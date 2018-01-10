FWIW: P. King says Patricia favors the NYG over DET Defenderdawg : 7:10 am

- ( “. In Detroit, I hear Pats defensive coordinator Matt Patricia is the choice over Houston’s defensive boss, Mike Vrabel—but Patricia favors the Giants. If the Giants give the nod to Patricia, Detroit could be Vrabel’s job. … New Chicago coach Matt Nagy got hot at the end of the season, and Colts GM Chris Ballard—the former Chiefs director of player personnel who knew Nagy well—also was smitten with him. … Indy would seem a good fit for Pats offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels. … Players love Carolina defensive coordinator Steve Wilks, who interviewed with the Giants on Tuesday, and he could be the calming guy to fix a divided and mercenary New York team. Plus, he wouldn’t balk at GM Dave Gettleman picking the team’s long-term quarterback. … Arizona is wide open. Vikings offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur could be in play there, or with the Giants...” Link - ( New Window

Not so sure about a Pats D coord gmenatlarge : 8:43 am : link does anybody think that D playing well is due to Matt P. and not due to Belichik...I sure don't.

We’ll see Powerclean765 : 8:51 am : link if the Giants feel the same, or this was just DG trying to pick the brain of the Pats again, like he did Wendell.

I want defense... Chris684 : 8:55 am : link I’d much rather Wilks or Patricia than Shurmur or McDaniels.





All of these names are risky, to be honest. All we know is that they have been solid coordinators. Some have been head coaches - with poor records. In comment 13781096 Victor in CT said:All of these names are risky, to be honest. All we know is that they have been solid coordinators. Some have been head coaches - with poor records.

Using the same logic being used with Wilks, Bill in UT : 9:09 am : link which I don't disagree with, if Patricia is the guy, why hasn't an offer been made by now, particularly after interviewing Wilks and satisfying the RR?

Read Pat Leonard's article. They can't make an (official) offer until the coach is out of the playoffs. In comment 13781135 Bill in UT said:Read Pat Leonard's article. They can't make an (official) offer until the coach is out of the playoffs.

I would be good w Patricia GiantTuff1 : 9:17 am : link young, creative, analytical. Makes chicken salad out of chicken shit. He has a BB like engineering mind in keeping the machine going, and think he could develop a hard nosed culture.



The goodell shirt thing is a deterrent for some but to me it shows he is sticking up for his guys and isn’t afraid to be himself. We had a guy like that named Parcells. To me, I bet that brought him closer to the locker room and people in the Pats organization as he wasn’t affraid to express what others thought but nobody wanted to say. That’s a positive to me even if you could argue it was in poor taste — to who? Corporate America? We would all high five Gilbride if he wore that shirt if he NFL came after the Giants. Thats being real not like phony McAdoo trying to pretend to be Pat Riley mafiosa version.



I like it Giants... If it’s not BB himself I like one of the NE guys and the more I think about it the closer Patricia seems to BB than McDaniels or any one else for that matter.



I hope the Pats lose Sunday.

Thanks, yeah, just read it. But there could still be an unofficial understanding as he also mentioned, that would probably leak. In comment 13781144 giants#1 said:Thanks, yeah, just read it. But there could still be an unofficial understanding as he also mentioned, that would probably leak.

RE: I want defense... BigBlueinChicago : 9:23 am : link

Quote: I’d much rather Wilks or Patricia than Shurmur or McDaniels.





I want a guy who will be a good overall head coach regardless of their forte. In comment 13781105 Chris684 said:I want a guy who will be a good overall head coach regardless of their forte.

Just for clarification, MOOPS : 9:26 am : link everyone that interviewed with us, we allowed them to leave at the conclusion of the interview. Not just Wilks, right?

No, the rest are being held in Beez's dungeon basement. In comment 13781171 MOOPS said:No, the rest are being held in Beez'sbasement.

Well, yes. But Shurmur, Patricia, and McDaniels still have games to coach. Wilks did not. In comment 13781171 MOOPS said:Well, yes. But Shurmur, Patricia, and McDaniels still have games to coach. Wilks did not.

NYDN Leonard - Patricia Next Coach DeepBlueJint : 9:49 am : link So he says

anyone with a 3rd grade understanding of the NFL could speculate that Patricia favors the NYG over DET.



Um, yeah, except that's not what is says. Is says he's reporting what he heard, which is not the same as speculating.







PLus, with the GM situation in Detroit it was widely believed MP was an almost lock there and would want to go there. So, not as obvious that he would want to choose NY over DET.



I love the Giants and have for over 45 years (yikes) but some of you need to realize that this team and organization is the beacon for all. We have won two SB's since the 2000's began but we missed the playoffs:



2001, 2003, 2004, 2009, 2010, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2017.. Ummm, we have missed the playoffs 10 times. If you count the Interim Coach this will be our 4th HC in the last 3 years..



We have a locker room accused of quitting and being filled with malcontents. We have a superstar who is also a headache, an aging QB on the decline but with the love of the fans now because of the jackass previous HC, we have no Oline, over paid DE's, no LB'ers, 2 WR's (and 1 is still hit or miss), nothing really to hang your hat on at RB yet).... Please, tell me why it is obvious that someone would want this job over others...



Because you can tear it down and build it in your image as your own. You have a solid talent finder in DG, and an Owner that will do his best to stay out of the football side of the business. In comment 13781086 jvm52106 said:Because you can tear it down and build it in your image as your own. You have a solid talent finder in DG, and an Owner that will do his best to stay out of the football side of the business.

NYDN Leonard Furthermore ... DeepBlueJint : 9:58 am : link They are negotiating the contract Ts and Cs presently.

Quote: They are negotiating the contract Ts and Cs presently.



T's and C's can you say this in English please? In comment 13781242 DeepBlueJint said:T's and C's can you say this in English please?

OK so Patricia BigBlueDownTheShore : 10:13 am : link is getting a contract ready and prepared. Crossing the T's and dotting the I's

You realize they aren't allowed to do that? Maybe its a wink wink handshake deal, but they can't sign him or even verbally agree until Pats season is over. In comment 13781242 DeepBlueJint said:You realize they aren't allowed to do that? Maybe its a wink wink handshake deal, but they can't sign him or even verbally agree until Pats season is over.

They can certainly get a contract in place, that just needs to be signed. In comment 13781281 TyreeHelmet said:They can certainly get a contract in place, that just needs to be signed.

NYG has a rich history, cornerstone franchise with championship expectations. Aging QB who is making a ton of money, superstar WR going into last year of deal who is volital, bad OL, divided defense and a team with no leadership.



I would say the ownership might be better in NYG.



Detroit might be the better spot. Just sayin.



Way too much thought process figuring out which situation is better. Unless a franchise has a ridiculously attractive appeal to a HC, more often than not we're just splitting hairs. You're sitting here balancing the WRs on both Det and NYG...splitting hairs is being kind. This is the NYG franchise. IF a HC doesn't hate this area he's going to want to come to the Giants. Det will lose this battle more often than not and "the young MLB" on Detroit won't be a factor at all here. Det isn't a bad situation, it's just not the NY Giants. And you are discounting this roster. Many people are. This team can win next season. In comment 13781050 Rjanyg said:Way too much thought process figuring out which situation is better. Unless a franchise has a ridiculously attractive appeal to a HC, more often than not we're just splitting hairs. You're sitting here balancing the WRs on both Det and NYG...splitting hairs is being kind. This is the NYG franchise. IF a HC doesn't hate this area he's going to want to come to the Giants. Det will lose this battle more often than not and "the young MLB" on Detroit won't be a factor at all here. Det isn't a bad situation, it's just not the NY Giants. And you are discounting this roster. Many people are. This team can win next season.

BB could of sold Patricia and McDaniels Simms11 : 10:41 am : link to the Giants as well and of course his opinion will be well-considered by Giants brass. Who cares what the guy looks like, as long as he can control and manage the team.

Huh? Is this you saying this? Cuz I've read Leonard's article several times and NOWHERE int here does he report anything about a contract being done or even worked on. In comment 13781242 DeepBlueJint said:Huh? Is this you saying this? Cuz I've read Leonard's article several times and NOWHERE int here does he report anything about a contract being done or even worked on.

Seems assumption based Peppers : 10:47 am : link He’s from upstate NY. So it’s an easy connection.



Patricia is a lot like Belichick, he keeps his cards close to his chest.





People speculating about Wilks being out because he went to AZ AnnapolisMike : 11:02 am : link is silly. A HC is not a free agent player. I see no problem in letting the process play out. The fit needs to be right for both the team and potential HC. The Giants HC position the best position available regardless of the situation with the roster. It's a good franchise in the top market in the US. The dominos will start to fall as soon as the Giants hire someone.

There are several good explanations in the pinned Wilks thread. In comment 13781085 ryanmkeane said:There are several good explanations in the pinned Wilks thread.

Knowing your track record, it's over then. In comment 13781419 Slade said:Knowing your track record, it's over then.

Hope you are right In comment 13781419 Slade said:Hope you are right

Okay Slade, tell us who you got as the new HC of

the New York Football Giants? In comment 13781419 Slade said:Okay Slade, tell us who you got as the new HC ofthe New York Football Giants?

If Peter King says Carson53 : 11:58 am : link Patricia, it's probably McDaniels, that's all I got.

I am not enthused over Patricia myself.

I've been saying from the beginning... Slade : 12:04 pm : link Belichick is indeed in play.

Go away. In comment 13781492 Slade said:Go away.

Belichick takes over and brings Patricia over as Assistant Head Coach!



Dream team!



Ohh fuck off Slade In comment 13781492 Slade said:Belichick takes over and brings Patricia over as Assistant Head Coach!Dream team!Ohh fuck off Slade

I flipping love asshatery.....but at what point do we mute this guy?! In comment 13781492 Slade said:I flipping love asshatery.....but at what point do we mute this guy?!

RE: RE: If you look at the rosters as is, Detroit is in a better jvm52106 : 12:20 pm : link



Way too much thought process figuring out which situation is better. Unless a franchise has a ridiculously attractive appeal to a HC, more often than not we're just splitting hairs. You're sitting here balancing the WRs on both Det and NYG...splitting hairs is being kind. This is the NYG franchise. IF a HC doesn't hate this area he's going to want to come to the Giants. Det will lose this battle more often than not and "the young MLB" on Detroit won't be a factor at all here. Det isn't a bad situation, it's just not the NY Giants. And you are discounting this roster. Many people are. This team can win next season. [/quote]



I am discounting this roster because it is poorly put together..

PLus, with the GM situation in Detroit it was widely believed MP was an almost lock there and would want to go there. So, not as obvious that he would want to choose NY over DET.



I love the Giants and have for over 45 years (yikes) but some of you need to realize that this team and organization is the beacon for all. We have won two SB's since the 2000's began but we missed the playoffs:



2001, 2003, 2004, 2009, 2010, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2017.. Ummm, we have missed the playoffs 10 times. If you count the Interim Coach this will be our 4th HC in the last 3 years..



We have a locker room accused of quitting and being filled with malcontents. We have a superstar who is also a headache, an aging QB on the decline but with the love of the fans now because of the jackass previous HC, we have no Oline, over paid DE's, no LB'ers, 2 WR's (and 1 is still hit or miss), nothing really to hang your hat on at RB yet).... Please, tell me why it is obvious that someone would want this job over others...



Matthew Stafford 0-3 in playoffs. Detroit has zero SB rings. If you’re looking at history-come on man. They haven’t won a damn PO game since 1991. 1991!!! In comment 13781086 jvm52106 said:Matthew Stafford 0-3 in playoffs. Detroit has zero SB rings. If you’re looking at history-come on man. They haven’t won a damn PO game since 1991. 1991!!!

It's too bad he can't draft Darnold since he is going back to USC.



Thanks asshole, just spit my soda all over my keyboard. In comment 13781536 Jay on the Island said:Thanks asshole, just spit my soda all over my keyboard.

I don’t understand how anyone thinks the Giants will pick someone with Ivan15 : 12:51 pm : link No HC experience. Should the Giants repeat their last mistake?



Pick must be McDaniels (not my choice) or Shurmur. Neither was successful HC but both probably learned a lot. Whoever wows should get the job.

No problem with Patricia. He is TMS : 1:40 pm : link super smart and has coached on both side of the ball. Reminds me of Dough Marrone who I liked a lot. Except Marrone is an offensive guy. Rather have a defensive guy as HC myself. This guy is so smart he has learned at every level along the way. Love this choice if it happens. DG is a lot like Patricia himself. Smart and tough guys who love FB and can identify FB players not athletic prima donnas looking for a paycheck. That kind of personnel selection would have had ELI up with Brady now Imo.