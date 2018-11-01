Is Damon Harrison the best NYG DT of the modern era? Eric from BBI : Admin : 1/11/2018 5:07 pm : 1/11/2018 5:07 pm In all of the drama of the past couple of years, I feel Snacks Harrison's story has been lost a bit. In my opinion, I don't think I've witnessed a Giants' defensive tackle as dominant as him. He has 162 tackles in two years... and these are not of the downfield variety. I would argue he was the best player on the team in 2017 and certainly was in the conversation in 2016 (with Odell and Landon).



Keith Hamilton is the only one I can think of who comes close. He was a mean enforcer who could rush the passer, but I see Harrison as an All-Pro type lineman.



It's really remarkable story. The guy wasn't drafted and the Jets let him go in free agency.

I am 36 Jay on the Island : 1/11/2018 6:47 pm : link and he is the best DT the Giants have had since I have been following the team. Harrison was Reese's best FA signing by a long shot. Nobody is calling him overpaid anymore.

In my mind, Hamilton and Mendenhall were both better than Snacks. Ira : 1/11/2018 6:55 pm : link Snacks plays the run better, but both of them were very good against both the run and pass. On a scale of 1-10, if Mendenhall was 10, then Hamilton was 9 and Snacks is 8.5.

I had no idea mrvax : 1/11/2018 6:58 pm : link that Snacks went undrafted. I think he's better than Hamilton.



Hamilton Snacks : 1/11/2018 6:58 pm : link Started off at DE didn't he?

Snacks is the best DT the Giants have ever had imo gidiefor : Mod : 1/11/2018 7:05 pm : : 1/11/2018 7:05 pm : link he eats offensive lineman -- there's two or more on him on every play, and he still manages to shack them and chase after the QB



I don't get why he's not thought of as a pass rusher -- because he rushes and pressures the passer often



The real shame is that our d-ends have really not taken maximum advantage of him

Snacks sniffs out screens like nobody Rjanyg : 1/11/2018 7:10 pm : link Great player

Snacks Jarvis : 1/11/2018 7:13 pm : link is an absolute beast. He single handedly kept us in games but completely shutting down the opposing running game...constantly creating 3rd and longs for the opposing team. If the rest of the team wasn't so awful he would have gotten all-pro recognition.

Snacks is #1. redwhiteandbigblue : 1/11/2018 7:13 pm : link Hamilton was a better pass rusher as stated. I watched John Mendenhall's entire career. Most of his career he was the only "name" on defense so I think a lot of us older guys remember him fondly. He was very good, but undersized. For his physical stature he was terrific but I don't think he was nearly as good as Snacks is. Just my opinion.

Erik Howard SMitch2 : 1/11/2018 7:20 pm : link Was an unheralded beast in the middle.

I just love how the Giants stole Snacks and Cruz ... Boy Cord : 1/11/2018 7:25 pm : link ... from the Jets. What a bunch of suckers.

By way of comparison SMitch2 : 1/11/2018 7:28 pm : link Howard had 136 in 1989-90 seasons on a teams stacked with tackling machines. IIRC the 1990 squad is one of the top 2 or 3 low points allowed defenses of all time.

Cruz SMitch2 : 1/11/2018 7:30 pm : link Never played for the Jets -- that was some kind of running Jason me about a Ryan gaffe, I believe

I think he’s certainly close...... Simms11 : 1/11/2018 7:40 pm : link Jim Burt, albeit, a NT, was also pretty damn good too. I think Snacks and Tomlinson make a solid pair in the middle.

Snacks is awesome but Linval is on another level. NYGmen58 : 1/11/2018 7:40 pm : link If comparing their Giants careers, Snacks has been a better Giant, but he’s nowhere near the DT that Joseph is.

"Nowhere near"? Ten Ton Hammer : 1/11/2018 7:46 pm : link Joseph hasn't made it to an All-Pro roster yet. Harrison has been on the first team. A lot closer than you put it.

I'm tired of the Giants SMitch2 : 1/11/2018 7:52 pm : link Giving away hi-quality, hi-draft picks that they develop only to have to replace them with another high draft pick or big $$$. And then watch those other guys go on to long and highly productive careers.



Linval was the worst, but also:



Hankins ( we'll see)

Barry coffield

Cornelius griffin.

Harrison and Joseph are different types idiotsavant : 1/11/2018 7:52 pm : link Fans associate large, strong DTs, but ..two very different players.



Having both? Yeah.that's a team.

I should have specified DL picks SMitch2 : 1/11/2018 7:55 pm : link And then, of course, not all of our replacements work out (Austin) which leads to more wasted time / picks, when we should be fortifying other areas, instead of trying to tread water...

Hard to comment, what is modern? And how do you compare players in plato : 1/11/2018 7:56 pm : link different schemes, 3/4 or 4/3? Tackle responsibilities very different. Rosy Grier not a bad DT in what I would call my time. Jack Gregory pretty good, then there's Leonard Marshall but he played in a 3/4. Now schemes are more complex and Snacks although he plays in a supposed 4/3 really plays the nose as if we were in a 3/4.



So it's complicated but we've had some great DTs.

What impresses me most about Snacks B in ALB : 1/11/2018 7:57 pm : link Is his motor. You mention him chasing down plays. And he does that really effectively despite his position on the field and proximity to the back carrier while often times getting doubled. Having played the 1 and 3 T plenty, I can tell you that that is really fycking impressive. He doesn't quit, he doesn't freelance, maintains great gap integrity and plays his ass off. He's probably my favorite pro.

Jim Kanicki and Jim Burt were the best Giant DTs yalebowl : 1/11/2018 8:56 pm : link First, Jim Kanicki. We traded Homer Jones, all-time best Giant Wide Receiver for Jim Kanicki. The Browns to sweeten the deal threw in Ron Johnson who I believe was our best running back. Without the trade for Jim Kanicki we don't get Ron Johnson.



Jim Burt played with heart and knocked out Joe Montana and the 49ers in a playoff game for us.

Rosey Grier was damn good (depending upon what you call yatqb : 1/11/2018 9:17 pm : link "the modern era"). In more recent times Snacks is the best.

RE: Rosey Grier was damn good (depending upon what you call Greg from LI : 1/11/2018 9:36 pm : link

Quote: "the modern era"). In more recent times Snacks is the best.



Generally understood as the Super Bowl era In comment 13784021 yatqb said:Generally understood as the Super Bowl era

How did he not make the pro bowl? BlueHurricane : 1/11/2018 10:00 pm : link I know the game sucks but still. The fact he isn’t a pro bowl starter is insane

great point Andrew in Austin : 1/11/2018 10:28 pm : link I was thinking about this the other day. I love watching Beckham highlights, Collins highlights, now have some w/ Shepard and Engram. But the guy that literally brought it in every single game is Harrison. What a great FA acquisition. No matter how shitty the team was around him, he produced and brought it. Great mentor and example for Dalvin as well.



Personally I agree that he is the best NYG DT of the modern era.

Think about the jets... lol whozzat : 12:28 am : link Sinking their money into two knuckleheads on the d-line who underperformed and dragged the team down, while Snacks plays as well as any dt in the league the last two years. They could have built around him and Leonard Williams, and saved their money, and maybe traded the two knuckleheads... I know, hindsight... but you'd think they'd have had a little more insight into the personalities involved.





I think so Rong5611 : 8:25 am : link These are the best I can think of:



Harrison

Hamilton

Howard

Mendenhall was also a standout on some awful teams. Troy Archer was very good as well, talented.

Mendenhall was actually my first "favorite Giant." Beezer : 8:38 am : link

I'd mention Jim Burt in this conversation. Not better than Snacks. But tough as hell.

Snacks is right up there. Hamilton comes to mind for sure. Victor in CT : 8:45 am : link How do you fairly rate the 3-4 2-gap guys though? Howard and Burt were physically dominating NTs. Marshall could 2-gap (a DT role in the 3-4 vs. the run) but also get to the passer.



Troy Archer is a "what might have been". Mendenhall great but more of a speed guy.

I know it was a different timer, a differfent game, Beezer : 8:52 am : link but Mendenhall was 6-1, 255. Granted, it's distributed slightly differently lol, but it's amazing that I'm a bit taller and a bit heavier. Crazy that he clogged NFL lines at that weight.

Harrison by far... x meadowlander : 9:05 am : link ...he's the only DT the Giants have EVER had who is often the best player on the field, period. Hall of Fame worthy, I believe.



The Giants haven't had another as good as him - Hamilton, Mendenhall, Howard, etc - all great players, but Harrison is HOF, IMO.

RE: Snacks is awesome but Linval is on another level. section125 : 9:15 am : link

Quote: If comparing their Giants careers, Snacks has been a better Giant, but he’s nowhere near the DT that Joseph is.



Linval Joseph is very good, but Snacks is very much better. In comment 13783883 NYGmen58 said:Linval Joseph is very good, but Snacks is very much better.

RE: I know it was a different timer, a differfent game, Victor in CT : 9:17 am : link

Quote: but Mendenhall was 6-1, 255. Granted, it's distributed slightly differently lol, but it's amazing that I'm a bit taller and a bit heavier. Crazy that he clogged NFL lines at that weight.



yep. Alan Page played at 225 later in his career In comment 13784304 Beezer said:yep. Alan Page played at 225 later in his career

Without Erik Howard, the Giants don't make it to SB XXV Bluenatic : 9:22 am : link It was Howard who forced the Roger Craig fumble that LT recovered that led to the game-winning FG in the Championship Game in SF.

RE: Mendenhall was actually my first RinR : 9:32 am : link

Quote:

I'd mention Jim Burt in this conversation. Not better than Snacks. But tough as hell.



Was a big fan Burt when he was with the Giants but he dropped several notches after his hit on Hostetler in the 1990 NFCC game. In comment 13784279 Beezer said:Was a big fan Burt when he was with the Giants but he dropped several notches after his hit on Hostetler in the 1990 NFCC game.

pro-bowl and all-pro snubs this year... Dan in the Springs : 10:07 am : link were a joke. He's definitely the best run-stopper in the league right now (imo) and clearly the Giants best DT since at least Hamilton as well.



What an upgrade too over Kuhn.

on a side note bc4life : 10:12 am : link I think we are going to be very happy with the youngster playing alongside him. Just need that 3rd rotation guy

