Schwartz: Wilks out of contention; Patricia, McDanials or shyster : 1/11/2018 6:17 pm



I take it this presumes NYG will have a choice of at least one of these three ahead of the other teams in contention (Lions, Indy, Cards).

I take it this presumes NYG will have a choice of at least one of these three ahead of the other teams in contention (Lions, Indy, Cards).

Breeze joeinpa : 1/11/2018 6:51 pm : link Giants way?



I have no idea what that means

All i know is Jarvis : 1/11/2018 6:52 pm : link a Vikings vs Patriots Super Bowl would be epic....on BBI

RE: Breeze

I think it meant someone who was in or who had been within the organization at some point. In comment 13783764 joeinpa said:I think it meant someone who was in or who had been within the organization at some point.

RE: RE: Absolutely don't want McDaniels...

I'll gladly take Patricia. I wonder what the deal breaker was with Wilks...







Lack of head coaching or long-term coordinating experience.



to much like macadoo In comment 13783760 jeff57 said:to much like macadoo

i like either pats CGiants07 : 1/11/2018 7:01 pm : link coordinator before shurmur especially as if shurmur is the guy i wouldnt be shocked if spags would be d coordinator

What does old man : 1/11/2018 7:05 pm : link Jim Schwartz know about what the Giants are doing? He didn't even get an interview! :-).

Feel like Schwartz is getting played by someone OdellBeckhamJr : 1/11/2018 7:06 pm : link Wilks will be named HC within the hour

RE: Breeze

Conservative approach- going with a familiar face instead of shaking things up and making "wholesale changes" as Mara said they would.



Hiring old friend Gettleman= the Giants way

Bringing back former DC Spags for a 2nd tour, promoting McAdoo to Head Coach etc etc.

In comment 13783764 joeinpa said:Conservative approach- going with a familiar face instead of shaking things up and making "wholesale changes" as Mara said they would.Hiring old friend Gettleman= the Giants wayBringing back former DC Spags for a 2nd tour, promoting McAdoo to Head Coach etc etc.

Still Wilks then Shurmur Peppers : 1/11/2018 7:12 pm : link I was told don't believe what you read. These beats are in the 11th hour. Its time they make a guess.



Wilks is still the guy everyone is waiting on. That domino falls then we'll know the rest. We should know sometime tomorrow.



Patricia to Detroit is the consensus



AND



Nobody wants McDaniels.. Except maybe the Titans. No one knows what they are doing, there's still belief Mularkey will be fired.

.. BeckShepEli : 1/11/2018 7:20 pm : link Schwartz is not going to report this on a limb. Paul Schwartz is a respectable beat writer. I know its crazy to believe but he has more info than people on this board.

RE: Still Wilks then Shurmur

Quote: I was told don't believe what you read. These beats are in the 11th hour. Its time they make a guess.



Wilks is still the guy everyone is waiting on. That domino falls then we'll know the rest. We should know sometime tomorrow.



Patricia to Detroit is the consensus



AND



Nobody wants McDaniels.. Except maybe the Titans. No one knows what they are doing, there's still belief Mularkey will be fired.



These sports writers are all trying to stake a claim with their "inside" information. Everyone here probably has as good as guess as a they do.



I'd say it's safe bet to eliminate Spags and Studeville. Beyond those two, NOBODY knows for certain. Wilks is the only viable candidate that can sign now until MInn and NE are eliminated. In comment 13783811 Peppers said:These sports writers are all trying to stake a claim with their "inside" information. Everyone here probably has as good as guess as a they do.I'd say it's safe bet to eliminate Spags and Studeville. Beyond those two, NOBODY knows for certain. Wilks is the only viable candidate that can sign now until MInn and NE are eliminated.

I'd be fine with any of these three. Dave in Hoboken : 1/11/2018 7:28 pm : link I love some of the dopes in here trying to make believe their guy is still in it, though.

RE: I heard that Wilks wanted to fire Tom Quinn...

Quote: .. and that was the deal-breaker for him (I kid).



LMAO In comment 13783731 kinard said:LMAO

if anything taken from getts hire presser micky : 1/11/2018 7:35 pm : link and taken as word, he sound more on defensive minded guy..which would lead to thinking Patricia.



boston/NE area guys getts and Patricia

RE: If

Quote: Shurmur goes to the Cardinals, Patricia to the Lions, and McDaniels to the Colts. What’s plan B?





Exactly which us why this article makes no sense. In comment 13783827 Tittle 9 20 64 said:Exactly which us why this article makes no sense.

RE: RE: If

Shurmur goes to the Cardinals, Patricia to the Lions, and McDaniels to the Colts. What’s plan B?









Exactly which us why this article makes no sense.



umm Wilkes? In comment 13783877 Blue21 said:umm Wilkes?

Did I read correctly that Shurmer won 9 games during his two-year Jimmy Googs : 1/11/2018 7:40 pm : link stint as the Cleveland Head Coach?



We should absolutely hire him as that is like going 27-5 on any other team in the NFL...

RE: if anything taken from getts hire presser

Quote: and taken as word, he sound more on defensive minded guy..which would lead to thinking Patricia.



boston/NE area guys getts and Patricia



Patricia grew up in Central NY, not a Boston/NE guy other than his most recent job location. In comment 13783871 micky said:Patricia grew up in Central NY, not a Boston/NE guy other than his most recent job location.

Belichek in the mix!!!!! Reale01 : 1/11/2018 7:49 pm : link This is great news! Wilks may have been the choice, but he told the Giants that he had to make a decision this week. McDaniels is going to Indy. Patricia was either the first choice or a very close second. MP is willing to wait it out til end of season because he knows he will get the Pats job if BB comes here and the Giants job if BB stays put.



Look for Wilks and Shurmer to go to Lions and AZ.



The dream lives!

RE: Belichek in the mix!!!!!

Look for Wilks and Shurmer to go to Lions and AZ.







I've been reading Dave Birkett for Lions' updates and he reports that, while Lions did originally request an interview with Wilks, none has taken place and none is scheduled.



Mike Vrabel might be Detroit's Plan B,

In comment 13783896 Reale01 said:I've been reading Dave Birkett for Lions' updates and he reports that, while Lions did originally request an interview with Wilks, none has taken place and none is scheduled.Mike Vrabel might be Detroit's Plan B,

Guys... BleedBlue : 1/11/2018 8:01 pm : link Not saying wilks is still in discussion...but don't you think he is just making this assumption because we haven't signed him and he is available? Like in other words, he believes he is out because the Giants don't love him and are waiting

RE: RE: RE: If

Shurmur goes to the Cardinals, Patricia to the Lions, and McDaniels to the Colts. What’s plan B?









Exactly which us why this article makes no sense.







umm Wilkes?



The article makes no sense because it rules out Wilks. If the other three go somewhere else what is plan B? In comment 13783879 micky said:The article makes no sense because it rules out Wilks. If the other three go somewhere else what is plan B?

Shumur Thinblueline : 1/11/2018 8:02 pm : link Gets my vote.... with young QB's in our future it would only make sense.. My concern what offensive and defensive coordinators come with him?

RE: Belichek in the mix!!!!!

Quote: This is great news! Wilks may have been the choice, but he told the Giants that he had to make a decision this week. McDaniels is going to Indy. Patricia was either the first choice or a very close second. MP is willing to wait it out til end of season because he knows he will get the Pats job if BB comes here and the Giants job if BB stays put.



Look for Wilks and Shurmer to go to Lions and AZ.



The dream lives!



Doubtful In comment 13783896 Reale01 said:Doubtful

Should the failures of every Pats coordinator hired since Belichick mattnyg05 : 1/11/2018 8:09 pm : link Worry us at all? Or do we just toss that out?



-Weiss

-Crennel

-Mangini

-McDaniels

-O”Brien (arguably the best, mediocre record)



Im seriously asking. What makes these guys different? I want to know what you think. I want Shurmur as of now because he’d help the young QB and is doing very well right now with Keenum. I wouldn’t mind Patricia but the track record of Pats coaches does scare me.

Shurmur better not think he’s bringing Chris684 : 1/11/2018 8:09 pm : link Keenum in here if he’s hired.



No way Mara and Gettleman are that dumb.

RE: Guys...

Quote: Not saying wilks is still in discussion...but don't you think he is just making this assumption because we haven't signed him and he is available? Like in other words, he believes he is out because the Giants don't love him and are waiting



Unless you think Schwartz is not telling the truth, no, he's not just making an assumption:



"Steve Wilks, the Panthers’ defensive coordinator, did not make the cut after the first round of interviews, according to someone with knowledge of the Giants’ thinking."



As for the possibility of NYG being left with no one, they'll figure out something. Maybe Jim Schwartz.



As other thread on board mentions, Rapoport now saying Wilks could return to Carolina as DC. He's not interviewing with Colts and, as I mentioned above, his interview with Lions never happened either. In comment 13783915 BleedBlue said:Unless you think Schwartz is not telling the truth, no, he's not just making an assumption:"Steve Wilks, the Panthers’ defensive coordinator, did not make the cut after the first round of interviews, according to someone with knowledge of the Giants’ thinking."As for the possibility of NYG being left with no one, they'll figure out something. Maybe Jim Schwartz.As other thread on board mentions, Rapoport now saying Wilks could return to Carolina as DC. He's not interviewing with Colts and, as I mentioned above, his interview with Lions never happened either.

With Shumur Thinblueline : 1/11/2018 8:10 pm : link We would prob keep Spags as DC.

... BleedBlue : 1/11/2018 8:15 pm : link Don't want spags here as DC....give me Patricia if that's the case...





Fuck it...



Sign Patricia call Kraft after they get knocked out tell him yo BB hates you...I'll ship you Patricia and a 2019 first rounder for BB....all parties will most likely agree...Patricia doesn't have to leave NE and gets a HC gig. BB gets to come home. All is well...



Make it happen Mara!

Wonder if Kraft told Dankbeerman : 1/11/2018 8:18 pm : link McDainels to hang on.



There would be crazy amount of tension if the there were 3 teams waiting on the pats fill their openings. wonder if someone hets scared and makes a reaction move.



Would Spags stick as DC with Shurmer?

Shurmur would guarantee an Eli exit... Emlen'sGremlins : 1/11/2018 8:20 pm : link ....with Case Keenum as our new starter.

RE: Shurmur would guarantee an Eli exit...

Quote: ....with Case Keenum as our new starter.



Doubt that. KEENUM isn't good...I don't get why shurmur is ball riding him In comment 13783955 Emlen'sGremlins said:Doubt that. KEENUM isn't good...I don't get why shurmur is ball riding him

RE: Please stop it..

Quote: with the ridiculous shit that Shurmur is taking Keenum with him wherever he goes.



Where do people come up with this? It’s like a kids’ game of telephone. In comment 13783963 FatMan in Charlotte said:Where do people come up with this? It’s like a kids’ game of telephone.

RE: Please stop it..

Quote: with the ridiculous shit that Shurmur is taking Keenum with him wherever he goes.



I agree In comment 13783963 FatMan in Charlotte said:I agree

RE: Please stop it..

Quote: with the ridiculous shit that Shurmur is taking Keenum with him wherever he goes.



That has no chance in hell of happening. In comment 13783963 FatMan in Charlotte said:That has no chance in hell of happening.

Strange LakeGeorgeGiant : 1/11/2018 9:26 pm : link BBI tells me that McDaniels isn't a real candidate.



Must be the Giants dont read BBI eh?

RE: I'd be fine with any of these three.

Quote: I love some of the dopes in here trying to make believe their guy is still in it, though.



No one is a bigger dope than me. I'm still playing make believe that belichick is still in it. Go big or go home. In comment 13783855 Dave in Hoboken said:No one is a bigger dope than me. I'm still playing make believe that belichick is still in it. Go big or go home.

Lets go Patricia GiantTuff1 : 1/11/2018 11:42 pm : link Send us a bat signal Gmen!



If not MP, then BB, JM, PS.





RE: Should the failures of every Pats coordinator hired since Belichick

Quote: Worry us at all? Or do we just toss that out?



-Weiss

-Crennel

-Mangini

-McDaniels

-O”Brien (arguably the best, mediocre record)



Im seriously asking. What makes these guys different? I want to know what you think. I want Shurmur as of now because he’d help the young QB and is doing very well right now with Keenum. I wouldn’t mind Patricia but the track record of Pats coaches does scare me.



Charlie Weis was a Parcells assistant for nine years. Romeo Crennell was a Parcells assistant from 1981 to 1999. To say they're 'Belichick guys' is pretty inaccurate.





If we're pointing out the assistants that failed, let's also mention the ones that didn't. Nick Saban was Belichick's DC for four years before moving on to become an incredible winner. Kirk Ferentz became a good head coach as well. In comment 13783934 mattnyg05 said:Charlie Weis was a Parcells assistant for nine years. Romeo Crennell was a Parcells assistant from 1981 to 1999. To say they're 'Belichick guys' is pretty inaccurate.If we're pointing out the assistants that failed, let's also mention the ones that didn't. Nick Saban was Belichick's DC for four years before moving on to become an incredible winner. Kirk Ferentz became a good head coach as well.

They are in college! GoDeep13 : 12:54 am : link

- ( That formula DOES. NOT. WORK. IN. THE. NFL. Saban has said it. Urban Meyer has said it. Gus Malzahn has said it. What Saban and Ferentz do in college doesn’t work in the NFL. Belichick does something similar but he can only do that because he’s given FULL CONTROL OF THE ROSTER. None of Bill’s guys are gonna get that anywhere because they don’t have the resume Bill does. Even then. Bill doesn’t teach his coaches. Link - ( New Window

Fully agree there's a big difference in College and pro football. Ten Ton Hammer : 1:07 am : link The statement was that all of Belichick's assistants have failed. They haven't not, regardless of one's opinion of the prestige of college football.

Sorry mattnyg05 : 6:01 am : link Didn’t think I had to clarify that but yes, I did mean in the NFL since the Giants do play in the NFL.



I don’t hate Patricia, he seems like a good hire, but the Patriots coaching tree has been either mediocre or stinky in the NFL. It’s a fact. Belichick is one of the greatest coaches of all time and Brady is arguably the greatest QB. One has to wonder exactly how much the coordinators matter on that team. It’s something to think about.

A friend of mine high in the Pats organization CT Charlie : 10:19 am : link said BB wants to retire and become CEO of TB12.

RE: RE: Breeze

Quote: In comment 13783764 joeinpa said:





Quote:





Giants way?





Hiring old friend Gettleman= the Giants way

Bringing back former DC Spags for a 2nd tour, promoting McAdoo to Head Coach etc etc.



McAdoo had absolutely no connection to the Giants prior to 2014. Was that a good thing?



And is promoting someone considered to be a hot young coordinator to HC, that unusual? In comment 13783798 Breeze_94 said:McAdoo had absolutely no connection to the Giants prior to 2014. Was that a good thing?And is promoting someone considered to be a hot young coordinator to HC, that unusual?