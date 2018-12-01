What are BBI thoughts on DRC? Eric from BBI : Admin : 1/12/2018 12:51 pm : 1/12/2018 12:51 pm Strange year for him.



He seemed disinterested early (a problem he allegedly had with other teams in his career), was suspended for one game for multiple violations of team rules, but then seemed to serve as a loyal soldier the rest of the season.



He seemed solid in his play but two things:



(1) For just the second time in his career, he did not pick off a pass and his pass defenses plummeted. He usually is a double-digit pass defense guy but he only broke up one pass in 2017.



(2) Despite Jenkins being lost and the Eli Apple situation, DRC's snaps seemed to remain limited. Is this due to his role as slot corner? His fragility (even though he hasn't missed many games in his career)? Odd coaching?



Regardless, it will be interesting to see if he remains with the team another year. He's had a good four year run here.

I Toth029 : 1/12/2018 12:55 pm : link Think Cockrell may make him expendable, unless he comes back quite cheap. He isn't an every down player anymore but is still solid in pass packages.



Maybe he's a better FS at this point. Hmm...

He’s a stud and maybe the fasted player in the League but he’s also NYGmen58 : 1/12/2018 12:55 pm : link Fragile as we know, which is why his snaps were cut but he plays bigger than he is and he’s an unselfish team player (moved to slot last year).





I think they were managing him and the dings/age JonC : 1/12/2018 12:55 pm : link the past two seasons, and mostly to sound effect.



But, I'd move on from his cap hit and look to get younger.

It's odd giants#1 : 1/12/2018 12:56 pm : link For some with a reputation as often being "disinterested", he rarely misses a game (as you pointed out) and is often playing through injuries and fighting to get back on the field.



I think he's great as the 3rd CB/slot guy with maybe ~75% of the snaps. Even though he often plays through it, he gets nicked up quite a bit so I don't think you can rely on him as a top 2 guy.



If they can re-sign Cockrell on a decent deal (3 yr/$12M?), I think Jenkins/Cockrell/DRC/Apple/draft pick(s) would be a solid secondary with Apple's ultimate roll depending on his attitude.

I think JoeyBigBlue : 1/12/2018 12:56 pm : link We need to consider Corner a strong possibility in this draft. DRC should be cut. His play doesn’t justify his salary. He’s been solid for us over the years, but we can use his cap savings.

It drove me crazy bLiTz 2k : 1/12/2018 12:57 pm : link that DRC was barely on the field for 1st/2nd down and only came in during obvious passing downs....



That's a might big price for a situational defender. Lets see what a new coaching staff thinks, but I think he needs to be on the field more, especially when a team is decimated by injury and overall poor play.

Wow I didn't realize he didnt have a pick this year Rjanyg : 1/12/2018 12:59 pm : link At the last game, I thought it was very odd the Cockrell and Dixon started over him the base defense. I get he is the Slot Corner, but he is a better player than both of those guys.



He seemed very happy to be playing during the last game, dancing between snaps and all that. Seems like he is a good vet.



My guess, is he is gone mainly because of his salary and the money saved will be used to re-sign Cockrell. Dixon seems like keeper. I also think we draft a CB in the 3rd to 5th round area. Apple somehow will get a 2nd chance.

I'd keep him Jim in Forest Hills : 1/12/2018 12:59 pm : link He didnt quit and he still has the long speed and experience. With Apple as a ? and Cockrell a FA, I'd hold him for 1 more year.

I thought I read pjcas18 : 1/12/2018 1:00 pm : link the Giants are considering making DRC a safety. I thought he played some safety down the stretch too. This was pre-regime change though.



Obviously a lot depends on the new coach and DC, but I like having a safety with ball/coverage skills to play a more center field like S.



Could be New England's version of McCourty if one of the Pats coordinators winds up in NY.





I would definitely keep him and Empty his tank before discarding him DennyInDenville : 1/12/2018 1:01 pm : link Contract year he will be sure to put the petal to the medal and his speed is still elite I presume



I'd bring him back, but would not shed tears if he's cut at this point

Agreed about this being a strange year for him. Snacks : 1/12/2018 1:02 pm : link I also think it's odd that his snaps didn't increase with the injuries and Apple situation.



But the lack of interceptions and PD's scare me when considering he is getting up there in years. (Didn't see any drop in speed out there though)



Wouldn't mind seeing him brought back at right price because without him what experienced corners do we really have other than Jenkins?



Unless we sign someone that experience could prove valuable to the younger guys.

Depends on how comfortable you are with Apple Reb8thVA : 1/12/2018 1:05 pm : link And what is out there to replace him

I liked his role last season as the slot guy nyjuggernaut2 : 1/12/2018 1:06 pm : link he was arguably the best nickel corner in the league. I'm hoping he will re-construct so that his cap number isn't so high going into next season. You can never have enough DBs, and still think he'd be a solid nickel corner for us.

RE: I thought I read Snacks : 1/12/2018 1:09 pm : link

Quote: the Giants are considering making DRC a safety. I thought he played some safety down the stretch too. This was pre-regime change though.



Obviously a lot depends on the new coach and DC, but I like having a safety with ball/coverage skills to play a more center field like S.



Could be New England's version of McCourty if one of the Pats coordinators winds up in NY.





Do you think his tackling is good enough for the move to safety? Also, do you think he holds up at that position without getting hurt? In comment 13784744 pjcas18 said:Do you think his tackling is good enough for the move to safety? Also, do you think he holds up at that position without getting hurt?

He got dinged often in 2015 JonC : 1/12/2018 1:10 pm : link they've limited his snaps since that season ended.



He's not getting younger, his reps aren't likely to increase. They moved the youngsters out there to get seasoned in the two CB spots once the season got out of hand.

RE: RE: I thought I read pjcas18 : 1/12/2018 1:13 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13784744 pjcas18 said:





Quote:





the Giants are considering making DRC a safety. I thought he played some safety down the stretch too. This was pre-regime change though.



Obviously a lot depends on the new coach and DC, but I like having a safety with ball/coverage skills to play a more center field like S.



Could be New England's version of McCourty if one of the Pats coordinators winds up in NY.









Do you think his tackling is good enough for the move to safety? Also, do you think he holds up at that position without getting hurt?



Depends on other options. But yes, he's a good enough tackler, he's one of the better tackling CB's on the team if not the best. I was thinking more of true a free safety role though if the new DC uses safeties that way.



But if my other option is Darian Thompson I'd 100% rather have DRC run out there at S over Thompson.



I know Thompson missed a lot of time, but he looked out of position on almost every play. Slow to read the play, slow to react, poor in coverage, poor tackling. One of the worsr players on the defense IMO. In comment 13784759 Snacks said:Depends on other options. But yes, he's a good enough tackler, he's one of the better tackling CB's on the team if not the best. I was thinking more of true a free safety role though if the new DC uses safeties that way.But if my other option is Darian Thompson I'd 100% rather have DRC run out there at S over Thompson.I know Thompson missed a lot of time, but he looked out of position on almost every play. Slow to read the play, slow to react, poor in coverage, poor tackling. One of the worsr players on the defense IMO.

... christian : 1/12/2018 1:15 pm : link He's going to make a killer FS, a role he fills functionally in a lot of looks.



If it's a money issue - the Giants have leverage and can address.

The drop in PD and INTs mrvax : 1/12/2018 1:17 pm : link may be the result of QBs avoiding him. With Apple & Jenkins out, QBs would rather take their chances with the backup CBs.



He's got the smarts , speed , IQ, and instincts for FS DennyInDenville : 1/12/2018 1:18 pm : link His tackling sucks for FS but he's a huge upgrade over Thompson so I'm down.

To me you have to see how the off-season shakes out NoGainDayne : 1/12/2018 1:18 pm : link before you decide to cut him or not.



If there is any chance to contend this year we need him. Especially with our linebacker problem and the fact that our safeties aren't great in coverage. Slot corner is very important.



His play has declined but he's still better than anything we have in the slot and we have so many holes to fill we don't need to create more.



That being said, if Eli is gone, go with youth and cut him.

RE: RE: RE: I thought I read Snacks : 1/12/2018 1:19 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13784759 Snacks said:





Quote:





In comment 13784744 pjcas18 said:





Quote:





the Giants are considering making DRC a safety. I thought he played some safety down the stretch too. This was pre-regime change though.



Obviously a lot depends on the new coach and DC, but I like having a safety with ball/coverage skills to play a more center field like S.



Could be New England's version of McCourty if one of the Pats coordinators winds up in NY.









Do you think his tackling is good enough for the move to safety? Also, do you think he holds up at that position without getting hurt?







Depends on other options. But yes, he's a good enough tackler, he's one of the better tackling CB's on the team if not the best. I was thinking more of true a free safety role though if the new DC uses safeties that way.



But if my other option is Darian Thompson I'd 100% rather have DRC run out there at S over Thompson.



I know Thompson missed a lot of time, but he looked out of position on almost every play. Slow to read the play, slow to react, poor in coverage, poor tackling. One of the worsr players on the defense IMO.



Fair enough. I was disappointed in Thompson too. I drank the cool-aid. ;) In comment 13784765 pjcas18 said:Fair enough. I was disappointed in Thompson too. I drank the cool-aid. ;)

I dont think jtfuoco : 1/12/2018 1:19 pm : link 7 million is that bad for a CB of his quality these days even if he is only a role player at this point.

he was a very good FA signing djm : 1/12/2018 1:21 pm : link I think DRC checks in and out based on the team's overall climate or potential. Many of these guys do.

RE: he was a very good FA signing JonC : 1/12/2018 1:24 pm : link

Quote: I think DRC checks in and out based on the team's overall climate or potential. Many of these guys do.



Yep, it's what wore out his welcome in the past.



DRC as the last line of defense at FS would not be a good first option.

In comment 13784786 djm said:Yep, it's what wore out his welcome in the past.DRC as the last line of defense at FS would not be a good first option.

good but aging player, may be time to cut bait. I don't think he can Victor in CT : 1/12/2018 1:25 pm : link be a full time FS. He is too fragile.

DRC did not quit Reale01 : 1/12/2018 1:28 pm : link He has tackled better here than he did with Philly.

I think they limited his snaps to keep him healthy, but overdid it when injuries hit. I would keep him at a lessor price if possible.

I'm counting this season as OBJXIII : 1/12/2018 1:32 pm : link a fluke season for most of the players. The whole team stunk and everyone's performance was subpar. I think many guys who had down years can bounce back.



Now I'm not saying that there aren't guys like hart, apple, flowers, etc who should be dealt with. They have sucked for a while.



But as a whole I still think players like DRC Vernon jpp Eli can be more effective next year.

1 thing to note giants#1 : 1/12/2018 1:34 pm : link is that DRC isn't due any roster bonuses this offseason. So they can wait until after FA starts to make a decision on him without incurring any additional cap hits (unlike Eli who is due $5M on 3/16). This would allow them to see who else shakes free via cuts and if there is a better use for the ~$7M in cap space than DRC.

With the uncertainty Peppers : 1/12/2018 1:35 pm : link of Apple. I think you keep him. He still has plenty to offer.

DRC is the kind of player gidiefor : Mod : 1/12/2018 1:37 pm : : 1/12/2018 1:37 pm : link that Gettleman has shown a propensity to move on from. His popularity would not be a factor in the decision.



Do I think he still brings something to the table? -- heck yeah.

Does his salary reflect his value? --- probably not any more

Is he slipping into the downside of his career? Yes he is, and his snap numbers stand for that proposition

DOes last season fully represent his abilities? probably not - it was a chit storm -- and the fact that he was suspended is not necessarily a reflection on him -- by all accounts McAdoo had a knee-jerk reaction to DRC that contributed to him losing the team. DRC was suspended for wanting to play and not wanting to be taken off the field. You don't think that could have been handled better?



If he stays he is going to take a lower salary next year -- but it is more likely that Gettleman replaces him

RE: DRC is the kind of player EricJ : 1/12/2018 1:41 pm : link

Quote: that Gettleman has shown a propensity to move on from. His popularity would not be a factor in the decision.



Do I think he still brings something to the table? -- heck yeah.

Does his salary reflect his value? --- probably not any more

Is he slipping into the downside of his career? Yes he is, and his snap numbers stand for that proposition

DOes last season fully represent his abilities? probably not - it was a chit storm -- and the fact that he was suspended is not necessarily a reflection on him -- by all accounts McAdoo had a knee-jerk reaction to DRC that contributed to him losing the team. DRC was suspended for wanting to play and not wanting to be taken off the field. You don't think that could have been handled better?



If he stays he is going to take a lower salary next year -- but it is more likely that Gettleman replaces him



The only way that you can move on from a quality corner like that is if you KNOW that your QB pressure is going to improve significantly. In comment 13784819 gidiefor said:The only way that you can move on from a quality corner like that is if you KNOW that your QB pressure is going to improve significantly.

I just don't think ryanmkeane : 1/12/2018 1:41 pm : link his cap hit is worth the production on the field at this point in his career. He was a very good signing and gave us 4 mostly productive years. But he's now 31 and really didn't show much last year. Let's move on.

If we can’t find a slot CB cheaper, Simms11 : 1/12/2018 1:45 pm : link then I’d keep him around for that role and back up CB, but at a much lower salary. I don’t think they’ll be much demand for an aging CB with no picks last year. With that said, I also think his play slipped. Perhaps the physical nature of the game is taking its toll?!

I’d keep him the final year Vanzetti : 1/12/2018 1:46 pm : link Because he is still a relative bargain at 8 million and you likely get a draft pick when he leaves the following year



But Giants are probably going to cut him

Keep him on the team. Red Dog : 1/12/2018 2:00 pm : link He can still play effectively, even if it isn't all the time, and effective DBs are hard to come by.



Plus, with all the other roster holes to fill and the uncertainty surrounding Apple, who I think they should trade away, keeping DRC means one fewer position problem to solve.

RE: DRC is the kind of player Snacks : 1/12/2018 2:03 pm : link

Quote: that Gettleman has shown a propensity to move on from. His popularity would not be a factor in the decision.



Do I think he still brings something to the table? -- heck yeah.

Does his salary reflect his value? --- probably not any more

Is he slipping into the downside of his career? Yes he is, and his snap numbers stand for that proposition

DOes last season fully represent his abilities? probably not - it was a chit storm -- and the fact that he was suspended is not necessarily a reflection on him -- by all accounts McAdoo had a knee-jerk reaction to DRC that contributed to him losing the team. DRC was suspended for wanting to play and not wanting to be taken off the field. You don't think that could have been handled better?



If he stays he is going to take a lower salary next year -- but it is more likely that Gettleman replaces him



Good point about Gettleman. The question I see is does moving on make sense right now given the current makeup of the team? Will it cause more harm than good?



Right now my opinion (as if it mattered) is we need him. Lets see what happens in FA and the draft. In comment 13784819 gidiefor said:Good point about Gettleman. The question I see is does moving on make sense right now given the current makeup of the team? Will it cause more harm than good?Right now my opinion (as if it mattered) is we need him. Lets see what happens in FA and the draft.

In the pass happy NFL Beer Man : 1/12/2018 2:07 pm : link you need at least 3 solid CBs. Looking to next year, Cockrell is a FA and Eli Apple is an immature headcase, that leaves just Jackrabbit. I think the team needs to hold onto DRC for the final year of his contract unless they can draft another stud CB.

I was down on DRC the other day adamg : 1/12/2018 2:45 pm : link But I take that back. You can never have enough corners. And guys with versatility and talent like DRC don't come along easily. I'd move him to FS right away and remove a need. Bring back Cockrell and hope Eli Apple gets back on track. We could go from shaky to formidable in the secondary without making too many moves that way.

He is an odd guy BigBlueHens : 1/12/2018 2:47 pm : link There wasn't may plays this year that I can remember saying "DRC blew the coverage (Except for that one touchdown where he played S.)" I think it's possible he is a cap cut. Cockrell makes his expendable.



Having CB depth is much needed in today's NFL, and having a veteran guy who can play outside, slot and safety is coveted. I think this next year I would like to see him play more of the center fielder role as a FS.

RE: I'm counting this season as DonQuixote : 1/12/2018 2:55 pm : link

Quote: a fluke season for most of the players. The whole team stunk and everyone's performance was subpar. I think many guys who had down years can bounce back.



Now I'm not saying that there aren't guys like hart, apple, flowers, etc who should be dealt with. They have sucked for a while.



But as a whole I still think players like DRC Vernon jpp Eli can be more effective next year.



I agree with this. In comment 13784807 OBJXIII said:I agree with this.

Let's get a head coach before we deal with this. Ira : 1/12/2018 2:56 pm : link If it's Patricia and he wants to run a 4-2-5, then we should definitely keep him. If it's someone else, maybe .....

Everyone Gets a Clean Slate Next Year OntheRoad : 1/12/2018 3:20 pm : link As long as DRC can play, the Giants should keep him, even with limited snaps. He was outstanding in 2016.

First of all PaulN : 1/12/2018 3:27 pm : link We have not hired the people that are going to make those decisions, so how can we speculate on him at all. He is a decent player at this point, and he seems to be a good guy, he is not going to get paid like he did in the past from us, and we don't know what he wants to do.

DRC WillVAB : 1/12/2018 3:46 pm : link Was the best defensive player on the team in 15 and was very good in 16. It seems like every year people want to dump him for random, nonsensical reasons.



He still has the upside to be a very good corner. His salary isn’t stopping the Giants from signing anyone. Let him play out his contract and re-evaluate after 18.

Keep him! old man : 1/12/2018 4:15 pm : link Minimally as insurance, and at least thru camp, unless they see at least 2 CB in FA that are better insurance.

Depends on how DG and new coaches view him I guess.

While he did get in trouble, he played with a whole lot more 'team' attitude than either Apple or Jenkins.

I would keep him Chip : 1/12/2018 4:18 pm : link he plays almost every week which is a lot than you can say about the free agents Pugh, Richburg and Kennard.

You could Dankbeerman : 1/12/2018 4:45 pm : link see the blown coverages and missed asignments driving him nuts out there this year. Dont know if he had it out with players or coaches but he was ok in his asognment but just threw his hands up when someone was out of place. needs to take a cut to stay.

If the choice is between phil in arizona : 1/12/2018 5:13 pm : link him and Cockrell, I think you go with Cockrell strictly because of age. That being said, I hope both are brought back.



My theory on his decline is that he saw less PT due to Apple, who didn't appear to take the job seriously. Had to be frustrating.

I think alot of you guys Rory : 1/12/2018 6:39 pm : link undervalue a player like DRC who can play the nickle position so well.



Also he's insurance for Apple



Interestingly and as expected the same fans over-value Ross Cockrell who had his first above average season.



DRC also plays injured not afraid to tackle runners.

DRC is a keeper ... Manny in CA : 1/12/2018 11:38 pm : link

I do not understand the urgency to shove him out-the-door.



Next to Jackrabbit, he's the best corner on the team.



Cockrell was the football god's gift to the Giants; he makes Eli Apple's implosion bearable. (This unit could probably stand some draft-day help)



The BIG problem with the defense, this past season was injuries - that destroyed the linebacking corps (as well as JPP & Olivier plying hurt all year)





. arcarsenal : 1/12/2018 11:47 pm : link I still have a soft spot for DRC. I'd love to keep him. He's under-utilized or has been the last year or two. I guess after 2015, they were worried about him getting banged up.



But, the guy wants to play.



He got thrown in the bin with Apple by a lot of fans because of his brief suspension, but consider what the issue was. The guy was trying to get into a game when he was hurt and lost his cool because the coach wouldn't let him.



A guy like that can play for my team any day. He was still busting it in games that didn't matter.



The speed is undeniable and CB depth is critical. He can run, he can cover. He's not a real physical guy and I know he doesn't like to stick his nose in there and initiate contact - but he's still a good piece and it's not crushing our cap to retain him.



I hope he's still here next season.