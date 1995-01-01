Raanan: Patricia the clear favorite

Link
|Patricia is the favorite for the job, according to multiple sources with knowledge of the team’s coaching search. The Giants were impressed by his smarts and view him as the ultimate Bill Belichick protégé considering he was close to a blank canvas when he arrived in New England.
provided he never refers to the football as "The Duke".
Plus 1... I will add Heavy Handed and winning practice as well.
+2 maybe we can get back to complementary football
I agree, first question in interview, should be whether or not they will refer to the ball as the duke. If the answer is yes, the interview should be over.
even better...a few more years haha.
I feel this time around the Giants have given some thought to the search and there was no lead candidate going in.
I always felt McAdoo was a lazy hire and the interview process was a sham.
| That would require a massive infusion of LB talent. I guess Vernon and Kennard could play the outside.
The Pats mostly run a 4-3 base this year.
provided he never refers to the football as "The Duke".
Plus 1... I will add Heavy Handed and winning practice as well.
+2 maybe we can get back to complementary football
God he was awful.. lol
Mountain Dew, Cargo shorts, unkept beard, WCW shirt. If we go on looks I'd say Detroit is the favorite to land him hahah
It's a little concerning if he drinks that much soda lol, but get it done Giants, this would be great news. I think Matt Patricia would be a home run hire for this team.
Also, I have a few close Pats friends who have that shirt. It's actually not a WCW/nWo shirt, if you look closely it's actually Kraft, Belichick, Brady, Edelman, Gronk as the nWo with their heads superimposed over Hogan, Bischoff, Hall, Nash, etc. Someone made that shirt since the Pats are the ultimate heels of the NFL, and it became very popular amongst the fan base. The fans and team embrace the cool bad guy role, which I think is hilarious and awesome.
Can't wait after years of sustained winning for our gWo shirts.
I'm with you on this. That was his role, running a rebel shop. I actually like that. By contrast, McDaniels comes across as a bit of a jerk. Indy can have him.
in Maine from a hunting trip?! Hey, even Einstein was a messy genius. I’m sure he’s great with the players, and by all accounts, they love him in NE, but how will he be when he has to reprimand someone or fine someone? There are those nuances of the job that he may not excel in. Quite frankly, as long as he’s got the Giants competitive and back in the playoffs, it won’t matter. Ehh, who knows. It’s all interesting speculation right now.
This, and he could also be some hipster artisanal butcher in Park Slope. Some of that would have to change as a HC and it might not work. I hope it does, and from what little we can possibly know, it seems like a good option.
Wrong. Wade Phillips took a very good 4-3 in LA and it became a playoff caliber 3-4. It’s not this huge transition or transformation, its still 7 guys manning gaps it’s a slight tweak.
His defenses have performed very well without stars like JPP. OV, Harrison, Collins, Jackrabbit, and DRC. Image what he can do here. But of course his defenses in NE do not have to stay on the field the entire game like our defense. I am sure he will assist DG in correcting that issue on the offensive side of the ball. That does not require a QB change, It requires a solid O-line, a feared RB, and a more balanced offense that is not a strict short passing three and out WCO style of McAdoo. Also the hurry up tempo may be scraped since it does not help our defense and has not resulted in points. You do not need a hurry up the entire game if you have a solid running attack. It is better to score while eating up the clock and resting your defense.
play a combination of 3-4 & 4-3 even if they heavily favor one scheme?
That is glaring, didn't realize how huge of a difference it really was.
That must be when Bellicick had enough. And started taking over
New England Pats 4th worst:
366.0 Yards per Game.
Giants were 2nd worst:
373.2 Yards per Game
Now that's progress!
Now show me the difference in points allowed.
Yup that’s definitely all it is. It was also all BB the other years too when they had a good defense. No way a DC can ever make adjustments...
We need a kick ass sort of guy and he fits the profile.
Past HC experience and successful in his OC stops. Giants are about to transition to a new QB and there isn't a better HC candidate to help with the selection process and oversee the maturation of whomever they choose. This is the most important position in sports.
what do you guys think of guys like Del Rio & Fox as coordinators? They obviously have showed shortcomings being the head guy, but have been in the league a while and have the experience to back up a guy like Matt Patricia.
That would be a swing and a miss on my part
But I’d rather he be the coach than Patricia. One reason is I don’t want to see Brian Daboll here as OC.
NT - Snacks/Tomlinson
DE - JPP/Bromley (If OV to small for DE move Bromley)
DE - Vernon/Wynn (OV may be too small and move to OLB)
LOLB - Okwara (was a LB at ND)/???
ROLB - Vernon(?) / Williams
RILB - Goodsen / Draft Pick
LILB - Kennard / Draft Pick
CB - Jenkins/ DRC
CB - Cockrell/Apple
SS- Collins/Adams
FS - Thompson/Draft Pick
I think Okwara would be perfect as OLB - played some LB at ND and he looked good dropping into zone coverage a couple times and he has a decent pass rush.
Flame away....
Wow...so much wrong in one post, but to point out the two biggest misses..
JPP is a 4-3 DE through and through, and not suited for 3-4 DE.
Kennard would likely play OLB. At 6-3 240, he has the build for OLB in a 3-4.
I'm against rolling the dice on Coordinators as HC's in general, because its a roll of the dice, but I'm ok with him if thats our direction. To me its really hit or miss, and I'd rather hire a guy with HC experience. Someone who has succeeded somewhere, and yes I know has also failed somewhere too (so he will be dinged), but at least I know he has done it before.
Then he came in last season with that "power do" on his head and tried to be all stoic - almost as if he either:
1)new expectations would be higher for him after 11-5 and he was trying way too hard, or
2) Thought he earned and deserved a lot more respect after his early success, and it went to his head.
He just came off like a dick though. It was just really weird.
Agree. He was arrogant, stubborn, and condescending.
the Giants have for a 3-4 defense. I'll try, you correct,
NT - Snacks/Tomlinson
DE - JPP/Bromley (If OV to small for DE move Bromley)
DE - Vernon/Wynn (OV may be too small and move to OLB)
LOLB - Okwara (was a LB at ND)/???
ROLB - Vernon(?) / Williams
RILB - Goodsen / Draft Pick
LILB - Kennard / Draft Pick
CB - Jenkins/ DRC
CB - Cockrell/Apple
SS- Collins/Adams
FS - Thompson/Draft Pick
I think Okwara would be perfect as OLB - played some LB at ND and he looked good dropping into zone coverage a couple times and he has a decent pass rush.
Flame away....
Wow...so much wrong in one post, but to point out the two biggest misses..
JPP is a 4-3 DE through and through, and not suited for 3-4 DE.
Kennard would likely play OLB. At 6-3 240, he has the build for OLB in a 3-4.
I would argue that JPP is a bad 4-3 DE now. He has little speed around the corner and has had a hard time setting and maintaining the edge in the run game. He might be better as a 3-4 DE eating up blockers. He would line up in a 5 Technique ( head up on the Tackle ).
Tomlinson could be a 5 Tech DE as well with Snacks at the 0 Tech. OV can and has played OLB, Kennard could play inside or outside, Goodson strictly and ILB. I could see the Giants drafting a pass rushing OLB, would love Key in round 2.
the "we have to hire a coach with HC experience" thing...what if he just didn't do that good of a job as a head coach? How is being a head coach and not doing well any better than a really successful coordinator who hasn't had his opportunity yet?
at this point. But don't know if Tomlinson could play end in a 3-4. Vernon and Kennard could play the OLBs.
There is nothing to understand because it makes no sense. And history has shown time and again, plenty of 1st time head coaches having success.
Whether or not you've had HC experience doesn't matter. You either have what it takes or you don't.
I agree...and what's more, if the HC had a winning record, they would not be on the market.
Coughlin was a retread. Belicheck was a retread. There's no one path that guarantees good results. And there's the risk of it ending poorly with both new guys and retreads.
signing him while the Pats are still alive?
Yes.
He sets up his schemes differently for each opponent. That is the Patriots way. Its called "where is Waldo?" Where is the weakness in the other team that we need to exploit. Its is entirely different from the McAdoo "one size fits all and if it does not work blame the QB" approach. Remember what BB did against the Buffalo bills for us in SB 25? That is BB and why he is successful. This approach is ingrained into all of his assistant coaches and in particular the defensive coach. If MP become HC he will insist that the same approach be used on the offensive side of the ball while DG will be busy filling the holes on offense left by Reese... meaning fixing the o-line, and getting a feared RB weapon.
...that he hasn't done it before.
I'm no football guru and not trying to claim to be. But, my observation is that OV is at his least effectiveness when he is locked up with a 300lb+ tackle. Get him in space, and he can use his speed and leverage to his advantage. It seems going to a 3-4 would be ideal, at least for OV. Take his hand out of the dirt and let him move in all directions. Probably not ideal for JPP. What am I missing?
Interesting observation but it loses some impact with Belichek being such a defensive guru himself. No doubt this guy has demonstrsaed smarts based on his academic background but so did Handley. Fine with the pick myself if he is the guy. Just hope we get one of them
Correct. Everything else is just noise. He's super smart, innovative and hungry. By all accounts the players love him. I can't think of a reason why anyone wouldn't like this hire if we were to make it outside of just wanting something to complain about.
They could use Vernon the wAy they used LT. We always talk about the Giants back then as a 3-4 But LT rushed the passer 99% of the time. Only question is can OV play without his hand on the ground
Anyway it’s fun to speculate
yes i believe OV can play without his hand in the ground...
it would look like this
JPP
Snacks
Tomlinson
Vernon
Goodson
K. Robinson if brought back
Kennard
i could think of SEVERAL guys in this draft we could and should take at LBer that would improve the front
it would look like this
JPP
Snacks
Tomlinson
Vernon
Goodson
K. Robinson if brought back
Kennard
i could think of SEVERAL guys in this draft we could and should take at LBer that would improve the front
I think they could play some 3-4 with minimal impact to the current D as you've outlined. There was a play in OVs first year here, a zone blitz, where he stayed with a TE 30 yards down field.
I will say that he sounds like an excellent candidate, and he has been with Bill long enough to understand how Bill goes about his business, understand one thing, there is no motivational or interpersonal qualities about Belichick that separates him, it is understanding how Bill goes about his business, and that takes intelligence and time, both which this man has. It does not guarantee anything, he still has to command the locker room, get the respect of his players and deal with the constant media pressure, but it sounds like he is worth giving him a shot at this.
Second, Belechick loved his time with the Giants, loved it, and there is no fucking way anyone with an ounce of brains would take the Lions job over the Giants job if they have any balls at all, so these reports of him favoring the Lions are ridiculous. And for those that are going to tell me they have a franchise QB, tell me how many playoff games he has won, tell me how many rings does the Lions franchise have? It is pure typical New York hatred from the jealous media as usual.
No 3-4 or 4-3
We will see though
But dipshit says they'll play nickel most of the game. Brilliant.
did not suit Eli .
I am no expert but Patricia looks to be a very focused coach whenever you see him he is young and been successful
I don't want some retread like Fox wants some fresh blood.