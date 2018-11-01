Pat Shurmur finalist for Cardinals and strong with Giants... GFAN52 : 1/11/2018 5:06 pm

From Up to the Minute Live: #Vikings OC Pat Shurmur is expected to be a finalist for the #AZCardinals, and he's a strong candidate for the #Giants, as well. Could have options.

Gotta believe it's down to Shurmur or Patricia nyjuggernaut2 : 1/11/2018 5:16 pm : link Defensive minded guy (Gettlemen's preference) vs experienced guy (Mara's preference).



I think if Wilk's was the man they would've hired him by now considering his team is out of the playoffs and he already met with the entire Giants FO.

Josh McDaniels Pete44 : 1/11/2018 5:20 pm : link The lack of buzz around Josh McDaniels is interesting, I still don't see how a team does not take a shot on him. I know he failed in Denver, but given another shot, I think he would be a strong coach, definitely good for the QBs. He deserves some credit for the fact that both former backups started in the NFL this season.

Rumblings are that he wants too much control and that he prefers the Colts. In comment 13783613 Pete44 said:Rumblings are that he wants too much control and that he prefers the Colts.

If Shurmur goes to Cards, clatterbuck : 1/11/2018 5:31 pm : link likely he brings Keenum with him. That probably will not happen with Giants and may be a factor in his decision -- if he has to make one.

Failed is too mild a word for what McDaniels was in Denver Greg from LI : 1/11/2018 5:33 pm : link He was a fiasco. He was their McAdoo, and yet he still has the stones to demand total control? Lulz.

Unless we are waiting to interview someone still in the playoffs SomeFan : 1/11/2018 5:48 pm : link what is taking so long to make a move?

And was very poor in STL. In comment 13783641 Greg from LI said:And was very poor in STL.

I said this the other day and will repeat it here ThatLimerickGuy : 1/11/2018 6:04 pm : link Word around the NFL agent circles is that Shurmur knocked the pants off of the Giants brass in his interview. He is seen as the favorite.

I know this might sound silly robbieballs2003 : 1/11/2018 6:07 pm : link But I think Shurmur might be our best play here. I am a big fan of Webb but even without that being the case we need to develop a QB. The best way to take this franchise into the future is to develop a QB whether that is Webb, a rookie, or both. To me, Shurmur has the track record there. As much as Patricia is interesting and Wilks has that command the room presence, do we know that either one of these guys can be trusted with the developing a QB? That is the main reason coaches get fired. And don't give me McAdoo. He never developed anybody.

I think they would have already picked Patricia until Dry Lightning : 1/11/2018 6:08 pm : link they heard his voice. it's flat out bizarre. Kinda like Mike Tyson- voice just doesn't match the person.

Well this offense is broken. He certainly looks the part of a Giants HC. In comment 13783689 ThatLimerickGuy said:Well this offense is broken. He certainly looks the part of a Giants HC.

I also don't want him here. Coaching failures aside, I just hate his face. Lol.



Seriously tho, the lack of control he had in Denver was alarming. In NE he didnt have to worry about discpline because they had the threat of Belichick sending them to a concentration camp. He reminds me a lot of an offensive version of Jim SChwartz.



Shurmur seems to have the right demeanor to lead a team and delegate to his coaches. I am intrigued about smarty pants Patricia so much that I am willing to put aside his lack of HC experience. In comment 13783686 robbieballs2003 said:I also don't want him here. Coaching failures aside, I just hate his face. Lol.Seriously tho, the lack of control he had in Denver was alarming. In NE he didnt have to worry about discpline because they had the threat of Belichick sending them to a concentration camp. He reminds me a lot of an offensive version of Jim SChwartz.Shurmur seems to have the right demeanor to lead a team and delegate to his coaches. I am intrigued about smarty pants Patricia so much that I am willing to put aside his lack of HC experience.

All good candidates TMS : 1/11/2018 6:20 pm : link Just hope the keep SPAGS as DC and ELI as QB.

Doesn't sound silly at all Robbie. He is my favorite choice. He has a track record with coaching QBs and ones with different skill sets at that. He has a significant coaching background with some proven success as well as not shying away from huge challenges (CLE HC job, Rams OC after the stunk with McD). He seems like he has a "HC air" about him...meaning he doesn't seem like a hot head, but is fiery enough to get into the game.



Would be thrilled with Shurmur. Have to wonder if it makes him a favorite of the Giants given the uncertainty of which QB will be available at 2. If Cleveland takes Darnold and the Giants aren't into Rosen, the Giants can trade back and even take their QB in Rd. 2 and let him compete with Webb in camp. Talk about being in a good spot to select your next QB of the future....it's harder to whiff on two than one right? In comment 13783695 robbieballs2003 said:Doesn't sound silly at all Robbie. He is my favorite choice. He has a track record with coaching QBs and ones with different skill sets at that. He has a significant coaching background with some proven success as well as not shying away from huge challenges (CLE HC job, Rams OC after the stunk with McD). He seems like he has a "HC air" about him...meaning he doesn't seem like a hot head, but is fiery enough to get into the game.Would be thrilled with Shurmur. Have to wonder if it makes him a favorite of the Giants given the uncertainty of which QB will be available at 2. If Cleveland takes Darnold and the Giants aren't into Rosen, the Giants can trade back and even take their QB in Rd. 2 and let him compete with Webb in camp. Talk about being in a good spot to select your next QB of the future....it's harder to whiff on two than one right?

Why? 2 of the 3 seasons Spags has been back. The Giants have been last in defense in the NFC. They need to completely move on from him In comment 13783714 TMS said:Why? 2 of the 3 seasons Spags has been back. The Giants have been last in defense in the NFC. They need to completely move on from him

Thanks TLG I hope that he is the choice. Let's just hope that he brings in a great DC. I was hoping for Gus Bradley but he re-signed with the Chargers. In comment 13783689 ThatLimerickGuy said:Thanks TLG I hope that he is the choice. Let's just hope that he brings in a great DC. I was hoping for Gus Bradley but he re-signed with the Chargers.

Shurmur Sammo85 : 1/11/2018 6:46 pm : link was OC for Spags in St Louis. Although I don’t see Spags being kept as DC in this situation based on what went on this year and also being passed over again for the head job.



Sign me up for Shurmur however. I think he’s smart on the X and O stuff but has football savvy that a HC needs and McAdoo clearly didn’t have. Shurmur is well versed on all three phases so I have no doubt he’d be able to help execute and have a team that embodies what Mara and Gettleman want from the team.

What difference does it make whether the head coach is a defensive guy or an offensive guy? Head Coaches aren't the ones working with quarterbacks at the developmental level. Their job is managing the people that do. It's the QB coach and the OC who are responsible for this. In comment 13783695 robbieballs2003 said:What difference does it make whether the head coach is a defensive guy or an offensive guy? Head Coaches aren't the ones working with quarterbacks at the developmental level. Their job is managing the people that do. It's the QB coach and the OC who are responsible for this.

That's a good point. I wouldn't discount either of the NE coordinators just yet. McDaniels has the prior HC experience regardless of how it turned out given he was the youngest coach in the NFL at 31. In comment 13783613 Pete44 said:That's a good point. I wouldn't discount either of the NE coordinators just yet. McDaniels has the prior HC experience regardless of how it turned out given he was the youngest coach in the NFL at 31.

Like Shurmur a lot... Dan in the Springs : 1/11/2018 7:02 pm : link really rooting for Saints and Titans so we can get this thing settled sometime next week. There's a lot of staff getting hired elsewhere right now and we're going to want some strong coordinators. Time is urgent - root against Minny and NE this weekend!

Let's hire the Shurminator ghost718 : 1/11/2018 7:02 pm : link and get this over with

Patricia may prefer Detroit to NYG bluepepper : 1/11/2018 7:04 pm : link due to ties with Quinn and an in his prime franchise QB but have to bet that Shurmur has us above AZ. The Bidwill sons are better than the father but I still don't think that that franchise is well regarded. And Shurmur's career has been Northeast and Midwest so he's not one of those guys who pines for warm weather.



Imagine if Patricia chooses Detroit, Shurmur AZ and McDaniels Indy. BBI will meltdown. LOL.

It absolutely matters. Yes, you hire your QB coach and your OC but that is his speciality which means not only does he know how to do it but he is also looking for the right person for the job. And you can bet your ass that it will be a major focus in coaches meetings to make sure the necessary steps are taking place. In comment 13783780 Ten Ton Hammer said:It absolutely matters. Yes, you hire your QB coach and your OC but that is his speciality which means not only does he know how to do it but he is also looking for the right person for the job. And you can bet your ass that it will be a major focus in coaches meetings to make sure the necessary steps are taking place.

Spags got a veteran defense to carry the Giants to the Super Bowl Ivan15 : 1/11/2018 7:18 pm : link but this year he lost control of a defense. He couldn’t lead a defense without enough veteran leaders.



Now some of you want to let him try to lead a whole team.

has anyone thought about this... mphbullet36 : 1/11/2018 7:22 pm : link mcdaniels rumors are pretty much the only coach that is on the down low. Have the pats told him that BB possibly could leave and they would want him as the coach in waiting?



just a random thought and probably far fetched but the thought he is a shoe in for INDY but we haven't heard anything about him really in terms of giants or other jobs for mcdaniels.





Depends if he's asked back for a second interview or not I suppose. In comment 13783836 mphbullet36 said:Depends if he's asked back for a second interview or not I suppose.

schurmur is safest of the canadates but not completely micky : 1/11/2018 7:26 pm : link Patricia is one more leaning toward. I still feel there's a wild card that isn't being mentioned or looked at yet..js

Just not true at all. He did not lose control of the defense. In comment 13783824 Ivan15 said:Just not true at all. He did not lose control of the defense.

If they hire a defensive head coach, they're absolutely going to make a decision on offensive staff as a franchise, or at minimum with Gettleman involved. They won't give that responsibility to a first time head coach. They're not just going to potentially take a QB 2nd overall and let their newbie HC do whatever he wants. Just like McAdoo didn't get to hire his own assistants. In comment 13783812 robbieballs2003 said:If they hire a defensive head coach, they're absolutely going to make a decision on offensive staff as a franchise, or at minimum with Gettleman involved. They won't give that responsibility to a first time head coach. They're not just going to potentially take a QB 2nd overall and let their newbie HC do whatever he wants. Just like McAdoo didn't get to hire his own assistants.

That's not accurate. A good HC is going to spend whatever time he thinks is necessary in every area, and if he thinks he can add value to QB development you can bet your ass that is where he should spend time. In comment 13783780 Ten Ton Hammer said:That's not accurate. A good HC is going to spend whatever time he thinks is necessary in every area, and if he thinks he can add value to QB development you can bet your ass that is where he should spend time.

So, Goodbye Eli Manning? Emlen'sGremlins : 1/11/2018 7:54 pm : link Because we know Shurmur is insisting that Case Keenum come along with him as his starting QB.

He is? lol In comment 13783902 Emlen'sGremlins said:He is? lol

Sure. But in the context of hiring a defensive-minded head coach, you wouldn't expect that he's going to be heavily involved in the day to day work with a QB. He has a team to run. It would be a different story if they were hiring a guy who worked with QBs before. My point is hiring a defensive coordinator to a head coaching position is in no way a commentary on where they're leaning in the draft nor should it be. Even Tom Coughlin, an offense guy, made it a point to make sure he had good assistants to work with Eli during his formative years. In comment 13783894 Jimmy Googs said:Sure. But in the context of hiring a defensive-minded head coach, you wouldn't expect that he's going to be heavily involved in the day to day work with a QB. He has a team to run. It would be a different story if they were hiring a guy who worked with QBs before. My point is hiring a defensive coordinator to a head coaching position is in no way a commentary on where they're leaning in the draft nor should it be. Even Tom Coughlin, an offense guy, made it a point to make sure he had good assistants to work with Eli during his formative years.

No dispute. I was just remarking on your statement what difference Jimmy Googs : 1/11/2018 8:11 pm : link does it make if he is offensive or defensive-minded.



I think it should play a big factor in who the Giants decide because I would lean towards a HC with strong QB development skills (if able) with the stage the franchise is currently in.



Not saying disregard the others but if i was making out my scorecard, experience working with QBs has to be near the top.



Eli is a goner...get with the program.

No he’s not In comment 13783902 Emlen'sGremlins said:No he’s not

TTH robbieballs2003 : 1/11/2018 9:02 pm : link There is a difference between hiring an OC and QB coach that you think/hope can develop a QB and it is a totally different thing to have a guy that has done it multiple times already. What you say about a HC in managing his staff is correct but what you are missing is that a HC is still heavily involved in all aspects of his team and constantly meets with the staff. They discuss everything. Don't be discounting what effect a HC has on that. Do you think Belichick has had his success with many different coordinators because he lets them do their job and has his head in the ground like an ostrich? Come on.

Would be thrilled with Shurmur. Have to wonder if it makes him a favorite of the Giants given the uncertainty of which QB will be available at 2. If Cleveland takes Darnold and the Giants aren't into Rosen, the Giants can trade back and even take their QB in Rd. 2 and let him compete with Webb in camp. Talk about being in a good spot to select your next QB of the future....it's harder to whiff on two than one right?

Shurmur actually preceded McDaniels as OC in St. Louis, but he was statistically superior. In fact, all but 10 offenses in the history of the NFL were statistically superior to the offense that McDaniels trotted out there with the Rams. In comment 13783718 chopperhatch said:Shurmur actually preceded McDaniels as OC in St. Louis, but he was statistically superior. In fact, all but 10 offenses in the history of the NFL were statistically superior to the offense that McDaniels trotted out there with the Rams.

Which side of the ball were all the suspensions on? In comment 13783868 allstarjim said:Which side of the ball were all the suspensions on?

Doesn't sound silly it makes a lot of sense. I'm ok with Patricia or shurmur. Gotta figure it's down to those two if belichick isn't coming here....sorry I have to incorporate my ridiculous pipe dream. There's a chance but the pats need to lose this weekend! In comment 13783695 robbieballs2003 said:Doesn't sound silly it makes a lot of sense. I'm ok with Patricia or shurmur. Gotta figure it's down to those two if belichick isn't coming here....sorry I have to incorporate my ridiculous pipe dream. There's a chance but the pats need to lose this weekend!

lol spags? Ok... In comment 13783714 TMS said:lol spags? Ok...

The whole pats nyg coaching carousel thing is very weird. I'm not afraid to believe that something weird is going on up there. I still think there's a chance belichick comes here. Call me bat shit crazy.. I am.. but sometimes bat shit crazy comes true!



I can't remember how it works with a soon to be first time head coach still working elsewhere as an assistant gets hired during his postseason run. Does everyone know about the hire? We all knew the ATL OC was definitely headed to SF DURING last year's playoff run. One would think we'd definitely know something by now or latest this Monday, right?



That's why I want the pats to lose this weekend. If there's any chance at bill coming here the pats need to lose asap, id think. who knows.... In comment 13783836 mphbullet36 said:The whole pats nyg coaching carousel thing is very weird. I'm not afraid to believe that something weird is going on up there. I still think there's a chance belichick comes here. Call me bat shit crazy.. I am.. but sometimes bat shit crazy comes true!I can't remember how it works with a soon to be first time head coach still working elsewhere as an assistant gets hired during his postseason run. Does everyone know about the hire? We all knew the ATL OC was definitely headed to SF DURING last year's playoff run. One would think we'd definitely know something by now or latest this Monday, right?That's why I want the pats to lose this weekend. If there's any chance at bill coming here the pats need to lose asap, id think. who knows....

I can be easily sold on any of Schurmer, Patricia, mfsd : 1/11/2018 10:10 pm : link or McDaniels...and can also poke holes in all their resumes.



I just hope if the Giants have conviction about one above the rest, they go all out to lock him down, and don’t dilly dally with some Saban or Belichick pipe dream that leads us to miss out on our guy

In comment 13784008 robbieballs2003 said:No, I don't think that. I just object to the idea that when you have a selection of potential head coaches that aren't, by resume, a clear-cut slam dunk, that you go with the offensive guy because you have to develop a QB.That's why they hire specialists. It's important that they hire the right people, not necessarily that the head coach himself needs to have a background in developing quarterbacks. Some of the most successful QB-Coach combinations are defensive head coaches. Shula-Marino, Jimmy Johnson-Aikman, Chuck Noll-Terry Bradshaw, Belichick-Brady.

I'd feel settled with either Shurmur or Patricia. Brown Recluse : 7:07 am : link Just hoping the Giants don't miss out on both.

Nice article on shurmur playcalling armstead98 : 12:21 pm : link

- ( At first I wanted Patricia but I think Shurmur is the safest, best candidate especially since the Giants have to find and develop a franchise QB Link - ( New Window

The QB whisperer. He would be a great coach with the developing of a drafted QB to replace Eli over time. In comment 13784708 jeff57 said:The QB whisperer. He would be a great coach with the developing of a drafted QB to replace Eli over time.