Wilks has interviewed with NYG, but he's onto Arizona Sean : 1/9/2018 2:20 pm

Link

Steve Wilks interviewed with the Giants today and will be heading on to Arizona for his next interview, I'm told.



Maybe he's just being a gentleman... kinard : 1/9/2018 2:25 pm ... and honoring his prior commitments (I'm half serious).

Interesting. SFGFNCGiantsFan : 1/9/2018 2:26 pm You'd think that if the Giants were 100% sold on him, he isn't leaving Jersey.

Quote: 3...2....1...

No to both Amy and Chuck In comment 13780383 Canton said:No to both Amy and Chuck

I have this sick feeling that.... Blue Angel : 1/9/2018 2:33 pm They told him that for him to get this coaching job that Eli would have to be next year's starter...That's why he might go to "greener" pasture.

I believe they have an interview with Studeville to Blue21 : 1/9/2018 2:36 pm complete yet. Probably hard to commit until they complete.

Very interesting Emil : 1/9/2018 2:37 pm : link JonC, you hearing anything?



Count me as surprised they are letting Wilks leave town. I assumed with Gettleman's backing, ownership would be high on him.

If they found their guy, they cancel the interview ZogZerg : 1/9/2018 2:37 pm You don't "play nice" and lose your guy.

Sounds like they aren't sold on Wilks either...

Sounds like they aren't sold on Wilks either...

Him Leaving Doesn't Mean Anything Really... Rong5611 : 1/9/2018 2:43 pm Both Wilks and the Giants have to consider their options, prudent for both to do so.

more smoke now Thegratefulhead : 1/9/2018 2:44 pm Either no one has blown them away OR they are going to wait until the Patriots are done and see what shakes. I thought Wilks was the guy.

I'm not really sold on Wilks GiantTuff1 : 1/9/2018 2:44 pm I'm still partial to McDaniels, as I'm not sure what kind of coach Wilks is going to be... his resume isn't that long. He is the epitome of the lack of experience the Giants ownership said they DIDN'T want... which to me is confusing. Maybe Mara put his foot in his mouth.

People seem to respect Wilks, but did people not respect McAdoo prior to his hire?



People seem to respect Wilks, but did people not respect McAdoo prior to his hire?



I'm also not in love with the types of zone dominant D's that he runs too, it feels like it will bring the Giants back to the days of Tim Lewis and Fewell's cover 3... I have nightmares of that bend don't break crap. I like when I hear he is aggressive, but to me Wilks is still a humungous question mark.

I have a weird ryanmkeane : 1/9/2018 2:45 pm feeling that Patricia is still the wildcard in all of this.

It's going to be an interesting week UberAlias : 1/9/2018 2:49 pm : link I suspect...

I'll say this.. Sean : 1/9/2018 2:51 pm we should all be rooting very hard for the Titans this week.

Rong's right GiantNatty : 1/9/2018 2:52 pm this isn't a free agent player. this is a head coach search and this was Wilks first interview with the giants. frankly it would have been a little awkward to hand him the keys to the team today without having had time for the front office folks to digest the interview. i'm not reading much into it.

You don't know how they left it with Wilks.Things can be said that implied by both sides without finalizing. They may have said "call us before you make a decision". He could have responded "yes I will" Could be Wilks needed leverage too for his contract. Too many things in play to think Wilks may not be the guy or that Wilks doesn't want the job. Wait and see. I've heard Studesville interviewing today also heard tommorow. I believe it's tomorrow. This is a big decision for Giants after Macadoo fiasco. Got to get it right.

Well, guess the interviewing joeinpa : 1/9/2018 2:55 pm Process is not a sham after all as has been suggested. I was buying into the rhetoric that Wilkes was the guy all along.

Not saying he still won t be



Not saying he still won t be

Lol patience young grasshoppers Peppers : 1/9/2018 3:06 pm The interview literally ended an hour ago.

does leaving the building... BillKo : 1/9/2018 3:07 pm : link for a coach equate to a free agent player leaving the building?



I think not...........



I believe it common for a coach to do interviews with multiple teams.

I still think the Giants will go with him illmatic : 1/9/2018 3:07 pm but it's probably best for both sides to carry on with the interview process for now. Who knows, as far as Wilks is concerned, maybe Arizona or another team will offer him something surprising. And for the Giants, maybe someone better will shake loose sometime soon. We'll see.

Why did you guys expect LakeGeorgeGiant : 1/9/2018 3:08 pm him to sign? Have the Giants ever signed a HC during the interview?

Has ANYBODY chopperhatch : 1/9/2018 3:08 pm been offered a job yet? Yes, I have heard that McD is likely going to Indy and that Patriia to Detroit is a favorite and also that they cant be OFFERED a gig until the Pats are done playing.

Seriously some of you need to get a grip.



Seriously some of you need to get a grip.

Not unusual. old man : 1/9/2018 3:09 pm McDaniels went same day to Chicago to interview.

I think Wilks gets the Az job.

I think Wilks gets the Az job.



Well if the Giants really Breeze_94 : 1/9/2018 3:18 pm : link loved Wilks, they could've announced him as the next head coach before he ever left the building, unlike Shurmur and that NE guys.



I think this is somewhat telling that they weren't blown away by Wilks and are still holding out for one of the other guys still in the playoffs.

Jim Schwartz bluepepper : 1/9/2018 3:25 pm they love him so much that no interview needed. Or they're trolling the Eagles - "we don't need to schedule him during the bye - he will be available Monday".

RE: I have this sick feeling that.... Pep22 : 1/9/2018 3:29 pm : link

Quote: They told him that for him to get this coaching job that Eli would have to be next year's starter...That's why he might go to "greener" pasture.



I have this concern as well. NYG management has to see that Eli's tank is definitively on E. They need to turn the page or they will be back in this spot next year. I am not blaming him entirely for 3-13 but he gets his fair share. Let's forget the 2 SB runs and use our eyes/brains. He's toast. In comment 13780404 Blue Angel said:I have this concern as well. NYG management has to see that Eli's tank is definitively on E. They need to turn the page or they will be back in this spot next year. I am not blaming him entirely for 3-13 but he gets his fair share. Let's forget the 2 SB runs and use our eyes/brains. He's toast.

If I'm any of these candidates David B. : 1/9/2018 3:35 pm : link and I have interest from multiple teams, I'd do ALL my interviews before deciding. Why shouldn't he? It's called due diligence, and I'd be sort of concerned if Wilks didn't do his.



This isn't the same as a FA player who's gonna sign before he leaves the building.





Point: That he left the building doesn't mean anything. Providing the Giants liked what he said and want him (and vice versa), he could still end up being the guy.



I'd say don't overreact, but that's pointless at BBI.

I think the Giants are doing their due diligence and want Simms11 : 1/9/2018 3:35 pm to make this a thorough process this time. They'll then deliberate and decide who is best for this team. If the Giants thought it was a good interview, I'm sure they probably told Wilks to let them know if he receives an offer.

There is a concern that he might not be well suited Slade : 1/9/2018 3:39 pm to handle the media portion of the job.

if media relations is the only problem bluepepper : 1/9/2018 3:49 pm then I would expect them to hire him and let Pat Hanlon coach him up.

The people jtgiants : 1/9/2018 3:49 pm Saying eli is toast are going to be proven wrong. He can still play. Either way well see who's right. The plan is to play eli next season.....at least

The interview process will not be complete until Tisch partipates. Emlen'sGremlins : 1/9/2018 3:52 pm : link S-A-B-A-N!

Media and some fans Alwaysblue22 : 1/9/2018 3:52 pm : link Want a feel good story that would be connected to Wilks. The Giants need MORE than a feel good story. If Wilks has the goods he will be hired. If they think he does not have enough experience then he wont be. The Giants still have McAdoo on payroll and they don't want three head coaches on payroll. No matter who they hire there is no guarantee. They may feel that a more experienced coach reduces the risk. We will see.

Wilks is scheduled to interview in AZ on Thursday Emil : 1/9/2018 3:54 pm : link A lot can happen between now and Thursday.

Shit... who will the locker room ATL_Giants : 1/9/2018 3:57 pm : link connect with now?

They'll connect with a champion. Emlen'sGremlins : 1/9/2018 3:59 pm : link With major pelts on the wall.



Saban or Belichick.

RE: Media relations Bubba : 1/9/2018 4:05 pm : link I seem to recall the Giants (George Young) passed on a young DC named Bill because he felt he could not handle the NY media. Hard to believe they hired another guy named Ray instead.

Somehow Wilks is carrying the burden of Ben McAdoo's failure Chris684 : 1/9/2018 4:08 pm : link through this process which is hilarious.



Wilks coaches defense, Mac offense.



Wilks would be an outside hire, Mac promoted internally.



Wilks is known as a strict disciplinarian. Mac never had that reputation as far as I know (we saw what happened).



Wilks has 1 year of coordinator experience and 3 as assistant HC. Mac had 2 years of coordinator experience.



Wilks would be hand-picked by the GM. Mac was hand-picked by the owner on behalf of stability and comfort level with a franchise QB.



Different experience, different sides of the ball, different backgrounds, different reputations and different personalities.

if they're so worried about press relations bluepepper : 1/9/2018 4:10 pm : link why even bother with the Pats guys. You know they are going to piss all over the media. Bill gets away with it because you can do what you want when you win that much.

We all want a good new coach, let's let the process work.



DG seems to know what he is doing, hopefully he'll keep ownership from doing something stupid (i.e. McAdoo).



Here's Gettleman at the airport

i cant imagine UESBLUE : 1/9/2018 4:38 pm : link you make that big a decision off one interview. Id think there will be a second round of finalists.

The Wilks Movement Alwaysblue22 : 1/9/2018 4:43 pm : link Why so much adoration for someone who has one year of DC experience? Let the process play out. The Giants need to be careful before they decide who they should hire. Mara started out with certain criteria that he was looking for, and Wilks does not meet all of that criteria. That does not mean he has been ruled out. It does mean that Mara wants to think this over more. After the McAdoo disaster they need to make a decision based on the record and sound football judgment, and not emotions. Wilks links to DG and the fact that he was a DC and not an AC could turn things in his favor. But he is only one of a number of candidates.

They were ready to hire him and the press conference was set for 5pm SLIM_ : 1/9/2018 4:45 pm : link but he showed up in a really oversized jacket so they sent him to Arizona because they have really good tailors there.

wouldn't insinuate anything by him leaving for arz micky : 1/9/2018 4:47 pm : link for interview.



imho, I wouldn't trust this hire if they did considering what just took place. Doesn't mean the guy would completely fail, but you'd have to look at a more secure hire this time around

Emil JonC : 1/9/2018 5:36 pm : link Nothing new today, only what I shared yesterday.

I thought this is only the first round... GFAN52 : 1/9/2018 5:58 pm : link There were suppose to narrow the list to 2-3 candidates, then Tisch was going to meet with the finalists?

im warming up to Shurmur blueblood : 1/9/2018 6:13 pm : link The more I read about him.

. arcarsenal : 1/9/2018 6:41 pm : link Save for a Belichick miracle, I hope Shurmur is the guy.

Shurmur Bavaro_the_Mafioso : 1/9/2018 6:54 pm : link I think a Shurmur hiring is also indicative of going #1 on a QB. Best candidate thus far unless we hit the hail mary.

After all this.... BlackLight : 1/9/2018 6:55 pm : link I would laugh SO HARD if they ahead and kept Spags on as HC.

I expect Sammo85 : 1/9/2018 7:23 pm : link there to be some drips about the coach hiring decision later this week. At the least we should know who the finalists are and who has been eliminated.

.. BeckShepEli : 1/9/2018 7:52 pm : link Its crazy that nothing has leaked out since we started interviews. If something has leaked out its all different stories. Some say Wilks is the pick, some say hes not being considered at all.

Someone please tell me Chris684 : 1/9/2018 8:18 pm : link why we would want Shurmur here?



He brings with him a 10-23 record as head coach and potentially Case Keenum? (God forbid)







Why isn’t there a need to fabricate angles and stories? Ten Ton Hammer : 1/9/2018 8:43 pm : link John Mars has had to fire two coaches and a GM in the past three years. That’s more than in the past 40 years.



They’re trying to make the best choice so they don’t have to do that again for a while.

Shurmur or McDaniels GFAN52 : 1/9/2018 9:48 pm : link The QB whisperers. Both check the prior HC box whether they were successful or not.

'Giants are allowing him to get on the plane'... Torrag : 1/9/2018 9:51 pm : link ...Good. the last thing we need for our locker room is a guy with minimal experience. In this situation an experienced hand is needed on the tiller.

I am starting to get more and more on the Shurmur banwagon. His tenure in Cleveland was not even close to the abomination that was McDaniels in Denver. In fact, 9 wins is quite impressive when you consider his QB was Weeden and #1 WR was Greg Little for 1 if those years. But if you watch Vikings games, the play call is really impressive. He uses his personnel and plays to their strengths and it seems like they have guys wide open for long gains and TD’s constantly. Plus, he is doing this all with Case Keemun while McDaniels is working with Brady. Not saying McDaniels is a bad option, but I really wanted him earlier in the process but after reading more about Shurmur, I’ve changed my mind a bit. Also, look at Bradford’s numbers last year- 22TD, 5INT and a 72% completion percentage. This is 2 years in a row where Shurmur has worked his magic with a journeyman type of QB. In comment 13780951 blueblood said:I am starting to get more and more on the Shurmur banwagon. His tenure in Cleveland was not even close to the abomination that was McDaniels in Denver. In fact, 9 wins is quite impressive when you consider his QB was Weeden and #1 WR was Greg Little for 1 if those years. But if you watch Vikings games, the play call is really impressive. He uses his personnel and plays to their strengths and it seems like they have guys wide open for long gains and TD’s constantly. Plus, he is doing this all with Case Keemun while McDaniels is working with Brady. Not saying McDaniels is a bad option, but I really wanted him earlier in the process but after reading more about Shurmur, I’ve changed my mind a bit. Also, look at Bradford’s numbers last year- 22TD, 5INT and a 72% completion percentage. This is 2 years in a row where Shurmur has worked his magic with a journeyman type of QB.

