young players based on their performance this year in this dysfunctional environment. Except for Snacks, even our best players had a down year. In comment 13780436 HomerJones45 said:We need to stop evaluating young players based on their performance this year in this dysfunctional environment. Except for Snacks, even our best players had a down year.

He’ll get another chance to compete Simms11 : 1/9/2018 3:06 pm : link with a new coaching staff coming in. Competition is good, but I’d also add another RB to the mix. We have NOBODY that teams fear back there.

RE: I wonder Emil : 1/9/2018 3:17 pm : link

Quote: if he could become a Shane Vereen type player.



This is my thought. He has a lot of the same traits. Vereen may run better routes (he's one of the best at the position) but in a short time Perkins has shown an ability to make plays in space and has good hands. I think he is a natural fit as the 3rd down/receiving back.



Gallman strikes me as the change of pace guy right now, who could be an every down back of he got stronger in the lower body and worked on some minor ball security issues. In comment 13780386 Eric from BBI said:This is my thought. He has a lot of the same traits. Vereen may run better routes (he's one of the best at the position) but in a short time Perkins has shown an ability to make plays in space and has good hands. I think he is a natural fit as the 3rd down/receiving back.Gallman strikes me as the change of pace guy right now, who could be an every down back of he got stronger in the lower body and worked on some minor ball security issues.

Between old man : 1/9/2018 3:19 pm : link Whatever O scheme McAdoo was running...which I never really figured out...and the doghouse(however he got there)...I have no idea.

He may be a light weight Ron 'Straight Ahead or Bust' Dayne..or a prime years Vereen.

I hope he gets a fair shot at our new O...or find a way to use him; though as a 4th round pick it doesn't hurt nearly as much as the lackluster play of Flowers and Apple.

Perkins was a different player in college and his rookie year. 81_Great_Dane : 1/9/2018 3:34 pm : link I don't know what's going on there. In college, he was good for yards after contact, IIRC. He was also a good receiver. I don't know whether he was being used wrong, or just wasn't good enough once there was film on him, or what.



Remember, football players struggle at work for the same reasons anyone else does: Family trouble (see Apple, Eli), relationship trouble, depression, disappointment with the job, bad relationship with co-workers or bosses... plus all the football-only things.



RE: It still bugs me LauderdaleMatty : 1/9/2018 3:43 pm : link

Quote: that Jordan Howard was the next pick.



It should. Just like Simmons for Denver was passed up at S and we took Thompson. All GMs Miss. But the rarity of success outside Rounds 1 and 2 by Reese over his tenure should have been an issue

Addressed years ago.



In comment 13780362 crackerjack465 said:It should. Just like Simmons for Denver was passed up at S and we took Thompson. All GMs Miss. But the rarity of success outside Rounds 1 and 2 by Reese over his tenure should have been an issueAddressed years ago.

Very disappointed that he wasn't given Vereen's role SLIM_ : 1/9/2018 4:39 pm : link by the end of the year.



I thought he was going to be a nice player looking at last year and then he got hurt. It was good to see what Gallman can do and Darkwa is still young enough to give him the carries that he got.



I was a big Vereen fan but I think he is about done. I really wanted to see if Perkins (was great in pass pro last year) could at least serve that niche. If he was able prove it this year, I don't think a rb group of Gallman/Darkwa/Vereen would be that bad.



He just wasnt' given that opportunity for whatever reason.

Perkins looked a lot slower than last year mfsd : 1/9/2018 4:46 pm : link Seemed to have zero burst. I’m with those who question whether or not he was in shape coming into camp this season.

Some fans sure are funny. Brown Recluse : 1/9/2018 4:59 pm : link At the end of 2016 people were screaming for this guy to get more playing time and he played well when given opportunities. He was going to be the next great back.



Now he has a poor sophmore slump (not uncommon for players) and suddenly hes not athletic enough. Suddenly its some physical quality that has magically disappeared since his rookie season.



I think its more likely mental than physical. Perkins, like some other young players on this roster last season, just didnt care. Wasnt hungry. Didnt want it anymore because it was HANDED to him in training camp with no competition. Then unceremoniously taken away during the season. His head wasnt in it this year.



I think we will see a new man in 2018.

don't know bc4life : 1/9/2018 5:02 pm : link shit OLine, questionable play calling, not enough of a resume. let's see what he can do with new staff and people blocking

Looked slow this year but... djstat : 1/9/2018 5:06 pm : link The OL was awful...

He does not put fear in a DC Alwaysblue22 : 1/9/2018 5:38 pm : link Plain fact... we need a RB who puts FEAR in a defense. FEAR maintains the order of things.

He looked slow, tentative, indecisive JonC : 1/9/2018 5:41 pm : link perhaps even afraid to get hit, unsure if he was just unprepared for war or he's just ordinary.

He looked slow, tentative, indecisive JonC : 1/9/2018 5:41 pm : link perhaps even afraid to get hit, unsure if he was just unprepared for war or he's just ordinary.

Great poat DavidinBMNY : 1/9/2018 5:43 pm : link One of the interesting things is he played a bit once McAdoo was gone.



IMHO, Perkins can only start on an NFL team with a very strong OL. I thought he was running timid this year, but I am no expert. My feeling is Perkins has 3 down capabilities but 1 or 2 down durability.



I always felt he was best suited for a Vereen or Sproles like role and I think he can excel in that regard.

Too indecisive Peppers : 1/9/2018 5:44 pm : link Our oline being as poor as they were needed a decisive one cut back. If there was a hole it wasn't going to be there for long, cant have a guy dancing around back there.

I don't know Andrew in Austin : 1/9/2018 5:52 pm : link Perkins looked a lot slower this year than last year. Not sure if injured or bulked up a bit to handle being the primary ball carrier and slowed down somewhat.



Whomever said we saw Gallman looking like Perkins of the year before was spot on.





I capegman : 1/9/2018 6:06 pm : link think he's too soft to run between the tackles and not fast enough/ not enough moves to run outside. If he sticks around he'll have to develop into a receiving back fast. He seems to have some good ability to do something with a screen pass.



He showed enough as a rookie to get another look. Ira : 1/9/2018 6:28 pm : link He isn't the fastest or the strongest (neither is Gallman), but Perkins can cut as well as anyone.

He was given a raw deal this year NYG_Jase : 1/9/2018 6:49 pm : link Named the starter before training camp , put some pressure on him while at the same time the line deteriorated, and none of the backs had much success. Mac also got away from the run while he was play calling.



Perhaps it shook his confidence (just like Eli in his 2-3 yrd passes, feeling pressure when there was none etc). I feel like the O-line deterioration as well as the system and play calling had a lot to do with it. multiple O-line players and tweeks all year.



As Mara said it was the perfect storm. I believe Perkins should get the opportunity to compete in the OTA’s and training with Gallman In the mix also and see what we have. The kid did look impressive as a possible starter in 2016. Perkins and Gallman could be a 1-2 punch





I had high hopes for him TDMaker85 : 1/9/2018 7:00 pm : link Looked to me like he put on too much weight (in an attempt to bulk up for a long season?) and thus had no burst.

Perkins, Darkwa and Gallman are mid-level JAGs SHO'NUFF : 1/9/2018 8:04 pm : link Perkins might be a level lower. He has no vision. Darkwa sees a hole and he hits it. Gallman has skills but the speed is lacking.

he is mediocre at best right now blueblood : 1/9/2018 8:18 pm : link and I dont know if he gets much better

Perkins Dragon : 1/9/2018 8:22 pm : link Has talent just not sure how it balances out with Gallman at this point both good but not great at any facet of HB position. At present the only two backs I would bring back, Darkwa and Vereen are vets not worth the money with long injured history. Giants will most likely draft one and sign two or more UDFA one of the easier positions to fill on a team any year.

he's a JAG GiantsFan84 : 1/9/2018 8:31 pm : link doesn't have the burst needed for the NFL and took a huge step back this year. time to move on

Perkins was Bill in TN : 1/9/2018 8:32 pm : link a 5th round pick. Gallman was a 4th. Neither are probably nothing more than backups or role players.

The fact of the matter is that he barens : 9:20 am : link was a fifth round pick, and he's an ok player. He seemed dinged up early on, but really, overall, he's not irreplaceable.

I thought he had genuine promise Glover : 10:26 am : link after his rookie year, and then his second year he looked terrible. Made us all want Orleans Darkwa. I know the O line was shit, but Darkwa made more out of the nothing provided than Perkins did. He will be competing for a job next season.

RE: I thought he had genuine promise arcarsenal : 10:29 am : link

Quote: after his rookie year, and then his second year he looked terrible. Made us all want Orleans Darkwa. I know the O line was shit, but Darkwa made more out of the nothing provided than Perkins did. He will be competing for a job next season. \



Darkwa ran behind a better configuration for the most part.



Before Perkins got hurt, he was running behind Flowers-Pugh-Richburg-Jerry-Hart and the right side was especially pathetic in trying to run block. He was getting hit behind the line routinely.



I would give Perkins another good look before I wrote him off because I think with better blocking, he could absolutely be a decent rotational back. In comment 13781321 Glover said:Darkwa ran behind a better configuration for the most part.Before Perkins got hurt, he was running behind Flowers-Pugh-Richburg-Jerry-Hart and the right side was especially pathetic in trying to run block. He was getting hit behind the line routinely.I would give Perkins another good look before I wrote him off because I think with better blocking, he could absolutely be a decent rotational back.

Think they go RB..... Sect 146 : 11:01 am : link pretty high in the draft this year as there are quite a few quality players to be had. If this occurs we may see some drastic turnover at that position. As some have pointed out there is nothing to FEAR out of the backfield now and I think all these guys are JAGs. Would think the guys still on rookie contracts will be given the most consideration (Gallman & Perkins) with the rest on the outside looking in once we pick a 3 down threat in this year's draft.