Wilks has interviewed with NYG, but he’s onto Arizona

Looks like the Giants are allowing him to get on the plane. Link
Tom Rock
Verified account @TomRock_Newsday
9m9 minutes ago
Steve Wilks interviewed with the Giants today and will be heading on to Arizona for his next interview, I'm told.
... and honoring his prior commitments (I'm half serious).
You'd think that if the Giants were 100% sold on him, he isn't leaving Jersey.
Canton said:
No to both Amy and Chuck
They told him that for him to get this coaching job that Eli would have to be next year's starter...That's why he might go to "greener" pasture.
complete yet. Probably hard to commit until they complete.
JonC, you hearing anything?
Count me as surprised they are letting Wilks leave town. I assumed with Gettleman's backing, ownership would be high on him.
You don't "play nice" and lose your guy.
Sounds like they aren't sold on Wilks either...
Blue21 said:
| complete yet. Probably hard to commit until they complete.
Had not considered that. Good observation
The Giants may want to carry out the process, however it is not out of the realm of possibility to hire someone you are impressed by... Tomlin was so impressive the Steelers canceled their final interviews and hired him. Of course, that was in round 2 of the interview process.
Crazy thought, and I don't really believe it, but what if Studesville is the guy.
Again, I don't believe it.
They would never risk losing out on a potential HC they covet to complete the interview slate...
Both Wilks and the Giants have to consider their options, prudent for both to do so.
Either no one has blown them away OR they are going to wait until the Patriots are done and see what shakes. I thought Wilks was the guy.
I'm still partial to McDaniels, as I'm not sure what kind of coach Wilks is going to be... his resume isn't that long. He is the epitome of the lack of experience the Giants ownership said they DIDN'T want... which to me is confusing. Maybe Mara put his foot in his mouth.
People seem to respect Wilks, but did people not respect McAdoo prior to his hire?
I'm also not in love with the types of zone dominant D's that he runs too, it feels like it will bring the Giants back to the days of Tim Lewis and Fewell's cover 3... I have nightmares of that bend don't break crap. I like when I hear he is aggressive, but to me Wilks is still a humungous question mark.
feeling that Patricia is still the wildcard in all of this.
we should all be rooting very hard for the Titans this week.
this isn't a free agent player. this is a head coach search and this was Wilks first interview with the giants. frankly it would have been a little awkward to hand him the keys to the team today without having had time for the front office folks to digest the interview. i'm not reading much into it.
You don't know how they left it with Wilks.Things can be said that implied by both sides without finalizing. They may have said "call us before you make a decision". He could have responded "yes I will" Could be Wilks needed leverage too for his contract. Too many things in play to think Wilks may not be the guy or that Wilks doesn't want the job. Wait and see. I've heard Studesville interviewing today also heard tommorow. I believe it's tomorrow. This is a big decision for Giants after Macadoo fiasco. Got to get it right.
Process is not a sham after all as has been suggested. I was buying into the rhetoric that Wilkes was the guy all along.
Not saying he still won t be
The interview literally ended an hour ago.
for a coach equate to a free agent player leaving the building?
I think not...........
I believe it common for a coach to do interviews with multiple teams.
but it's probably best for both sides to carry on with the interview process for now. Who knows, as far as Wilks is concerned, maybe Arizona or another team will offer him something surprising. And for the Giants, maybe someone better will shake loose sometime soon. We'll see.
him to sign? Have the Giants ever signed a HC during the interview?
been offered a job yet? Yes, I have heard that McD is likely going to Indy and that Patriia to Detroit is a favorite and also that they cant be OFFERED a gig until the Pats are done playing.
Seriously some of you need to get a grip.
McDaniels went same day to Chicago to interview.
I think Wilks gets the Az job.
loved Wilks, they could've announced him as the next head coach before he ever left the building, unlike Shurmur and that NE guys.
I think this is somewhat telling that they weren't blown away by Wilks and are still holding out for one of the other guys still in the playoffs.
they love him so much that no interview needed. Or they're trolling the Eagles - "we don't need to schedule him during the bye - he will be available Monday".
Also, have the Giants ever signed a coach before a second round of interviews? Hard to remember, since the team hasn't made a practice of hiring new coaches in awhile.
forget that dude. want him nowhere near this team. We have enough guys that get spun up on ridiculous shit and lose focus on their responsibilities. He will have them spun up like a bunch of jackasses.
I don't think it's telling at all. We have no idea of the motivations. For all we know the Giants want to do a second round of interviews for a number of candidates.
Perhaps the interview didn't go well, perhaps it went very well. Perhaps the Giants brain trust wants a night to deliberate. We have no idea.
The "if he was the guy the Giants would not have let him get on the plane line" is a media construct.
I have this concern as well. NYG management has to see that Eli's tank is definitively on E. They need to turn the page or they will be back in this spot next year. I am not blaming him entirely for 3-13 but he gets his fair share. Let's forget the 2 SB runs and use our eyes/brains. He's toast.
and I have interest from multiple teams, I'd do ALL my interviews before deciding. Why shouldn't he? It's called due diligence, and I'd be sort of concerned if Wilks didn't do his.
This isn't the same as a FA player who's gonna sign before he leaves the building.
Point: That he left the building doesn't mean anything. Providing the Giants liked what he said and want him (and vice versa), he could still end up being the guy.
I'd say don't overreact, but that's pointless at BBI.
to make this a thorough process this time. They’ll then deliberate and decide who is best for this team. If the Giants thought it was a good interview, I’m sure they probably told Wilks to let them know if he receives an offer.
I would be surprised if the question was posed that way. I could see it being "how do you feel about Eli Manning as a starting QB" or "do you think Eli can continue to start in this league." I doubt the Giants would present it as an ultimatum. You want the candidate to answer freely, not with an idea that you are looking for a certain answer.
to handle the media portion of the job.
Oh, please...
So he would reject a job with a future HoF QB, a young developmental QB in the building, and the likelihood of drafting one of the hotshot college QBs at #2 for a team (AZ) with Connor Cook at QB and without a clear path to getting a franchise-type QB via draft or free agency?
then I would expect them to hire him and let Pat Hanlon coach him up.
Saying eli is toast are going to be proven wrong. He can still play. Either way well see who's right. The plan is to play eli next season.....at least
Yes, the Bears hired Matt Nagy yesterday.
Want a feel good story that would be connected to Wilks. The Giants need MORE than a feel good story. If Wilks has the goods he will be hired. If they think he does not have enough experience then he wont be. The Giants still have McAdoo on payroll and they don't want three head coaches on payroll. No matter who they hire there is no guarantee. They may feel that a more experienced coach reduces the risk. We will see.
Says who...that sounds like pure conjecture.
Hard to imagine anyone worse at it than McAdoo was. And if this organization is disqualifying candidates because of media relations concerns instead of whether they can lead the team and win games, then the Giants have truly lost their way. If Wilks is the best guy to command the locker room, be the CEO, and win games, then you hire him.
A lot can happen between now and Thursday.
With major pelts on the wall.
Saban or Belichick.
Look, that would be great, but it just does not seem realistic. Either would cost a fortune. Saban would cost millions to buy out of Alabama and Belichick can't leave the Pats unless the Giants fork over major compensation to the Pats, which will include premium draft picks.
I seem to recall the Giants (George Young) passed on a young DC named Bill because he felt he could not handle the NY media. Hard to believe they hired another guy named Ray instead.
BeckShepEli : 9:23 am
First interview he has been apart of
Per Ian Rapoport
through this process which is hilarious.
Wilks coaches defense, Mac offense.
Wilks would be an outside hire, Mac promoted internally.
Wilks is known as a strict disciplinarian. Mac never had that reputation as far as I know (we saw what happened).
Wilks has 1 year of coordinator experience and 3 as assistant HC. Mac had 2 years of coordinator experience.
Wilks would be hand-picked by the GM. Mac was hand-picked by the owner on behalf of stability and comfort level with a franchise QB.
Different experience, different sides of the ball, different backgrounds, different reputations and different personalities.
why even bother with the Pats guys. You know they are going to piss all over the media. Bill gets away with it because you can do what you want when you win that much.
Good post Chris684
Bingo.
We all want a good new coach, let's let the process work.
DG seems to know what he is doing, hopefully he'll keep ownership from doing something stupid (i.e. McAdoo).
Here's Gettleman at the airport
you make that big a decision off one interview. Id think there will be a second round of finalists.
Why so much adoration for someone who has one year of DC experience? Let the process play out. The Giants need to be careful before they decide who they should hire. Mara started out with certain criteria that he was looking for, and Wilks does not meet all of that criteria. That does not mean he has been ruled out. It does mean that Mara wants to think this over more. After the McAdoo disaster they need to make a decision based on the record and sound football judgment, and not emotions. Wilks links to DG and the fact that he was a DC and not an AC could turn things in his favor. But he is only one of a number of candidates.
but he showed up in a really oversized jacket so they sent him to Arizona because they have really good tailors there.
for interview.
imho, I wouldn't trust this hire if they did considering what just took place. Doesn't mean the guy would completely fail, but you'd have to look at a more secure hire this time around
I’m with ya here..and i also wouldn’t be mad at all
Nothing new today, only what I shared yesterday.
"But it's a dry heat" is BULLSHIT. It's fuckin' hot.
There were suppose to narrow the list to 2-3 candidates, then Tisch was going to meet with the finalists?
The more I read about him.
Save for a Belichick miracle, I hope Shurmur is the guy.
I think a Shurmur hiring is also indicative of going #1 on a QB. Best candidate thus far unless we hit the hail mary.
I would laugh SO HARD if they ahead and kept Spags on as HC.
Backlash from fans would be overwhelming.
There is a larger concern that you might not be well-suited to continue posting comments on this message board.
there to be some drips about the coach hiring decision later this week. At the least we should know who the finalists are and who has been eliminated.
Same here.
Its crazy that nothing has leaked out since we started interviews. If something has leaked out its all different stories. Some say Wilks is the pick, some say hes not being considered at all.
Gotcha. Fairly under the radar name. Probably trying to capture some of that Andy Reid QB magic that rubbed off on Doug Pederson.
Either way, the second part of my post remains.
why we would want Shurmur here?
He brings with him a 10-23 record as head coach and potentially Case Keenum? (God forbid)
His record is ugly.
None of the listed candidates have a resume that looks ideal.
based on what precedent? Remember Tisch hasn’t met the others yet. So many in BBI buy into dumb rhetoric cause some fool posts that they have a “source” who tells them something. New regime. Perhaps it was a bad interview. Perhaps it was the best ever and they are doing their due dillegence. Remember and interview is only one piece of the puzzle. Too many of you have never been in management have you? If an interview amazes you, you probably should be more cautious.
John Mars has had to fire two coaches and a GM in the past three years. That’s more than in the past 40 years.
They’re trying to make the best choice so they don’t have to do that again for a while.
Why do I want Shurmur here?
Because the Eagles offense was outstanding when he was their OC. They were top 5 in the league and he's the guy who was there when Nick fucking Foles threw 27 TD's and 2 INT's.
The next season, they were top 5 again with Foles, Sanchez, and Barkley under center.
Now he's overseeing a top 10 offense in Minnesota and has made a player out of Case Keenum, whom no one thought would be anything more than a journeyman/career backup for the rest of his time in the league.
The Giants haven't put 30 points on the scoreboard in more than an entire calendar year and are sitting 2nd overall in a spot where there's a good chance they're going to take a QB.
Pat Shurmur would be a very solid hire and can help fix this putrid offense.
Every single candidate is flawed otherwise they wouldn't be available.
The QB whisperers. Both check the prior HC box whether they were successful or not.
...Good. the last thing we need for our locker room is a guy with minimal experience. In this situation an experienced hand is needed on the tiller.
Everything he said.. an in addition..
| Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer said last month Shurmur’s adaptability and communication with Keenum have been keys.
“He’s been very adaptable trying to fit the scheme to the players,” Zimmer said. “He did a nice job in the offseason of coming with a plan of using the guys we had and trying to use them to their strengths. And then, obviously, after Bradford went down and really then when Cook went down, being able to adapt to those. He’s done a good job in calling plays. But more importantly probably has been using the players to their strengths.”
Also do not forget that the Vikings COMPLETELY revamped their OL this year with three new players and everyone playing a new position. And their OL is playing well. This cannot be overlooked.
Shurmur in his coaching tenure has been
TE CoacH
OFfensive Line Coach
QB Coach
Offensive Coordinator
Head Coach
He has been to a Superbowl as well. (he was the QB coach on that 2004 Eagles Superbowl team that lost to the Patriots)
Shurmur has a solid coaching resume. Honestly he is my #1 choice right now..
neither of whom are going anywhere..
I am starting to get more and more on the Shurmur banwagon. His tenure in Cleveland was not even close to the abomination that was McDaniels in Denver. In fact, 9 wins is quite impressive when you consider his QB was Weeden and #1 WR was Greg Little for 1 if those years. But if you watch Vikings games, the play call is really impressive. He uses his personnel and plays to their strengths and it seems like they have guys wide open for long gains and TD’s constantly. Plus, he is doing this all with Case Keemun while McDaniels is working with Brady. Not saying McDaniels is a bad option, but I really wanted him earlier in the process but after reading more about Shurmur, I’ve changed my mind a bit. Also, look at Bradford’s numbers last year- 22TD, 5INT and a 72% completion percentage. This is 2 years in a row where Shurmur has worked his magic with a journeyman type of QB.
His record is okay considering it's Cleveland.
I'd probably cry. Or bash my TV in with a bat. Or both.
HE COMMANDS A ROOM.
Other than the usual bullshit that you post about Eli - how do you know this?
That's right. You don't. You're guessing. And making a stupid guess at that.
If so, call me. I'll bring my TV and we can bash them both in at the same time.
I'm not trying to play the contrarian here, but the point of Shurmur having served as a position coach in other areas and being part of a super bowl team, all that applied to McAdoo as well. And there were plenty of very positive quotes from McAdoo's old boss about what he did well, too.
If Shurmur's greatest asset is his ability to run his offense, why would he be a fit in a job where he won't be running an offense?
Deal!