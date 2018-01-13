Schwartz NYP: No front-runner among the 3; Munchak mention Defenderdawg : 1/13/2018 7:12 pm



Another name to keep an eye on with the Giants is Mike Munchak, the Steelers’ offensive line coach. Munchack, a Hall of Fame lineman, went 22-26 in a three-year stint as the Titans head coach and is well-regarded by the Giants.“

Lol BigBlueShock : 1/13/2018 7:16 pm : link These guys are obviously throwing darts at the wall at this point.



Wilks is the favorite. No Schwartz is the favorite. No McDaniels is the favorite. No Shurmur is the favorite. No Patricia is the favorite. No there is no favorite.



Good lord.

After thought Mdgiantsfan : 1/13/2018 7:20 pm : link If true, it feels like an after thought. Unless of course they made a request to the Steelers that was denied which wasn't reported. Otherwise, my hopes that this team has a good plan for getting back to prominence are starting to wane.



I'm hopeful all this, what feels like, wide speculation is just that. And that the team has either an agreement in place or a good idea as to who they will reach an agreement with.

I kind of like the idea of Munchak. 81_Great_Dane : 1/13/2018 7:26 pm : link .

RE: I kind of like the idea of Munchak. Simms11 : 1/13/2018 7:32 pm : link

Not a bad choice. I'm not sure how he was.

Munchack would be okay jeff57 : 1/13/2018 7:35 pm : link If they had really good coordinators.

I'm surprised that no-one is interviewing Since1965 : 1/13/2018 7:35 pm : link Mike Smith.

RE: I'm surprised that no-one is interviewing jeff57 : 1/13/2018 7:37 pm : link

Tampa finishing last in defense makes him a tough sell.

Schwartz and Meyers are awful. Dave in Hoboken : 1/13/2018 7:38 pm : link Find it hard to believe they don't have a preference out of the 3.



Unreal that the 2 major NY papers can't do better than these two dweebs.

So, after interviewing all these guys BillT : 1/13/2018 7:42 pm : link The Giants don’t know who they like best. That’s as dumb a thing as I’ve almost ever heard and almost impossible. Gettleman and Mara are just sitting there staring at each other saying. Hey! It was sure fun talking to those guys, now what? Ridiculous.

Beats need views on articles Bold Ruler : Mod : 1/13/2018 7:47 pm : : 1/13/2018 7:47 pm : link So...after all the Patricia talk, etc... Start saying there's actually no front runner so all the fans read your silly article.



There is 100% a front runner. It might not be Patricia, but this is click bait.

RE: I'm surprised that no-one is interviewing Rflairr : 1/13/2018 7:52 pm : link

For what? He coordinated the worst Defense in the league. He's lucky he hasn't been fired yet

There is no BP in Delray : 1/13/2018 7:59 pm : link Possible way there isn’t a front runner. They’ve had almost a week to deliberate. This weekends games aren’t impacting any pecking order. If they’re there actually isn’t one—I doubt that to be the case—they are clueless.

RE: Lol JohnB : 1/13/2018 8:06 pm : link

Quote: These guys are obviously throwing darts at the wall at this point.



Wilks is the favorite. No Schwartz is the favorite. No McDaniels is the favorite. No Shurmur is the favorite. No Patricia is the favorite. No there is no favorite.



Good lord.



??? why do you say that? What if they love them all and any one of them would thrill them so there's front runner?



Throwing darts? whatever....

I think I'd be ok with Munchak Andy in Boston : 1/13/2018 8:08 pm : link guy is a winner.



I don't think he had much talent to work with in Tennessee.



I think he's one of the best regarded oline coaches in NFL right?





My guess is he'd tap in to some of Steeler staff for his staff....and he must have great NFL coaching connections.

If you interviewed all of them and don't know who you want Bold Ruler : Mod : 1/13/2018 8:09 pm : : 1/13/2018 8:09 pm : link Then this franchise would be more fucked than we thought. But this isn't the case. The beats are just scrambling because they don't have anything to write about based on actual info.

Yea sorry, I don't buy this. GMen131 : 1/13/2018 8:11 pm : link Not at this stage of the search. Whether it's Patricia or not, there's no way they're at this stage of the search without a clear pecking order. Now I'm not saying they don't like all 3, I'm sure they do. I'm also pretty sure they've likely established an order of preference by this point. This isn't to say that they'd be upset with any of them, but to think that they don't have preferences set by this point seems a bit silly. And if they really don't, then this thing's a mess!

RE: If you interviewed all of them and don't know who you want GMen131 : 1/13/2018 8:12 pm : link

Quote: Then this franchise would be more fucked than we thought. But this isn't the case. The beats are just scrambling because they don't have anything to write about based on actual info.



Right. This is the same sense I get. We had the rush of Patricia info (speculation?) the other day and now it's been radio silence. They have to keep the clicks up. There is zero chance that this team doesn't know which order they prefer these guys in.

Sounds a bit like proactive damage control UberAlias : 1/13/2018 8:26 pm : link For when they go 0-3

Schwartz is currently tweeting a number of tweets about Bold Ruler : Mod : 1/13/2018 8:54 pm : : 1/13/2018 8:54 pm : link Patricia during the game and how it relates to Giants. Some tongue in cheek, but he is trying to have it both ways.

There has been speculation that the Titans Jay on the Island : 1/13/2018 8:57 pm : link may fire Mularkey. If they do the Giants should hand of blank check to the OL coach Russ Grimm who is arguably the best offensive line coach in football. Mularkey would be an excellent candidate as OC as well if he wants to coach next season.

McDaniels has been impressive these last two drives Ira : 1/13/2018 9:17 pm : link .

Ideal scenario Jay on the Island : 1/13/2018 9:35 pm : link Patricia as HC, Russ Grimm OL coach, John DeFilippo/as OC, George Edwards/Ray Horton DC.

Edwards' contact expires after this season. It is unlikely that he will leave Minnesota but with a big contract offer and possible assistant HC title might lure him to NY. The Seahawks are reportedly very interested in DeFilippo as OC so the Giants will have competition for the free agent assistant.

These guys just keep throwing crap at the wall blueblood : 1/13/2018 9:41 pm : link One day Schwartz is the front runner. Then we find out there was never an interview. OMG dissension in Camelot..will Bill Belichick come home??...Then it was all about Wilks.. Gettleman loves him.. just wait until he gets in front of the Maras and Tisch.. but Wait a minute.. no Patricia.. He is the top choice hands down.. but wait dont count out Shurmur he had an impressive interview.. gained a lot of ground.. and now.. they have no front runner and guess what.. there is a SECRET candidate we know nothing about

RE: These guys just keep throwing crap at the wall larryflower37 : 1/13/2018 9:46 pm : link

Quote: One day Schwartz is the front runner. Then we find out there was never an interview. OMG dissension in Camelot..will Bill Belichick come home??...Then it was all about Wilks.. Gettleman loves him.. just wait until he gets in front of the Maras and Tisch.. but Wait a minute.. no Patricia.. He is the top choice hands down.. but wait dont count out Shurmur he had an impressive interview.. gained a lot of ground.. and now.. they have no front runner and guess what.. there is a SECRET candidate we know nothing about



Giants are doing a great job of not showing their hand.

Obviously, that is Gettleman is better than Reese.

The beat writers have no clue right now In comment 13786621 blueblood said:Giants are doing a great job of not showing their hand.Obviously, that is Gettleman is better than Reese.The beat writers have no clue right now

Munchak was fired as HC because Vanzetti : 1/13/2018 10:09 pm : link He refused to fire a bunch of his assistant coaches. Shades of Dallas Green.



Tells me is a stand-up Guy.

RE: Munchak was fired as HC because Ten Ton Hammer : 1/13/2018 10:47 pm : link

Quote: He refused to fire a bunch of his assistant coaches. Shades of Dallas Green.



Tells me is a stand-up Guy.



That wasn't the only reason. After going 6-10 his second year, he turned a 4-4 start into 7-9 and missed the playoffs. Maybe he is a stand up guy though, since the staff changes the team wanted him to make were promoting noted asshole Gregg Williams to defensive coordinator.

Just Hire all Three Alwaysblue22 : 1/13/2018 10:54 pm : link And be done with it already.

Munchak as HC makes alotta sense to me... M.S. : 6:52 am : link ...think about it.



For the first time in five years the Giants consider the offensive line as part of the team.



May be on to something here.

RE: I kind of like the idea of Munchak. LauderdaleMatty : 8:18 am : link

Quote: .



What's sad is he, and all The other candidates easily could have been mentioned and interviewed two years ago. I'd been fine w Munchack.