Art Stapleton Update after 1st Round interviews BeckShepEli : 1/11/2018 9:56 am

- Shurmur made the biggest leap

- McDaniels just like everyone else no one knows what the Giants are thinking

- Wilks presented himself well but he has a far climb up the mountain with Mara & Tisch to convince them hes not McAdoo Jr



Hopefully the Cards hurry Rflairr : 1/11/2018 10:01 am : link And hire Shurmur

I know Art is well section125 : 1/11/2018 10:03 am : link connected and I think he is a good reporter. But how the heck does he know these details? He must have a little birdie in Giantsville, no?

Without being in the room during these interviews... Chris684 : 1/11/2018 10:06 am : link It's hard to sell me (as a fan) that a guy with no experience like Wilks, is any more likely to be "McAdoo Jr." with no HC experience but a clean resume, than guys like McDaniels or Shurmer who bring with them HC experience that is basically a mirror image of what McAdoo did here in just under 2 years.





what Eric from BBI : Admin : 1/11/2018 10:10 am : : 1/11/2018 10:10 am : link worries me are Mara's instincts. He comes across as a really smart guy and he seems sincere. But I still can't get around the fact that when push came to shove, in his determination last year, Reese and Ross weren't the problem but Coughlin was. Now a lot of fans felt the same way, but he's supposed to know better, in fact, better than anyone.

Quote: It's hard to sell me (as a fan) that a guy with no experience like Wilks, is any more likely to be "McAdoo Jr." with no HC experience but a clean resume, than guys like McDaniels or Shurmer who bring with them HC experience that is basically a mirror image of what McAdoo did here in just under 2 years.





Shurmur's tenor as HC of the Browns is nothing like MacAdoo's or McDaniel's for that matter. He did a respectable job for having absolutely nothing at QB. The only reason he was canned was because the Hasleem's bought the team. In comment 13782697 Chris684 said:Shurmur's tenor as HC of the Browns is nothing like MacAdoo's or McDaniel's for that matter. He did a respectable job for having absolutely nothing at QB. The only reason he was canned was because the Hasleem's bought the team.

Yea but if he's gonna get credit for being a "QB whisperer" Chris684 : 1/11/2018 10:15 am : link and turning Case Keenum into a "player", then why didnt he do that in Cleveland?



You can say Cleveland all you want, at the end of the day it is what it is.

Eric SLIM_ : 1/11/2018 10:16 am : link Agree that he fired the wrong person but there were some valid reasons.



- GM's traditionally survive coaches.

- Probably more due to Abram's but they were in very good cap shape which is a reflection more on GM then coach. (In reality, Reese hung Coughlin out to dry Coughlin's last year by not spending money and have a boat load to use the following year).

- Coughlin's age was against him. Reese's age worked for him.

- Coughlin didn't help by making some game/time management gaff's the first year.



It definitely is Mara's fault the piece meal approach of change.



- McAdoo as OC one year.

- Spags as DC the next.

- McAdoo replaces Coughlin but keeps a lot of assistants including probably having Sullivan forced on him as the OC.



Yeah. I'm not real confident with Mara but I really like Gettleman. He's the big boy in the room and I'm confident that his voice will be greater then Reese's in a HC selection.

Quote: "made the biggest leap"



Means he probably helped himself the most from his interview in terms of bumping himself up the rankings. In comment 13782720 Andy in Boston said:Means he probably helped himself the most from his interview in terms of bumping himself up the rankings.

Quote: "made the biggest leap"



It means he impressed when they weren't expected to be impressed. In comment 13782720 Andy in Boston said:It means he impressed when they weren't expected to be impressed.

Quote: worries me are Mara's instincts. He comes across as a really smart guy and he seems sincere. But I still can't get around the fact that when push came to shove, in his determination last year, Reese and Ross weren't the problem but Coughlin was. Now a lot of fans felt the same way, but he's supposed to know better, in fact, better than anyone.



agreed. I love Mara....but he's made a few costly mistakes that have cost him some credibility. His instincts have been off a bit.



1) He mishandled the Josh Brown situation.

2) To me, he rubber stamped everything Reese has wanted to do the last 4-5 years, which has costed the Giants. Drafting guys like Flowers, all of those 3rd rounders, etc. Not addressing the OL appropriately.

And yes, technically, Reese should have been fired 2 years ago with Coughlin. In comment 13782707 Eric from BBI said:agreed. I love Mara....but he's made a few costly mistakes that have cost him some credibility. His instincts have been off a bit.1) He mishandled the Josh Brown situation.2) To me, he rubber stamped everything Reese has wanted to do the last 4-5 years, which has costed the Giants. Drafting guys like Flowers, all of those 3rd rounders, etc. Not addressing the OL appropriately.And yes, technically, Reese should have been fired 2 years ago with Coughlin.

And honestly Shurmur seems Chris684 : 1/11/2018 10:19 am : link like a very smart, very capable offensive coach.



It was speculated somewhere yesterday that perhaps the Giants view him as a "tweener", somewhere in between a HC and a good coordinator. I would agree with that. There are a lot of those guys around the league.



Jim Schwartz

Todd Haley

Pettine

Norv Turner

Offer it to Shrumer jeff57 : 1/11/2018 10:19 am : link before Arizona does. Just do it.

and oh yeah... Andy in Boston : 1/11/2018 10:20 am : link the whole Eli debacle this year.



And he should have been banging on Reese to bang on McAdoo to get Webb prepared to play earlier in the season.

Wilks jbeintherockies : 1/11/2018 10:21 am : link We all speculate that Gettleman really likes Wilks.



But does Wilks like Gettleman? What does Wilks think about Gettleman the GM? None of us know; but I wonder.





SLIM Eric from BBI : Admin : 1/11/2018 10:23 am : : 1/11/2018 10:23 am : link All good points. I just worry about his instincts. Not impressed so far. He sounds and looks good, but the Giants have botched the major decisions (to date) under his ownership. Got to call it like I see it.



Perhaps Coughlin should have gone (and I personally also felt it was time), but many of us felt the transition was half-assed at the time. They dumped Coughlin but kept virtually his entire coaching staff. The Eagles pressured Mara into hiring McAdoo (he even admitted that) and McAdoo was clearly the wrong hire. Did Mara force coaches on McAdoo too? (I would suspect yes and there have been whispers of interference with respect to Tom Quinn staying longer than he should). Ross had been here far too long. He had a horrible track record before coming to the Giants and did nothing to change that after he came here (I was also told recently by someone with good contacts in scouting circles that Ross had a reputation for being lazy).



As long as I've been a Giants fan, there was only one other time when so many critical decisions the franchise had to make at the same time came to a head - GM, coach, QB - and that was back in the 1970s when George Young was hired. IMO, this is the most critical time this franchise has faced in 40 years.

Quote: and turning Case Keenum into a "player", then why didnt he do that in Cleveland?



You can say Cleveland all you want, at the end of the day it is what it is.



Only good year Nick Foles ever had was with him. Made Donovan McNabb into a super bowl QB. In comment 13782725 Chris684 said:Only good year Nick Foles ever had was with him. Made Donovan McNabb into a super bowl QB.

SLIM Eric from BBI : Admin : 1/11/2018 10:25 am : : 1/11/2018 10:25 am : link and as Andy just pointed out, the Eli debacle. What the hell was that? In a way, the reversal was equally as bad.

i think Les in TO : 1/11/2018 10:26 am : link the debacle of 2017 means Mara is retrenching into a conservative bubble and will pick someone who has previous head coaching experience over a candidate who has only been a coordinator, just like the GM selection.

good article. Art is one of the saner beat guys. No wild Victor in CT : 1/11/2018 10:26 am : link pronouncements, just solid analysis.



Don't want McDaniels. Patricia intriguing to me, but I still worry about BB assistants and what they actually do.



Meh on Shurmur, espceially if he insists on Keenum. He had his Ryan Fitzpatrick big year. Doubt he does it again.



Intrigued by Wilks, especially if true he would bring DeFillipo as OC, but I undertand the fear after the McAdoosh disaster.



HELL NO on Spags. As I said on another thread, if someone suggested SB winning DC Perry Fewell as HC, he would be roasted here and the board would go nuts.

Then why didnt Philly hire him? Chris684 : 1/11/2018 10:26 am : link ..

We can.. FatMan in Charlotte : 1/11/2018 10:27 am : link



Quote: In reality, Reese hung Coughlin out to dry Coughlin's last year by not spending money and have a boat load to use the following year



That's simply not true. The Giants have never been in a significant under-spending situation in a long time. That year we had a lot of money because of expiring contracts and that the NFL significantly bumped the cap up, making more room for everyone - which is why several teams also went on spending sprees, the Jags being a notable one. complain about a lot of things Reese has done. This isn't one of them:That's simply not true. The Giants have never been in a significant under-spending situation in a long time. That year we had a lot of money because of expiring contracts and that the NFL significantly bumped the cap up, making more room for everyone - which is why several teams also went on spending sprees, the Jags being a notable one.

Quote: All good points. I just worry about his instincts. Not impressed so far. He sounds and looks good, but the Giants have botched the major decisions (to date) under his ownership. Got to call it like I see it.



Perhaps Coughlin should have gone (and I personally also felt it was time), but many of us felt the transition was half-assed at the time. They dumped Coughlin but kept virtually his entire coaching staff. The Eagles pressured Mara into hiring McAdoo (he even admitted that) and McAdoo was clearly the wrong hire. Did Mara force coaches on McAdoo too? (I would suspect yes and there have been whispers of interference with respect to Tom Quinn staying longer than he should). Ross had been here far too long. He had a horrible track record before coming to the Giants and did nothing to change that after he came here (I was also told recently by someone with good contacts in scouting circles that Ross had a reputation for being lazy).



As long as I've been a Giants fan, there was only one other time when so many critical decisions the franchise had to make at the same time came to a head - GM, coach, QB - and that was back in the 1970s when George Young was hired. IMO, this is the most critical time this franchise has faced in 40 years.



I agree with you on Mara. This is his real first revamp. The biggest thing we can learn about him is his ability to learn from his mistakes and his ability to be humble. He's going to get killed if he hasn't learned. In comment 13782749 Eric from BBI said:I agree with you on Mara. This is his real first revamp. The biggest thing we can learn about him is his ability to learn from his mistakes and his ability to be humble. He's going to get killed if he hasn't learned.

Eric, what makes the section125 : 1/11/2018 10:33 am : link Giants a stable organization is also their achilles heel. Mara likes to stay with his people too long and is loyal to them. Hindsight is almost always 20/20 and Reese and Ross needed to go after it was clear what a mess the team was after 2013.

I also thought it was time for Coughlin after 2015, but again Reese and Ross along with the coaching staff should have gone with him. Mara/Tisch just don't do wholesale changes, willy nilly. The apple didn't fall far from the tree vis a vie Wellington to John.



I think you are right and this hire has to be Gettleman's - cold hard business decision. Dave my need to convince Mara/Tisch, but that is his job to stay between toe owners and the team/coaches.

Quote: All good points. I just worry about his instincts. Not impressed so far. He sounds and looks good, but the Giants have botched the major decisions (to date) under his ownership. Got to call it like I see it.



Perhaps Coughlin should have gone (and I personally also felt it was time), but many of us felt the transition was half-assed at the time. They dumped Coughlin but kept virtually his entire coaching staff. The Eagles pressured Mara into hiring McAdoo (he even admitted that) and McAdoo was clearly the wrong hire. Did Mara force coaches on McAdoo too? (I would suspect yes and there have been whispers of interference with respect to Tom Quinn staying longer than he should). Ross had been here far too long. He had a horrible track record before coming to the Giants and did nothing to change that after he came here (I was also told recently by someone with good contacts in scouting circles that Ross had a reputation for being lazy).



As long as I've been a Giants fan, there was only one other time when so many critical decisions the franchise had to make at the same time came to a head - GM, coach, QB - and that was back in the 1970s when George Young was hired. IMO, this is the most critical time this franchise has faced in 40 years.



This. Mara allowed Reese not only to survive, but to scapegoat Coughlin. Almost 100% of the TC staff and all of the Reese staff was kept in place. Like you, I had no problem with them saying it was time for TC to go, but allowing Reese and EVERYBODY ELSE to survive was ridiculous. Along with the 2013 "Super Bowl clock" fiasco, this is one of the 3 biggest things that have lead to this tipping point in franchise history. The 3rd was the 5 years of barren drafts from 2009-2013.



I've making the same '70s analogy here since mid season. In comment 13782749 Eric from BBI said:This. Mara allowed Reese not only to survive, but to scapegoat Coughlin. Almost 100% of the TC staff and all of the Reese staff was kept in place. Like you, I had no problem with them saying it was time for TC to go, but allowing Reese and EVERYBODY ELSE to survive was ridiculous. Along with the 2013 "Super Bowl clock" fiasco, this is one of the 3 biggest things that have lead to this tipping point in franchise history. The 3rd was the 5 years of barren drafts from 2009-2013.I've making the same '70s analogy here since mid season.

Quote: worries me are Mara's instincts. He comes across as a really smart guy and he seems sincere. But I still can't get around the fact that when push came to shove, in his determination last year, Reese and Ross weren't the problem but Coughlin was. Now a lot of fans felt the same way, but he's supposed to know better, in fact, better than anyone.



Exactly my sticking point with him. And it's been made more prevalent more recently. Add to it his absence at the office when the Eli/Geno shit went down, and ... I've lost some faith. I think I can get it back, but how often do people in Mara's position have great self-awareness, and a desire to really make tangible adjustments? In comment 13782707 Eric from BBI said:Exactly my sticking point with him. And it's been made more prevalent more recently. Add to it his absence at the office when the Eli/Geno shit went down, and ... I've lost some faith. I think I can get it back, but how often do people in Mara's position have great self-awareness, and a desire to really make tangible adjustments?

Shurmer and Keenum clatterbuck : 1/11/2018 10:39 am : link as a package seems better suited for Arizona than here. We have Manning and the likely prospect of drafting the next franchise quarterback. Keenum may be the real deal but more likely a journeyman whom the football gods have smiled on for a season.

These are the kinds of things idk how anyone knows Peppers : 1/11/2018 10:40 am : link Seems like guesswork to me.



There’s 4 guys in the know. Why would any of them leak that kind of information ? Doesn’t make sense to me.

RE: These are the kinds of things idk how anyone knows section125 : 1/11/2018 10:43 am : link

Quote: Seems like guesswork to me.



There’s 4 guys in the know. Why would any of them leak that kind of information ? Doesn’t make sense to me.



exactly.... In comment 13782784 Peppers said:exactly....

agree with the concerns about Mara bluepepper : 1/11/2018 10:45 am : link no doubt that McAdoo was his guy. One of the reasons I am okay with Wilks is that he's Gettleman's guy and I trust Gettleman's judgment way more than Mara's. Plus I fear John is making the classic mistake of "hiring the opposite ". McAdoo flopped so we want a guy with a resume very different than his. Makes no sense. The problem with McAdoo was McAdoo. Plenty of guys with short resumes have succeededin this league notably Tomlin and Gruden. John knew that 2 years ago but now is so spooked by the McAdoo failure that he's afraid to hire anyone remotely resembling him.

Quote: worries me are Mara's instincts. He comes across as a really smart guy and he seems sincere. But I still can't get around the fact that when push came to shove, in his determination last year, Reese and Ross weren't the problem but Coughlin was. Now a lot of fans felt the same way, but he's supposed to know better, in fact, better than anyone.





Yes!! I've been saying this for months. I really am afraid the problem might be something that can't be changed so we'll have to wait to get lucky. In comment 13782707 Eric from BBI said:Yes!! I've been saying this for months. I really am afraid the problem might be something that can't be changed so we'll have to wait to get lucky.

Quote: worries me are Mara's instincts. He comes across as a really smart guy and he seems sincere. But I still can't get around the fact that when push came to shove, in his determination last year, Reese and Ross weren't the problem but Coughlin was. Now a lot of fans felt the same way, but he's supposed to know better, in fact, better than anyone. I'm sure he does know better than anyone. We don't know what goes on in the war room. Maybe when it came down to contrasting opinions, Reese was proven right more often than Coughlin was.



If you want to complain that Reese and Ross should've been shown the door along with Coughlin, fine, but Coughlin was as much a part of the problem as anyone during the losing stretch. The Giants were playing like a poorly coached team long before McAdoo took the reins and there are only so many times you can fire the coordinators without giving the guy who hired them the heave-ho as well. The thing is, Reese had very little to do with Coughlin's choice in coaches, but you can bet Coughlin had a helluva lot to do with the personnel choices that Reese's name was attached to (Coughlin doesn't camp out at the ten yard line during 40-day at the combine because he likes the attention).



He navigated 10-6 and 9-7 seasons into two Super Bowl wins, but his other nine seasons were characterized by heartbreaking collapses and inexcusable losses. If not for two Tony Romo overthrows, Coughlin would have one playoff victory to show for eleven seasons coaching Big Blue. In comment 13782707 Eric from BBI said:I'm sure he does know better than anyone. We don't know what goes on in the war room. Maybe when it came down to contrasting opinions, Reese was proven right more often than Coughlin was.If you want to complain that Reese and Ross should've been shown the door along with Coughlin, fine, but Coughlin was as much a part of the problem as anyone during the losing stretch. The Giants were playing like a poorly coached team long before McAdoo took the reins and there are only so many times you can fire the coordinators without giving the guy who hired them the heave-ho as well. The thing is, Reese had very little to do with Coughlin's choice in coaches, but you can bet Coughlin had a helluva lot to do with the personnel choices that Reese's name was attached to (Coughlin doesn't camp out at the ten yard line during 40-day at the combine because he likes the attention).He navigated 10-6 and 9-7 seasons into two Super Bowl wins, but his other nine seasons were characterized by heartbreaking collapses and inexcusable losses. If not for two Tony Romo overthrows, Coughlin would have one playoff victory to show for eleven seasons coaching Big Blue.

one name I surprised Giants didn't go after, and there was some Andy in Boston : 1/11/2018 10:48 am : link speculation that they would, was Scott Linehan OC from Dallas. He's done an amazing job there with Dak and that offense....really good coach. Has been a head coach in the NFL (Rams).

Quote: no doubt that McAdoo was his guy. One of the reasons I am okay with Wilks is that he's Gettleman's guy and I trust Gettleman's judgment way more than Mara's. Plus I fear John is making the classic mistake of "hiring the opposite ". McAdoo flopped so we want a guy with a resume very different than his. Makes no sense. The problem with McAdoo was McAdoo. Plenty of guys with short resumes have succeededin this league notably Tomlin and Gruden. John knew that 2 years ago but now is so spooked by the McAdoo failure that he's afraid to hire anyone remotely resembling him.



Bingo. You can't overreact because of similar backgrounds. Each person is different. In comment 13782796 bluepepper said:Bingo. You can't overreact because of similar backgrounds. Each person is different.

Quote: speculation that they would, was Scott Linehan OC from Dallas. He's done an amazing job there with Dak and that offense....really good coach. Has been a head coach in the NFL (Rams).



Linehan is skating on thin ice in Dallas. In comment 13782815 Andy in Boston said:Linehan is skating on thin ice in Dallas.

Mara did the same thing prior to Dnew15 : 1/11/2018 11:02 am : link hiring McAdoo - he hired Fassel's opposite in TC..that worked out alright...

Quote: All good points. I just worry about his instincts. Not impressed so far. He sounds and looks good, but the Giants have botched the major decisions (to date) under his ownership. Got to call it like I see it.



Perhaps Coughlin should have gone (and I personally also felt it was time), but many of us felt the transition was half-assed at the time. They dumped Coughlin but kept virtually his entire coaching staff. The Eagles pressured Mara into hiring McAdoo (he even admitted that) and McAdoo was clearly the wrong hire. Did Mara force coaches on McAdoo too? (I would suspect yes and there have been whispers of interference with respect to Tom Quinn staying longer than he should). Ross had been here far too long. He had a horrible track record before coming to the Giants and did nothing to change that after he came here (I was also told recently by someone with good contacts in scouting circles that Ross had a reputation for being lazy).



As long as I've been a Giants fan, there was only one other time when so many critical decisions the franchise had to make at the same time came to a head - GM, coach, QB - and that was back in the 1970s when George Young was hired. IMO, this is the most critical time this franchise has faced in 40 years.



I think Mara put to much trust into Jerry Resse and like being stuck in a bad marrigae didnt see it until to late. I am hoping at least he will make more calculated decisions going forward In comment 13782749 Eric from BBI said:I think Mara put to much trust into Jerry Resse and like being stuck in a bad marrigae didnt see it until to late. I am hoping at least he will make more calculated decisions going forward

Why wouldn't he put his trust in him? T-Bone : 1/11/2018 11:05 am : link He helped bring his organization another two championships.

Quote: It's hard to sell me (as a fan) that a guy with no experience like Wilks, is any more likely to be "McAdoo Jr." with no HC experience but a clean resume, than guys like McDaniels or Shurmer who bring with them HC experience that is basically a mirror image of what McAdoo did here in just under 2 years.





The difference could be personality and humility in being able to adapt .... TC mellowed a bit ... as we saw Mac was inflexible and it did not pan out .... Hopefully the brass is not bringing the Bob "baggage" into this new pending "relationship" ... In comment 13782697 Chris684 said:The difference could be personality and humility in being able to adapt .... TC mellowed a bit ... as we saw Mac was inflexible and it did not pan out .... Hopefully the brass is not bringing the Bob "baggage" into this new pending "relationship" ...

Looking back PaulN : 1/11/2018 11:10 am : link It is easy to say we should have dumped everyone and keep Coughlin, I would be a hypocrite if I said I thought they should have done that at that time.



I wanted to let Coughlin go as head coach, I never really thought seriously of him as GM, I also wanted to dump Reese, I never thought much of Reese. But, I did think they should keep McAdoo, so I know I was also wrong.



But as was pointed out, I am a fucking nobody, a fan, our owner is supposed to understand and know what is best for this team, and he obviously does not have a fucking clue. That is very concerning moving forward, you must understand, we won those last two championships under the old regime, the new regime had not taken full hold yet, Eli alone was not the new regime, the defensive and offensive lines were the old regime. The last Super Bowl win was a 9-7 season that we all conveniently want to write off and just say, but we won it all. Why though, Eli played great, the defensive line and in particular Justin Tuck played great. Sure there were parts of the new regime mixed in, the wide receivers which had a great playoff run, but after that last playoff run, this franchise under the new regime has been bad, and Mara leads the way in that.

Hating on Mara for going too long with his guys adamg : 1/11/2018 11:17 am : link Would preclude us from our two super bowls. Live by the sword die by the sword. I'll learn to stop trusting in our ownership when we stop having success. We've still won two super bowls recently. That's nothing to sneeze at.



And Gettleman is a great hire.

. . . . jeff57 : 1/11/2018 11:21 am : link

- ( Giants brass continuing with internal conversations today to try to come to a consensus on a primary candidate from the six interviewed, I'm told. Link - ( New Window

I think we need ryanmkeane : 1/11/2018 11:22 am : link to move past the Eli debacle. It was obviously a situation that was mishandled by Mara and basically everyone.



That being said - let's move on and hire the best coach possible to lead this team for the next 10-12 years - with or without Eli.

Quote: worries me are Mara's instincts. He comes across as a really smart guy and he seems sincere. But I still can't get around the fact that when push came to shove, in his determination last year, Reese and Ross weren't the problem but Coughlin was. Now a lot of fans felt the same way, but he's supposed to know better, in fact, better than anyone.



Mara's judgement came into question for me when he chose to tell the press that Jerrell Jernigan could play and implied they waited too long to put him on the field. Sample size was embarrasingly small to be saying that with such conviction.



Certainly an indictment of TC not allowing Reese/Ross's 'young ascending' players to grow. Barf. In comment 13782707 Eric from BBI said:Mara's judgement came into question for me when he chose to tell the press that Jerrell Jernigan could play and implied they waited too long to put him on the field. Sample size was embarrasingly small to be saying that with such conviction.Certainly an indictment of TC not allowing Reese/Ross's 'young ascending' players to grow. Barf.

Where it will remain HomerJones45 : 1/11/2018 12:57 pm : link as long as Jawn sticks his nose into football operations. It remains to be seen whether Gettlemen is George Young or Andy ("part of the family") Robustelli.

TCs "inability to let go" of guys like Snee and Diehl? Seriously?? Victor in CT : 1/11/2018 1:08 pm : link T-Bone, what great talent was kept on the bench to keep them in the lineup? Matt McCants? Eric Herman? Will Beatty? Brandon Moseley? James Brewer? Mitch Petrus? Adam Koets?



Do you know that after Chris Snee, the only OL the Giants drafted over the next FOUR YEARS was Adam Koets?!! Then in 2009 they finally invest a premium pick and it's Will Beatty. Followed the next 3 drafts by Petrus, McCants, Moseley and Brewer. When they reached for Pugh, Richburg and Flowers out of desperation, they ALL played if they were healthy. JFC, Kevin Booth hung on for years because they had nobody else.



Gimme a break. He had no choice but to play those guys until they dropped. There were no replacements.

.... Eric from BBI : Admin : 1/11/2018 1:12 pm : : 1/11/2018 1:12 pm : link Does anyone know what Mara's views on Goodell are? That would be telling too.





I'd agree with this take... FatMan in Charlotte : 1/11/2018 1:26 pm : link Quote: In hindsight, it appears Reese simply wasn't up to the task of building a solid football team. Paralysis by no analysis, I suspected for a long time.



Reese was a good GM from a cap/contract standpoint, in general from a 1st/2nd round standpoint and from a demeanor standpoint.



His failing ultimately came to bear because he had position groups that were serially inept, either due to ignoring them, like the LB corps, or because his moves failed to address the shortcomings (the OL). Frankly, most GM's have these type of holes, and when they end up causing the team to fail, that's when they are let go.



Reese simply didn't continue to build the team successfully. Reese was a good GM from a cap/contract standpoint, in general from a 1st/2nd round standpoint and from a demeanor standpoint.His failing ultimately came to bear because he had position groups that were serially inept, either due to ignoring them, like the LB corps, or because his moves failed to address the shortcomings (the OL). Frankly, most GM's have these type of holes, and when they end up causing the team to fail, that's when they are let go.Reese simply didn't continue to build the team successfully.

Quote: along with Kraft, Rooney and until recently Jones.



If true, that's another red flag in my book. I wonder how much a puppet Goodell is or how much of these self-destructive policies are his (and his staff's) ideas. In comment 13783095 Victor in CT said:If true, that's another red flag in my book. I wonder how much a puppet Goodell is or how much of these self-destructive policies are his (and his staff's) ideas.

Quote: Gimme a break. He had no choice but to play those guys

until they dropped. There were no replacements.



You're assuming that Coughlin wasn't in favor of playing them until they dropped. Didn't he have input on personnel? You really think he was banging a drum to have Son in Law replaced?



It was like the argument I used to have with people about Kuhn. Do you really think that, had Coughlin gone to Reese and said "Look, you have got to get me someone better than this guy. He's not cutting it but I have to play him because we have no one better", Reese would have just told him to go pound sand? In comment 13783078 Victor in CT said:You're assuming that Coughlin wasn't in favor of playing them until they dropped. Didn't he have input on personnel? You really think he was banging a drum to have Son in Law replaced?It was like the argument I used to have with people about Kuhn. Do you really think that, had Coughlin gone to Reese and said "Look, you have got to get me someone better than this guy. He's not cutting it but I have to play him because we have no one better", Reese would have just told him to go pound sand?

Quote:



Quote:





In hindsight, it appears Reese simply wasn't up to the task of building a solid football team. Paralysis by no analysis, I suspected for a long time.







Reese was a good GM from a cap/contract standpoint, in general from a 1st/2nd round standpoint and from a demeanor standpoint.



His failing ultimately came to bear because he had position groups that were serially inept, either due to ignoring them, like the LB corps, or because his moves failed to address the shortcomings (the OL). Frankly, most GM's have these type of holes, and when they end up causing the team to fail, that's when they are let go.



Reese simply didn't continue to build the team successfully.



Knowing the had never really had to even concern himself with a QB issue/change, Reese's "shortcomings" are actually amplified. He focused extremely heavy on a few positions (WR, CB, DE) and was completely inept at staffing others (OL, TE, LB, Specials). The problem though is he ultimately still had to pay big free agent dollars to get some of our better players at his areas of focus (Vernon, Jenkins, Harris amongst others)



He really kind of stunk up the place... In comment 13783106 FatMan in Charlotte said:Knowing the had never really had to even concern himself with a QB issue/change, Reese's "shortcomings" are actually amplified. He focused extremely heavy on a few positions (WR, CB, DE) and was completely inept at staffing others (OL, TE, LB, Specials). The problem though is he ultimately still had to pay big free agent dollars to get some of our better players at his areas of focus (Vernon, Jenkins, Harris amongst others)He really kind of stunk up the place...

Vic T-Bone : 1/11/2018 1:45 pm : link Quote: Do you know that after Chris Snee, the only OL the Giants drafted over the next FOUR YEARS was Adam Koets?!! Then in 2009 they finally invest a premium pick and it's Will Beatty. Followed the next 3 drafts by Petrus, McCants, Moseley and Brewer. When they reached for Pugh, Richburg and Flowers out of desperation, they ALL played if they were healthy. JFC, Kevin Booth hung on for years because they had nobody else.





Well yeah... we had a young, solid line for those next four years and it appears that the team didn't see a need to try and upgrade the depth behind them but for some small additions. Can't say I really blame them for that and I don't recall anyone bitching about it during that time on this site. By the way... the first premium pick they spent (Beatty) was a starting LT on a SB team as well. I also vividly remember a great number of posters on this very site being very excited to have added 'hidden gems' like McCants and Moseley so late in the draft. Don't remember too many people stating those were wasted picks/additions. Again... don't recall hearing too much bitchin when Pugh, Richburg and Flowers (well... maybe a lil with Flowers) were added either.



Well yeah... we had a young, solid line for those next four years and it appears that the team didn't see a need to try and upgrade the depth behind them but for some small additions. Can't say I really blame them for that and I don't recall anyone bitching about it during that time on this site. By the way... the first premium pick they spent (Beatty) was a starting LT on a SB team as well. I also vividly remember a great number of posters on this very site being very excited to have added 'hidden gems' like McCants and Moseley so late in the draft. Don't remember too many people stating those were wasted picks/additions. Again... don't recall hearing too much bitchin when Pugh, Richburg and Flowers (well... maybe a lil with Flowers) were added either.

Quote: In comment 13783078 Victor in CT said:





Quote:





Gimme a break. He had no choice but to play those guys

until they dropped. There were no replacements.







You're assuming that Coughlin wasn't in favor of playing them until they dropped. Didn't he have input on personnel? You really think he was banging a drum to have Son in Law replaced?



It was like the argument I used to have with people about Kuhn. Do you really think that, had Coughlin gone to Reese and said "Look, you have got to get me someone better than this guy. He's not cutting it but I have to play him because we have no one better", Reese would have just told him to go pound sand?



And this too! In comment 13783116 Greg from LI said:And this too!

Quote: worries me are Mara's instincts. He comes across as a really smart guy and he seems sincere. But I still can't get around the fact that when push came to shove, in his determination last year, Reese and Ross weren't the problem but Coughlin was. Now a lot of fans felt the same way, but he's supposed to know better, in fact, better than anyone.



I think you're wrong to believe that he didn't recognize that Reese and Ross were issues. The difference was the GM (and a young one at that) was always going to be on a different timeline than the older head coach. The Giants have had only 3 GMs in nearly 40 years... they're not interested in frequent turnover in that area. They gave Jerry a short leash and he lasted just 1+ more season.



As for Coughlin, any coach with the losing streaks he had during his final three seasons would've lost his job. If people can't understand that by now, I don't know what to say. In comment 13782707 Eric from BBI said:I think you're wrong to believe that he didn't recognize that Reese and Ross were issues. The difference was the GM (and a young one at that) was always going to be on a different timeline than the older head coach. The Giants have had only 3 GMs in nearly 40 years... they're not interested in frequent turnover in that area. They gave Jerry a short leash and he lasted just 1+ more season.As for Coughlin, any coach with the losing streaks he had during his final three seasons would've lost his job. If people can't understand that by now, I don't know what to say.

the Giants also can't seem to get much longevity out of anyone Greg from LI : 1/11/2018 1:59 pm : link Shaun O'Hara was done by age 32. Rich Seubert was done at 31. Chris Snee last played at 31 and had been a shell of himself for a few years. Kareem McKenzie, same thing at 32. You can go through the same thing with the receivers - Hakeem Nicks isn't even 30 years old today.



They made plenty of mistakes but the franchise has had abysmal injury luck for quite a long time now.

Greg.. FatMan in Charlotte : 1/11/2018 2:03 pm : link Nicks isn't yet 30

Steve Smith is 32

Manningham is 31

Cruz is 31

Wilson is 26



Heck, Jake Ballard is 30

Kenny Phillips is 31

Terrell Thomas is 33



We didn't have any of those players into their 30's.

Quote: In comment 13783078 Victor in CT said:





Quote:





Gimme a break. He had no choice but to play those guys

until they dropped. There were no replacements.







You're assuming that Coughlin wasn't in favor of playing them until they dropped. Didn't he have input on personnel? You really think he was banging a drum to have Son in Law replaced?



It was like the argument I used to have with people about Kuhn. Do you really think that, had Coughlin gone to Reese and said "Look, you have got to get me someone better than this guy. He's not cutting it but I have to play him because we have no one better", Reese would have just told him to go pound sand? Yes I do. Gilbride had a recent interview abd said he repeatedly and consistently warned about the OL for years to ReeseIn comment 13783116 Greg from LI said:

Quote: Yes I do. Gilbride had a recent interview abd said he repeatedly and consistently warned about the OL for years to Reese





In comment 13783116 Greg from LI said:





Quote:





In comment 13783078 Victor in CT said:





Quote:





Gimme a break. He had no choice but to play those guys

until they dropped. There were no replacements.







You're assuming that Coughlin wasn't in favor of playing them until they dropped. Didn't he have input on personnel? You really think he was banging a drum to have Son in Law replaced?



It was like the argument I used to have with people about Kuhn. Do you really think that, had Coughlin gone to Reese and said "Look, you have got to get me someone better than this guy. He's not cutting it but I have to play him because we have no one better", Reese would have just told him to go pound sand?







thank you. I'm sure they never wanted a TE either.



Oh , how could I have forgotten Adrien Robinson, The JPP of TEs.



Ugh In comment 13783210 twostepgiants said:thank you. I'm sure they never wanted a TE either.Oh , how could I have forgotten Adrien Robinson, The JPP of TEs.Ugh

And did Coughlin agree? Greg from LI : 1/11/2018 2:07 pm : link And that gives the benefit of the doubt that Gilbride isn't covering his own ass, which I'm not sure he deserves.

Quote: Nicks isn't yet 30

Steve Smith is 32

Manningham is 31

Cruz is 31

Wilson is 26



Heck, Jake Ballard is 30

Kenny Phillips is 31

Terrell Thomas is 33



We didn't have any of those players into their 30's.



Injuries are part of the NFL. I get that. They will always happen. What doesn't seem to happen with as much frequency to other teams are sudden career-ending (or career-drastically-degrading in some cases) injuries. Players on other teams get hurt, have surgery, and generally come back and play for a while longer. So many of the best Giants get hurt....and never play again, or limp along for a little while at a much lower level of play. In comment 13783206 FatMan in Charlotte said:Injuries are part of the NFL. I get that. They will always happen. What doesn't seem to happen with as much frequency to other teams are sudden career-ending (or career-drastically-degrading in some cases) injuries. Players on other teams get hurt, have surgery, and generally come back and play for a while longer. So many of the best Giants get hurt....and never play again, or limp along for a little while at a much lower level of play.

Do we all forget how we BigBlueDownTheShore : 1/11/2018 2:15 pm : link basically kept Snee during his last minutes on the team, so that he can collect a fat bonus, before he retired?



No favoritism towards his son-in-law right? [sarcasm off]



some of the guys with premature ends to their careers had serious Victor in CT : 1/11/2018 2:35 pm : link injuries while still in college. Terrell Thomas, Steve Smith come to mind. Tuck too. That's why they were able to get them in the 2nd and 3rd rounds.

Quote: injuries while still in college. Terrell Thomas, Steve Smith come to mind. Tuck too. That's why they were able to get them in the 2nd and 3rd rounds.



Steve Smith was not hurt in college. He was just undersized, and didn't have top end speed. In comment 13783285 Victor in CT said:Steve Smith was not hurt in college. He was just undersized, and didn't have top end speed.

Quote: injuries while still in college. Terrell Thomas, Steve Smith come to mind. Tuck too. That's why they were able to get them in the 2nd and 3rd rounds.



That's true....but a lot of those guys have long, productive careers anyway. Hell, Thomas Davis had the same injuries as T2, and he's STILL playing (and was in the league before T2 to boot). In comment 13783285 Victor in CT said:That's true....but a lot of those guys have long, productive careers anyway. Hell, Thomas Davis had the same injuries as T2, and he's STILL playing (and was in the league before T2 to boot).

Kiwanuka.. FatMan in Charlotte : 1/11/2018 2:49 pm : link fell from a high draft pick due to injuries and I wouldn't call him injury-prone as a Giant. Nicks, Wilson and Cruz weren't known as being injured in college and just had freakishly bad ones in the NFL.



And for Tuck being injured in college, he wasn't sidelined all that much as a pro.

First of all Mara and Tisch LauderdaleMatty : 1/11/2018 2:49 pm : link Are only making these decisions because they inherited the team. They may be smart, quality, and genuinely good men.



Since when are smat people automatically great businessmen. Great at character assememts. And in Mara's Case that he's been around football all his life means pretty much nothing. He's mad some horrible

Mistakes bin the last few years.



Wellington was a great guy and a great owner but he made some horrible management mistakes too.



I don't know enough about who really is the best choice. My hope is that ownership who rushed to hire Gettleman despite the many posters here who wanted to pretend it was some long process let him pretty much make he choice.



You can't have it both ways. If Gettleman the guy please let hire make the Choice. It's obvious TC was not on the same page as Reese. I know that for a fact from the smart Dodge pick from his old ST Coach who told me TC didn't want him drafted or kept.



Now on the plus side all of the top choices seem to be all legit candidates. That they we so sold on McAdoo makes we hope and pray they are listening hard to their new GM.

When They Fired Coughlin and not Reese Samiam : 1/11/2018 4:14 pm : link There's no question Coughlin had to go. His last year coaching here was a horror show. I don't ever remember a good team losing a game the way we lost to Dallas opening day. And, there were other games during the year that we gave away. With that as an aside, I can see why they kept Reese at least that year. And, people conveniently forget that the year after Coughlin was fired, the team won 11 games and went to the playoffs. I understand alot of people will ignore that but it happened.



On the other hand, Reese had 1 huge mistake over a period of time and that mistake was never fixed and pretty much killed this season. He never built an OL. He made assumptions that certain players players would step up and they didn't or they got hurt. If the team had a decent OL, not a great one but decent, this team, warts and all, could have gone to the playoffs. If an OL could have gotten a running game going, this team would score and the defense would not have would not have to get back on the field minutes after another 3 and out. The OL is the foundation of the team and without a foundation, everything crumbles. For me, Reese's draft and free agent signings were an indication that he was either unaware of how they were on thin ice or how stubborn he was.



How the hell do they draft Engram plus when there were good OL available in the draft and how do they only bring in Fluker as a free agent? We had a horrible OL and they draft Biz and sign Wheeler as a UFDA and with Fluker, that's supposed to make a difference? And, Reese was not helped by McAdoo who went with Hart as a starter with Fluker and Jones on the bench.



I have been concerned about Reese for a few seasons but I don't think he should have been fired when Coughlin was let go. But, he made assumptions about the OL that warranted his being let go. I'm assuming it was the Eli benching that triggered a midseason firing but he was a goner anyway.

IF you don't want another McAdoo Rflairr : 1/11/2018 4:55 pm : link how about staying out of it and letting the GM pick his own coach. You either trust the GM or you don't.



Mara was the one so enamored with hiring McAdoo. Stay out of it this time

Mara..... johnboyw : 1/11/2018 5:19 pm : link Agree 100% with Eric from BBI and I have said this for a couple of years now, John Mara has no instincts. He's too cerebral for his own good. I think he ponders decisions over and over rather than going with his gut and as a result will too often make the wrong call (i. e. Coughlin). Given that this team has a lot of big decisions to make in the next 4 months, he'd better find a way to get it right.

Did Eric Studesville interview? SomeFan : 1/11/2018 5:44 pm : link I thought he was on the list too.

Quote: I thought he was on the list too.



Yes, he was the last interview (on Wednesday). In comment 13783655 SomeFan said:Yes, he was the last interview (on Wednesday).

Quote: In comment 13783655 SomeFan said:





Quote:





I thought he was on the list too.







Yes, he was the last interview (on Wednesday).



Thanks Eric, now I see in the article that he would be a "stunner" as the HC hire. In comment 13783665 Eric from BBI said:Thanks Eric, now I see in the article that he would be a "stunner" as the HC hire.

Quote: how about staying out of it and letting the GM pick his own coach. You either trust the GM or you don't.



Mara was the one so enamored with hiring McAdoo. Stay out of it this time



This GM is the one pushing Wilks. I'm not sure how your statement fits the situation. In comment 13783550 Rflairr said:This GM is the one pushing Wilks. I'm not sure how your statement fits the situation.

