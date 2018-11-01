Patricia or Wilks? Who do you want? Sean : 1/11/2018 11:13 am It appears these are the favorites. I think Shurmur is headed to Arizona & McDaniels to Indy. It looks like the Giants are about to hire their first defensive minded HC since Parcells.



Patricia- apparently a genius, has coached both sides of the ball and is considered a mini-Belichick.



Wilks- less coordinator experience, but considered a leader of men. Someone who can clean up the culture here.



Both intrigue me, but I’m rooting for Patricia. He feels riskier, but I love what I’ve heard about him.

Mcadoo spike : 1/11/2018 11:16 am : link was the smartest man in the room too

RE: Mcadoo fireitup77 : 1/11/2018 11:17 am : link

Quote: was the smartest man in the room too



We have a new room.

In comment 13782870 spike said:We have a new room.

I feel like the search has been BigBlueDownTheShore : 1/11/2018 11:17 am : link extensive, and because of that, I feel whoever its going to be will be the right choice.

RE: Mcadoo figgy2989 : 1/11/2018 11:17 am : link

Quote: was the smartest man in the room too



Yeah but Matt Patricia actually would be the smartest man in the room. In comment 13782870 spike said:Yeah but Matt Patricia actually would be the smartest man in the room.

Patricia Bold Ruler : Mod : 1/11/2018 11:17 am : : 1/11/2018 11:17 am : link Very smart, lots of experience at the coordinator level.

I don't see how you make a decision on one interview gtt350 : 1/11/2018 11:18 am : link .

Patricia BLUATHRT : 1/11/2018 11:18 am : link I think he's learned from the best there has ever been. Combine that with his intelligence, years of experience and the fact he's coached both sides of the ball.

Wilks scares me Gmanfandan : 1/11/2018 11:19 am : link Do not like that he chose to coach from the booth



Wish the pick was between Matty P and Shurmur. Either would make me happy.

RE: Mcadoo jtfuoco : 1/11/2018 11:20 am : link

Quote: was the smartest man in the room too



So is my Dog in a full off toddlers In comment 13782870 spike said:So is my Dog in a full off toddlers

I like Wilks George : 1/11/2018 11:20 am : link He might be a year away from being ready, though.



Patricia. larryflower37 : 1/11/2018 11:20 am : link Home grown kid. Great attitude and know how to get the most out of his players.

I think the second round of interviews will be very telling.... Simms11 : 1/11/2018 11:21 am : link IMO, I think it's down to Patricia, Shurmer and Wilks. Between Patricia or Wilks, you have to go with the more experienced guy in Patricia. Wilks may command the room better, but I just think Patricia has the other desirable intangibles over the others.

I was on the ryanmkeane : 1/11/2018 11:23 am : link Wilks train for awhile, but after the past few days, I've switched my opinion to Patricia. I would now be disappointed if we didn't hire him.

RE: Mcadoo GMen131 : 1/11/2018 11:24 am : link

Quote: was the smartest man in the room too



Wrong. McAdoo THOUGHT he was the smartest man in the room and spent too much of his time trying to prove to everyone that he was the smartest man in the room. In comment 13782870 spike said:Wrong. McAdoo THOUGHT he was the smartest man in the room and spent too much of his time trying to prove to everyone that he was the smartest man in the room.

i'd be fine with either cjac : 1/11/2018 11:26 am : link I just want to get this thing right

Not gonna be excited about either The_Boss : 1/11/2018 11:28 am : link because the crop of candidates kind sucks on the whole. But if I had to choose one, it would probably be Wilks solely because he would probably bring DeFilippo along as OC.

I think Breeze_94 : 1/11/2018 11:29 am : link Patricia has a higher ceiling. I remember a report coming out that some teams were so impressed when they interviewed him a year or 2 back, that they thought he could've probably been a GM down the road.





I've wished for Patricia silverfox : 1/11/2018 11:29 am : link Even before McAdoo was hired.I want a guy who comes from the parcells/BB tree. I can't think of a better pedigree.

RE: Not gonna be excited about either Breeze_94 : 1/11/2018 11:30 am : link

Quote: because the crop of candidates kind sucks on the whole. But if I had to choose one, it would probably be Wilks solely because he would probably bring DeFilippo along as OC.



Defilippo would be nice, but the only issue with that is that if he does a good job, he will probably leave to pursue a head coaching vacancy within a couple of years. In comment 13782910 The_Boss said:Defilippo would be nice, but the only issue with that is that if he does a good job, he will probably leave to pursue a head coaching vacancy within a couple of years.

RE: RE: Not gonna be excited about either Rocky369 : 1/11/2018 11:35 am : link

Quote: Defilippo would be nice, but the only issue with that is that if he does a good job, he will probably leave to pursue a head coaching vacancy within a couple of years.

I've never understood this line of reasoning. Would you prefer someone that does not succeed? Having a chance at a promotion means you did your job well. We want people that do their job well. In comment 13782915 Breeze_94 said:I've never understood this line of reasoning. Would you prefer someone that does not succeed? Having a chance at a promotion means you did your job well. We want people that do their job well.

Wilks GoDeep13 : 1/11/2018 11:38 am : link Like Gettleman said. The HC is the CEO of the operation and he’s gotta know how to command and lead above all else.

Unless he's already decided on the Lions I think Blue21 : 1/11/2018 11:40 am : link it will be Patricia. My choice? I can't say because I don't know. But he is the less riskier choice. He's more experience than Wilks. He's coached both sides of the ball in various capacities. Coached under BB. If he was available to the Giants and they didn't take him and he went on to be great it would haunt Giants management and fans forever. Wilks is probably more of a risk.

Given the choice between these two ... Beezer : 1/11/2018 11:41 am : link

I prefer Patricia.



But who the hell knows!

RE: Wilks larryflower37 : 1/11/2018 11:44 am : link

Quote: Like Gettleman said. The HC is the CEO of the operation and he’s gotta know how to command and lead above all else.



I have read as much as possible about both.

What give you the impression that Wilks does this better than Patrica? In comment 13782932 GoDeep13 said:I have read as much as possible about both.What give you the impression that Wilks does this better than Patrica?

Wilks, if you want to change the current rotten Giants' dk in TX : 1/11/2018 11:44 am : link Locker room culture. Wilks has a no nonsense reputation and has the presence. The primary job of a head coach is a CEO and not X's and O's.



Have you heard Matt Patricia?. He sounds like he has not hit puberty and has immaturity tendencies.



The Giants need a strong, "grown" head coach that can clean up McAdoo's mess and handle the Odells of this world.





I'm OK with the smartest guy in the room again Bramton1 : 1/11/2018 11:47 am : link as long as this one has some social skills.

I like what I've read about Wilks demeanor and rep as a disciplinarian j_rud : 1/11/2018 11:47 am : link I like Patricia's experience.



As a fellow proud, bearded American, that's my tiebreaker. Just turn the hat around and get rid of the pencils. He looks like a carpenter.

risk in both. For me, as I've said before, the track record, or lack Victor in CT : 1/11/2018 11:49 am : link thereof of BB assistants is worrisome. Is it all BB the mad scientist, or does Patricia really gameplan and implement on his own?



Wilks obviously less tenured as a coordinator but as others have said, you don't want to take the opposite tack just because of the BM fiasco and lose out on a possible great hire. And he does have a working history with Gettleman.



Gun to my head: Wilks.

RE: Wilks scares me djstat : 1/11/2018 11:50 am : link

Quote: Do not like that he chose to coach from the booth



Wish the pick was between Matty P and Shurmur. Either would make me happy. You have clearly never called a football game as a DC. Trust me, calling defense from booth is MUCH better for some coaches. Has nothing to do with speaking to players and everything to do with seeing the opposing team. When you call a defense you often are looking for specifics by the offense. Its easier to look for yourself then to ask another set of eyes to look for you. In comment 13782888 Gmanfandan said:You have clearly never called a football game as a DC. Trust me, calling defense from booth is MUCH better for some coaches. Has nothing to do with speaking to players and everything to do with seeing the opposing team. When you call a defense you often are looking for specifics by the offense. Its easier to look for yourself then to ask another set of eyes to look for you.

Patricia giants#1 : 1/11/2018 11:51 am : link - Longer track record as DC

- Lots of respect from his players (see Boston article this morning), though Wilks checks this box too

- Tech savvy - makes coaches/players more efficient and thus gives them more time to focus on important aspects.

- Seems more likely to incorporate advanced analytics into weekly prep -> could provide significant advantages in terms of identifying tendencies of his team and the opposition.

I prefer Wilks but I'm glad they seem to be top choices Chris684 : 1/11/2018 11:51 am : link would be happy with either. With that, obviously the OC hire for either is going to be big but I like that Daboll, Defilipo or Hamilton (just to name a few) would likely be considered.



I like a clean HC resume. I like a defensive hire. I like that linebackers will presumably once again be valued. I like that the chicken shit behavior that has pervaded this locker room will no longer be tolerated.

RE: Wilks, if you want to change the current rotten Giants' larryflower37 : 1/11/2018 11:51 am : link

Quote: Locker room culture. Wilks has a no nonsense reputation and has the presence. The primary job of a head coach is a CEO and not X's and O's.



Have you heard Matt Patricia?. He sounds like he has not hit puberty and has immaturity tendencies.



The Giants need a strong, "grown" head coach that can clean up McAdoo's mess and handle the Odells of this world.





Patricia has a reputation to be a very good motivator and get the most out of his players.

Also he does not pull punches.

I get why people like Wilks he is an interesting candidate.

But people keep using this CEO quote.

Without any solid information to back it up In comment 13782940 dk in TX said:Patricia has a reputation to be a very good motivator and get the most out of his players.Also he does not pull punches.I get why people like Wilks he is an interesting candidate.But people keep using this CEO quote.Without any solid information to back it up

Patricia ZogZerg : 1/11/2018 11:58 am : link For a lot of the reasons stated.

Plus anyone who pisses on Goodell gets bonus point with me.

If you want to change the rotten locker room culture, Go Terps : 1/11/2018 11:59 am : link get rid of the players that make it rotten. I understand the head coach is a CEO, but he's also not a therapist or a babysitter.



I think it's incumbent on the front office to populate the locker room with professionals so the head coach can do his job and prepare his team for the opponent.



Get rid of our idiots so they can go infect other locker rooms.

Terps... Chris684 : 1/11/2018 12:03 pm : link It starts with the HC.



Get a guy in here who doesnt who will breakdown the risk/reward with whatever player.





Really warming up to Patricia as HC. Watson : 1/11/2018 12:09 pm : link .

Honestly GiantFanInTX : 1/11/2018 12:14 pm : link I wouldn't mind either of them. I think both are smart, assertive guys who bring different strengths to the table. Being a head coach is all about being a leader.

Like the fat guy with the beard, but for me it’s Wilks trueblueinpw : 1/11/2018 12:20 pm : link Don’t know why but Wilks coaching from the skybox bothers me. Just feel like D-cos should be on the field. But he’s been a head coach, even for just a year at a small school which is a plus as it shows he’s carried the load at least once, and he’s been through a number of programs in a number of defensive positions in the NFL. I like that he was an Assistant HC to Rivera because that indicates he’s had experience with the administrative tasks of an NFL head coach. He obviously has the support of Gettleman and they know each other. Gettleman is a hard acre and Wilks must already know this so they’d most likely get along. To be the first African American head coach of the Giants would be terrific too. Race shouldn’t matter, but every young man in the Giants locker room who isn’t white knows that race matters every day of their lives. I for one would be very happy if the Giants afforded a very qualified Wilks the opportunity to be HC.



I like Patricia’s press profile but he’s only been with the Pats and that makes it very tough to know what he’ll do without Hoodie the GOAT, Tommy Uggs and the unbelievable luck of the Pats. I like that he’s coached both sides of the ball in the NFL. I’d be fine with Patricia but I think Wilks appears more qualified.



No idea how these guys interviewed, of course.

I'd be supportive of either, but since my time at RPI overlaps with MP Heisenberg : 1/11/2018 12:20 pm : link he's got the edge for me. :)

RE: If you want to change the rotten locker room culture, UConn4523 : 1/11/2018 12:20 pm : link

Quote: get rid of the players that make it rotten. I understand the head coach is a CEO, but he's also not a therapist or a babysitter.



I think it's incumbent on the front office to populate the locker room with professionals so the head coach can do his job and prepare his team for the opponent.



Get rid of our idiots so they can go infect other locker rooms.



Give it a rest man. There was no leadership at all at the GM or HC level - that's where it starts. Your never ending crusade against players who post dumb stuff on Twitter is getting old. In comment 13782967 Go Terps said:Give it a rest man. There was no leadership at all at the GM or HC level - that's where it starts. Your never ending crusade against players who post dumb stuff on Twitter is getting old.

Patricia. Brown Recluse : 1/11/2018 12:21 pm : link

And my, how BBIers love to steal the GM's words and regurgitate them at every opportunity to make them sound smart.

Patricia is the choice for me UConn4523 : 1/11/2018 12:21 pm : link just too many things to like with the only negative being no HC experience (which doesn't bother me).

all that matters is they better not screw up this hire micky : 1/11/2018 12:23 pm : link better be 1000% sure this guy is the right guy.

Patricia moespree : 1/11/2018 12:23 pm : link He's been with Belichick a very long time, spent over a decade learning the way Bill prepares and scouts an opponent, how Bill handles internal or external problems, he coached three separate positions before becoming a coordinator, and has to deal and adjust every time Belichick trades someone off his defense for the last 5 seasons.



This is a much different 'first time head coach' than Ben McAdoo. It is always a risk, but I feel far more comfortable that someone like this is ready for the job. Look, all these successful head coaches had the 'first time head coach' label at one point too, right? So you have to start somewhere. I'm okay with this risk. It's a gamble but one that could seriously pay off.

UConn Go Terps : 1/11/2018 12:27 pm : link How do you know that? Were you saying that about Reese and McAdoo when they went 11-5 the year before? Were you saying that about Reese when we won two Super Bowls with him as GM?



This roster has a preponderance of jackasses on it. If you don't realize that you aren't paying attention.



It was time for both guys to go, but this team's problems didn't leave with them. And personally I'd rather the next coaching staff be more concerned with game plans than with babying the idiots on this roster. I imagine that coaching in the NFL is hard enough without managing immature, unprofessional fools.

Patricia idiotsavant : 1/11/2018 12:29 pm : link Smart people can break complex problems down to simple tasks.



Whereas with McAdoo, Sully. Reese, they didn't even see the nature of the problem.

Patricia Pascal4554 : 1/11/2018 12:30 pm : link More experience as a coordinator.

I'd be happy with either...BUT Emil : 1/11/2018 12:30 pm : link I was all in on Wilks, but am seriously warming up to the idea of Patricia. I had dismissed Patricia because I thought of him as Bill Belichick's puppet and just another New England coordinator that can't exist outside Bill's shadow. But...when I look at his personal history and resume, there is a lot to like.



He's 43, from Sherill NY originally. I'm sure that helps his appeal with Giants' brass.



He went to RPI (which the media never grows tired of telling us), played offensive line.



He then went to Amherst College as a Defensive line coach.



He then went on to coach the offensive line as a graduate assistant at Syracuse (insert obligatory line about how much the Giants love Syracuse players and coaches or something).



He started with the Pats in 2004, and has coached as an offensive assistant, assistant offensive line coach, linebackers coach, safeties coach, and defensive coordinator during his nearly 18 years there.



Maybe Patricia is his own guy. I like his resume, I like his roots. Everyone talks about his degree from RPI, but I think he's got more than book smarts. You don't go to RPI if you are an idiot. You don't coach at Amherst if you are an idiot, and you don't work for Bill Belichick for 14 years if you are an idiot.



Despite my reluctance over the past few weeks, I'd be very happy with Patricia.

How did Randy Moss work out in Foxboro? UConn4523 : 1/11/2018 12:33 pm : link why didn't he workout in Oakland? How about Lynch in Buffalo vs. Seattle?



The players need to take responsibility but it starts at the top. And it could have very well been under control here in 2016 and then Reese/McAdoo finally wore out their welcome. Not everything is a constant and there's a massive amount of information we don't have as to what goes on in a locker room.



But yeah, lets ship everyone out after a brutal season when McAdoo couldn't even come up with a competent gameplan let alone achieve respect in a locker room.

Ideally... bw in dc : 1/11/2018 12:37 pm : link neither.



But I'll go Patricia. Maybe he's finally the Belichick coordinator who can stand on his own...



I'm so unimpressed by all of these candidates that maybe it's time to call Cowher... ;)

Again, RottenApple : 1/11/2018 12:39 pm : link what is making Patricia so appealing? Is the only reason because he's associated with Bill? His defensive ranks have been abysmal.

RE: Again, Emil : 1/11/2018 12:44 pm : link

Quote: what is making Patricia so appealing? Is the only reason because he's associated with Bill? His defensive ranks have been abysmal.



In fairness, while the New England is 29th in yards allowed, they were 5th in points allowed. In comment 13783034 RottenApple said:In fairness, while the New England is 29th in yards allowed, they were 5th in points allowed.

Pats defensive stats are a bit misleading UConn4523 : 1/11/2018 12:48 pm : link they are usually blowing teams out



2017 -- +162

2016 -- +191

2015 -- +150

2014 -- +155

2013 -- +106

2012 -- +226



6 year average of +165 which is over 10 points per week. They have a bend but don't break defense. The last 4 years they have also ranked 12th, 4th, 5th, and 2nd in takeaway differential. A lot of that is due to Brady and the offense, of course, but the defense has been good IMO during his tenure. The Patriots also have a lot of home gown talent on D over the years and usually don't have a ton of high pick or pricey FA pro-bowlers. Add in his complete revamp of the teams analytics process and I don't think anyone can say he'd be undeserving of the HC role.

I wish I had a better handle Gregorio : 1/11/2018 12:54 pm : link on which would be the better delegator of responsibility. Coordinator experience doesn't carry much weight for me. Needs to be an effective delegator. Leadership ability is important.



From what I read of Wilks, he might the better delegator. I also like Patricia's personality, and he has a track record of winning.



Hard to pick on the limited info I have.

RE: Pats defensive stats are a bit misleading RottenApple : 1/11/2018 12:55 pm : link

Quote: they are usually blowing teams out



2017 -- +162

2016 -- +191

2015 -- +150

2014 -- +155

2013 -- +106

2012 -- +226



6 year average of +165 which is over 10 points per week. They have a bend but don't break defense. The last 4 years they have also ranked 12th, 4th, 5th, and 2nd in takeaway differential. A lot of that is due to Brady and the offense, of course, but the defense has been good IMO during his tenure. The Patriots also have a lot of home gown talent on D over the years and usually don't have a ton of high pick or pricey FA pro-bowlers. Add in his complete revamp of the teams analytics process and I don't think anyone can say he'd be undeserving of the HC role.



So, he has a "bend but don't break" defense? I've seen enough of those over the past few years, though it broke more than it bent. In comment 13783046 UConn4523 said:So, he has a "bend but don't break" defense? I've seen enough of those over the past few years, though it broke more than it bent.

RE: RE: Pats defensive stats are a bit misleading moespree : 1/11/2018 1:00 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13783046 UConn4523 said:





Quote:





they are usually blowing teams out



2017 -- +162

2016 -- +191

2015 -- +150

2014 -- +155

2013 -- +106

2012 -- +226



6 year average of +165 which is over 10 points per week. They have a bend but don't break defense. The last 4 years they have also ranked 12th, 4th, 5th, and 2nd in takeaway differential. A lot of that is due to Brady and the offense, of course, but the defense has been good IMO during his tenure. The Patriots also have a lot of home gown talent on D over the years and usually don't have a ton of high pick or pricey FA pro-bowlers. Add in his complete revamp of the teams analytics process and I don't think anyone can say he'd be undeserving of the HC role.







So, he has a "bend but don't break" defense? I've seen enough of those over the past few years, though it broke more than it bent.



But to be honest, an argument could be made that has always been Belichick's defense. I just looked it up and even the 86 Giants defense were 19th in pass defense but 2nd in points allowed. He's never really relied on total get after the QB or blitz happy defense. It's more about taking away the best offensive player and then adjusting the rest of the defense to whatever the opponent is doing, trying to limit the options of the QB so if they do move the ball they eventually stall out and have to either kick a field goal or turn it over on downs. I would imagine Patricia would bring the same concept seeing that he's run it the last 5 years. In comment 13783057 RottenApple said:But to be honest, an argument could be made that has always been Belichick's defense. I just looked it up and even the 86 Giants defense were 19th in pass defense but 2nd in points allowed. He's never really relied on total get after the QB or blitz happy defense. It's more about taking away the best offensive player and then adjusting the rest of the defense to whatever the opponent is doing, trying to limit the options of the QB so if they do move the ball they eventually stall out and have to either kick a field goal or turn it over on downs. I would imagine Patricia would bring the same concept seeing that he's run it the last 5 years.

RE: You guys know my answer Greg from LI : 1/11/2018 1:03 pm : link

Quote: Matty P



I'm voting for Wilks so I'll never have to see your trite references to "Matty P" again. In comment 13783014 Josh in the City said:I'm voting for Wilks so I'll never have to see your trite references to "Matty P" again.

I said in a previous thread UConn4523 : 1/11/2018 1:05 pm : link that you are going to find something to not like about any candidate - whether its O or D rankings, style, haircut, whatever. I'm not really here to convince anyone that he'd be an amazing coach - I have no idea how it will shake out, maybe he will suck.



I've just watched enough of the Pats over the years to respect how the defense operates and love what I read about Patricia's work with analytics and schemes.

RE: RE: RE: Pats defensive stats are a bit misleading Victor in CT : 1/11/2018 1:11 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13783057 RottenApple said:





Quote:





In comment 13783046 UConn4523 said:





Quote:





they are usually blowing teams out



2017 -- +162

2016 -- +191

2015 -- +150

2014 -- +155

2013 -- +106

2012 -- +226



6 year average of +165 which is over 10 points per week. They have a bend but don't break defense. The last 4 years they have also ranked 12th, 4th, 5th, and 2nd in takeaway differential. A lot of that is due to Brady and the offense, of course, but the defense has been good IMO during his tenure. The Patriots also have a lot of home gown talent on D over the years and usually don't have a ton of high pick or pricey FA pro-bowlers. Add in his complete revamp of the teams analytics process and I don't think anyone can say he'd be undeserving of the HC role.







So, he has a "bend but don't break" defense? I've seen enough of those over the past few years, though it broke more than it bent.







But to be honest, an argument could be made that has always been Belichick's defense. I just looked it up and even the 86 Giants defense were 19th in pass defense but 2nd in points allowed. He's never really relied on total get after the QB or blitz happy defense. It's more about taking away the best offensive player and then adjusting the rest of the defense to whatever the opponent is doing, trying to limit the options of the QB so if they do move the ball they eventually stall out and have to either kick a field goal or turn it over on downs. I would imagine Patricia would bring the same concept seeing that he's run it the last 5 years.



They were 19th in pass defense for 2 reasons: 1) it was IMPOSSIBLE to run on them and 2) They played with the lead often. In comment 13783071 moespree said:They were 19th in pass defense for 2 reasons: 1) it was IMPOSSIBLE to run on them and 2) They played with the lead often.

Wish Giants gmenrule : 1/11/2018 1:54 pm : link would at least find out if Stanford's Shaw is interested.

Patricia DennyInDenville : 1/11/2018 1:57 pm : link It needs to happen



I'm sold on his hype.



Let's do this Mara

. arcarsenal : 1/11/2018 2:00 pm : link I still like Shurmur more than both but I'd prefer Patricia to Wilks.

Vote Tally (so far) Vanzetti : 1/11/2018 2:00 pm : link Patricia 28

Wilks 9

Either 4







I vote Patricia but would be ok with Wilks

I have a mild preference for Shurmur Greg from LI : 1/11/2018 2:01 pm : link But, outside of having no desire to see McDaniels hired, I don't have particularly strong feelings about any of them.

Wilks and Patricia Peppers : 1/11/2018 2:03 pm : link Are my top two guys but..



Better question would be Wilks or Shurmur?



Patricia to Detroit is as bad of a secret as Shanahan to San Fran was last year.





RE: RE: RE: RE: Pats defensive stats are a bit misleading moespree : 1/11/2018 2:06 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13783071 moespree said:





Quote:





In comment 13783057 RottenApple said:





Quote:





In comment 13783046 UConn4523 said:





Quote:





they are usually blowing teams out



2017 -- +162

2016 -- +191

2015 -- +150

2014 -- +155

2013 -- +106

2012 -- +226



6 year average of +165 which is over 10 points per week. They have a bend but don't break defense. The last 4 years they have also ranked 12th, 4th, 5th, and 2nd in takeaway differential. A lot of that is due to Brady and the offense, of course, but the defense has been good IMO during his tenure. The Patriots also have a lot of home gown talent on D over the years and usually don't have a ton of high pick or pricey FA pro-bowlers. Add in his complete revamp of the teams analytics process and I don't think anyone can say he'd be undeserving of the HC role.







So, he has a "bend but don't break" defense? I've seen enough of those over the past few years, though it broke more than it bent.







But to be honest, an argument could be made that has always been Belichick's defense. I just looked it up and even the 86 Giants defense were 19th in pass defense but 2nd in points allowed. He's never really relied on total get after the QB or blitz happy defense. It's more about taking away the best offensive player and then adjusting the rest of the defense to whatever the opponent is doing, trying to limit the options of the QB so if they do move the ball they eventually stall out and have to either kick a field goal or turn it over on downs. I would imagine Patricia would bring the same concept seeing that he's run it the last 5 years.







They were 19th in pass defense for 2 reasons: 1) it was IMPOSSIBLE to run on them and 2) They played with the lead often.



Well that's fair. But a similar argument could be made about Patricia's Pats led defenses too. They play with the lead often. I don't know how good or not he would be, but I think there is more to it than just utilizing the Pats team defensive statistics under him. I do put stock into the fact that Belichick trusted him to run it for 5 seasons. That's not a short period of time in the NFL. And that is Belichick's specialty. If he trusted him with it for half a decade I do think that's noteworthy of his potential skillset as a coach. In comment 13783082 Victor in CT said:Well that's fair. But a similar argument could be made about Patricia's Pats led defenses too. They play with the lead often. I don't know how good or not he would be, but I think there is more to it than just utilizing the Pats team defensive statistics under him. I do put stock into the fact that Belichick trusted him to run it for 5 seasons. That's not a short period of time in the NFL. And that is Belichick's specialty. If he trusted him with it for half a decade I do think that's noteworthy of his potential skillset as a coach.

RE: RE: Mcadoo Modus Operandi : 1/11/2018 2:10 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13782870 spike said:





Quote:





was the smartest man in the room too







We have a new room.



Must have been a room in an ant colony. In comment 13782873 fireitup77 said:Must have been a room in an ant colony.

Patricia GiantTuff1 : 1/11/2018 2:23 pm : link I was on the McDaniels bandwagon, but the more I read about Patricia the more I respect and like him. He has brilliance in between those ears, and an ability to relate to players, and doesn't have the douche stank that sometimes McDaniels is criticized for (which I personally think is just confidence that is perceived as douchiness, but to each their own).



Wilks seems like a great guy, but how creative is he? His experience is thin, 1 year as coordinator? Who has he really learned under? Certainly not the GOAT. Leader of Men is great, but to me you need to be able to lead, and you need that intuitive ability, like Russel Crowe in a Beautiful Mind, to read between the lines, feel out situations, and with intelligence and engineering precision, expose opponents.



Patricia answers that bell for me, his defense always manages a way despite how much craziness and turnover there is year to year, even week to week.

The Giants didn't have a great secondary in 1986 Greg from LI : 1/11/2018 2:40 pm : link Collins was just a rookie nickelback that year. The starters were Perry Williams and Toast Patterson, and the safeties were Kinard (who went down for the year in week 14) and Kenny Hill.



Even still, while they allowed a lot of yards (which is the basis for that 19th ranking), it was on a lot of attempts (26th in passing attempts against), and they only allowed 15 passing TDs (3rd best in the league) versus 24 INTs (7th best). And they were 4th in sacks with 59. Actually I was surprised they were only 4th - San Diego was third with 62 which was pretty shocking, I didn't realize Leslie O'Neal was on that team already in 1986.



In 1990, with an excellent secondary (though much less of a pass rush) they were 6th in passing yards allowed, 2nd in passing TDs, 4th in INTs.

The whole, "I don't like him because B in ALB : 1/11/2018 2:48 pm : link he coaches from the booth" nonsense is one of the dumbest, most ill-informed, ridiculous comments I've ever heard on BBI.



You do realize that seeing the field from the booth offers a much better view of the whole field, formations, schemes, movement, etc and makes the job much easier than being on the sideline, right? Plus, you've got your staff up there supporting you.



Just a dumb, dumb argument as to why you don't like Wilks.





That said, I'd take Patricia over him.

I've wanted an offensive guy, Dave in Hoboken : 1/11/2018 2:51 pm : link but I've warmed up to Patricia alittle bit. At least he has a ton of experience as a coordinator, if nothing else.

Of course coaching from the skybox can make a difference trueblueinpw : 1/11/2018 3:38 pm : link The difference, aside from obvious altitude, and viewing perspective is that a defensive coordinator in the skybox won’t be interacting face to face with their players. They won’t hear what the players on the field are saying. You can’t talk to the entire defense at once and there’s no emotional connection with the players when you’re in the box.



And if you don’t think any of that makes a difference, fine, enjoy your opinion but do so knowing you’re ignoring history. There have been instances when NFL HCs have asked their D-cos to come down from the skybox and coach from the sidelines. In fact, this was an issue when TC was here and wanted D-co Bill Sheridan to coach from the sideline while BS wanted to be in the box. Later when Fewell took over for BS a big point was made in the press of how PF was going to be on the sidelines. PF himself commented how he preferred to be on the sidelines. Now, I was no fan of PF but that instance alone means those talking smack that skybox or sideline makes no difference might actually be wrong. If it mattered to TC then maybe there’s something to it.



As well, I believe this tends to be less of an issue with O-cos which may be why Ron Erhardt and many other O-cos have called and continue to call plays from the box. D-cos can, and obviously do coach from the box, but they are the exception not the rule and I wonder if maybe there’s a reason for that?

RE: The Giants didn't have a great secondary in 1986 Reale01 : 1/11/2018 3:40 pm : link

Quote: Collins was just a rookie nickelback that year. The starters were Perry Williams and Toast Patterson, and the safeties were Kinard (who went down for the year in week 14) and Kenny Hill.



Even still, while they allowed a lot of yards (which is the basis for that 19th ranking), it was on a lot of attempts (26th in passing attempts against), and they only allowed 15 passing TDs (3rd best in the league) versus 24 INTs (7th best). And they were 4th in sacks with 59. Actually I was surprised they were only 4th - San Diego was third with 62 which was pretty shocking, I didn't realize Leslie O'Neal was on that team already in 1986.



In 1990, with an excellent secondary (though much less of a pass rush) they were 6th in passing yards allowed, 2nd in passing TDs, 4th in INTs.



Pretty sure Collins was a starter by mid-season, but your overall point is correct. Also a great pass rush makes the secondary better. In comment 13783298 Greg from LI said:Pretty sure Collins was a starter by mid-season, but your overall point is correct. Also a great pass rush makes the secondary better.

That settles it...... paesan98 : 1/11/2018 4:45 pm : link With at least 90% of responders voting for Patricia, the Giants will hire Wilks. Just to piss you all off.

Whomever they hire..... paesan98 : 1/11/2018 4:56 pm : link I just hope he gets the guys to be heavy-handed and play complementary football.