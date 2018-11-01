Art Stapleton Update after 1st Round interviews

|
|Quote:
| It's hard to sell me (as a fan) that a guy with no experience like Wilks, is any more likely to be "McAdoo Jr." with no HC experience but a clean resume, than guys like McDaniels or Shurmer who bring with them HC experience that is basically a mirror image of what McAdoo did here in just under 2 years.
|Quote:
|"made the biggest leap"
|Quote:
|"made the biggest leap"
|Quote:
|worries me are Mara's instincts. He comes across as a really smart guy and he seems sincere. But I still can't get around the fact that when push came to shove, in his determination last year, Reese and Ross weren't the problem but Coughlin was. Now a lot of fans felt the same way, but he's supposed to know better, in fact, better than anyone.
|Quote:
| In comment 13782720 Andy in Boston said:
Quote:
"made the biggest leap"
Means he probably helped himself the most from his interview in terms of bumping himself up the rankings.
|Quote:
| and turning Case Keenum into a "player", then why didnt he do that in Cleveland?
You can say Cleveland all you want, at the end of the day it is what it is.
|Quote:
|In reality, Reese hung Coughlin out to dry Coughlin's last year by not spending money and have a boat load to use the following year
|Quote:
| All good points. I just worry about his instincts. Not impressed so far. He sounds and looks good, but the Giants have botched the major decisions (to date) under his ownership. Got to call it like I see it.
Perhaps Coughlin should have gone (and I personally also felt it was time), but many of us felt the transition was half-assed at the time. They dumped Coughlin but kept virtually his entire coaching staff. The Eagles pressured Mara into hiring McAdoo (he even admitted that) and McAdoo was clearly the wrong hire. Did Mara force coaches on McAdoo too? (I would suspect yes and there have been whispers of interference with respect to Tom Quinn staying longer than he should). Ross had been here far too long. He had a horrible track record before coming to the Giants and did nothing to change that after he came here (I was also told recently by someone with good contacts in scouting circles that Ross had a reputation for being lazy).
As long as I've been a Giants fan, there was only one other time when so many critical decisions the franchise had to make at the same time came to a head - GM, coach, QB - and that was back in the 1970s when George Young was hired. IMO, this is the most critical time this franchise has faced in 40 years.
|Quote:
| All good points. I just worry about his instincts. Not impressed so far. He sounds and looks good, but the Giants have botched the major decisions (to date) under his ownership. Got to call it like I see it.
Perhaps Coughlin should have gone (and I personally also felt it was time), but many of us felt the transition was half-assed at the time. They dumped Coughlin but kept virtually his entire coaching staff. The Eagles pressured Mara into hiring McAdoo (he even admitted that) and McAdoo was clearly the wrong hire. Did Mara force coaches on McAdoo too? (I would suspect yes and there have been whispers of interference with respect to Tom Quinn staying longer than he should). Ross had been here far too long. He had a horrible track record before coming to the Giants and did nothing to change that after he came here (I was also told recently by someone with good contacts in scouting circles that Ross had a reputation for being lazy).
As long as I've been a Giants fan, there was only one other time when so many critical decisions the franchise had to make at the same time came to a head - GM, coach, QB - and that was back in the 1970s when George Young was hired. IMO, this is the most critical time this franchise has faced in 40 years.
|Quote:
|worries me are Mara's instincts. He comes across as a really smart guy and he seems sincere. But I still can't get around the fact that when push came to shove, in his determination last year, Reese and Ross weren't the problem but Coughlin was. Now a lot of fans felt the same way, but he's supposed to know better, in fact, better than anyone.
|Quote:
| Seems like guesswork to me.
There’s 4 guys in the know. Why would any of them leak that kind of information ? Doesn’t make sense to me.
|Quote:
| In comment 13782749 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
All good points. I just worry about his instincts. Not impressed so far. He sounds and looks good, but the Giants have botched the major decisions (to date) under his ownership. Got to call it like I see it.
Perhaps Coughlin should have gone (and I personally also felt it was time), but many of us felt the transition was half-assed at the time. They dumped Coughlin but kept virtually his entire coaching staff. The Eagles pressured Mara into hiring McAdoo (he even admitted that) and McAdoo was clearly the wrong hire. Did Mara force coaches on McAdoo too? (I would suspect yes and there have been whispers of interference with respect to Tom Quinn staying longer than he should). Ross had been here far too long. He had a horrible track record before coming to the Giants and did nothing to change that after he came here (I was also told recently by someone with good contacts in scouting circles that Ross had a reputation for being lazy).
As long as I've been a Giants fan, there was only one other time when so many critical decisions the franchise had to make at the same time came to a head - GM, coach, QB - and that was back in the 1970s when George Young was hired. IMO, this is the most critical time this franchise has faced in 40 years.
This. Mara allowed Reese not only to survive, but to scapegoat Coughlin. Almost 100% of the TC staff and all of the Reese staff was kept in place. Like you, I had no problem with them saying it was time for TC to go, but allowing Reese and EVERYBODY ELSE to survive was ridiculous. Along with the 2013 "Super Bowl clock" fiasco, this is one of the 3 biggest things that have lead to this tipping point in franchise history. The 3rd was the 5 years of barren drafts from 2009-2013.
I've making the same '70s analogy here since mid season.
|Quote:
| complain about a lot of things Reese has done. This isn't one of them:
Quote:
In reality, Reese hung Coughlin out to dry Coughlin's last year by not spending money and have a boat load to use the following year
That's simply not true. The Giants have never been in a significant under-spending situation in a long time. That year we had a lot of money because of expiring contracts and that the NFL significantly bumped the cap up, making more room for everyone - which is why several teams also went on spending sprees, the Jags being a notable one.
|Quote:
|worries me are Mara's instincts. He comes across as a really smart guy and he seems sincere. But I still can't get around the fact that when push came to shove, in his determination last year, Reese and Ross weren't the problem but Coughlin was. Now a lot of fans felt the same way, but he's supposed to know better, in fact, better than anyone.
|Quote:
|worries me are Mara's instincts. He comes across as a really smart guy and he seems sincere. But I still can't get around the fact that when push came to shove, in his determination last year, Reese and Ross weren't the problem but Coughlin was. Now a lot of fans felt the same way, but he's supposed to know better, in fact, better than anyone.
|Quote:
| In comment 13782776 Victor in CT said:
Quote:
In comment 13782749 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
All good points. I just worry about his instincts. Not impressed so far. He sounds and looks good, but the Giants have botched the major decisions (to date) under his ownership. Got to call it like I see it.
Perhaps Coughlin should have gone (and I personally also felt it was time), but many of us felt the transition was half-assed at the time. They dumped Coughlin but kept virtually his entire coaching staff. The Eagles pressured Mara into hiring McAdoo (he even admitted that) and McAdoo was clearly the wrong hire. Did Mara force coaches on McAdoo too? (I would suspect yes and there have been whispers of interference with respect to Tom Quinn staying longer than he should). Ross had been here far too long. He had a horrible track record before coming to the Giants and did nothing to change that after he came here (I was also told recently by someone with good contacts in scouting circles that Ross had a reputation for being lazy).
As long as I've been a Giants fan, there was only one other time when so many critical decisions the franchise had to make at the same time came to a head - GM, coach, QB - and that was back in the 1970s when George Young was hired. IMO, this is the most critical time this franchise has faced in 40 years.
This. Mara allowed Reese not only to survive, but to scapegoat Coughlin. Almost 100% of the TC staff and all of the Reese staff was kept in place. Like you, I had no problem with them saying it was time for TC to go, but allowing Reese and EVERYBODY ELSE to survive was ridiculous. Along with the 2013 "Super Bowl clock" fiasco, this is one of the 3 biggest things that have lead to this tipping point in franchise history. The 3rd was the 5 years of barren drafts from 2009-2013.
I've making the same '70s analogy here since mid season.
Why do we care about the Super Bowl clock? It was put in to be a motivator and it's always looked at as some huge issue. I would be pissed if I wasn't playing the biggest game of the season on my home field.
|Quote:
| In comment 13782776 Victor in CT said:
Quote:
In comment 13782749 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
All good points. I just worry about his instincts. Not impressed so far. He sounds and looks good, but the Giants have botched the major decisions (to date) under his ownership. Got to call it like I see it.
Perhaps Coughlin should have gone (and I personally also felt it was time), but many of us felt the transition was half-assed at the time. They dumped Coughlin but kept virtually his entire coaching staff. The Eagles pressured Mara into hiring McAdoo (he even admitted that) and McAdoo was clearly the wrong hire. Did Mara force coaches on McAdoo too? (I would suspect yes and there have been whispers of interference with respect to Tom Quinn staying longer than he should). Ross had been here far too long. He had a horrible track record before coming to the Giants and did nothing to change that after he came here (I was also told recently by someone with good contacts in scouting circles that Ross had a reputation for being lazy).
As long as I've been a Giants fan, there was only one other time when so many critical decisions the franchise had to make at the same time came to a head - GM, coach, QB - and that was back in the 1970s when George Young was hired. IMO, this is the most critical time this franchise has faced in 40 years.
This. Mara allowed Reese not only to survive, but to scapegoat Coughlin. Almost 100% of the TC staff and all of the Reese staff was kept in place. Like you, I had no problem with them saying it was time for TC to go, but allowing Reese and EVERYBODY ELSE to survive was ridiculous. Along with the 2013 "Super Bowl clock" fiasco, this is one of the 3 biggest things that have lead to this tipping point in franchise history. The 3rd was the 5 years of barren drafts from 2009-2013.
I've making the same '70s analogy here since mid season.
Why do we care about the Super Bowl clock? It was put in to be a motivator and it's always looked at as some huge issue. I would be pissed if I wasn't playing the biggest game of the season on my home field.
|Quote:
|no doubt that McAdoo was his guy. One of the reasons I am okay with Wilks is that he's Gettleman's guy and I trust Gettleman's judgment way more than Mara's. Plus I fear John is making the classic mistake of "hiring the opposite ". McAdoo flopped so we want a guy with a resume very different than his. Makes no sense. The problem with McAdoo was McAdoo. Plenty of guys with short resumes have succeededin this league notably Tomlin and Gruden. John knew that 2 years ago but now is so spooked by the McAdoo failure that he's afraid to hire anyone remotely resembling him.
|Quote:
|speculation that they would, was Scott Linehan OC from Dallas. He's done an amazing job there with Dak and that offense....really good coach. Has been a head coach in the NFL (Rams).
|Quote:
|speculation that they would, was Scott Linehan OC from Dallas. He's done an amazing job there with Dak and that offense....really good coach. Has been a head coach in the NFL (Rams).
|Quote:
| In comment 13782707 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
worries me are Mara's instincts. He comes across as a really smart guy and he seems sincere. But I still can't get around the fact that when push came to shove, in his determination last year, Reese and Ross weren't the problem but Coughlin was. Now a lot of fans felt the same way, but he's supposed to know better, in fact, better than anyone.
I'm sure he does know better than anyone. We don't know what goes on in the war room. Maybe when it came down to contrasting opinions, Reese was proven right more often than Coughlin was.
If you want to complain that Reese and Ross should've been shown the door along with Coughlin, fine, but Coughlin was as much a part of the problem as anyone during the losing stretch. The Giants were playing like a poorly coached team long before McAdoo took the reins and there are only so many times you can fire the coordinators without giving the guy who hired them the heave-ho as well. The thing is, Reese had very little to do with Coughlin's choice in coaches, but you can bet Coughlin had a helluva lot to do with the personnel choices that Reese's name was attached to (Coughlin doesn't camp out at the ten yard line during 40-day at the combine because he likes the attention).
He navigated 10-6 and 9-7 seasons into two Super Bowl wins, but his other nine seasons were characterized by heartbreaking collapses and inexcusable losses. If not for two Tony Romo overthrows, Coughlin would have one playoff victory to show for eleven seasons coaching Big Blue.
|Quote:
| In comment 13782707 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
worries me are Mara's instincts. He comes across as a really smart guy and he seems sincere. But I still can't get around the fact that when push came to shove, in his determination last year, Reese and Ross weren't the problem but Coughlin was. Now a lot of fans felt the same way, but he's supposed to know better, in fact, better than anyone.
I'm sure he does know better than anyone. We don't know what goes on in the war room. Maybe when it came down to contrasting opinions, Reese was proven right more often than Coughlin was.
If you want to complain that Reese and Ross should've been shown the door along with Coughlin, fine, but Coughlin was as much a part of the problem as anyone during the losing stretch. The Giants were playing like a poorly coached team long before McAdoo took the reins and there are only so many times you can fire the coordinators without giving the guy who hired them the heave-ho as well. The thing is, Reese had very little to do with Coughlin's choice in coaches, but you can bet Coughlin had a helluva lot to do with the personnel choices that Reese's name was attached to (Coughlin doesn't camp out at the ten yard line during 40-day at the combine because he likes the attention).
He navigated 10-6 and 9-7 seasons into two Super Bowl wins, but his other nine seasons were characterized by heartbreaking collapses and inexcusable losses. If not for two Tony Romo overthrows, Coughlin would have one playoff victory to show for eleven seasons coaching Big Blue.
|Quote:
|speculation that they would, was Scott Linehan OC from Dallas. He's done an amazing job there with Dak and that offense....really good coach. Has been a head coach in the NFL (Rams).
|Quote:
| In comment 13782805 Milton said:
Quote:
In comment 13782707 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
worries me are Mara's instincts. He comes across as a really smart guy and he seems sincere. But I still can't get around the fact that when push came to shove, in his determination last year, Reese and Ross weren't the problem but Coughlin was. Now a lot of fans felt the same way, but he's supposed to know better, in fact, better than anyone.
I'm sure he does know better than anyone. We don't know what goes on in the war room. Maybe when it came down to contrasting opinions, Reese was proven right more often than Coughlin was.
If you want to complain that Reese and Ross should've been shown the door along with Coughlin, fine, but Coughlin was as much a part of the problem as anyone during the losing stretch. The Giants were playing like a poorly coached team long before McAdoo took the reins and there are only so many times you can fire the coordinators without giving the guy who hired them the heave-ho as well. The thing is, Reese had very little to do with Coughlin's choice in coaches, but you can bet Coughlin had a helluva lot to do with the personnel choices that Reese's name was attached to (Coughlin doesn't camp out at the ten yard line during 40-day at the combine because he likes the attention).
He navigated 10-6 and 9-7 seasons into two Super Bowl wins, but his other nine seasons were characterized by heartbreaking collapses and inexcusable losses. If not for two Tony Romo overthrows, Coughlin would have one playoff victory to show for eleven seasons coaching Big Blue.
yes, Yes and Yes AGAIN to the bold part!
|Quote:
| In comment 13782828 T-Bone said:
Quote:
In comment 13782805 Milton said:
Quote:
In comment 13782707 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
worries me are Mara's instincts. He comes across as a really smart guy and he seems sincere. But I still can't get around the fact that when push came to shove, in his determination last year, Reese and Ross weren't the problem but Coughlin was. Now a lot of fans felt the same way, but he's supposed to know better, in fact, better than anyone.
I'm sure he does know better than anyone. We don't know what goes on in the war room. Maybe when it came down to contrasting opinions, Reese was proven right more often than Coughlin was.
If you want to complain that Reese and Ross should've been shown the door along with Coughlin, fine, but Coughlin was as much a part of the problem as anyone during the losing stretch. The Giants were playing like a poorly coached team long before McAdoo took the reins and there are only so many times you can fire the coordinators without giving the guy who hired them the heave-ho as well. The thing is, Reese had very little to do with Coughlin's choice in coaches, but you can bet Coughlin had a helluva lot to do with the personnel choices that Reese's name was attached to (Coughlin doesn't camp out at the ten yard line during 40-day at the combine because he likes the attention).
He navigated 10-6 and 9-7 seasons into two Super Bowl wins, but his other nine seasons were characterized by heartbreaking collapses and inexcusable losses. If not for two Tony Romo overthrows, Coughlin would have one playoff victory to show for eleven seasons coaching Big Blue.
yes, Yes and Yes AGAIN to the bold part!
I wanted to type something similar, but thought I would get roasted.
In the Prime of Eli's career we won 10 games 4 out of 12 seasons under Coughlin. That's when we had a ton of talent on the roster. It burned out fast at the end.
The whole chicken and the egg thing with Coughlin and Reese has got to stop. They both played equal parts into the disaster. There were reasons Coughlin's head was wanted more then one time before he won the first and second Super Bowl.
Reese got the pass last time, probably because he never had a chance to actually pick his own head coach. He inherited Coughlin, who at the time was on very thin ice.
|Quote:
| All good points. I just worry about his instincts. Not impressed so far. He sounds and looks good, but the Giants have botched the major decisions (to date) under his ownership. Got to call it like I see it.
Perhaps Coughlin should have gone (and I personally also felt it was time), but many of us felt the transition was half-assed at the time. They dumped Coughlin but kept virtually his entire coaching staff. The Eagles pressured Mara into hiring McAdoo (he even admitted that) and McAdoo was clearly the wrong hire. Did Mara force coaches on McAdoo too? (I would suspect yes and there have been whispers of interference with respect to Tom Quinn staying longer than he should). Ross had been here far too long. He had a horrible track record before coming to the Giants and did nothing to change that after he came here (I was also told recently by someone with good contacts in scouting circles that Ross had a reputation for being lazy).
As long as I've been a Giants fan, there was only one other time when so many critical decisions the franchise had to make at the same time came to a head - GM, coach, QB - and that was back in the 1970s when George Young was hired. IMO, this is the most critical time this franchise has faced in 40 years.
|Quote:
| It's hard to sell me (as a fan) that a guy with no experience like Wilks, is any more likely to be "McAdoo Jr." with no HC experience but a clean resume, than guys like McDaniels or Shurmer who bring with them HC experience that is basically a mirror image of what McAdoo did here in just under 2 years.
|Quote:
|worries me are Mara's instincts. He comes across as a really smart guy and he seems sincere. But I still can't get around the fact that when push came to shove, in his determination last year, Reese and Ross weren't the problem but Coughlin was. Now a lot of fans felt the same way, but he's supposed to know better, in fact, better than anyone.
|Quote:
|He helped bring his organization another two championships.
|Quote:
| In comment 13782852 T-Bone said:
Quote:
He helped bring his organization another two championships.
Yes but my feel is that he put the blame on Coughlin, even before 2015, he hid behind him and then Macadoo was Resses pick to try and make knowing how he was going to attack FA with money in his pocket. He was looking for all the credit for the bounce back to prove he could get them right back in the playoffs. Then after his pick in Macadoo was failing he went all in on its Elis fault hoping to buy himself more time.
Mara should have fired everyone when Coughlin went. He somehow fell for Resse more then Coughlin.
Resse got the job thinking Tom was on his last leg and he could go get a coach after 2007. dont feel they were ever o the same page
|Quote:
| In comment 13782707 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
worries me are Mara's instincts. He comes across as a really smart guy and he seems sincere. But I still can't get around the fact that when push came to shove, in his determination last year, Reese and Ross weren't the problem but Coughlin was. Now a lot of fans felt the same way, but he's supposed to know better, in fact, better than anyone.
Mara's judgement came into question for me when he chose to tell the press that Jerrell Jernigan could play and implied they waited too long to put him on the field. Sample size was embarrasingly small to be saying that with such conviction.
Certainly an indictment of TC not allowing Reese/Ross's 'young ascending' players to grow. Barf.
|Quote:
| In comment 13782759 FatMan in Charlotte said:
Quote:
complain about a lot of things Reese has done. This isn't one of them:
Quote:
In reality, Reese hung Coughlin out to dry Coughlin's last year by not spending money and have a boat load to use the following year
That's simply not true. The Giants have never been in a significant under-spending situation in a long time. That year we had a lot of money because of expiring contracts and that the NFL significantly bumped the cap up, making more room for everyone - which is why several teams also went on spending sprees, the Jags being a notable one.
Thank you Fats. Reese obviously didn't do a stellar job here his last several seasons but no need to make shit up. What's funny is that it's possible that it was because of Coughlin's inability to let go of aging/non-performing players (Snee and Diehl for instance) that weren't playing up to the contracts they'd received as the reason why the team didn't have a lot of cap space. Which, as GM, Reese must also bear some responsibility as I've repeatedly said that I very much believe that very few decisions were made without both the GM and HC being on board with it.
|Quote:
| In comment 13782794 T-Bone said:
Quote:
In comment 13782759 FatMan in Charlotte said:
Quote:
complain about a lot of things Reese has done. This isn't one of them:
Quote:
In reality, Reese hung Coughlin out to dry Coughlin's last year by not spending money and have a boat load to use the following year
That's simply not true. The Giants have never been in a significant under-spending situation in a long time. That year we had a lot of money because of expiring contracts and that the NFL significantly bumped the cap up, making more room for everyone - which is why several teams also went on spending sprees, the Jags being a notable one.
Thank you Fats. Reese obviously didn't do a stellar job here his last several seasons but no need to make shit up. What's funny is that it's possible that it was because of Coughlin's inability to let go of aging/non-performing players (Snee and Diehl for instance) that weren't playing up to the contracts they'd received as the reason why the team didn't have a lot of cap space. Which, as GM, Reese must also bear some responsibility as I've repeatedly said that I very much believe that very few decisions were made without both the GM and HC being on board with it.
Funny? What alternatives did Reese provide: lousy draft picks, barren UDFA signings, reaches, tweenders, dumpster dives, has-beens and never was's. In fact, given how fast this franchise turned into the Hindenberg after changing out one guy, it is an open question as to whether that one guy was the only thing keeping the craft in the air at all.
Reese and his front office people sucked and Jawn and Steve Gump listened to his excuses and followed his pointing finger. Erroneous conclusions, stupid bunch of decisions based on erroneous conclusions and then bad execution on top of it. There's a reason this franchise is in position right behind the Cleveland Browns.
|Quote:
| complain about a lot of things Reese has done. This isn't one of them:
Quote:
In reality, Reese hung Coughlin out to dry Coughlin's last year by not spending money and have a boat load to use the following year
That's simply not true. The Giants have never been in a significant under-spending situation in a long time. That year we had a lot of money because of expiring contracts and that the NFL significantly bumped the cap up, making more room for everyone - which is why several teams also went on spending sprees, the Jags being a notable one.
|Quote:
|In hindsight, it appears Reese simply wasn't up to the task of building a solid football team. Paralysis by no analysis, I suspected for a long time.
|Quote:
|along with Kraft, Rooney and until recently Jones.
|Quote:
|Gimme a break. He had no choice but to play those guys
until they dropped. There were no replacements.
|Quote:
|
Quote:
In hindsight, it appears Reese simply wasn't up to the task of building a solid football team. Paralysis by no analysis, I suspected for a long time.
Reese was a good GM from a cap/contract standpoint, in general from a 1st/2nd round standpoint and from a demeanor standpoint.
His failing ultimately came to bear because he had position groups that were serially inept, either due to ignoring them, like the LB corps, or because his moves failed to address the shortcomings (the OL). Frankly, most GM's have these type of holes, and when they end up causing the team to fail, that's when they are let go.
Reese simply didn't continue to build the team successfully.
|Quote:
|Do you know that after Chris Snee, the only OL the Giants drafted over the next FOUR YEARS was Adam Koets?!! Then in 2009 they finally invest a premium pick and it's Will Beatty. Followed the next 3 drafts by Petrus, McCants, Moseley and Brewer. When they reached for Pugh, Richburg and Flowers out of desperation, they ALL played if they were healthy. JFC, Kevin Booth hung on for years because they had nobody else.
|Quote:
| In comment 13783078 Victor in CT said:
Quote:
Gimme a break. He had no choice but to play those guys
until they dropped. There were no replacements.
You're assuming that Coughlin wasn't in favor of playing them until they dropped. Didn't he have input on personnel? You really think he was banging a drum to have Son in Law replaced?
It was like the argument I used to have with people about Kuhn. Do you really think that, had Coughlin gone to Reese and said "Look, you have got to get me someone better than this guy. He's not cutting it but I have to play him because we have no one better", Reese would have just told him to go pound sand?
|Quote:
|worries me are Mara's instincts. He comes across as a really smart guy and he seems sincere. But I still can't get around the fact that when push came to shove, in his determination last year, Reese and Ross weren't the problem but Coughlin was. Now a lot of fans felt the same way, but he's supposed to know better, in fact, better than anyone.
|Quote:
| In comment 13783078 Victor in CT said:
Quote:
Gimme a break. He had no choice but to play those guys
until they dropped. There were no replacements.
You're assuming that Coughlin wasn't in favor of playing them until they dropped. Didn't he have input on personnel? You really think he was banging a drum to have Son in Law replaced?
It was like the argument I used to have with people about Kuhn. Do you really think that, had Coughlin gone to Reese and said "Look, you have got to get me someone better than this guy. He's not cutting it but I have to play him because we have no one better", Reese would have just told him to go pound sand?
|Quote:
| Yes I do. Gilbride had a recent interview abd said he repeatedly and consistently warned about the OL for years to Reese
In comment 13783116 Greg from LI said:
Quote:
In comment 13783078 Victor in CT said:
Quote:
Gimme a break. He had no choice but to play those guys
until they dropped. There were no replacements.
You're assuming that Coughlin wasn't in favor of playing them until they dropped. Didn't he have input on personnel? You really think he was banging a drum to have Son in Law replaced?
It was like the argument I used to have with people about Kuhn. Do you really think that, had Coughlin gone to Reese and said "Look, you have got to get me someone better than this guy. He's not cutting it but I have to play him because we have no one better", Reese would have just told him to go pound sand?
|Quote:
| Yes I do. Gilbride had a recent interview abd said he repeatedly and consistently warned about the OL for years to Reese
In comment 13783116 Greg from LI said:
Quote:
In comment 13783078 Victor in CT said:
Quote:
Gimme a break. He had no choice but to play those guys
until they dropped. There were no replacements.
You're assuming that Coughlin wasn't in favor of playing them until they dropped. Didn't he have input on personnel? You really think he was banging a drum to have Son in Law replaced?
It was like the argument I used to have with people about Kuhn. Do you really think that, had Coughlin gone to Reese and said "Look, you have got to get me someone better than this guy. He's not cutting it but I have to play him because we have no one better", Reese would have just told him to go pound sand?
|Quote:
| Nicks isn't yet 30
Steve Smith is 32
Manningham is 31
Cruz is 31
Wilson is 26
Heck, Jake Ballard is 30
Kenny Phillips is 31
Terrell Thomas is 33
We didn't have any of those players into their 30's.
|Quote:
| In comment 13783206 FatMan in Charlotte said:
Quote:
Nicks isn't yet 30
Steve Smith is 32
Manningham is 31
Cruz is 31
Wilson is 26
Heck, Jake Ballard is 30
Kenny Phillips is 31
Terrell Thomas is 33
We didn't have any of those players into their 30's.
Injuries are part of the NFL. I get that. They will always happen. What doesn't seem to happen with as much frequency to other teams are sudden career-ending (or career-drastically-degrading in some cases) injuries. Players on other teams get hurt, have surgery, and generally come back and play for a while longer. So many of the best Giants get hurt....and never play again, or limp along for a little while at a much lower level of play.
|Quote:
|injuries while still in college. Terrell Thomas, Steve Smith come to mind. Tuck too. That's why they were able to get them in the 2nd and 3rd rounds.
|Quote:
|injuries while still in college. Terrell Thomas, Steve Smith come to mind. Tuck too. That's why they were able to get them in the 2nd and 3rd rounds.
|Quote:
| Are only making these decisions because they inherited the team. They may be smart, quality, and genuinely good men.
Since when are smat people automatically great businessmen. Great at character assememts. And in Mara's Case that he's been around football all his life means pretty much nothing. He's mad some horrible
Mistakes bin the last few years.
Wellington was a great guy and a great owner but he made some horrible management mistakes too.
I don't know enough about who really is the best choice. My hope is that ownership who rushed to hire Gettleman despite the many posters here who wanted to pretend it was some long process let him pretty much make he choice.
You can't have it both ways. If Gettleman the guy please let hire make the Choice. It's obvious TC was not on the same page as Reese. I know that for a fact from the smart Dodge pick from his old ST Coach who told me TC didn't want him drafted or kept.
Now on the plus side all of the top choices seem to be all legit candidates. That they we so sold on McAdoo makes we hope and pray they are listening hard to their new GM.
|Quote:
| There's no question Coughlin had to go. His last year coaching here was a horror show. I don't ever remember a good team losing a game the way we lost to Dallas opening day. And, there were other games during the year that we gave away. With that as an aside, I can see why they kept Reese at least that year. And, people conveniently forget that the year after Coughlin was fired, the team won 11 games and went to the playoffs. I understand alot of people will ignore that but it happened.
On the other hand, Reese had 1 huge mistake over a period of time and that mistake was never fixed and pretty much killed this season. He never built an OL. He made assumptions that certain players players would step up and they didn't or they got hurt. If the team had a decent OL, not a great one but decent, this team, warts and all, could have gone to the playoffs. If an OL could have gotten a running game going, this team would score and the defense would not have would not have to get back on the field minutes after another 3 and out. The OL is the foundation of the team and without a foundation, everything crumbles. For me, Reese's draft and free agent signings were an indication that he was either unaware of how they were on thin ice or how stubborn he was.
How the hell do they draft Engram plus when there were good OL available in the draft and how do they only bring in Fluker as a free agent? We had a horrible OL and they draft Biz and sign Wheeler as a UFDA and with Fluker, that's supposed to make a difference? And, Reese was not helped by McAdoo who went with Hart as a starter with Fluker and Jones on the bench.
I have been concerned about Reese for a few seasons but I don't think he should have been fired when Coughlin was let go. But, he made assumptions about the OL that warranted his being let go. I'm assuming it was the Eli benching that triggered a midseason firing but he was a goner anyway.
|Quote:
| In comment 13783229 Greg from LI said:
Quote:
In comment 13783206 FatMan in Charlotte said:
Quote:
Nicks isn't yet 30
Steve Smith is 32
Manningham is 31
Cruz is 31
Wilson is 26
Heck, Jake Ballard is 30
Kenny Phillips is 31
Terrell Thomas is 33
We didn't have any of those players into their 30's.
Injuries are part of the NFL. I get that. They will always happen. What doesn't seem to happen with as much frequency to other teams are sudden career-ending (or career-drastically-degrading in some cases) injuries. Players on other teams get hurt, have surgery, and generally come back and play for a while longer. So many of the best Giants get hurt....and never play again, or limp along for a little while at a much lower level of play.
You can even add guys like Chad Jones and David Wilson to this list.
|Quote:
|I thought he was on the list too.
|Quote:
| In comment 13783655 SomeFan said:
Quote:
I thought he was on the list too.
Yes, he was the last interview (on Wednesday).
|Quote:
| There's no question Coughlin had to go. His last year coaching here was a horror show. I don't ever remember a good team losing a game the way we lost to Dallas opening day. And, there were other games during the year that we gave away. With that as an aside, I can see why they kept Reese at least that year. And, people conveniently forget that the year after Coughlin was fired, the team won 11 games and went to the playoffs. I understand alot of people will ignore that but it happened.
On the other hand, Reese had 1 huge mistake over a period of time and that mistake was never fixed and pretty much killed this season. He never built an OL. He made assumptions that certain players players would step up and they didn't or they got hurt. If the team had a decent OL, not a great one but decent, this team, warts and all, could have gone to the playoffs. If an OL could have gotten a running game going, this team would score and the defense would not have would not have to get back on the field minutes after another 3 and out. The OL is the foundation of the team and without a foundation, everything crumbles. For me, Reese's draft and free agent signings were an indication that he was either unaware of how they were on thin ice or how stubborn he was.
How the hell do they draft Engram plus when there were good OL available in the draft and how do they only bring in Fluker as a free agent? We had a horrible OL and they draft Biz and sign Wheeler as a UFDA and with Fluker, that's supposed to make a difference? And, Reese was not helped by McAdoo who went with Hart as a starter with Fluker and Jones on the bench.
I have been concerned about Reese for a few seasons but I don't think he should have been fired when Coughlin was let go. But, he made assumptions about the OL that warranted his being let go. I'm assuming it was the Eli benching that triggered a midseason firing but he was a goner anyway.
|Quote:
| In comment 13783465 Samiam said:
Quote:
There's no question Coughlin had to go. His last year coaching here was a horror show. I don't ever remember a good team losing a game the way we lost to Dallas opening day. And, there were other games during the year that we gave away. With that as an aside, I can see why they kept Reese at least that year. And, people conveniently forget that the year after Coughlin was fired, the team won 11 games and went to the playoffs. I understand alot of people will ignore that but it happened.
On the other hand, Reese had 1 huge mistake over a period of time and that mistake was never fixed and pretty much killed this season. He never built an OL. He made assumptions that certain players players would step up and they didn't or they got hurt. If the team had a decent OL, not a great one but decent, this team, warts and all, could have gone to the playoffs. If an OL could have gotten a running game going, this team would score and the defense would not have would not have to get back on the field minutes after another 3 and out. The OL is the foundation of the team and without a foundation, everything crumbles. For me, Reese's draft and free agent signings were an indication that he was either unaware of how they were on thin ice or how stubborn he was.
How the hell do they draft Engram plus when there were good OL available in the draft and how do they only bring in Fluker as a free agent? We had a horrible OL and they draft Biz and sign Wheeler as a UFDA and with Fluker, that's supposed to make a difference? And, Reese was not helped by McAdoo who went with Hart as a starter with Fluker and Jones on the bench.
I have been concerned about Reese for a few seasons but I don't think he should have been fired when Coughlin was let go. But, he made assumptions about the OL that warranted his being let go. I'm assuming it was the Eli benching that triggered a midseason firing but he was a goner anyway.
You can comfort yourself with those thoughts. They are wrong-headed as events (including a 200 million spend on free agency to rectify the for shit defense Reese put together) have clearly proved. Reese should have got the axe after the 2013 season when three lousy drafts in a row and bungled free agency left the team without a tight end, running back, wideouts or much else.
So yeah, comfort yourself as you sift through the ashes of Reese's Hindenberg. The very fact you think that a team with Preston Parker, Larry Donnell, Daniel Fells, Rashad Jennings, Stevie Brown, Jameel McClain, Cullen Jenkins, Chykie Brown, JD Walton and the rest of luminaries constituted a "good team" shows you really do not know your ass from a two base hit.
|Quote:
| how about staying out of it and letting the GM pick his own coach. You either trust the GM or you don't.
Mara was the one so enamored with hiring McAdoo. Stay out of it this time
|Quote:
| In comment 13783705 HomerJones45 said:
Quote:
In comment 13783465 Samiam said:
Quote:
There's no question Coughlin had to go. His last year coaching here was a horror show. I don't ever remember a good team losing a game the way we lost to Dallas opening day. And, there were other games during the year that we gave away. With that as an aside, I can see why they kept Reese at least that year. And, people conveniently forget that the year after Coughlin was fired, the team won 11 games and went to the playoffs. I understand alot of people will ignore that but it happened.
On the other hand, Reese had 1 huge mistake over a period of time and that mistake was never fixed and pretty much killed this season. He never built an OL. He made assumptions that certain players players would step up and they didn't or they got hurt. If the team had a decent OL, not a great one but decent, this team, warts and all, could have gone to the playoffs. If an OL could have gotten a running game going, this team would score and the defense would not have would not have to get back on the field minutes after another 3 and out. The OL is the foundation of the team and without a foundation, everything crumbles. For me, Reese's draft and free agent signings were an indication that he was either unaware of how they were on thin ice or how stubborn he was.
How the hell do they draft Engram plus when there were good OL available in the draft and how do they only bring in Fluker as a free agent? We had a horrible OL and they draft Biz and sign Wheeler as a UFDA and with Fluker, that's supposed to make a difference? And, Reese was not helped by McAdoo who went with Hart as a starter with Fluker and Jones on the bench.
I have been concerned about Reese for a few seasons but I don't think he should have been fired when Coughlin was let go. But, he made assumptions about the OL that warranted his being let go. I'm assuming it was the Eli benching that triggered a midseason firing but he was a goner anyway.
You can comfort yourself with those thoughts. They are wrong-headed as events (including a 200 million spend on free agency to rectify the for shit defense Reese put together) have clearly proved. Reese should have got the axe after the 2013 season when three lousy drafts in a row and bungled free agency left the team without a tight end, running back, wideouts or much else.
So yeah, comfort yourself as you sift through the ashes of Reese's Hindenberg. The very fact you think that a team with Preston Parker, Larry Donnell, Daniel Fells, Rashad Jennings, Stevie Brown, Jameel McClain, Cullen Jenkins, Chykie Brown, JD Walton and the rest of luminaries constituted a "good team" shows you really do not know your ass from a two base hit.
Why are you upset today? Have a snickers.
|Quote:
|..