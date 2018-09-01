On Cowherd's show: Bruce Arians just said he knows Saban SicilianGMEN : 1/9/2018 2:09 pm covets the Giants job but is not sure he would leave now....



just throwing this out there, I'm sure Arians knows Saban decently well

Too Old, Too Late, too expensive, too long out of the pro game. If we're going to throw in for a 66-year-old coaching legend, it should be BB.

Don't think I'd want that I could see both leaving/retiring in 3-4 years and we'd be right back where we are now.

Saban Sign me up. All time great coach. He would turn this team around in season 1.

But I guess Wilks "commands the room". Great....



But I guess Wilks "commands the room". Great....

That ship has sailed.... too old now to begin another attempt in the NFL.

How does news on Saban become a slam against Wilks or anyone else?

Fucking Ponderous:



He wouldn't have the most talented roster in the land here And he's what, 67?

Wtf.. too old? Etc etc.. DennyInDenville : 1/9/2018 2:25 pm : link No.



Saban is the best possible coach available that we KNOW of. Besides Belichick.



Both are old, yes. But you sign one of them if they have interest.



Would have been very very very interesting coaching matchups in the afc east has the Dolphins gotten Drew Brees (as Saban demanded and requested but team doctors said NO) instead of a past his prime Daunte Cullpeper.



Anyways... age doesn't matter . If we can get a guy like Saban and he's 110% commited you sign him.



Sure maybe Wilks is the next great coach, but equally good chance he's the next Macadoo.



That all being said, Saban to the Giants just won't happen.



A.) Giants would have to pay him $15+ million per year

B.) Saban would have to leave his "Kingdom" and his Mercedes dealership, all his hoes, etc etc

C.) Saban would want FULL and TOTAL control even MORE so the Bill Belichick and basically Gettleman would need to be immediately fired. (Imo Bill would atleast consider working with DG)



That all being said,



You wait, wait , wait for coach Belichick to finish his season.



Nobody else will hire Wilks, no rush.

I'm not sold on Saban Beer Man : 1/9/2018 2:27 pm : link 1. As others have said, there is a big risk that he cuts and runs after a couple of years to return to the college ranks.



2. Its been reported that his wife loves where they live



3. He has been a great college coach where he can recruit the very best players in the nation, how will he be in the NFL where the talent is more evenly distributed and where he will sometimes have to find ways to get more out of less?

RE: Don't think I'd want that But likely a much better team and set up to continue winning.

Quote: I could see both leaving/retiring in 3-4 years and we'd be right back where we are now.

But likely a much better team and set up to continue winning. In comment 13780360 Rocky369 said:But likely a much better team and set up to continue winning.

If Saban wants the job, I'm sure it would be his.

I have wanted him to be the coach of this team For a very long time. He is the best coach in the world aside from Billy Boy in NE.

If we can't have Bill I want Nick.



If we can't have Bill I want Nick.

If he wants it, you give it to him. But whatever. not gonna happen.

RE: ... battttles : 1/9/2018 2:44 pm : link

Quote: Hmmm....



What do you think, Eric? Feel like you'd shoot this down if you weren't convinced. But you hit us with the double ellipsis!

Louis Riddick said he would make the call. I have no idea if Gettleman would.

You have to make the BigBlueDownTheShore : 1/9/2018 2:55 pm : link call. I doubt it happens, but you have to see if he is interested.



I know he failed the first time, but Pete Carrol failed multiple times, and then came back and has done a great job.



Saban is a differnet animal, and this time he's to old to cut lose and just go to another college program.

RE: battttles bluepepper : 1/9/2018 2:56 pm : link

Quote: Louis Riddick said he would make the call. I have no idea if Gettleman would.

Doubt that he would. If Nick Saban comes here then Nick Saban is going to be running the show.

I'm sure both sides would have interest illmatic : 1/9/2018 2:57 pm : link but money would be the breaking point, I think.

RE: I have wanted him to be the coach of this team Eman11 : 1/9/2018 2:57 pm : link

Quote: For a very long time. He is the best coach in the world aside from Billy Boy in NE.



If we can't have Bill I want Nick.



Same here and 100% agree. In comment 13780425 BlueHurricane said:Same here and 100% agree.

Saban is an asshole dictator. Mr. Bungle : 1/9/2018 2:58 pm : link That works with (amateur) college kids.



Does it work with millionaire pros?

RE: Saban is an asshole dictator. illmatic : 1/9/2018 3:00 pm : link

Quote: That works with (amateur) college kids.



Does it work with millionaire pros?



It seemed to work for Coughlin for a while. And I'll take the asshole dictator who can coach his ass off over whatever McAdoo was. So yeah, it can work with millionaire pros.

RE: RE: Saban is an asshole dictator. Mr. Bungle : 1/9/2018 3:02 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13780467 Mr. Bungle said:





Quote:





That works with (amateur) college kids.



Does it work with millionaire pros?







It seemed to work for Coughlin for a while. And I'll take the asshole dictator who can coach his ass off over whatever McAdoo was. So yeah, it can work with millionaire pros.

1. If it worked for Coughlin, why did he need to change before the 2007 season to keep the team?



1. If it worked for Coughlin, why did he need to change before the 2007 season to keep the team?
2. Did it work for Saban with the Dolphins?

Collins wouldn't want to stay here?! He's already indicated in an interview that he doesn't want a coach like Saban again.

RE: Wtf.. too old? Etc etc.. Gatorade Dunk : 1/9/2018 3:03 pm : link

Quote: No.



Saban is the best possible coach available that we KNOW of. Besides Belichick.



Both are old, yes. But you sign one of them if they have interest.



Would have been very very very interesting coaching matchups in the afc east has the Dolphins gotten Drew Brees (as Saban demanded and requested but team doctors said NO) instead of a past his prime Daunte Cullpeper.



Anyways... age doesn't matter . If we can get a guy like Saban and he's 110% commited you sign him.



Sure maybe Wilks is the next great coach, but equally good chance he's the next Macadoo.



That all being said, Saban to the Giants just won't happen.



A.) Giants would have to pay him $15+ million per year

B.) Saban would have to leave his "Kingdom" and his Mercedes dealership, all his hoes , etc etc

C.) Saban would want FULL and TOTAL control even MORE so the Bill Belichick and basically Gettleman would need to be immediately fired. (Imo Bill would atleast consider working with DG)



That all being said,



You wait, wait , wait for coach Belichick to finish his season.



Nobody else will hire Wilks, no rush.

Huh?

College FB ... DonQuixote : 1/9/2018 3:03 pm : link ... No draft, no salary cap, it's all about creating a stable of 5-star recruits which leads to winning, which leads to more 5-star recruits, etc.



Alabama's advantage in this regard was crystal clear on Monday night.



He may be the GOAT coach and recruiter in college FB, but I am not sure that translates to the NFL. He'd be a fool to leave Alabama.

Saban is only getting $7M+ this year. Not sure where these numbers are coming from. Also there is no buy out. He wanted $10M from the Giants last time if Arnold was correct.

these threads are funny mdc1 : 1/9/2018 3:08 pm : link I am pretty sure that Saban does not get up everyday thinking about being the NY Giants next head coach. Makes for interesting entertainment on this board, but something tells me is more interested in his team next year and could care less about a losing program that requires serious rebuild.

Rough personality Reale01 : 1/9/2018 3:10 pm : link Might get short term results but I think his shelf life in the pros would not be long.

RE: College FB ... mdc1 : 1/9/2018 3:12 pm : link

Quote: ... No draft, no salary cap, it's all about creating a stable of 5-star recruits which leads to winning, which leads to more 5-star recruits, etc.



Alabama's advantage in this regard was crystal clear on Monday night.



He may be the GOAT coach and recruiter in college FB, but I am not sure that translates to the NFL. He'd be a fool to leave Alabama.



Yeah like every other fucking team in the college football championship that recruits. You make it seem like the Tide has some type of advantage over the others, not so. They are the same, except he outcoaches and beats those other teams and his previous coordinators. That dude knew going into that game that Kirby Smart was likely going to stop and sell out on the run and he had a plan (Tua). The look on the bulldogs players faces were priceless. They felt helpless when he tossed that first TD pass.

Saban Giantslifer : 1/9/2018 3:18 pm : link Saban would be a disaster in NY/NJ. He barely tolerates the suck up Alabama media. Can you imagine the after loss press conferences ?

His style works well in small town colleges where he can control everything. He would literally implode publicly if he had to deal with all the "big city" stuff.

Although a friendly interview wouldn't hurt. Sure he has some serious opinions on his players and others.

RE: I'm sure both sides would have interest TyreeHelmet : 1/9/2018 3:19 pm : link

Quote: but money would be the breaking point, I think.



Why? Tisch and Mara could easily afford to pay Saban whatever he wants. 10-15 mill a year is a drop in the bucket to them. Isn't a great coach worth that? Doesn't effect your salary cap.

RE: RE: College FB ... Ten Ton Hammer : 1/9/2018 3:21 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13780477 DonQuixote said:





Quote:





... No draft, no salary cap, it's all about creating a stable of 5-star recruits which leads to winning, which leads to more 5-star recruits, etc.



Alabama's advantage in this regard was crystal clear on Monday night.



He may be the GOAT coach and recruiter in college FB, but I am not sure that translates to the NFL. He'd be a fool to leave Alabama.







Yeah like every other fucking team in the college football championship that recruits. You make it seem like the Tide has some type of advantage over the others



They do. He's the advantage. It's almost not arguable how good of a recruiter he is. What other teams in college have five-star guys content to be backups and role players because they know they'll win games and get to the Pros.

RE: RE: College FB ... DonQuixote : 1/9/2018 3:23 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13780477 DonQuixote said:





Quote:





... No draft, no salary cap, it's all about creating a stable of 5-star recruits which leads to winning, which leads to more 5-star recruits, etc.



Alabama's advantage in this regard was crystal clear on Monday night.



He may be the GOAT coach and recruiter in college FB, but I am not sure that translates to the NFL. He'd be a fool to leave Alabama.







Yeah like every other fucking team in the college football championship that recruits. You make it seem like the Tide has some type of advantage over the others, not so. They are the same, except he outcoaches and beats those other teams and his previous coordinators. That dude knew going into that game that Kirby Smart was likely going to stop and sell out on the run and he had a plan (Tua). The look on the bulldogs players faces were priceless. They felt helpless when he tossed that first TD pass.



Saban said after the game he talked to the QBs at half time...it was not the plan all along. They were outplayed in the first half and benched their running QB for a passer...Georgia was not prepared. Even with that it went into over time.



Saban said after the game he talked to the QBs at half time...it was not the plan all along. They were outplayed in the first half and benched their running QB for a passer...Georgia was not prepared. Even with that it went into over time.

Look, I did not say that Saban wasn't a great coach, I called him GOAT..what more do you want? But the game of recruiting breeding success breeding recruiting...if you get on that train, why get off. That model doesn't work in the the NFL...maybe his coach/teaching talent would emerge in the NFL as well, but he'd be a fool to test the idea...

With the current status of our organization.... Emlen'sGremlins : 1/9/2018 3:23 pm : link ....it has to be Saban or Belichick to get the job done.



We need proven, championship pedigree. No unproven assistant coaches.



We are a flagship franchise in the number one media and financial market in the world.



GET IT DONE!!

RE: With the current status of our organization.... Ten Ton Hammer : 1/9/2018 3:26 pm : link

Quote: ....it has to be Saban or Belichick to get the job done.



We need proven, championship pedigree. No unproven assistant coaches.



We are a flagship franchise in the number one media and financial market in the world.



GET IT DONE!!



Neither one of them need this job and both of them are in better situations. Nobody's coming to the rescue here.

RE: RE: I'm sure both sides would have interest illmatic : 1/9/2018 3:27 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13780461 illmatic said:





Quote:





but money would be the breaking point, I think.







Why? Tisch and Mara could easily afford to pay Saban whatever he wants. 10-15 mill a year is a drop in the bucket to them. Isn't a great coach worth that? Doesn't effect your salary cap.



They may not want to shell out 10-15 million per year if they can have Wilks for a fraction of that money while Gettleman is highly recommending Wilks.

I am not at all convinced that Nick Saban would excel in the NFL. 81_Great_Dane : 1/9/2018 3:31 pm : link In terms of talent, X's and O's, it's a completely different game. An NFL HC job requires more hours a week, more hours a day, more energy. It's incredibly demanding. Plus, at Alabama, he's got a physically superior team almost every time he takes the field. That won't be true in the NFL.



In terms of quality of life, the Alabama job is far superior. But if Alexander the Great Saban feels there are no worlds left to conquer in NCAA FB, I guess there's the NFL.



Saban would have to have A+ coordinators with recent NFL experience. I don't know who that'd be.

This current locker room needs.... Emlen'sGremlins : 1/9/2018 3:33 pm : link ...a champion with serious pelts on the wall to be sufficiently transformed.

And I'd love the look on Landon Collins' face.... Emlen'sGremlins : 1/9/2018 3:34 pm : link ....when Belichick or Saban walk through the door after his ridiculous comments today.

Recruiting: NFL vs CFB giants#1 : 1/9/2018 3:43 pm : link while there are obvious differences between college recruiting and the NFL, at its core, recruiting is all about identifying talent and more specifically talent that fits your schemes.



So Saban's success at recruiting (i.e. locating talent) isn't completely wasted in the NFL. Just think of some of the recent Giants signings (or high draft picks) that failed. I don't know if Saban would've avoided him, but Eli Apple is a good example of a failure in "recruiting".

RE: And I'd love the look on Landon Collins' face.... Mr. Bungle : 1/9/2018 3:45 pm : link

Quote: ....when Belichick or Saban walk through the door after his ridiculous comments today.

Any idea who Collins' coach was in college?

RE: he'd need 15MM per chopperhatch : 1/9/2018 3:47 pm : link

Quote: plus we'd probably need to fire gettleman



I don't think he would need that. 12 would probably get it done as it would be a raise and it would be another challenge for him. He's done everything in college.



I don't think he would need that. 12 would probably get it done as it would be a raise and it would be another challenge for him. He's done everything in college.

I also don't think we would have to fire G. He and Saban are cut from the same cloth. He had Dave fucking Ireland in Miami who was pretty much a less successful Jerry Reese.

I realize that. And did you see Collins' idiotic comments today on Belichick and Saban?

RE: Too Old, Too Late, chopperhatch : 1/9/2018 3:57 pm : link

Quote: too expensive, too long out of the pro game. If we're going to throw in for a 66-year-old coaching legend, it should be BB.



Except he has been pretty much been coaching a pro team down in Alabama. With the exception of maybe Rolando McClain, what other Bama players have you heard about being problems at the pro level? He runs a tight ship and plays the brand of football we want the Giants to play. Guys like Apple and Flowers will find themselves on the outside looking in if they try to pull the same shit with Saban that they did this yeatr

Everyone needs to remember that the interview process isn't over until Tisch participates. And Tisch has connections to Saban.

RE: I realize that. SFGFNCGiantsFan : 1/9/2018 4:08 pm : link

Quote: And did you see Collins' idiotic comments today on Belichick and Saban?



I love Landon Collins, but those comments were idiotic.

RE: RE: he'd need 15MM per Victor in CT : 1/9/2018 4:21 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13780356 Joey from GlenCove said:





Quote:





plus we'd probably need to fire gettleman







I don't think he would need that. 12 would probably get it done as it would be a raise and it would be another challenge for him. He's done everything in college.



I also don't think we would have to fire G. He and Saban are cut from the same cloth. He had Dave fucking Ireland in Miami who was pretty much a less successful Jerry Reese.



who pays the $27 million buy out?

RE: ... M.S. : 1/9/2018 4:26 pm : link

Quote: Hmmm....

Welcome to the world of ellipsis... they are my best friend! {:-)

people complaining about age micky : 1/9/2018 4:35 pm : link but if it was tom Coughlin ...this forum would be all ecstatic and forget the age again

You all still falling for this crap? Brown Recluse : 1/9/2018 4:49 pm : link Apparently Bill Cowher “coveted” the job too...for years. Was just waiting for the right time.



And so did Saban before they hired McAdoo.



Yet we were stuck with McAdoo.



This is nonsense.

Amazing. Boy Cord : 1/9/2018 4:56 pm : link The GOAT college football and NFL head coaches have hard-ons for the Giants. Yet, the Giants will most likely end up with some milk-toast coach that will limp through a few seasons with the Giants and then we can start this process all over again. He was an old man ... turned 98.

For Those Who Say Saban is Too Old and Time Has Passed Arkbach : 1/9/2018 4:57 pm : link if he wants to hang a Super Bowl pelt on his mantle before he quits there are numerous NFL owners who would fire their coach right now to get him. I can think of two in our division for starters.



Has there been a coach that has won both the NCAA and Super Bowl?

difference between coaching bc4life : 1/9/2018 4:58 pm : link college players and wealthy professional athletes. already some feedback re: some former players not liking his style while acknowledging his greatness as a coach.



and he could walk away at any time if he did not like the way things were going. hiring "most highly sought after" carries some risk

those college kids bc4life : 1/9/2018 5:00 pm : link will jump thru fiery hoops to be able to play on Sunday - what happens once they arrive?

RE: For Those Who Say Saban is Too Old and Time Has Passed Mad Mike : 1/9/2018 5:08 pm : link

Quote: if he wants to hang a Super Bowl pelt on his mantle before he quits there are numerous NFL owners who would fire their coach right now to get him. I can think of two in our division for starters.

The fact that some owners would hire him doesn't mean he's not too old or his time has passed. Many owners make poor hiring decisions.



Quote: Has there been a coach that has won both the NCAA and Super Bowl?

The fact that some owners would hire him doesn't mean he's not too old or his time has passed. Many owners make poor hiring decisions.

Switzer, JJ and Carroll.

RE: Saban is only Ten Ton Hammer : 1/9/2018 5:11 pm : link

Quote: getting $7M+ this year. Not sure where these numbers are coming from. Also there is no buy out. He wanted $10M from the Giants last time if Arnold was correct.



This is the first year of a new extension signed in May so he's actually making 10.5 to 11 this year. He will average 8m a year until 2021 when he has another big bonus payout.



This is the first year of a new extension signed in May so he's actually making 10.5 to 11 this year. He will average 8m a year until 2021 when he has another big bonus payout.

And this assumes he doesn't get a raise for winning again. He might.

Tom Arnold chimes in (via Art Stapleton and Twitter) Pete in MD : 1/9/2018 5:27 pm : link Art Stapleton

@art_stapleton

Hey @TomArnold, got any new info on Nick Saban and whether he's interested in the #Giants head coaching job?



The position is open again, ICYMI. Asking for a friend.



Tom Arnold

@TomArnold

Replying to @FFJedi @art_stapleton



It is possible. The Giants are juking us with Jim Schwartz until after Monday's game. Saban seems more at peace than ever which means he's made a big decision.

Supposedly the Giants were upset JohnF : 1/9/2018 5:35 pm : link when Bettis did the same thing Ariens did (say that Cowher wanted the Giants HC job).



However, I think if Saban wants this job, he gets it, and the Giants pay him as much or more than Gruden. Unless the Tisch family is in the poorhouse, this organization has plenty of money to spend on staff. And I could see Tisch pulling HARD for this, after the McAdoo fiasco...he'd love to have his close buddy in charge of the Giants.



Oh, and Steve Tisch's net worth is 1.2 billion. I think he has the money...

RE: RE: RE: he'd need 15MM per Eman11 : 1/9/2018 5:35 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13780546 chopperhatch said:





Quote:





In comment 13780356 Joey from GlenCove said:





Quote:





plus we'd probably need to fire gettleman







I don't think he would need that. 12 would probably get it done as it would be a raise and it would be another challenge for him. He's done everything in college.



I also don't think we would have to fire G. He and Saban are cut from the same cloth. He had Dave fucking Ireland in Miami who was pretty much a less successful Jerry Reese.







who pays the $27 million buy out?



Any proof there is such a buyout? The only buyout I've seen is Bama paying him 22 mil if he has four or more years left on his deal and they fire him without cause.



I've seen nothing saying he or his new employer has to pay anything if he leaves. I'd assume there's something in the deal if he makes a parallel move to another Uni, but he's not leaving Bama for another college job and why would he?



I've been searching high and low to find any article saying there's a buyout on his end if he leaves and haven't found anything. If you or anyone else has a link to such an article, I'd love to see it.



Any proof there is such a buyout? The only buyout I've seen is Bama paying him 22 mil if he has four or more years left on his deal and they fire him without cause.

I've seen nothing saying he or his new employer has to pay anything if he leaves. I'd assume there's something in the deal if he makes a parallel move to another Uni, but he's not leaving Bama for another college job and why would he?

I've been searching high and low to find any article saying there's a buyout on his end if he leaves and haven't found anything. If you or anyone else has a link to such an article, I'd love to see it.

Saban Arkbach : 1/9/2018 6:05 pm : link will stay at AL. I wondered if he'd want a championship in both college and pros, but that trick has already been done more than once. He'll stay at AL and go surpass The Bear.

RE: For Those Who Say Saban is Too Old and Time Has Passed mdc1 : 1/9/2018 6:05 pm : link

Quote: if he wants to hang a Super Bowl pelt on his mantle before he quits there are numerous NFL owners who would fire their coach right now to get him. I can think of two in our division for starters.



Has there been a coach that has won both the NCAA and Super Bowl?



How's the redhead faring these days down in Dallas? In comment 13780628 Arkbach said:How's the redhead faring these days down in Dallas?

Re: Has there been a coach that has won both the NCAA and Super Bowl? JohnF : 1/9/2018 6:09 pm : link



Barry Switzer won NCAA championships with the University of Oklahoma in 1974-1975 and 1985 and went on to win a super bowl with the Dallas Cowboys in Super Bowl XXX.



Paul Brown won NCAA championship and NFL championships as well, but there was not a super bowl yet.



Jimmy Johnson won an NCAA championship with the University of Miami in 1987 and Super Bowls XXVII and XXVIII with the Dallas Cowboys.
Barry Switzer won NCAA championships with the University of Oklahoma in 1974-1975 and 1985 and went on to win a super bowl with the Dallas Cowboys in Super Bowl XXX.
Paul Brown won NCAA championship and NFL championships as well, but there was not a super bowl yet.

I'm hearing That absent any of the huge things floating out there (Belichik trade, Saban) that the Giants are now honing in on Shurmur. He had a very good interview.

RE: Re: Has there been a coach that has won both the NCAA and Super Bowl? TyreeHelmet : 1/9/2018 6:15 pm : link

Quote: Jimmy Johnson won an NCAA championship with the University of Miami in 1987 and Super Bowls XXVII and XXVIII with the Dallas Cowboys.



Barry Switzer won NCAA championships with the University of Oklahoma in 1974-1975 and 1985 and went on to win a super bowl with the Dallas Cowboys in Super Bowl XXX.



Paul Brown won NCAA championship and NFL championships as well, but there was not a super bowl yet. link





And Pete Carroll

RE: RE: Wtf.. too old? Etc etc.. paesan98 : 1/9/2018 6:36 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13780384 DennyInDenville said:





Quote:





No.



Saban is the best possible coach available that we KNOW of. Besides Belichick.



Both are old, yes. But you sign one of them if they have interest.



Would have been very very very interesting coaching matchups in the afc east has the Dolphins gotten Drew Brees (as Saban demanded and requested but team doctors said NO) instead of a past his prime Daunte Cullpeper.



Anyways... age doesn't matter . If we can get a guy like Saban and he's 110% commited you sign him.



Sure maybe Wilks is the next great coach, but equally good chance he's the next Macadoo.



That all being said, Saban to the Giants just won't happen.



A.) Giants would have to pay him $15+ million per year

B.) Saban would have to leave his "Kingdom" and his Mercedes dealership, all his hoes, etc etc

C.) Saban would want FULL and TOTAL control even MORE so the Bill Belichick and basically Gettleman would need to be immediately fired. (Imo Bill would atleast consider working with DG)



That all being said,



You wait, wait , wait for coach Belichick to finish his season.



Nobody else will hire Wilks, no rush.





Huh?



Saban can buy all the hoes he wants at a local hardware store.

Question for Limerick JohnF : 1/9/2018 7:01 pm : link Not on who is the next coach, but about Steve Tisch...it's reported he was in on the Wilks interview. That would be a first, as far as everyone knows...traditionally, the Tisch family has not gotten involved with football operations.



What has changed that dynamic, and how much influence will Steve Tish will have on the next coach selection?

RE: Question for Limerick ThatLimerickGuy : 1/9/2018 10:07 pm : link

Quote: Not on who is the next coach, but about Steve Tisch...it's reported he was in on the Wilks interview. That would be a first, as far as everyone knows...traditionally, the Tisch family has not gotten involved with football operations.



What has changed that dynamic, and how much influence will Steve Tish will have on the next coach selection?



That's not something anyone I know would have the answer to. My contacts are employees of NFL agents.

RE: RE: RE: RE: he'd need 15MM per Victor in CT : 8:17 am : link

Quote: In comment 13780589 Victor in CT said:





Quote:





In comment 13780546 chopperhatch said:





Quote:





In comment 13780356 Joey from GlenCove said:





Quote:





plus we'd probably need to fire gettleman







I don't think he would need that. 12 would probably get it done as it would be a raise and it would be another challenge for him. He's done everything in college.



I also don't think we would have to fire G. He and Saban are cut from the same cloth. He had Dave fucking Ireland in Miami who was pretty much a less successful Jerry Reese.







who pays the $27 million buy out?







Any proof there is such a buyout? The only buyout I've seen is Bama paying him 22 mil if he has four or more years left on his deal and they fire him without cause.



I've seen nothing saying he or his new employer has to pay anything if he leaves. I'd assume there's something in the deal if he makes a parallel move to another Uni, but he's not leaving Bama for another college job and why would he?



I've been searching high and low to find any article saying there's a buyout on his end if he leaves and haven't found anything. If you or anyone else has a link to such an article, I'd love to see it.





You know what Eman, you may be on to something here. I just did some research on the web, the $26.9 million buyout cluase is there, but that "buyout" is what it would cost Bama to fire him without cause! He can leave at anytime without penalty. From USA Today: "If Alabama fires Saban without cause, it would owe him a buyout of as much as four years' worth of his base salary and the "talent fee" that is consideration for various TV/radio and endorsement rights -- a total of $26.9 million."



Amazing that so called "journalists" like Pat Leonard can't be bothered to find this out before writing that the buyout works the other way.

- ( In comment 13780668 Eman11 said:You know what Eman, you may be on to something here. I just did some research on the web, the $26.9 million buyout cluase is there, but that "buyout" is what it would cost Bama to fire him without cause! He can leave at anytime without penalty. From USA Today: "If Alabama fires Saban without cause, it would owe him a buyout of as much as four years' worth of his base salary and the "talent fee" that is consideration for various TV/radio and endorsement rights -- a total of $26.9 million."Amazing that so called "journalists" like Pat Leonard can't be bothered to find this out before writing that the buyout works the other way. Nick Saban to be paid $11.125 million this season after Alabama contract extension - ( New Window

If it's true that he can leave Ten Ton Hammer : 9:08 am : link You still have to account for the probability that he walks away from that contract. Nothing about Nick Saban to this point has suggested he leaves a dime on the table.

RE: If it's true that he can leave Victor in CT : 9:17 am : link

Quote: You still have to account for the probability that he walks away from that contract. Nothing about Nick Saban to this point has suggested he leaves a dime on the table.



I don't think he would leave, buyout or no buyout. In fact I'd be STUNNED if he did. Makes no sense. He can't make the $$ he makes at Bama here, there is a draft, so he can't stock pile players, players get paid and can tune him out. My comments were about the sloppy reporting that Eman11 pointed out.

if we're going to hire older men then lets bring back Parcells Jersey55 : 10:35 am : link as HC, he would work well with Gettleman...

RE: Saban is only Section331 : 10:52 am : link

Quote: getting $7M+ this year. Not sure where these numbers are coming from. Also there is no buy out. He wanted $10M from the Giants last time if Arnold was correct.



His base salary is over $8 mill ($65 mill over 8 years), and that doesn't include annual bonuses. I'm pretty sure he'll get a bonus for winning the NC. While the $11 mill being thrown around may be his "best case" scenario, he makes more than $7 mill.

RE: Question for Limerick Section331 : 10:56 am : link

Quote: Not on who is the next coach, but about Steve Tisch...it's reported he was in on the Wilks interview. That would be a first, as far as everyone knows...traditionally, the Tisch family has not gotten involved with football operations.



What has changed that dynamic, and how much influence will Steve Tish will have on the next coach selection?



My understanding is that Tisch does interview candidates, but isn't always in NJ, so he often conducts them separately from the rest of the executive team. I don't know if the fact that he was expected to be there when Wilks was interviewed was due to heightened expectations about Wilks or a fluke in his schedule.

I hate when people say too old djm : 11:02 am : link it just makes you sound so stupid and ignorant.

RE: I hate when people say too old Ten Ton Hammer : 11:21 am : link

Quote: it just makes you sound so stupid and ignorant.



Nobody's hiring a man in his seventies to be a head coach. Marv Levy has a better record than any of these head coaching candidates by far. Should he be a name in the hat?



There is a cutoff at some point. Dismissing age as a factor shows an ignorance to the nature and requirements of the position of head coach. It's a massively stressful job with insane hours and heavy pressure to perform. Head coaches don't have an end of day. Ask Andy Reid what being a head coach for a living did to his family life.



Nobody's hiring a man in his seventies to be a head coach. Marv Levy has a better record than any of these head coaching candidates by far. Should he be a name in the hat?

There is a cutoff at some point. Dismissing age as a factor shows an ignorance to the nature and requirements of the position of head coach. It's a massively stressful job with insane hours and heavy pressure to perform. Head coaches don't have an end of day. Ask Andy Reid what being a head coach for a living did to his family life.

I get being sensitive to ageism, but one should be objective about the topic.

RE: I hate when people say too old Greg from LI : 11:28 am : link

Quote: it just makes you sound so stupid and ignorant.



The NFL has existed since 1920, almost 100 years. In that time, there have been precisely two head coaches 70 or more years old - Marv Levy from 1995-97 and George Halas from 1965-67. That's it.

RE: RE: Saban is only Powerclean765 : 11:36 am : link Quote: His base salary is over $8 mill ($65 mill over 8 years), and that doesn't include annual bonuses. I'm pretty sure he'll get a bonus for winning the NC. While the $11 mill being thrown around may be his "best case" scenario, he makes more than $7 mill.



According to an article published on CBSSports Saban’s base salary is $7.125M in 2018 and $7.525 in 2019 and 2020, plus $400K completion year bonuses. If he stays put he’ll make ~$7.6M at Alabama next year and $22M over the next 3. The 3 year mark is the magic number for Saban because its believed they’ll revisit his current contract at that point.



So in essence the Gians would have to come in with a 3 year contract @ $10M per - which is the number he allegedly floated to the Giants last year. That barely, if at all, covers the cost of living increase moving from there to here. But this whole thing boils down to one thing: he either wants to do it, or he doesnt. Apparently this may be his dream job and it may really interest him to return to the NFL. Only he knows for sure.

According to an article published on CBSSports Saban’s base salary is $7.125M in 2018 and $7.525 in 2019 and 2020, plus $400K completion year bonuses. If he stays put he’ll make ~$7.6M at Alabama next year and $22M over the next 3. The 3 year mark is the magic number for Saban because its believed they’ll revisit his current contract at that point.So in essence the Gians would have to come in with a 3 year contract @ $10M per - which is the number he allegedly floated to the Giants last year. That barely, if at all, covers the cost of living increase moving from there to here. But this whole thing boils down to one thing: he either wants to do it, or he doesnt. Apparently this may be his dream job and it may really interest him to return to the NFL. Only he knows for sure.