Trent Dillfer on Josh Rosen

He's got... Zepp : 1/12/2018 8:39 pm : link Ryan Leaf written all over him.



If its not Darnold draft Barkley and try to win.

Very interesting take by Dilfer illmatic : 1/12/2018 8:39 pm : link And it also explains why John Dorsey wants to stay away from Rosen. He certainly seems like a love him or hate him type of guy. And that's probably not going to change anytime soon if the Giants select him since half the board will probably hate the pick for various reasons, haha. Whether it's his health, preferring another player or maybe even having a new HC who they don't think will mesh with him.

2 concussions ... jbeintherockies : 1/12/2018 8:41 pm : link ... that we know of.

That we know of exactly. The 2 already just means hes going to be prone to having more. On top of that he has a personality that probably won't mesh in a big city like NY.



That’s what you want in a QB jeff57 : 1/12/2018 8:43 pm : link Someone who seeks to raise everybody’s game. Even though he might not be loved by everybody.

I expect Rosen is the guy adamg : 1/12/2018 8:45 pm : link Most talented QB in the class. Should be a decent pro at worst.

I want Rosen twostepgiants : 1/12/2018 8:51 pm : link Sounds like he’s a guy that fits Gettlemans “I want a guy who hates losing” quote

Great!! RAIN : 1/12/2018 8:51 pm : link good news. Dilfer with the goods.



Darnold or Rosen or Barkley!



Top tier. Thank god Indy won.









Dilfer pretty high on Rosen.... GFAN52 : 1/12/2018 8:54 pm : link good to know.

I want nothing to do with Rosen JerrysKids : 1/12/2018 9:14 pm : link Ryan Lief, Jeff Goerge, Jay Cutler all over again.

Exactly gersh : 1/12/2018 9:19 pm : link Dilfer says he's like Peyton, Brady and Rogers - guys who demand the best from themselves and everyone around them.

If he's the best pure QB in the draft, then he wil be able to walk the walk as well. Better to have a guy who wants to be the best and will rub some people the wrong way for it, then someone who doesn't care enough.



We need our QB of the future. We can't get it wrong. He seems like a "what-you-see-is what-you-get" kind of kid.

So do your due diligence, interview the shit out of him, and if he's a problem kid - decide if the 3rd best QB in the class is the answer.

People should listen to the audio gersh : 1/12/2018 9:23 pm : link and not just read the quote.



Personality only matters djm : 1/12/2018 9:25 pm : link If the guy sucks. No one will give a fuck if rosen is a great qb. And plenty of assholes have been great QBs.

The kid is demanding. Wants the best from everyone The_Boss : 1/12/2018 9:28 pm : link From the GM to the coaches and his teammates, very similar to what guys like Brady and Rodgers demand in GB and New England. He was a spoiled brat at 17, pet Dilfer and made a complete 180 by this year. If I wasn’t already, I’m even more on board with drafting Rosen, if that’s possible.

We don't know anything about Rosen idinkido : 1/12/2018 9:30 pm : link Hopefully our front office and scouts have a good take on him and the other QB candidates. Seriously, because we read something, it doesn't mean we have an accurate picture of a person. Our info is not first hand info. In terms of QB arm, QB intelligence, Rosen is that and more and film shows that. The concussion issues can only be addressed by our medical staff. Of course, we also have to ask : Do we trust our medical staff? It's good that we have an experienced Gentlemen in charge who has made tough decisions in the past and has been willing to stand by them.

gersh is right David B. : 1/12/2018 9:30 pm : link listen to the audio.



BRING HIM ON. Love to have him.

The people who bitched about Eli's lack of fire and personality will love Rosen.



And if Cleveland takes him, grab Darnold.

Rosen does NOT equal Leaf. Totally different.Leaf was the high ceiling Ivan15 : 1/12/2018 9:33 pm : link guy but unpolished. Needed a lot of work. More like Darnold or Allen.



Rosen is the high floor guy. Injury history is a big problem. Knees and concussions are the worst risk for a QB. Better to have broken some bones.

Josh Rosen may wind up being good ThatLimerickGuy : 1/12/2018 9:46 pm : link But it won't be in NY.



The media would destroy him.



Remember that this is the guy who got invited to play a Trump golf course and wore a F*** TRUMP hat and didn't see the problem with it when given the chance to step back from it a bit. It has nothing to do with his politics either but in NY you can't be that guy. He will get baited every day and it will be miserable to follow the team. If you think this season has been a sideshow go ahead and put Rosen on Beckham on the same team and watch those interviews after a loss when the offense struggles.



In Cleveland or Green Bay the kid could thrive but it will go down as a horrible moment in NYG history if he gets drafted by them.

Aikman loves him too and of course Simms11 : 1/12/2018 9:47 pm : link Jim Mora, but that ones obvious.

seems like the kind of guy that will whine and complain mdc1 : 1/12/2018 9:57 pm : link when our receivers drop catches and could be fireworks with Beckham and his ego. Right now this team needs very level headed guys that follow the process and handle their role.

Likely old man : 1/12/2018 10:25 pm : link The best QB.

The personality aside, the knees and concussions are scary.

No way he plays in '18 unless we get 2 good FAs and a day 1 draft pick, and they jell quickly.

At best 2019 w/ another FA and draft cycle.

Even playing out Elis current contract and he starts 2020 and he'll still be a little over 23.5 when the season starts, and they'll have another draft to finish putting a solid OL in front of him(though they likely would start ANY QB pick in '19).

The media destroys everyone twostepgiants : 1/12/2018 10:26 pm : link You have to be tough enough to take it



No one knows who is.



Rosen seems to be handling the media hate crucible just fine so far

You can talk bad all you want about Namath, Eli or the Giants Jimmy Googs : 1/12/2018 10:29 pm : link but don't ever diss The Mick...

He seems to be the most talented and best prepared to come in Jim in Hoboken : 1/12/2018 10:30 pm : link and perform right away.



With his background, though, you'd have to be concerned that he's one big hit away from potentially walking away.

While he isn't my favorite QB in the draft Jay on the Island : 1/12/2018 10:34 pm : link I won't be upset if the Giants do take him. He is the most NFL ready QB in the draft and he has the second most impressive arm in the draft after Allen. With that said I don't believe the Giants will take him due to the concussion concerns.

Everybody has problems...even some demons. I am talking about Jimmy Googs : 1/12/2018 11:02 pm : link the guy that dominated the game for well over a decade...

- won 7 World Series with the Yankees

- was an All-Star 16 of his 20 seasons

- 500+ home runs

- arguably the greatest offensive outfielder in MLB history

- and could steal a base and run down a deep ball with the best of them just to round out his game



He was The Mick...





They're athletes, not role-models. Superstars with an ability Jimmy Googs : 1/12/2018 11:18 pm : link to do things very few can do. Nothing more and nothing less.



Role-models should be your Mom or Dad...

He might be the most NFL ready Eman11 : 1/12/2018 11:28 pm : link Of any of the QB's but I don't see how the Giants can risk the 2nd pick on a guy with his concussion history, or his knee and shoulder injuries.



The guy either missed or didn't finish 12 of his team's last 20 games. We're going to go from Iron Man Eli to that?



As Parcells said "the best ability is availability" and we need to use the pick on someone who will be consistently on the field. Not someone who has a history of not getting out there.

This is old news... bw in dc : 1/12/2018 11:31 pm : link Go watch the Elite11 on youtube when Rosen was there. He created the most stir. Dilfer's staff couldn't figure the guy out. Some loved him, others couldn't stand the prick. But almost unanimously they thought he had a brilliant football mind...Despite all the backlash it created, Rosen still went back to help Dilfer in his camp. So that shows some maturity.



It's almost best that the Jints don't draft him because the NY media will go into overdrive to get under the guy's skin. It'll be target practice, and relentless.



I love his skill set, but there is a Sam Bradford element (injuries) and Cutler element (potentially prickly attitude) that could limit the ceiling.



This is why Darnold is the safer pick...

The problem is allstarjim : 12:12 am : link He has no real mobility now and he'll have even less when he is 30.



The NFL currently are not getting a lot of great pass protectors, but they are getting a lot of elite pass rushers. Nearly every team has at least one. Very difficult now to win in the NFL as a pure pocket QB because you don't get pure pockets.



You have to at least buy time with the legs. And I know everyone is going to talk about Brady and Matt Ryan and so on. But it makes no sense to me to automatically start with a guy with a pretty big limitation in that regard. I don't think you need a guy to run around like Russell Wilson, but you do need a guy that can move around and avoid pressure, buy some time and make plays. Darnold can do that, so can Allen and Mayfield. I do not believe Rosen can, and that isn't going to get better as he ages.

Quote: He has no real mobility now and he'll have even less when he is 30. This isn't true. Maybe not as much as Aaron Rodgers or a young Roethlisberger, but at least as much as Brady, Peyton, Eli, Ryan, and a very long list of successful NFL pocket passers who weren't a big threat to run. I would liken him to the early years of Joe Montana (when it comes to mobility), if you're old enough to remember those days. In comment 13785506 allstarjim said:This isn't true. Maybe not as much as Aaron Rodgers or a young Roethlisberger, but at least as much as Brady, Peyton, Eli, Ryan, and a very long list of successful NFL pocket passers who weren't a big threat to run. I would liken him to the early years of Joe Montana (when it comes to mobility), if you're old enough to remember those days.

The Thought That The Media in NY... Jim in Tampa : 5:46 am : link



Destroy him for what reason exactly? Because he's a smart guy that demands excellence from himself and others? Sounds like a New Yorker to me.



Get used to it guys. Unless Cleveland surprises everyone and picks him instead of Darnold, Rosen will be the Giants' pick.

- ( Will get under Rosen's skin or "destroy" him is absurd.Destroy him for what reason exactly? Because he's a smart guy that demands excellence from himself and others? Sounds like a New Yorker to me.Get used to it guys. Unless Cleveland surprises everyone and picks him instead of Darnold, Rosen will be the Giants' pick. 100% Completion Rate - ( New Window

Josh Rosen is the best QB prospect in the draft Milton : 6:01 am : link The Browns have a need at QB, so it would stand to reason that the Giants have no shot at Rosen except for the fact that Rosen is making it known that he would rather not be selected #1 overall if it means going to Cleveland.



An added wrinkle is that the Browns GM, Dorsey, has been quoted as advising "stay away" from Rosen in an article that was published while Dorsey was between jobs. Whether those were his true feelings or just some gamesmanship, it gives Rosen a legitimate excuse to "boycott" them when it comes to invites for an interview, workout, etc., without being accused of being spoiled or entitled. It will be interesting to see how Dorsey handles questions about the quote (I've yet to hear his response to being "outed" but he is sure to be questioned about it until he comes clean).



But just because it might be problematic for the Browns to select Rosen, doesn't mean they won't do it or trade away the pick to another team that will. Two things have to happen for this not to be the case...



1) There needs to be another QB on the same level as Rosen. He doesn't have to be Rosen's equal, but he needs to be close enough that the Browns won't want to risk losing out on him with the #4 overall pick, and also close enough that the Browns won't know for sure who the Giants like best at QB. We don't want a repeat of what happened in 2004 when the Chargers were able to score a bundle in trade from the Giants and still came away with the QB they preferred (Rivers) all because Accorsi had shown his hand for all the world to see.



2) If there isn't another QB prospect on Rosen's level, then there needs to be a non-QB prospect (i.e, Barkley) who stands out above the other non-QB prospects. This would make the Browns less willing to trade out of the top spot with the Broncos or Jets because they would be risking the loss of that guy to Indy with the third overall pick. And this is again another reason for the Giants to keep their thoughts to themselves (QB? RB? DE? OL? Only Gettleman's hairdresser knows for sure!).



Barring those two things, I would expect the Browns to either select Rosen (and deal with the war of wills to follow) or trade the pick to a team willing to pay a high price for a QB that's head and shoulders above the rest. So I'll be rooting like hell for Darnold and Barkley to blow away the scouting community during the combine and pro days up ahead.

The fact that Rosen is opinionated and outspoken... Milton : 6:44 am : link ...does not make him a poor match for NYC and its media. What makes for a poor match is someone who is stupid, naive, insecure, and/or defensive. At this point there is no reason to believe Rosen is any of those things.

Interesting how some of you want Rosen so badly Brown Recluse : 8:01 am : link that you deny there is a media issue in NY in spite of everything you’ve just witnessed this season. Denying reality doesnt make your wishes come true. This isnt Disney World.

Rosen's questionable mobility has less to do with escapability idinkido : 8:32 am : link and has more to do with Rosen who doesn't give up on a passing play and will stand in willing to take a big hit. So: Do you clap Rosen on the back for hanging in there or do you say moron get rid of the ball?

Time will tell NikkiMac : 8:34 am : link but if anyone Darnold looks like a Ryan Leaf more to me but you never know But watching Darnold he does not look ready for the NFL of course none of us knows for sure.

Rosen RetroJint : 8:49 am : link will be a Giant unless the Browns take him first .

Milton is right! idinkido : 8:53 am : link Rosen's skill set proves he's coachable.

The Sammo85 : 9:31 am : link Rosen-Bashing on this site has really gotten ridiculous and bordering on insanity, if not insulting to him and those who have some modicum or intelligence.



Darnold is by far the greater risk from a football standpoint. Mechanics are sloppy, footwork is as well. He has a strong arm and can extend plays but I see a strong lack of football IQ with how he handles running an offense and he has a tendency to not read the pocket well. Ball security and decision making can be improved by coaching but all the other attributes can be tough to mold or rework.



If I had the #1 pick I would take Rosen, not Darnold. I might not even take Darnold second or third. The more and more I watch back on some of his tape the more concerned and troubled I am with him. He needs a lot of work to translate into a high impact QB at the NFL level. I watched a few of his games last year and while he was productive, some troubling things from a mechanics standpoint are still very pronounced.

Lets get one thing straight twostepgiants : 10:00 am : link Ryan Leaf was a bust because what was going on his head. It was not his talent.



Report at the time was that the Colts put a $1 bill in the playbook. That they gave to Peyton & Leaf. Peyton returned the $1 and gave a detailed breakdown of the play with the bill on it. Leaf returned the playbook with the $1 still in it.



Neither Rosen or Darnold will bust like Ryan Leaf. They are both intelligent, hard working and determined football players.



In addition, Leaf has been arrested numerous times for burglary & drugs. This is not Rosen & Darnold.





Wentz Tim in JTown : 10:03 am : link If the Giants are going to compete in the East, we need to find an answer to Wentz. I'm not sure we will have the talent to outshoot the Eagles anytime soon, unless the offense returns to 2015 standards.



Can Rosen be the equalizer to Wentz?



I'd be looking at a way to neutralize Wentz with my first rounder if it's there. Might be Bradley Chubb or Minkah Fitzgerald. Might be Mayfield as he offers a more diverse skill set.

The thing about Rosen Powerclean765 : 10:11 am : link is he’s the safest pick of all the QBs. He’s 6’5”ish, big arm & he will KILL IT at the chalkboard. He already sees the field & reads defenses like an NFL QB. He delivers the ball accurately & on time. Running QBs always have the sexy triangle numbers but it’s actually pocket passing that is required in the NFL - running QBs are a bad thing. Always there, tempting like Sirens.



Rosen is a skilled pocket passer, far advanced from any other QB in this draft at that which barely gets noticed in college Spread Land. The pocket passing makes him very attractive to NFL teams particularly those looking for power running/play action style. Thats what wins in the NFL.



Rosen WillVAB : 10:38 am : link I’ve been in the trade down camp but wouldn’t flip out if Rosen is the pick. I just don’t think it’s the best decision for the Giants all things considered.



I think he’s the best QB in the draft — and if the class is loaded as some people believe, and Rosen is the best/stays healthy, the Giants should be in a good spot after a smart rebuild.

I don’t really care what Rosen’s McNally's_Nuts : 12:17 pm : link political afflications are.



I’m 29 and Rosen just seems like a gigantic fucking dickhead. I’m sure the rumors of his UCLA teammates disliking him don’t come from thin air.



He’s not very mobile and he’s injuried all the time. The concussion history should make him the reason not to pick him.