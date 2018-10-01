Mike Lombardi: Patricia to Lions/ NYG want offensive coach Defenderdawg : 1/10/2018 12:52 pm Dave Birkett (@davebirkett)

Mike Lombardi on The Ringer podcast on Matt Patricia: "I was told Sunday night that Matt had the job" in Detroit ... "Matt will be the head coach of the Lions unless barring some unforeseen thing"



No mention of Patricia by name with the Giants there. He said Giants want an offensive coach and "I know who they would like to get, I'm not sure they can



“Michael Lombardi is an American football executive and media analyst. Until 2016, he was an assistant to the coaching staff of the New England Patriots and is a former analyst for the NFL Network and sportswriter at NFL.com.”

LOL yankeeslover : 1/10/2018 12:55 pm can this month end already...wow

Payton bigblue12 : 1/10/2018 12:58 pm That was my guess too

If the "they want offensive coach" is true The_Boss : 1/10/2018 1:00 pm It goes against a lot of what Gettleman said 2 weeks ago and it knocks out Wilks. If it's not McDaniels, and assuming the RB coach isn't viable, where are they going?

LOL ZogZerg : 1/10/2018 1:01 pm It seems like the lips aren't as loose with DG....

Lombardi is a must listen Go Terps : 1/10/2018 1:01 pm He was way ahead of everyone on McAdoo not being up to the job.

Still don't see Patricia as a Mara GFAN52 : 1/10/2018 1:02 pm selection, so Detroit makes sense. As far as the Giants preference for an offensive coach, guess it comes down to Shurmur or McDaniels I suppose.

It goes against a lot of what Gettleman said 2 weeks ago and it knocks out Wilks. If it's not McDaniels, and assuming the RB coach isn't viable, where are they going?



Shurmur?

he's talking about McDaniels. We interviewed the guy, why wouldn't we be able to get him.



Wasn't it being reported that McDaniels wants the colts job?

he's talking about McDaniels. We interviewed the guy, why wouldn't we be able to get him.



McDaniels prefers the Colts?!? If he's confident Luck is 100% (or close), then I can't blame him otherwise I have no idea why that org would be attractive (though he does know Brissett obviously).

McDaniels is who I think he's talking about



Why wouldn't they "be able" to get McDaniels?



Sounded more like a Saban, Andy Reid, Sean Payton, or even Belichick (though he's not really an offensive coach) type comment.

definitely will take Lombardi's word over Leonard's. Victor in CT : 1/10/2018 1:11 pm Someone in another thread said something to the effect that the Giants have finally learned to keep things in house and nobody really knows.

Sean Payton DCPollaro : 1/10/2018 1:12 pm was on the hitdog list...

Lions wanting Patricia Peppers : 1/10/2018 1:16 pm Isn't anything new. Does he want them just as bad is the question now.



We've interviewed 3 Offensive guys and 3 Defensive guys.

Nothing leads us to believe its one over the other.



OK, so here we go again! Simms11 : 1/10/2018 1:18 pm Anyway, I still think it's, in priority:

McDaniels as 1

Patricia as 1A

Shurmer as 2

and Wilks as 3

I wouldn't take anything ryanmkeane : 1/10/2018 1:18 pm Lombardi says at much face value. Especially on those podcasts, he says a ton of things without really saying anything.

RE: I wouldn't take anything Peppers : 1/10/2018 1:22 pm

Lombardi says at much face value. Especially on those podcasts, he says a ton of things without really saying anything.



That's all anyone is doing right now. Bunch of wild guesses to sound right.



Only people who know anything are 4 men. Tisch, Mara, DG, and Abrams.





That's all anyone is doing right now. Bunch of wild guesses to sound right. Only people who know anything are 4 men. Tisch, Mara, DG, and Abrams.

I'm going to throw a name out there. compton : 1/10/2018 1:25 pm Jim Caldwell. He is available and has a better resume than all of the potential candidates being discussed.

This podcast BeckShepEli : 1/10/2018 1:26 pm Was taped yesterday before all the news of Patricia broke out today

RE: I'm going to throw a name out there. Victor in CT : 1/10/2018 1:30 pm

Jim Caldwell. He is available and has a better resume than all of the potential candidates being discussed.



Too nice a guy. This team needs a discipinarian.

PJ crick n NC : 1/10/2018 1:33 pm Obviously, I'm just throwing my opinion out there by how I read it. I also didn't know until I read on this thread that hitdog named Sean Payton as an interest of the Giants. That would definitely fit what you are describing.

Who would Lombardi be hearing from? Dan in the Springs : 1/10/2018 1:34 pm Agents possibly. More likely beat reporters. I seriously doubt he's hearing it from the NYG hiring committee of DG, Mara or Tisch.



Anyway, lots of speculation still. If what he's saying is true though and we want an offensive guy, you'd imagine the top candidates would be McDaniels and Shurmur.



I'm wondering if the Giants F.O. is interested in Patricia and are the source of leaks today signaling interest in him. Can't wait to find out.

If NE loses this weekend... GFAN52 : 1/10/2018 1:36 pm I guess all the coaching slots will be settled rather quickly then.

RE: I'm going to throw a name out there. arcarsenal : 1/10/2018 1:41 pm

Jim Caldwell. He is available and has a better resume than all of the potential candidates being discussed.



Not a Caldwell fan. I'd pass on him.

Totally uninformed guess... magnum4413 : 1/10/2018 1:42 pm is they end up with Shurmur. I can't back that up though.

McD wants Indy and Luck JonC : 1/10/2018 1:43 pm Perhaps Giants prefer him over Patricia and are trying to move the pile.

You all are missing the the bigger picture map7711 : 1/10/2018 1:44 pm Slade said BB is in the works.



End of discussion. Lol.



Caldwell... FatMan in Charlotte : 1/10/2018 1:46 pm probably did his best work at Wake Forest, but he's inherited above average teams with above average QB's and has had mediocre results.



His greater value, IMO, would be as OC.

he's talking about McDaniels. We interviewed the guy, why wouldn't we be able to get him.



My assumption there would be maybe he wants Indy with Luck and more control and say in players than what the Giants would give? Again, that is an assumption on both it being McDaniels and what McDaniels might want.

I can think of an offensive minded bluepepper : 1/10/2018 1:51 pm coach with strong ties to the Giants who is currently working for another organization so they might not be able to get him. Much more recent ties than Sean Payton.

coach with strong ties to the Giants who is currently working for another organization so they might not be able to get him. Much more recent ties than Sean Payton.



So TC or Jason Garrett?

What I'm saying..



My assumption there would be maybe he wants Indy with Luck and more control and say in players than what the Giants would give? Again, that is an assumption on both it being McDaniels and what McDaniels might want. is that the Giants interviewed McDaniels and he hasn't taken another job yet, so saying they can't get him sounds like it is for a different reason:

One guy to keep an eye on Modus Operandi : 1/10/2018 1:55 pm Is the Cardinals WR coach, Darryl Drake.



I suspect the guy Lombardi is referring to as possibly unattainable is Defilippo.

John Fassel could be had and he's a special teams coach. BLUATHRT : 1/10/2018 2:02 pm He's not the guy.

RE: One guy to keep an eye on robbieballs2003 : 1/10/2018 2:03 pm

Is the Cardinals WR coach, Darryl Drake.



I suspect the guy Lombardi is referring to as possibly unattainable is Defilippo.



Why would DeFilippo be unattainable?

Didn't the Eagles Modus Operandi : 1/10/2018 2:04 pm Already deny permission for him to be interviewed by another team? I thought I'd read that soemwhere.

I don't know... Chris in Philly : 1/10/2018 2:06 pm why you guys are guessing. If uou listen he comes out and says that he thinks they want McDaniels and that he doesn't think they can get him because of the org structure...

Yes, DeFilippo robbieballs2003 : 1/10/2018 2:11 pm is a FA. We don't need permission. Even if we did we never even asked permission to interview him.

Have to hope Tennesee beats the Patriots on the road blueblood : 1/10/2018 2:26 pm LOL !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! yeah right

why you guys are guessing. If uou listen he comes out and says that he thinks they want McDaniels and that he doesn't think they can get him because of the org structure...



There's something to listen to? Is it because McDaniels wants to be coach and GM?

FWIW: Shula's age GFAN52 : 1/10/2018 2:33 pm



"Wednesday afternoon, a source confirmed to me that there had been a "big change" in the Giants' thinking and that Patricia could get the job."

BigBlueView.Com "Wednesday afternoon, a source confirmed to me that there had been a "big change" in the Giants' thinking and that Patricia could get the job."

RE: FWIW: above GFAN52 : 1/10/2018 2:35 pm Forgot the Shula's Age part :)

Mike Lombardi continues to be useless. Mr. Bungle : 1/10/2018 2:52 pm If the Giants want an offensive coach, why have they interviewed defensive coordinators?

I like Lombardi, and find his insights Section331 : 1/10/2018 2:59 pm invaluable, BUT he has repeatedly shown a fundamental lack of awareness about how the Giants operate. Any time he has talked about the Giants GM and HC jobs, he goes on about how the Giants are a traditional organization (which I agree with) that hires the GM and then lets the GM hire the HC (which I disagree with).



The GM certainly has a large voice in the room when it comes to hiring the HC, but the call is ultimately Mara and Tisch. This is fairly common knowledge, and for ML to regularly misrepresent it is odd. This is my long way of saying that I don't think he is plugged into the Giants at all.

RE: If DeFilippo's contract is up chopperhatch : 1/10/2018 3:10 pm

he would be a great candidate for either QB coach and possibly OC.





I could definitely get on board with Patricia at HC and DeFilippo as OC.



The thing about Patricia that I like is that because he is so stats and mathematics driven I think he would hire very good people to do their jobs. It's the one thing that can make me overlook his coaching inexperience.

Maybe they want BigBlueDownTheShore : 1/10/2018 3:10 pm

Look Peppers : 1/10/2018 3:11 pm : link Its basically down to 4 people. I think its safe to say you can scratch off Spags and Studesville.



Leaves the NE guys, Wilks, and Shurmur. 2 offensive 2 defensive.



Lombardi has a 50/50 shot at being right about the offensive coach. Its a safe bet for him.



But pull yourself from the rumors/bull shit for a minute.. Do you really think Mara, Tisch, DG, or Abrams are telling anyone who or what they really want? Why and how would that even get out?



Its honestly common sense here. He's bullshitting like the rest of these guys.





RE: Sean Payton est1986 : 1/10/2018 4:29 pm : link

Quote: was on the hitdog list...



Who else was on his "list"? If you don't mind me asking. In comment 13781626 DCPollaro said:Who else was on his "list"? If you don't mind me asking.