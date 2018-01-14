Schefter: Patricia to Lions Defenderdawg : 9:11 am Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter)

Patriots’ defensive coordinator Matt Patricia is likely to become the Detroit Lions’ next head coach, league sources told ESPN. More on Sunday NFL Countdown.

If it is indeed ryanmkeane : 9:13 am : link Shurmur I’m going to be really underwhelmed.

They haven't been correct section125 : 9:13 am : link yet. League sources at 9am on a Sunday?

Detroit writer Defenderdawg : 9:14 am : link Dave Birkett (@davebirkett)

The report said “eventually the deal is likely to get done” so we’re still pretty much where we’ve been the last week or so.

Stapleton Defenderdawg : 9:15 am : link Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton)

Which is why the Giants were extremely hesitant to declare Patricia as the favorite. Said that all along.

Now ESPN says he will choose the Lions. NYG were prepared for this, but it's a blow

as I said in the other thread Allen in CNJ : 9:16 am : link the use of the word likely means this is still speculation and could go either way

Ruh Roh BigBlueShock : 9:16 am : link Giants just may be left at the alter here. McDaniels seems intent on Indy so that leaves Shurmur. And Arizona may be the front runner there.



“Hello, Mr. Wilks? Hey man, that stuff about you not being a candidate? Hey, we were just kidding!”

RE: If it is indeed The_Boss : 9:16 am : link

Quote: Shurmur I’m going to be really underwhelmed.



There’s still a good chance it’s “settle for whomever is left” In comment 13786900 ryanmkeane said:There’s still a good chance it’s “settle for whomever is left”

RE: If it is indeed blueblood : 9:17 am : link

Quote: Shurmur I’m going to be really underwhelmed.



Ive got no issue with Shurmur actually. He was my second choice after McDaniels.



But I dont think anyone has a clue. In comment 13786900 ryanmkeane said:Ive got no issue with Shurmur actually. He was my second choice after McDaniels.But I dont think anyone has a clue.

ESPN Article Defenderdawg : 9:17 am : link



Patricia and the Lions still need to agree to and work out the contract details after the Patriots' season ends.”

- ( “New England Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia, though linked to the New York Giants' job, is likely to become the next head coach of the Detroit Lions, league sources told ESPN.Patricia and the Lions still need to agree to and work out the contract details after the Patriots' season ends.” Link - ( New Window

No problem with this Rflairr : 9:18 am : link It’s hard to get a read on those guys with BB there

RE: as I said in the other thread BigBlueShock : 9:18 am : link

Quote: the use of the word likely means this is still speculation and could go either way

It has to be “speculation”. They aren’t officially allowed to negotiate yet. If they came out and said it was a done deal there would be tampering issues. In comment 13786910 Allen in CNJ said:It has to be “speculation”. They aren’t officially allowed to negotiate yet. If they came out and said it was a done deal there would be tampering issues.

Schwartz Defenderdawg : 9:19 am : link
Paul Schwartz (@NYPost_Schwartz)

As the New York Post has been reporting, Matt Patricia was one of THREE top candidates for the Giants. Now there are two, Pat Shurmur and Josh McDaniels.

DO NOT discount Shurmur.

RE: Ruh Roh The_Boss : 9:19 am : link

Quote: Giants just may be left at the alter here. McDaniels seems intent on Indy so that leaves Shurmur. And Arizona may be the front runner there.



“Hello, Mr. Wilks? Hey man, that stuff about you not being a candidate? Hey, we were just kidding!”



Would be a huge blow to the franchise and how they’re perceived throughout the league. Glad Mara was adamant in hiring Gettleman so quickly in part to get a “leg up” on the HC search. In comment 13786912 BigBlueShock said:Would be a huge blow to the franchise and how they’re perceived throughout the league. Glad Mara was adamant in hiring Gettleman so quickly in part to get a “leg up” on the HC search.

This whole thing can't be true. Powerclean765 : 9:20 am : link Forget being a Giants fan - I just cannot fathom why Patricia would choose the Lions over the Giants. What about all the reports about not wanting to uproot his family, joining a losing franchise vs. a winning franchise, stable ownership etc.?



It just makes no sense unless the Lions are offering a significantly higher salary.

RE: Ruh Roh Rflairr : 9:21 am : link

Quote: Giants just may be left at the alter here. McDaniels seems intent on Indy so that leaves Shurmur. And Arizona may be the front runner there.



“Hello, Mr. Wilks? Hey man, that stuff about you not being a candidate? Hey, we were just kidding!”



If he’s the guy Gettleman wants, they should let him hire him. Especially since Gettleman has got the rep of a guy that’s not exactly easy to work with. Some of these guys might not want to team with him In comment 13786912 BigBlueShock said:If he’s the guy Gettleman wants, they should let him hire him. Especially since Gettleman has got the rep of a guy that’s not exactly easy to work with. Some of these guys might not want to team with him

RE: This whole thing can't be true. Eric from BBI : Admin : 9:21 am : link

Quote: Forget being a Giants fan - I just cannot fathom why Patricia would choose the Lions over the Giants. What about all the reports about not wanting to uproot his family, joining a losing franchise vs. a winning franchise, stable ownership etc.?



It just makes no sense unless the Lions are offering a significantly higher salary.



Sure it does for the reasons I listed in my thread yesterday. In comment 13786921 Powerclean765 said:Sure it does for the reasons I listed in my thread yesterday.

Or of course the other option: Powerclean765 : 9:21 am : link The Giants aren't really interested.

RE: This whole thing can't be true. Rflairr : 9:21 am : link

Quote: Forget being a Giants fan - I just cannot fathom why Patricia would choose the Lions over the Giants. What about all the reports about not wanting to uproot his family, joining a losing franchise vs. a winning franchise, stable ownership etc.?



It just makes no sense unless the Lions are offering a significantly higher salary.



You’re assuming they wanted to offer Patricia the job In comment 13786921 Powerclean765 said:You’re assuming they wanted to offer Patricia the job

DG XBRONX : 9:22 am : link started real strong. Seems like he is treading water right now.

The Lions GM blueblood : 9:22 am : link is from the Patriots. Has a prior working relationship. Patricia might also want more say in who the team choses. Giants might not be pffering that.

Right RFlairr. Powerclean765 : 9:23 am : link I forgot to say that.



The only 2 reasons that make sense in my mind are DET offered a much bigger salary or the Giants aren't interested.



Otherwise I see little reason why he'd choose the Lions over the Giants considering all the outside factors of his life.

RE: Schwartz The_Boss : 9:24 am : link

Quote: Paul Schwartz (@NYPost_Schwartz)

As the New York Post has been reporting, Matt Patricia was one of THREE top candidates for the Giants. Now there are two, Pat Shurmur and Josh McDaniels.

DO NOT discount Shurmur.



It’s really Shurmur or bust. Indy likely lands McDaniels. In comment 13786919 Defenderdawg said:It’s really Shurmur or bust. Indy likely lands McDaniels.

Schefter is trying to stir the pot with speculation or he is being wgenesis123 : 9:26 am : link used to provoke a response. Quinn has held his ground, apparently waiting for Patricia. No one knows what the Giants are doing.

RE: RE: Ruh Roh BigBlueShock : 9:27 am : link

Quote: In comment 13786912 BigBlueShock said:





Quote:





Giants just may be left at the alter here. McDaniels seems intent on Indy so that leaves Shurmur. And Arizona may be the front runner there.



“Hello, Mr. Wilks? Hey man, that stuff about you not being a candidate? Hey, we were just kidding!”







If he’s the guy Gettleman wants, they should let him hire him. Especially since Gettleman has got the rep of a guy that’s not exactly easy to work with. Some of these guys might not want to team with him

Where’s all of this evidence that Gettleman is hard to work with? Because aging vets that were making too much money didn’t like the fact that he had no problem moving on from them in Carolina? Steve Smith and Deangelo Williams bitching about getting cut isnt exactly an indictment of Gettleman relationship with his colleagues. He was fired because the pervert owner had a soft spot for some of the players that Gettleman planned on cutting. In comment 13786922 Rflairr said:Where’s all of this evidence that Gettleman is hard to work with? Because aging vets that were making too much money didn’t like the fact that he had no problem moving on from them in Carolina? Steve Smith and Deangelo Williams bitching about getting cut isnt exactly an indictment of Gettleman relationship with his colleagues. He was fired because the pervert owner had a soft spot for some of the players that Gettleman planned on cutting.

... Eric from BBI : Admin : 9:28 am : : 9:28 am : link

Ian Rapoport

#Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels has indicated to potential assistants to wait for him. The belief is he takes the #Colts job, as he's the clear favorite, sources say. Indy's other finalist is Mike Vrabel.



I think McAdoo just completely scared Mara off of these guys Rflairr : 9:29 am : link with no HC experience.



That’s why I’m beginning to think it’s Shurmur they want. He should really stay out of it and just let the GM pick his own guy

Crap UberAlias : 9:29 am : link I had a feeling. McDaniels unlikely too. It really is embarrassing. The lions for Christ sakes.

RE: Can't wait until BeckShepEli : 9:29 am : link

Quote: They announce Cowher.



Tomorrow right? In comment 13786936 bradshaw44 said:Tomorrow right?

This is not the Giants not wanting them UberAlias : 9:30 am : link This is us left at the alter.

mascot spags sundayatone : 9:31 am : link has nine lives

I love this “Lions have Stafford” argument.... ryanmkeane : 9:31 am : link They’ve had him for 9 years and haven’t done shit.

I hope to god Biteymax22 : 9:32 am : link This isn't one of these things where the Lions go 13-3 next year and you hear stories that Patricia was the Giants guy, but they wouldn't commit to him without doing a second interview while the Lions would, so he picked the Lions.



You make some fair points there Eric. Powerclean765 : 9:33 am : link But I still do not see any great reason for Patricia to uproot his family and move 1/3 of the way across the country....for the Lions.



You gloss over all their problems while making the Giants sound like a dumpster fire.



The reason the Giants fell to the depths they have is because of Ben McAdoo. For some reason Mara let an incompetent boob into the building and then handed him the keys to the team. I will NEVER understand that and I'm sure we'll never hear the real story about who wanted him, and then who wanted to promote him.



It just strikes me as a very short-sighted move to say "Hey, I know the GM and I like Stafford better than Eli, so I'm moving to Detroit. Family be damned." I just don't see it as THAT much more appealing. The Giants are rebuilding, have the #2 pick in every round and a winning tradition. And he wouldn't even have to move if he didn't feel like it.



The only thing that makes sense, to me, is $$$ or that's his only play. And I'm not even knocking DET, my fiance is from that area and it's really a fine place to live, the suburbs are great and I highly doubt he's worried about any lack of nightlife or club scene.

PR hit Mdgiantsfan : 9:33 am : link While some can care less about PR, this is a hit if indeed we are “losing” out on Patricia to the Lions of all teams. Again I know nothing can be made or said officially, we see the unofficial leaks all the time.



If we were waiting for Matty P. to make his decision and it truly is him choosing De’troit over NY then Mara and Getts look very bad in their attempt to restore pride to the Giant name. Again if true, waiting this long to be left at the altar just isn’t a good look for either of them. If that is not the case, then I don’t see how you don’t push the right narrative using your back channels in the media to avert looking this bad

For Patricia it's all about the GM.... GFAN52 : 9:33 am : link he has a great relationship with Detroit's GM from their NE days together.

This was expected by nearly everyone except the giants beats Peppers : 9:37 am : link Tried to be adamant about it without sounding redundant but as I said Patricia to Detroit is as bad of a secret as Shanahan to San Fran was last year. This ‘they’re down to three’ is completely false and now the beats will do there best to backpedal and spin this.





RE: This is not the Giants not wanting them The_Boss : 9:39 am : link

Quote: This is us left at the alter.





Still in play for Shurmur but if he goes to Arizona, a team seemingly in NFL purgatory over the NYG, then yes indeed it’s an epic embarrassing blow to Mara, Gettleman, and us as fans. Rock fucking bottom. Just one more kick to the balls for old time’s sake from 2017. In comment 13786948 UberAlias said:Still in play for Shurmur but if he goes to Arizona, a team seemingly in NFL purgatory over the NYG, then yes indeed it’s an epic embarrassing blow to Mara, Gettleman, and us as fans. Rock fucking bottom. Just one more kick to the balls for old time’s sake from 2017.

This is very embarrasing UberAlias : 9:41 am : link Stafford has an inflated contract and has won nothing.

The fans can be blamed as well.. Sean : 9:41 am : link For how pissy they got earlier this year with the Eli debacle. What coach wants to deal with that? Was an awful look.

giants may have to apologize to McAdoo micky : 9:43 am : link and ask if he'd please please comeback and admit they made a mistake firing.."c'mon mac..we have no one else!!"

If Mike Vrabel is available Earl the goat : 9:43 am : link I’d take him over Wilkes and Shurmur



Vrabel will be a future star HC in this league

RE: This was expected by nearly everyone except the giants beats Mdgiantsfan : 9:44 am : link

Quote: Tried to be adamant about it without sounding redundant but as I said Patricia to Detroit is as bad of a secret as Shanahan to San Fran was last year. This ‘they’re down to three’ is completely false and now the beats will do there best to backpedal and spin this.





While the beats would need to back pedal to restore some credibility, it’s more on the Giants PR team to do the same. Either way they let that narrative run rampant all week without any attempts to to tell the right story. In comment 13786959 Peppers said:While the beats would need to back pedal to restore some credibility, it’s more on the Giants PR team to do the same. Either way they let that narrative run rampant all week without any attempts to to tell the right story.

And Patricia could be looking for Reb8thVA : 9:46 am : link Another job in three years. Sometimes the bright shinny object is not always the best choice.



Remember,



There's a little boy and on his 14th birthday he gets a horse... and everybody in the village says, "how wonderful. The boy got a horse" And the Zen master says, "we'll see." Two years later, the boy falls off the horse, breaks his leg, and everyone in the village says, "How terrible." And the Zen master says, "We'll see." Then, a war breaks out and all the young men have to go off and fight... except the boy can't cause his legs all messed up. and everybody in the village says, "How wonderful."



The zen master replies, “We’ll see!”

All of these candidates are risky......... Dry Lightning : 9:46 am : link No reason to get pissed off if we miss out, we may be having a stroke of luck and not know it. If they choose to go somewhere else, and don't realize the NY Giants are the preeminent landing spot for a coach, that shows me they are not the right fit. I'm intrigued by Munchak. Seems to me you get head coaching experience and an incredible O-Line coach all in one. Of course, our o-line is the problem, or the main problem.

think it's a two horse race bc4life : 9:46 am : link Shurmur and McDaniels.





RE: This is very embarrasing Sammo85 : 9:47 am : link

Quote: Stafford has an inflated contract and has won nothing.



If Patricia goes to Detroit he may only have a two-three year window to make playoff runs. If Detroit can’t make it to the playoffs the next few years I could see both him and Quinn getting fired quickly.



Don’t underestimate the increasing lack of patience by the Ford family. In comment 13786969 UberAlias said:If Patricia goes to Detroit he may only have a two-three year window to make playoff runs. If Detroit can’t make it to the playoffs the next few years I could see both him and Quinn getting fired quickly.Don’t underestimate the increasing lack of patience by the Ford family.

RE: think it's a two horse race UberAlias : 9:47 am : link

Quote: Shurmur and McDaniels.

McDaniels is a big long shot. In comment 13786981 bc4life said:McDaniels is a big long shot.

Whoever comes to the Giants Sammo85 : 9:48 am : link is going to get at least a solid four year window to build their program.

It's Jon in NYC : 9:49 am : link gonna be Shurmur or Wilks. I think both are fine options. I couldn't give two shits about the optics of passing on Wilks but then naming him. Get the right guy.



I prefer a defense first guy, but you need to score points to win football games too.

RE: I'd Sammo85 : 9:50 am : link

Quote: choose the Lions too. More talent, less pressure, more stability.



The Giants job is a shitty job at the moment.



Lions are one of the more unstable franchises in the league. The only stability they’ve had is being consistently disappointing.



And as for pressure, the Ford family has indicated they expect a Super Bowl run in the next few years. Good luck to Patricia and Quinn on that while playing in a division with Rodgers and Mike Zimmers defense. In comment 13786987 Jon in NYC said:Lions are one of the more unstable franchises in the league. The only stability they’ve had is being consistently disappointing.And as for pressure, the Ford family has indicated they expect a Super Bowl run in the next few years. Good luck to Patricia and Quinn on that while playing in a division with Rodgers and Mike Zimmers defense.

RE: RE: I'd Jon in NYC : 9:51 am : link

Quote: In comment 13786987 Jon in NYC said:





Quote:





choose the Lions too. More talent, less pressure, more stability.



The Giants job is a shitty job at the moment.







Lions are one of the more unstable franchises in the league. The only stability they’ve had is being consistently disappointing.



And as for pressure, the Ford family has indicated they expect a Super Bowl run in the next few years. Good luck to Patricia and Quinn on that while playing in a division with Rodgers and Mike Zimmers defense.



I don't disagree with any of that, but the Giants are one of the least stable franchises in the NFL right now. New GM, about to be on our 3rd HC in 4 years, QB on his last legs while also having to groom a new one most likely. We're a mess. In comment 13786992 Sammo85 said:I don't disagree with any of that, but the Giants are one of the least stable franchises in the NFL right now. New GM, about to be on our 3rd HC in 4 years, QB on his last legs while also having to groom a new one most likely. We're a mess.

Most beats are saying McDaniels is clear favorite to Indy. Bold Ruler : Mod : 9:51 am : link

RE: RE: think it's a two horse race blueblood : 9:52 am : link

Quote: In comment 13786981 bc4life said:





Quote:





Shurmur and McDaniels.





McDaniels is a big long shot.



McDaniels is going to Indy. He wants the QB in place who is ready to win. In comment 13786986 UberAlias said:McDaniels is going to Indy. He wants the QB in place who is ready to win.

Jon in the City brunswick : 9:52 am : link Couldn't agree more. Why would someone take this job over Detroit. They have a top 7-8 QB and our QB situation...well we haven't had a decent one for years. If Shurmer comes aboard we will see another Eli crying fit because he won't be on this team next year...GUARANTEED

RE: Most beats are saying McDaniels is clear favorite to Indy. The_Boss : 9:53 am : link

Quote: Likely down to Shurmur and Wilks.



Mara is going to be forced to settle on Wilks. In comment 13786995 Bold Ruler said:Mara is going to be forced to settle on Wilks.

and agree..if in end left at alter..again micky : 9:53 am : link it is an embarrassment to Mara and org. and shows how far they've fallen to

RE: I'd UberAlias : 9:54 am : link

Quote: choose the Lions too. More talent, less pressure, more stability.



The Giants job is a shitty job at the moment. Caldwell had winning seasons in 3 of 4 years and was fired. That's stability and no pressure? QB has a massive contract despite never winning a division title or a playoff game. Giants have more young talent than the record showed this year and a great opportunity to add to it via the draft. McAdoo ran this team into the ground. In comment 13786987 Jon in NYC said:Caldwell had winning seasons in 3 of 4 years and was fired. That's stability and no pressure? QB has a massive contract despite never winning a division title or a playoff game. Giants have more young talent than the record showed this year and a great opportunity to add to it via the draft. McAdoo ran this team into the ground.

RE: I'd BigBlueShock : 9:55 am : link

Quote: choose the Lions too. More talent, less pressure, more stability.



The Giants job is a shitty job at the moment.

I would strongly argue on the talent and stability comments. In comment 13786987 Jon in NYC said:I would strongly argue on the talent and stability comments.

Eli has two SB rings bc4life : 9:55 am : link Luck coming off injury - how are Colts that much more enticing?



Giants have some decent talent on defense and some good skill position players.



Both teams have some major things to fix

RE: RE: Most beats are saying McDaniels is clear favorite to Indy. The_Boss : 9:55 am : link

Quote: In comment 13786995 Bold Ruler said:





Quote:





Likely down to Shurmur and Wilks.







Mara is going to be forced to settle on Wilks.



.

Circling back to Wilks now is pathetic. Nothing against him but he was universally regarded as the odd man out after the initial round of interviews. Again Mara chose DG in haste without an extensive GM search in part to start the HC search earlier. And now, assuming they lose out on Shurmur, they’re going to be forced to settle on Wilks? Epic embarrassment.

In comment 13786999 The_Boss said:Circling back to Wilks now is pathetic. Nothing against him but he was universally regarded as the odd man out after the initial round of interviews. Again Mara chose DG in haste without an extensive GM search in part to start the HC search earlier. And now, assuming they lose out on Shurmur, they’re going to be forced to settle on Wilks? Epic embarrassment.

RE: RE: I'd GFAN52 : 9:56 am : link

Quote: In comment 13786987 Jon in NYC said:





Quote:





choose the Lions too. More talent, less pressure, more stability.



The Giants job is a shitty job at the moment.



Caldwell had winning seasons in 3 of 4 years and was fired. That's stability and no pressure? QB has a massive contract despite never winning a division title or a playoff game. Giants have more young talent than the record showed this year and a great opportunity to add to it via the draft. McAdoo ran this team into the ground.



Patricia has a 12 years prior working relationship with Detroits GM. That can't be discounted. In comment 13787002 UberAlias said:Patricia has a 12 years prior working relationship with Detroits GM. That can't be discounted.

A note about Lions fans too: Powerclean765 : 9:56 am : link Again, marrying into a "Lions family" and I use that term loosely because the Lions are such perennial losers that the fans don't even really back the team. Even when it's winning the sentiment is "who gives a sh#t they'll just screw it up somehow".



I talk football with a lot of people when I visit there: It's all Michigan/Michigan St.



So yes, while the Giants fans are angry at least people care about the team here. The Lions lost their fan base many, many years ago and aren't even taken seriously up there.



And to be clear - I don't think the fans will play into Patricia's decision 1%. (Nor should they.) Just making a comment after reading people bashing NY because the fans are volatile.

RE: RE: RE: I'd Sammo85 : 9:57 am : link

Quote: In comment 13786992 Sammo85 said:





Quote:





In comment 13786987 Jon in NYC said:





Quote:





choose the Lions too. More talent, less pressure, more stability.



The Giants job is a shitty job at the moment.







Lions are one of the more unstable franchises in the league. The only stability they’ve had is being consistently disappointing.



And as for pressure, the Ford family has indicated they expect a Super Bowl run in the next few years. Good luck to Patricia and Quinn on that while playing in a division with Rodgers and Mike Zimmers defense.







I don't disagree with any of that, but the Giants are one of the least stable franchises in the NFL right now. New GM, about to be on our 3rd HC in 4 years, QB on his last legs while also having to groom a new one most likely. We're a mess.



Where people see a mess, I see tremendous opportunity. Landscapes can easily be changed by those with the right vision, patience, touch.



McDaniels and Patricia may think they are making smart choices. They may both be terribly wrong.



By the way, both Colts fans and Lions fans feel their situations are a mess. I checked out some of their forums over the last week and many felt the Giants job would be the best! This is the “chicken little” mentality that sports fans have of thinking in a vacuum and looking in the mirror. In comment 13786994 Jon in NYC said:Where people see a mess, I see tremendous opportunity. Landscapes can easily be changed by those with the right vision, patience, touch.McDaniels and Patricia may think they are making smart choices. They may both be terribly wrong.By the way, both Colts fans and Lions fans feel their situations are a mess. I checked out some of their forums over the last week and many felt the Giants job would be the best! This is the “chicken little” mentality that sports fans have of thinking in a vacuum and looking in the mirror.

RE: RE: This was expected by nearly everyone except the giants beats Peppers : 9:58 am : link

Quote: In comment 13786959 Peppers said:





Quote:





Tried to be adamant about it without sounding redundant but as I said Patricia to Detroit is as bad of a secret as Shanahan to San Fran was last year. This ‘they’re down to three’ is completely false and now the beats will do there best to backpedal and spin this.









While the beats would need to back pedal to restore some credibility, it’s more on the Giants PR team to do the same. Either way they let that narrative run rampant all week without any attempts to to tell the right story.



I see what you’re saying but I dont agree. The Giants F.O. are well seasoned. They don’t lose sleep over the opinions of the sheep. In comment 13786976 Mdgiantsfan said:I see what you’re saying but I dont agree. The Giants F.O. are well seasoned. They don’t lose sleep over the opinions of the sheep.

RE: If Mike Vrabel is available RetroJint : 9:59 am : link

Quote: I’d take him over Wilkes and Shurmur



Vrabel will be a future star HC in this league

I like Vrabel, too. Great Buckeye. Excellent NFL player. But how the hell do you know that ? Have you sat in on his unit meetings or something ? In comment 13786973 Earl the goat said:I like Vrabel, too. Great Buckeye. Excellent NFL player. But how the hell do you know that ? Have you sat in on his unit meetings or something ?

RE: RE: RE: RE: I'd Jon in NYC : 9:59 am : link

Quote: In comment 13786994 Jon in NYC said:





Quote:





In comment 13786992 Sammo85 said:





Quote:





In comment 13786987 Jon in NYC said:





Quote:





choose the Lions too. More talent, less pressure, more stability.



The Giants job is a shitty job at the moment.







Lions are one of the more unstable franchises in the league. The only stability they’ve had is being consistently disappointing.



And as for pressure, the Ford family has indicated they expect a Super Bowl run in the next few years. Good luck to Patricia and Quinn on that while playing in a division with Rodgers and Mike Zimmers defense.







I don't disagree with any of that, but the Giants are one of the least stable franchises in the NFL right now. New GM, about to be on our 3rd HC in 4 years, QB on his last legs while also having to groom a new one most likely. We're a mess.







Where people see a mess, I see tremendous opportunity. Landscapes can easily be changed by those with the right vision, patience, touch.



McDaniels and Patricia may think they are making smart choices. They may both be terribly wrong.



By the way, both Colts fans and Lions fans feel their situations are a mess. I checked out some of their forums over the last week and many felt the Giants job would be the best! This is the “chicken little” mentality that sports fans have of thinking in a vacuum and looking in the mirror.



It's actually the exact opposite. It's me taking an objective look at the situation and realizing that the Lions are in a much better position to succeed than the Giants.



Will that always be the case? No. Will it even be the case to start next year? No. But as of right now you'd be crazy to say that the Giants are in a closer position to Win than the Lions. In comment 13787013 Sammo85 said:It's actually the exact opposite. It's me taking an objective look at the situation and realizing that the Lions are in a much better position to succeed than the Giants.Will that always be the case? No. Will it even be the case to start next year? No. But as of right now you'd be crazy to say that the Giants are in a closer position to Win than the Lions.

RE: RE: RE: I'd Sammo85 : 10:00 am : link

Quote: In comment 13787002 UberAlias said:





Quote:





In comment 13786987 Jon in NYC said:





Quote:





choose the Lions too. More talent, less pressure, more stability.



The Giants job is a shitty job at the moment.



Caldwell had winning seasons in 3 of 4 years and was fired. That's stability and no pressure? QB has a massive contract despite never winning a division title or a playoff game. Giants have more young talent than the record showed this year and a great opportunity to add to it via the draft. McAdoo ran this team into the ground.







Patricia has a 12 years prior working relationship with Detroits GM. That can't be discounted.



They will both be fired together if they don’t win and win quickly. The Lions just fired a coach after multiple winning seasons. In comment 13787009 GFAN52 said:They will both be fired together if they don’t win and win quickly. The Lions just fired a coach after multiple winning seasons.

RE: Jon in the City sundayatone : 10:00 am : link

Quote: Couldn't agree more. Why would someone take this job over Detroit. They have a top 7-8 QB and our QB situation...well we haven't had a decent one for years. If Shurmer comes aboard we will see another Eli crying fit because he won't be on this team next year...GUARANTEED





so true brunswick,eli is a big negative for potential coaches. In comment 13786998 brunswick said:so true brunswick,eli is a big negative for potential coaches.

Wonder who will be BB's bc4life : 10:00 am : link DC and OC?

I think there's definitely Powerclean765 : 10:00 am : link something - in general - to people not wanting to move to the NJ/NYC area. It's not for everyone and quite frankly, Jersey sucks. Joe Philbin declined working here (at least officially) because he preferred the Indy/Midwest area.



But Patricia's from upstate NY and his family wouldn't even have to move unless they wanted to. And then they'd only have to move a few hours drive away. So I don't see that factoring in here.

Indi has zero talent behind Luck UberAlias : 10:00 am : link who has health concerns. Detroit has more talent but shitty ownership and Stafford will never play up to his contract.

Some Eric from BBI : Admin : 10:01 am : link

Can see why Dankbeerman : 10:02 am : link If he feels he can improve the deffense they have a top line QB signed for a while and are only a couple wins away from beimg in the playoffs as opposed to a rebuild project.

RE: Indi has zero talent behind Luck GFAN52 : 10:02 am : link

Quote: who has health concerns. Detroit has more talent but shitty ownership and Stafford will never play up to his contract.



But a GM who has a 12 year prior working relationship with Patricia. In comment 13787023 UberAlias said:But a GM who has a 12 year prior working relationship with Patricia.

RE: This is very embarrasing ColHowPepper : 10:02 am : link

Quote: Stafford has an inflated contract and has won nothing. I echo Bold Ruler's DAMMIT!

Uber, Stafford may have won nothing, but it's very arguable that Eli's wins are in the rearview. Lots here mocked Duggan's thesis, seemed pretty rational to me. And for those arguing Patricia was no more than BB's reflected glory, why wouldn't the Giants want someone who learned, absorbed, from the best?

DAMMIT! In comment 13786969 UberAlias said:I echo Bold Ruler's DAMMIT!Uber, Stafford may have won nothing, but it's very arguable that Eli's wins are in the rearview. Lots here mocked Duggan's thesis, seemed pretty rational to me. And for those arguing Patricia was no more than BB's reflected glory, why wouldn't the Giants want someone who learned, absorbed, from the best?DAMMIT!

seems like the giants org is bottom rung micky : 10:03 am : link of organizations to coach for with what's taking place

RE: Some The_Boss : 10:05 am : link

Quote: of you guys are twisting yourselves into pretzels to defend your point of view. Whether you agree with it or not, whether you like it or not, the Giants have been rejected by Patricia in favor of the Lions. The Giants didn't say no to Patricia. It is also likely that McDaniels is doing the same by choosing Indy. You can spin this anyway you want to make you feel better, but it is what it is.



And if Shurmur chooses to go to a team in nfl purgatory (cards), the NYG will be rightfully mocked, ridiculed, and thoroughly embarrassed when they are forced to settle. In comment 13787025 Eric from BBI said:And if Shurmur chooses to go to a team in nfl purgatory (cards), the NYG will be rightfully mocked, ridiculed, and thoroughly embarrassed when they are forced to settle.

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: I'd Sammo85 : 10:05 am : link

Quote: In comment 13787013 Sammo85 said:





Quote:





In comment 13786994 Jon in NYC said:





Quote:





In comment 13786992 Sammo85 said:





Quote:





In comment 13786987 Jon in NYC said:





Quote:





choose the Lions too. More talent, less pressure, more stability.



The Giants job is a shitty job at the moment.







Lions are one of the more unstable franchises in the league. The only stability they’ve had is being consistently disappointing.



And as for pressure, the Ford family has indicated they expect a Super Bowl run in the next few years. Good luck to Patricia and Quinn on that while playing in a division with Rodgers and Mike Zimmers defense.







I don't disagree with any of that, but the Giants are one of the least stable franchises in the NFL right now. New GM, about to be on our 3rd HC in 4 years, QB on his last legs while also having to groom a new one most likely. We're a mess.







Where people see a mess, I see tremendous opportunity. Landscapes can easily be changed by those with the right vision, patience, touch.



McDaniels and Patricia may think they are making smart choices. They may both be terribly wrong.



By the way, both Colts fans and Lions fans feel their situations are a mess. I checked out some of their forums over the last week and many felt the Giants job would be the best! This is the “chicken little” mentality that sports fans have of thinking in a vacuum and looking in the mirror.







It's actually the exact opposite. It's me taking an objective look at the situation and realizing that the Lions are in a much better position to succeed than the Giants.



Will that always be the case? No. Will it even be the case to start next year? No. But as of right now you'd be crazy to say that the Giants are in a closer position to Win than the Lions.



That’s not what a coach is looking for all the time. Win now situations get coaches fired more quickly than not. Lions are not really that close. Their defense took a huge step back. Their run game is garbage. Their QB eats up a huge chunk of their cap.



There is a base to work with, but there is not a lot of flexibility or patience.



The Giants are a challenging situation but one with tremendous opportunity, some assets to work with, and a huge windfall if you can turn it around. In comment 13787017 Jon in NYC said:That’s not what a coach is looking for all the time. Win now situations get coaches fired more quickly than not. Lions are not really that close. Their defense took a huge step back. Their run game is garbage. Their QB eats up a huge chunk of their cap.There is a base to work with, but there is not a lot of flexibility or patience.The Giants are a challenging situation but one with tremendous opportunity, some assets to work with, and a huge windfall if you can turn it around.

RE: seems like the giants org is bottom rung GFAN52 : 10:05 am : link

Quote: of organizations to coach for with what's taking place



Why? In comment 13787032 micky said:Why?

This sucks cokeduplt : 10:06 am : link I’m starting to get real nervous. Hopefully we get real lucky

Peppers, do you aimrocky : 10:06 am : link Still think it’s Wilks? Shurmur seems like a perfect fit for Arizona.

RE: Some BigBlueShock : 10:07 am : link

Quote: of you guys are twisting yourselves into pretzels to defend your point of view. Whether you agree with it or not, whether you like it or not, the Giants have been rejected by Patricia in favor of the Lions. The Giants didn't say no to Patricia. It is also likely that McDaniels is doing the same by choosing Indy. You can spin this anyway you want to make you feel better, but it is what it is.

What’s your point? You always love to shit on the Giants at every turn. Every year you do the same thing in free agency. “The Giants are not a desirable destination...”. You say it every season. You love to play the contrarian constantly.



It couldn’t possibly be that Patricia chose the Lions because of his relationship with the GM, right? Or McDaniels loves the thought of having Andrew Luck in place, right? It just HAS to be that the Giants job sucks and nobody wants it. Can’t possibly be any other motives for players/coaches decisions. In comment 13787025 Eric from BBI said:What’s your point? You always love to shit on the Giants at every turn. Every year you do the same thing in free agency. “The Giants are not a desirable destination...”. You say it every season. You love to play the contrarian constantly.It couldn’t possibly be that Patricia chose the Lions because of his relationship with the GM, right? Or McDaniels loves the thought of having Andrew Luck in place, right? It just HAS to be that the Giants job sucks and nobody wants it. Can’t possibly be any other motives for players/coaches decisions.

CHP UberAlias : 10:07 am : link Eli's wins are absolutely in the rearview. But the new HC has a great opportunity here to draft his guy and develop him. If they draft a QB @ #2, he'll have as many division titles and playoff wins as Stafford, without the largest contract in the league.

it's all speculation bc4life : 10:07 am : link and rumors . one of the candidates might have already decided he wants NYG job

RE: Most beats are saying McDaniels is clear favorite to Indy. cokeduplt : 10:08 am : link

Quote: Likely down to Shurmur and Wilks.



Who knows the Patricia was the clear favorite for the giants a few days ago. In comment 13786995 Bold Ruler said:Who knows the Patricia was the clear favorite for the giants a few days ago.

RE: CHP UberAlias : 10:10 am : link

Quote: Eli's wins are absolutely in the rearview. But the new HC has a great opportunity here to draft his guy and develop him. If they draft a QB @ #2, he'll have as many division titles and playoff wins as Stafford, without the largest contract in the league. And if they don't like any of the QBs @2, they can likely trade it for multiple picks including an additional #1 to someone who does.



And our #2 pick this year is practically another 1st. Just look at the talent that sits out there end of round 1 every year. Great opportunity for any coach with vision to build his roster. In comment 13787041 UberAlias said:And if they don't like any of the QBs @2, they can likely trade it for multiple picks including an additional #1 to someone who does.And our #2 pick this year is practically another 1st. Just look at the talent that sits out there end of round 1 every year. Great opportunity for any coach with vision to build his roster.

RE: RE: Some BigBlueShock : 10:10 am : link

Quote: In comment 13787025 Eric from BBI said:





Quote:





of you guys are twisting yourselves into pretzels to defend your point of view. Whether you agree with it or not, whether you like it or not, the Giants have been rejected by Patricia in favor of the Lions. The Giants didn't say no to Patricia. It is also likely that McDaniels is doing the same by choosing Indy. You can spin this anyway you want to make you feel better, but it is what it is.







And if Shurmur chooses to go to a team in nfl purgatory (cards), the NYG will be rightfully mocked, ridiculed, and thoroughly embarrassed when they are forced to settle.

You seem to be incredibly concerned with what other people think or say. Why do you give a shit? I appears that the only thing you care about is your friends mocking you. You really that sensitive? In comment 13787034 The_Boss said:You seem to be incredibly concerned with what other people think or say. Why do you give a shit? I appears that the only thing you care about is your friends mocking you. You really that sensitive?

RE: Some Sammo85 : 10:10 am : link

Quote: of you guys are twisting yourselves into pretzels to defend your point of view. Whether you agree with it or not, whether you like it or not, the Giants have been rejected by Patricia in favor of the Lions. The Giants didn't say no to Patricia. It is also likely that McDaniels is doing the same by choosing Indy. You can spin this anyway you want to make you feel better, but it is what it is.



Yup, but I won’t lose sleep over either one. We aren’t losing out on the next Lombardi or Landry. Both will be fired within four years time with no Super Bowl wins. Book it. In comment 13787025 Eric from BBI said:Yup, but I won’t lose sleep over either one. We aren’t losing out on the next Lombardi or Landry. Both will be fired within four years time with no Super Bowl wins. Book it.

does this free up Dankbeerman : 10:11 am : link Austin as a DC candidate

I'd like a Shurmur and Del Rio combination as well... Tim in Eternal Blue : 10:11 am : link Is nobody thinking (wayyyyyy in the backs of their minds)... That there is still a possibility of getting Little Bill?



The Patriots have all said the right things... I just don't know.

RE: Most beats are saying McDaniels is clear favorite to Indy. Peppers : 10:11 am : link

Quote: Likely down to Shurmur and Wilks.



Yea, It’s been Wilks and Shurmur all along. Patricia to Detroit was a forgone conclusion.



McDaniels is still uncertain. There is a lot of speculation around the Indy reports not enough fact. I was told (a few days ago, even posted it) to keep an eye on Tennessee. They’re lurking. If they can get McDaniels they’ll dump Mularkey. In comment 13786995 Bold Ruler said:Yea, It’s been Wilks and Shurmur all along. Patricia to Detroit was a forgone conclusion.McDaniels is still uncertain. There is a lot of speculation around the Indy reports not enough fact. I was told (a few days ago, even posted it) to keep an eye on Tennessee. They’re lurking. If they can get McDaniels they’ll dump Mularkey.

RE: RE: RE: Some The_Boss : 10:12 am : link

Quote: In comment 13787034 The_Boss said:





Quote:





In comment 13787025 Eric from BBI said:





Quote:





of you guys are twisting yourselves into pretzels to defend your point of view. Whether you agree with it or not, whether you like it or not, the Giants have been rejected by Patricia in favor of the Lions. The Giants didn't say no to Patricia. It is also likely that McDaniels is doing the same by choosing Indy. You can spin this anyway you want to make you feel better, but it is what it is.







And if Shurmur chooses to go to a team in nfl purgatory (cards), the NYG will be rightfully mocked, ridiculed, and thoroughly embarrassed when they are forced to settle.





You seem to be incredibly concerned with what other people think or say. Why do you give a shit? I appears that the only thing you care about is your friends mocking you. You really that sensitive?



Huh? Nobody’s mocking me at all. In comment 13787052 BigBlueShock said:Huh? Nobody’s mocking me at all.

RE: think it's a two horse race Emil : 10:12 am : link

Quote: Shurmur and McDaniels.





I think it’s more realistically Shurmur and Wilks. In comment 13786981 bc4life said:I think it’s more realistically Shurmur and Wilks.

HC is a puzzle bc4life : 10:13 am : link Who would have predicted that Tomlin or Arians would have had as much success as they have had?





RE: does this free up Emil : 10:13 am : link

Quote: Austin as a DC candidate



That’s a good thought In comment 13787056 Dankbeerman said:That’s a good thought

RE: I'm all Emil : 10:14 am : link

Quote: about a Wilks/DiFillipo team at the moment. Hope that comes to pass.



Jon count me in. That would be awesome In comment 13787054 Jon in NYC said:Jon count me in. That would be awesome

RE: I'd like a Shurmur and Del Rio combination as well... micky : 10:14 am : link

Quote: Is nobody thinking (wayyyyyy in the backs of their minds)... That there is still a possibility of getting Little Bill?



The Patriots have all said the right things... I just don't know.





that's in honesty is a pipe dream in giants fans fantasy world..it s fun to dream..but in reality..that's all that is or was..



that whole NE thing was fodder..and click bait article type material in lull time of recent..nothing more In comment 13787057 Tim in Eternal Blue said:that's in honesty is a pipe dream in giants fans fantasy world..it s fun to dream..but in reality..that's all that is or was..that whole NE thing was fodder..and click bait article type material in lull time of recent..nothing more

I just do not see why everyone is freaking out nygiants16 : 10:14 am : link We have no freaking clue who is or was the favorite for the job, to start it was Schwartz, then it was Wilkes, then it was Patricia, no one freaking knows...



Of course Patricia chose Detroit, he has a working relationship with the gm..



And why should the giants be embarrassed if they hire wilkes? When did the giants say that he was out?

RE: RE: If Mike Vrabel is available Earl the goat : 10:14 am : link

Quote: In comment 13786973 Earl the goat said:





Quote:





I’d take him over Wilkes and Shurmur



Vrabel will be a future star HC in this league











I like Vrabel, too. Great Buckeye. Excellent NFL player. But how the hell do you know that ? Have you sat in on his unit meetings or something ?



I don’t know anything. It’s just a gut feeling. I’ve watched a bunch of Texans games. Just seems like his guys play for him

Have you ever had a gut feeling about something?



Vrabel is also a winner. Comes from the Patriot organization Good guy

Played the game right. Smart guy too In comment 13787016 RetroJint said:I don’t know anything. It’s just a gut feeling. I’ve watched a bunch of Texans games. Just seems like his guys play for himHave you ever had a gut feeling about something?Vrabel is also a winner. Comes from the Patriot organization Good guyPlayed the game right. Smart guy too

The love fest for McD and Patricia bc4life : 10:15 am : link ia based on their umbilical connection to BB.



BB's tree not always successful McD got canned before, Crennel seems better suited at DC, Hufnagel came here as OC and was a disaster.





straight kick in the groin uncledave : 10:16 am : link on a playoff Sunday... the definition of a tragedy

RE: Peppers, do you Peppers : 10:16 am : link

Quote: Still think it’s Wilks? Shurmur seems like a perfect fit for Arizona.



Yea it’s Wilks or Shurmur. I know for sure Wilks isn’t out of it.



I agree and apparently so do a lot of other people. Shurmur to Arizona is a great fit. Bradford is his guy. That’s a plus for Arizona. In comment 13787039 aimrocky said:Yea it’s Wilks or Shurmur. I know for sure Wilks isn’t out of it.I agree and apparently so do a lot of other people. Shurmur to Arizona is a great fit. Bradford is his guy. That’s a plus for Arizona.

I think Patricia's connection to Bob Quinn is the main reason UberAlias : 10:17 am : link Relationships are huge in this business and Detroit had a big one here in Quinn, who obviously sold him hard. NYG had no connection to Patricia. That's a huge advantage for them.

Fwiw, Detroit Media clatterbuck : 10:18 am : link not so certain about Patricia.

RE: The love fest for McD and Patricia UConn4523 : 10:19 am : link

Quote: ia based on their umbilical connection to BB.



BB's tree not always successful McD got canned before, Crennel seems better suited at DC, Hufnagel came here as OC and was a disaster.





Such lazy analysis...



I wanted Patricia but won’t lose sleep over not getting him as there’s pros to each of the candidates we interviewed. But this notion that Pats cooridinators are only good because of BB is laughable. In comment 13787076 bc4life said:Such lazy analysis...I wanted Patricia but won’t lose sleep over not getting him as there’s pros to each of the candidates we interviewed. But this notion that Pats cooridinators are only good because of BB is laughable.

RE: RE: RE: If Mike Vrabel is available CromartiesKid21 : 10:20 am : link

Quote: In comment 13787016 RetroJint said:





Quote:





In comment 13786973 Earl the goat said:





Quote:





I’d take him over Wilkes and Shurmur



Vrabel will be a future star HC in this league











I like Vrabel, too. Great Buckeye. Excellent NFL player. But how the hell do you know that ? Have you sat in on his unit meetings or something ?







I don’t know anything. It’s just a gut feeling. I’ve watched a bunch of Texans games. Just seems like his guys play for him

Have you ever had a gut feeling about something?



Vrabel is also a winner. Comes from the Patriot organization Good guy

Played the game right. Smart guy too



The adoration for Vrabel here is ridiculous. Review of Vrabel per their plugged in guys...



Quote: The Texans’ defense plummeted from where we are accustomed to seeing them. Going back to 2012, the Texans have finished 4th, 18th, 6th, 8th, and 9th in defensive DVOA. This year they fell all the way to 23rd. They had a pass defense DVOA of 19.2% (25th) and a run defense DVOA of -9.9% (12th)



Additionally, Mike Vrabel struggled in his new defensive coordinator role. He started the year being too cute in trying to generate a pass rush when he had three players that can win blocks on their own. The team continued to play Cover Four while struggling to pass off receivers correctly, and the Texans lost to Seattle and New England because of it. Vrabel didn’t scheme to his opponent well and did things like play man against the horizontal crossing route offense that the Jaguars utilize by getting their quick receivers running full speed in space. I was never all the way here for Vrabel being good at this immediately. Calling plays and game planning is much different than teaching linebackers about hand placement after a first step in a pass rush.



In comment 13787074 Earl the goat said:The adoration for Vrabel here is ridiculous. Review of Vrabel per their plugged in guys...

Payton, Shurmur, or Wilks lionbull : 10:20 am : link I think JM wants SP or PS so that he can retain Spags as DC...Not bad, but I would prefer DG's pick of Wilks/Defilippo...I have a feeling we will be set for the next 15 years!!!

I think as someone posted in another thread: none of these guys have a Victor in CT : 10:21 am : link clue, they are throwing darts at a board.

It’s obvious Wilks isn’t their first choice or he’d be hired by now The_Boss : 10:24 am : link Clearly they are, or in light of today’s news, were waiting on Patricia, McDaniels, and Shurmur. Shurmur is the last domino in the game before they turn to their “safety school” candidate.

RE: I think Patricia's connection to Bob Quinn is the main reason GFAN52 : 10:24 am : link

Quote: Relationships are huge in this business and Detroit had a big one here in Quinn, who obviously sold him hard. NYG had no connection to Patricia. That's a huge advantage for them.



That's what I've been saying as well. 12 years in NE together in fact. In comment 13787087 UberAlias said:That's what I've been saying as well. 12 years in NE together in fact.

ThatLimerickGuy.. Eli Wilson : 10:25 am : link Has been saying all along that Shurmur is the likely choice.



As far as I know that dude hasn't been wrong yet.

RE: RE: Schwartz Gatorade Dunk : 10:26 am : link

Quote: In comment 13786919 Defenderdawg said:





Quote:





Paul Schwartz (@NYPost_Schwartz)

As the New York Post has been reporting, Matt Patricia was one of THREE top candidates for the Giants. Now there are two, Pat Shurmur and Josh McDaniels.

DO NOT discount Shurmur.







It’s really Shurmur or bust. Indy likely lands McDaniels.

We should be so lucky, on both fronts. In comment 13786931 The_Boss said:We should be so lucky, on both fronts.

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: I'd Boy Cord : 10:27 am : link

Quote: In comment 13787013 Sammo85 said:





Quote:





In comment 13786994 Jon in NYC said:





Quote:





In comment 13786992 Sammo85 said:





Quote:





In comment 13786987 Jon in NYC said:





Quote:





choose the Lions too. More talent, less pressure, more stability.



The Giants job is a shitty job at the moment.







Lions are one of the more unstable franchises in the league. The only stability they’ve had is being consistently disappointing.



And as for pressure, the Ford family has indicated they expect a Super Bowl run in the next few years. Good luck to Patricia and Quinn on that while playing in a division with Rodgers and Mike Zimmers defense.







I don't disagree with any of that, but the Giants are one of the least stable franchises in the NFL right now. New GM, about to be on our 3rd HC in 4 years, QB on his last legs while also having to groom a new one most likely. We're a mess.







Where people see a mess, I see tremendous opportunity. Landscapes can easily be changed by those with the right vision, patience, touch.



McDaniels and Patricia may think they are making smart choices. They may both be terribly wrong.



By the way, both Colts fans and Lions fans feel their situations are a mess. I checked out some of their forums over the last week and many felt the Giants job would be the best! This is the “chicken little” mentality that sports fans have of thinking in a vacuum and looking in the mirror.







It's actually the exact opposite. It's me taking an objective look at the situation and realizing that the Lions are in a much better position to succeed than the Giants.



Will that always be the case? No. Will it even be the case to start next year? No. But as of right now you'd be crazy to say that the Giants are in a closer position to Win than the Lions.



Very true, but the Giants are closer than the Falcons. Sorry s still a little bitter from last night. In comment 13787017 Jon in NYC said:Very true, but the Giants are closer than the Falcons. Sorry s still a little bitter from last night.

Damn it. Liked Matt P. est1986 : 10:27 am : link DO NOT WANT SHURMUR!!!! Did anyone watch that Patriots offense and defense dominate last night? We missed on one Patriot go for the other (McDaniels). Imagine what Josh can do with Odell, Shepard and Engram. He has builidng blocks on D in Collins, Harrison, Jenkins. OV, JPP. and Tomlinson.

RE: Some Emil : 10:28 am : link

Quote: of you guys are twisting yourselves into pretzels to defend your point of view. Whether you agree with it or not, whether you like it or not, the Giants have been rejected by Patricia in favor of the Lions. The Giants didn't say no to Patricia. It is also likely that McDaniels is doing the same by choosing Indy. You can spin this anyway you want to make you feel better, but it is what it is.



I think BBI needs to understand that despite the Giants being a stable franchise with good patient owners and a great tradition the HC job is not as attractive as the open jobs with young successful QBs and in tact locker rooms. McDaniels and Patricia have been hot commodities as HC candidates for years and they have also been extremely calculated in their decision making process. Neither was going to put themselves in what they perceived to be a risky situation and the Giants job is more high risk than Detroit or Indy right now.



Detroit has a young franchise QB, good talent on D, an established offense, and a GM who has ties to the Pats. The Giants offense is an enigma as is the future of the qb position and the defense would rather fight itself than the other team. Plus as much as I like Gettleman, he’s strong willed and is probably not open to sharing power on personnel with a HC. I completely get why Patricia prefers the Lions. I think it’s the wrong choice in the long run and I don’t think the Lions will be as patient as the Giants, but I can see why this makes sense to Patricia. In comment 13787025 Eric from BBI said:I think BBI needs to understand that despite the Giants being a stable franchise with good patient owners and a great tradition the HC job is not as attractive as the open jobs with young successful QBs and in tact locker rooms. McDaniels and Patricia have been hot commodities as HC candidates for years and they have also been extremely calculated in their decision making process. Neither was going to put themselves in what they perceived to be a risky situation and the Giants job is more high risk than Detroit or Indy right now.Detroit has a young franchise QB, good talent on D, an established offense, and a GM who has ties to the Pats. The Giants offense is an enigma as is the future of the qb position and the defense would rather fight itself than the other team. Plus as much as I like Gettleman, he’s strong willed and is probably not open to sharing power on personnel with a HC. I completely get why Patricia prefers the Lions. I think it’s the wrong choice in the long run and I don’t think the Lions will be as patient as the Giants, but I can see why this makes sense to Patricia.

RE: RE: RE: RE: If Mike Vrabel is available Earl the goat : 10:28 am : link

Quote: In comment 13787074 Earl the goat said:





Quote:





In comment 13787016 RetroJint said:





Quote:





In comment 13786973 Earl the goat said:





Quote:





I’d take him over Wilkes and Shurmur



Vrabel will be a future star HC in this league











I like Vrabel, too. Great Buckeye. Excellent NFL player. But how the hell do you know that ? Have you sat in on his unit meetings or something ?







I don’t know anything. It’s just a gut feeling. I’ve watched a bunch of Texans games. Just seems like his guys play for him

Have you ever had a gut feeling about something?



Vrabel is also a winner. Comes from the Patriot organization Good guy

Played the game right. Smart guy too







The adoration for Vrabel here is ridiculous. Review of Vrabel per their plugged in guys...







Quote:





The Texans’ defense plummeted from where we are accustomed to seeing them. Going back to 2012, the Texans have finished 4th, 18th, 6th, 8th, and 9th in defensive DVOA. This year they fell all the way to 23rd. They had a pass defense DVOA of 19.2% (25th) and a run defense DVOA of -9.9% (12th)



Additionally, Mike Vrabel struggled in his new defensive coordinator role. He started the year being too cute in trying to generate a pass rush when he had three players that can win blocks on their own. The team continued to play Cover Four while struggling to pass off receivers correctly, and the Texans lost to Seattle and New England because of it. Vrabel didn’t scheme to his opponent well and did things like play man against the horizontal crossing route offense that the Jaguars utilize by getting their quick receivers running full speed in space. I was never all the way here for Vrabel being good at this immediately. Calling plays and game planning is much different than teaching linebackers about hand placement after a first step in a pass rush.











Vrabel Lost his best two players on defense. Does that account for anything



Not to mention Texans lost their star QB. Which means his defense spends more time on the field

Vrabel is and will grow as a coach and I think he has the goods In comment 13787094 CromartiesKid21 said:Vrabel Lost his best two players on defense. Does that account for anythingNot to mention Texans lost their star QB. Which means his defense spends more time on the fieldVrabel is and will grow as a coach and I think he has the goods

Giants Dragon : 10:29 am : link Put themselves in this position with the Eli fiasco and all the lies concerning it, but the main point could still be that no one knows what will happen to Eli still at this point. When as a HC you can’t bench a guy that does not give you much belief in your top management support. As Eric has said if you or someone else does not want to believe it those two Pats guys are very highly rated not just by the Giants but league wide.



It’s not looking like the Giants are in a position of strength where HC’s are not without better options and more stable organization to choose from at this point. This organization threw the GM and HC under the bus for making a decision that one player and the fans cried like spoiled kids about. Let’s not kid ourselves either any HC could look at film just like our new GM not much to like about what’s on film.

UConn good job os missing the point bc4life : 10:29 am : link The point was not that there only good because of BB.



Again, the "love fest" for Patricia and McD is fueled to a large extent because they coach for BB. And, that coaching for BB is certainly not an indication they will be successful at next level.



And, as I stated in a few posts up from that, it is a puzzle trying to figure out who will be successful at the next level.

RE: RE: The love fest for McD and Patricia Gatorade Dunk : 10:30 am : link

Quote: In comment 13787076 bc4life said:





Quote:





ia based on their umbilical connection to BB.



BB's tree not always successful McD got canned before, Crennel seems better suited at DC, Hufnagel came here as OC and was a disaster.









Such lazy analysis...



I wanted Patricia but won’t lose sleep over not getting him as there’s pros to each of the candidates we interviewed. But this notion that Pats cooridinators are only good because of BB is laughable.

Fair enough, but there's no evidence that they're good for any other reason, because they haven't been good at the NFL level when they're apart from BB. In comment 13787093 UConn4523 said:Fair enough, but there's no evidence that they're good for any other reason, because they haven't been good at the NFL level when they're apart from BB.

A lot of you were confusing "the Giants favored Patricia" AcesUp : 10:30 am : link As "Patricia was the favorite to sign with the Giants". The beats weren't wrong, "a few days ago Patricia was coming here" was never a reality, you assumed it.



McDaniels likes Luck and Indy. Shurmer may pick AZ because they have a better roster and he's more likely to bring to bring Keemun with him there. It's a very real possibility that the Giants will have to go plan B here.

other thought is these canadates were probably micky : 10:32 am : link told that preferably that Eli is the qb here for next several years and not wanting to change that..having to accept that with the job

RE: RE: Some UConn4523 : 10:33 am : link

Quote: In comment 13787025 Eric from BBI said:





Quote:





of you guys are twisting yourselves into pretzels to defend your point of view. Whether you agree with it or not, whether you like it or not, the Giants have been rejected by Patricia in favor of the Lions. The Giants didn't say no to Patricia. It is also likely that McDaniels is doing the same by choosing Indy. You can spin this anyway you want to make you feel better, but it is what it is.







I think BBI needs to understand that despite the Giants being a stable franchise with good patient owners and a great tradition the HC job is not as attractive as the open jobs with young successful QBs and in tact locker rooms. McDaniels and Patricia have been hot commodities as HC candidates for years and they have also been extremely calculated in their decision making process. Neither was going to put themselves in what they perceived to be a risky situation and the Giants job is more high risk than Detroit or Indy right now.



Detroit has a young franchise QB, good talent on D, an established offense, and a GM who has ties to the Pats. The Giants offense is an enigma as is the future of the qb position and the defense would rather fight itself than the other team. Plus as much as I like Gettleman, he’s strong willed and is probably not open to sharing power on personnel with a HC. I completely get why Patricia prefers the Lions. I think it’s the wrong choice in the long run and I don’t think the Lions will be as patient as the Giants, but I can see why this makes sense to Patricia.



Eric is usually pessimistic about everything. Patricia could have been given an offer he couldn’t refuse, whether that’s monetary, control, or other future guarantees. There are things to like about the Detroit roster but you can argue the Giants have better pieces and vice versa until your blue in the face. The fact is he is going to a shitstain franchise which tells me there’s more to it and just the QB.



Everyone thinks they know why a coach went somewhere. The only actual connection you can point to that matters is the GM, everything else is all speculation. In comment 13787117 Emil said:Eric is usually pessimistic about everything. Patricia could have been given an offer he couldn’t refuse, whether that’s monetary, control, or other future guarantees. There are things to like about the Detroit roster but you can argue the Giants have better pieces and vice versa until your blue in the face. The fact is he is going to a shitstain franchise which tells me there’s more to it and just the QB.Everyone thinks they know why a coach went somewhere. The only actual connection you can point to that matters is the GM, everything else is all speculation.

RE: A lot of you were confusing nygiants16 : 10:33 am : link

Quote: As "Patricia was the favorite to sign with the Giants". The beats weren't wrong, "a few days ago Patricia was coming here" was never a reality, you assumed it.



McDaniels likes Luck and Indy. Shurmer may pick AZ because they have a better roster and he's more likely to bring to bring Keemun with him there. It's a very real possibility that the Giants will have to go plan B here.



It is plan b based on what? In comment 13787125 AcesUp said:It is plan b based on what?

RE: CHP Bill L : 10:34 am : link

Quote: Eli's wins are absolutely in the rearview. But the new HC has a great opportunity here to draft his guy and develop him. If they draft a QB @ #2, he'll have as many division titles and playoff wins as Stafford, without the largest contract in the league.

FWIW, *Everybody’s* wins, pretty much by definition, are in the rear view. Not sure that it’s a profound statement. Also, inarguable is that nobody knows what will come to pass. In comment 13787041 UberAlias said:FWIW, *Everybody’s* wins, pretty much by definition, are in the rear view. Not sure that it’s a profound statement. Also, inarguable is that nobody knows what will come to pass.

RE: RE: RE: The love fest for McD and Patricia UConn4523 : 10:36 am : link

Quote: In comment 13787093 UConn4523 said:





Quote:





In comment 13787076 bc4life said:





Quote:





ia based on their umbilical connection to BB.



BB's tree not always successful McD got canned before, Crennel seems better suited at DC, Hufnagel came here as OC and was a disaster.









Such lazy analysis...



I wanted Patricia but won’t lose sleep over not getting him as there’s pros to each of the candidates we interviewed. But this notion that Pats cooridinators are only good because of BB is laughable.





Fair enough, but there's no evidence that they're good for any other reason, because they haven't been good at the NFL level when they're apart from BB.



It’s still shit logic. Patricia didn’t come on a conveyor belt as the next guy in line to just parrot BB and be his drone. He’s actuall transformed a portion of how the Pats operate and has been running the defense for 6 years. He’s as qualified as anyone to get a HC gig. It’s also quite possible in his older age that BB leans on his coordinators more - just speculation but it’s plausible.



In any case, it is what it is at this point. In comment 13787122 Gatorade Dunk said:It’s still shit logic. Patricia didn’t come on a conveyor belt as the next guy in line to just parrot BB and be his drone. He’s actuall transformed a portion of how the Pats operate and has been running the defense for 6 years. He’s as qualified as anyone to get a HC gig. It’s also quite possible in his older age that BB leans on his coordinators more - just speculation but it’s plausible.In any case, it is what it is at this point.

have any of you considered that gidiefor : Mod : 10:37 am : link

Maybe Belichick told Patricia he was taking the NYG job The_Boss : 10:37 am : link Late last night?





Anyone????

Who said anything was a profound statement? UberAlias : 10:37 am : link Eli's age and lack of great success in recent years, it's pretty obvious his window is short, at best.

RE: This is not the Giants not wanting them EricJ : 10:38 am : link

Quote: This is us left at the alter.



how the hell do you know? Did someone from within the organization come out and say that Patricia is our guy?



Maybe the interview did not go well. Maybe the Lions were offering a better compensation plan. Maybe it would be more of a coaching challenge to get the Lions their first Superbowl ever. Maybe Patricia does not feel like he needs to worry about the QB position in Detroit vs NY.



MAYBE Detroit offered him a job and the Giants didn't. Holy shit imagine that ! How dare Patricia accept a position with a team that actually offered him the job. In comment 13786948 UberAlias said:how the hell do you know? Did someone from within the organization come out and say that Patricia is our guy?Maybe the interview did not go well. Maybe the Lions were offering a better compensation plan. Maybe it would be more of a coaching challenge to get the Lions their first Superbowl ever. Maybe Patricia does not feel like he needs to worry about the QB position in Detroit vs NY.MAYBE Detroit offered him a job and the Giants didn't. Holy shit imagine that ! How dare Patricia accept a position with a team that actually offered him the job.

RE: It's obvious Wilks isn't their first choice or he'd be hired by now lionbull : 10:38 am : link

Quote: Clearly they are, or in light of today’s news, were waiting on Patricia, McDaniels, and Shurmur. Shurmur is the last domino in the game before they turn to their “safety school” candidate.



Not true at all because what is obvious is that Mara doesn't want egg in his face for picking an inexperienced coach after choosing BM two years ago and he really believes that experience matters...He also was going to get backlash if he chose a coach too soon. I think that Wilks is the pick and the Giants are doing their due diligence with the HC search. In comment 13787107 The_Boss said:Not true at all because what is obvious is that Mara doesn't want egg in his face for picking an inexperienced coach after choosing BM two years ago and he really believes that experience matters...He also was going to get backlash if he chose a coach too soon. I think that Wilks is the pick and the Giants are doing their due diligence with the HC search.

RE: RE: A lot of you were confusing Emil : 10:40 am : link

Quote: In comment 13787125 AcesUp said:





Quote:





As "Patricia was the favorite to sign with the Giants". The beats weren't wrong, "a few days ago Patricia was coming here" was never a reality, you assumed it.



McDaniels likes Luck and Indy. Shurmer may pick AZ because they have a better roster and he's more likely to bring to bring Keemun with him there. It's a very real possibility that the Giants will have to go plan B here.







It is plan b based on what?



If plan b is Wilks then ok. It’s quite possible the Giants are equally happy with Patricia, McDaniels, Shurmur, and Wilks as potential head coaches. I know I am. They all have their pros and cons. In comment 13787130 nygiants16 said:If plan b is Wilks then ok. It’s quite possible the Giants are equally happy with Patricia, McDaniels, Shurmur, and Wilks as potential head coaches. I know I am. They all have their pros and cons.

its starting to look like we won't Jersey55 : 10:40 am : link be picking our next HC but simply settling for whats available.....

BBI Timeline Meltdown Jimmy Googs : 10:40 am : link

BBI: What coach wouldn't want the NY Giants job...



- Patricia is on Giant's short list

BBI: He's okay but we will have pick of the litter



- Patricia is also a candidate in Detroit

BBI: No worries, he'll never take that job over NY



- Patricia to Lions

BBI: What the hell are the Giants doing sitting on their asses while all the good coaches are being snapped up?

RE: Who said anything was a profound statement? Bill L : 10:41 am : link

Quote: Eli's age and lack of great success in recent years, it's pretty obvious his window is short, at best. thats might be true. But saying any past win is in the rear view is meaningless. In comment 13787138 UberAlias said:thats might be true. But saying any past win is in the rear view is meaningless.

RE: have any of you considered that Powerclean765 : 10:41 am : link

Quote: this was leaked to Schefter and that it's a bargaining ploy?



I agree with you here, I'm surprised more people aren't talking about the $$$$ factor, too.



It's employment. 99% of the consideration is $$$, followed by family relocation. In comment 13787135 gidiefor said:I agree with you here, I'm surprised more people aren't talking about the $$$$ factor, too.It's employment. 99% of the consideration is $$$, followed by family relocation.

RE: have any of you considered that Emil : 10:42 am : link

Quote: this was leaked to Schefter and that it's a bargaining ploy?



Had not. That sounds incredibly crafty of Mara, not sure that’s our style😋 In comment 13787135 gidiefor said:Had not. That sounds incredibly crafty of Mara, not sure that’s our style😋

There’s probably lots of reasons why someone would turn a team down Bill L : 10:43 am : link But intimating that it has anything to do with Eli is the pinnacle of transferrance of your own personal issues. So much specious reasoning going on here.

RE: RE: have any of you considered that gidiefor : Mod : 10:43 am : link

Quote: In comment 13787135 gidiefor said:





Quote:





this was leaked to Schefter and that it's a bargaining ploy?







Had not. That sounds incredibly crafty of Mara, not sure that’s our style😋



Emil - leaked by someone in the Patricia camp In comment 13787162 Emil said:Emil - leaked by someone in the Patricia camp

RE: have any of you considered that Jimmy Googs : 10:44 am : link

Quote: this was leaked to Schefter and that it's a bargaining ploy?



Well, the Giant franchise seems to do a very good job at panicking so lets see how this plays out in the next 24 hours... In comment 13787135 gidiefor said:Well, the Giant franchise seems to do a very good job at panicking so lets see how this plays out in the next 24 hours...

RE: RE: This is not the Giants not wanting them UberAlias : 10:45 am : link

Quote: In comment 13786948 UberAlias said:





Quote:





This is us left at the alter.







how the hell do you know? Did someone from within the organization come out and say that Patricia is our guy?



Maybe the interview did not go well. Maybe the Lions were offering a better compensation plan. Maybe it would be more of a coaching challenge to get the Lions their first Superbowl ever. Maybe Patricia does not feel like he needs to worry about the QB position in Detroit vs NY.



MAYBE Detroit offered him a job and the Giants didn't. Holy shit imagine that ! How dare Patricia accept a position with a team that actually offered him the job. Um... just speculating based on what was reported in the media. That's all any of us can do, unless you care to share your inside information. In comment 13787142 EricJ said:Um... just speculating based on what was reported in the media. That's all any of us can do, unless you care to share your inside information.

RE: RE: does this free up Rflairr : 10:45 am : link

Quote: In comment 13787056 Dankbeerman said:





Quote:





Austin as a DC candidate







That’s a good thought



I’m pretty sure I heard the other week, the Bengals hired him In comment 13787067 Emil said:I’m pretty sure I heard the other week, the Bengals hired him

IMO if a HC candidate is basing his decision on what job montanagiant : 10:45 am : link Has less pressure to win and not as much media scrutiny then that candidate is someone I don't want anywhere near the Giants HC job

RE: RE: have any of you considered that The_Boss : 10:46 am : link

Quote: In comment 13787135 gidiefor said:





Quote:





this was leaked to Schefter and that it's a bargaining ploy?







Well, the Giant franchise seems to do a very good job at panicking so lets see how this plays out in the next 24 hours...



Spags named HC is the panic move In comment 13787174 Jimmy Googs said:Spags named HC is the panic move

RE: RE: Who said anything was a profound statement? UberAlias : 10:46 am : link

Quote: In comment 13787138 UberAlias said:





Quote:





Eli's age and lack of great success in recent years, it's pretty obvious his window is short, at best.



thats might be true. But saying any past win is in the rear view is meaningless. It wasn't my term. And it was used in a specific context of discussion relative to Stafford. In comment 13787157 Bill L said:It wasn't my term. And it was used in a specific context of discussion relative to Stafford.

RE: RE: RE: have any of you considered that GFAN52 : 10:47 am : link

Quote: In comment 13787174 Jimmy Googs said:





Quote:





In comment 13787135 gidiefor said:





Quote:





this was leaked to Schefter and that it's a bargaining ploy?







Well, the Giant franchise seems to do a very good job at panicking so lets see how this plays out in the next 24 hours...







Spags named HC is the panic move



About as likely as winning the PowerBall lottery. In comment 13787180 The_Boss said:About as likely as winning the PowerBall lottery.

RE: RE: RE: Who said anything was a profound statement? Bill L : 10:48 am : link

Quote: In comment 13787157 Bill L said:





Quote:





In comment 13787138 UberAlias said:





Quote:





Eli's age and lack of great success in recent years, it's pretty obvious his window is short, at best.



thats might be true. But saying any past win is in the rear view is meaningless.



It wasn't my term. And it was used in a specific context of discussion relative to Stafford. whose wins are also in the rear view In comment 13787184 UberAlias said:whose wins are also in the rear view

RE: I'm all Rflairr : 10:48 am : link

Quote: about a Wilks/DiFillipo team at the moment. Hope that comes to pass.



I agree with you on this. But I like Chud as an OC with him a bit more In comment 13787054 Jon in NYC said:I agree with you on this. But I like Chud as an OC with him a bit more

RE: RE: RE: RE: have any of you considered that The_Boss : 10:48 am : link

Quote: In comment 13787180 The_Boss said:





Quote:





In comment 13787174 Jimmy Googs said:





Quote:





In comment 13787135 gidiefor said:





Quote:





this was leaked to Schefter and that it's a bargaining ploy?







Well, the Giant franchise seems to do a very good job at panicking so lets see how this plays out in the next 24 hours...







Spags named HC is the panic move







About as likely as winning the PowerBall lottery.



It was a joke In comment 13787187 GFAN52 said:It was a joke

RE: RE: Some LAXin : 10:49 am : link

Quote:

Yup, but I won’t lose sleep over either one. We aren’t losing out on the next Lombardi or Landry. Both will be fired within four years time with no Super Bowl wins. Book it.



And we can book it that the next Giants HC won't be fired within 4 years?



Even if both are indeed fired within 4 years, they will merely have the same fate as 3 of the last 5 Giants head coaches did. So who are we to laugh at them? And that's not counting the interim Spag.

In comment 13787053 Sammo85 said:And we can book it that the next Giants HC won't be fired within 4 years?Even if both are indeed fired within 4 years, they will merely have the same fate as 3 of the last 5 Giants head coaches did. So who are we to laugh at them? And that's not counting the interim Spag.

to be honest, patricia is digging his own grave if he chooses lions... mphbullet36 : 10:50 am : link over the giants...not to be a homer but what makes the lions job so enticing?



They never had had a stable franchise, the have no offensive line, no running game. A decent overpaid QB...a couple OK WR's...and a meh defense.



Oh they also play in the division with arguably the two best teams in the NFC in the vikings and packers when rodgers is healthy. Patricia wont sniff the playoffs and be fired in 3 years.



Yes the giants are a rebuild but its still the "giants". We have a top pick and still big time defensive players and arguably the most talented skill position player in the NFL...unless its just about the former relationship he's had with the guys that was in the pats and now running the lions...it makes no sense to me

I'll bet the Giants front office isn't as upset by this as BBI. Blue21 : 10:50 am : link No guarantee Patricia or McDaniels are the next BB without BB and Brady. We'll see. McDaniels first attempt wasn't good and Patricia has never done it. Obviously down to Shurmur and Wilks and a case could probably be made for either although Shurmur has the experience. I think we'll all have a better light on this tomorrow. Been reading all week that the Giants front office was very,very high on Patricia after the interview.

Sorry meant very,very high on Shurmur after the interview Blue21 : 10:51 am : link .

RE: RE: Some Eric from BBI : Admin : 10:51 am : link

Quote: In comment 13787025 Eric from BBI said:





Quote:





of you guys are twisting yourselves into pretzels to defend your point of view. Whether you agree with it or not, whether you like it or not, the Giants have been rejected by Patricia in favor of the Lions. The Giants didn't say no to Patricia. It is also likely that McDaniels is doing the same by choosing Indy. You can spin this anyway you want to make you feel better, but it is what it is.





What’s your point? You always love to shit on the Giants at every turn. Every year you do the same thing in free agency. “The Giants are not a desirable destination...”. You say it every season. You love to play the contrarian constantly.



It couldn’t possibly be that Patricia chose the Lions because of his relationship with the GM, right? Or McDaniels loves the thought of having Andrew Luck in place, right? It just HAS to be that the Giants job sucks and nobody wants it. Can’t possibly be any other motives for players/coaches decisions.



Everything you wrote here about me is absolutely incorrect, but if it helps you to justify ignoring my input, so be it. In comment 13787040 BigBlueShock said:Everything you wrote here about me is absolutely incorrect, but if it helps you to justify ignoring my input, so be it.

RE: RE: A lot of you were confusing AcesUp : 10:51 am : link

Quote: In comment 13787125 AcesUp said:





Quote:





As "Patricia was the favorite to sign with the Giants". The beats weren't wrong, "a few days ago Patricia was coming here" was never a reality, you assumed it.



McDaniels likes Luck and Indy. Shurmer may pick AZ because they have a better roster and he's more likely to bring to bring Keemun with him there. It's a very real possibility that the Giants will have to go plan B here.







It is plan b based on what?



Based on what's been reported basically everywhere. I'm not really big on buying the cloak and dagger bullshit, enough people were reporting that the Giants were favoring Patricia for me to believe it was true. Enough people are reporting that McDaniels and Shurmer are also high on our list for me to buy that as well.



Personally, I like Wilks, so I'm perfectly cool with "settling" on him. In comment 13787130 nygiants16 said:Based on what's been reported basically everywhere. I'm not really big on buying the cloak and dagger bullshit, enough people were reporting that the Giants were favoring Patricia for me to believe it was true. Enough people are reporting that McDaniels and Shurmer are also high on our list for me to buy that as well.Personally, I like Wilks, so I'm perfectly cool with "settling" on him.

RE: to be honest, patricia is digging his own grave if he chooses lions... Jimmy Googs : 10:52 am : link

Quote: over the giants...not to be a homer but what makes the lions job so enticing?



They never had had a stable franchise, the have no offensive line, no running game. A decent overpaid QB...a couple OK WR's...and a meh defense.



Oh they also play in the division with arguably the two best teams in the NFC in the vikings and packers when rodgers is healthy. Patricia wont sniff the playoffs and be fired in 3 years.



Yes the giants are a rebuild but its still the "giants". We have a top pick and still big time defensive players and arguably the most talented skill position player in the NFL...unless its just about the former relationship he's had with the guys that was in the pats and now running the lions...it makes no sense to me



Are we really not as great as we think we are? In comment 13787198 mphbullet36 said:Are we really not as great as we think we are?

RE: Some Rflairr : 10:54 am : link

Quote: of you guys are twisting yourselves into pretzels to defend your point of view. Whether you agree with it or not, whether you like it or not, the Giants have been rejected by Patricia in favor of the Lions. The Giants didn't say no to Patricia. It is also likely that McDaniels is doing the same by choosing Indy. You can spin this anyway you want to make you feel better, but it is what it is.



You might be right. But how can we know if there was actually an offer? HC jobs don’t grow on trees. Some of these guys have to take a wink wink offer and not wait on the Giants old time ways of doing everything by the book, with integrity.



Any way, I think it might all work out, where they’ll possibly be forced to allow the GM to hire his own guy. WILKS In comment 13787025 Eric from BBI said:You might be right. But how can we know if there was actually an offer? HC jobs don’t grow on trees. Some of these guys have to take a wink wink offer and not wait on the Giants old time ways of doing everything by the book, with integrity.Any way, I think it might all work out, where they’ll possibly be forced to allow the GM to hire his own guy. WILKS

RE: RE: RE: RE: Who said anything was a profound statement? UberAlias : 10:55 am : link

Quote: In comment 13787184 UberAlias said:





Quote:





In comment 13787157 Bill L said:





Quote:





In comment 13787138 UberAlias said:





Quote:





Eli's age and lack of great success in recent years, it's pretty obvious his window is short, at best.



thats might be true. But saying any past win is in the rear view is meaningless.



It wasn't my term. And it was used in a specific context of discussion relative to Stafford.



whose wins are also in the rear view You're making a fantastic point ..if we were having a metaphysics discussion. In comment 13787190 Bill L said:You're making a fantastic point ..if we were having a metaphysics discussion.

BigBlueShock Eric from BBI : Admin : 10:56 am : link

I would think... Strip-Sack : 10:57 am : link that the NY media environment has to play into this as well....Patricia is very rarely heard from and, from what I can tell, he seems to be a grounded family man who may value a much more “low profile” day to day grind. While any NFL head coach is going to encounter heightened public scrutiny, the NY market is an entirely different animal in almost every aspect....just my opinion obviously but I think it makes sense. How much crap would an ill fitted suit or bad haircut receive elsewhere for example? And don’t forget, his mentor may love the organization but, he’s also just about THE most press adverse coach in the NFL and knows this market as well as anyone.

Everything is speculation at this point. smshmth8690 : 11:07 am : link I want Big Blue to hire a coach who wants to be here. If they prefer Detroit, or Indy, go there.

I Could Give A Crap Less About pa_giant_fan : 11:10 am : link Patricia and McDaniels

Wilks and Shurmer were my choices from the start.

If Wilks was DG man from the start, Then Mara shouild go with his GM's choice.

RE: Time for the Shurm Rflairr : 11:10 am : link

Quote: .



Scary thing about him. He might keep Spags. lol In comment 13787242 jeff57 said:Scary thing about him. He might keep Spags. lol

If true, we may have dodged a bullet trueblueinpw : 11:16 am : link Don’t understand all the love for this guy Patricia. Does anyone in their right mind think Matt Patricia is the brains behind the Pats defense? We heard or read all the things you’d expect to hear about any Belichick disciple, smart, works hard, yada, yada, yada. But he’s only ever worked there at the Pats. That’s a red flag especially considering how nearly every single Belichick coach flames out when they leave the Pats. One can’t underestimate the extraordinary circumstances at Foxbough, the right ownership, Hoodie, Ernie Adams, Brady and the perennial shithole teams in the AFC East. Every little thing is set up for success in NE. Everything.



Another thing about Patricia that rubs me the wrong way is his whole frat bro personna. The backwards hat, the sloppy appearance, the ridiculous beard, the clown tee shirt, these things all present a childish image. Hey, that probably works just fine in Foxborough. But does anyone think that sort of thing is what Eli Apple or LC or OBJ need at this juncture in their careers? I don’t think so. Let the various Hoodie princes go where they may. It’s just as likely they’ll flame out like nearly - if not every - Belichick coach that has left the ideal situation created in NE.

Maybe they should stick with Spags Ron from Ninerland : 11:17 am : link Lets take the Rose colored glasses off. The Giants aren't a desirable destination for a top draw coach. Our GM has a rep as an asshole, we have a 37 year old QB that the HC will need permission to bench and we have malcontents on the roster. Also, losing will not be tolerated in NY. There's no grace period. And losing the first year may be beyond the HC's control. What if the Giants draft a total bust with the #2 ? Settling for leftovers is how they got stuck with McAdoo. We can do a lot worse than sticking with Spags. He knows the organization and he knows the personnel .

His coaching record was mixed with the Rams, but so was BB's with Cleveland. SS has probably learned from that. As a coordinator he has always been flexible and willing to go with what worked. As a coordinator he has been a winner for the Giants until this year. Thats should be more important to the Giants than his record with other teams.

Not all the beats said Patricia to NYG was certain.. Sean : 11:18 am : link some have said there is no clear favorite. Who knows.

RE: Maybe they should stick with Spags GFAN52 : 11:21 am : link

Quote: Lets take the Rose colored glasses off. The Giants aren't a desirable destination for a top draw coach. [b]Our GM has a rep as an asshole[/], we have a 37 year old QB that the HC will need permission to bench and we have malcontents on the roster. Also, losing will not be tolerated in NY. There's no grace period. And losing the first year may be beyond the HC's control. What if the Giants draft a total bust with the #2 ? Settling for leftovers is how they got stuck with McAdoo. We can do a lot worse than sticking with Spags. He knows the organization and he knows the personnel .

His coaching record was mixed with the Rams, but so was BB's with Cleveland. SS has probably learned from that. As a coordinator he has always been flexible and willing to go with what worked. As a coordinator he has been a winner for the Giants until this year. Thats should be more important to the Giants than his record with other teams.



Huh? In comment 13787273 Ron from Ninerland said:Huh?

Spags resume doesn't warrant bc4life : 11:21 am : link consideration, IMO.



Also, if he was under serious consideration, why would they tell all assistants they were free to look for jobs?

Wow. That's embarrassing as hell for the Giants. Dave in Hoboken : 11:21 am : link And someone on here told me he would never choose DET over the Giants. LOL, right.

put yourself in Spags' shoes bc4life : 11:22 am : link They give you the job but let assistants, some you might have retained, go elsewhere. I'd be pissed.

Makes sense for Patricia... bw in dc : 11:23 am : link with Quinn's roots at Pats Central. Familiarity is always important.



No loss, no gain from my perspective. Patricia is a huge unknown. It's one thing to wear the DC head set for the Pats knowing one of the game's great defensive minds is always less than 10 yards away. It's another to have to be responsible for all aspects of the team and set and create the culture.





RE: Not all the beats said Patricia to NYG was certain.. Eric from BBI : Admin : 11:23 am : link

Quote: some have said there is no clear favorite. Who knows.



This is correct. Two said Patricia was 1a. Others said he was one of three final candidates.



So the possibilities include:



(1) Patricia was 1a and simply chose Det over NYC.

(2) Patricia found out he wasn't 1a and he settled for DET.

(3) Giants hadn't decided and he didn't want to wait any longer.





#2 scenario works if you believe Giants have a deal done with Shurmur or McDaniels. In comment 13787277 Sean said:This is correct. Two said Patricia was 1a. Others said he was one of three final candidates.So the possibilities include:(1) Patricia was 1a and simply chose Det over NYC.(2) Patricia found out he wasn't 1a and he settled for DET.(3) Giants hadn't decided and he didn't want to wait any longer.#2 scenario works if you believe Giants have a deal done with Shurmur or McDaniels.

RE: Wow. That's embarrassing as hell for the Giants. nygiants16 : 11:26 am : link

Quote: And someone on here told me he would never choose DET over the Giants. LOL, right.



And you know this how? In comment 13787283 Dave in Hoboken said:And you know this how?

I don't think it matters who the coach is DavidinBMNY : 11:26 am : link If they can't fix the basics of the roster.

RE: RE: Not all the beats said Patricia to NYG was certain.. The_Boss : 11:27 am : link

Quote: In comment 13787277 Sean said:





Quote:





some have said there is no clear favorite. Who knows.







This is correct. Two said Patricia was 1a. Others said he was one of three final candidates.



So the possibilities include:



(1) Patricia was 1a and simply chose Det over NYC.

(2) Patricia found out he wasn't 1a and he settled for DET.

(3) Giants hadn't decided and he didn't want to wait any longer.





#2 scenario works if you believe Giants have a deal done with Shurmur or McDaniels.



My instincts tell me I doubt Mara has circumvented the rules and has a deal with either Shurmur or McDaniels. He’s likely content, for better or worse, waiting it out. It’s likely gonna backfire badly, but that’s been par for the course for this franchise the last calendar year. In comment 13787291 Eric from BBI said:My instincts tell me I doubt Mara has circumvented the rules and has a deal with either Shurmur or McDaniels. He’s likely content, for better or worse, waiting it out. It’s likely gonna backfire badly, but that’s been par for the course for this franchise the last calendar year.

RE: RE: This was expected by nearly everyone except the giants beats Gatorade Dunk : 11:28 am : link

Quote: In comment 13786959 Peppers said:





Quote:





Tried to be adamant about it without sounding redundant but as I said Patricia to Detroit is as bad of a secret as Shanahan to San Fran was last year. This ‘they’re down to three’ is completely false and now the beats will do there best to backpedal and spin this.









While the beats would need to back pedal to restore some credibility, it’s more on the Giants PR team to do the same. Either way they let that narrative run rampant all week without any attempts to to tell the right story.

They don't have a "right story" to tell. Technically, none of these candidates can be hired yet. There's no actual way to refute the beats doing what amounts to glorified rumormongering. Is it really that complicated to understand that? In comment 13786976 Mdgiantsfan said:They don't have a "right story" to tell. Technically, none of these candidates can be hired yet. There's no actual way to refute the beats doing what amounts to glorified rumormongering. Is it really that complicated to understand that?

RE: RE: Not all the beats said Patricia to NYG was certain.. bw in dc : 11:28 am : link

Quote: In comment 13787277 Sean said:





Quote:





some have said there is no clear favorite. Who knows.







This is correct. Two said Patricia was 1a. Others said he was one of three final candidates.



So the possibilities include:



(1) Patricia was 1a and simply chose Det over NYC.

(2) Patricia found out he wasn't 1a and he settled for DET.

(3) Giants hadn't decided and he didn't want to wait any longer.





#2 scenario works if you believe Giants have a deal done with Shurmur or McDaniels.



Why couldn't Quinn have given Patricia a deadline? In comment 13787291 Eric from BBI said:Why couldn't Quinn have given Patricia a deadline?

It's Eli Thegratefulhead : 11:28 am : link The worst job a coach has in any professional sport is dealing with a beloved aging star that won championship(s) that doesn't realize he is declining and wants to play. Eli got the last the coach and GM fired with the way he played things. If you do not think team Eli did not know exactly what they were doing you are stupid. This may be the NYG but dealing with mess, now, after the shit show, with half fan base delusionally thinking Eli is still the man...Who the fuck would really want this job with other jobs available?

RE: RE: Wow. That's embarrassing as hell for the Giants. Dave in Hoboken : 11:28 am : link

Quote: In comment 13787283 Dave in Hoboken said:





Quote:





And someone on here told me he would never choose DET over the Giants. LOL, right.







And you know this how?



Know what? In comment 13787300 nygiants16 said:Know what?

If a deal has been made under the table UConn4523 : 11:28 am : link how is it likely to backfire?



Reese isn’t here anymore. McAdoo isn’t here anymore. Wake up.

RE: RE: RE: Wow. That's embarrassing as hell for the Giants. nygiants16 : 11:30 am : link

Quote: In comment 13787300 nygiants16 said:





Quote:





In comment 13787283 Dave in Hoboken said:





Quote:





And someone on here told me he would never choose DET over the Giants. LOL, right.







And you know this how?







Know what?



That he chose the lions over the giants, how do you know the giants ever made an offer? In comment 13787313 Dave in Hoboken said:That he chose the lions over the giants, how do you know the giants ever made an offer?

RE: RE: RE: RE: Wow. That's embarrassing as hell for the Giants. Dave in Hoboken : 11:30 am : link

Quote: In comment 13787313 Dave in Hoboken said:





Quote:





In comment 13787300 nygiants16 said:





Quote:





In comment 13787283 Dave in Hoboken said:





Quote:





And someone on here told me he would never choose DET over the Giants. LOL, right.







And you know this how?







Know what?







That he chose the lions over the giants, how do you know the giants ever made an offer?



LOL. Typical BBI shit-post. In comment 13787317 nygiants16 said:LOL. Typical BBI shit-post.

RE: If a deal has been made under the table The_Boss : 11:32 am : link

Quote: how is it likely to backfire?



Reese isn’t here anymore. McAdoo isn’t here anymore. Wake up.



Are you addressing me? If so, re-read my post. I said I doubt Mara has a deal with anyone and is probably content on waiting. If that indeed is his strategy, it’s likeky to backfire. In comment 13787314 UConn4523 said:Are you addressing me? If so, re-read my post. I said I doubt Mara has a deal with anyone and is probably content on waiting. If that indeed is his strategy, it’s likeky to backfire.

How is a shit post? nygiants16 : 11:32 am : link Please explain how you know the giants chose Patricia and he said no?



Fact is you do not know shit..

Reasons for Patricia bluepepper : 11:33 am : link choose Detroit were spelled out here many times by several different posters. Most of the beats wrote about it too. Lot of folks chose not to listen. Too many people just can't get it thru their heads that there's nothing particularly special about the NYG or NYC. And smart guys like Patricia make their decisions on hard-headed realities not silly platitudes.



And now the same folks are going to use the same non-logic logic to assume Shurmur chooses us over Arizona. Maybe he will but maybe he won't.

RE: RE: RE: does this free up paesan98 : 11:34 am : link

Quote: In comment 13787067 Emil said:





Quote:





In comment 13787056 Dankbeerman said:





Quote:





Austin as a DC candidate







That’s a good thought







I’m pretty sure I heard the other week, the Bengals hired him



Correctamundo. Teryl Austin took Bengals DC job last week. In comment 13787177 Rflairr said:Correctamundo. Teryl Austin took Bengals DC job last week.

RE: Reasons for Patricia Dave in Hoboken : 11:34 am : link

Quote: choose Detroit were spelled out here many times by several different posters. Most of the beats wrote about it too. Lot of folks chose not to listen. Too many people just can't get it thru their heads that there's nothing particularly special about the NYG or NYC. And smart guys like Patricia make their decisions on hard-headed realities not silly platitudes.



And now the same folks are going to use the same non-logic logic to assume Shurmur chooses us over Arizona. Maybe he will but maybe he won't.



Pretty much. But someone can never choose another team over their beloved Giants. They said it'd never happen. Now, look. In comment 13787332 bluepepper said:Pretty much. But someone can never choose another team over their beloved Giants. They said it'd never happen. Now, look.

RE: Reasons for Patricia The_Boss : 11:35 am : link

Quote: choose Detroit were spelled out here many times by several different posters. Most of the beats wrote about it too. Lot of folks chose not to listen. Too many people just can't get it thru their heads that there's nothing particularly special about the NYG or NYC. And smart guys like Patricia make their decisions on hard-headed realities not silly platitudes.



And now the same folks are going to use the same non-logic logic to assume Shurmur chooses us over Arizona. Maybe he will but maybe he won't.



No way Shurmur chooses Arizona over the NYG. It’s too damn hot. In comment 13787332 bluepepper said:No way Shurmur chooses Arizona over the NYG. It’s too damn hot.

RE: RE: RE: If Mike Vrabel is available Gatorade Dunk : 11:35 am : link

Quote: In comment 13787016 RetroJint said:





Quote:





In comment 13786973 Earl the goat said:





Quote:





I’d take him over Wilkes and Shurmur



Vrabel will be a future star HC in this league











I like Vrabel, too. Great Buckeye. Excellent NFL player. But how the hell do you know that ? Have you sat in on his unit meetings or something ?







I don’t know anything. It’s just a gut feeling. I’ve watched a bunch of Texans games. Just seems like his guys play for him

Have you ever had a gut feeling about something?



Vrabel is also a winner. Comes from the Patriot organization Good guy

Played the game right. Smart guy too

They don't play particularly well for him. In comment 13787074 Earl the goat said:They don't play particularly well for him.

If this is true then so be it... JCin332 : 11:37 am : link The Giants are one of the flagship franchise's in the NFL and NY is a very tough place to coach/play...



So not for everybody...



And for those who say because of how fans reacted to Eli benching...?



To refresh your memory was not only fans but ex-players, both Giant and non-giant as well as personnel experts...



So if MP's decision based on fear of backlash from moving on from Eli than he never would last here anyway...





Earl the goat bc4life : 11:37 am : link Former Patriot guys:

McDaniels

Crennel

Mangini

Hufnagel

SPags for spike : 11:40 am : link HC! Or at least DC

There's ample reasons to not want bc4life : 11:41 am : link NYG job - several come to mind -



1) Personnel process (POtential HC's view of it)



2) Media circus



3) Last HC didn't last a season (contrary to history and popular belief - Giants will cut losses early)



4) Quality of family life



5) $$$

RE: RE: RE: RE: The love fest for McD and Patricia Gatorade Dunk : 11:42 am : link

Quote: In comment 13787122 Gatorade Dunk said:





Quote:





In comment 13787093 UConn4523 said:





Quote:





In comment 13787076 bc4life said:





Quote:





ia based on their umbilical connection to BB.



BB's tree not always successful McD got canned before, Crennel seems better suited at DC, Hufnagel came here as OC and was a disaster.









Such lazy analysis...



I wanted Patricia but won’t lose sleep over not getting him as there’s pros to each of the candidates we interviewed. But this notion that Pats cooridinators are only good because of BB is laughable.





Fair enough, but there's no evidence that they're good for any other reason, because they haven't been good at the NFL level when they're apart from BB.







It’s still shit logic. Patricia didn’t come on a conveyor belt as the next guy in line to just parrot BB and be his drone. He’s actuall transformed a portion of how the Pats operate and has been running the defense for 6 years. He’s as qualified as anyone to get a HC gig. It’s also quite possible in his older age that BB leans on his coordinators more - just speculation but it’s plausible.



In any case, it is what it is at this point.

Dismissing a historical trend as "shit logic" is the very definition of "shit logic." In comment 13787134 UConn4523 said:Dismissing a historical trend as "shit logic" is the very definition of "shit logic."

DG XBRONX : 11:44 am : link has it easy. Whoever doesnt sign with another team is the HC

But but but WHY idiotsavant : 11:45 am : link He don't WUB us!?!?!?!!

and the best part is bc4life : 11:47 am : link if Minnesota and Pats meet in Super Bowl - this is going to go on for another three weeks

No matter who it is, Photoguy : 11:49 am : link someone's going to hate it, and bitch for however long the new guy is here for.

RE: and the best part is Gatorade Dunk : 11:49 am : link

Quote: if Minnesota and Pats meet in Super Bowl - this is going to go on for another three weeks

If Minnesota meets anyone in the Super Bowl. The Patriots are now irrelevant except for the BB pipe dream. In comment 13787366 bc4life said:If Minnesota meets anyone in the Super Bowl. The Patriots are now irrelevant except for the BB pipe dream.

RE: and the best part is Eric from BBI : Admin : 11:51 am : link

Quote: if Minnesota and Pats meet in Super Bowl - this is going to go on for another three weeks



(blank you)! (Part II) In comment 13787366 bc4life said:(blank you)! (Part II)

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: The love fest for McD and Patricia UConn4523 : 11:52 am : link

Quote: In comment 13787134 UConn4523 said:





Quote:





In comment 13787122 Gatorade Dunk said:





Quote:





In comment 13787093 UConn4523 said:





Quote:





In comment 13787076 bc4life said:





Quote:





ia based on their umbilical connection to BB.



BB's tree not always successful McD got canned before, Crennel seems better suited at DC, Hufnagel came here as OC and was a disaster.









Such lazy analysis...



I wanted Patricia but won’t lose sleep over not getting him as there’s pros to each of the candidates we interviewed. But this notion that Pats cooridinators are only good because of BB is laughable.





Fair enough, but there's no evidence that they're good for any other reason, because they haven't been good at the NFL level when they're apart from BB.







It’s still shit logic. Patricia didn’t come on a conveyor belt as the next guy in line to just parrot BB and be his drone. He’s actuall transformed a portion of how the Pats operate and has been running the defense for 6 years. He’s as qualified as anyone to get a HC gig. It’s also quite possible in his older age that BB leans on his coordinators more - just speculation but it’s plausible.



In any case, it is what it is at this point.





Dismissing a historical trend as "shit logic" is the very definition of "shit logic."



You can associate it but not all these candidates are the same nor had the same which is why it’s shit logic to solely point to it as a reason it won’t work.



Mangini was a coordinator for 1 year with the Pats an hen went to 2 shit franchises in NYJ and Cleveland. Crennel, 4 years as SC then went to the Browns.



McDaniels is the only guy you can quote and I’d chalk it up to him being too young at 33/34 with too much bravado and it backfired.



But go on, tell me more. In comment 13787358 Gatorade Dunk said:You can associate it but not all these candidates are the same nor had the same which is why it’s shit logic to solely point to it as a reason it won’t work.Mangini was a coordinator for 1 year with the Pats an hen went to 2 shit franchises in NYJ and Cleveland. Crennel, 4 years as SC then went to the Browns.McDaniels is the only guy you can quote and I’d chalk it up to him being too young at 33/34 with too much bravado and it backfired.But go on, tell me more.

imagining having to settle for Wilkes micky : 11:52 am : link and him turning out to be another MacapartDeux



this place would shutdown lol

Eric bc4life : 11:55 am : link What are you talking about - moments like these are the reason you built BBI. And if not, you have only yourself to blame.

UConn bc4life : 11:58 am : link I guess the point I was trying to make, perhaps just thinking out loud, lot of uncertainty with this huge decision, people don't like uncertainty so the Coordinators from BB may help reduce or ease that uncertainty.



Put another way - If you took defensive stats of Pats under Patricia and placed them under the name of any other DC in the league - would we be clamoring as loudly for them?

RE: Stapleton NYDCBlue : 11:59 am : link

Which is why the Giants were extremely hesitant to declare Patricia as the favorite. Said that all along.

Now ESPN says he will choose the Lions. NYG were prepared for this, but it's a blow



Honestly I had a bad feeling about both Patricia and Wilks for one reason. There are not a lot of good offensive coaches left on the market for them to fill their staffs out with, and I am not confident in them to handle the offensive side all by themselves. On the defensive side, I feel like there are more decent coaching candidates left. Worst case, we can bring in John Fox as the DC, and Spags can coach the Linebackers, etc. We can build a decent defensive staff for an offensive coach such as Shurmur or McDaniels. As of now, McDaniels is my slight favorite. But Shurmur has a good resume as well. In comment 13786909 Defenderdawg said:Honestly I had a bad feeling about both Patricia and Wilks for one reason. There are not a lot of good offensive coaches left on the market for them to fill their staffs out with, and I am not confident in them to handle the offensive side all by themselves. On the defensive side, I feel like there are more decent coaching candidates left. Worst case, we can bring in John Fox as the DC, and Spags can coach the Linebackers, etc. We can build a decent defensive staff for an offensive coach such as Shurmur or McDaniels. As of now, McDaniels is my slight favorite. But Shurmur has a good resume as well.

Yes I can UConn4523 : 12:01 pm : link They give up yards but few points. I broke it out the other day, since week 4 they’ve only let up 14 points per game...



And there’s uncertainty with any candidate, that’s my other point. You can find something you don’t like about any of them.

RE: RE: Ruh Roh djm : 12:02 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13786912 BigBlueShock said:





Quote:





Giants just may be left at the alter here. McDaniels seems intent on Indy so that leaves Shurmur. And Arizona may be the front runner there.



“Hello, Mr. Wilks? Hey man, that stuff about you not being a candidate? Hey, we were just kidding!”







Would be a huge blow to the franchise and how they’re perceived throughout the league. Glad Mara was adamant in hiring Gettleman so quickly in part to get a “leg up” on the HC search.



So you're killing them for firing Reese and hiring gettleman swiftly? In comment 13786920 The_Boss said:So you're killing them for firing Reese and hiring gettleman swiftly?

you got a favorite candidate bc4life : 12:03 pm : link and/or a prediction?

The Boss hates everything UConn4523 : 12:04 pm : link we can get Aaron Rodgers, JJ Watt and Belichick and he’d still be pissed.

bc4life arniefez : 12:04 pm : link You left out a big reason maybe the biggest. Since 2011 one of the Owners is the SR VP of Player Evaluation. He can never be fired, he can never be pushed aside in a power play. He's an OWNER. If you're a prospective coach and you look at the Giants player evaluation the past 5 to 6 years you want to come work for that guy?

Maybe this will motivate the Giants to make a decision larryflower37 : 12:04 pm : link And get the guy they want.



I wanted Patricia but time to turn the page.



McDaniels is my 2nd choice- because of how creative he is offensively and seems be a strong play caller.



Not a Shurmur fan would take Wilks over him.



I get thinking things through but I feel like there is no sense of urgency.

Make your decision and go for it.

Maybe it is happening behind the scenes but it is obviously not apparent.

RE: This is not the Giants not wanting them djm : 12:04 pm : link

Quote: This is us left at the alter.



Lol oh really. Left at the alter by a guy that has NO head coaching experience?

In comment 13786948 UberAlias said:Lol oh really. Left at the alter by a guy that has NO head coaching experience?

RE: RE: This is not the Giants not wanting them Dave in Hoboken : 12:05 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13786948 UberAlias said:





Quote:





This is us left at the alter.







Lol oh really. Left at the alter by a guy that has NO head coaching experience?



Yep. In comment 13787405 djm said:Yep.

Spags is still here spike : 12:05 pm : link With open arms

arniefez bc4life : 12:07 pm : link I would because it's a pay raise.



At the VP level, how directly involved are you in the scouting and decision making re: selection of the players? I don't know.

RE: Some djm : 12:08 pm : link

Quote: of you guys are twisting yourselves into pretzels to defend your point of view. Whether you agree with it or not, whether you like it or not, the Giants have been rejected by Patricia in favor of the Lions. The Giants didn't say no to Patricia. It is also likely that McDaniels is doing the same by choosing Indy. You can spin this anyway you want to make you feel better, but it is what it is.



It is what it is? We don't even know what IT is. Spin what? How do you know the Giants offered the gig to Patricia? Because peter king feels like they did?



Doesn't matter anyway. Giants are just waiting on belichick. In comment 13787025 Eric from BBI said:It is what it is? We don't even know what IT is. Spin what? How do you know the Giants offered the gig to Patricia? Because peter king feels like they did?Doesn't matter anyway. Giants are just waiting on belichick.

Until any of these guys sign a contract HomerJones45 : 12:09 pm : link no one knows dick.

RE: It's Eli Ron from Ninerland : 12:09 pm : link

Quote: The worst job a coach has in any professional sport is dealing with a beloved aging star that won championship(s) that doesn't realize he is declining and wants to play. Eli got the last the coach and GM fired with the way he played things. If you do not think team Eli did not know exactly what they were doing you are stupid. This may be the NYG but dealing with mess, now, after the shit show, with half fan base delusionally thinking Eli is still the man...Who the fuck would really want this job with other jobs available? It may be the worst job, but its a job that any coach/manager must be able to do in any sport. If at some point last year, the Giants had quietly brought in Webb to start the second half of some game, do you think there would have been the shitstorm we saw ? Instead MacAdoo publicly throws Eli under the bus and announces that Gino fucking Smith is the starter and that he "gives us the best chance to win". By doing so they have poisoned the well for next year's HC. They know that they are stuck with Eli to start the season. Even if Eli is benched at some point and, God Forbid the next guy struggles, then the new HC is on his way out the door.



Which brings me back to my last post: The Giants HC position is not a desirable one right now. Their best course of action is to keep Spags rather than to gamble on some retread. They can always fire Spags next year. In comment 13787311 Thegratefulhead said:It may be the worst job, but its a job that any coach/manager must be able to do in any sport. If at some point last year, the Giants had quietly brought in Webb to start the second half of some game, do you think there would have been the shitstorm we saw ? Instead MacAdoo publicly throws Eli under the bus and announces that Gino fucking Smith is the starter and that he "gives us the best chance to win". By doing so they have poisoned the well for next year's HC. They know that they are stuck with Eli to start the season. Even if Eli is benched at some point and, God Forbid the next guy struggles, then the new HC is on his way out the door.Which brings me back to my last post: The Giants HC position is not a desirable one right now. Their best course of action is to keep Spags rather than to gamble on some retread. They can always fire Spags next year.

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: The love fest for McD and Patricia Gatorade Dunk : 12:09 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13787358 Gatorade Dunk said:





Quote:





In comment 13787134 UConn4523 said:





Quote:





In comment 13787122 Gatorade Dunk said:





Quote:





In comment 13787093 UConn4523 said:





Quote:





In comment 13787076 bc4life said:





Quote:





ia based on their umbilical connection to BB.



BB's tree not always successful McD got canned before, Crennel seems better suited at DC, Hufnagel came here as OC and was a disaster.









Such lazy analysis...



I wanted Patricia but won’t lose sleep over not getting him as there’s pros to each of the candidates we interviewed. But this notion that Pats cooridinators are only good because of BB is laughable.





Fair enough, but there's no evidence that they're good for any other reason, because they haven't been good at the NFL level when they're apart from BB.







It’s still shit logic. Patricia didn’t come on a conveyor belt as the next guy in line to just parrot BB and be his drone. He’s actuall transformed a portion of how the Pats operate and has been running the defense for 6 years. He’s as qualified as anyone to get a HC gig. It’s also quite possible in his older age that BB leans on his coordinators more - just speculation but it’s plausible.



In any case, it is what it is at this point.





Dismissing a historical trend as "shit logic" is the very definition of "shit logic."







You can associate it but not all these candidates are the same nor had the same which is why it’s shit logic to solely point to it as a reason it won’t work.



Mangini was a coordinator for 1 year with the Pats an hen went to 2 shit franchises in NYJ and Cleveland. Crennel, 4 years as SC then went to the Browns.



McDaniels is the only guy you can quote and I’d chalk it up to him being too young at 33/34 with too much bravado and it backfired.



But go on, tell me more.

You also argued at length about how a control group isn't necessary for qualified data, so you'll have to forgive me if I don't think your definition of "logic" passes muster. In comment 13787377 UConn4523 said:You also argued at length about how a control group isn't necessary for qualified data, so you'll have to forgive me if I don't think your definition of "logic" passes muster.

Coaches dont get 4 years Dankbeerman : 12:11 pm : link to prove themselves anymore. They need to step out at the right time into a place they feel can work for them. You have to see a roster you can work with and a gm thats fits your plan.



Maybe havimg 35 mil in under performing DE's that dont fit his scheme or a a secondary full of me first players isnt something he wants to ruin his head coaching career.



Even McVay will have a hard time next year because he got so much more out of his team this year and his divison had a down year. Will be hard preased to continue sucess.





RE: RE: It's Eli HomerJones45 : 12:13 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13787311 Thegratefulhead said:





Quote:





The worst job a coach has in any professional sport is dealing with a beloved aging star that won championship(s) that doesn't realize he is declining and wants to play. Eli got the last the coach and GM fired with the way he played things. If you do not think team Eli did not know exactly what they were doing you are stupid. This may be the NYG but dealing with mess, now, after the shit show, with half fan base delusionally thinking Eli is still the man...Who the fuck would really want this job with other jobs available?



It may be the worst job, but its a job that any coach/manager must be able to do in any sport. If at some point last year, the Giants had quietly brought in Webb to start the second half of some game, do you think there would have been the shitstorm we saw ? Instead MacAdoo publicly throws Eli under the bus and announces that Gino fucking Smith is the starter and that he "gives us the best chance to win". By doing so they have poisoned the well for next year's HC. They know that they are stuck with Eli to start the season. Even if Eli is benched at some point and, God Forbid the next guy struggles, then the new HC is on his way out the door.



Which brings me back to my last post: The Giants HC position is not a desirable one right now. Their best course of action is to keep Spags rather than to gamble on some retread. They can always fire Spags next year. Waste a year on a hack who has already failed on multiple occasions. And this makes sense to you. In comment 13787417 Ron from Ninerland said:Waste a year on a hack who has already failed on multiple occasions. And this makes sense to you.

RE: you got a favorite candidate Eric from BBI : Admin : 12:13 pm : : 12:13 pm : link

Quote: and/or a prediction?



My views now are tainted by hitdog's e-mail to me. It's up to him whether he wants to share or not. In comment 13787399 bc4life said:My views now are tainted by hitdog's e-mail to me. It's up to him whether he wants to share or not.

LaConfora just said aimrocky : 12:13 pm : link Shurmur is leaning towards the Giants.

Gatorade UConn4523 : 12:14 pm : link you do whatever you want. It’s the NFL. Mangini and Crennel failed over a decade ago, that’s a lifetime. They failed with 2 absolutely miserable franchises. McDaniels has some success but took on too much and failed at a very young ago.



If that’s the definition of “everyone under BB fails” then I don’t know what to tell you.

RE: If it is indeed Canton : 12:14 pm : link

Quote: Shurmur I’m going to be really underwhelmed.



My guy since day one. Has had success everywhere (Cleveland gets an asterisk)



If we draft a QB he's been successful with each and every QB he's worked with. We'll have a fun offense.



Go get em' Gettleman! if the Vikings lose I guess we'll know by this week if it's him. In comment 13786900 ryanmkeane said:My guy since day one. Has had success everywhere (Cleveland gets an asterisk)If we draft a QB he's been successful with each and every QB he's worked with. We'll have a fun offense.Go get em' Gettleman! if the Vikings lose I guess we'll know by this week if it's him.

LaCanfora seems to be off on a lot of this stuff but... Eric from BBI : Admin : 12:17 pm : : 12:17 pm : link

If the Vikes lose tonight the NYG and Cards will pounce on Shurmur. He'll be hired by Monday. I'd give the advantage to NYG in that scenario



I get that ryanmkeane : 12:18 pm : link Shurmur is good with offense and good with quarterbacks. That’s all anyone ever says when talking about him. There’s a good amount of guys in the NFL who are good offensive coordinators and good with quarterbacks. Is this guy HC material? He doesn’t inspire much confidence to me when he speaks - just seems like a sleepy personality.



I’m sure he’s smart and good with offense. We need a HC, however, that is going to be a leader of men for this franchise for the next 8+ seasons. Is Pat Shurmur really this guy? I don’t think he is, but I hope to hell im wrong.

RE: LaCanfora seems to be off on a lot of this stuff but... jeff57 : 12:19 pm : link

If the Vikes lose tonight the NYG and Cards will pounce on Shurmur. He'll be hired by Monday. I'd give the advantage to NYG in that scenario



And Vacchiano says it”appears” that Shurmur would prefer Arizona. Based on what, I have no idea. In comment 13787432 Eric from BBI said:And Vacchiano says it”appears” that Shurmur would prefer Arizona. Based on what, I have no idea.

RE: I get that Canton : 12:21 pm : link

Quote: Shurmur is good with offense and good with quarterbacks. That’s all anyone ever says when talking about him. There’s a good amount of guys in the NFL who are good offensive coordinators and good with quarterbacks. Is this guy HC material? He doesn’t inspire much confidence to me when he speaks - just seems like a sleepy personality.



I’m sure he’s smart and good with offense. We need a HC, however, that is going to be a leader of men for this franchise for the next 8+ seasons. Is Pat Shurmur really this guy? I don’t think he is, but I hope to hell im wrong.



Well if it turns out he isn't a leader of men he'll definitely make our future QB a well coached leader of our team lol. In comment 13787434 ryanmkeane said:Well if it turns out he isn't a leader of men he'll definitely make our future QB a well coached leader of our team lol.

My overall point is that ryanmkeane : 12:22 pm : link Shurmur seems to me like a guy who is always destined to be a great coordinator and not a HC. Again, hope I’m very wrong.

Dave ryanmkeane : 12:24 pm : link Wilks seems like he is that type of guy, from all accounts and past players as well. Jon Beason basically said he was like a second father to him.

RE: My overall point is that Ten Ton Hammer : 12:25 pm : link

Quote: Shurmur seems to me like a guy who is always destined to be a great coordinator and not a HC. Again, hope I’m very wrong.



I get that sense too. But you never know. I said the same thing about Doug Pederson and he just won a playoff game without his QB1. In comment 13787442 ryanmkeane said:I get that sense too. But you never know. I said the same thing about Doug Pederson and he just won a playoff game without his QB1.

RE: There might not be any 'leader of men' type coaches left. jeff57 : 12:25 pm : link

Quote: Who knows if Patricia was that type of guy, either.



I think Munchak could fit that bill. But he’d have to bring in strong coordinators. In comment 13787443 Dave in Hoboken said:I think Munchak could fit that bill. But he’d have to bring in strong coordinators.

RE: I get that Fast Eddie : 12:26 pm : link

Quote: Shurmur is good with offense and good with quarterbacks. That’s all anyone ever says when talking about him. There’s a good amount of guys in the NFL who are good offensive coordinators and good with quarterbacks. Is this guy HC material? He doesn’t inspire much confidence to me when he speaks - just seems like a sleepy personality.



I’m sure he’s smart and good with offense. We need a HC, however, that is going to be a leader of men for this franchise for the next 8+ seasons. Is Pat Shurmur really this guy? I don’t think he is, but I hope to hell im wrong.



Shurmur from reports I have read is all about developing personal relationships with his players. TRULY cares about them and players respond to that bond by playing for him. He isn’t a vocal motivator fur sur In comment 13787434 ryanmkeane said:Shurmur from reports I have read is all about developing personal relationships with his players. TRULY cares about them and players respond to that bond by playing for him. He isn’t a vocal motivator fur sur

RE: Gatorade Gatorade Dunk : 12:26 pm : link

Quote: you do whatever you want. It’s the NFL. Mangini and Crennel failed over a decade ago, that’s a lifetime. They failed with 2 absolutely miserable franchises. McDaniels has some success but took on too much and failed at a very young ago.



If that’s the definition of “everyone under BB fails” then I don’t know what to tell you.

How many of Belichick's former assistants, including position coaches, even have a record above .500 with another team in the NFL? I'm not even limiting that to coaches that go on to become HCs - any assistants at all that move on from New England.



If you're unwilling to see a trend when it's staring you in the face, I don't know what to tell you. In comment 13787427 UConn4523 said:How many of Belichick's former assistants, including position coaches, even have a record above .500 with another team in the NFL? I'm not even limiting that to coaches that go on to become HCs - any assistants at all that move on from New England.If you're unwilling to see a trend when it's staring you in the face, I don't know what to tell you.

RE: Dave Dave in Hoboken : 12:30 pm : link

Quote: Wilks seems like he is that type of guy, from all accounts and past players as well. Jon Beason basically said he was like a second father to him.



Yeah, but he's been a coordinator for one year and never been a HC. Hard pass. In comment 13787447 ryanmkeane said:Yeah, but he's been a coordinator for one year and never been a HC. Hard pass.

One thing is for certain: ryanmkeane : 12:31 pm : link the Giants beat guys have been absolutely brutal during all of this. Someone mentioned the Raanan thing during the draft where he listed 15 players and not Engram. This feels similar.

RE: RE: Gatorade bw in dc : 12:31 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13787427 UConn4523 said:





Quote:





you do whatever you want. It’s the NFL. Mangini and Crennel failed over a decade ago, that’s a lifetime. They failed with 2 absolutely miserable franchises. McDaniels has some success but took on too much and failed at a very young ago.



If that’s the definition of “everyone under BB fails” then I don’t know what to tell you.





How many of Belichick's former assistants, including position coaches, even have a record above .500 with another team in the NFL? I'm not even limiting that to coaches that go on to become HCs - any assistants at all that move on from New England.



If you're unwilling to see a trend when it's staring you in the face, I don't know what to tell you.



Bill O'Brien has done very good work in Houston. His carerr record would easily be over 500 if Watson didn't get hurt this year. In comment 13787454 Gatorade Dunk said:Bill O'Brien has done very good work in Houston. His carerr record would easily be over 500 if Watson didn't get hurt this year.

RE: One thing is for certain: Dave in Hoboken : 12:32 pm : link

Quote: the Giants beat guys have been absolutely brutal during all of this. Someone mentioned the Raanan thing during the draft where he listed 15 players and not Engram. This feels similar.



Agree. And in recent years they've been pretty bad. Not just this situation.



BBI doesn't agree on much. But if there's one thing I *think* we can all agree on, is that we all miss Garafolo. In comment 13787464 ryanmkeane said:Agree. And in recent years they've been pretty bad. Not just this situation.BBI doesn't agree on much. But if there's one thing I *think* we can all agree on, is that we all miss Garafolo.

Dave ryanmkeane : 12:33 pm : link you say “hard pass” yet plenty of great head coaches in this league we’re only coordinators for a short time before hired.



You would have missed out on a lot of great coaches if you always had this line of thinking. Coordinator experience does not guarantee success as a head coach. And no, it doesn’t mean you have a “better chance” at succeeding either. It never has and it never will - it’s a myth.

Romeo Crennel fielded 3 top ten defenses in houston Ten Ton Hammer : 12:34 pm : link So I'm not sure where we're going. Trying to make anyone that comes from New England an incompetent coach is a dishonest argument.

I'm not thrilled with Shurmur moespree : 12:34 pm : link But at least he's competent. There's been a significant level of incompetence around the Giants for some time now. At least he'll steady things. Can you win a Super Bowl with him as HC? I don't know, but if you asked me to predict that, I'd predict no to be honest about it.

Dave ryanmkeane : 12:34 pm : link good point - Garafolo has been pretty on the money with the Giants this offseason - he didn’t make any definitive statements and always said they are still deliberating, etc. He was right.

RE: Dave Dave in Hoboken : 12:35 pm : link

Quote: you say “hard pass” yet plenty of great head coaches in this league we’re only coordinators for a short time before hired.



You would have missed out on a lot of great coaches if you always had this line of thinking. Coordinator experience does not guarantee success as a head coach. And no, it doesn’t mean you have a “better chance” at succeeding either. It never has and it never will - it’s a myth.



This is going to be a very important hire in Giants history. I think it'd be extremely risky to go with another short-tenured coordinator after the McAdoo fiasco. Some stability is in order, IMO. In comment 13787470 ryanmkeane said:This is going to be a very important hire in Giants history. I think it'd be extremely risky to go with another short-tenured coordinator after the McAdoo fiasco. Some stability is in order, IMO.

RE: One thing is for certain: GFAN52 : 12:35 pm : link

Quote: the Giants beat guys have been absolutely brutal during all of this. Someone mentioned the Raanan thing during the draft where he listed 15 players and not Engram. This feels similar.



I love Gary Myers going with the flavor of the day coach. McDaniels>Wilks>Belicheck>Patricia. Guy has as much "inside" as posters here. In comment 13787464 ryanmkeane said:I love Gary Myers going with the flavor of the day coach. McDaniels>Wilks>Belicheck>Patricia. Guy has as much "inside" as posters here.

Moespree ryanmkeane : 12:35 pm : link That’s my line of thinking. Shurmur seems competent, smart, and good at offense. There’s probably 20 guys in the NFL like that, however.

RE: RE: One thing is for certain: Dave in Hoboken : 12:36 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13787464 ryanmkeane said:





Quote:





the Giants beat guys have been absolutely brutal during all of this. Someone mentioned the Raanan thing during the draft where he listed 15 players and not Engram. This feels similar.







I love Gary Myers going with the flavor of the day coach. McDaniels>Wilks>Belicheck>Patricia. Guy has as much "inside" as posters here.



Myers is such a joke. In comment 13787478 GFAN52 said:Myers is such a joke.

RE: RE: you got a favorite candidate Fast Eddie : 12:37 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13787399 bc4life said:





Quote:





and/or a prediction?



C’mon hitdog



My views now are tainted by hitdog's e-mail to me. It's up to him whether he wants to share or not. In comment 13787424 Eric from BBI said:

RE: RE: RE: One thing is for certain: GFAN52 : 12:38 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13787478 GFAN52 said:





Quote:





In comment 13787464 ryanmkeane said:





Quote:





the Giants beat guys have been absolutely brutal during all of this. Someone mentioned the Raanan thing during the draft where he listed 15 players and not Engram. This feels similar.







I love Gary Myers going with the flavor of the day coach. McDaniels>Wilks>Belicheck>Patricia. Guy has as much "inside" as posters here.







Myers is such a joke.



True that. In comment 13787481 Dave in Hoboken said:True that.

hitdog ryanmkeane : 12:42 pm : link mentioned in another thread that we shouldn’t remove McDaniels quite yet..

Ok I’m going to throw NikkiMac : 12:45 pm : link Something out there the New Orleans Saints,as I expect them to win however good chance they lose.... Sean Payton might he be in the plans possibly as the secret guy or does he stay there and is there somebody on that staff that we might be interested in?

RE: RE: RE: It's Eli Ron from Ninerland : 12:45 pm : link

Quote:



Waste a year on a hack who has already failed on multiple occasions. And this makes sense to you. Lets look at that record. In 2008 he inherits a bad defense that starts the year giving up something like 70 points in their first two games. By the end of the year the defense is the best in the NFL with a super bowl ring. In 2009 they again have a playoff caliber defense. Then its off to an HC gig with the worst team in the NFL, the Rams. By his second year they were 7-9, then it all collapsed the third year because they couldn't score. Anybody want to guess who the OC was ? Josh McDaniels. He then takes a DC gig at NO that doesn't go well. Can anybody name a good DC from NO. Then he comes back here. As soon as we got some decent players we once again have a playoff caliber defense, despite having the worst offense in the NFL. I can't say for sure what happened this year, but having an HC that alienated and humiliated his players didn't help.



In comment 13787423 HomerJones45 said:Lets look at that record. In 2008 he inherits a bad defense that starts the year giving up something like 70 points in their first two games. By the end of the year the defense is the best in the NFL with a super bowl ring. In 2009 they again have a playoff caliber defense. Then its off to an HC gig with the worst team in the NFL, the Rams. By his second year they were 7-9, then it all collapsed the third year because they couldn't score. Anybody want to guess who the OC was ? Josh McDaniels. He then takes a DC gig at NO that doesn't go well. Can anybody name a good DC from NO. Then he comes back here. As soon as we got some decent players we once again have a playoff caliber defense, despite having the worst offense in the NFL. I can't say for sure what happened this year, but having an HC that alienated and humiliated his players didn't help.

RE: Ok I’m going to throw Ten Ton Hammer : 12:47 pm : link

Quote: Something out there the New Orleans Saints,as I expect them to win however good chance they lose.... Sean Payton might he be in the plans possibly as the secret guy or does he stay there and is there somebody on that staff that we might be interested in?



The story before has been that Payton would come here, but the team isn't warm on him allegedly because of personality or off-field things that are unclear.



In comment 13787495 NikkiMac said:The story before has been that Payton would come here, but the team isn't warm on him allegedly because of personality or off-field things that are unclear.

Payton ryanmkeane : 12:47 pm : link was on the hitdog list

.... BleedBlue : 12:49 pm : link gotta give picks for payton. rather him over others except of couRse BB

RE: RE: you got a favorite candidate 3putt : 12:49 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13787399 bc4life said: Quote:



and/or a prediction?







My views now are tainted by hitdog's e-mail to me. It's up to him whether he wants to share or not.



So Eric- are you happy, sad, mad, bad or glad after this email? In comment 13787424 Eric from BBI said:So Eric- are you happy, sad, mad, bad or glad after this email?

I also think NikkiMac : 12:49 pm : link That Macdaniel is still in the mix...





How about next year #1 for NikkiMac : 12:55 pm : link Sean Payton and whichever QBs he prefers Rosen or Darnold or Mayfield





RE: RE: LaCanfora seems to be off on a lot of this stuff but... Rflairr : 12:55 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13787432 Eric from BBI said:





Quote:







If the Vikes lose tonight the NYG and Cards will pounce on Shurmur. He'll be hired by Monday. I'd give the advantage to NYG in that scenario







And Vacchiano says it”appears” that Shurmur would prefer Arizona. Based on what, I have no idea.



The only reason, I can see that is it’s because he could for sure take a QB like Keenam with him there. Other than that, they’re brutal as far as offensive talent. In comment 13787436 jeff57 said:The only reason, I can see that is it’s because he could for sure take a QB like Keenam with him there. Other than that, they’re brutal as far as offensive talent.

RE: RE: RE: have any of you considered that Emil : 12:57 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13787162 Emil said:





Quote:





In comment 13787135 gidiefor said:





Quote:





this was leaked to Schefter and that it's a bargaining ploy?







Had not. That sounds incredibly crafty of Mara, not sure that’s our style😋







Emil - leaked by someone in the Patricia camp



Ahh, gotcha gidie I think that is possible but not convinced it’s likely. I’m very intrigued by what hitdog might know...seems he might have a take worth sharing.



Would not surprise me if the Giants have actually already settled on a candidate and are in negotiations. In comment 13787170 gidiefor said:Ahh, gotcha gidie I think that is possible but not convinced it’s likely. I’m very intrigued by what hitdog might know...seems he might have a take worth sharing.Would not surprise me if the Giants have actually already settled on a candidate and are in negotiations.

It’s hard to have color on what hitdog42 : 1:02 pm : link Another coach himself is thinking when things are still up in the air and he has multiple suitors.



I posted on another thread to not rule out someone- I stick with that.



Full disclosure I have no clue on the schurmur side (meaning if he’s hired I have no clue and if he’s not I have no clue)

And by no clue I mean hitdog42 : 1:08 pm : link I think his hire would due to missing

My contention NikkiMac : 1:10 pm : link Is this ,what does Bellichick do if they win the SB lose three assistants and possibly Brady to retirement,I come up with 2 conclusions B.B. retires.....or



He comes to coach the Giants I think he’s in play and I think Sean Payton is in play as well as The others also just my opinion

RE: And by no clue I mean BeckShepEli : 1:10 pm : link

Quote: I think his hire would due to missing



So fair to say you think McDaniels is still available. Giants are very interested but if they get word that hes on to colts they will move on to Shurmur In comment 13787542 hitdog42 said:So fair to say you think McDaniels is still available. Giants are very interested but if they get word that hes on to colts they will move on to Shurmur

RE: RE: RE: Gatorade Gatorade Dunk : 1:21 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13787454 Gatorade Dunk said:





Quote:





In comment 13787427 UConn4523 said:





Quote:





you do whatever you want. It’s the NFL. Mangini and Crennel failed over a decade ago, that’s a lifetime. They failed with 2 absolutely miserable franchises. McDaniels has some success but took on too much and failed at a very young ago.



If that’s the definition of “everyone under BB fails” then I don’t know what to tell you.





How many of Belichick's former assistants, including position coaches, even have a record above .500 with another team in the NFL? I'm not even limiting that to coaches that go on to become HCs - any assistants at all that move on from New England.



If you're unwilling to see a trend when it's staring you in the face, I don't know what to tell you.







Bill O'Brien has done very good work in Houston. His carerr record would easily be over 500 if Watson didn't get hurt this year.

But it's not. And that's an incredibly small sample size. Besides, they were 3-4 when Watson got hurt. As a rookie QB, no matter how impressive his play was, there's no guarantee how he would have performed as the league continued to compile tape on him.



The facts are what they are. If O'Brien is the high-water mark of that particular coaching tree, that's not the best place to go picking your next coach. Could it be a coincidence? Absolutely. But in the face of a trend of evidence to the contrary, do you really want to bet on picking the exception? In comment 13787465 bw in dc said:But it's not. And that's an incredibly small sample size. Besides, they were 3-4 when Watson got hurt. As a rookie QB, no matter how impressive his play was, there's no guarantee how he would have performed as the league continued to compile tape on him.The facts are what they are. If O'Brien is the high-water mark of that particular coaching tree, that's not the best place to go picking your next coach. Could it be a coincidence? Absolutely. But in the face of a trend of evidence to the contrary, do you really want to bet on picking the exception?

RE: And by no clue I mean BleedBlue : 1:35 pm : link

Quote: I think his hire would due to missing



Could you shoot me an email? id like to run something by you

abiancaniello@gmail.com In comment 13787542 hitdog42 said:Could you shoot me an email? id like to run something by youabiancaniello@gmail.com

Ever since the first rumblings of darren in pdx : 1:58 pm : link









McAdoo being fired the majority of posts on BBI remind me of this:

I think you have to look at personalities Dave on the UWS : 2:03 pm : link The guy that I think fits best with Gettleman is Shurmur. Gettleman has a strong personality and is "talketive". Shurmur is a quieter leader and has the experience they are looking for. Patricia would be a good fit too but if he doesn't want to be here good riddance.

RE: RE: RE: RE: Gatorade UConn4523 : 2:27 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13787465 bw in dc said:





Quote:





In comment 13787454 Gatorade Dunk said:





Quote:





In comment 13787427 UConn4523 said:





Quote:





you do whatever you want. It’s the NFL. Mangini and Crennel failed over a decade ago, that’s a lifetime. They failed with 2 absolutely miserable franchises. McDaniels has some success but took on too much and failed at a very young ago.



If that’s the definition of “everyone under BB fails” then I don’t know what to tell you.





How many of Belichick's former assistants, including position coaches, even have a record above .500 with another team in the NFL? I'm not even limiting that to coaches that go on to become HCs - any assistants at all that move on from New England.



If you're unwilling to see a trend when it's staring you in the face, I don't know what to tell you.







Bill O'Brien has done very good work in Houston. His carerr record would easily be over 500 if Watson didn't get hurt this year.





But it's not. And that's an incredibly small sample size. Besides, they were 3-4 when Watson got hurt. As a rookie QB, no matter how impressive his play was, there's no guarantee how he would have performed as the league continued to compile tape on him.



The facts are what they are. If O'Brien is the high-water mark of that particular coaching tree, that's not the best place to go picking your next coach. Could it be a coincidence? Absolutely. But in the face of a trend of evidence to the contrary, do you really want to bet on picking the exception?



You can play that game with anyone. There’s a reason why coaching turnover is so high in the NFL at every level. What’s next, critiquing BBs water boys? In comment 13787574 Gatorade Dunk said:You can play that game with anyone. There’s a reason why coaching turnover is so high in the NFL at every level. What’s next, critiquing BBs water boys?

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Gatorade Gatorade Dunk : 2:38 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13787574 Gatorade Dunk said:





Quote:





In comment 13787465 bw in dc said:





Quote:





In comment 13787454 Gatorade Dunk said:





Quote:





In comment 13787427 UConn4523 said:





Quote:





you do whatever you want. It’s the NFL. Mangini and Crennel failed over a decade ago, that’s a lifetime. They failed with 2 absolutely miserable franchises. McDaniels has some success but took on too much and failed at a very young ago.



If that’s the definition of “everyone under BB fails” then I don’t know what to tell you.





How many of Belichick's former assistants, including position coaches, even have a record above .500 with another team in the NFL? I'm not even limiting that to coaches that go on to become HCs - any assistants at all that move on from New England.



If you're unwilling to see a trend when it's staring you in the face, I don't know what to tell you.







Bill O'Brien has done very good work in Houston. His carerr record would easily be over 500 if Watson didn't get hurt this year.





But it's not. And that's an incredibly small sample size. Besides, they were 3-4 when Watson got hurt. As a rookie QB, no matter how impressive his play was, there's no guarantee how he would have performed as the league continued to compile tape on him.



The facts are what they are. If O'Brien is the high-water mark of that particular coaching tree, that's not the best place to go picking your next coach. Could it be a coincidence? Absolutely. But in the face of a trend of evidence to the contrary, do you really want to bet on picking the exception?







You can play that game with anyone. There’s a reason why coaching turnover is so high in the NFL at every level. What’s next, critiquing BBs water boys?

Ok, have at it. Show me another coaching tree that has borne less fruit than Belichick's, and tell me which candidate from that tree you'd like to hire. In comment 13787797 UConn4523 said:Ok, have at it. Show me another coaching tree that has borne less fruit than Belichick's, and tell me which candidate from that tree you'd like to hire.

Anyone read anything in terms ryanmkeane : 2:40 pm : link of McDaniels’ staff? I know Dorsey has been linked to Shurmur but haven’t heard any defensive guys. Any reports about who McDaniels intends to bring?

I honestly don’t care UConn4523 : 2:45 pm : link coaching trees do nothing for me. The NFL is complex and always changing. I hope our GM makes this hire based on a plethora of other factors and not which 70+ year old coach they worked unde.

RE: Anyone read anything in terms Peppers : 2:49 pm : link

Quote: of McDaniels’ staff? I know Dorsey has been linked to Shurmur but haven’t heard any defensive guys. Any reports about who McDaniels intends to bring?



Dallas LB coach Matt Eberflus is the word on his choice of DC. In comment 13787848 ryanmkeane said:Dallas LB coach Matt Eberflus is the word on his choice of DC.

Some facts about Shurmur cosmicj : 3:02 pm : link He played C at Mich State. Maybe the overperformance of the Vikes OL this season is partly Shurmur’s doing? This qualification is something we sure could use.



When he was the Rams OC in 2010,, Sam Bradford set the record for most throws without an INT for a rookie and was the NFL offensive rookie of the year.



Shurmur has 4 children and his son starts at QB for Vandy.



He has a very good resume. I see him as a very safe hire with a lot of potential.