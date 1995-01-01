Tomlin: He Fu%#ed The Steelers Today KWALL2 : 12:33 am I don't think he's getting roasted enough. This coach Fuc%ed up. No other way around it. He screwed his team.



4th and inches? Pitch to the back 5 yards deep? Terrible but its one call.



Again...4th and short? Play action pass? Awful again but you can overcome it.



Terrible calls. You have an all pro C and G. And an ox at QB. Let him fall forward for the first down.



But it got worse for this coach.



The onside kick? No excuses. You are putting your season on the line for a slim shot recovery. No defense. No explanation. Id fire his stupid ass tonight.



We had...



2 TOs left.



2:20 on the clock.



Blake Bortles on the other side at QB.



Outside of the RB dump off he looked shaky. He's been dumped on for a month. Any player. Any coach. Should love him on the other side vs their team with a playoff game on the line. If he beats you with a play? Fine. But put the pressure on him to do it.



They forced a punt on 3 of the last 5. Even on the TD drives they had them in 3rd and long. But forget all of that. If PIT kicks it deep that team would run it 3 times.



Tomlin is telling everybody he thinks the odds say "try the onside kick"? He said "We hadn't stopped them convincingly enough" ? That's BS.



The 4th down calls were awful.



The onside kick is indefensible. It was a hail mary call when you didn't need it. Chances of getting the onside kick in that situation? Under 15% when the other team expects it. That;s the number I hear all of the time, but that 15% number seems high to me. It almost NEVER happens when the opposing team is lined up for it.



Stopping Blake Bortles from picking up a first down on the road in a playoff game? That's for damn sure higher than 15%.



This coach blew it. He deserves a good ripping for it.

So they ran the ball for big yards. KWALL2 : 1:21 am : link Did they do it in the 2nd half? No. But that doesn't mean shit.



With 2 minutes left you arent covering the entire field any more.



You are stopping a first down. Against a team that will probably run it 3 times.



The defensive approach changes.



Is it guaranteed to stop them? Hell now.



Are the chances of getting that 3 and out much greater than getting that onside kick? Hell yes.

In the last 5 possessions KWALL2 : 1:24 am : link the Steelers stopped the run but had 2 break downs on a swing pass and a long pass.



But again, this does not matter.



It's about risk/reward and nothing else.



How the fuck does anybody think the onside kick gives them a better shot?



What are the % when the other team is ready for it? Its under 10 right?



1 in 10? But Id say it is lower.



The odds of getting a 3 and out when you are selling out to stop it are unquestionably higher than 1-10 when Blake Bortles is on the other side.

the execution of the onside kick was a killer bluepepper : 1:34 am : link A normal onside kick would go 10 yards. The Jags would get it at the 45 at best. Stop them from getting a first down and they likely punt rather than try a real long FG. So you still have a shot albeit likely from bad field position. In the event the kicker made a half-assed onside attempt that didn't go 10 yards and hit one of his own players for a penalty and they got the ball at the 36 instead of the 45.



Bad day for Tomlin GiantGrit : 1:58 am : link Also did not like the onside kick...that said, the Bortles throw to Cole was on the money. It was definitely not a lame duck.

Mind boggling Sonic Youth : 2:40 am : link That people are willing to defend that onside kick

Tomlin always makes high risk calls jeff57 : 5:19 am : link Like the times when he decided to go for two points early in games. He’s been a winner, but he would drive me crazy if he were the Giants Coach.

How about the arrogance of opening the game up BigBlueDownTheShore : 5:30 am : link With 3 5 wide plays?

People crick n NC : 7:41 am : link Defending Tomlin are forgetting Jax probably doesn't even think about passing. Had Pitt kicked off deep, Jax runs three straight plays to eliminate TO'S and the 2MW. It's a lot easier to stop the run when there is literally no threat of a pass.

The onside kick was the right call eclipz928 : 7:43 am : link The problem was that the Steelers essentially gave up a first down on the ensuing drive allowing almost the entire 10 yards.



The Jaguars weren't going to attempt a 50+ yard field goal in that situation - the Steelers needed to hold up better than what they did (no more than 5 yards) but they didn't.



Of course you could say the same applies even if they kick it deep, but the opportunity to get the ball at midfield with limited time remaining carried weight in this situation. The fact that the Steelers scored so fast on their final drive needs to be ignored because the Jags would not have played a similar defense in a one-score game.

Also as mentioned above eclipz928 : 7:48 am : link the poor onside kick made it an even more difficult situation. If the ball goes a normal distance then the stop on 3rd down, despite them picking up 9 yards, likely keeps the Jags out of a comfortable FG range.

Jax having crick n NC : 7:51 am : link The ball in great field position allows them to be more aggressive with their play calls if they want. Pitt had to know that, which didn't allow them to totally sell out like they could have if they kicked deep

He said "We hadn't stopped them convincingly enough"? That's BS. GiantsRage2007 : 7:55 am : link No, he's right.



You gave up 45 points to the Jags... it's ALL on the defense.



All the rest is meaningless.



Stop them a few times and you win easily, you scored 42 points.

Confidence...... Doomster : 8:06 am : link Tomlin had none in his defense.......Absolutely none......against even a qb like Bortles....



His defense was giving up big plays.....so to say his call was indefensible, just doesn't hold water.....

yeah blame Tomlin if you want... EricJ : 8:18 am : link but when you give up that many points you are just lucky to have a shot at winning.

The onsides MookGiants : 8:19 am : link Kick was fine. They still could have stopped them without recovering onsides kick and got the ball back.



The problem was it was a pathetic onsides kick attemot. So bad tht it cost them 10 yards of field position.



If they are 10 yards further back they dont kick a field goal, they punt or go for it.

It isn't just.. FatMan in Charlotte : 8:25 am : link Tomlin, though. You can make a case that this has been one of the worst coaching postseasons in recent memory:



- Andy Reid and the Chiefs folding, in a game where Hunt had more carries when Kelce was playing than after he was injured, and reid had terrible clock management



- Dan Quinn. Having two excellent backs and choosing to pass the ball at the goal line and going with the fades instead of buying time and looking for other patterns. Furthermore, he went away from pressuring Foles to a more passive D in the second half.



- Saints took a timeout immediately preceding the TD, presumably to discuss how not to let the Vikes let anyone get behind them. Even in the absence of a timeout, the result is painful, but knowing you specifically discussed the play and then watch it unfold is a dagger



- All the points KWALL brought up about Tomlin



It has really been a poor postseason for coaches.

This result makes me wish St. Jimmy : 8:27 am : link they ruled that play at the end of the Steelers/Patriots game was a catch. That would make the Steelers blowing a rematch more fun than it already is.

The 4th and short calls deserve the Diver_Down : 8:42 am : link criticism but the 4th and 11 call should also have the bright light shown on it. The end result was a touchdown so it is viewed as the right call. But to go for it at that point in the game on the wrong side of the 50 was idiotic. If the ball isn't caught, then they are turning the ball over on downs on the Jaguars short field. With all the momentum and the score reflecting it, the Jags could have added to the point spread and it would have turned into a blowout. Instead, a great pass/catch and defensive blown coverage, and the Steelers are only down by a score.



Gutsy call and the end result worked in their favor, but it was absolutely the wrong call.

who gives a shit about the Steelers? I Love Clams Casino : 8:53 am : link I hate that freakin team and was cheering like a banshee....loved it....Jags are for real, just kept coming at 'em....never say die!

His biggest mistake Keith : 8:57 am : link was calling a TO on offense after a 1st down with 3 or 4 minutes left. Spike the ball, save the TO....dumb.



The onside kick wasn't that big of a deal. KWALL, your take doesn't really make sense to me. The only risk was field position. The Steelers needed a stop whether it was on the 50 or 25 of the Jags. If they couldn't stop the Jags at the 50, what makes you think they would have stopped the Jags if the Jags were on their own 20? The difference was, IF they stopped them, they'd get the ball at their own goal line when they missed the onside.





Not to mention, Keith : 8:59 am : link Blake Bortles on the other side means nothing. The Jags would have ran the ball 3 times anyway. Bortles does a great job handing the ball off. In fact, Bortles could run a bit himself if need be.



The Steelers weren't stopping the Jags no matter where they were.



Last point....you question the 4th down calls, but one of them led to a 45 yard td pass to brown.

KWALL you are arguing in section125 : 9:44 am : link circles. You say they should have kicked off and then needed to sell out to stop the run and let Bortles make plays. Then when it was pointed out that Bortles made those plays (as you said - 40 yds to Yedlin and a "duck" to Coles) you say they were lucky plays - yet Bortles made them. He took what the defense gave him.

I was not a fan of the onside kick and it was poorly done. But to ignore the fact that the Steelers D couldn't stop Bortles is nuts.

You don't fire good head coaches because of 2-3 bad decisions djm : 9:44 am : link HCs aren't just play callers or decision makers. They are team builders. They mold and craft and cultivate the personality of that team. Good coaches can have bad games. They can have bad seasons. Firing a good coach is short sighted and usually leads to instability. Look no further than the Giants. We can only hope we're not in same spot looking for another HC in 2-3 years.

Pittsburgh scored 42 points... bw in dc : 9:48 am : link at home in a playoff game and people are complaining about offensive play selection.



I’m agnostic on Tomlin, but the problem yesterday was the defense, not the offensive play calling.

I forgot though, djm : 9:49 am : link That according to BBI Coughlin's voice wasn't getting through to the team anymore. Even though that 2015 Giants team had the worst talent assembled on defense I can remember and that team battled and battled and battled week in week out, according to BBI that team had tuned Coughlin out. Total nonsense. Coughlin got more out of that 2015 team than anyone could have hoped for and the 4-5 "questionable" decisions he made throughout wasn't enough to warrant a dismissal. That team had no margin for error. Every decision Coughlin made was hyper analyzed much like tomlin yesterday. That's what happens when the better team beats you in close game.

in the post-game press conference GiantTuff1 : 9:51 am : link a reporter asked Roethlisberger why he didn't sneak it on any of the 4th downs and then read a stat that said in Ben's career, they have snuck it 19 times with 1 yard to go or less and he converted 18 times.



That makes it even more brutal that a 90%+ success play is right there versus the other decisions they made, plus the onsides? Yeesh.



Ben alluded to the fact they haven't done a sneak in what felt like years, seems to be pointing the finger at Haley. I can't imagine Haley is with the team next year.

Greg from LI : 9:52 am

For the record djm : 9:54 am : link Didn't like the onside kick there at the end. I did like the play action on 4th down but didn't like the low % pass play. I'd have preferred a bootleg or higher % pass play. Going 15 plus yards downfield there seemed unnecessary.



The jags were just better. They curb stomped pitt earlier in the year and if not for some brilliant play making out of pitt's stars would have been killed again.



Bortles also made a cautious believer out of me. He didn't get lucky yesterday. He seized the moment.

If you watched the NE / TEN game, then the 4th & 1 toss Bobby Humphrey's Earpad : 10:08 am : link was mind-boggling because Pittsburgh had three offensive lineman for three defenders on the left hand side. Romo pointed out at NE how that every time the Pats saw that front they ran left for almost guaranteed positive gains.



A quick hand-off to Bell to the left gets them the first down, and I can't believe Haley called that play and Ben didn't check out.

I think we tend to overstate the field-position cost of an onside kick Big Blue Blogger : 10:10 am : link Here's one highly plausible scenario (possibly the most plausible scenario): Jacksonville recovers the kick between the PIT 45 and the 50, then goes three-and-out with three running plays. That leaves them just outside favorable field goal range, so they punt. Facing an all-out rush, Nortman hurries his pooch-kick slightly and it carries into the end zone. The Steelers take over at their 20 with about 1:40 left. How much better would the field position for the final drive likely be if Boswell kicks deep and Jacksonville goes three-and-out from their 25? Fifteen yards? Twenty? (I'm assuming that Nortman wouldn't pull a Brad Wing and shank a fifteen-yard punt out of bounds under pressure.)



As others have said, the execution of the onside kick was brutal. But maybe, in scouting the Jaguars, Danny Smith spotted a vulnerability in their "hands" team that convinced him there was a better-than-usual chance of Pittsburgh recovering. Even a 30% chance changes the decision math dramatically. The same situation often arises on close calls regarding two-point conversions: the head coach asks his offensive coordinator, "Do you have a play?" If the OC has a call he feels good about, that can tip the decision.



I thought the onside kick was a bad decision, but not an indefensible one - especially when you consider that one Jacksonville first down probably ends the game anyway, and that we don't know whether the Steelers had a good design for the kick that Boswell just didn't execute.

Bortles throwing a swing pass KWALL2 : 10:27 am : link and the long throw to Cole doesn't mean shit.



And it isn't "talking in circles" to point that out.



It was 2 plays. Thats it. We have a career worth of play from the guy not making plays.



If you get the guy to 3rd down is it guaranteed you stop him? No. But the chances of stopping JAX and getting the ball back were much greater than the onside kick call.



You kick it deep, and JAX probably runs it 3 times. If Bortles is asked to throw you take your chances that way. Not on an onside kick.



And I love the comment that the real problem was they "essentially got a first down". Well they didn't get a first down. They ran for 1 and 3. It was 3rd and 6. What did JAX do? Ran it again. No first down.



Fournette was banged up. Before the onside kick he didn't do anything for several drives. His runs were:



2, 4, 1, 0, 0, 2, 3, 2, 3, 1, 2,



11 carries - 20 yards.



After the onside kick, they ran it to Fournette on all 3 plays. They gained 1 and 3. 3rd and 6? They ran it again.



The Steelers were handling the run. If you kick it deep you know they're running. You adjust to stop it. If you get to 3rd down you take your chances against Bortles making a play. THat was the right call.

BBB KWALL2 : 10:36 am : link "Even a 30% chance changes the decision math dramatically. "



30?



How long have you been watching football? 30 is not reasonable.



In 2016 the recovery rate was 8 out of 60. This includes surprise onside kicks.



In 2015 it was 9 out of 66.



Thats 10% over a 2 year period.



And that includes surprise kicks which represented a large % of the successful recoveries.



In situations where the other team expects it your success rate is closer to 5-7%.

Kicking it deep! Colin@gbn : 11:02 am : link Morning guys: Interesting discussion. I think the problem with the 'kick it deep' philosophy is that there is in fact no such thing as a 'deep' kick-off. If you choose to kick it off the other team is most likely to get the ball at its 25. Run three plays and they are likely punting from @ the 30. Given a halfway decent punt you are probably going to end up with the ball somewhere around your own 25. In contrast, with a failed onside kick the other team would normally start somewhere around the 50. (As several people have pointed out, the real killer for Pitt was the absolutely dreadful kick itself.) Stop them three times and you are most likely getting the ball somewhere between the 10 and 15 yard lines. In fact, under normal circumstances you are likely actually to only gain about 15 or so yards by 'kicking it deep.' This contrasts with say if you had a 4th and long @ midfield and you have the choice to try and pin them back with a punt then you do have a legit chance to kick it deep.

I agree, not Tomlin’s best day for sure. Section331 : 11:50 am : link And if Haley still harbored any dreams of being HC again, he’d better be prepared to answer for those awful 4th down calls.

The argument that 81_Great_Dane : 11:55 am : link "It's Blake Bortles" on the other side is a nifty bit of rhetoric but it's not "Blake Bortles," it's the Jacksonville offense. If Tomlin feels that the Pittsburgh defense hasn't got a solution Jaguars' offense (even if it is, yes, Blake Bortles handing the ball off) then the call is justifiable.



Pittsburgh surely would have loved to stop the Jacksonville running game and forced Blake Bortles to beat them with his passing. That didn't work. Jacksonville was very effective running the ball and Bortles was pretty good when he had to pass.

the way to stack against the run UConn4523 : 11:57 am : link trying to force a 3 and out to get the ball back for a final drive (or lose the game if you don't) is far different than the defense you run throughout the rest of the game. Even with Jacksonville running well you are still covering their WR's and checking Bortles who may scramble. That's usually out the window when teams run clock so I don't buy the excuse that being run on all game means you all of a sudden chose a low percentage way of trying to get the ball back.

You kick it deep there. No way does Jax let Bortles throw Jimmy Googs : 12:00 pm : link the ball around the 20-25. Lets the crowd noise help you out and force JAX to play it safe so you get the ball back asap.



Though Pitt would have to be ready for Bortles to scramble which he was doing very well.



Nevetheless, the JAX defense did everything they could to keep Pitt in the game as well in the 4QTR, so it splits both ways...





Announcers stated mrvax : 12:15 pm : link the Steelers hadn't recovered an on side kick since 2007. I agree that the call for the OSK was a big mistake. Very low chance of success compared to getting a 3-and out.