Collins on Belichick in NY Post CBoss7 : 1/9/2018 7:24 pm



“I talked to guys who played for [his] team. They love winning, but at the same time, they don’t want to be on the team.”



Saw one thread on this article with no mention of the quote. I get that Saban probably worked Collins ragged but jeez...

I love Collins. SFGFNCGiantsFan : 1/9/2018 7:26 pm : link But he sounds like an idiot there. In short, 'Yeah, Belichick wins, but it sucks playing for him.'



Uh, winning is all that matters in this business.

Players want it both ways UConn4523 : 1/9/2018 7:27 pm : link Can’t really blame them.

hey landon... mphbullet36 : 1/9/2018 7:28 pm : link you just had a softy coach and it tanked the team. Shut your mouth and you would be so lucky to play for on of the best coaches in NFL history...

The more he speaks StingerProf : 1/9/2018 7:33 pm : link The less I like him. He would rather lose with Mac than win with a tough coach. Okay......

. Brian in Hoboken : 1/9/2018 7:33 pm : link He also repeatedly talked about how great of a coach McAdoo was, and said recently the Giants should draft a WR at number 2. How can anyone even take what he says seriously?

Also, Collins strikes me as someone who would love playing under BB. SFGFNCGiantsFan : 1/9/2018 7:34 pm : link Collins gives a damn. He plays injured. He doesn't bitch.



Just a weird comment.

I bet Collins believes the earth is flat DennyInDenville : 1/9/2018 7:36 pm : link I gotta think before giving this idiot a big contract ..



Heck of a player tho

Words probly came out wrong DennyInDenville : 1/9/2018 7:37 pm : link I'm gonna give Collins a pass..



But that was a dumb statement damn..

He likes guys playing half assed & fighting each other. RottenApple : 1/9/2018 7:41 pm : link A true leader.



... Eric from BBI : Admin : 1/9/2018 7:44 pm : : 1/9/2018 7:44 pm : link This is the kind of rot that can infect an organization. It's why it was so hard for the Giants to get out of the problem of the 1960s and 1970s for so long. Ray Perkins started the cleansing process that Parcells finished. In a way, Coughlin had to do it too, but to a lesser extent.



I remember after 1983 when Parcells went 3-12-1, he simply purged the roster. I think there was something like 20-25 first or second year players on team (and this was in the days before the 53-man roster so literally half the team).

RE: ... micky : 1/9/2018 7:52 pm : link

Quote: This is the kind of rot that can infect an organization. It's why it was so hard for the Giants to get out of the problem of the 1960s and 1970s for so long. Ray Perkins started the cleansing process that Parcells finished. In a way, Coughlin had to do it too, but to a lesser extent.



I remember after 1983 when Parcells went 3-12-1, he simply purged the roster. I think there was something like 20-25 first or second year players on team (and this was in the days before the 53-man roster so literally half the team).



team needs a major purge like then..1983.



if not, the rot will infect this team for a bit more In comment 13780792 Eric from BBI said:team needs a major purge like then..1983.if not, the rot will infect this team for a bit more

RE: ... Go Terps : 1/9/2018 7:52 pm : link

Quote: This is the kind of rot that can infect an organization. It's why it was so hard for the Giants to get out of the problem of the 1960s and 1970s for so long. Ray Perkins started the cleansing process that Parcells finished. In a way, Coughlin had to do it too, but to a lesser extent.



I remember after 1983 when Parcells went 3-12-1, he simply purged the roster. I think there was something like 20-25 first or second year players on team (and this was in the days before the 53-man roster so literally half the team).



This is one of the stupidest, least likable Giants teams I can remember. With very, very few exceptions they should overturn the roster at every opportunity.



I said it when it was clear Reese and McAdoo were on the way out: the problems with this team did not leave with those two guys. In comment 13780792 Eric from BBI said:This is one of the stupidest, least likable Giants teams I can remember. With very, very few exceptions they should overturn the roster at every opportunity.I said it when it was clear Reese and McAdoo were on the way out: the problems with this team did not leave with those two guys.

Collins can thank Saban for his big paycheck taught him a lot big canoe jeff : 1/9/2018 7:59 pm : link Sounds like Nick really pushed him and now he’s spent

2028 headline: 30- something Landon Collins SHO'NUFF : 1/9/2018 7:59 pm : link signs with Belichick and the Patriots for that ever elusive championship ring.

Collins is a good player who does OBJXIII : 1/9/2018 8:00 pm : link His part, but lately he has been talking about things he really has no business doing. Your team was the most embarrassing in the league. Humble yourself and work harder next year. Please stop talkin.

He is starting to cross over the line EricJ : 1/9/2018 8:21 pm : link .

A guy finally speaks the truth joeinpa : 1/9/2018 8:23 pm : link As opposed to the rote answers we normally get: I find it refreshing.



I don t think his competitive spirit should be questioned

who cares blueblood : 1/9/2018 8:27 pm : link The Giants arent getting Saban or BC

So he doesn't care about winning ZogZerg : 1/9/2018 8:34 pm : link He needs to stop doing interviews...

. arcarsenal : 1/9/2018 8:34 pm : link Didn't he say something equally stupid about Saban?



I love Lando, but enough. Just shut up and leave these decisions to people in the front office.



Hopefully whoever we hire gets through to these guys.

Its bullshit LauderdaleMatty : 1/9/2018 8:46 pm : link Any player who really wants out of NE doesn't have to do much. Walk up to Bill and tell him you don't want to be there. I'm pretty sure that guy wont be around long.



Seen it for years A lot like a people who talk shit about their job but never quit or have the balls to say something to management.



Collins is still young and immature a bit too. I'll give him a bit of a pass From all we've seen he's a hard worker. Good teammate. But its just silly? I don't want to play for one of the greatest football minds ever because he's not going to sit down with us and make us all feel valued. OK Bill B will somehow survive without your endorsement Landon. Now go on vacation

What Go Terps said..... Red Dog : 1/9/2018 8:49 pm : link This team really does need a wholesale turnover. The Reese / Ross / McAdouche rot has to be erased completely.

Here come the est1986 : 1/9/2018 9:40 pm : link Criticizing an athlete's choice of words.. WHO FUCKING CARES? At the end of the day players don't pick what coach they play for unless they are free agents.. Who cares if he wouldn't want to play for Belichick. Does that automatically make him a loser, no. You can let it upset you, stress you, and keep you up at night all you want, I don't see the big deal.

Collins may have a point here BlackLight : 1/9/2018 9:49 pm : link It may not be as simple as guys "not wanting to be yelled at." There's a way to be a hardass coach, and there's a way not to be one. At least post-2006, Coughlin appeared to have figured it out. He would climb up guy's asses when they weren't doing their job, but he would never not treat them like men.



If Saban can't relate to grown millionaires other than to treat them like college kids, he's going to have a problem. Not just here, but pretty much anywhere. And if you think that's the players' fault, ask yourself how much you'd like a boss who treated you that way?

Well, I guess he has a right to speak his mind 8 Ball : 1/10/2018 12:25 am : link about Saban’s process if in retrospect he feels it was too strict, but man is it super douchy to say that on the day that Saban is getting his team ready to play for yet another natty, and Landon would later be standing on the sidelines probably wearing his own championship ring.



Could be the mommy thing with him as well, since his mom was furious that he chose Bama over LSU. His mom is probably constantly telling him that he made a mistake.



He’ll come around... trueblueinpw : 1/10/2018 12:38 am : link LC needs take a few months off from the media. My guess is that LC doesn’t need a coach to push him because he’s already pushing himself. And that’s fine for LC. But other guys need to be pushed and the right coach will teach this to Collins and then teach him how to push his teammates. Reese was a weasel and McAd’oh just didn’t have any experience and was too arrogant to get any help. They’re gone but the new guys are going to get LC and the rest of this team going in the right direction. LC should be a terrific player for the Giants. Like a bunch of other guys on this team he just needs a good coach.

this guy really needs to shut up, tune out and get off the grid for Victor in CT : 1/10/2018 8:29 am : link a while. And study the old saying:



"tis better to keep one's mouth shut and appear the fool than to open it and remove all doubt."



What an idiot.



Wonder how Collins' experience under Saban EmpireWF : 1/10/2018 8:38 am : link is part of his feelings towards Bellichick.

I'd be interested.. FatMan in Charlotte : 1/10/2018 8:38 am : link to understand the complete context.



Belicheck does have some criticisms from former players of his about his style and handling of the team. For the most part, players understand that you take that winning and the pains that come with it you withstand because of the winning, but if you aren't one of Bill's guys (just like if you weren't one of Parcells' guys), it can be really difficult.



I think the difference with the Pats is that they really haven't had any down years, so there's no time for issues to fester or rise to the top. Losing will bring that out.



But it still isn't a really good thing for Collins to comment on, especially coming off the year we had and the shitshow he was a part of.



Really starting to dislike the NFL on the whole BlueHurricane : 1/10/2018 9:03 am : link And I despise this current team. Very hard to have the passion I used to have for it. Spoiled, entitled babies make up this team.



"I don't want to play for the most successful coach in the history of the game"



Does this guy have a clue what he sounds like?



How long until pitchers and catchers.

BFD, section125 : 1/10/2018 9:09 am : link so the guy doesn't like playing for a ball buster coach - meaning a caustic SOB. Nobody liked playing for Lombardi either. If they win, the players will tolerate it. Some players didn't like playing for Parcells either. How many hated playing for Coughlin? Best RB in Giants history quit because of Coughlin (and turned out to be a jerk anyway.)

It works when you win. Causes severe problems when you don't.



However, player friendly coaches rarely work as we all know - or they don't last long. Fine line being tough enough to extract that last ounce of ability without alienating the player Parcells was good at that, and I suspect BB is also.



Next time the Giants play the Pats CT Charlie : 1/10/2018 7:33 pm : link Collins should expect to see some aggressive pick plays and downfield blocks. Ernie Adams has already filed the quote.

I still can't understand the stupidity of this comment from Collins Go Terps : 1/10/2018 8:08 pm : link If you wouldn't want to play for, possibly, the greatest coach in the history of the sport and as a result compete for championships every year, what does that say about you as a competitor? Collins is a really good player but fuck this is getting old with this team.



I hope this is a question in the Giants' interview process. What will each candidate do to ensure that the players approach the game with a professional attitude? What will they do to make sure that each aspect of the game (practice, health, study, the games, and everything in between) is treated by each player with professionalism?



I'm pretty sure it's Rich Seubert who said that this is a job: if you want to have fun go be a clown.



Go be a fucking clown.