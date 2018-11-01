Schwartz: Wilks out of contention; Patricia, McDanials or

Shurmer will get the nod.
I take it this presumes NYG will have a choice of at least one of these three ahead of the other teams in contention (Lions, Indy, Cards). then there were 3
Giants way?
I have no idea what that means
a Vikings vs Patriots Super Bowl would be epic....on BBI
I think it meant someone who was in or who had been within the organization at some point.
But Patricia seems like he'd be a solid choice.
& McDaniels in that order.
Lack of head coaching or long-term coordinating experience.
to much like macadoo
coordinator before shurmur especially as if shurmur is the guy i wouldnt be shocked if spags would be d coordinator
Jim Schwartz know about what the Giants are doing? He didn't even get an interview! :-).
Wilks will be named HC within the hour
Conservative approach- going with a familiar face instead of shaking things up and making "wholesale changes" as Mara said they would.
Hiring old friend Gettleman= the Giants way
Bringing back former DC Spags for a 2nd tour, promoting McAdoo to Head Coach etc etc.
I was told don't believe what you read. These beats are in the 11th hour. Its time they make a guess.
Wilks is still the guy everyone is waiting on. That domino falls then we'll know the rest. We should know sometime tomorrow.
Patricia to Detroit is the consensus
AND
Nobody wants McDaniels.. Except maybe the Titans. No one knows what they are doing, there's still belief Mularkey will be fired.
Shurmur goes to the Cardinals, Patricia to the Lions, and McDaniels to the Colts. What’s plan B?
Schwartz is not going to report this on a limb. Paul Schwartz is a respectable beat writer. I know its crazy to believe but he has more info than people on this board.
These sports writers are all trying to stake a claim with their "inside" information. Everyone here probably has as good as guess as a they do.
I'd say it's safe bet to eliminate Spags and Studeville. Beyond those two, NOBODY knows for certain. Wilks is the only viable candidate that can sign now until MInn and NE are eliminated.
I love some of the dopes in here trying to make believe their guy is still in it, though.
LMAO
and taken as word, he sound more on defensive minded guy..which would lead to thinking Patricia.
boston/NE area guys getts and Patricia
umm Wilkes?
stint as the Cleveland Head Coach?
We should absolutely hire him as that is like going 27-5 on any other team in the NFL...
Patricia grew up in Central NY, not a Boston/NE guy other than his most recent job location.
This is great news! Wilks may have been the choice, but he told the Giants that he had to make a decision this week. McDaniels is going to Indy. Patricia was either the first choice or a very close second. MP is willing to wait it out til end of season because he knows he will get the Pats job if BB comes here and the Giants job if BB stays put.
Look for Wilks and Shurmer to go to Lions and AZ.
The dream lives!
The article makes no sense because it rules out Wilks. If the other three go somewhere else what is plan B?
Gets my vote.... with young QB's in our future it would only make sense.. My concern what offensive and defensive coordinators come with him?
Doubtful
Worry us at all? Or do we just toss that out?
-Weiss
-Crennel
-Mangini
-McDaniels
-O”Brien (arguably the best, mediocre record)
Im seriously asking. What makes these guys different? I want to know what you think. I want Shurmur as of now because he’d help the young QB and is doing very well right now with Keenum. I wouldn’t mind Patricia but the track record of Pats coaches does scare me.
Keenum in here if he’s hired.
No way Mara and Gettleman are that dumb.
As for the possibility of NYG being left with no one, they'll figure out something. Maybe Jim Schwartz.
As other thread on board mentions, Rapoport now saying Wilks could return to Carolina as DC. He's not interviewing with Colts and, as I mentioned above, his interview with Lions never happened either.
We would prob keep Spags as DC.
Don't want spags here as DC....give me Patricia if that's the case...
Fuck it...
Sign Patricia call Kraft after they get knocked out tell him yo BB hates you...I'll ship you Patricia and a 2019 first rounder for BB....all parties will most likely agree...Patricia doesn't have to leave NE and gets a HC gig. BB gets to come home. All is well...
Make it happen Mara!
McDainels to hang on.
There would be crazy amount of tension if the there were 3 teams waiting on the pats fill their openings. wonder if someone hets scared and makes a reaction move.
Would Spags stick as DC with Shurmer?
....with Case Keenum as our new starter.
Doubt that. KEENUM isn't good...I don't get why shurmur is ball riding him
with the ridiculous shit that Shurmur is taking Keenum with him wherever he goes.
Where do people come up with this? It’s like a kids’ game of telephone.
I agree
That has no chance in hell of happening.
BBI tells me that McDaniels isn't a real candidate.
Must be the Giants dont read BBI eh?
No one is a bigger dope than me. I'm still playing make believe that belichick is still in it. Go big or go home.
Send us a bat signal Gmen!
If not MP, then BB, JM, PS.
Charlie Weis was a Parcells assistant for nine years. Romeo Crennell was a Parcells assistant from 1981 to 1999. To say they're 'Belichick guys' is pretty inaccurate.
If we're pointing out the assistants that failed, let's also mention the ones that didn't. Nick Saban was Belichick's DC for four years before moving on to become an incredible winner. Kirk Ferentz became a good head coach as well.
That formula DOES. NOT. WORK. IN. THE. NFL. Saban has said it. Urban Meyer has said it. Gus Malzahn has said it. What Saban and Ferentz do in college doesn’t work in the NFL. Belichick does something similar but he can only do that because he’s given FULL CONTROL OF THE ROSTER. None of Bill’s guys are gonna get that anywhere because they don’t have the resume Bill does. Even then. Bill doesn’t teach his coaches. Link
The statement was that all of Belichick's assistants have failed. They haven't not, regardless of one's opinion of the prestige of college football.
Didn’t think I had to clarify that but yes, I did mean in the NFL since the Giants do play in the NFL.
I don’t hate Patricia, he seems like a good hire, but the Patriots coaching tree has been either mediocre or stinky in the NFL. It’s a fact. Belichick is one of the greatest coaches of all time and Brady is arguably the greatest QB. One has to wonder exactly how much the coordinators matter on that team. It’s something to think about.
said BB wants to retire and become CEO of TB12.
McAdoo had absolutely no connection to the Giants prior to 2014. Was that a good thing?
And is promoting someone considered to be a hot young coordinator to HC, that unusual?
BBI also is reporting that Wilks is a candidate, what does these beat writers know. It is almost unbelievable today. They tell us it is down to three candidates, tell us why, and BBI says they are wrong about Wilks, my guess is that this particular person told us it would be Wilks the next coach and as a BBI fearless forecaster he is not ready to concede just yet, he may even have some company with him on this.