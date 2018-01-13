Schwartz NYP: No front-runner among the 3; Munchak mention

“There is no front-runner among the three candidates, according to a source with knowledge of the Giants’ thinking contacted Saturday by The Post...
Another name to keep an eye on with the Giants is Mike Munchak, the Steelers’ offensive line coach. Munchack, a Hall of Fame lineman, went 22-26 in a three-year stint as the Titans head coach and is well-regarded by the Giants.“ Link
These guys are obviously throwing darts at the wall at this point.
Wilks is the favorite. No Schwartz is the favorite. No McDaniels is the favorite. No Shurmur is the favorite. No Patricia is the favorite. No there is no favorite.
Good lord.
If true, it feels like an after thought. Unless of course they made a request to the Steelers that was denied which wasn't reported. Otherwise, my hopes that this team has a good plan for getting back to prominence are starting to wane.
I'm hopeful all this, what feels like, wide speculation is just that. And that the team has either an agreement in place or a good idea as to who they will reach an agreement with.
Not a bad choice. I’m not sure how he was.
If they had really good coordinators.
Tampa finishing last in defense makes him a tough sell.
Find it hard to believe they don't have a preference out of the 3.
Unreal that the 2 major NY papers can't do better than these two dweebs.
The Giants don’t know who they like best. That’s as dumb a thing as I’ve almost ever heard and almost impossible. Gettleman and Mara are just sitting there staring at each other saying. Hey! It was sure fun talking to those guys, now what? Ridiculous.
So...after all the Patricia talk, etc... Start saying there's actually no front runner so all the fans read your silly article.
There is 100% a front runner. It might not be Patricia, but this is click bait.
like someone covering and leaking who the front-runner is.
NOT leaking..that should have said.
For what? He coordinated the worst Defense in the league. He’s lucky he hasn’t been fired yet
Possible way there isn’t a front runner. They’ve had almost a week to deliberate. This weekends games aren’t impacting any pecking order. If they’re there actually isn’t one—I doubt that to be the case—they are clueless.
Okay...laugh out loud stupid.
??? why do you say that? What if they love them all and any one of them would thrill them so there's front runner?
Throwing darts? whatever....
guy is a winner.
I don't think he had much talent to work with in Tennessee.
I think he's one of the best regarded oline coaches in NFL right?
My guess is he'd tap in to some of Steeler staff for his staff....and he must have great NFL coaching connections.
Then this franchise would be more fucked than we thought. But this isn't the case. The beats are just scrambling because they don't have anything to write about based on actual info.
Not at this stage of the search. Whether it's Patricia or not, there's no way they're at this stage of the search without a clear pecking order. Now I'm not saying they don't like all 3, I'm sure they do. I'm also pretty sure they've likely established an order of preference by this point. This isn't to say that they'd be upset with any of them, but to think that they don't have preferences set by this point seems a bit silly. And if they really don't, then this thing's a mess!
Right. This is the same sense I get. We had the rush of Patricia info (speculation?) the other day and now it's been radio silence. They have to keep the clicks up. There is zero chance that this team doesn't know which order they prefer these guys in.
Patricia during the game and how it relates to Giants. Some tongue in cheek, but he is trying to have it both ways.
may fire Mularkey. If they do the Giants should hand of blank check to the OL coach Russ Grimm who is arguably the best offensive line coach in football. Mularkey would be an excellent candidate as OC as well if he wants to coach next season.
is how writers get evaluated.
Patricia as HC, Russ Grimm OL coach, John DeFilippo/as OC, George Edwards/Ray Horton DC.
Edwards' contact expires after this season. It is unlikely that he will leave Minnesota but with a big contract offer and possible assistant HC title might lure him to NY. The Seahawks are reportedly very interested in DeFilippo as OC so the Giants will have competition for the free agent assistant.
One day Schwartz is the front runner. Then we find out there was never an interview. OMG dissension in Camelot..will Bill Belichick come home??...Then it was all about Wilks.. Gettleman loves him.. just wait until he gets in front of the Maras and Tisch.. but Wait a minute.. no Patricia.. He is the top choice hands down.. but wait dont count out Shurmur he had an impressive interview.. gained a lot of ground.. and now.. they have no front runner and guess what.. there is a SECRET candidate we know nothing about
Giants are doing a great job of not showing their hand.
Obviously, that is Gettleman is better than Reese.
The beat writers have no clue right now
He refused to fire a bunch of his assistant coaches. Shades of Dallas Green.
Tells me is a stand-up Guy.
That wasn't the only reason. After going 6-10 his second year, he turned a 4-4 start into 7-9 and missed the playoffs. Maybe he is a stand up guy though, since the staff changes the team wanted him to make were promoting noted asshole Gregg Williams to defensive coordinator.
And be done with it already.
...think about it.
For the first time in five years the Giants consider the offensive line as part of the team.
May be on to something here.
What's sad is he, and all The other candidates easily could have been mentioned and interviewed two years ago. I'd been fine w Munchack.
could be a last-choice option for all the candidates. The coach will face an unsettled QB situation, a new GM who may be highly opinionated, a demanding fan base, and the most critical press corps in the league.